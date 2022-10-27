News
the government again brandishes a 49.3, the Insoumis redeposit a motion of censure – RT in French
Elisabeth Borne again committed to the Assembly the responsibility of her government via 49.3, on the whole of the 2023 Social Security draft budget. La France insoumise will table, alone on the left, a motion of censure in reaction.
After a choppy and stormy session at the National Assembly on the evening of October 26, and in the voluntary absence of the deputies of Nupes and the National Rally, Elisabeth Borne drew 49.3 on the entire 2023 draft budget of the Social Security.
The final text “takes into account your exchanges in committee”, she assured the remaining deputies in the hemicycle shortly after 11:30 p.m., affirming that “more than 150 amendments have been retained, from the majority as well as oppositions”.
“The government authorized us to examine nine articles out of 53, it sorted through the amendments at its convenience”, criticized the communist Pierre Dharréville in response. “To this authoritarian path, the government will have added cynicism and disorder,” said Eric Coquerel (LFI).
The head of government notably cited measures for “better financing of home services”, “increased controls of nursing homes”, “strengthening the permanence of care”, “better care for children in situation of polyhandicap”, or even “100% coverage of hair prostheses for women with cancer”
The debates had reached a peak of tension around 11 p.m., the deputies of Nupes denouncing a “masquerade”. Indeed, after having asked several times, and without success, for extensions and additional sessions to examine the thousand amendments – a request also made by Les Républicains – the left-wing deputies finally left the hemicycle.
Invoking the “1,160 remaining amendments”, and “the deadlines set by the Constitution”, Elisabeth Borne then invoked Article 49 paragraph 3 of the Constitution on the entire text. RN deputies were also absent from the hemicycle during this statement by the Prime Minister.
A left in disagreement on a new motion of censure
The left is divided on the question of tabling a motion of censure. The environmental deputies will not file any, confirmed to AFP the leader EELV Cyrielle Chatelain. The Socialist Party and the Communists (PCF) are on the same line. Conversely, Eric Coquerel for his part announced on October 27 that La France insoumise was going to file a motion of censure. This will be voted on by the elected PCF, according to AFP.
“Yes, we are going to do it, in any case on the Insoumis side, because we must not trivialize 49.3”, explained the one who is also chairman of the Finance Committee, questioned on the set of France 2.
“We take all those who want to join this motion of censure”, also slipped Eric Coquerel. If the Nupes refuses to vote for a motion from the RN, the deputy for Seine-Saint-Denis said he was ready, on the other hand, to vote for the one that would be tabled by the LR deputies: “They are part of the republican arc and this n It’s not the same thing to vote for a group that is very much in the minority than for an extreme right-wing group. Except that the LRs do not seem to have any intention of filing a motion of censure in the short term.
This is the third time in less than a week that Elisabeth Borne has taken responsibility for her government via 49.3. The participation of the RN in the vote of the first motion of censure tabled by the Nupes had created unease in the ranks of the left and provoked criticism from the right and the majority who denounced a collusion between the RN and the Nupes.
News
Chicago Bears QB rewind: Justin Fields displayed poise, instincts and patience in the romp at New England. Next up: Doing it with consistency.
Justin Fields’ fifth touchdown pass of the season was another one he didn’t fully see.
It was a simple concept, a quick-hit screen left designed to get Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert moving behind a wall of blockers. But immediately after the snap, New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise darted into the passing lane, disrupting Fields’ vision and timing. Alertly, Fields double-clutched, went into second baseman mode with his arm slot and steered his throw around Wise’s left side.
“We work on that in practice,” Fields said, “just maneuvering the screens around that D-end.”
It was a crafty throw followed by an easy catch.
Off Herbert went.
Yet as he went, Fields was face down on the Gillette Stadium turf, having been smushed between Wise and outside linebacker Matthew Judon and absorbing a nasty hit that left him with a welt above his left eye.
Fields never saw Herbert’s 25-yard sprint to the end zone. Nor did he even realize the running back had caught the pass.
“I got smacked on that play,” Fields said. “I didn’t know he scored until somebody came up and told me.”
And if you thought Wise and Judon were politely checking on Fields’ physical well-being and offering a little pick-me-up after their big hit, think again.
“They were arguing with me,” Fields said. “Because I went to the ref saying, like, ‘Where is the flag (for roughing the passer)?’ But they were yelling at me that that’s not a flag.”
Nope. No flag. But it was six points.
What a moment that was for the Bears. The 25-yard touchdown toss punctuated a 75-yard response drive after the Patriots, behind rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, had scored 14 unanswered points in a little more than three minutes.
