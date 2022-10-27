Blockchain
Zoop Secures $15M+ in Backing and Formalizes Partnership with Ready Player Me Ahead of Global Platform Launch on Hedera
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zoop, the digital celebrity collectibles trading platform created by RJ Phillips and Tim Stokely, alongside other key team members responsible for turning Onlyfans into a billion-dollar unicorn, today announces new support and two strategic partnerships in advance of its highly anticipated global launch. On the back of an oversubscribed seed round, Zoop has secured $15M in grants and investments. Additionally, Ready Player Me, the leading platform for cross-game avatars, is partnering with Zoop to provide interoperability between Zoop’s avatars and compatible games and apps and to support secure transactions and processing, Zoop is on enterprise-grade public ledger Hedera. Together, these partnerships will provide additional functionality and utility for one of the most closely watched launches in all of web3.
“With over a decade of experience in community-building, it has always been clear to us that today’s most engaged, active communities are built online,” said RJ Phillips, co-CEO of Zoop. “The advent of web3 has only served to further those connections, and we can now use the digital world to bridge the physical and create real-life experiences. We are grateful for the support of our partners at the HBAR Foundation and Ready Player Me to help us realize our ultimate goal of fostering connection and creating immersive experiences between fans and their favorite celebrities.”
“The blockchain gamification market continues to grow rapidly, reflecting a clear desire for immersive, gamified experiences from consumers,” said Tim Stokely, co-CEO of Zoop. “This presents a significant opportunity for Zoop to reimagine how the world’s biggest celebrities are connecting with their fans and transcending the one-sided social media engagements of the past. With the support of The HBAR Foundation and Ready Player Me, Zoop will be able to offer an experience that is engaging, immersive, and, above all, easy for anyone to access; no prior knowledge of web3 or metaverse is needed.
Zoop’s global launch will usher in a new era of interaction and allow users to access the benefits of Web3 without any of the baggage. No strangers to the business of connection, Phillips and Stokely leveraged their experience in the social space and knowledge of fan and celebrity connection to new levels with the launch of the first digital celebrity collectibles trading platform. Users can simply access the Zoop dashboard to buy, swap and sell collectibles. Participation in the Zoop ecosystem and playing in-platform games can unlock exclusive access to content and communities. For celebrities, the value is twofold: the seamless, direct connection established with fans and the talent on the platform receives 70% of revenue from all sales generated through Zoop.
Ready Player Me has also signed on as a strategic partner to support these efforts, bringing its industry-leading interoperability functions to the Zoop platform. Celebrity avatars, the cornerstone of Zoop’s collectibles platform, can be used by fans in 4K+ supported apps and games across multiple metaverses and beyond. As the partnership evolves, game developers will also be rewarded for the time users spend on their games.
“The clear synergy between Ready Player Me and Zoop’s offering and audiences made it an easy decision to partner,” said Timmu Toke, Co-Founder and CEO of Ready Player Me. “We are excited to work with Zoop and can’t wait to see what we will build together.”
To support Zoop’s rapid growth and global launch, Zoop, which is built on Hedera, the leading public ledger for secure transactions. Hedera is renowned for its combined speed and performance, low network fees, and sustainability practices, including a negative carbon emissions policy, that is setting the tone for the entire industry. Network governance is provided by a diverse global body consisting of some of the world’s largest organizations. Through the Hedera network, Zoop platform users will be able to purchase, trade, exchange, and sell digital celebrity collectibles with exceptional speed, traceability, and transparency.
“In a fast-growing space that is rapidly evolving to meet consumer needs, Zoop stands apart from other platforms for its ambitions to truly disrupt the web3 space and lower the barrier to entry for fans everywhere,” said Shayne Higdon, CEO of the HBAR Foundation, the leading independent organization supporting the growth of the Hedera ecosystem. “Led by one of the most experienced teams in this space with a proven track record of scaling rapidly and creating a global business on the basis of connection, we are thrilled to partner with Zoop as they prepare to launch next month.”
About Zoop
Zoop is building an entire ecosystem based on officially licensed celebrity digital trading cards. Fans are easily able to buy, sell, trade, and collect the celebrities and influencers they idolize and admire through cutting-edge blockchain technology. On Zoop, fans can build out their card collections and earn fan rewards with exclusive celebrity experiences while forging communities of like-minded collectors. Zoop cards garner authenticity through official partnerships with an unrivaled roster of celebrities and brands onboard. To learn more visit www.zoopcards.com.
