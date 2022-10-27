Blockchain
Whale Alert: 15K Bitcoin (BTC) Moved Post Recent Rally
- After an 8% increase in value over the last 24 hours, the Bitcoin price is now at $20,764.
- A whale withdrew 1,389 Bitcoin from FTX, valued at almost $29 million.
In the last 24 hours, the price of a Bitcoin (BTC) has risen to a high of $20,764. Increased whale accumulation, improved macroeconomic circumstances, and a fall in the U.S. dollar index all played roles in the Bitcoin price increase. After an 8% increase in value over the last 24 hours, the Bitcoin price is now at $20,764.
The BTC price has risen beyond $20,000, and the “whales” (large investors) have traded over 15,000 BTC in the last 24 hours, as reported by Whale Alert. In the last 24 hours, the platform has seen 8 “whale” transactions that moved approximately 10,000 BTC between the cryptocurrency exchanges FTX and Coinbase. A whale withdrew 1,389 Bitcoin from FTX, valued at almost $29 million, in the most recent transaction.
Multiple Factors in the Making
One such transaction included the transfer of roughly 5,444 BTC from one wallet address to another. In addition, the transaction details reveal an additional 969 BTC being sent to the wallet address.
For various reasons, “whales” withdrew huge amounts of bitcoin from cryptocurrency exchanges. Rishi Sunak, a supporter of cryptocurrencies, was elected prime minister of the United Kingdom, and parliament there agreed to treat Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as regulated financial instruments. Sunak has ambitions to transform the United Kingdom into a global center for the crypto industry.
The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) also dropped by almost 0.70 percent on the previous day, to 110. Moreover, the next FOMC meeting is scheduled for November 2, and the CME FedWatch Tool predicts a 95.7% chance of a 75 bps rate rise. As a result, the favorable macro circumstances encouraged whales to stock up on Bitcoin while prices were low.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Bollinger Band Breakout Starts To Squeeze Shorts
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we take a look at the ongoing Bitcoin price breakout above the upper Bollinger Band on daily BTCUSD charts and provide some insight into what the next targets might be.
Take a look at the video below:
VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): October 26, 2022
The breakout across crypto has already resulted in a substantial amount of shorts liquidated. How far could this Bitcoin rally run?
Bitcoin Rally Approaches Middle Of Trading Range
Bitcoin price is now at the middle-point of a horizontal trading range, making for a natural stopping point for profit-taking and to draw in a fresh set of short positions. Busting through the range median will result in another attempt at around $25K.
More importantly, the Bitcoin price is continuing to make a strong push outside of the Bollinger Bands on daily timeframes. After tightening for so long, and now starting to expand, the rally could have more legs than bears expect.
BTC is attempting to break through the median of a the trading range | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Related Reading: Can Bitcoin Bring An End To Crypto Winter? | BTCUSD Analysis October 24, 2022
BTCUSD Weekly Hits Resistance At Middle Bollinger Band
That is because Bitcoin price has already found and met resistance at the mid-Bollinger Band on weekly timeframes. The key resistance level at the 20-week SMA, was where I placed a hedge short entry today in case the rally is rejected instead.
If there is no rejection and Bitcoin keeps rising, we could be looking at a full-blown return to a crypto bull run. Zooming out shows just how significant a weekly close above the middle Bollinger Band would be.
Turning on Bollinger Band Width shows that the bands are some of the tightest ever. The last two instances were prior to the 50% breakdown to the 2018 bear market bottom. Before that was prior to the epic 2017 Bitcoin bull run that made the cryptocurrency a household name.
Importantly, in 2018, Bitcoin price was below the mid-Bollinger Band, while in 2016 it was above the mid-BB. The trend is more likely to continue on whatever side of the mid-BB price is on. If the weekly BTCUSD chart closes above the middle band and holds, it could be off to the races once again for Bitcoin bulls.
Crypto Profit Targets To Watch For Using The Ichimoku
Back to those weekly Bollinger Bands, for a sense of what happens if BTCUSD were to get through the mid-BB. The upper band would become the next logical target, located at $23,800. Much like Bitcoin has done on daily timeframes, pushing outside of the upper band is possible given the abundance of short interest in the market.
Replacing the Bollinger Bands with the Ichimoku on the same weekly timeframe, also tells us a lot about what could happen next. Bitcoin price is pushing above the Tenkan-sen, making the next major resistance level the Kijun-sen located at $32,000. In 2018, we can see that the two lines were much closer together, but anything is possible with so much energy built up in the market.