Fields’ pass to Herbert put the Bears ahead for the rest of the night, jump-starting a stretch during which the offense scored on five consecutive possessions on the way to a dominant 33-14 victory.
Was there anything especially remarkable about Fields’ lone touchdown pass? Maybe not. But it was another show of his playmaking instincts and his toughness to withstand a pounding.
It also was part of the Bears’ biggest scoring output since a 41-17 drubbing of the Jacksonville Jaguars in December 2020. This showing, though, felt more promising and meaningful.
“I’m just proud of the way everybody came in and executed,” Fields said.
Here’s your Week 7 QB rewind.
Defining moment
The nominee list this week was much, much longer than usual. But look no further than Fields’ 19-yard completion to Equanimeous St. Brown on third-and-9 in the first quarter as an example of poise leading to production. That sequence provided clear evidence of Fields’ pocket poise for much of the night.
He showed impressive patience and vision, surfing forward and then to the right through the pocket. As he avoided pressure from Judon and rolled right, his eyes continued scanning downfield, where he spotted St. Brown. Once he did, he threw a strike for a key first down that pushed the Bears into Patriots territory on the first of three touchdown drives.
The Bears wound up converting 11 of 18 third downs, a 61.1% rate that was their best since going 8 of 13 against Washington in a Monday night win in September 2019. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy considers a 48% conversion rate his gold standard, noting that tops the NFL in most seasons. So it’s easy to assert that the Bears’ third-down productivity Monday pleased Getsy.
Within those 11 conversions were five Fields completions and five Fields runs.
“Every week we emphasize that,” Fields said Wednesday at Halas Hall. “We always say: situational execution. … I really think that’s carryover from practice.”
Fields’ 20-yard scramble on third-and-14 on the final drive of the first half was huge. That was followed three plays later by an off-script, 17-yard completion to Darnell Mooney on third-and-16, moving the Bears closer for Cairo Santos’ half-ending 23-yard field goal.
Fields also escaped pressure in the second half and drilled a 26-yard completion to Cole Kmet on third-and-7 on a possession that ended with Santos’ 50-yard field goal for a 26-14 lead. (More on that play shortly.)
Was it all perfect? No. Two of Fields’ biggest mistakes came on third down, including his second-quarter interception on a pass to St. Brown that was deflected near the line of scrimmage.
Fields also took a 9-yard sack and fumbled out of bounds on a third-and-10 play during which he held the ball for 7.2 seconds waiting for something to come open.
Still, an 11-for-18 third-down showing in a game in which the Bears scored six times is nothing to scoff at. Now it’s about building on that and making that kind of execution a consistent part of this offense.
On the bright side
Credit Getsy for flipping to a new tab in the Bears playbook after a long week of conversation and preparation. It was clear early that Getsy and the coaches felt confident turning Fields loose on a high volume of designed runs that left the Patriots strained and frustrated.
Sure, Fields’ most dazzling run may have been his scrambling magic for a 20-yard pickup on third-and-14 on the final drive of the first half. That was one of those adrenalizing tuck-and-run escape acts that confirm how lethal Fields can be when he’s improvising with his legs.
But that was the exception Monday. Ten of Fields’ 14 rushing attempts came on designed runs. There were three zone-read plays, two draws, two successful third-and-1 quarterback sneaks, a pair of keepers off jet sweep fakes and one quarterback sweep.
Fields’ 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter simply asked him to use his athleticism and strength. After faking a speed sweep to Velus Jones Jr., Fields ran to his left, cut inside of Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant and then powered into the end zone. Cornerback Jack Jones made a business decision at the goal line and — with a 5-inch, 53-pound size disadvantage against Fields — steered away from contact.
That’s a snapshot of how valuable Fields’ combination of size and athleticism is.
He expressed satisfaction after the game with the package of designed runs.
“That brought a whole different element to our offense,” Fields said. “We executed that well.”
The challenge now will be continuing to blend those designed run concepts into each week’s plan while making a conscious effort to keep Fields safe.
Uh-oh
Even during an encouraging performance in a winning effort, Fields’ ball security left reason for concern — hardly a good sign as the Bears prepare to face a Dallas Cowboys defense that has an NFL-best 29 sacks plus 12 takeaways during a 5-2 start.
For the second consecutive game, Fields had a pass batted at the line of scrimmage and intercepted, this one swatted into the air by Judon and picked off by Myles Bryant in the second quarter.
Fields also was charged with four fumbles — though the Bears were fortunate not to lose any. One was the fault of running back David Montgomery, who dropped a pitch from Fields in the first quarter. But Fields also fumbled at the end of that third-and-10 play in the second quarter during which he held the ball far too long without choosing either to tuck and run or to heave the football into the Patriots bench area.
