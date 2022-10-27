Connect with us

News

The Central Bank of Brazil leaves its key rate unchanged at 13.75%

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

15 seconds ago

on

By

The Central Bank Of Brazil Leaves Its Key Rate Unchanged At 13.75%
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Brazil’s central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged, but again warned it was ready to resume hikes if the country’s inflation did not continue to ease as expected.

The bank’s monetary policy committee, known as Copom, left its key Selic rate at 13.75% for the second straight meeting. The committee had raised the rate in 12 consecutive meetings before the September conclave, lifting the Selic from an all-time high of 2%. The Copom said it was ready to raise its rates again if the situation were to change.

wsj

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Ready for Rishi? UK Weekly Politics

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 27, 2022

By

google news

Rishi Sunak promised to correct the mistakes made by his predecessor Liz Truss. But only a day after taking office, the new prime minister is already facing criticism for his decision to reappoint Suella Braverman as home secretary. The Guardian’s Gaby Hinsliff is joined by political strategist Jo Tanner and Will Tanner, the director of centre-right think tank Onward, to examine the obstacles ahead of Sunak.

Continue reading…

theguardian

google news
Continue Reading

News

Greg Gutfeld: Democrats should have held ‘stale muffin’ instead of Fetterman

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

13 mins ago

on

October 27, 2022

By

Greg Gutfeld: Democrats Should Have Held 'Stale Muffin' Instead Of Fetterman
google news

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good night everybody. It was something, Fetterman and Oz. No sane person would approve of that. No crazy person would either. Even Gary Busey would have said: “it’s a little weird”. It just shows you that for the Dems, it’s all about filling a seat, not getting the job done. If they thought a stale muffin could win, they would throw it. And after watching Fetterman last night, maybe they should have. At least a stale muffin wouldn’t fall apart so much in front of the cameras. But they’re so power-mad that they let a clearly ill man collapse on live TV, which is really the job of Joe Biden’s staff. Stay in your lane, Fetterman. It was so painful to watch that the host should have received a security word.

FETTERMAN STILLS DURING DEBATE WHEN ASKED ABOUT FLIP-FLOP OVER FRACTURE SUPPORT

But Fetterman’s desperation was a far cry from the desperation of the media, which before the debate made excuses for the poor guy. They circled the cars even when there was nothing to go around. They prepared the press to be prepared for awkward pauses and a few verbal errors, which sounds like a great slogan for Kamala Harris 2024. But I guess looking at Biden over the past two years wasn’t even enough prepared for it. But the media justification was pretty chewed up and spoon fed to them as if they were the ones who had a stroke. And then afterwards, the apology flowed like Snapple through Joe Biden’s pants.

Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz participate in a debate October 25 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
(NewsNation)

MSNB: John Fetterman clearly has speech issues due to his stroke, but his authenticity was there.

MSNB: I think. Under these circumstances, John Fetterman, having had a stroke, did very well.

JOY BEHAR: The Republican Party runs a bunch of ads showing Fetterman tripping over things because of the stroke. What kind of doctor is behind this? Aren’t you supposed to hurt?

MSNB: He got really strong feedback.

MSNB: Fetterman lost the battle last night, but may have won the war.

Oh, wait a second. Who really had the stroke here? I think it’s contagious.

LEE ZELDIN EXPLODES THE GOVERNOR OF NEW YORK. KATHY HOCHUL FOR BEING LATE TO CRIME: ‘WE MUST SAVE OUR STATE’

Then there is the debate for governor of New York between Republican challenger Lee Zeldin and Democrat Kathy Hochul. If only his approval was up to his eyebrows. She is a woman, by the way, who was never elected by the people of New York. She was in just the right place at the right time, like when Steve Doocy’s limo once hit a young homeless boy named Brian Kilmeade. Zeldin talked about what’s on the minds of voters, who isn’t murdered, or at least let’s be murdered by new criminals, you know, just to keep things fresh. And that’s how Nancy Pelosi’s face tester responded.

