News
‘When we plant, they come’: thirsty elephants pose new problem for drought-affected Kenyan farmers | Global development
When Francis Mutuku settled 35 years ago in Marungu, Taita-Taveta County, southeastern Kenya, he had no worries about how he was going to feed himself or a future family. .
At the time, the rains came on time and he harvested about 60 sacks of maize and 20 sacks of mung beans, enough to have a surplus to sell.
Additionally, there was a “peaceful” coexistence between his family and the wild animals that roam the area. Mutuku’s two-hectare (5-acre) farm borders 33 wildlife sanctuaries and private ranches, as well as the sprawling Tsavo National Park.
“We haven’t had any problems with the elephants. Both had enough to eat,” Mutuku says.
But when the Guardian met him on the same ground last month, Mutuku was a discouraged man. He can’t plant in the recently bred land yet because he doesn’t know when the rains will come. This is the third consecutive year of drought which has not only affected humans but also animals.
“Experts say we are suffering because people in rich countries have polluted the atmosphere,” Mutuku says. “I can no longer plant maize and have to switch to crops that take a short time to mature and require little water, such as green beans [mung beans].”
The drought around the Tsavo Conservation Area has brought wildlife closer to farmers such as Mutuku, especially elephants that roam the area in search of food and water. An adult elephant can consume about 200 kg of dry mass and 200 liters of water per day.
During the week of our visit, two adult elephants and seven babies drove past Mutuku’s house and destroyed its water storage tanks.
Rachel Kennedy, who lives near Mutuku, says the movement of the elephants dictates when her three children walk to and from school. The ravages of drought are gradually making wild animals less fearful of humans.
“When we plant, they come,” she says. “When we don’t plant, they still come. We beat the tin roofs of our houses, but they are getting used to the noise. We shine torches on them and they don’t run away. There’s not much you can do against a herd of 14 elephants.
The Tsavo ecosystem is home to nearly 15,000 elephants, or 37% of Kenya’s elephant population, according to last year’s wildlife census. And while the country has struggled to boost elephant numbers, outgoing tourism minister Najib Balala told the BBC earlier this year that the climate crisis was killing “20 times more elephants than poaching. “.
Kenya, Balala said, lost 179 elephants to drought between January and June this year because the country “forgot to invest in biodiversity management”.
Now local people are forced to use ingenious means to keep marauding elephants at bay. “I have to leave water in the drinking trough that was intended for my cows so that when the elephants arrive they can drink and not destroy the nearby concrete tank. I moved my cows to my ancestral home more than 50 kilometers away to avoid confrontations with elephants,” says Kennedy.
Joseph Mwanyalo, the director of the 48,000-acre (19,000-hectare) Lumo Wildlife Sanctuary, says with another year of drought, such conflicts will only increase. Since 2018 the reserve, which allows cattle grazing on certain blocks, has started collecting hay and selling it to herders at a subsidized rate of 300 Kenyan shillings (£2.13) a bale.
In the short term, this decision reduced human-wildlife conflict, as pastoralists refrained from grazing in areas set aside for tourism. However, with the rains failing again, there has been no hay to gather lately, a situation that will see fierce competition between humans, livestock and wildlife for the meager resources inside the conservation area.
“Wildlife and livestock now share the same pastures, with wild animals crossing into human settlements, sometimes with fatal consequences,” he says.
As livelihoods suffer from the effects of drought and lack of opportunities due to declining tourist numbers due to Covid, the region has seen an increase in poaching for bushmeat. Mwanyalo says the reserve is losing maybe three giraffes a day, and he estimates that this year alone they may have lost up to 100 giraffes to poachers.
“They say giraffe meat is sweet and hunt the animal with motorbikes during the day. They don’t seem to be scared anymore. We’ve made about 10 arrests so far, but more have escaped “says Mwanyalo.
The reserve now plans to dig boreholes near dry water pools for wildlife while encouraging herders to grow fodder in paddocks near their homes.
Mary Wangio Wanyika is a Community Development Officer for the African Wildlife Foundation (AWF). One of its missions is to educate the local community about conservation and help them mitigate the hazards of drought.
With the elephant being the “problem animal” here, Wanyika urges locals to create a biological fence by planting sunflowers, a plant with economic benefits that is also unpalatable to elephants.
She also helped villagers create beehive fences to deter them. The hives are connected by wires and if an elephant touches them, the bees get agitated and repel the elephants. “The beehive fences will also be sources of income. Honey is more productive than agriculture,” she says.
The Tsavo area is short of water, and Wanyika, through AWF, hopes to help farmers harvest rainwater by digging water basins and providing dam revetments. Again, such measures depend on Tsavo getting enough rain, a remote possibility at present.
“Sometimes it gets overwhelming,” says Wanyika. “It’s sad when the dams dry up, with impacts felt over 100 kilometers away in either direction.”
