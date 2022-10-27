A jury convicted three men on Wednesday of aiding in a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) in a case that has heightened fears about the spread of right-wing extremism and potential violence directed at politicians .
Three men found guilty of taking part in a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer
Whitmer, who is running for re-election in November, said she views the plot as an attempt to kidnap and kill her.
“These verdicts are further proof that violence and threats have no place in our politics,” Whitmer said on Twitter on Wednesday.
No threat, no conspiracy, no rhetoric will shatter my belief in the goodness and decency of our people. And these verdicts are further proof that violence and threats have no place in our politics.
— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) October 26, 2022
More than a dozen people have been arrested in connection with the plot to kidnap Whitmer, which prosecutors say was fueled by anti-government extremism and anger over steps the governor has taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic. coronavirus.
In August, two other men, Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., were convicted of conspiring to kidnap Whitmer. Prosecutors said they plan to capture Whitmer at his vacation home, blow up a bridge and start an armed rebellion before the 2020 presidential election.
At that trial, jurors heard recordings of Fox and Croft discussing their plans to kidnap the governor and hang her for “treason.” Croft believed he had God’s permission to kill, an FBI agent testified.
Fox, Croft and the three men convicted on Wednesday were members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a far-right militia that recruited members on Facebook and met periodically for firearms training in preparation for what they called the ‘boogaloo’ – a violent uprising against the government. .
Morrison was considered the “commander” of the group, while Bellar had the role of “sergeant”, prosecutors said. Musico is Morrison’s stepfather, and the group’s “field training” exercises took place at their home in Jackson County.
The three men convicted Wednesday did not face federal charges and did not participate in the physical surveillance of Whitmer’s vacation home, unlike other defendants.
“This office will not sit idly by and watch as armed terrorists plan acts of civil unrest with intent to cause chaos and murder,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) said in a statement. communicated after the verdict.
“It’s not just acts of ‘harmless chatter’ and ‘wishful thinking’,” she said. “These are criminal conspiracies to commit dangerous acts.”
iPhone 14 Pro out of stock, the minister speaks to Apple
New Delhi:
Minister of State for Electronics and Computers Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Wednesday he had spoken to Apple about reports of stores in the nation’s capital running out of stock of the latest phone from the company offering the iPhone14 Pro.
The minister also said there had been an increase in demand for the iPhone 14 Pro and that Apple was addressing supply constraints.
“I spoke with Apple and they said while the demand for iPhone14 is also met by Indian production, the demand for iPhone14 pro has increased and is facing supply constraints which they are addressing,” he tweeted.
I spoke with apple and they said the demand for iphone14 is also being met with indian products the demand for iphone14 pro has increased and is facing supply constraints which they are tackling
pvt sales are likely “alternative” supply channels
— Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) October 26, 2022
His tweet came in response to a complaint that stores were out of stock of Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max versions for weeks in the National Capital Region and that private sellers were selling them on the black market.
“Private sales are likely ‘alternative’ supply channels,” Chandrasekhar said.
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max went on sale on September 16.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Elon Musk changes his Twitter profile to ‘Chief Twit’ and his location to ‘Twitter HQ’
Did Elon close the deal? Musk changes his Twitter profile to ‘Chief Twit’ as he enters the HQ with a SINK ahead of a court-mandated deadline to complete a $44 billion takeover by Friday
- Elon Musk posted a video of himself carrying a sink in the social media network’s San Francisco office on Wednesday
- He captioned it: “Coming into Twitter headquarters – let him in!” – and changed his Twitter profile handle to ‘Chief Twit’
- It comes ahead of a court-imposed deadline to close the $44 billion takeover deal by Friday.
The world’s richest man changed the location of his Twitter profile to ‘Twitter HQ’ and his handle to ‘Chief Twit’ ahead of a court-mandated deadline to close his $44 billion takeover by Friday.