About the HBAR Foundation
The HBAR Foundation supports the creation of Web3 communities built on the Hedera network, by empowering and funding the builders developing these communities. Whether you’re building something new or migrating an existing EVM-based application and community, the HBAR Foundation is here to support you. For additional information, please visit https://hbarfoundation.org
About Ready Player Me
Readyplayer.me is a cross-game avatar platform for the metaverse. They give users an interoperable virtual avatar that travels across 4,000+ games and apps. For developers they’re an easy-to-integrate avatar system that helps them stay focused on building their game. Ready Player Me has raised $72m from a16z and others.
DISCLAIMER: Except where otherwise noted, the information contained in this release is as of October 27th, 2022. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be realized. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Contacts
Zoop
Media:
Eef Vicca
[email protected]
HBAR Foundation
Media:
[email protected]
Ready Player Me
Media:
Molly Gagnon
[email protected]
Celo Ecosystem Projects Raise Over $77 Million in Funding to Support Financial Inclusion, Interoperability, Regenerative Finance (ReFi), and More
Companies like impactMarket, Loam, Tatum, and Hyperlane secure new venture milestones for mainstream adoption of Web3
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Celo’s growing ecosystem of mission-aligned companies, including Loam, impactMarket, Circular Impact, Hyperlane, RedStone, Jia, and Tatum, has raised $77.3 million in funding to further global adoption of Web3 by everyday users around the world across various use cases.
“Great entrepreneurs can raise in any market,” says Rene Reinsberg, Celo Co-Founder and Celo Foundation President. “I am immensely proud of our ecosystem projects in raising over $77 million across various venture rounds. This demonstrates how bullish investor sentiment is in driving mainstream adoption of Web3 and real-world use cases for real people.”
Hyperlane, an interchain communication protocol and application development platform, raised $18.5 million in seed funding, led by early-stage crypto venture capital fund Variant. Promoting cross-chain communication and interoperable security, Hyperlane will provide developers with infrastructure to build better interchain applications.
“Our mission at Hyperlane is to connect blockchains with seamless interfaces for developers so that they can serve users on any chain, and we’re thrilled to bring our interoperability capabilities to the vibrant developer ecosystem on Celo,” said Jon Kol, co-founder at Hyperlane. Asa Oines and Nam Chu Hoai, also co-founders at Hyperlane, were among the Celo platform’s first engineers at cLabs.
ReFi projects have also raised a collective $6 million, including Loam ($4M), which aims to create a marketplace for farming data to incentivize farmers to engage in regenerative practices; impactMarket ($1M), which unlocks access to finance and implements human empowerment mechanisms, like Unconditional Basic Income (UBI) for vulnerable communities; and Circular Impact ($1M), a platform built in partnership with Sanergy, which will enable circular economy companies to quantify and monetize their positive impact using Web3 infrastructure, starting with carbon.
“As a ReFi project, there’s no better place to build than Celo,” says Birju Shah, Loam CEO. “Celo’s ecosystem is staunchly committed to building a regenerative world, and cares deeply about helping people and the planet––as with Loam’s community of farmers across the U.S., Brazil, Europe, India, and Africa––and creating the conditions of prosperity for all.”
Decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, including RedStone, which delivers frequently updated, diverse data for dapps and smart contracts, raised $7 million; Jia, which provides blockchain-based financing to businesses in emerging markets, raised $4.3 million in pre-seed funding.
Blockchain development platform Tatum, an early Celo Foundation grantee, has also secured $41.5 million. “The Celo ecosystem has been supporting Tatum from the very beginning, committed to our mission to revolutionize blockchain application creation, and integrating our tooling platform for their Web3 projects,” Tatum CEO Jiri Kobelka says. “We’re proud to be partners in this dynamic and fast-growing ecosystem of creators and builders.” Blockchain SaaS startup MakerDojo, which also supports Celo, further raised $1.5M in pre-seed funding, led by Leo Capital.
Other Celo ecosystem projects currently raising funds include Celo entrepreneur-in-residence Michael Keating, formerly the founder and CEO of Scoot, who is launching a new electric mobility venture, and Mento, a decentralized stability protocol powering stable assets on the Celo blockchain, among others.
