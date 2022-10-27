News
Vladimir Putin’s ‘goddaughter’, 40, flees Russia hours after police raid her home
Vladimir Putin’s goddaughter reportedly fled the country yesterday morning – hours after police raided her mansion after allegedly criticizing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Ksenia Sobchak, 40, is believed to have boarded a flight to Lithuania via Belarus shortly before officers arrived at Moscow’s Vnukovo-3 airport to arrest her.
Putin has long-standing ties to his family and has long been rumored to be his goddaughter. His father, Anatoly Sobchak, was Putin’s law professor and mentor who gave him his first foot in politics as deputy mayor of St. Petersburg.
Sobchak has known Putin since she was a child and attended his baptism.
But he is now set to brand her a ‘foreign agent’ in a crackdown on dissent in Russia.
It is not yet clear what remarks she allegedly made that angered Kremlin officials and led to the raid on her property.
It comes three years after Sobchak was hit by a separate criminal investigation that could see her jailed for three years, allegedly for ‘spreading lies about government agencies’ on a media channel.
Ksenia Sobchak is said to have boarded a flight to Lithuania via Belarus shortly before officers arrived at Moscow’s Vnukovo-3 airport to arrest her.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is now set to brand her a ‘foreign agent’ in a crackdown on dissent in Russia
Anatoly Sobchak pictured alongside Vladimir Putin in the 1990s, with whom he had longstanding ties
The head of the shadowy public committee for the detection of foreign intervention, Aleksandr Ionov, said a check was underway to find out whether Sobchak was funded from abroad. Its online media Ostorozhno Novosti is also under investigation.
“If foreign funding is found, Sobchak will become a foreign agent,” Ionov said.
But Sobchak said the investigation was aimed at putting pressure on her and her media.
Despite Putin’s ties to his family, she has strongly opposed his authoritarian policies in recent years.
She said: “Our business manager Kirill Sukhanov is being held, as they say, for ‘blackmail’. It’s just delusional, it’s laughable, nonsense.
“Kirill is a businessman and our publicist. Myself and our entire team see this as further oppression against the media in the country. They have nothing to snoop on us, which infuriates them.
They are constantly detaining our journalists. Now they have Kirill and are pleading against him. The lawyer is in contact with him. We are following the case.
Other Sobchak staff are being questioned, it was reported.
Such were Putin’s ties to the family, he smuggled Mr Sobchak out of Russia for treatment in the west when his boss was wanted for alleged corruption.
Putin, Lyudmila Narusova and Ksenia Sobchak pictured together in Saint Petersburg in November 2003
Ksenia was previously a popular reality TV host and posed for Playboy before entering politics
He was later photographed at Mr Sobchak’s funeral alongside Ksenia and her mother Lyudmila Narusova, a Russian senator in 2000.
She voted against war-related legislation in the Russian parliament and accused her state television of “brazen lies” about the conflict.
Ksenia – one of Russia’s best-known faces – finished fourth in Russia’s 2018 presidential election, widely seen as heavily rigged in favor of Putin.
Despite Putin’s criticism, she held a personal meeting with the Russian leader before announcing she would oppose him in the poll.
Ksenia was previously a popular reality TV host and posed for Playboy.
She is believed to be under investigation over an article covering the “public dissemination of deliberately false information about the execution of her authority by a government agency” – a new law enacted after the start of the war with the Ukraine with a sentence of up to three years in prison.
Authorities say Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Rostec Corporation, had written a statement alleging “extortion” against Sobchak and others.
Based on this, Kirill Sukhanov and the former Russian editor of Tatler Arian Romanovsky were arrested.
They would be investigated under laws that could result in prison terms ranging from seven to 15 years.
dailymail us
News
San Jose Sharks roll out brand new SAP Center fan treats during 2022 season
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) — San Jose Sharks hockey returns to SAP Center for the 2022 season.