On Wednesday, Musk posted a video of himself carrying a sink through the social media network’s office in San Francisco, captioned: “Walking into Twitter headquarters – let it sink!”
It comes a day after the world’s richest man vowed during a video conference with bankers, who are helping fund the deal, that he would complete the takeover deal before the end of the week .
Led by Morgan Stanley, the banks have completed drafting the final credit agreement and are in the process of signing documentation, marking one of the final steps in contributing $13 billion to the deal.
Elon Musk changed the location of his Twitter profile to “Twitter HQ” and his handle to “Chief Twit” ahead of a court-mandated deadline to complete his $44 billion buyout deal by Friday
On Wednesday, Musk posted a video of himself carrying a sink through the social media network’s office in San Francisco, captioned: “Walking into Twitter headquarters – let it sink!”
On Wednesday, Twitter’s chief marketing officer sent a note to employees letting them know that Musk would be heading to the San Francisco headquarters this week to address staff, Bloomberg reported.
“Elon is in the SF office this week meeting people, walking the halls, and continuing to immerse himself in the important work you all do,” the memo read.
“For everyone else, this is just the start of many meetings and conversations with Elon, and you will all hear directly from him on Friday.”
Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen McCormick previously ordered Musk to close the deal by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, warning that otherwise a new trial date would be set in Twitter’s lawsuit seeking to force the sale.
Meanwhile, Twitter employees wrote an open letter this week protesting Musk’s alleged plans to lay off up to two-thirds of the company’s employees after the deal is struck.
Illinois health officials offer tips for staying safe this Halloween – NBC Chicago
As Halloween approaches, Illinois health officials offer tips for staying safe this year, both from the spread of viruses and from injuries that are more common during the spooky season.
Public health officials continue to encourage residents to receive a bivalent COVID-19 booster and flu shot to provide protection against the viruses as cases are expected to rise in the coming months.
Additionally, health experts advise wearing a mask in crowded indoor spaces and incorporating outdoor spaces during gatherings whenever possible.
Those handing out candy on Halloween should also be sure to wash their hands frequently, with health officials also advising cheaters to bring hand sanitizer with them this year.
In addition to viruses, public health officials warn of some injuries that have occurred at higher frequencies around Halloween in recent years.
Over the past three years, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that 3,200 Halloween-related injuries were treated in US hospitals each year.
According to IDPH, here’s how the injuries happened:
- 55% were related to pumpkin carving;
- 25% were due to falls while putting up or taking down decorations, tripping over costumes, or stepping on a sleight of hand;
- 20% of injuries included lacerations, ingestions and other injuries associated with costumes, pumpkins or decorations, as well as allergic reactions or rashes.
Of those injured, 54% were aged 18 and over, while around 10% of injuries involved children aged six and under.
The following safety tips have been offered by Illinois health officials for pumpkin carving, costumes, and decorating:
Pumpkin Carving:
- Leave the carving of pumpkins to adults. Helpers can grab a spoon and scoop out the inside or use a marker to trace the design.
- When your Halloween pumpkin masterpiece is ready, use battery-operated lights or glow sticks rather than an open-flame candle.
- If you use open flame candles, keep them away from curtains, decorations and other combustibles that could ignite.
- Never leave burning candles unattended.
Disguises:
- Wear a suit that fits you and avoid suits that are too long or baggy to prevent trips and falls.
- Suits with loose, flowing fabrics can also be a fire hazard when near open flames – stay away.
- Reduce the risk of fire by choosing costumes made of polyester or nylon fabric, not cotton or sheer rayon fabric. However, any fabric can burn if it comes in contact with an open flame.
- Use reflective tape as trim for costumes and outerwear to help be seen in low light conditions. Wearing a brightly colored costume and carrying a flashlight or glow stick can also help brighten up the aisles for trick-or-treaters.
Decoration:
- Prevent fires by using battery-operated lights and glow sticks instead of candles.