Building on the leading carbon-negative Celo platform allows founders and builders to access 18.6+ million wallet addresses in over 150 countries around the world; the network aims to bring Web3 to every mobile device by mapping encrypted phone numbers to wallet addresses and providing access to an ecosystem of dapps via low-powered smartphone devices.
About the Celo Foundation
The Celo Foundation was founded to support the growth and development of the decentralized, open source, mobile-first Celo platform to help build a carbon-negative financial system that creates the conditions of prosperity for all. The Foundation is guided by the Celo community tenets and contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system. For more about Celo, visit https://celo.org/.
Contacts
Media
[email protected]
Terra Community Burns 25 Billion LUNC Tokens, Will It Reach The Highs?
The Terra Classic LUNC has been putting more effort into resuscitation its new position in the crypto space. Unfortunately, the algorithmic stablecoin Terra and LUNA collapse in May caused a massive loss in the industry. The crisis intensified the crypto winter of the year, leading to the loss of billions of dollars.
However, the new Terra ecosystem is gradually building against its previous loss. One of its distinctive approaches is the protocol’s burning mechanism. This action brought about the 1.2% tax burn for on-chain LUNC transactions, as proposed by one of the Terra community members.
Burning LUNC Tokens And New Tax Burn
The Terra community has embraced the burning mechanism in line with its plans. According to a recent report, the district has burned almost 25 billion Terra Classic till now.
Also, a report noted that the crypto exchange giant, Binance, has tremendously moved in LUNC burns. Recently, Binance announced burning over 1.34 billion Terra Classic in the fourth batch of its weekly burns. It quoted 2.68 million coins as the transaction for the burn.
Binance pledged its support for Terra’s burning mechanism. So far, the exchange has burned almost 12.5 billion LUNC tokens through its trading fees on spot and margin trading pairs.
But Binance noticed a drop in its weekly burning of LUNC tokens. This made its CEO CZ suggest a reduction in the burning tax to increase both on-chain and off-chain transactions.
Recently, the Terra Luna Classic community voted for a change in the tax burning of tokens. The change was from 1.2% to 0.2%, as contained in Proposal 5234. The community expressed its enthusiasm over the new tax burn resulting in its massive voting.
Terra community has adopted the tax burn as a process that facilitates the growth of LUNC price. The mechanism will destroy 10 billion LUNC from the token’s total supply. The new tax burn change took effect on October 19.
Terra Classic Price Performance
It has not been quite easy for LUNC amid the bearish trend in the crypto market. But the token is showing a formidable strength during the drastic period.
Today’s reclaiming in the crypto market gave the token another great price movement. At the time of writing, LUNC is trading at $0.00241, depicting an increase of 5.50% over the past 24 hours.
The token saw 13 out of 30 (43%) green days over the past 30 days, with a 9.86% price volatility. Using some technical indicators, the LUNC sentiment currently reads Neutral. LUNC has 15 indicators that show bullish signals and 14 that indicate bearish signals.
Featured image from Pixabay, Chart: TradingView.com
Solidus Labs Unveils First-of-its-kind Web3 AML Solution, Flagging Close to 200,000 Rug Pulls and Smart Contract Scams That Make Up 8% of All Ethereum Tokens
In a major step towards de-risking DeFi, data released by Solidus reveals that a new token pre-programmed to scam users is created every 4 minutes on average, and the illicit funds from these scams often flow through and are potentially laundered via centralized crypto exchanges
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#blockchain–Crypto market integrity and risk monitoring leader Solidus Labs announced today the launch of a new real-time on-chain Threat Intelligence tool, designed to help anti-money laundering (AML) teams proactively and preemptively address one of DeFi and Web3’s biggest challenges – smart contract scams. The solution represents a paradigm shift in DeFi risk monitoring, compliance and AML methodologies, which have so far taken a largely retroactive approach to identifying crypto scams and blocking their money flows.
Covering Ethereum and 11 other chains like BNB and Polygon, Solidus’ Web3 AML redefines the compliance approach companies in the digital asset space should adopt to adhere to current anti-fraud and anti-money laundering laws. With this new capability, Solidus enables immediate and accurate detection at scale of a wide and growing array of smart contract scams across the Ethereum ecosystem, from the moment their malicious code is deployed, until their illicit funds reach centralized exchanges, and beyond. It therefore empowers crypto risk and compliance teams to act the moment scams are deployed, to protect users and prevent the acceptance of illicit money flows. The solution also enables entities like decentralized applications and exchanges running on those protocols to flag them for users or limit access to such scams through their user interfaces.
