the government again brandishes a 49.3, the Insoumis redeposit a motion of censure – RT in French

In Arden Hills, a city council is facing an Election Day showdown of sorts over housing and trails.

As mayor of Arden Hills for 12 years and a recently-retired computer analyst, David Grant prides himself on keeping the city’s property tax rates among the lowest in the east metro, even though it’s meant foregoing borrowing for the types of services and amenities offered by neighboring suburbs — even sidewalks.

“We don’t just run out there and bond for things that the city wants,” said Grant, who plans to seek bond funds for a new fire station shared by three cities. “Bonding is for real needs.”

So when Ramsey County floated the possibility of adding more than 1,700 units of housing on 427 acres of former military surplus land adjoining the city, Grant balked.

In his eyes, Ramsey County’s vision for Rice Creek Commons — which would create a new pedestrian-friendly downtown — could add up to an unwelcome increase in population density for his small city of 10,000 residents. There’s traffic to consider, and infrastructure costs such as water and sewer utilities, as well as a new water tower.

In May, Grant, 65, joined other city officials in agreeing to general terms with master developer Alatus for a slimmed down version of Rice Creek Commons, which would span 1,460 units of new residential housing. Payments made in lieu of some of the property taxes that would be generated on-site — a $17 million tax incentive known as tax increment financing — would cover the cost of new parking and other infrastructure, rather than backing “deeply affordable” housing for the very poor.

‘Advance Arden Hills’ slate seeks an upset

That isn’t good enough in the eyes of Ramsey County, which has rejected the city’s proposed term sheet and wants to see deeper affordable housing and housing density there, in part to to recoup more than $40 million in county funds already spent acquiring and decontaminating the property.

It’s also not good enough in the eyes of former city council member Gregg Larson, who is challenging Grant for the mayor’s seat.

Larson, 74, has joined three city council candidates running under the title “Advance Arden Hills” in the name of building needed housing, including more than 300 of units of affordable housing, as well as new trails and sidewalks. They’ve noted that the city, which has suffered negligible population growth since the 1980s, would benefit from the growth in tax base.

Larson, an environmental planner, sat on the city Planning Commission in 1995 when then-U.S. Rep. Bruce Vento approached the city about repurposing the Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant.

“I’ve been involved with this for 27 years, and it’s just time to get it done,” said Larson, in a recent interview. “Our city council right now seems incapable of doing it, and what it means is that we’re putting off the opportunity to have a lot of new housing in the north metro.”

As much as Rice Creek Commons looms large over the election, the “Advance Arden Hills” candidates also point to a general culture of stodginess on the city council that they say makes little room for public comment, transparency or innovation, including parks and trails funding.

“How do you give children a safe and healthy childhood? We’re not really focusing on that in our city,” said council candidate Emily Rousseau, a data privacy manager with Terminix and former data compliance officer with the Minneapolis Parks Board.

“You would provide sidewalks for children to walk to school,” she said. “You’d partner with mental health services, like we used to through Northeast Youth and Family Services. Maybe put lines on our soccer fields and hire referees.”

4 city and 3 county board races

Is it time for a culture change in Arden Hills? Some see the Nov. 8 election as a referendum on that question.

The city has no central downtown area, or a police or fire department of its own, contracting instead with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s office and Lake Johanna Fire Department in Shoreview. Rousseau noted that the city’s small parks department has effectively disappeared, with a parks director position eliminated during the early days of the pandemic. A park supervisor left last week, though interviews are underway for his replacement.

The election could also set the stage for a change in tenor in discussions with Ramsey County. Four of the seven county board seats will be on the ballot, including two open seats. Longstanding commissioners Jim McDonough and Toni Carter have chosen not to seek re-election.

In addition to the face-off between Grant and Larson, Arden Hills voters will be asked to elect two candidates to the city council from among four options: Council Members Fran Holmes and Steve Scott, and their “Advance Arden Hills”-aligned challengers Tena Monson and Rousseau.

There will be a special election to fill a third seat on the city council for a two-year term. Voters will pick between David Radziej and “Advance Arden Hills” candidate Tom Fabel, a former Hennepin County prosecutor who briefly served as St. Paul’s deputy mayor under Norm Coleman in the late 1990s.

