Us To Rationalize Deployment Of Nuclear Weapons In Europe - Politico - Rt World News

Vladimir Putin’s goddaughter reportedly fled the country yesterday morning – hours after police raided her mansion after allegedly criticizing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ksenia Sobchak, 40, is believed to have boarded a flight to Lithuania via Belarus shortly before officers arrived at Moscow’s Vnukovo-3 airport to arrest her.

Putin has long-standing ties to his family and has long been rumored to be his goddaughter. His father, Anatoly Sobchak, was Putin’s law professor and mentor who gave him his first foot in politics as deputy mayor of St. Petersburg.

Sobchak has known Putin since she was a child and attended his baptism.

But he is now set to brand her a ‘foreign agent’ in a crackdown on dissent in Russia.

It is not yet clear what remarks she allegedly made that angered Kremlin officials and led to the raid on her property.

It comes three years after Sobchak was hit by a separate criminal investigation that could see her jailed for three years, allegedly for ‘spreading lies about government agencies’ on a media channel.

Anatoly Sobchak pictured alongside Vladimir Putin in the 1990s, with whom he had longstanding ties

The head of the shadowy public committee for the detection of foreign intervention, Aleksandr Ionov, said a check was underway to find out whether Sobchak was funded from abroad. Its online media Ostorozhno Novosti is also under investigation.

“If foreign funding is found, Sobchak will become a foreign agent,” Ionov said.

But Sobchak said the investigation was aimed at putting pressure on her and her media.

Despite Putin’s ties to his family, she has strongly opposed his authoritarian policies in recent years.

She said: “Our business manager Kirill Sukhanov is being held, as they say, for ‘blackmail’. It’s just delusional, it’s laughable, nonsense.

“Kirill is a businessman and our publicist. Myself and our entire team see this as further oppression against the media in the country. They have nothing to snoop on us, which infuriates them.

They are constantly detaining our journalists. Now they have Kirill and are pleading against him. The lawyer is in contact with him. We are following the case.

Other Sobchak staff are being questioned, it was reported.

Such were Putin’s ties to the family, he smuggled Mr Sobchak out of Russia for treatment in the west when his boss was wanted for alleged corruption.

Putin, Lyudmila Narusova and Ksenia Sobchak pictured together in Saint Petersburg in November 2003

Ksenia was previously a popular reality TV host and posed for Playboy before entering politics

He was later photographed at Mr Sobchak’s funeral alongside Ksenia and her mother Lyudmila Narusova, a Russian senator in 2000.

She voted against war-related legislation in the Russian parliament and accused her state television of “brazen lies” about the conflict.

Ksenia – one of Russia’s best-known faces – finished fourth in Russia’s 2018 presidential election, widely seen as heavily rigged in favor of Putin.

Despite Putin’s criticism, she held a personal meeting with the Russian leader before announcing she would oppose him in the poll.

She is believed to be under investigation over an article covering the “public dissemination of deliberately false information about the execution of her authority by a government agency” – a new law enacted after the start of the war with the Ukraine with a sentence of up to three years in prison.

Authorities say Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Rostec Corporation, had written a statement alleging “extortion” against Sobchak and others.

Based on this, Kirill Sukhanov and the former Russian editor of Tatler Arian Romanovsky were arrested.

They would be investigated under laws that could result in prison terms ranging from seven to 15 years.