During the first bounce from the 2018 bear market bottom, Bitcoin price pushed all the way outside of the top of the cloud, only to make it out of it, but ultimately lose it once again on Black Thursday 2020. If Bitcoin price were to reach the top of the cloud, the rally could be stopped at $43,000. Once above the cloud, all that’s left for Bitcoin is the moon.
Blockchain
Norway’s Government Agency Opens Virtual Office in Metaverse
- The agency wants to reach out to the younger generation of people.
- Developers and investors in the metaverse have expressed optimism.
The Norwegian government’s Bronnoysund Register Center has opened a virtual office in the metaverse of Second Life. This has been possible with the help of the accounting firm Ernst & Young (EY). The center oversees Norway’s public registries and the government’s electronic data-sharing infrastructure.
The statement states that the agency has decided to establish a metaverse location because it wants to reach out to the younger generation of people. Who will be using its services in the future. Users will be able to use resources from the Norwegian Tax Agency. And the Bronnoysund Registers to help them get their businesses off the ground.
Benefits Come With Cons
Business development at Bronnoysund Registers, Andreas Hamnes, has warned that “born digital” generations would feel even more marginalized. If services continue to evolve in the way they are currently.
Jones went on to add that the next generation is the one responsible for creating “DeFi-based landscapes,” and that they frequently have no idea or are unaware of the tax or legal repercussions of their decisions.
He further added that because of this, “public authorities in Norway want to inform [them] on everything,” including how to report cryptocurrencies, when VAT registration becomes necessary, and how to establish a new business.
Following its various Web3 advancements, including multimillion-dollar expenditures in the establishment of its own blockchain suite, EY also has a metaverse office presence in Decentraland. Developers and investors in the metaverse have expressed optimism that the platform would play a significant role in the future of the internet in the weeks after the number of active unique wallets declined.
Blockchain
Avalanche Fires Back to $17; Can The Bulls Push More To $20 Instead?
- AVAX’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend with high volume, aiming for a rally to $20.
- AVAX faces a rejection to trend higher above $17 after the price fell sharply below key resistance.
- AVAX’s price remains strong below the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as it attempts to rally past a key area.
The price of Avalanche (AVAX) has remained strong as it approaches the $17 region, facing resistance to rising to the $20 region. The crypto market has appeared more stable this week, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) experiencing significant price movement. This new relief rally in the crypto market has benefited smaller coins such as Avalanche (AVAX), which has rallied from its downtrend movement to a high of $17 as price attempts to break through key resistance. (Data from Binance)
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
Although many altcoins have struggled to trend in a range market, the price of AVAX has seen more of a downtrend move as the price of AVAX dropped from a high of $150 to $15, seeing more than an 80% decline in its price.
AVAX’s price recently declined from an all-time high of more than $150 to a region of $75 before rallying to a high of $100; the price of AVAX faced further rejection to its price to a range low of $60.
The price of AVAX bounced immediately, forming pin bar candlesticks as the price rallied to $96 with what seemed to be a relief for more rally to the upside.
AVAX’s price faced a much bigger rejection at $96 as the price has continuously declined from this high to a weekly low of $15, where the price attempted to rally high but with less volume accompanying this rally.
Despite AVAX rallying from its weekly low, the price failed to break past the resistance at $35.3, corresponding to Fibonacci’s retracement value of 23.6%. The price to break the resistance at $35.3 for more relief.
Weekly resistance for the price of AVAX – $35.
Weekly Support for the price of AVAX – $15.
Price Analysis Of AVAX On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of AVAX remains strong and trades above the key Support formed at $15 after the price rallied from its daily low, with the current market looking favorable for most crypto assets.
The price of AVAX needs to break and hold above 50 EMA, acting as a strong resistance to the price of AVAX. The price of $17.50 corresponds to the value of 50 EMA, acting as resistance for the price to break higher to a region of $20.
Daily resistance for the AVAX price – $17.50.
Daily Support for the AVAX price – $15.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
BitPay Announces Addition of Polygon MATIC on Its Platform
- Users of the BitPay app will be able to buy, store, trade, and spend MATIC.
- Today, most cryptocurrencies traded in green after a long time.
After much anticipation, the native token of Polygon, MATIC, will be made accessible on BitPay, one of the leading cryptocurrency payment systems, as per an official release. In addition to USDC, DAI, BUSD, and WBTC, users of the BitPay app will be able to buy, store, trade, and spend MATIC, an ERC-20 token on Polygon.