Tsavo residents such as Mutuku and Kennedy are pinning their hopes on “new pledges” at the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt next month. But with developed countries repeatedly failing to deliver on their promises to help those most affected by the climate crisis, it’s easy to be skeptical.
“We have policies on paper,” says Wanyika. “Let’s get out there and help people become more resilient, let’s listen to them. We will talk, but as long as nothing happens on the ground, to this woman who travels 20 kilometers in search of water we do nothing. People must be at the center of all interventions.
theguardian
News
Oil giant Shell reveals plans to boost dividend as it reports third-quarter earnings
Shell’s logo on an oil storage silo, beyond rail tank cars at the company’s Pernis refinery in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Sunday October 23, 2022.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
British oil major Shell reported third-quarter profit on Thursday, but lower refining and trading revenue ended its streak of record quarterly profits.
Shell posted adjusted profit of $9.45 billion for the three months to the end of September, meeting analyst expectations of $9.5 billion according to Refinitiv. The company posted an adjusted profit of $4.1 billion in the same period a year earlier and raked in $11.5 billion for the second quarter of 2022.
The oil giant said it plans to increase its dividend per share by around 15% for the fourth quarter of 2022, which will be paid in March 2023. It also announced a new share buyback program, which is expected to be translate into an additional $4 billion. distributions and should be completed by the next publication of its results.
Shares of Shell are up more than 41% since the start of the year.
The London-based oil major posted consecutive quarters of record profits in the first six months of the year, benefiting from soaring commodity prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Shell warned in an update earlier this month, however, that falling refining and chemicals margins and weak gas trading were likely to negatively impact third-quarter earnings.
On Thursday, the company said a recovery in global product supply contributed to lower refining margins in the third quarter and gas trading profits also fell.
“Trade and optimization contributions were primarily impacted by a combination of seasonality and supply constraints, coupled with substantial differences between paper and physical realizations in a volatile and dislocated market,” Shell said in a statement. report on its results.
Change of direction
The group’s results come shortly after it was announced that CEO Ben van Beurden would leave at the end of the year after nearly a decade at the helm.
Wael Sawan, currently director of integrated gas, renewables and power solutions at Shell, will become its next chief executive on January 1.
A Lebanese-Canadian national, Sawan has held positions in downstream retail and various commercial projects during his 25-year career with Shell.
“I look forward to harnessing the pioneering spirit and passion of our incredible people to meet the immense challenges and seize the opportunities presented by the energy transition,” Sawan said in a statement Sept. 15, adding that it was about with the honor of following van Beurden’s direction.
“We will be disciplined and value-driven as we work with our customers and partners to deliver the reliable, affordable and cleaner energy the world needs.”
cnbc
News
Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in November 2022
Get ready for a royally engrossing November on Netflix.
Next month, the streaming service will launch the highly anticipated fifth season of The crownwhich will focus on princess diana and now-King Charles IIIimploding marriage and the aftermath.
Assume the roles that revolve around? Elisabeth Debicki (replacing Emma Corrin) and Dominica West. More Harry Potter star Imelda Staunton made his debut as Queen Elizabeth IIsuccessor to predecessors Olivia Colman and Claire Foy.
In addition to new episodes of The crownthe first two seasons of the 2000s reality series Laguna Beach will also be available for streaming, much to the delight of fans who will follow as stars Kristin Cavallari and Stephane Colletti revisit the show that propelled them to superstardom.
And if you’re looking for a movie night, you’re in luck: The Mask of Zorro and more The Legend of Zorro, Notting Hill, think like a man and training day will all be available for your perfect night on the couch.
Entertainment
News
UK start time, undercard, live stream and how to watch – The Matrix in action at Madison Square Garden
Vasyl Lomachenko will be looking to continue his rise to the world title when he takes on Jamaine Ortiz at Madison Square Garden this weekend.
Lomachenko lost to Teofimo Lopez in 2020 but has since bounced back with wins over Masayoshi Nakatani and Richard Commey.
“The Matrix” was one of the best in the business prior to his loss to Lopez and is a former world champion in three weight classes.
He is now eager to get another title shot as soon as possible and has to deal with Ortiz.
The American is undefeated in his career so far and beat Jamel Herring last time out.
Lomachenko vs Ortiz: Start date and time
The light shock in 12 rounds should stand Saturday October 29.
It takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York.
The card will begin at midnight overnight with Lomachenko vs Ortiz expected to start at 4 a.m. Sunday morning.
Lomachenko vs Ortiz: TV channel and live stream
The action will air on Sky Sports from 1am on Sunday morning.
Sky Sports customers can stream this live through the app using their mobile devices, tablets or computers.