As the team looks to take a bite out of the competition, fans will also be in on the action with the brand new arena menu.
“People are no longer looking to have a good time watching their favorite team or listening to their favorite artist,” said Aramark SAP Center General Manager Gordan Kalinic. “What they’re looking for is also enjoying that food and drink and just associating it with the overall experience and that’s where we come in.”
Even just reading the menu will make you hungry.
A mac and cheetos burger, a dessert taco, a Sharks sushi roll – Yum. Yum. Yum.
VIDEO: Drink ‘overdone’ milkshakes only found at San Jose Sharks hockey games
And many of those delicious dishes you’ll only find in one arena in the United States, like the specialties at Augie’s Montreal Deli in Berkeley.
“Canadian food, hockey game makes sense,” said Lex Gopnik-Lewinski, owner of Augie’s Montreal Deli. “We’re the only providers of Canadian cuisine, yeah, that’s one thing. We’re the only providers of that in Northern California and we’re pretty proud of that.”
We tried the poutine and Gopnik-Lewinski said it best, it’s the perfect comfort food for Sharks hockey.
The pandemic forced the closure of their East Bay location, but this opportunity has given them new life.
“To be able to make that transition, that pivot was huge for us,” Gopnik-Lewinski said. “It keeps us alive.”
VIDEO: Food for the Faithful highlighted by hometown meals on menu at Levi’s Stadium 2022
From staying alive to just getting started – PANA owner German Sierra takes his local Venezuelan dishes from the food truck to the Shark Tank.
Their staple food is a delicious Arepa.
“It’s like home cooking. Pretty much a home recipe from my mom, my parents, and my cousins who have restaurants in Venezuela,” Sierra said. “With so many people coming, sometimes 14,000 to 15,000 people. And showcasing our cuisine, it’s amazing.”
Each dish has a story, created with guests in mind in hopes of producing that winning sensation on and off the ice.
More San Jose shark stories here.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
4 women and a child killed, 5 injured in road accident in Prayagraj of UP
Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh:
Four women and a child were killed and five people were injured when their vehicle hit a pole and overturned on a highway in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh this morning, police said.
The victims were on their way to Vindhyachal for a “worldly” ritual of a child when the incident happened around 5.45am, circle officer Sudhir Kumar said.
While five people were killed on the spot, five others were taken to a nearby hospital, he said.
Those who died were identified as Rekha Devi, 45, Krishna Devi, 70, Savita, 36, Rekha, 32 and Ojas, one and a half.
Expressing his grief over the accident, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences to the families of the deceased.
He also ordered the district magistrate and other senior district officials to get to the scene at the earliest and ensure proper treatment of the injured.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Rishi celebrates Diwali festival as new Hindu PM falls in ‘brilliant’ reception at No 10
Rishi celebrates Diwali festival as new Hindu PM falls in ‘brilliant’ reception at No 10
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Rishi Sunak celebrated Diwali last night as Britain’s new Hindu Prime Minister attended a ‘brilliant’ reception at No 10.
Sharing an image of the rally on Twitter, he said he would do everything possible in his role to “build a Britain where our children and grandchildren can light up their Diyas and look to the future with hope”.
Mr Sunak officially became the country’s first Anglo-Asian prime minister on Tuesday after successfully winning his second bid for the top job.
Groups have called the move a “historic moment” that shows the highest office “can be open to those of all faiths and ethnic backgrounds”.
News of Mr Sunak’s success in the Tory leadership race came during Diwali – a religious holiday celebrated around the world, symbolizing the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.
Rishi Sunak celebrated Diwali last night as Britain’s new Hindu Prime Minister attended a ‘brilliant’ reception at No 10
The new PM was born in 1980 in Southampton to parents of Punjabi origin. His grandparents were born in India and emigrated to the UK from East Africa in the 1960s.
It came after Labor Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said it was a ‘source of pride’ for many that Mr Sunak was the country’s first Anglo-Asian prime minister, as it demonstrates that those who hard workers ‘can achieve almost anything’.
