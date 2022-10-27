Blockchain
What’s Keeping Ethereum From Taking BTC’s Shine, ETH At $1,5K
Ethereum is finally coming back to life after a long period of consolidation and leading the current bullish momentum in the crypto top 10 by market cap. The slow price action might be boring for most market participants, but an expert believes ETH underwent a critical stage to create a lasting bottom.
At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $1,550 with sideways movement over today’s trading session and a 20% profit in the last seven days. The meme coin records a 30% profit over the same period. In the crypto top 10, ETH’s price performance is only surpassed by Dogecoin (DOGE).
Ethereum Close To Another Multi-Year Bottom?
Senior Commodity Strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence Mike McGlone believes Ethereum’s migration to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus will be crucial in its long-term appreciation. In the current macroeconomic landscape, high energy prices and high inflation have taken a toll on global markets.
The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) has tightened its monetary policy in response to this situation. As a result, Ethereum and other risk assets returned to their pre-pandemic levels.
Still, the second crypto by market cap has been unable to hold the line close to its 2017 all-time high at around $1,400 to $1,500. As McGlone emphasized, ETH’s price has prevented further downside at these levels despite the Fed implementing its most aggressive strategy in forty years.
In that sense, the expert believes Ethereum is cementing its position “at the epicenter of the digitalization of finance.” McGlone wrote:
(…) the No. 2 crypto may be forming a foundation around $1,000 (…). Our graphic shows the No.2 crypto potentially building a base around the 2018 peak, when global liquidity topped out around plus 14%. Ethereum appears at a discount within an enduring bull market (…).
The Ultimate Deflationary Asset
If macroeconomic conditions improve and the Fed pivots its monetary approach, Ethereum might finally reclaim previously lost territory and steal Bitcoin’s thunder. The expert hints at a faster decline in the supply of ETH versus BTC.
Rising demand for digital assets and a decline in supply will prove positive for the second crypto by market cap. McGlone wrote:
(…) new Ethereum supply shrinking more quickly after a protocol change that began moving coins from circulation in August 2021 and this year’s merge. The 52-week rate-of-change in the number of new Ethereum coins from Conmetrics vs. the total outstanding has fallen under 2% and is on path to drop below that of Bitcoin.
myNFT Will Exhibit the First-ever NFT Vending Machine in Europe at NFT.London
The NFT.London conference, which runs from November 2–4, will include the first-ever real NFT vending machine in Europe, according to myNFT, the low-cost, multichain NFT marketplace that’s making non-fungible tokens accessible to everyone.
Their actual NFT vending machine makes it easy for anybody to buy an NFT in a matter of seconds, even if they don’t have a digital wallet, as a way to commemorate the introduction of the myNFT platform. Customers may choose one NFT from myNFT’s first collection of donated NFTs, some of which have a potential worth of up to £1,000, for a flat price of only £10.
Customers will be able to choose an NFT from myNFT’s debut collection, after which they may either brag about their special new NFT to their friends or trade it via myNFT’s marketplace.
MyNFT is a brand-new NFT platform that seeks to increase technological accessibility. Customers of myNFT will soon be able to build, trade, and move NFTs across any blockchain, using any sort of cryptocurrency, and at a reasonable cost, thanks to this multichain marketplace. This has been made possible via myNFT’s distinctive sidechain architecture, which makes use of the Moonbeam & Polkadot tech stack.
The actual NFT vending machine will be situated at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, Westminster, London, directly outside the NFT.London conference location. This implies that anybody passing by will be allowed to use it to buy up to five NFTs, in addition to ticket holders. This restriction was put in place to make sure that everyone who wants to may use the machine.
All proceeds from the NFT vending machine will be donated to Giveth, which funds public goods and services and education in developing countries, and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, which provides specialized nurses to seriously ill children. This is in keeping with myNFT’s charitable roots, which originate from Cryptograph, and the team’s hope that NFTs can be used to help the less fortunate.
Customers just need to choose one of the envelopes on display and enter the required code in order to purchase an NFT from the myNFT vending machine. They may open the envelope and scan the QR code after paying £10 using Apple Pay, Google Pay, or any contactless payment option. They will then be given the chance to open a free myNFT account with an NFT wallet, where they will get their NFT, which may be valued up to £1,000.
Various classic NFTs made by companies including Thunderbirds, Delft Blue Night Watch, Dr. Who Worlds Apart, and others will be included in myNFT’s inaugural NFT collection.