He fumbled again late in the first half while trying to escape from Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings, dislodging the ball from his hands with his right knee.
There was another fumble on a mishandled snap in the third quarter.
In coach Matt Eberflus’ detail-oriented program, in which protecting the football is of high priority, those miscues were not acceptable.
“Ball security is No. 1,” Eberflus said Wednesday. “It’s important that everybody who handles the ball does a good job with the ball. That’s been brought to everybody’s attention.”
Odds and ends
- The Bears’ longest passing play was that 26-yard scramble-drill connection from Fields to Kmet on third-and-7 during a key third-quarter field-goal drive. Kmet made a nice catch on a back-shoulder ball and was clearly inbounds as he won his matchup against safety Devin McCourty. The third-year tight end hurried the football back to the officials and urged his teammates to hustle and get the next snap off before a potential Patriots challenge. The Bears operated smoothly in that sequence, got the play off quickly and gained 6 yards on a Montgomery run. After the game, Kmet was asked if he felt like he didn’t make his catch inbounds. “That’s something we’ve been practicing since (organized team activities),” he said. “Anything close in a big situation — that was a big third-down play — you just don’t know if they’re going to find a slight bobble or something when they look at it on replay. So we have our procedure with that.” That sequence was the byproduct of good coaching and crisp situational execution that has been taught and drilled and created a productive process on game night. “It’s just the practice part of it,” Eberflus said. “What we always say is we’ll see it out there (at practice) first. And we’ve seen it. We’ve done a good job of practicing that. You have to set those things up.”
- General manager Ryan Poles met with reporters in the Gillette Stadium press box before kickoff. Among his most notable comments was his inward-looking analysis of how the Bears can better utilize Fields to set him up for success. That will remain a priority for the coaching staff with input and oversight from the front office. But along with that, Poles emphasized Fields’ responsibility with “the execution and the details of what he’s being asked to do and really speeding up to the game and making decisions quicker.” That processing and decision-making speed should be kept under an intense microscope for the final 10 games. Poles also reiterated that part of his evaluation of Fields in 2022 revolves around “flashes,” with the quarterback needing to demonstrate accuracy, an ability to get the ball out on time and deep-ball potential fairly regularly. “I think he has shown the flashes,” Poles said.
- The Bears failed to land a knockout punch in the third quarter when Fields took a first-down, play-action deep shot to Mooney from the Patriots 39-yard line. Mooney was in single coverage against cornerback Jonathan Jones and ran a double move to turn up the right sideline. But Fields’ pass to the end zone sailed wide and out of bounds without giving Mooney any opportunity to demonstrate his ball skills in a winnable one-on-one matchup. To the naked eye, this looked like a repeat offense for Fields, a potential indicator of either faltering accuracy or wavering trust in his favorite receiver. But when Fields was asked about that sequence Wednesday, he explained his agitation. “I thought it was a dot,” he said. “I thought I put it perfectly (for him). But it just kept rising and rising. Just a shot we took and I just overthrew him by a little bit.” As the season goes on, Fields will have to capitalize on such opportunities much more frequently.
- The Bears were bracing for the worst with the toe injury that ended Lucas Patrick’s night after 10 snaps. On Wednesday they moved Patrick to injured reserve with the acceptance he will be out awhile. That pushes Sam Mustipher back into the starting role at center and leads to a likely combination of Braxton Jones, Michael Schofield, Mustipher, Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom to start Sunday. That quintet finished the game in New England and would mark the fifth starting line combination the Bears have used in eight games.
News
The rifle used in the St. Louis school shooting was taken from the shooter about a week before the attack, police say
CNN
—
The AR-15-style rifle used in the deadly St. Louis school shooting had been removed from the gunman’s possession during an interaction with police about a week before the attack, and it’s unclear how he recovered it, according to the police.
The shooter, Orlando Harris, 19, opened fire on Monday, killing student Alexandria Bell, 15, and teacher Jean Kuczka, 61, and injuring several others at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Harris later died in a hospital after a shootout with school officers.
Prior to the shooting, his family had contacted St. Louis police to have a firearm removed, St. Louis Police Commissioner Michael Sack said Wednesday at a press conference. “The mother at the time wanted him out of the house,” he added.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance at the family’s home on October 15 – just nine days before Monday’s shooting, according to a police statement Wednesday evening.
“Officers responded and determined at that time that the suspect was legally entitled to possess the firearm,” said the statement obtained by CNN affiliate KMOV. “A known third party of the family has been contacted and has taken possession of the firearm so that it is no longer stored at the home.