Mr Khan, a Pakistani-born Muslim, said people needed to “put aside party politics” when such milestones arise, as he said there would be other opportunities to challenge Mr. Sunak on his policies.
Speaking during a visit to Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Kingsbury, north London, to meet the local community and join in Diwali and Hindu New Year celebrations, he said the appointment of the new Prime Minister shows that Britain not only tolerates diversity, but celebrates it.
‘I’m really proud. I am someone who is Anglo-Asian, I was born and brought up here,’ he told the PA news agency.
“These kind of times you have to put party politics aside.
“I think it is a source of pride for many of us that Rishi Sunak is the Prime Minister of our country. It shows that, you know, if you work hard, you can achieve almost anything.
“What other country can say that we have a Christian king, a Hindu prime minister and an Islamic mayor? »
“And it just goes to show that in this country, we don’t just, you know, tolerate diversity — we respect it, we celebrate it, and we embrace it.”
Mr Khan said there would be a chance to challenge the Prime Minister over his policies.
But he said, on this occasion: “I celebrate the fact that we have a Prime Minister of Hindu faith.
“And think of the children, my children, other people’s children, people of color, who will be inspired by the fact that the prime minister of our country is Rishi Sunak,” he added.
Advertising
dailymail us
News
Bay Area faces bus driver shortage as transit agencies seek solutions
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — It is said that the wheels of the bus turn in circles. But increasingly there have been fewer people available to drive these buses.
“We kind of saw it coming and didn’t really prepare well,” said Chris van Eyken of TransitCenter.
It was one of the main talking points at Wednesday night’s AC Transit meeting, where board members called it a “bus operator crisis.”
Nationally, the latest data shows transit agencies have lost at least 200,000 drivers, though that number is likely higher due to the effects of the pandemic.
MORE: Massachusetts calls on the National Guard to help school districts deal with bus driver shortages
Experts say several factors are behind the shortage.
“Our transit jobs are mostly concentrated in high cost-of-living cities. And those salaries just aren’t enough to pay operators to live in the service areas they drive through,” said van Eyken.
In addition to worries about salary and cost of living, safety concerns and the physical impacts of the job are also of concern.
The average worker in the industry also tends to be older than in most other fields, prompting a wave of retirements that has only been exacerbated by COVID.
“Operators are much more likely to have diabetes or high blood pressure due to the sedentary nature of the job. And having a job where you can’t use the bathroom properly makes it even worse,” van said. Eyken.
VIDEO: Ohio dad uses limo to ferry kids to school due to bus driver shortage
In order to address these issues, transportation experts are urging local transit agencies and governments to act quickly.
Some of the things they recommend include offering competitive salaries, improving facilities for employees and keeping everyone on board safe.
Trips that many commuters at the Salesforce Transit Center say they can track.
“The first day I got on the bus I had people going. My first Monday people were yelling at each other and upset. So that was a welcome return to commuting,” said the commuter Jordan Perlman.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
My kids have moved away and I’m extremely depressed
DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 22 years. Our son is leaving for Marine boot camp the day after his 18th birthday. He will be a third generation Marine, and we are extremely proud of him. He will be stationed in California, several states away from US. Our soon to be 21 year old daughter is a college graduate and we are very proud of her as well. She lives an hour and a half away.
My problem is that although we see our daughter often, every time she comes home I am overwhelmed with grief and crumble. The thought of our son leaving also saddens me. I can’t even watch it without breaking down and crying. I cry every day, sometimes for hours.
I am severely depressed to the point that sometimes I can’t work. I also cracked up at work. I’m heartbroken to become an empty nest. I’m crying just writing this. I haven’t been this sad since my dear mom passed away a few years ago.