- Pay attention to the placement of decorations. To help prevent falls, remove obstacles from lawns, steps and porches when you expect tricks.
- Use CPSC’s ladder safety tips to avoid injury when putting up or taking down decorations.
- Indoors or outdoors, use only lamps that have been tested for safety by a recognized testing laboratory. Check every string of lights, new or old, for broken or cracked sockets, frayed or bare wires, or loose connections. Discard damaged sets.
Tripledemic 2022: Surge in flu, RSV and COVID cases of concern this winter, experts say
As summer wound down and the United States headed into fall and winter, doctors feared Americans were seeing a “double epidemic” — a situation in which the flu and COVID-19 collide. propagate at the same time.
But experts told ABC News the country could now face the threat of a “triple epidemic” as doctors see an early rise in other pediatric respiratory viruses, particularly respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, respiratory diseases are appearing earlier and in more people than in recent years.
The federal health agency says there have also been early increases in flu activity across most of the United States, with indications that this season could be much more severe than the previous two seasons.
As of Monday afternoon, pediatric bed occupancy in the United States was the highest in two years with 75% of the estimated 40,000 beds filled with patients, according to an ABC News analysis.
COVID-19 infections have not yet started to rise, according to CDC data. But in previous years, the virus started spreading around Thanksgiving.
Experts have said a combination of waning COVID immunity and lack of exposure to other viruses, combined with close gatherings indoors, is fueling a “perfect storm”.
“The problem is mainly that population immunity is low and children are herded together again, which facilitates the rapid spread of viruses like RSV,” said Dr. John Brownstein, epidemiologist and chief innovation officer. at Boston Children’s Hospital and an ABC. News contributor. “And because of the sheer volume of infections, when you have that larger denominator, you have a situation where some of those kids are going to require hospital treatment. And because of that, our hospitals are spread out, not just for the capacity in beds, but also for critical personnel, of these beds.”
He added: “So the combination of shortages, bed capacity and the increase in viral illnesses is creating an unfortunate perfect storm that we are seeing happening everywhere right now.”
MORE | RSV in Children: Symptoms, Treatment and What Parents Need to Know
Resurgence of respiratory viruses
Over the past two years, there have been more restrictions such as masking, social distancing, capacity limits and school closures. This meant that fewer Americans were also exposed to other viruses, including influenza and RSV.
Now, with little or no mitigation measures in cities and states across the country, this is leading to a resurgence of these viruses.
“That just leaves a lot of children, young children in particular, born since March 2020 who haven’t yet encountered RSV infections,” Dr. Larry Kociolek, medical director of Lurie Children’s Hospital, told ABC News. from Chicago. “And that will increase the ability of the virus to spread and increase the number of children who will be infected.”
Flu test positivity rates rose from 1.27% for the week ending September 24 to 4.38% for the week ending October 15, according to the CDC, higher than usual for this period. of the year, experts said.
SEE ALSO: Growing concerns over rising flu cases and when you should get the shot
Brownstein said another difficult issue for hospitals is staffing shortages.
“We already have an overworked and overstretched workforce, you have a lot of those who have left the health sector because of burnout,” he said. “And on top of that, you have an infection among the healthcare staff.”
Importance of vaccination
Doctors told ABC News that it is vital that children are vaccinated to prevent serious complications. Children can be hospitalized for any of these infections and those with underlying conditions are most at risk.
“If your child has not yet received the flu vaccine, it is imperative that he [gets one] as soon as possible,” Dr. Federico Laham, medical director of pediatric infectious diseases at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, told ABC News. “It takes, as we know, a few weeks to prepare a response. In some children who, especially after the last two years with very little flu circulation, the immune system becomes a little lazy and forgetful. It is therefore important to “remember” it.
Laham continued: “The same applies to the COVID vaccine. Some children developed COVID at the start of the pandemic and then did not receive the vaccine. We know it works, we know it is extremely safe. .”