This new risk monitoring technology also provides the most comprehensive coverage and first real-time analysis of smart contract scams across the ecosystem, and the most complete on and off-chain view of the current state of crypto scams and market integrity.
Smart Contract Scams by the Numbers:
- 188,525 – number of smart contracts scams detected on 12 covered blockchains as of October 10, 2022
- 15 – number of newly deployed scams detected by Solidus Threat Intelligence every hour on average
- 12% – percentage of all BEP-20 tokens on BNB Chain that exhibit fraudulent characteristics
- 8% – percentage of all ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum that exhibit fraudulent characteristics
- $910,000,000 – lower-bound estimate in today’s value of scam-related ETH which flowed through centralized and/or regulated exchanges
Scam token smart contracts — cryptocurrencies that have been hard-coded to steal investors’ funds — contribute to a growing list of crypto-native market abuse typologies, including rug pulls, phishing attacks and token impersonations. Scam token contracts can be automatically deployed and easily repeated, allowing serial scammers to rapidly execute thousands of small value attacks without raising red flags among regulated exchanges, regulators and law enforcement.
“While some of the big rug pulls and scams make the news, like the famous Squid Games Token that’s estimated to have cost users around $3 million in lost funds, the full picture stemming from our data shows the vast majority of these scams go unnoticed,” says Solidus’ Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Kathy Kraninger, who led the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) before joining the firm. “Providing this level of transparency is a major step in assessing the true magnitude of crypto scams and market manipulation – which allows the industry and regulators to prevent consumer harm and ultimately raise market integrity and consumer protection standards.” Following the White House Executive Order earlier this year, U.S. financial regulators have been intensifying the effort to stymie crypto fraud and scams. The CFPB recently reported it has received more than 2,700 crypto-related consumer complaints from the beginning of 2020 to August this year – 28% of which were tied to scams and fraud.
Over the past two years, in light of the growing public and regulatory concerns with high rate of theft and abuse in decentralized services, and a clear and growing need for DeFi risk mitigation tools, Solidus has intensified its R&D focus on the bleeding edge realm of on-chain market integrity.
In developing this Web3 AML solution and the DeFi-specific typologies it addresses, Solidus combined its category-defining crypto-native market surveillance capabilities and know-how with cutting-edge smart contract scanning technology and proprietary on-chain and off-chain datasets. The data was enhanced with Solidus’ acquisition of Token Sniffer, the smart contract scam scanner website and its technology, which is now integrated into Solidus’ DeFi Threat Intelligence and Web3 AML solutions. Recently cited by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and in testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, Token Sniffer is an established authority on smart contract scams screening, and as such – will be kept publicly available even after the acquisition, as part of Solidus’ commitment to the future and prosperity of the DeFi ecosystem.
“Sunlight is the best of disinfectants. This new product is part of Solidus’ vision – simplifying risk in crypto and decentralized finance, shedding light on manipulative and abusive behavior and enabling the rating of various assets and products,” says Asaf Meir, Solidus’ founder and Chief Executive. “HALO Threat Intelligence is a major step toward de-risking DeFi. We’re delighted to provide this Web3 AML solution and the unprecedented level of transparency and proactiveness it enables, as the crypto industry continues and expands its effort to combat smart contract scams. This launch is the result of hundreds of hours of work by our R&D team alongside our clients, industry partners and regulators who are on the front line of enabling safe and regulated crypto services.”
Solidus Web3 AML is the new addition to Solidus HALO, the firm’s crypto-native market integrity suite of solutions. HALO is currently used to monitor more than 1 trillion events per day across more than 150 markets, protecting more than 25 million retail and institutional entities. It allows Solidus’ clients to manage multiple crypto risk and compliance programs in one platform, while also utilizing behavioral-based detection models powered by machine-learning to address a range of crypto-specific threats and alerts.
About Solidus Labs
Solidus Labs is the category-definer for crypto-native triple T (3T) market integrity solutions – trade surveillance, transaction monitoring, and threat intelligence. Our mission is to enable safe crypto trading throughout the investment journey across all centralized and DeFi markets. As the founder of industry-leading initiatives like the Crypto Market Integrity Coalition and DACOM Summit, and in everything we do, Solidus is deeply committed to ushering in the financial markets of tomorrow. Crypto exchanges, financial institutions and regulators globally rely on Solidus HALO – our real-time, comprehensive, testable, and future-proof platform. Safeguarding their business from known forms of market abuse and a plethora of emerging crypto-specific risks, we enable our clients to grow faster – and safer. To learn more, please visit: https://soliduslabs.com.