I know I have to pull myself together and that’s not healthy. I also know how lucky I am to have kids who are ambitious and healthy enough to fly on their own. Before, I paid attention to my appearance and I didn’t care anymore. Is this normal? — TEARS IN MICHIGAN
DEAR TEAR: While it is normal to feel sadness when children leave the nest, the symptoms you described are those of severe depression. I’m glad you wrote, as it gives me the opportunity to advise you to talk to your doctor about what’s going on. You may be grieving not only the departure of your children, but also the loss of your former life as a young wife and mother. There is medical and psychological help for the pain you are feeling. A licensed therapist will help you regain your emotional balance. Please do not wait to contact us.
DEAR ABBY: I rent a room to an elderly gentleman. His daughter also lives with him. I paid to have the general area of the house cleaned for him due to his age. Her daughter doesn’t bring anything and leaves the kitchen a mess with the rest of the house. He never tells her anything about it. She is basically lazy and sloppy and takes advantage of her father. Should I stop paying the cleaning service because of their actions? — LIVE A HAND IN FLORIDA
DEAR LOAN: What is happening does not seem right. Talk to your landlord and ask if the money you pay for rent could be reduced by the amount you paid the cleaner. And if he refuses, consider finding alternative accommodation.
DEAR ABBY: My friend wears a restraint and removes it at the table, even at the restaurant. How can I tell her that it’s getting a lot of attention and it’s disgusting to witness? — IMPOSSIBLE TO SEE IT IN NEW YORK
DEAR CAN’T IGNORE: Say it in simple English. Suggest that she go to the women’s bathroom to remove her retainer and carry her container in her purse, because when you see her doing this, it takes your appetite away.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
New York Post
News
Herschel Walker on new abortion claims: ‘It’s a lie’
Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R-GA) said in the FNC’s “special report” on Wednesday that new allegations that he urged a second woman to have an abortion were a lie.
Anchor Bret Baier asked: “Obviously we have to address the elephant in the room today, and it was another accuser who came forward, anonymous, although she spoke to the reporters today, saying you pressured her to have an abortion and you paid for it. How do you respond to that?
Walker said: “Well that’s a lie, and I’m saying that’s a lie and I hope people can see now that Raphael Warnock and the left will do everything they can to get the seat back. .”
Baier asked, “Gloria Allred showed up with this client, you’re saying you don’t know this person?”
Walker said: “What I’m saying is that’s a lie. I said it once and moved forward in my campaign and moved forward because we care about what Georgians are talking about. They talk about this inflation. They talk about crime. They talk about men in women’s sport. They talk about this border. And right now, after the terrible display that Senator Warnock made during the debate, they are desperate right now. And I said it was a lie, I moved on and they want me to play these guessing games and stuff. But I’m not in there. I want to win this great seat for the great people of Georgia, because that’s what it’s all about.
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Breitbart News
Vladimir Putin’s ‘goddaughter’, 40, flees Russia hours after police raid her home
Musk’s Deal on Twitter Force NYSE to Delist the Social Media
San Jose Sharks roll out brand new SAP Center fan treats during 2022 season
4 women and a child killed, 5 injured in road accident in Prayagraj of UP
Rishi celebrates Diwali festival as new Hindu PM falls in ‘brilliant’ reception at No 10
Bay Area faces bus driver shortage as transit agencies seek solutions
My kids have moved away and I’m extremely depressed
Herschel Walker on new abortion claims: ‘It’s a lie’
‘When we plant, they come’: thirsty elephants pose new problem for drought-affected Kenyan farmers | Global development
Oil giant Shell reveals plans to boost dividend as it reports third-quarter earnings
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
Hiring Made Easy, 5 Tips To Hire Better And Productive Employees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
The Golden Age of Globalization is Over: Singapore’s Lawrence Wong
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News3 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Business4 weeks ago
Hiring Made Easy, 5 Tips To Hire Better And Productive Employees
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
News4 weeks ago
The Golden Age of Globalization is Over: Singapore’s Lawrence Wong
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
-
Tech3 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android