According to Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal:
“Working with BitPay opens up a new world of commerce to MATIC holders, allowing them to spend with a host of global merchants including Airbnb and Shopify for the first time.”
Global Exposore For MATIC
The main projects, including Aave, Uniswap, and OpenSea, are based on Polygon. Because of its low costs, fast transaction times, and carbon neutrality, organizations like Starbucks, Robinhood, and Stripe have chosen it as their Web3 gateway.
BitPay is among the top crypto payment service providers, serving tens of thousands of customers. This would pave the way for MATIC’s increased global use.
BitPay CEO, Stephen Pair, said,
“Adding MATIC to the mix of cryptos that BitPay supports offers businesses a fast, safe and secure alternative to traditional payment methods and paves the way for blockchain payments to disrupt the way consumers and businesses receive and spend funds.
There was some welcome respite in the crypto market this morning. Bitcoin (BTC) crossed the $20,000 threshold, signaling the beginning of a favorable trend for major crypto ventures. However, Ethereum (ETH) surged by more than 10% in the past day. Moreover, most cryptocurrencies traded in green after a long time.
Blockchain
How HBAR Is Performing In The Last Seven Days
According to Messari, the performance of Hedera in the third quarter this year defied the prevailing market mood and is currently witnessing growth not seen on other protocols.
DefiLlama claims that the protocol’s TVL increased by an impressive 137%. For comparison, Hedera’s quarterly network expansion occurred during a period when other networks were contracting.
In addition to boosting the value of its native coin HBAR, this quarterly report also helped it do so in the past few days.
As of this writing, HBAR is trading at $0.060236, down 3.7 percent in the last seven days, data from Coingecko show, Wednesday.
Based on data, we can see that while HBAR’s value decreased on weekly and biweekly timescales, these losses are totally wiped out when looking at the cryptocurrency’s price over a 24-hour period or an entire month. This bodes well for the network’s investor confidence.
Hedera On Solid Footing
Investors and dealers were impressed by the network’s rapid expansion because it ran counter to the existing bear market trend. While comparable networks experienced user declines during the quarter, Hedera saw no such trend.
The report states that the network’s weekly active user base increased from 7,598 in Q2 to 14,601 in Q3. This represented a rise in the metric of 92.2%. More good news in terms of expansion follows.
HBAR’s transfer volumes and overall network fees have also increased. HBAR’s overall transfer volume was up from 42,623,168,658 in Q2 to 53,523,008,558 in Q3, which is a total increase of 25.6%.
Chart: TradingView
From Q2 to Q3, total network fees climbed by approximately 543%. NFTs led the network’s expansion shift. As stated in the report:
“The Hedera NFT sector (a component of the Hedera Token Service) has been an engine of growth for the network. During Q3, NFT active users (+90% QoQ) and transactions (+107% QoQ) each set all-time-highs.”
What To Anticipate In HBAR
Even though the network lags behind Ethereum and Solana in the NFT industry, Hedera could become a big player if its expansion continues.
The price movement of HBAR conforms to a descending triangle pattern. As the price fluctuated between $0.0556 and $0.0671, this might be interpreted as a bullish indicator for investors and traders.
This narrow range affords the coin the possibility of a bullish breakout.
These favorable outcomes will certainly attract more people to invest in the network and token, resulting in a price increase.
HBAR total market cap at $1.3 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from The Daily Hodl, Chart: TradingView.com Disclaimer: The analysis is based on the author's personal knowledge and should not be construed as investment advice.
Blockchain
Carbon Offsetting for Blockchains & Beyond: Regen Network Launches Carbon Marketplace
California, United States, 26th October, 2022, Chainwire
Regen Network Development released its marketplace application for tokenized carbon and ecological assets, Regen Marketplace. Regen Network allows carbon project developers to originate high-quality nature-based carbon credits to markets, catalyzing regenerative finance solutions to the climate crisis. Regen Marketplace takes advantage of Regen Ledger, the application-specific blockchain which brings transparency and public governance to voluntary carbon markets, built on the CosmosSDK.
Regen Marketplace is a blockchain platform for the origination, governance, and exchange of tokenized ecological assets. Climate impact projects can define, manage, mint, and sell tokenized carbon and other ecological assets in the blockchain-based registry system.
