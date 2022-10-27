News
Tory MP accuses Braverman of being responsible for ‘multiple violations of the ministerial code’ | Suella Braverman
Rishi Sunak’s decision to reappoint Suella Braverman six days after she was forced to resign over a security breach faces new questions after a former Tory minister claimed the home secretary was responsible for “multiple violations of the ministerial code”.
Jake Berry, who was at the heart of Liz Truss’ government, said Braverman was responsible for a ‘really serious breach’ after he sent confidential information to a private address, sent it to an MP, tried to send it to the deputy’s wife, then accidentally. send it to a parliamentary staff member.
He also said the UK’s top civil servant, Simon Case, had been consulted and found he had broken the rules.
Sunak told MPs on Wednesday that Braverman had made an “error in judgement” and admitted his error, adding: “That’s why I was delighted to welcome him back to a united cabinet that brings experience and stability to the heart of government.”
When asked during Prime Minister’s Questions if officials had raised any concerns about the appointment – given that Case was reportedly furious – Sunak simply said he had already ‘addressed the issue’.
Speaking to Piers Morgan Uncensored on Wednesday evening, Berry said there were “multiple breaches of the Cabinet Code” after Braverman sent the document to his confidant and fellow MP Sir John Hayes.
“It was sent from a private email address to another MP,” he told TalkTV’s Kate McCann. “She then sought to copy this individual’s wife and accidentally sent her to a member of parliament staff. To me, that seems like a very serious violation, especially when it comes to cybersecurity documents, as I believe. It seems like a really serious offence.
“The cabinet secretary had a say at the time, I doubt he’s changed his mind in the last six days, but that’s the business of the new prime minister.”
The disclosure comes after Labor and the Liberal Democrats called for a Cabinet Office inquiry into national security concerns following Braverman’s reinstatement. No 10 refused to deny officials advised against reappointing her to major state office.
Braverman had been in the job for six weeks when she said she made a “mistake”, which she acknowledged was a “technical breach” of the rules.
Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper wrote to Case demanding an investigation “into the extent of this and other possible security breaches”.
“Given the Prime Minister’s decision to reappoint her to the cabinet position overseeing national security, it is vital for the public to have transparency about what happened,” Cooper wrote. “It must include the extent of the Home Secretary’s use of private email accounts to circulate government documents and the extent to which official documents were sent outside of government.”
Lib Dems home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael also called for an investigation.
“If it is confirmed that Suella Braverman has repeatedly violated the ministerial code and threatened national security, she must be removed. A Home Secretary who broke the rules is not cut out for a Home Secretary who plays by the rules,” he said.
The head of the union for senior FDA officials, Dave Penman, told the Guardian that the reappointment was a clear example of “double standards” given that its members would face stiff penalties for similar behavior.
“If a public official had acted in the way Suella Braverman was alleged to have, using private email accounts to send confidential government business to personal contacts, he would rightly be expected to face the most severe penalties. severe and loses his security clearance.
“Standards matter, and the clear signal from his appointment is that ministers can act with impunity if it suits the prime minister.”
Labor leader Keir Starmer responded at PMQs that a deal had been reached to boost support for far-right MPs who support Braverman. “He’s so weak that he made a dirty deal by trading national security because he was afraid of losing another leadership election,” Starmer said.
Braverman left the chamber minutes before a debate on his conduct after Labor received an urgent question.
Cooper said there are many unanswered questions regarding Braverman’s conduct. “Is this the only time she has done this or has she shared other documents? Or other sensitive information?
“What security clearance did the Minister of the Interior receive? Does she still have access to the most sensitive documents and information? Has the cabinet secretary warned against his reappointment?
Responding on behalf of the Government, Paymaster General Jeremy Quin was unable to say whether the Home Secretary had received full security clearance. However, he said the government would appoint a new independent ethics adviser.
Jalen Rose And Angela Rye Confirm Dating Rumor With First Official Public Appearance
Former NBA player and Talk show host Jalen Rose and 42-year-old political ESPN correspondent Angela Rye have confirmed dating rumors with their first public appearance at the Wearable Art Gala. And it is not surprising because rumors of the pair have been flying around for weeks and now it’s official. Jalen Rose dumped the mother… Read More »Jalen Rose And Angela Rye Confirm Dating Rumor With First Official Public Appearance
City Council funds demolition of vacant building, boosting prospects for Pedro Park
A vacant public safety annex building overlooking Lowertown’s long-stalled Pedro Park will be demolished by late January, a promising restart for park planning in the eyes of city officials.
On Wednesday, the St. Paul City Council approved using $500,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funding to demolish the four-story office building at 10th and Robert streets, which dates to 1925. The building, vacant since 2018, is in poor condition and costing taxpayers up to $100,000 annually in maintenance, according to a city staff report to the council.