Contacts
Solidus Labs Media
Trevor Davis
Gregory FCA for Solidus Labs
443.248.0359 | [email protected]
Merit Circle Set To Burn $147 Million Worth Of MC Tokens
In a new development, the prominent player in gaming and metaverse, Merit Circle, is moving to sustain its value, The DAO voted to burn all MC tokens left in its Community Incentives wallet. This process serves to cut down the project’s total token supply.
As attention in the metaverse kept soaring, some new projects emerged to support activities in the virtual world. Merit Circle crypto aims to maximize value in metaverse activities like games. Crypto centres on crypto assets, virtual investments, and gaming.
Before now, the DAO maintained a monthly burning mechanism for the MC tokens allocated in the wallet. However, it currently has a massive agreement that will destroy the remaining tokens.
Merit Circle Agreed To Burn MC Tokens
The Merit Circle raised a proposal to burn 200 million MC tokens in its Community Incentives wallet. The tokens are worth about $147 million. The burning proposal received a significant number of positive votes. The detail revealed that only 3 out of 232 votes were against the burning motion.
The Community Incentives wallet received 30% of the 1 billion total MC token supply after its creation. The wallet is meant to be the source of tokens for community rewards. However, the tokens have remained dormant without serving any utility purpose from the time of the wallet’s creation.
Hence, the project devised a monthly burning process for the MC tokens in the wallet according to the proposal MIP-7. Over the past nine months, the DAO has maintained a monthly burning of 6,125,000 MC tokens from the wallet. But about 200 million MC tokens are still left in the wallet 8.
The Merit Circle DAO noted that the dormant tokens bloat the overall token supply. For one, they are counted as part of the crypto’s total token supply. Also, they contribute to the diluted valuation of the project and are counted during calculations for future token unlocks.
Impact Of MC Tokens Burn
Once Merit Circle burns the 200 million MC tokens, it will reduce the total token supply of the crypto project. Also, the process will make the fully diluted valuation align with the circulating market cap of the project.
Also, through the massive token destruction, outsiders will have more confidence in the project and its upcoming token unlocks. Furthermore, they will believe that the tokens will emerge according to the project’s roadmap.
During the crypto market’s bullish trend, the Merit Circle crypto joined the train of massive gainers. At the time of writing, the price of MC is hovering around $0.762, indicating an increasing momentum in 24 hours.
Featured image from Pixabay, Chart: TradingView.com
Soluna Holdings Announces September Site Level Financials
Improved Power Costs and Increased Cash Contribution Margin from Summer Lows; Improved Liquidity to Support Dorothy Energization
ALBANY, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Soluna Holdings, Inc. (“SHI” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: SLNH), the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. (“SCI”), a developer of green data centers for cryptocurrency mining and other intensive computing, today announced the release of its September site level financials.
Michael Toporek, CEO of Soluna Holdings, stated, “Soluna continues to deliver healthy hashrate and margins despite low BTC prices and energy market volatility. We have taken important steps to improve our near term liquidity as we focus on energizing Project Dorothy, which we expect to double our existing operating footprint.”
Key Summary Highlights:
- Flat BTC Production Despite Volatile Market
- BTC equivalent mined per day decreased 3% despite average 7-day network hashrate increasing ~15% from the beginning of August to the end of September
- Peak hashrate remained above 1EH/s
- Cash Contribution Margins Improved from July and August Lows
- Margins in September improved despite ~11% decline in average BTC price
- ~30% consolidated cash contribution margins despite low BTC environment and energy costs that remain above historical averages
- 35% cash contribution prop mining margins slightly offset by weaker hosting margins
- 10MW Hosting Agreement at Marie More Profitable
- Contract was restructured to be more responsive to energy fluctuations
- Hosting margins in September were 35% compared to (15%) in August
A presentation and corresponding video are available on the Company’s website here. In connection with the table below, see reconciliation of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures in the appendix to the presentation available on the Company’s website.