Alternatively, you can buy a Sky Sports Day Pass from NowTV for £9.99.
update
Benn issues statement after ‘waiver’ of confirmed licensing and misconduct allegations
MISTAKE
Silva ‘misspoke’ and insists he was NOT knocked out twice before Jake Paul fight
jerked off
Logan Paul looks torn ahead of WWE Crown Jewel title fight against Roman Reigns
How many?
Jake Paul’s net worth compared to Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Floyd Mayweather
Disagreement
Hearn Responds to Eubank Sr’s Accusations of Attempting to ‘Murder’ His Son
Jokes
Usyk jokes that he doesn’t want to fight Joyce because “he’s like a tank”
Lomachenko vs. Ortiz: Undercard
Subject to change
- MAIN EVENT: Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz
- Robeisy Ramirez vs Jose Matias Romero
- Duke Ragan vs Luis LeBron
- Troy Isley vs. Quincy LaVallais
- Richard Torrez vs Ahmed Hefny
- Abdullah Mason vs. Angel Barrera
- Nico Ali Walsh vs. Billy Wagner
- Haven Brady Jr vs. Eric Mondragon
- Delante Johnson vs. Esteban Garcia
Lomachenko vs Ortiz: What was said?
Jamaine Ortiz: “I’m excited about this fight. Vasyl Lomachenko is a great fighter, but I’m here to win.
“Once I win this fight, I’m aiming for a world title opportunity. It’s a dream come true.
“I still have a lot of work to do. I’m just growing and going at the pace I’m going. I have to learn fast, and I have to pick things up a bit.
“I’m not afraid of challenges and I’m here to prove that I’m the best for myself, not anyone else.”
OFFER OF THE DAY
Betting: Get 40/1 for Robert Lewandowski to score against Bayern Munich* – CLAIM HERE
18+ new customers only. Sign up, max bet £1 on Robert Lewandowski – Anytime Goalscorer – 90 mins; No collection. Improved odds paid out in free bets expire in 7 days. Offer valid until 7.00pm UK time on 26.10.22. Card payments only. The T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please play responsibly
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Have you seen ‘File 8’?: The real-life spy thriller remembered by Patrick Leahy
My conclusion was caution: I simply did not see evidence of an imminent threat or another mad rush for weapons of mass destruction. I saw the status quo as it had been for a long time. “Looks like the Middle East,I said to the intelligence officer seated at the desk.
The following Sunday, [my wife] Marcelle and I went for our usual morning walk around the neighborhood. It was a hot September day and we were walking hand in hand.
Two fit joggers trailed behind us. They stopped and asked me what I thought of the intelligence briefings I had received. Marcelle realized this was a conversation she wouldn’t normally be involved in and kept moving forward.
I went through a required disclaimer that if I was at briefings and they were classified I couldn’t acknowledge that they even happened and couldn’t talk about them if they did. had done. They told me they understood that, but asked if the informants had shown me file eight.
It was obvious from my expression that I hadn’t seen such a file. They suggested I do it and that I might find it interesting. Shortly after, I arranged to see File Eight, and it contradicted much of what I had heard from the Bush administration.
A few days later, Marcelle and I were walking again when the two joggers reappeared. After the opening greetings they told me they understood I had seen File Eight and asked me what I thought?
It was the strangest conversation I had in Washington. I felt like a senatorial version of Bob Woodward meeting Deep Throat – only in broad daylight.
I went through the usual disclaimers that I couldn’t speak to any file and if such a file was available etc. They said of course they understood, but they wondered if I had also been shown folder twelve, using a code word.
Again, I think the look on my face gave them the answer. They apologized for interrupting our walk and ran off. The next day I was back in the Capitol’s secure room to read file twelve, and it again contradicted the statements that the administration, and in particular Vice President Cheney, seemed to be relying on, and I told my staff and others that for several reasons I absolutely intended to vote against the war in Iraq.
I had been there too long to do anything differently. It’s hard to think of a vote taken by the Senate being more important than voting to go to war or not. While we never had a declaration of war in Vietnam, the lies and misleading information regarding the Gulf of Tonkin episode prompted a vote in the Senate that guaranteed the continuation of the war. Only one senator voted no. Had the Senate asked more questions – had they probed the facts – who knows how the story might have been different? Instead, this war dragged on for years and thousands of deaths later, until it was officially ended by a one-vote margin at the US Senate Armed Services Committee in 1975.
I was not the only one to question the information on Iraq. A conservative Florida Democrat, Bob Graham, was the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and urged everyone to read the intelligence, which he could not discuss in court or at public meetings. His warnings and those of Sen. Carl Levin, the top Democrat on the Armed Services Committee, contrasted with administration cheerleaders urging senators to meet with a man named Ahmed Chalabi, the source of many stories that the New York Times and others had printed claiming that Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction. I refused to meet him, as I knew his reputation for lying was high and the press that supported him was fooled. The intelligence community called it “Curveball” for a reason.