Efforts by the Ackerberg Group to redevelop the public safety annex building into modern offices stalled in 2020, as did a community-driven lawsuit filed against the city’s redevelopment efforts. Ackerberg pulled out and the CapitolRiver Council assembled a new community work group to rethink the future of Pedro Park.
Pedro Park boosters have long pointed to promises made by city officials to the Pedro family in 2009, back when the five-story Pedro Luggage and Briefcase Center still anchored the Lowertown lot. They’ve insisted on a full-block park.
In July, the proprietors of Keys Cafe donated $2,000 toward park planning. “There’s a lot of interest in the community for community fundraising,” said Council Member Rebecca Noecker, who said parks officials will also look for funding opportunities for the future Pedro Park.
Lane Kiffin takes a swipe at Texas A&M discussing former defensive coordinator: ‘We outbid’
With No. 15 Ole Miss Preparing to play at unranked Texas A&M on Saturday, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin was at one point expected to try his luck against the Aggies.
Wednesday, Kiffin made his gesturetaking a dig at Texas A&M when discussing Aggies defensive coordinator DJ Durkin, who led defense at Ole Miss last season.
Durkin left for College Station, Texas, in the offseason, signing a three-year contract.
ALABAMA’S NICK SABAN TRIES TO EXPLAIN NOT TO SUSPEND JERMAIN BURTON AFTER HITTING TENNESSEE FEMALE FAN
“DJ really transformed our defense here and played really well,” Kiffin said, according to On3 Sports. “Especially the second half of last year. We tried to keep it. He did a great job with the players.
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has Recruitment Class #1 in the country over the summer, sparking a war of words between Fisher and Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
During the off-season, Saban says Texas A&M “Bought all the players on their team.” This prompted Fisher to hold a press conference in which he called Saban – without naming him – a “narcissist” while urging reporters to dig into his past.
The two have since appeared to put their beef behind them, but A&M’s recruiting class continues to make headlines as the Aggies’ losing streak increases to three.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Tuesday, Texas A&M reportedly suspended three freshmen of his class of 2022 indefinitely for violating team rules.
The Aggies started the year as the No. 6 team in the nation before losing to unranked Appalachia State in Week 2. They’ve lost three straight to Mississippi State, New York. Alabama and South Carolina.
Ole Miss is coming off its first loss of the season after losing to LSU in Week 8.
Dolphins safety Brandon Jones’ knee injury is season-ending ACL tear; plus, Wednesday’s injury updates
The worst-case scenario for Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones and his knee injury has become reality.
Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday it was an anterior cruciate ligament tear that Jones suffered in last Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it will end the season for the Dolphins’ leading tackler through seven games.
“I feel terrible, absolutely terrible for a guy that was playing at a very, very high level,” McDaniel said.
The team felt his loss in a Wednesday morning film session.
“You could hear the hurt with the team when his highlights would come on, because there was a ton of them,” the Dolphins coach added.
“Brandon has a pretty big impact on that defense,” quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. “Dudes love being around this guy. … He’ll definitely be missed, but for me, that’s my boy.”
Added outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips: “It’s horrible. … His routine, his work ethic is unmatched on this team and, probably, this league. It’s heartbreaking, definitely, but we’re here for him.”
McDaniel’s latest update before Wednesday was that there were still things the Dolphins’ medical staff was looking at to confirm the severity of the knee ailment, but he sounded discouraged about news that was forthcoming.
McDaniel did not reveal what the defensive plan Miami will go with to replace Jones, who officially was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, in his strong safety role.
Veteran Eric Rowe seems a likely candidate, but against the Steelers, McDaniel used a combination of special-teamer Clayton Fejedelem and undrafted rookie Verone McKinley, a practice-squad elevation for the game.
“Those packages are ever-changing week by week,” said McDaniel, noting it has to do with utilizing player strengths given game circumstances. “From an offensive perspective, it makes it very difficult because you’ll see people move around.”
He offered that Rowe, who on Wednesday in the locker room backed up McDaniel’s explanation over defensive packages against Pittsburgh, had shown encouraging signs, though.
“Eric had two of his best days of practice, specifically within the last week and he’s doing some real good stuff,” McDaniel said.
As Fejedelem was one of five Dolphins who didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice due to a groin injury, Rowe was asked if he is preparing for scenarios involving him either playing starter snaps alongside free safety Jevon Holland or work into a package rotation.
“I’m preparing for it. We’ll see how this week goes with the game plan the coaches come up with,” Rowe said.
“Taking something from his game, I want to fly around like he does,” said Rowe of Jones, whose season ends with 49 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. “It’s not easy, but I’m going to try to replicate it.”
