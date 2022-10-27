St. Paul man convicted in shooting outside Minneapolis club that killed 2, including St. Thomas student

Address
A St. Paul man was convicted Wednesday of nine charges stemming from a 2021 shooting that killed two men, including a University of St. Thomas senior, and injured seven other people outside a downtown Minneapolis nightclub.
A jury found 25-year-old Jawan Contrail Carroll guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder, according to the Hennepin County attorney’s office. Carroll is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 12.
“This was a completely senseless act of violence, and I am thankful that justice has been done in this case,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in his office’s news release. “To all of those impacted by this tragic incident, I hope that this verdict can start to bring you some closure.”
The shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. on May 22, 2021, outside the Monarch nightclub as it was closing.
Carroll began firing a handgun at 24-year-old Christopher Jones of Brooklyn Park during an argument outside the club, sending Jones fleeing for cover. Finding none, he produced a pistol of his own and returned fire.
Jones was killed in the exchange, as was 21-year-old University of St. Thomas student Charlie Johnson, of St. Louis Park, who was scheduled to graduate just hours later. Seven others were injured by the gunfire.
Police identified Carroll as a suspect using surveillance footage from cameras mounted on nearby buildings and arrested him the next day at a Bloomington hotel.
Vladimir Putin has declared that “the era of Western domination is over” and called for a “new world order” in a major foreign policy speech in Moscow.
The Russian leader, laying out his distorted view of world politics, blamed the West for ‘fanning the flames’ of war in Ukraine and Taiwan, triggering a global energy crisis and causing a food crisis – all the allegations made to him.
Putin has warned that the world has entered its most dangerous period since World War II and that a “new world order” must emerge in which Russia will have more of a say.
“The West is no longer able to dictate its will to humanity but still tries to do so, and the majority of nations no longer want to tolerate it,” he said.
‘Dominion of the world is what West decided to bet on this game. It’s a dangerous, deadly and dirty game.
Vladimir Putin gave another anti-Western speech in Moscow, accusing Westerners of fanning the flames of war in Ukraine and causing an energy crisis
While at times Putin sounded like he was offering an olive branch – saying that Russia “is not an enemy of the West” and “only wants the right to develop” – he made it clear that any discussion of his “new order” would have to be on Moscow’s terms.
The West, he said, had repeatedly rejected Moscow’s peace plans drawn up before the war in Ukraine – such as the withdrawal of all NATO troops from former Soviet states, against the wishes of their governments – and chose conflict instead.
He claimed to have said to the West: “Let’s be friends, let’s dialogue and build trust and peace”.
“We were completely sincere,” he added. “What did we get in response? A “no” in all possible areas of cooperation. »
In fact, both the United States and NATO had sent letters to Russia outlining possible grounds for cooperation before Putin invaded Ukraine, which Moscow rejected.
Russia is not the enemy of the West but will continue to oppose the diktat of Western neo-liberal elites, he said, accusing them of trying to subjugate Moscow.
“Their goal is to make Russia more vulnerable and to make it an instrument for carrying out their geopolitical tasks, they have not succeeded in this and they never will,” Putin said.
Russia’s president reaffirmed his long-held assertion that Russians and Ukrainians are one people and again disparaged Ukraine as an ‘artificial state’, which received historic Russian land from rulers Communists in the Soviet era.
Putin presented his distorted version of world events to the Valdai International Discussion Club, saying it was time for a ‘new world order’
A Russian jet flies over the wreckage of a burning fuel train in occupied Ukraine, after it was destroyed in an overnight bombardment
Firefighters work to extinguish the burning fuel tanks of a seated Russian train near the occupied city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine
Speaking about the Ukrainian conflict, Putin said he thought “all the time” about Russia’s losses in the conflict, but insisted he had no choice but to attack and that the Russia would have paid a higher price had it not acted. .
He denied underestimating Ukraine’s ability to fight back and insisted his “special military operation” had gone as planned.
Putin also acknowledged the challenges posed by Western sanctions, but argued that Russia has proven resistant to foreign pressure and has become more united.
The speech is just the latest in a string of searing speeches Putin has delivered since launching his war, laying out his historical grievances, his distorted view of current events and his vision for the future.
He has repeatedly spoken of creating a “multipolar world order” in which Western capitals, including Washington, should bow down to Moscow and Beijing.
Accusing the West of trying to “cancel” Russia and its history, he presented the conflict in Ukraine as an existential struggle for what he describes as “Russian values”.
Kyiv argues that the Russian invasion is a genocidal mission aimed both at rewriting history – including the fall of the Soviet Union, which Putin called a “catastrophe” – and at ensuring that Ukraine cannot approach the West.
In his speech, Putin accused NATO of “starting to seize territories from Ukraine a long time ago” and insisted he was forced to invade to protect people.
Ukrainian soldiers fire mortars on the front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine
He also launched into a rant against ‘cancellation culture’, accusing the West of trying to erase diversity and eradicate anything it cannot tolerate.
“Those who formulate [global] the rules believe that others are not entitled to a single path,” he told listeners.
