U.s. Border Patrol Reports Spike In 'Terrorist' Encounters - Reuters

Kumar will protect

Medicare Trust Fund

Why is Rishi Kumar criticizing Rep. Anna Eshoo for not protecting the elderly from Medicare Advantage? Does that “disqualify him for Congress”?

On the contrary – Kumar understands, like many in Congress and in the press, that Medicare Advantage is open to exploitation by private insurance companies, who can deny coverage for prior conditions, and walk away from Medicare for All, which Kumar supports. Eshoo doesn’t, and as chair of the House Health Subcommittee, she should be our guard against fraud and abuse of the Medicare fund. Yet Eshoo supports ACO Reach, which depletes the Medicare Trust Fund, as confirmed by the Inspector General’s report on the backdoor privatization.

Kumar is aware of this danger; Eshoo, apparently, is not. It’s time for a younger, more energetic representative of Silicon Valley.

Robert Pierce

Los Altos

Town hall debates start

much to be desired

For years, I have judged public policy speech and debate tournaments, including the recent state tournament at Santa Clara University. My vote could mean you become a state champion, or not. I like to watch and judge the debates.

I have been so disappointed with the mayoral “forums” that various groups have organized. Typically, they ask candidates questions in advance, and we hear sound bites. No refutation, no back and forth between the candidates, what is called the clash in the judgment debate.

This is detrimental to voters who log on to watch these “forums”. Clash helps voters determine the differences between them. And I’d rather hear from the candidates themselves than from independent ad hit pieces about spending.

The recent WGNA forum, moderated by former San Jose councilman Pierluigi Oliverio and a Willow Glen Neighborhood Association board member, was a prime example of proper debate among mayoral candidates. I suggest voters go to www.wgna.net and watch a real “debate” between our choices.

Matt Mahan wins.

T. Weldon Reilly

San Jose

Proposition 28 will guarantee

a well-established education

As a parent and long-time public school arts educator, I am encouraged by the potential of Proposition 28: Additional Funding for Arts and Music Education in Schools. I have witnessed the incredible impact the arts can have on student learning. As students take on artistic challenges, critical thinking skills are developed and stretched, as are other qualities like perseverance, self-confidence, and empathy for others.

Employers often tell us that they are looking for candidates with artistic interests. California’s creative sector contributed nearly 23% to the state’s 2020 GRP. If our students are to be competitive in our own state economy, the arts must be part of a comprehensive education.

The Department of Education recognizes the arts as core content. Yet arts education is often reduced or completely dropped from school plans to meet other needs. The sustainable funding designated by Proposition 28 would change that – for our students today and their future tomorrow.

Julie Van Dewark

San Jose

Prop. 31 is nothing

more than a ban

I am very disappointed that tThe Mercury News is recommending Yes to Proposition 31 (“Vote for Proposition 31 to End the Sale of Flavored Tobacco,” page A6, August 3).

It is already illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to purchase tobacco products of any kind. This proposal does not prevent children from continuing to buy black market products.

Proposition 31 is a ban, which takes away the choice of adults 21 and older to legally purchase menthol cigarettes or flavored vapes. This will send adults to the same black market that children use.

Please vote no on Proposition 31.

Judy Nibbelink

Sunnyvale