The Dolphins’ ailing secondary, with Nik Needham also out for the season with an Achilles tear and no imminent return for fellow cornerback Byron Jones (leg) from the physically-unable-to-perform list, is trying to return cornerbacks Kader Kohou (oblique) and Keion Crossen (knee) to the lineup. Both were limited participants at Wednesday’s practice.
“I’m optimistic with those human beings, just knowing that we have a good collection of players on this team that I can trust how bad they want to play,” McDaniel said. “It killed them not to play in this last one, so I feel good about it in that, if it’s feasible, they’ll make the outing.”
Without Kohou and Crossen, Noah Igbinoghene and Justin Bethel stepped up as the second and third corners playing with All-Pro Xavien Howard. Each had an interception in the win over the Steelers with Igbinoghene’s sealing the victory in the final seconds.
Howard (groin), while seen at Wednesday drills, was listed as a non-participant, as was tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring).
Miami is also hoping to return defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, the team’s sack leader in 2021, after he missed the Steelers game with a back injury.
“He’s doing better,” said McDaniel of Ogbah, who was limited Wednesday.
“We knew the game before [against the Vikings] that he was going to have, to have a big game from how we’re going to operate as a defense. He rose to the challenge got nicked in the process. But hoping that we’re going to get him back on the field here soon, optimistic about [this Sunday against the Detroit Lions], but just because I know where his game was at, he was in a really good place. And he wants to get back there as soon as possible. I know he’ll do whatever it takes.”
Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe) and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest) did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.
Others limited aside from Ogbah, Kohou and Crossen were linebacker Jerome Baker (hip), tight end Tanner Conner (knee), tackle Greg Little (Achilles), defensive tackle Zach Sieler (hand/ankle), quarterback Skylar Thompson (right thumb), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (hand).
For the Lions (1-5), running back D’Andre Swift, who has been out the past month, had full practice participation Wednesday as he seeks to return. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion protocol) was limited and is expected to be cleared in time for the game. Tight end T.J. Hockenson and defensive end Charles Harris were among nine who missed Wednesday drills. …
The Dolphins signed offensive lineman Grant Hermanns to the practice squad on Wednesday. The undrafted second-year player out of Purdue was on the New York Jets’ practice squad last season and earlier this year, elevated to their active roster for three games, playing in two of them.
Companies lack capacity to deliver on climate promises: Microsoft president
Microsoft Corp. President Brad Smith speaks at a climate initiative event on the Microsoft Corp. campus. in Redmond, Washington, USA on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
SEATTLE — Businesses are on the hot seat to respond to climate change like never before, but most business leaders don’t have the tools to deliver on those commitments, Microsoft Chairman Brad Smith said last week. of the first Breakthrough Energy Summit in Seattle.
“By our calculations, 3,470 companies worldwide have signed a climate pledge,” Smith said. “It shows that awareness and good intentions have literally spread around the world. Now, the bad thing: there is not yet the capacity for most – for almost all companies – to transform into trust this commitment to progress that has been promised.”
Smith was on stage at the conference hosted by Breakthrough Energy, the climate innovation company launched by Bill Gates, who co-founded Microsoft in 1975 and became extraordinarily wealthy from the success of the technology business.
Smith likened the gap between good intentions and executable change to corporate commitments to diversity, which he has studied for the past two decades.
“Often when people are enthusiastic and busy, they believe their good intentions will turn into progress, almost deceptively,” Smith said. “You have to be able to count, you have to be able to measure, and you have to put the systems and the people in place to drive the change that you promised to bring. And what’s bad at the moment is there’s a lack capacity at all levels.
Two key issues are inconsistency in nomenclature and a general lack of knowledge about the fundamentals of tracking climate emissions.
For example, Smith said it’s been an “ongoing effort” to educate people about all three show categories. One category, scope three emissions, includes all activities and assets in a company’s value chain. It tends to be the biggest – and the hardest to follow.
Once emissions are counted, a company must track them. This stage of the industry, often referred to as carbon accounting, is also “incredibly nascent at this stage,” Smith said, and companies don’t have enough workers with the right skills to help accelerate progress.
As the industry matures, tools will emerge to help with tracking, but with so much uncertainty today, some companies are avoiding making climate commitments at all, according to Greg Guyett, co-CEO of Global Banking and Markets at HSBC.
“What I’m starting to see now in our clients is a reluctance to make commitments, to mobilize the troops to do something, because they’re afraid of being sued, because they can’t measure it. correctly”, Guyett. “I think we’re starting to see a push back from those kinds of commitments.”