“It’s no coincidence that West wants their views to be accepted as universal, and they insist through their politics that everyone must come to terms with those values.”
Since the start of the war, Putin has passed sweeping censorship laws and imprisoned anyone who criticizes him.
Russia is now in its ninth month of war against Ukraine and has so far failed to achieve any of Putin’s war aims, including the overthrow of the government and the “liberation” of the Donbass region.
After fighting Russia to a standstill across most of the country, Ukraine is retaking territory from Putin’s troops.
Thousands of square kilometers of land in the north and south have been returned to Ukrainian control in recent weeks, with the city of Kherson now within easy reach.
Kyiv has vowed not to stop fighting until all of its lands – including areas annexed by Putin in 2014 – are liberated.
In order to stop the rot, Putin was forced to mobilize 300,000 reservists into the army and call on allies such as Iran to provide additional weapons.
He also annexed the Ukrainian territory that Russia currently occupies to the mainland and threatened to use nuclear weapons to protect it.
However, this failed to stop the Ukrainian advance and did nothing to weaken Western resolve to supply arms and money to Kyiv.
The 32-team, bracket-style approach to the Class 6A high school football state tournament has led to a lot of intrigue and entertainment since its inception years ago.
Expect that to amp up a couple of notches this fall.
Because anyone telling you they know how this tournament will play out in the coming weeks is full of it. This big-school football season in Minnesota has been about as unpredictable as any in recent memory.
There is no better example of that than the No. 4-5 first-round game that pits Eagan (5-3) against Forest Lake (6-2), two previously downtrodden programs that struggled to win any games over the course of a season in recent years, but now will take the field with winning records and the assurance that one of them will move onto Round 2.
Gone are the titans who you can already pencil into slots at U.S. Bank Stadium. The regular season produced just two undefeated teams this season — Maple Grove and Rosemount.
But the Crimson did not face another No. 1 seed during the regular season, and only played one team currently ranked in the top 11 of MNScore’s QRF rankings, and that was Centennial.
Rosemount has a plethora of impressive wins, but three victories in which the Irish scored fewer than 20 points leaves some to believe Rosemount could be one bad bounce on any given night from elimination.
Defending state champion Lakeville South has two losses. Ditto for perennial power Eden Prairie.
No one feels untouchable, while so many seem capable. Fifteen of the 32 Class 6A teams received votes during the season in the Associated Press’ state rankings. Twenty-five of the teams won at least three of their eight games this fall.
You could create a list of the top five teams and there is a good chance the eventual state champion would indeed come from there, but the parity that exists throughout the big schools could create true madness in Friday’s first round and beyond.
Every No. 2 seed has multiple losses, including Prior Lake (5-3) and Champlin Park (4-4).
Three of the No. 3 seeds have at least one loss to a team seeded below them. The one team that doesn’t — White Bear Lake — has a loss to a fellow No. 3 seed in Blaine.
Prior Lake is only one game better in the standings than its first-round opponent, Coon Rapids (4-4), and top-seeded Stillwater (7-1) is only two games clear of the team it will host Friday, Brainerd (5-3).
Coon Rapids and Brainerd play Class 5A schedules during the regular season — hence their low seedings — but they are still teams that found success this fall.
This is all a long-winded way of saying any Class 6A team that doesn’t bring its best from the opening kick of this tournament is in legitimate danger of elimination.
That should only make the product, and the drama that comes with it, all the more compelling in the month to come.
Get your popcorn ready.
FRESNO, Calif. (KGO) — A California marijuana company has been sued, allegedly for not having strong joints.
RELATED: California Employers Will Soon Be Banned From Marijuana Testing Of Workers
According to ABC7 News’ media partner, the Bay Area News Group, two Fresno customers filed a lawsuit last week accusing DreamFields Brands Incorporated of falsely claiming that their “Jeeter” brand joints were high in THC.
The lawsuit cites the findings of cannabis publication Weed Week. The publication ran tests where it found less THC in some of Jeeter’s products than claimed on the company’s website.
RELATED: Marijuana Possession Pardons: Some Bay Area Residents Should Benefit, But Not All
Jeeter denied the charges in a statement to CNN, calling the allegations “baseless and ridiculous.”