On Wednesday evening, police confirmed that the gun taken from the home that day was the rifle used in the school shooting.
“How he acquired it after that…we don’t know,” Sack said. “We are looking into that.”
The firearm has a serial number and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is working to locate it, Sack said.
The teenager’s family had been worried about him. In addition to trying to have the gun removed, they also checked him into a mental health facility, searched his room, tracked what he got in the mail and tried to make sure he was engaging with people and feeling loved, Sacked said.
“They made every effort they reasonably thought they could,” Sack said. “I think that’s why the mother is so heartbroken by the families who paid for her episode.”
The shooter, who graduated from the same school last year, “broke into the school” with the rifle and a large amount of ammunition, some strapped to his chest, Sack said.
The shooting left the building riddled with bullets and turned an ordinary Monday at school into one where frightened students and teachers locked their doors, huddled in corners and jumped out of windows for their lives as the sound of gunfire echoed through their hallways.
After the attack, FBI investigators found a letter and a notebook in the car Harris was using to drive to school.
“The school was the target,” Sack said. “There was a disconnect between him and what he felt was the other school community. He felt isolated and alone.
There were seven security personnel at the school when the shooter arrived, but the shooter did not enter through a checkpoint where security officers were posted, said DeAndre Davis, director of security and of the security of the public schools of Saint Louis.
“He had to force his way in and that’s good for us because it buys us time,” Sack said on Wednesday.
Officers were at the schools four minutes after the active shooter was reported, and confronted the shooter eight minutes later, according to Sack.
The police commissioner has repeatedly credited the quick police response, locked doors and advance training with preventing more deaths.
Authorities also thanked students for following their professors’ instructions and locking their doors after being alerted to the threat on campus.
“We had teenagers and athletes – they don’t always listen – but on Monday they certainly did,” Sack said. “They did what their teachers told them to do, they did what the officers told them to do, despite the fact that you can see a lot of them were traumatised. You can see their faces, you can read their eyes.
Students and teachers rushed to lock and barricade classroom doors after hearing a coded message broadcast over the intercom.
The shooter managed to enter Jean Kuczka’s health class, where she and her students were crammed.
Student Keyshawn Brooks told CNN affiliate KSDK he saw the gunman make his way into his classroom and shoot his teacher.
“They had knocked down the door to our classroom and a man opened the door and he said, ‘You’re all going to die today,’” Brooks said.
“He shot the teacher first. She fell to the ground. Another boy was shot in the hand and bleeding. Two other girls got shot,” Brooks said. “When he left the room, we opened the window and jumped out.”
Student Alex Macias described looking the shooter in the eye after Kuczka was shot.
“He shot Ms. Kuczka, and I just closed my eyes,” she said. “I really didn’t want to see anything else. But then, just as I thought he was leaving, I opened my eyes to see him standing there, making eye contact with me. And then after making eye contact, he just walked away.
The students then started jumping out the window, she said.
Teacher Kristie Faulstich said Kuczka died while standing between the shooter and the students. She described her former colleague as a popular teacher who was loved by many.
Authorities are considering making it harder to get into classrooms, the police commissioner said.
As the investigation continues and students and teachers mourn Kuczka and Bell, it is taking two months before they are allowed to return to campus, school officials said.
News
Spend big (Phillies) or replenish the system (Astros)? The Cubs can find a roster-building balance in the World Series teams.
Financially investing in a roster can serve as a postseason separator for major-league teams.
The teams with the five highest payrolls for 2022 made the postseason, and three of them reached their league championship series. The other playoff teams’ payrolls, per Spotrac, ranked eighth, ninth, 11th, 12th, 21st, 25th and 28th.
Typically the quality of players those figures are committed to can be game-changers in the condensed postseason format. And often those investments come through free agency.
“When we have a moment that we feel like this is the right fit at the right time, we’re going to present a lot of documentation (to ownership) about why we think that’s the case,” Chicago Cubs President Jed Hoyer said after the season. “You want to make sure that you add those players at the right time for the organization, and we have to make those decisions.
“But there’s no question that those caliber players can certainly swing a playoff series or make the difference in a couple of games to make the playoffs and not make the playoffs.”
As the World Series begins Friday between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies, the Chicago Cubs could take some lessons from the teams’ roster-building approaches. There’s value in building a team in the offseason that can legitimately contend for the postseason, especially in a division like the National League Central that doesn’t have a dominant team. And the last two years have shown — with the Atlanta Braves in 2021 and the Phillies this year — what can happen after making significant in-season adjustments to address weaknesses.