Brad Smith, President of Microsoft; Irina Gorbounova, Head of XCarb Innovation Fund at ArcelorMittal; and Greg Guyett, co-CEO of global banking and markets at HSBC join Rich Lesser, global chairman of the Boston Consulting Group on stage at the Breakthrough Energy Summit in Seattle.
Cat Clifford, CNBC
“A license to operate”
Even though companies often struggle to count, track and reduce emissions reductions, stakeholders keep up the pressure to do more.
For Microsoft, getting started on climate “was a combination of hearing from employees, potential employees, investors and customers that it was important to them,” Smith said.
But now it’s not just about gauging support for climate change initiatives. It’s about the long-term survival of the companies themselves.
“It becomes almost an indispensable part of the license to operate,” Smith said. “If you think about what we do as a company – providing cloud services, data, AI, digital infrastructure – it involves this massive effort to build data centers around the world, which have to all run on electricity. And so when you really think about it, it becomes clear that we won’t be able to grow to meet the needs of our customers unless we bring more renewable energy to the grid.”
Currently, especially in Europe, energy is in high demand. For Microsoft to expand its business, it needs to bring more clean power to the grid so the company doesn’t add to this power shortage.
“The worst thing that can happen to us or any industry is to see some of the headlines that have popped up in the UK over the last six months: ‘There’s a power shortage, we have to decide if people can use it. or computers,” Smith said. “The people will win in any democracy. We have to think about the future.”
Microsoft’s climate goals are ambitious: cut carbon emissions by more than half and eliminate more carbon than it produces by 2030; and eliminate all carbon emitted from electricity consumption by 2050.
HSBC has a similar approach, Guyett said.
“If you think about our footprint in places like India and Southeast Asia, you think about the natural disasters that have happened, and you think about the credit portfolio we have in those markets, it’s pretty clear that not only to have a license to operate today, but to ensure that we will be in business five years from now, 10 years from now, we have to be part of the answer in this transition to change the natural environment,” Guyett said. .
The urgency surrounding climate change has reached such a point that the Russian war in Ukraine and persistent inflation have driven up energy prices, especially in Europe. But the specific nature of this war has made solving the climate crisis more urgent, even if not because of global warming.
“In a way, a silver lining, if you can call it that, of the situation we have in the world right now is that the transition to more renewable energy and less carbon is not just a question climate change now, it’s a matter of energy security”, says Guyette.
This view is supported by the fact that clean, renewable energy is democratically available, while fossil fuels are distributed in geographic pockets.
“You can always put off buying an electric vehicle, or the company can always put off buying or investing in renewables today because it might be more expensive, but I think when it comes to energy availability and security, it becomes something really very clearly not optional,” Guyett said.
Vikings lineman Oli Udoh on his weekend arrest: ‘The truth will come out’
Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh talked to reporters on Wednesday at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, the first time he has spoken publicly since his arrest in South Florida over the weekend.
“The truth will come out,” he said. “Once the truth comes up, I feel I’ll be alright.”
This statement comes after Udoh, 25, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest following an alleged altercation in the early-morning hours of Sunday at a 24-hour nightclub.
According to a Miami-Dade County police report, Udoh was talking to a woman in line for the restroom and tried to follow her inside. He had to be forcibly removed from the restroom, according to the report, and was taken into custody before being transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center
Asked how he felt when police intervened at the nightclub, Udoh replied, “I was pretty shook by it.” He added that he spoke with coach Kevin O’Connell on Sunday and expects to be a part of the team moving forward.
“It’s unfortunate that the team has to see this,” Udoh said. “Once the truth comes up, I’m confident my role will be the exact same as it was.”
In a statement released Wednesday, attorney Brian Bieber, who is representing Udoh, disputed the account that led to his client’s arrest.
“Oli never followed a woman into the restroom and never prevented a woman from going anywhere,” the statement read. “I have personally verified that any allegation to the contrary is 100 percent false. In fact, the woman approached Oli that night and they had a cordial conversation which ended in their exchanging phone numbers. She has since reached out to us and has confirmed the allegations are completely false. Oli committed no crime whatsoever under Florida law, and we look forward to a speedy resolution of this case.”
As for O’Connell, while he said he wants to “respect the legal process” when it comes to the situation, he gave some insight into his conversation with Udoh over the weekend.
“He’s been very honest and open, not only about the situation, but some disappointment for forcing us to get that phone call,” O’Connell said. “I know Oli released a statement with his attorney today, and we’ll continue to let that play out. But I have a lot of confidence in Oli, the person, the human, the teammate that he is in this building, that things will positively play out for Oli.”
It’s worth noting that Udoh did practice with his teammates on Wednesday. He concluded his interview with reporters by saying, “Just ready to get back to work and put this in the past.”