Our picks for Friday’s Level 2 playoff games in Western Wisconsin high school football:
River Falls has fielded a couple of great teams in recent years, and has been tripped up at this point in the postseason twice. That figures to change on Friday with a clean performance. Our pick: River Falls 24, Marshfield 14
Ellsworth won 32-14 in the first meeting between these two teams just two weeks ago after jumping out to a 26-0 advantage on a night in which Bo Hines ran 40 times for 230 yards and two scores. Things can change game to game, but it would take a massive shift for St. Croix Central to pull off the upset. Our pick: Ellsworth 28, St. Croix Central 14
Two top-tier defenses square off. Appleton North shut out Chippewa Falls in Level 1, its fifth shutout of the season. Hudson, meanwhile, has held seven opponents to single-digit scoring. First to 10 wins? Our pick: Hudson 13, Appleton North 7
New Richmond’s offense is hitting its stride at the right time after dropping 40 on Menomonie last week. West De Pere drops 40-plus points on a regular basis, suggesting this could be a track meet. Our pick: New Richmond 35, West De Pere 33
It appears as though a run through the Middle Border Conference prepared Rice Lake for the Division 3 playoffs no less than the previous rigors experienced in the Big Rivers Conference. Rice Lake put up 60 points on Merrill in its Level 1 game. The Warriors are known for their running game, but the element of Matt Farm in the receiving game — he has hauled in eight touchdowns this fall — can be a game-changer in big playoff situations. Our pick: Rice Lake 34, Mosinee 27
The arrest of three suspected drug trafficking groups that prosecutors say are responsible for smuggling more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and 330,000 fentanyl pills has resulted in the arrest of 19 state defendants from Washington and California.
The first indictment, in September, arrested six defendants following a wiretap investigation into their operations. These arrests did not deter the other defendants.
Two more indictments were unsealed on Tuesday, leading to the arrest of 11 other defendants. The criminal complaints resulted in two other arrests also on Tuesday.
“These individuals were bringing large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and cocaine from Mexico across the border and up I-5 to the Pacific Northwest. Even when a drug-laden RV was pulled off the highway and seized by law enforcement, they weren’t deterred,” U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington Nick Brown said. in a Department of Justice press release.
Previous sweeps yielded federal and local authorities 1,016 pounds of methamphetamine, 330,000 fentanyl pills, nine kilograms of fentanyl powder, 25 kilograms of cocaine, 15.5 kilograms of heroin, 43 guns and more than a million dollars in cash.
The amount of narcotics seized alone would have made the investigation a success, authorities said. The volume also means that, if convicted, some defendants will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.
“Just look at the seized fentanyl, since four out of 10 fake pills contain a lethal dose, it was enough to kill 132,000 people,” said the acting special agent in charge of the DEA’s field division in Seattle. , Jacob Galvan, according to the press release.
Searches carried out on Tuesday at 14 locations in Washington and California resulted in the seizure of 4.5 kilos of heroin, two kilos of fentanyl powder, 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 67 firearms, large capacity rifle magazines , thousands of cartridges, two sets of body armor and a body shield.
At a press conference, Brown said the majority of the guns were stolen, KIRO News Radio reported.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington, the following people have been arrested.
The six suspects arrested on the September 21 indictment are:
• Agustin Gutierrez Valencia, 32, of Kent, Washington.
• Daniel Vazquez Arroyo, 32, of Kent, Washington.
• Rosalio Reynoso Arellano, 51, from Los Angeles.
• Ernesto Casillas, 46, from Los Angeles.
• Benigno Hernandez aka Ivan Santos Arellano, 32, of Kent, Washington.
• Jesus Toledo Pardo. 56, of Sea Tac, Washington.
The 11 suspects named in the two indictments released on Tuesday are:
• Jose Paleo, 29, of La Mirada, California.
• Octavio Guzman, 24, of Huntington Park, California.
• Glauco Guardado Rodriguez, 25, of Seattle.
• Araceli Salas, 30, of Maywood, California.
• Maria Rangel Aguilar. 44. of Huntington Park, Calif.
• Miguel Thomas. 33. of Tukwila, Washington.
• Tad Fulton, 48, of Seattle, Washington.
• Ryan Holmquist, 34, of Issaquah, Washington.
• Timothy Hursh, 38, of SeaTac, Washington.
• Ryan Terry, 44, of Duval, Washington.
• Abel Cruz, 32, of Des Moines, Washington.
The two suspects arrested Tuesday on criminal complaints are Luis Valenzuela-Haro, 32, of Seattle and Michael Kinzel, 37, of Renton, Washington.
The 19 defendants face a slew of charges, including “conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute,” prosecutors said in the statement.
An unspecified defendant faces enhanced charges for “carrying a firearm in connection with a crime of drug trafficking”, while another unspecified group of defendants face charges of “conspiracy in view to laundering money”.
Mayor Michelle Wu will unveil a plan on Thursday to revive a pandemic-stricken downtown by making it less reliant on office workers, with ideas that include converting office buildings to housing, encouraging a greater variety of commercial uses and the transformation of some city streets into pedestrian walkways.
“This report…reflects what we want downtown to be: a 24-hour neighborhood that is open to everyone,” said Segun Idowu, Wu’s chief economic opportunity and inclusion officer.
The report, produced for the city by the Boston Consulting Group, echoes many themes of an action plan the Wu administration released in March, aimed at addressing empty offices and dark storefronts caused by the passage working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. . But the challenges are not lacking.
Many office towers do not lend themselves to residential conversions and the city center remains an expensive place to build. The city will likely need to conclude an extensive downtown plan before making any substantial zoning changes. There is no huge prize pool to help out. And success hinges on a rapid transit system that is often slow and unreliable, and largely beyond the city’s control.
Keep reading at BostonGlobe.com.