LEE ZELDIN: There is a criminal emergency… This governor who is still at this time… we are halfway through the debate. She still hasn’t talked about locking anyone up, committing crimes.

KATHY HOCHUL: Anyone who commits a crime under our laws, especially with the change they made to bail, has consequences. I don’t know why this is so important to you.

She doesn’t know why. She acts like Zeldin just made a disparaging remark about the color of her shoes or why she likes orange juice with pulp. Which is disgusting. Sorry, but that says a lot about the modern democrat. They prefer fake victims to real ones. Remember, as crime raged in her state, she made a law to refer to people in real estate with gender-neutral pronouns such as real estate salespersons or salespersons.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, Rn.y., And Incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul Faced Off In A Prime-Time Debate On Oct. 25, 2022.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, RN.Y., and incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul faced off in a prime-time debate on Oct. 25, 2022.
(Screenshot/Spectrum News)

I can see the criminal on the stand during his trial, you know, “Then I stabbed her 22 times before throwing her off a bridge.” You know, and the judge says, “Sir, I’m not going to repeat this to you. You must respectfully refer to the person you slaughtered as ‘they’ or I will insist on bail in your case.” I’m sure real estate agents will be thrilled when New Yorkers use the correct pronoun while shouting “for God’s sake, sell our house, so we can move to Florida.” And months before that, she announced that all SUNY College campuses would enforce chosen names and pronouns, to ensure that transgender, non-binary, and non-conforming identities benefit from a diverse and LGBTQIA-inclusive environment. L, M, N, OP, Q, R, S, T., sorry, I’m getting tired of a community asking for more letters than an episode of Sesame Street. You know what, why not just pass a law saying that all heterosexuals must transition by 2025? I feel like we’re almost there, I mean, have you seen Harry Styles?

LEE ZELDIN EXPLODES THE GOVERNOR OF NEW YORK. KATHY HOCHUL FOR BEING LATE TO CRIME: ‘WE MUST SAVE OUR STATE’

But I understand the governor’s concerns, imagine the horror of having the wrong sex on the coroner’s report after being murdered. So she asks her opponent, “I don’t see why putting criminals behind bars is so important to you.” Because, Kathy, it’s not important to you, that’s the problem. The governor has ditched citizen concerns for the woke garbage-seeking attention his staff picks up on Twitter. And even though it makes you feel like a good person on the inside, it makes you look like a good person on social media, you’re just a tasteless, virtuous bag of vomit, and now she can’t offer real help, just fake help. Otherwise, she would make fighting crime number one and reserve ID questions for people trying to vote. And now they claim that any attempt at policing is systemic racism, catering only to activists and not crime-ridden citizens.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They pat each other on their invertebrate backs over pronouns. “Nice work, Z,” “Why, thanks, they.” I’m sorry, you idiot. You just have to go. People get killed on the subway, they get raped on our streets, and you say, why is that so important to you? I think we found your new pronouns, that’s stupid and a–.

Greg Gutfeld is currently the host of the show “Gutfeld!” from FOX News Channel (FNC). (weekdays at 11 p.m. ET) and co-host of “The Five” (weekdays at 5 p.m. ET). He joined the network in 2007 as a contributor. He is the author of several books. His latest is “The plus: self-help for people who hate self-help”. Click here for more information on Greg Gutfeld.

Fox

google news
Continue Reading

News

Q3 2022 results and redesign

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 27, 2022

By

Q3 2022 Results And Redesign
google news

Switzerland’s second largest bank, Credit Suisse, is seen here next to a Swiss flag in downtown Geneva.

Fabrice Cofrini | AFP | Getty Images

Swiss credit Thursday saw a massive quarterly loss, far worse than analysts’ estimates, as it announced a major strategic overhaul.