Radziej was appointed by the council to fill the seat for a year after former Council Member Dave McClung died of cancer Dec. 1. He said the prospect of building a new pedestrian-accessible downtown in Rice Creek Commons was attractive, but if plans with the county fall through, there are alternatives — including gravel mining.

“It’s rich in gravel on the north end,” Radziej said on Tuesday. “I would say if they don’t want to develop it, they could mine it.”

Density, traffic and transit

The mayor, who noted the county had previously supported 1,460 housing units at Rice Creek Commons in a written agreement in December 2016, has accused county officials of an about-face in seeking greater housing density.

“We did negotiate a deal, and the county has said no to the deal,” said Grant on Tuesday. “We will get this done. … These big deals, they take time. … This is a sizable, sizable project, and it could be a real asset to the northeast metro.”

Rather than worry about excessive density, candidates with “Advance Arden Hills” note that the former military surplus land is roughly three times the size of the Highland Bridge development at the former Ford campus in St. Paul, where developers plan some 3,800 housing units — more than twice what’s been allotted for Rice Creek Commons.

The “Advance Arden Hills” candidates haven’t settled as a group on any particular number of desired housing units, but Monson — an operations director at a renewable energy company — pointed out that the city’s own studies showed the site could accommodate 1,500 to 2,500 units.

She said anything less than 2,000 units would make it difficult to convince the Metropolitan Council to bring a long-awaited bus rapid transit line into the site.

“They won’t share the economic rationale for why 1,460 (housing units) is the magic number,” Monson said. “But then you do a TIF for $17 million? At the end of the day, show us what this math is. That’s a huge transparency issue.”

Scott, the city council member, said that as a former public transit commuter to Fort Snelling, he also favors a bus line, but he can’t justify the higher level of housing density without one. He pointed to the already-busy intersection of County Road 96 and U.S. 10, where a 23-month-old child was killed in a September crash.

“I like to call myself a fiscal pragmatist,” said Scott, a retired information technology project manager. “We agreed to take on this project with the idea that the cost would be covered by the future residents up there, not the current residents.”

“The city is going to have to pay for additional public safety and services up there,” he added. “Now the county is asking for as many as 5,000 residents up there, and traffic is a major, major concern.”

The city’s own traffic studies show, however, that the greatest triggers for traffic congestion are commercial uses, not residential ones, Rousseau said.

Affordable housing

While the council and council challengers agree on the general goal of building affordable housing at Rice Creek Commons, there’s some fundamental differences over whether to build units for the very poor. The city’s term sheet calls for 326 housing units to be affordable for families earning 50, 60 and 80 percent of area median income.

The county wants to see Arden Hills commit to housing for families earning 30 percent of area median income, which is in short supply across the metro. The city council has rejected the idea.

Grant, the mayor, noted that creating affordable housing for the very poor without adequate public transit could strand families that can’t afford a car. Radziej pointed out that the city already hosts a sizable trailer home community with more than 200 units.

Deep affordability “generally means you have to give property tax incentives,” said Holmes, an attorney and self-described fiscal conservative who has sat on the city council since 2007. “That means we have less taxes to cover city expenses — police, fire, repairing the roads, the parks. More residents require more amenities, more fire trucks, more city staffing.”

Trails

Among the council’s challengers, Rousseau and Monson in particular have noted that while conservative spending has kept property tax rates among the lowest in the region, city services have suffered. They said the mayor and council have gone overboard with their fiscal conservatism, rejecting basic financing tools for everyday municipal improvements.

“The bonding tool they seem terrified to use is a very normal financial tool that was developed in order for people to afford things that have a high upfront cost, just like your mortgage,” Monson said. “You can use those responsibly. … They’re not even offering it for the people to vote on it.”

The challengers say the city’s elected leadership has been reticent to borrow funds for long-awaited city trails that could connect into Rice Creek Commons.

The mayor said trails — which can cost upwards of $1 million per mile — are far more expensive to construct than most residents assume. They’re installed when there’s cost-sharing available.

“Over my tenure, we’ve put in 7.2 miles of trail, including a long section that even goes past my opponent’s house,” Grant said. “We know that residents want trails, but we put them in when they make sense — when we can partner up with somebody, when we can get a grant.”

Scott said he shares the same desire for an ample trail system, but the council has been budgeting what he considers a more pressing priority — replacing water and sewer infrastructure.