Eliminating entrance barriers into the NFT market and offering a simple method for anybody to begin purchasing and selling digital assets is one of myNFT’s main objectives. The unique vending machine represents the platform’s simplicity and makes getting NFTs enjoyable and interesting.
The myNFT platform will provide users the option to purchase NFTs using fiat money via an onramp, ensuring that everyone may participate. The platform’s unique, patent-pending “bid-to-earn” GBM auction system makes it possible for users to either win the item they are bidding on or get a reward for participating in the auction, making the act of purchasing NFTs enjoyable and lucrative as well.
Hugo McDonaugh, co-founder of myNFT, stated:
“There is so much potential in the NFT market and it’s such a shame to see some of that go to waste when possible new entrants are put off getting involved by various unnecessary and complicated barriers. From gas fees, gatekeeping knowledge, to having to set up a complicated digital wallet and more, great opportunities are being denied and squandered to newcomers.”
McDonaugh added:
“We’re determined to turn NFTs into an everyday activity for everyone, and break it out of its current clique. The best way for the sector to grow is through popular involvement, and we’re only going to achieve that by breaking down barriers. Our unique vending machine, the only one in Europe, is a fun and quirky way to demonstrate that.”
Tony Pearce, Co-Founder of Reality+, which created some of the NFTs that will be included in the machine stated:
“The humble vending machine may seem like an analog, outmoded form of delivery, but far from it! It’s been providing us with wholly owned and decentralised items for years, albeit mostly with items of food and drink we unfortunately cannot yet trade on myNFT. One of the main focuses in this space at the moment is addressing mainstream adoption. In order to bring mainstream on board, this requires simplicity and familiarity which the NFT vending machine enables through a form of distribution that many people around the world are all so familiar with. We’re indeed excited to be a part of this innovative approach to NFT distribution, featuring alongside other fantastic projects and artists to showcase a use case of NFT accessibility in London.”
Customers can already visit the portal to purchase and sell any NFT on the Ethereum, Moonbeam, Moonriver, Polygon, and Binance Smart Chain Networks since myNFT is presently active in Beta. They may also sell their NFTs using the brand-new GBM auction mechanism. Numerous other features, like multi-currency NFT listings, token-gated experiences, and the integration of other blockchain networks, are also in the works and will soon be added to myNFT.
Stanford Sophomores Raise $3.3 Million Seed Round for Zero-Knowledge Identity Protocol Notebook Labs
First-of-its-Kind Cross-Chain Identity Layer to Enable Web3 Users to Maintain Anonymity and Privacy
Seed Round Led by Bain Capital Crypto with Participation by Notable Investors Y Combinator, Soma Capital, Abstract Ventures, and NFX, Among Others
STANFORD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Notebook Labs (“Notebook”), a zero-knowledge identity infrastructure layer that enables Web3 protocols to create Sybil-resistant log-ins and users to enjoy anonymity and privacy, today announced the close of its $3.3 million seed round. The round was led by Bain Capital Crypto, with participation from Y Combinator, Soma Capital, Abstract Ventures, Pioneer Fund, NFX, Very Serious Ventures Partner Chase Adams, Algofi Co-Founder Owen Colegrove, and Landeed Founder and CEO Sanjay Mandava.
Built during TreeHacks – Stanford University’s premier and largest hackathon – in 2022 by a group of Stanford University undergrads, Notebook was developed to solve the Web3 identity problem by enabling Web3 protocols to trust their users without requiring users to compromise their anonymity. Currently, when users create on-chain credentials or go through identity verification processes, they are required to disclose their wallet and personal information to a centralized institution without knowing how the data will be used, stored, or monetized. Notebook uses zero-knowledge cryptography to create a new paradigm for identity verification, giving users full control of their data and allowing them to retain their privacy. Notebook’s technology equips Web3 protocols with simple Sybil-resistant login infrastructure that protects them from attackers and bots and allows them to verify users in a privacy preserving way.
Notebook’s seed funding will enable the company to further expand its development team and scale its world-class technological infrastructure.
“Until now, blockchain users have been required to identify themselves with wallet addresses, which has not only compromised their privacy, but has also subjected the blockchains themselves to Sybil attacks. This has led many people to oppose putting their sensitive data on-chain for the sake of decentralization and has subsequently constrained DeFi’s growth,” said Solal Afota, Co-Founder of Notebook Labs. “Notebook is paving the way towards mass adoption of DeFi by giving Web3 users the privacy and anonymity they deserve, while also enabling more secure logins that will make protocols safer.”