The troubled lender posted a net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs ($4.09 billion) in the third quarter, compared to a loss of 567.93 million Swiss francs expected by analysts. This figure is also well below the profit of 434 million Swiss francs recorded in the same quarter last year.

Under pressure from investors, the bank also revealed a major overhaul of its business in a bid to address underperformance at its investment bank and following a series of legal costs that have weighed on investors. profits.

This is news in development and will be updated shortly.

cnbc

google news
Continue Reading

News

Kourtney Kardashian Recalls Throwing Up After Travis Barker’s Vegas Wedding

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

25 mins ago

on

October 27, 2022

By

Kourtney Kardashian Recalls Throwing Up After Travis Barker'S Vegas Wedding
google news

So, sure, there was post-wedding vomiting, name mistakes, and memory loss, but, as Travis said on the October 27 episode while talking with Kourtney and Simon Huck“It was awesome.”

Travis noted, “If this looks like our real wedding, I’d be really thrilled.”

On the other hand, Kourtney’s mother Kris Jenner wasn’t as impressed. During a later scene in the episode, she chatted with Kim Kardashian on Vegas vows.

“She was drunk as a skunk, lying on the floor, throwing up,” Kris said. “Who wants to get married like that?

Kim replied, “Who doesn’t?”

Kourtney and Travis then made it official at another epic ceremony in Italy in May, which was attended by Kris, Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner– but not “Elvis”.

Entertainment

google news
Continue Reading

News

Phillies World Series: South Jersey family return Rhys Hoskins Game 5 NLCS Tour ball

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 27, 2022

By

Phillies World Series: South Jersey Family Return Rhys Hoskins Game 5 Nlcs Tour Ball
google news

Kevin Hartwell of Mullica Township was at the game with his 10-year-old daughter, Lia, and 9-year-old son, Kevin.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Bryce Harper’s two-run home run helped the Phillies qualify for the World Series, but it was Rhys Hoskins who got the ball rolling earlier in the game.

Game 5 was scoreless until Hoskins homered two runs late in the 3rd inning.

But what you didn’t see on TV is what happened in the stands.

SEE ALSO: Phillies fans break 24-hour merchandise record after clinching World Series berth

Kevin Hartwell of Mullica Township was at the game with his 10-year-old daughter, Lia, and 9-year-old son, Kevin.

Somehow the ball from the home run came right at them.

“Yeah, that ball must have bounced off someone beside me and then someone behind me. It was coming down the rows. I jumped on it and picked it up,” Hartwell recalled.

“Everyone was so happy they were pushing everyone and I was trying to hold my dad so I wouldn’t fall!” Lia remembers.

“I didn’t know who caught it and I was like, ‘Who caught it?’ And then he raised his hand with the ball in it!” added Kevin, 9.

On Tuesday, Hartwell says they gave the ball back to Hoskins — and what they got in return was even better.

“We have a signed bat, two signed balls from Rhys Hoskins. And we have pictures with him! This is probably the most amazing day of my life,” Lia enthused.

“He said he was grateful to us because he wanted that ball. He said he was giving things to us because we were generous in giving the ball back to him,” Kevin added.

Now this family has two memories to last a lifetime.

“It feels good. He deserved that ball,” Hartwell said.

SEE ALSO: Must Listen: Bryce Harper describes what it’s like to play for Phillies fans

Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All rights reserved.

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,

fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘679006512549059’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘679006512549059’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);

Cnn

google news
Continue Reading

News

PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal LIVE: Gunners need just a draw to win Europa League group but Granit Xhaka is set to be banned

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

38 mins ago

on

October 27, 2022

By

Psv Eindhoven V Arsenal Live: Gunners Need Just A Draw To Win Europa League Group But Granit Xhaka Is Set To Be Banned
google news

Arsenal face the biggest threat to their unbeaten European record with a trip to the Netherlands to take on PSV Eindhoven this week.

The Gunners are on a perfect four-game winning streak in the Europa League and need just one more point to secure top spot in Group A.