Using Regen Marketplace, blockchains and validators striving to meet their climate commitments are encouraged to purchase, transfer, retire, and bundle tokenized carbon on the blockchain for carbon offsetting purposes, effectively removing carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere. Blockchain dApps are encouraged to export tokenized carbon for DeFi or consumer climate impact apps.
In addition to the Marketplace launch, Regen Network will be introducing the Nature Carbon Ton to the Interchain Economy. NCT will be the first IBC-compatible carbon token for the Interchain economy by the soon-to-be launched Regen Ledger to Polygon bridge, co-implemented by Regen Network Development and Toucan Protocol. This allows for the activation of the Cosmos ZERO campaign, a climate impact initiative for Cosmos-ecosystem blockchains to become carbon neutral. In this campaign, Cosmos-based protocols work to identify their carbon footprints, utilize protocol governance to make a carbon neutral commitment, purchase Nature Carbon Ton from the $NCT:$REGEN pool launching on the Osmosis decentralized exchange, and redeem NCTs for ecocredits, retiring them on Regen Ledger for carbon offsetting claims.
Since 2020, Regen Network Development has partnered with blockchain protocols to become verifiably carbon neutral, including Osmosis, Stargaze, and Cheqd, retiring over 10,000 tons of carbon. In doing so, participants are able to submit a personalized message about their climate impact as tokenized carbon is retired, to be memorialized on the blockchain.
The CosmosZERO campaign aims to catalyze protocol and validator carbon offsetting within the Cosmos-based ecosystem to achieve the goal of net zero carbon emissions on the blockchain.
Gregory Landua, CEO of Regen Network Development, said, “The launch of the Regen Marketplace is a historical milestone in the global effort to address the climate crisis. Bringing more nature-based credits to a market hungry for a supply of high-quality carbon credits will help scale the global effort to reverse climate change. The underlying characteristics of this disruptive new marketplace are critical – radical transparency, community governance, and an open-source tech stack designed to rapidly expand and decentralize the global movement to reverse climate change. Regen Network is a neutral, sovereign appchain to serve the demands of the growing climate impact movement and market for nature-based carbon and ecological assets.”
Regen Network’s strategic launch partnership with City Forest Credits Registry (CFC) aims to kick-start a market for urban forest carbon credits by tokenizing and listing the 2021 City Forest Credits portfolio in Regen Marketplace.
CFC is the US national standard for carbon emission reductions through urban forest preservation and carbon removal through urban tree canopy reforestation. The urban forestry projects featured in the marketplace launch have direct impacts on 20 million Americans in urban communities, represent all the verified city forest carbon across the United States, is the largest urban forest carbon placement in history, and the first blockchain-based urban forestry portfolio.
As Regen Network onboards more partners to participate in the growing ecosystem of climate impact champions, like Moss.Earth, Open Earth Foundation, Earthbanc, ERA Brazil, Shamba Protocol, and Terra Genesis International, the protocol hopes to gain mainstream participation in the end-to-end lifecycle of seamlessly designing, tokenizing, and purchasing carbon credits to retire them for climate change impacts. Over 20 partners are currently designing new ecological assets within Regen Marketplace, giving consumers access to a climate-positive economic system. In 2020, Regen Network sold and retired over 120,000 CarbonPlus Grasslands credits to Microsoft for its Moonshot goal on the Regen Network blockchain.
For more information visit www.regen.network
Gregory Landua, CEO of Regen is available for interview
About Regen Network
Regen Network is an application-specific blockchain designed to serve the demands of the growing climate impact movement and market for nature-based carbon and ecological assets. Regen Network’s blockchain infrastructure originates high-quality nature-based tokenized carbon to markets, catalyzing regenerative finance solutions to the climate crisis.
About Regen Network Development, Inc.
Regen Network Development, Inc. is a blockchain software development company focused on building applications for ecological regeneration on the Regen Network blockchain. RND, Inc has been a maintainer of the CosmosSDK software stack since 2019.
RND Inc. is responsible for the largest Australian-based carbon credit purchase, the largest US-based urban forest carbon purchase, and the largest soil carbon credit purchase in history. RND Inc. sold the first issuance of CarbonPlus Grasslands credits to Microsoft for its Moonshot goal.
Learn more at https://regen.network, Press Kit, and follow us on Twitter.
Press Contact: David Fortson, [email protected]
About City Forest Credits Registry
City Forest Credits is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit carbon registry that manages carbon and impact standards for metropolitan areas in the United States.
Contact
Director of Marketing
David Fortson
Regen Network Development
[email protected]
805-450-2357