“Our team at Notebook is excited to launch a solution that we believe will be critical to the mainstream adoption of Web3,” added Nathaniel Masfen-Yan, Co-Founder of Notebook Labs. “Notebook’s technology is designed to help significantly improve a number of applications, from enabling lending protocols to build credit scoring systems that offer lower-collateralized loans to allowing DAOs to check the identity of their users in a privacy preserving way.”
“Notebook aims to help Web2 users and platforms transition to Web3 through seamless user and developer experiences,” said Dhruv Mangtani, Co-Founder of Notebook Labs. “Web3 has the potential to transform how users and organizations interact with each other, and we thank our dedicated investors for their support as we seek to catalyze the Web3 movement. We can’t wait to begin introducing Notebook’s technology to users and protocols across the world.”
“Zero knowledge proofs are critical to Web3’s privacy and scalability efforts, and we are thrilled to partner with the Notebook team as they empower protocols and users to realize the full potential of this technology,” said Lydia Hylton, Partner at Bain Capital Crypto. “We look forward to continuing to support Notebook’s strong team as it creates a path for exciting development and interconnectivity in the services offered over the blockchain, while retaining decentralization and anonymity for users.”
The close of Notebook’s seed round comes after the company was selected as part of Y Combinator’s Summer 2022 batch, a bi-annual program in which thousands of startups apply to receive funding and guidance from Y Combinator. The Summer 2022 batch saw Y Combinator invest in 240 startups out of 19,000 applicants.
Software and security engineers, cryptographers, designers, and blockchain developers who are interested in joining Notebook can learn more by visiting notebooklabs.xyz.
About Notebook Labs
Notebook Labs is an identity infrastructure layer that allows existing identity providers to interact with Web3 while maintaining anonymity and privacy using zero knowledge proofs. Notebook is the first identity layer to be fully privacy preserving and work across chains. Notebook can be used to increase the safety of DeFi, governance, and airdrops. With Notebook, creators and communities can run Sybil-resistant airdrops, DAOs can verify the humanity and aggregate the credentials of participants, and lending protocols can build credit scoring systems to offer lower-collateralized loans. Notebook was founded by a group of experienced Stanford mathematicians and computer scientists.
Insights on the Dancewear Global Market to 2030 – Blockchain Technology is Expected to Increase the Sales of Authentic Dancewear Products and Boost Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Dancewear Market By Product Type, By Application, By End User, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global dancewear market was valued at $1,089.7 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,689.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.
Dancewear is a type of apparel and footwear that is available in many different colors, fabrics, fabrics, sizes, and styles that are ideal for a certain range of dance genres. Dancewear consists of dance outfits that are designed for different dance genres and are worn especially for dance events and concerts. It’s designed to suit aesthetic demands while also increasing involvement in the dance being performed.
Fashion trends have developed, and various new designs of dancewear and fabrics have been manufactured to meet consumer demands. Dancewear includes skirts, tights, arm warmers, dance belts, dance shoes, legwarmers, pointe shoes, leotards, unitards, tutus, shorts, pants, and shirts. Premium materials used to produce dancewear include chiffon, satin, fake fur, sequins, stretch lace, nylon, spandex, velvet, and georgette. The major purpose of choosing premium textiles is to provide comfort, flexibility, and an enhanced appearance to the dancewear.
Consumers’ daily schedules have become hectic over the years, necessitating a lifestyle change to tackle the daily chores. The lifestyle change is negatively impacting the health of people and is becoming a major cause of health concerns such as obesity and cardiovascular illness. The response to this aforementioned problem is to adapt a healthy lifestyle by initiating dance and dancing activities. To address such issue, companies are coming up with promotion to adapt dancing activities in an individual’s daily life. Moreover, manufacturers are launching new clothing in different sizes for every individual to target every audience.
Digital traceability has evolved as a means of assisting garment manufacturers in combating counterfeiting, demonstrating their environmental and ethical credentials, and differentiating themselves in a competitive industry. Through providing each product a distinct digital identity-a digital twin-its whole life cycle can be tracked on the unchangeable blockchain, from raw material to development &sale, and ultimately resale &recycling, based on the demands of the brand.
Supply chains are notorious for their complexity, with a wide network of manufacturers, storage, transportation depots, communication routes, and logistic providers, all of which manage their databases and operations. Blockchain connects the garment supply chain to a real-time data stream, replacing distributed data with a single, digital ledger viewable to all authorized stakeholders. This enables merchants to create more client supply chains that place a premium on verification and trust. Therefore, blockchain technology is expected to increase the sales of authentic dancewear products and boost the growth of the dancewear market.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
- This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the dancewear market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing dancewear market opportunities.