Getty

Xhaka’s strike was the difference between the two teams at the Emirates

Mikel Arteta’s men showed signs of fatigue in a 1-1 draw with Southampton last time out and would benefit from concluding their European commitments with one game to spare.

Yet the north Londoners only got past PSV at home in the second leg after a second-half strike from Granit Xhaka.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side trail Arsenal by five points and only victory will give them a chance to avoid a draw against one of the teams exiting the Champions League.

PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal: How to follow

This Europa League Group A fixture will take place on Thursday, October 27.

The game at Philips Stadion is scheduled to start at 5.45pm UK time.

It will air on BT Sport 2 with coverage starting at 5.15pm.

There will be live updates on talkSPORT throughout the evening while talkSPORT.com will also host a live blog.

To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Arsenal Beat Psv 1-0 In The Second Leg

Getty

Arsenal beat PSV 1-0 in the second leg

UCL

Ajax 0-3 Liverpool LIVE REACTION: ‘Bright lights’ Salah and Elliott in last 16

Fly

Conte dances on the pitch then sent off as Spurs winner controversially sent off

sweet

Forest star Jesse Lingard comforts a tearful Francis Bourgeois in a trainspotting show

FASHION

Arsenal to wear mix of kits in PSV Europa League game to avoid clash

SPLASH

Arteta set to receive £50m for January transfers as Arsenal prepare £26m deal

out

Man United suffer blow as Ten Hag reveals extent of Varane’s injury – but Maguire back


PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal: Team news

Noni Madueke, Mauro Junior and Luuk de Jong all continued their return to top form in a 4-2 loss to Groningen on Sunday.

But Yorbe Vertessen, Marco van Ginkel, Ismael Saibari, Kjell Peersman and Olivier Boscagli are all injured.

Arsenal meanwhile remain without long-term absentees Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe, while Oleksandr Zinchenko is still struggling with a calf problem.

Xhaka is one yellow card away from incurring a one-match European ban, which Arsenal ideally want him to serve in a dead rubber game in their final group game if they win here.

Arteta Is Yet To Suffer A Defeat In Europe This Term

Getty

Arteta is yet to suffer a defeat in Europe this term

PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal: what has been said?

Arteta speaking on Jesus’ recent form which saw the former Manchester City man go five games without a goal.

He said: “I’m sure today he will be disappointed because he had the opportunity to put them away. [against Southampton].

“Knowing Gabi, he is disappointed when he scores two goals and could have scored three or four, so he can do it.

“But he has chances and he is still there. He gives so much to the team, and it’s a shame he couldn’t put them away today.

PSV Eindhoven – Arsenal: summary of the match

  • Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka could make his 50th UEFA Europa League appearance – doing so would become the second Swiss player to reach that milestone in the UEFA Cup/Europa League, after David Degen (51 caps).
  • Arsenal have scored at least once in each of their last 16 European away matches (W11 D3 L2). The Gunners have also lost just one of their last seven away games against Dutch sides in all competitions (W3 D3), with that loss coming at PSV in February 2007.
  • PSV managed just four shots against Arsenal last time out – it was their lowest number in all competitions since November 2016 against Atlético de Madrid (4) in the UEFA Champions League.
  • Arsenal have won each of their last three games in Europe without conceding, last winning four games in a row without conceding between August and October 2007 (five games).
  • After losing the second leg last week, PSV are looking to avoid losing back-to-back fixtures in Europe for the first time since November 2019.

OFFER OF THE DAY

Betting: Get 40/1 for Robert Lewandowski to score against Bayern Munich* – CLAIM HERE

18+ new customers only. Sign up, max bet £1 on Robert Lewandowski – Anytime Goalscorer – 90 mins; No collection. Improved odds paid out in free bets expire in 7 days. Offer valid until 7.00pm UK time on 26.10.22. Card payments only. The T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please play responsibly

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’

fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);

Sports

google news
Continue Reading

Trending