In the Phillies’ case, their run to the World Series can be traced to a 10-month span in 2019 when they dramatically infused the roster with star-caliber talent. Between February and November of that year, the Phillies traded three players, including their top prospect, for catcher J.T. Realmuto; signed slugger Bryce Harper to a 13-year, $330 million contract; and gave right-hander Zack Wheeler a five-year, $118 million deal. Less than a week after acquiring Realmuto, the Phillies also agreed with right-hander Aaron Nola on a four-year contract extension, buying out free-agent years to lock in their ace.
The Phillies’ approach over that span addressed short-term and long-term needs, trying to win now while adding impactful stars who could help fuel a multiyear title quest. Their farm system had been ranked in the top 10 by Baseball America the previous three years.
Of course there were missteps in free agency, too, but they were shorter contracts that didn’t prohibit the team from moving on if the fit no longer made sense. For instance they released shortstop Didi Gregorius in August this year and committed to former first-round pick Bryson Stott.
Finding moments to be aggressive in free agency and the trade market is a must, especially for big-market teams that should be using their spending power as an advantage. Risk is inherent in any bigger, long-term contracts, but that doesn’t mean it’s wrong to take that approach for the right type of star player.
The Phillies signed Harper, now 30, knowing the last few years of his 13-year deal could be painful if his body doesn’t hold up from how hard he swings and his style of play. They envisioned plenty of success before then, however, and they certainly aren’t regretting the investment as the 2021 NL MVP leads them back to the World Series.
Similarly, the San Diego Padres, coming off an NLCS appearance, have been among the most active teams the last few years, utilizing a combination of money (signing Manny Machado) and a deep prospect pool (trades for Juan Soto, Yu Darvish and Blake Snell) to ensure they aren’t an afterthought to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.
While there is no Harper-level star in free agency this year, the Cubs have an opportunity to add at least one elite player who can boost the team’s outlook for 2023 and beyond. The free-agent shortstop class, featuring Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson, is loaded with talented options. Although teams project which top players will become available in future offseasons, there are never any guarantees. Contract extensions, injuries and declines in performance can quickly alter those projections.
Given the Cubs’ upcoming payroll flexibility — only three guaranteed contracts after next season, though Marcus Stroman could opt out of his deal after 2023 — they have no excuse if they fail to fully engage in signing upgrades in the coming weeks and months. Hoyer and the front office might be forced to decide if they should take a conservative financial approach in avoiding lengthy deals of seven years or more or whether it’s more important to bring a star player to Chicago this offseason.
Seiya Suzuki’s five-year deal was attractive because the Cubs expect to contend within that window of the 28-year-old outfielder’s prime. It would not be surprising to see the Cubs target a similar contract length, perhaps even shorter for starting pitchers, who potentially pose more injury risk.
Investing in the roster through free agency can be a parallel endeavor to the Cubs’ continued focus on improving their minor-league depth and implementing an infrastructure that yields high-end talent. The Cubs have seen glimpses in the past year, most notably the emergence of pitchers Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson and infielder Nico Hoerner’s development into a potential cornerstone player up the middle.
The Cubs farm system, ranked No. 10 at midseason by MLB.com and No. 16 by Baseball America, is in much better standing than the previous four years, when internal shortcomings hindered the organization’s ability to make another World Series run.
The Astros have found a way to create a pipeline of talent. How they apply data to instruction and player development has allowed them replenish talent at the big-league level. Not many teams could lose Correa in free agency and almost seamlessly replace him with 2018 third-round pick Jeremy Peña. Five Astros starters are homegrown and slugger Yordan Alvarez might as well be, traded to Houston less than two months after he signed with the Dodgers in 2016.
On the pitching side, they traded for — and then paid to keep — future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander; signed two amateur free agents in Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier; and found a nasty mix in the bullpen of trade acquisitions and arms they signed or drafted.
The Astros haven’t needed to spend tremendously in free agency, instead reaching contract extensions with their own young players in Alvarez, José Altuve, Alex Bregman and Lance McCullers. Unlike the Cubs — who committed to a hard reset and rebuild after failing to successfully build long term off the 2016 championship season — the Astros have made the postseason every year since 2017, won the division five times, appeared in four World Series and have one title, pending their showdown with the Phillies. Their ability to churn out talent internally and maximize production from players they bring in from outside has been critical to their success.
The Cubs want to avoid the extreme the Phillies needed to embrace in paying four position players — Harper, Realmuto, Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber — at least $20 million each through 2025 while a fifth, second baseman Jean Segura, is earning $17 million in his final year. The Phillies’ struggles in the last seven years, dating to the start of their rebuild, to develop minor-league position players into major-league starters forced them to seek free agency to fill their roster holes.
