DAMASCUS, Syria — Israeli airstrikes targeted sites around Damascus early Thursday, marking the third such strikes in a week, Syrian state media reported.
U.S. Border Patrol reports spike in ‘terrorist’ encounters – Reuters
The names of 98 migrants apprehended at US borders this year were on the terrorism watch list
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol apprehended 98 illegal immigrants at the U.S. southern border with names matching those on the Terror Screening Dataset, a government surveillance list of individuals suspected of being involved with or affiliated with terrorist groups. known or suspected terrorists, according to agency data released earlier this week.
Although this figure represents only 0.0044% of the record 2.4 million people who entered the United States illegally in 2022, it is a massive increase from last year, when only 15 people arriving through Mexico were on the list. The numbers have risen exponentially since 2019, when none of the migrants apprehended at the southern border were on the list.
CBP data obtained by the Daily Caller earlier this month revealed an increase of nearly 600% in the number of migrants reported this year as “special interest,” meaning they used to travel to areas that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security deemed national security concerns for terrorism or other unspecified reasons “harmful activity”. The majority of them were encountered at the Mexican border.
“Special interest” migrants are generally released into the country like everyone else unless CBP can find negative information about them, former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott told the outlet.
Number of “criminal non-citizens” caught by CBP has also exploded in recent years, with more than 12,000 arrests in 2022. The figure has more than quadrupled between 2020 and 2021, coinciding with the Biden administration’s shift toward a more permissive border policy.
Last month, Vice President Kamala Harris tried to reassure Americans concerned about the growing porousness of the country’s borders, insisting “the border is secure” even as she recognized that the immigration system was “broken” and had to be “fixed.”
The flood of migrants entering the United States through the Mexican border overwhelmed local resources to such an extent that Texas Governor Greg Abbott began dispatching buses full of illegals to New York and Washington D.C. in the purpose of confronting the country’s democratic leaders with the results of their immigration policies. The Biden administration hit back, accusing Abbott of “doing politics with human beings”.
Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Diwali With Their 9-month-old Baby, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas
Nick Jonas seems to be enjoying Indian culture more than we can imagine. The American songwriter and his Indian actress wife Priyanka Chopra welcomed their first baby via surrogate 9 months ago and it has been all joy since then. To mark this year's Diwali celebration, Nick Jonas gladly joined his wife and their kid…
The post Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Diwali With Their 9-month-old Baby, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Roseville police say the person killed in an attack Tuesday that sparked an area-wide alert was the teen suspect’s grandmother, and the people injured were his mother and three adult siblings.
The woman killed was identified by police Wednesday as Patricia Frances Maslow, 88. The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office has preliminarily ruled the manner of her death as homicide caused by sharp and blunt force, police said.
The 17-year-old suspect’s mother, 55, remains hospitalized due to trauma caused by blunt force, while a 23-year-old sibling was hospitalized for head trauma caused by blunt force and released, according to police.
Two other siblings were treated for minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.
The Ramsey County attorney’s office is reviewing the case against the teen for possible charges, according to police, who have yet to release a motive for the attack.
Police were notified about an assault in progress involving several family members at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Ryan Avenue West, off Lexington Avenue and near County Road B. A person who called from inside the home reported that a 17-year-old family member was attacking others in the house with a weapon and that he ran away.
Ramsey County’s 911 and dispatch center sent out a “shelter in place” alert to mobile devices about 10:50 a.m. using the Federal Communications Commission’s Wireless Emergency Alert system.
County staff programmed the message to be sent via cell phone towers covering the area between Larpenteur Avenue and Minnesota Highway 36 and Snelling Avenue and Victoria Street. However, the initial alert — and two others that followed — went beyond Ramsey County’s borders, causing hundreds of people to inundate the Ramsey County Emergency Communications Center with calls to its emergency and non-emergency phone lines. All St. Paul Public Schools went into a lockdown for about a half-hour.
The teen was arrested by St. Paul police officers after someone reported seeing a juvenile male running without shoes near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, which is about two and a half miles from the family home. The caller had been alerted outside the initial area programmed for the emergency alert, according to police.
Police said Wednesday that prior to the attack they had not been called to the Ryan Avenue home or had any documented contacts with the suspect.
Police are asking anyone with information or video footage related to the case to contact them by email at [email protected]
Letters: Kumar for Congress | Town hall debates
Submit your letter to the editor via this form. Read more Letters to the Editor.
Notice to readers
The deadline for submitting letters related to the November 8 election is November 1. To submit a letter, please complete the online form at www.mercurynews.com/letters-to-the-editor.
Kumar will protect
Medicare Trust Fund
Why is Rishi Kumar criticizing Rep. Anna Eshoo for not protecting the elderly from Medicare Advantage? Does that “disqualify him for Congress”?
On the contrary – Kumar understands, like many in Congress and in the press, that Medicare Advantage is open to exploitation by private insurance companies, who can deny coverage for prior conditions, and walk away from Medicare for All, which Kumar supports. Eshoo doesn’t, and as chair of the House Health Subcommittee, she should be our guard against fraud and abuse of the Medicare fund. Yet Eshoo supports ACO Reach, which depletes the Medicare Trust Fund, as confirmed by the Inspector General’s report on the backdoor privatization.
Kumar is aware of this danger; Eshoo, apparently, is not. It’s time for a younger, more energetic representative of Silicon Valley.