- The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
- Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
- In-depth analysis of the dancewear market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing dancewear market opportunity.
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
- Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
- The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global dancewear market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and dancewear market growth strategies.
Key Market Segments
By Product Type
- Bodywear
- Footwear
- Accessories
By Application
- Theatres
- Concerts
- Entertainment Industry
- Others
By End User
By Distribution Channel
- Specialty Stores
- Online Channels
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Rest of LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
Key Market Players
- Provins Business Co. Ltd
- Revolution Dancewear, LLC
- SF Dance Gear
- Wear Moi Dancewear
- Ballet Makers, Inc
- Bloch International
- Bullet Pointe, LLC
- Flo Dancewear Pty. Ltd.
- Grishko Dance S.R.O.
- Onward Holdings Co. Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/13vr1x
Meta’s Reality Labs Reports $3.6 Billion In Losses, When Will It End?
Meta (formerly Facebook) officially declared its entry into the metaverse space last year with the Reality Labs division. Its announcement had understandably triggered the popularity of metaverse projects and their tokens during this time, as a lot went on to rally to billions of dollars in market cap. However, while Meta had been able to trigger positive growth for other metaverse projects, it has been unable to do so for itself as it reports another quarter of massive losses.
Meta’s Reality Labs Records Losses
Since Meta’s entry into the space via its Reality Labs division, the tech giant has been unable to secure any positive returns. Through its various quarters since then, the metaverse division has reported losses after losses which have now run into double-digit billions.
In the most recent report for the 3rd quarter of 2022, the Meta metaverse division reported that it lost $3.6 billion. This will be the division’s highest quarterly loss to date but it follows the established trend of losses since inception.
For the same time period in 2021, Reality Labs reported a loss of $2.63 billion. Then in the second quarter of 2022, the division reported a loss of $2.8 billion. It now brings the total losses of the division to $9.43 in a one-year period. Reality Labs’ Q3 2022 revenue came out to a total of $285 million, which is the lowest revenue figure so far.
Meta's metaverse financial highlights for Q3 | Source: Meta
The company looks to be on track to beat its metaverse loss volumes for the year 2021 which came out to about $10 billion. Presently, Meta is only about $500 million in losses away from beating its last year’s figures.
When Will The Bleed Stop?
Even though Reality Labs has been burning through billions of dollars, Meta is not ready to give up on its metaverse dreams. The company continues to dip its feet farther into the water and presented expectations for next year, which are still negative.
According to its Q3 earnings report, Meta expects Reality Labs to see even more losses in 2023. Dave Whener, Meta’s Chief Financial Officer, said that the metaverse division is actually anticipating more losses in the new year. “Beyond 2023, we expect to pace Reality Labs investments such that we can achieve our goal of growing overall company operating income in the long run,” Whener revealed.
Despite the losses, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg believes that what Reality Labs is building is ‘better for everyone.’ Zuckerberg alluded to the fact that Meta is building an open metaverse which is superior to closed ecosystems being developed by some competitors.
Reality Labs was launched in 2020 and has launched multiple VR headsets for an immersive experience. The metaverse division has launched Meta’s “Horizon Worlds” which is currently available in multiple countries worldwide and accessible with Oculus VR headsets.
Featured image from XR Today, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market Report 2022: Lucrative Opportunities in the Growing Use of the Internet of Things – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Blockchain in Healthcare Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By End-Use, By Network Type, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global blockchain in healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 95.59 billion by 2030.
The growing use of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the medical sector is expected to increase the need for blockchain technology in medical. In January 2021, Zyter, Inc., has initiated Zyter Smart Hospitals, an end-to-end advanced solution that attaches a hospital’s diverse data systems, agencies, individuals, and the newest Internet of Things (IoT) innovation devices to Zyter’s robust digital interaction and collaborative tool.
The integration of current and unique computer technology such as blockchain enhances the healthcare sector’s current competencies. The Internet of Things (IoT) is supporting physicians and medical professionals in the early detection of a variety of diseases.
Furthermore, the number of security breaches in the medical industry has increased. Over the last five years, the magnitude and frequency of data breaches in the medical industry have increased. Medical data breaches regularly expose sensitive information such as Social Security numbers, personalities, and residences, as well as personal health information such as Medicaid Identification numbers, insurance coverage data, and persons’ health histories.