The Cubs are capable of finding a solid balance between homegrown players and free agents. But it comes down to a willingness to spend money by both the front office and ownership.
News
World Cup: UK foreign secretary under fire for saying LGBT football fans should be ‘respectful’ at Qatar 2022
CNN
—
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is receiving backlash for suggesting that gay football fans should be ‘respectful’ in Qatar when attending the FIFA World Cup in the Arab state of Gulf later this year.
Speaking to LBC radio on Wednesday, Cleverly said he had spoken with authorities in Qatar – where homosexuality is criminalized – who “want to make sure football fans are safe and having fun “.
He continued, “And they know that means they’re going to have to compromise on what an Islamic country is, with a very different set of cultural norms from ours.
“One of the things I would say to football fans is, you know, ‘Please be respectful of the host country.’
“They [Qatar] will try – they try – to make sure people can be themselves and enjoy football and I think with a bit of flexibility and compromise on both sides it can be a safe, secure World Cup and exciting,” added the Foreign Secretary. .
The spokesman for the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak distanced himself from the comments, saying: “We would not expect [LGBTQ fans] to compromise who they are and you will know that the UK has very clear rules about this. Qatar’s policies are not those of the British government and not those we would endorse. »
Lucy Powell, Shadow Culture Secretary, UK’s main opposition Labor Party slammed Cleverly’s commentscalling him “surprisingly deaf” in a tweet.
“Where do you draw the line on that?” she said in an interview with LBC Radio. “Two football fans dating can’t hold hands? Can’t kiss? Can’t show love to each other?”
3LionsPride England LGBTQ+ Supporters Group tweeted“With respect, this is an extremely unnecessary intervention that shows a lack of understanding and context.
“Insinuating that an acceptable and proportionate safety measure is to be ‘less queer’ forces us into the closet and risks mental health crises.
“It’s also not an option for everyone. Some trans and gender-diverse fans don’t have the option to “be less visibly gay.”
A Human Rights Watch report released on Monday documented cases as recent as September where Qatari security forces arbitrarily arrested LGBT people and subjected them to ill-treatment in detention.
A Qatari official told CNN that HRW’s allegations “contain information that is categorically and unequivocally false.”
On Tuesday, British LGBTQ activist Peter Tatchell protested alone outside Qatar’s National Museum ahead of the World Cup.
Reuters news agency reported that two uniformed officers and three plainclothes officials arrived at the scene of the protest and folded up a sign Tatchell was holding and took photos of his passport and other papers as well as those of a man he was with.
Police shook hands with Tatchell and left, leaving the activist on the sidewalk, Reuters reported. Tatchell shared a video on Twitter showing a man in civilian clothes talking to him and removing his sign.
Tatchell told Doha News later that the police questioned him. He also said he feared being detained and physically assaulted by the police, but nothing happened. Tatchell said the police were polite.
In September, eight European football teams – the Netherlands, England, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Switzerland and Wales – announced that they would take part in a “OneLove ” of a season to promote inclusion and fight against discrimination.
Each captain of these eight nations will wear a distinctive OneLove armband – which features a heart containing colors from all walks of life – during the tournament.
The Dutch FA, which is spearheading the campaign, chose the colors to represent all heritages, backgrounds, genders and sexual identities; the armband will be worn in Qatar where same-sex relations are a criminal offence.
“It’s an important message that fits football: on the pitch, everyone is equal and that should be the case everywhere in society. With the OneLove group, we express this message,” said Virgil van Dijk, the captain of the Netherlands at the time.
“On behalf of the Dutch team, I’ve been wearing this band for quite a while now. It’s good to see other countries joining this initiative.
“I am honored to join my fellow national team captains in supporting the important OneLove campaign,” England captain Harry Kane said.
“As captains, we may all be competing against each other on the pitch, but we are united against all forms of discrimination.
“It is all the more relevant at a time when division is common in society. Wearing the armband together on behalf of our teams will send a clear message when the world is watching. »
News
In Arden Hills, a slate of candidates seeks an upset over Rice Creek Commons development issues
In Arden Hills, a city council is facing an Election Day showdown of sorts over housing and trails.
As mayor of Arden Hills for 12 years and a recently-retired computer analyst, David Grant prides himself on keeping the city’s property tax rates among the lowest in the east metro, even though it’s meant foregoing borrowing for the types of services and amenities offered by neighboring suburbs — even sidewalks.
“We don’t just run out there and bond for things that the city wants,” said Grant, who plans to seek bond funds for a new fire station shared by three cities. “Bonding is for real needs.”
So when Ramsey County floated the possibility of adding more than 1,700 units of housing on 427 acres of former military surplus land adjoining the city, Grant balked.