Robert Pierce
Los Altos
Town hall debates start
much to be desired
For years, I have judged public policy speech and debate tournaments, including the recent state tournament at Santa Clara University. My vote could mean you become a state champion, or not. I like to watch and judge the debates.
I have been so disappointed with the mayoral “forums” that various groups have organized. Typically, they ask candidates questions in advance, and we hear sound bites. No refutation, no back and forth between the candidates, what is called the clash in the judgment debate.
This is detrimental to voters who log on to watch these “forums”. Clash helps voters determine the differences between them. And I’d rather hear from the candidates themselves than from independent ad hit pieces about spending.
The recent WGNA forum, moderated by former San Jose councilman Pierluigi Oliverio and a Willow Glen Neighborhood Association board member, was a prime example of proper debate among mayoral candidates. I suggest voters go to www.wgna.net and watch a real “debate” between our choices.
Matt Mahan wins.
T. Weldon Reilly
San Jose
Proposition 28 will guarantee
a well-established education
As a parent and long-time public school arts educator, I am encouraged by the potential of Proposition 28: Additional Funding for Arts and Music Education in Schools. I have witnessed the incredible impact the arts can have on student learning. As students take on artistic challenges, critical thinking skills are developed and stretched, as are other qualities like perseverance, self-confidence, and empathy for others.
Employers often tell us that they are looking for candidates with artistic interests. California’s creative sector contributed nearly 23% to the state’s 2020 GRP. If our students are to be competitive in our own state economy, the arts must be part of a comprehensive education.
The Department of Education recognizes the arts as core content. Yet arts education is often reduced or completely dropped from school plans to meet other needs. The sustainable funding designated by Proposition 28 would change that – for our students today and their future tomorrow.
Julie Van Dewark
San Jose
Prop. 31 is nothing
more than a ban
I am very disappointed that tThe Mercury News is recommending Yes to Proposition 31 (“Vote for Proposition 31 to End the Sale of Flavored Tobacco,” page A6, August 3).
It is already illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to purchase tobacco products of any kind. This proposal does not prevent children from continuing to buy black market products.
Proposition 31 is a ban, which takes away the choice of adults 21 and older to legally purchase menthol cigarettes or flavored vapes. This will send adults to the same black market that children use.
Please vote no on Proposition 31.
Judy Nibbelink
Sunnyvale
Kim Kardashian Blasts Kanye West And Calls Him To Stop His Anti-Semitic Rants Immediately
Apart from Kanye West losing major deals due to his anti-Semitic comments, Kim Kardashian is the latest to drag him on his sh-t demanding that Ye cease his offensive comments about the Jewish community immediately. And we are wondering if Kim doesn't know she's the last person Ye will listen to, especially when you and…
The post Kim Kardashian Blasts Kanye West And Calls Him To Stop His Anti-Semitic Rants Immediately appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Hal Steinbrenner plans on Aaron Boone returning as Yankees manager: ‘I believe he is a very good manager’
Despite five seasons of failing to reach the Fall Classic, Hal Steinbrenner sees no reason to make a change with his manager. Aaron Boone is expected to return as the Yankees skipper for a sixth season.
“As far as Boone’s concerned, we just signed him and for all the same reasons I listed a year ago, I believe he is a very good manager,” Steinbrenner told an Associated Press reporter Wednesday outside the Yankees’ player development complex in Tampa. “I don’t see a change there.”
Boone just completed the first season of his new three-year contract extension signed last October. He has led the Yanks to the postseason every single season he’s been at the helm and overall owns a 427-281 win-loss record. However, fans have relentlessly called for change after the Bombers failed to win the American League pennant for the 13th straight season.
Steinbrenner did not attribute the Yankees failed postseason to his manager, instead he tipped his cap to the team that swept them.
“We didn’t get the job done, it’s time to get it done,” Steinbrenner told AP. “Any time we don’t win a championship, it’s a disappointing year. We had a lot of good ups, we had some downs, we had some injuries like everybody else.”
“But you’ve got to give it to the Astros,” Steinbrenner added. “They’re a very good team top to bottom. We just didn’t bring our ‘A’ game.”
The Yanks reached the ALCS for the third time in six years and lost to the Astros in all three of them. This time around, Houston swept the Bombers as Boone’s club appeared overmatched from the start.
Steinbrenner’s tone regarding Boone is similar to when the Bombers’ season ended a year ago and he gave the skipper his vote of confidence and a brand new contract.
“We have a person and manager in Aaron Boone who possesses the baseball acumen and widespread respect in our clubhouse to continue to guide us forward,” Steinbrenner said in the press release announcing Boone’s extension. “As a team and as an organization, we must grow, evolve and improve. We need to get better. Period. I know Aaron fully embraces our expectations of success, and I look forward to drawing on his intelligence, instincts and leadership in pursuit of our next World Series championship.”
()
Syria reports Israeli airstrikes on targets in Damascus area
The attack follows similar strikes on Friday and Monday. Monday’s rare daytime airstrike injured one soldier, according to the Syrian army.
Friday’s strike was the first such attack since September 17, when an attack on Damascus International Airport and nearby military posts south of the Syrian capital killed five soldiers.
The Israeli military did not release a statement on the airstrikes. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses these operations.
Israel, however, has acknowledged that it was targeting bases of militant groups allied with Iran, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.
The Israeli strikes come amid a wider shadow war between Israel and Iran. Attacks on airports in Damascus and Aleppo feared they could be used to funnel Iranian weapons into the country.