Revenue & Contribution Margin Summary:
|
*all numbers below exclude legacy hosting
|**New hosting contract as of September 2022 passes 100% of power costs on to hosted customer. The effect of this change is to reduce revenues but also to reduce expenses. It lowers risk to Soluna since the risk of increased costs is mitigated. In September 2022, if power expenses had been included in revenues, they would have been $276,000 higher.
|($ in 000s, Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
(Estimate)
|
(Estimate)
|
(Estimate)
|
(Estimate)
|
FY 21
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
July 2022
|
August 2022
|
September 2022
|
Q2 2022
|Revenue
|
$13,010
|
$9,264
|
$8,676
|
$2,251
|
$2,388
|
$1,734
|
$6,372
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash Contribution Margin
|
$8,888
|
$5,206
|
$5,005
|
$319
|
$361
|
$514
|
$1,194
|Annualized Revenue
|
$13,010
|
$37,056
|
$34,704
|
$27,010
|
$28,651
|
$20,809
|
$25,490
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Annualized Contribution Margin
|
$8,888
|
$20,824
|
$20,019
|
$3,828
|
$4,327
|
$6,168
|
$4,774
|
Note: Represents non-GAAP financial metrics.
About Soluna Holdings, Inc (SLNH)
Soluna Holdings, Inc. is the leading developer of green data centers that convert excess renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna builds modular, scalable data centers for computing intensive, batchable applications such as cryptocurrency mining, AI and machine learning. Soluna provides a cost-effective alternative to battery storage or transmission lines. Soluna uses technology and intentional design to solve complex, real-world challenges. Up to 30% of the power of renewable energy projects can go to waste. Soluna’s data centers enable clean electricity asset owners to ‘Sell. Every. Megawatt.’
For more information about Soluna, please visit www.solunacomputing.com or follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/solunaholdings and Twitter @SolunaHoldings.
Contacts
Philip F. Patman, Jr.
Chief Financial Officer
Soluna Holdings, Inc.
[email protected]
713 906 5705
MZ Contact
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
MZ Group – MZ North America
[email protected]
561 489 5315
Bitcoin Surges To A 6 Weeks High While Crypto Market Cap Tops $1 Trillion
Bitcoin price has remained around the $19K price for the previous few weeks, leaving crypto investors in a state of skepticism. The crypto market’s downturn can be traced to the increase in interest rates and several other factors. However, experts predict that the token will still witness a big bull run.
Briefing On Bitcoin Price Movements
BTC has been devoid of any significant volatility. This price movement continued to rise when the token soared sharply. After that, the sudden bullish trend brought it to its mid-September high.
Since Bitcoin is the forerunner of all cryptocurrencies, several digital tokens like ADA, SOL, ETH, etc., also witnessed recent gains. The present look of the crypto market is pretty encouraging compared to its eyes in the last week. The sudden change in events pushed the overall market cap to $1 trillion.
In the past week, the world’s largest cryptocurrency had maintained short movements that appeared stagnant. However, at the time, it kept hovering around the $19K price levels.
However, there was a notable move to the $18,600 price mark briefly. Unfortunately, this didn’t last, as the token returned to its raging price of $19K.
BTC Move To $21K Price Mark
At the dawn of Wednesday, there was a shift in the price movement of BTC. This was evident from its move to hit the $20K price mark.
Dating from 20 days back up to now, the crypto market has lost approximately $100 million in liquidation. This was due to the drop in the price of the leading digital currency.
But 12 hours ago, Bitcoin showed sharp movement to the $21K price level. However, it initiated this movement with a short retracement.
What Does This Mean For Altcoins?
The crypto market has not been quite promising for investors lately. The only gainers in the digital currency industry are the crypto traders.
Most digital tokens have also maintained range-bound movements in the past weeks. Among the list of falling cryptocurrencies is Ethereum. The downturn of this token came as a shock against the prior expectations of investors after its Merge.
For several days, Ethereum had remained at $1,300 from its initial $1,600. The dip in its price followed the sell-the-news event that took place at the time. But due to the recent price growth of BTC, the token and other altcoins seem to have gained some green bars.
These positive price movements have brought the crypto market cap to $1 trillion, while Bitcoin gets close to $400 billion.
As per data, Ethereum trades at $1,553 – at the time of writing. On the other hand, BTC is currently trading at a price just over the $20,500 price mark.
Featured image from Pixabay, Chart: TradingView.com