In his eyes, Ramsey County’s vision for Rice Creek Commons — which would create a new pedestrian-friendly downtown — could add up to an unwelcome increase in population density for his small city of 10,000 residents. There’s traffic to consider, and infrastructure costs such as water and sewer utilities, as well as a new water tower.
In May, Grant, 65, joined other city officials in agreeing to general terms with master developer Alatus for a slimmed down version of Rice Creek Commons, which would span 1,460 units of new residential housing. Payments made in lieu of some of the property taxes that would be generated on-site — a $17 million tax incentive known as tax increment financing — would cover the cost of new parking and other infrastructure, rather than backing “deeply affordable” housing for the very poor.
‘Advance Arden Hills’ slate seeks an upset
That isn’t good enough in the eyes of Ramsey County, which has rejected the city’s proposed term sheet and wants to see deeper affordable housing and housing density there, in part to to recoup more than $40 million in county funds already spent acquiring and decontaminating the property.
It’s also not good enough in the eyes of former city council member Gregg Larson, who is challenging Grant for the mayor’s seat.
Larson, 74, has joined three city council candidates running under the title “Advance Arden Hills” in the name of building needed housing, including more than 300 of units of affordable housing, as well as new trails and sidewalks. They’ve noted that the city, which has suffered negligible population growth since the 1980s, would benefit from the growth in tax base.
Larson, an environmental planner, sat on the city Planning Commission in 1995 when then-U.S. Rep. Bruce Vento approached the city about repurposing the Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant.
“I’ve been involved with this for 27 years, and it’s just time to get it done,” said Larson, in a recent interview. “Our city council right now seems incapable of doing it, and what it means is that we’re putting off the opportunity to have a lot of new housing in the north metro.”
As much as Rice Creek Commons looms large over the election, the “Advance Arden Hills” candidates also point to a general culture of stodginess on the city council that they say makes little room for public comment, transparency or innovation, including parks and trails funding.
“How do you give children a safe and healthy childhood? We’re not really focusing on that in our city,” said council candidate Emily Rousseau, a data privacy manager with Terminix and former data compliance officer with the Minneapolis Parks Board.
“You would provide sidewalks for children to walk to school,” she said. “You’d partner with mental health services, like we used to through Northeast Youth and Family Services. Maybe put lines on our soccer fields and hire referees.”
4 city and 3 county board races
Is it time for a culture change in Arden Hills? Some see the Nov. 8 election as a referendum on that question.
The city has no central downtown area, or a police or fire department of its own, contracting instead with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s office and Lake Johanna Fire Department in Shoreview. Rousseau noted that the city’s small parks department has effectively disappeared, with a parks director position eliminated during the early days of the pandemic. A park supervisor left last week, though interviews are underway for his replacement.
The election could also set the stage for a change in tenor in discussions with Ramsey County. Four of the seven county board seats will be on the ballot, including two open seats. Longstanding commissioners Jim McDonough and Toni Carter have chosen not to seek re-election.
In addition to the face-off between Grant and Larson, Arden Hills voters will be asked to elect two candidates to the city council from among four options: Council Members Fran Holmes and Steve Scott, and their “Advance Arden Hills”-aligned challengers Tena Monson and Rousseau.
There will be a special election to fill a third seat on the city council for a two-year term. Voters will pick between David Radziej and “Advance Arden Hills” candidate Tom Fabel, a former Hennepin County prosecutor who briefly served as St. Paul’s deputy mayor under Norm Coleman in the late 1990s.
Radziej was appointed by the council to fill the seat for a year after former Council Member Dave McClung died of cancer Dec. 1. He said the prospect of building a new pedestrian-accessible downtown in Rice Creek Commons was attractive, but if plans with the county fall through, there are alternatives — including gravel mining.
“It’s rich in gravel on the north end,” Radziej said on Tuesday. “I would say if they don’t want to develop it, they could mine it.”
Density, traffic and transit
The mayor, who noted the county had previously supported 1,460 housing units at Rice Creek Commons in a written agreement in December 2016, has accused county officials of an about-face in seeking greater housing density.
“We did negotiate a deal, and the county has said no to the deal,” said Grant on Tuesday. “We will get this done. … These big deals, they take time. … This is a sizable, sizable project, and it could be a real asset to the northeast metro.”
Rather than worry about excessive density, candidates with “Advance Arden Hills” note that the former military surplus land is roughly three times the size of the Highland Bridge development at the former Ford campus in St. Paul, where developers plan some 3,800 housing units — more than twice what’s been allotted for Rice Creek Commons.