Additionally, experts say parents can consider having their children wear masks and ensure they practice good hand hygiene, washing their hands thoroughly with soap and water.
“The other thing schools can do, and kids can do, is make sure they bring hand sanitizer to school so they can clean their hands and wipes to wipe down surfaces.” , said Dr. Tom Murray, associate professor of pediatrics in the section of infectious diseases at Yale University School of Medicine, told ABC News. “And again, common contact points, although wiping down contaminated surfaces is especially important with viruses like RSV.”
ABC News’ Eric Strauss contributed to this report.
Mark Meadows was ordered to testify before the Georgia grand jury on efforts to nullify the 2020 election
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been ordered to testify before a Georgia grand jury examining former President Donald Trump’s efforts to nullify the 2020 election.
South Carolina federal judge Edward Miller said Mr Meadows was a vital part of the ongoing investigation into the 2020 election.
“I will find that the witness is important and necessary to the investigation and that the State of Georgia assures us not to cause him undue harm,” said Judge Miller, who was dragged into the case because Mr. Meadows resides in the south. Caroline.
Mr Meadows previously sought to avoid giving evidence to the grand jury, arguing it was not a criminal investigation and he could not be compelled to do so.
Mr Meadows’ lawyer said his client intended to appeal Judge Miller’s decision.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis investigated attempts to nullify Georgia’s 2020 election results, focusing on a phone call between Mr Trump and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the he former president urged him to “find” more than 11,000 votes that would secure his victory.
SEE ALSO: Unusually Leaky DOJ Keeps Trump’s Legal Troubles On Voters’ Minds For Midterms
Mr. Meadows was on the line during that phone call, which sparked interest from prosecutors for his knowledge of the events.
Bill Belichick is in ‘we’ll see how it goes’ mode with Patriots quarterbacks
patriots
The Patriots head coach continued to deflect questions about the team’s quarterbacks.
-
Mac Jones’ interception against Bears appeared to deviate from ESPN SkyCam feed
-
Blind hit on David Andrews was ‘extremely dirty’, says Matthew Slater
A few weeks ago, the phrase Patriots head coach Bill Belichick used to deflect questions about the Patriots quarterback’s situation was “day to day.”
On Wednesday, “we’ll see how it goes” was the phrase Belichick repeated over and over again as the Patriots quarterback’s situation remains uncertain.
Has Belichick named a starting quarterback yet?
“We’ll see how it goes today,” Belichick said.
Does Belichick plan to spin Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones against the Jets like he did Monday night?
“We’ll see how it goes today,” Belichick said.
It got to a point where Belichick cut questions off before they were done repeating that the Patriots would see how it went.
A reporter asked Belichick if he would tell the media more tomorrow. Belichick smiled and said “maybe”.
The way it went Monday was bad, and two days later there’s little information as to why the game went so badly and where the quarterback’s situation stands.
Belichick was asked if Zappe and Jones were competing for the starting spot.
“I didn’t say that,” Belichick replied.
When asked what level of play Mac Jones has established in 2022, Belichick replied:
“These mid-season ratings, I’m not going to talk about every time a player hasn’t played for three weeks.”
Zappe, Jones and Garrett Gilbert were in practice Wednesday. The media part was limited to a simple stretch, so there was no opportunity to see who took the first-team snaps. The practice was closer to a walkthrough than a full practice, according to Belichick.
Although there were reports that Jones would play against the Bears earlier in the week, there was no word from Belichick until a radio interview less than two hours before the game.
Zappe said after the game that he found out Jones would start around the same time as the fans and the media. Jones said Belichick did a great job communicating the plan to him.
But several Patriots, including Jakobi Meyers and Rhamondre Stevenson, said they were unaware of the plan to use both quarterbacks against the Bears.
And, now, after the two-quarterback plan backfired, Belichick seems just as closely guarded about plans for this week.
“We’ll see how it goes,” Belichick said. “The plan is to see how it goes.”