That Sunday after church, Marcelle and I were driving through McLean, passing Hickory Hill, the former estate of Robert Kennedy, as black cars with multiple antennas and darkened windows passed us. This was not unusual due to various administration officials who lived in this area. As we pulled into Georgetown Pike, right by the Quaker Church, one of the vehicles stopped. A member of the presidential inner circle leaned out the back window, greeting Marcelle and me, and asked if he could speak to me. We were about half a mile from home, and she kept walking. I got in the car with him as the security guards got out of the car. We sat there and talked, and he said, “I understand you’ve seen File Eight and Twelve. I said yes, and of course I knew he had seen them. He said: “I also understand that you are going to vote against the war.
I said, “I am, because we all know there are no weapons of mass destruction and the reasons for going to war just aren’t there.”
He asked me if he could talk me out of it, I said no and we ended the conversation. I started to get out of the car and he said they would take me home.
“Thank you – let me tell you where I live.”
“We know where you live.”
Politices
News
Norway opposes Russian gas price cap — RT Business News
Norway is against the EU’s proposal to set an artificial price cap on Russian natural gas, according to the country’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.
“This could worsen the problem that Europe is already facing, namely gas shortages“Stein Grimsrud, a ministry spokesman, told Izvestia newspaper.
Norway has become a major gas supplier for the EU after Russian flows dwindled due to sanctions and technical issues. The share of gas imported into the bloc from Russia has fallen from 41% to 9% since the start of the year, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said recently. Norway was once the EU’s second gas supplier, covering around 20% of its needs. This summer, Oslo approved permits to extract gas from seven new offshore fields to increase gas production in 2022 by 8% compared to 2021.
The ministry also confirmed that it plans to supply around 122 billion cubic meters of gas to the EU this year. By comparison, before 2022, Russia supplied about 130 billion cubic meters by pipeline and 20 billion cubic meters as LNG to the block each year.
Some analysts note, however, that Norway does not have the capacity to supply enough gas to the EU to cover the loss of Russian flows.
READ MORE:
EU warns against capping gas prices
“Norway is unable to solve the current energy crisis because a serious expansion of its exports is impossible due to limited reserves. We also note that Norway has increased its profits due to higher gas prices and does not plan to participate in setting a cap on gas prices. Oslo offers its European partners to work on the basis of long-term contracts,the Russian Embassy in Norway told Izvestia.
For more stories on economics and finance, visit RT’s business section
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
East Bay man arrested in connection with armed robbery
SAN MATEO COUNTY — A 27-year-old Oakland man has been arrested in connection with armed robberies in the Bay Area and Central Valley, authorities said.
A case was reported on September 8 in the 2000 block of Sharon Road in West Menlo Park. Two suspects used a firearm to steal a Rolex watch and other property from the victim, according to a statement released by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The agency said detectives identified one of the suspects and learned he was out on bail for a similar crime in Contra Costa County. The suspect was also linked to robberies in Santa Clara County and the city of Fresno.
An investigation revealed that the suspect followed his victims from shopping malls and robbed them when they arrived at their homes, according to the sheriff’s office.
The agency said the suspect was arrested in connection with the San Mateo County armed robbery on Sept. 8 and the other crimes at an unspecified later date.
On October 20, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, Fresno Police Department, and Oakland Police Department assisted the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office in issuing a search warrant at the suspect’s home in Oakland, according to the sheriff’s office.
It was not immediately clear whether authorities had seized any evidence related to the alleged thefts.
Anyone with information relating to the suspect should contact Detective Antonio Baggetta at 650-363-4192 or [email protected] or Detective Daniel Chiu at 650-363-4057 or [email protected]
California Daily Newspapers
‘When we plant, they come’: thirsty elephants pose new problem for drought-affected Kenyan farmers | Global development
Oil giant Shell reveals plans to boost dividend as it reports third-quarter earnings
Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in November 2022
UK start time, undercard, live stream and how to watch – The Matrix in action at Madison Square Garden
Have you seen ‘File 8’?: The real-life spy thriller remembered by Patrick Leahy
Norway opposes Russian gas price cap — RT Business News
East Bay man arrested in connection with armed robbery
EXPLAIN: Israeli elections could yield a familiar outcome
Anti-hijab protesters call on Elon Musk to ban Iran’s supreme leader from Twitter
AstraZeneca Covid Jab linked to higher risk of rare blood clot, study finds
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Hiring Made Easy, 5 Tips To Hire Better And Productive Employees
The Golden Age of Globalization is Over: Singapore’s Lawrence Wong
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News3 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Business4 weeks ago
Hiring Made Easy, 5 Tips To Hire Better And Productive Employees
-
News4 weeks ago
The Golden Age of Globalization is Over: Singapore’s Lawrence Wong
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
-
Tech3 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android