Moreover, in August 2022, Healthback Holdings, an Oklahoma-based home health firm, announced a medical data breach that affected 21,114 people. Unauthorized conduct was identified in Healthback’s company email environment. Investigators were unable to identify whether the unauthorized party accessed any emails, but they did discover that the addresses contained identities, health insurance records, patient findings, and Personal Data. Therefore, these increases in data breaches along with the adoption of IoT in medical are boosting the market growth over the forecast period.
Furthermore, increased investment in the advancement of effective medical hospital information systems, wearable technology cryptography, and medical screening systems is expected to give profitable prospects shortly for this industry. Increasing disease prevalence will generate a massive amount of data, increasing the demand for information management. Furthermore, using blockchain technology in medical records ensures that data can indeed be manipulated, ensuring data integrity. Rising development in this technology by major industry players is fueling market expansion.
The publisher has segmented the blockchain in healthcare market report based on network type, application, end-use, and region:
Blockchain in Healthcare, Network Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)
Blockchain in Healthcare, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)
- Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability
- Claims Adjudication & Billing
- Supply Chain Management
- Clinical Trials & eConsent
- Others
Blockchain in Healthcare, End-User Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)
- Healthcare Providers
- Healthcare Payers
- Biopharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies
- Others
Blockchain in Healthcare, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market Insights
5. Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market, by Network Type
6. Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market, by Application
7. Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market, by End-Use
8. Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market, by Geography
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Avaneer health Inc.
- Akiri Incorporation
- BurstIQ Corporation
- Crystalchain Incorporation
- Change Healthcare Incorporation
- Equideum Health Inc.
- Embleema Corporation
- Farma Trust
- Guardtime
- Hashed Health
- iSolve LLC IBM Incorporation
- Medical Chain Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Patientory Inc
- Quest Diagnostics
- Proof.Works
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lmyzq0
MintMe.com Coin Secures 25 Million Dollars Investment Commitment From GEM Digital Limited
Belize City, Belize, 27th October, 2022, Chainwire
GEM Digital Limited commits 25 Million Dollars to MintMe.com Coin. MINTME rose by over 50,000% in the last two years, and such news will only speed up its march to the top.
MintMe, with over 70 000 users growing against the bear market, was built to serve as an alternative to fiat crowdfunding services. It allows users to create a unique token representing their brand or idea and have their fans and followers buy them as a means of donation. MintMe works as an electronic marketplace for these tokens, and it also has a traditional crypto exchange market within its services.
Thirty developers have been working tirelessly for over a year on a new, not yet released MintMe 2.0 version. It will include many ground-breaking features, such as adding a token shop, giving creators more options to monetize their ideas, and for investors to support projects with potential. This version will completely change the visual interface for MintMe, and it is planned to be released near the end of 2022.
This investment commitment from GEM Digital will allow MintMe to propel its growth, allowing them to allocate funds toward talent acquisition, further development of its marketing efforts, the acquisition of scalability-related infrastructure, and the build of a fully functional mobile application to accompany its site.
Their commitment to providing MintMe with up to a 25 Million USD investment shows the untapped potential of the startup within their market sector and the institutional appetite for more blockchain-based alternatives to popular social and community services such as crowdfunding platforms.
MintMe.com is not only an instrument for prospective entrepreneurs as well as social figures and organizations to crowdfund what they do, but also, it can serve as a medium for creators to directly interact with supporters and for supporters to potentially influence the development path of their favorite project, as well as getting to know more about its creator.
MintMe continues to innovate and push its service forward, incorporating more and more features requested by its users and onboarding its native coin (MINTME) into multiple renowned decentralized exchange platforms. This, together with the notice of the upcoming release of their version 2.0 update, which will bring a complete redesign of the site, has been one of the factors of their exponential growth in the last couple of months.
This commitment by GEM is a big step towards the mainstream integration of MintMe as a secure, straightforward, and community-driven crowdfunding alternative, allowing the service to boost its rate of development and look into the potential of implementing even bigger and more ambitious features to the platform, such as the addition of an NFT marketplace, DeFi token swaps, and more.
About GEM Digital Limited
GEM Digital Limited is a digital asset investment firm. Based in the Bahamas, GEM Digital has committed capital to 50+ projects that trade on over 23 Centralized Exchanges globally. Their mission is to fuel growth and provide working capital to innovative, industry-leading projects in the Web 3.0 ecosystem.
Global Emerging Markets (“GEM”) is a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and the Bahamas. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 570 transactions in seventy-two countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provides GEM and its partners with exposure to Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities, and select venture investments.