The “Advance Arden Hills” candidates haven’t settled as a group on any particular number of desired housing units, but Monson — an operations director at a renewable energy company — pointed out that the city’s own studies showed the site could accommodate 1,500 to 2,500 units.
She said anything less than 2,000 units would make it difficult to convince the Metropolitan Council to bring a long-awaited bus rapid transit line into the site.
“They won’t share the economic rationale for why 1,460 (housing units) is the magic number,” Monson said. “But then you do a TIF for $17 million? At the end of the day, show us what this math is. That’s a huge transparency issue.”
Scott, the city council member, said that as a former public transit commuter to Fort Snelling, he also favors a bus line, but he can’t justify the higher level of housing density without one. He pointed to the already-busy intersection of County Road 96 and U.S. 10, where a 23-month-old child was killed in a September crash.
“I like to call myself a fiscal pragmatist,” said Scott, a retired information technology project manager. “We agreed to take on this project with the idea that the cost would be covered by the future residents up there, not the current residents.”
“The city is going to have to pay for additional public safety and services up there,” he added. “Now the county is asking for as many as 5,000 residents up there, and traffic is a major, major concern.”
The city’s own traffic studies show, however, that the greatest triggers for traffic congestion are commercial uses, not residential ones, Rousseau said.
Affordable housing
While the council and council challengers agree on the general goal of building affordable housing at Rice Creek Commons, there’s some fundamental differences over whether to build units for the very poor. The city’s term sheet calls for 326 housing units to be affordable for families earning 50, 60 and 80 percent of area median income.
The county wants to see Arden Hills commit to housing for families earning 30 percent of area median income, which is in short supply across the metro. The city council has rejected the idea.
Grant, the mayor, noted that creating affordable housing for the very poor without adequate public transit could strand families that can’t afford a car. Radziej pointed out that the city already hosts a sizable trailer home community with more than 200 units.
Deep affordability “generally means you have to give property tax incentives,” said Holmes, an attorney and self-described fiscal conservative who has sat on the city council since 2007. “That means we have less taxes to cover city expenses — police, fire, repairing the roads, the parks. More residents require more amenities, more fire trucks, more city staffing.”
Trails
Among the council’s challengers, Rousseau and Monson in particular have noted that while conservative spending has kept property tax rates among the lowest in the region, city services have suffered. They said the mayor and council have gone overboard with their fiscal conservatism, rejecting basic financing tools for everyday municipal improvements.
“The bonding tool they seem terrified to use is a very normal financial tool that was developed in order for people to afford things that have a high upfront cost, just like your mortgage,” Monson said. “You can use those responsibly. … They’re not even offering it for the people to vote on it.”
The challengers say the city’s elected leadership has been reticent to borrow funds for long-awaited city trails that could connect into Rice Creek Commons.
The mayor said trails — which can cost upwards of $1 million per mile — are far more expensive to construct than most residents assume. They’re installed when there’s cost-sharing available.
“Over my tenure, we’ve put in 7.2 miles of trail, including a long section that even goes past my opponent’s house,” Grant said. “We know that residents want trails, but we put them in when they make sense — when we can partner up with somebody, when we can get a grant.”
Scott said he shares the same desire for an ample trail system, but the council has been budgeting what he considers a more pressing priority — replacing water and sewer infrastructure.
News
Putin’s war marks ‘turning point’ for global fossil fuel demand, says IEA – POLITICO
The global energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine marks a “turning point” for global demand for fossil fuels and could accelerate the world’s green transition, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday. a historical report.
The report, which models different scenarios for the global energy trajectory, also revealed for the first time that current government policies could lead to demand for fossil fuels reaching a peak or plateau over the next decade globally. .
“Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February had far-reaching impacts on the global energy system,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a statement.
The resulting crisis “may in fact be a historic turning point towards a cleaner and more secure energy system thanks to the unprecedented response of governments around the world”, he added.
In response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war, the EU has pledged to wean itself off Russian energy and accelerate its climate ambitions. The bloc has now reduced its dependence on gas from Moscow to 9%, from 40% before the war.
Russia’s role as the world’s energy supplier will continue to decline, according to the IEA, with Moscow expected to supply just 13% of the world’s energy by the end of the decade, down from 20% last year.
Under current climate policies, global gas demand will plateau by 2030. Coal demand could peak within a few years, while oil demand will peak in the next decade.
This timeline will see the share of fossil fuels in the global energy mix rise from 80% today to 60% by 2050.
Investments in clean energy have continued to grow this year, reaching €1.4 trillion, although this figure is expected to double by 2030 to meet national climate commitments, according to the report.
The IEA added that the net income of global oil and gas producers had doubled this year, reaching an unprecedented 4 trillion euros.
