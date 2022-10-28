News
5 things to watch in the Chicago Bears-Dallas Cowboys game — plus our Week 8 predictions
The Chicago Bears don’t have an easy follow-up Sunday to their upset of the New England Patriots. The Dallas Cowboys are 5-2 and have held opponents to just 14.9 points per game, second best in the NFL.
As kickoff approaches at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, here’s our snapshot look at the game.
1. Pressing question
How will the Bears formulate a plan to slow Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons?
Less than a week after Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon terrorized the Bears with 2½ sacks, two tackles for a loss and three quarterback hits, the offense will take a step up in class facing a tenacious Cowboys defense led by Parsons.
Parsons has eight of the Cowboys’ NFL-high 29 sacks and has been the ultimate chess piece for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
“It’s just his flexibility,” Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “The guy literally lines up all over the place. There are not many interior linebackers in the history of the game who can rush the passer the way this guy can. … He’s amazing. And the challenge of knowing where he’s at is definitely one of the biggest tasks to have success against these guys.”
Coach Matt Eberflus remains impressed with the combination of quickness, strength and intensity of Parsons, who popped up on the Cowboys injury report this week with a shoulder issue.
Getsy acknowledged his behind-the-scenes challenge this week has revolved around finding unconventional ways to handle Parsons, even with an understanding that they won’t know exactly where he’s coming from play to play.
“You have to,” Getsy said. “If you don’t, he’ll make you look bad for sure.”
2. Players in the spotlight
Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson
The Bears’ trade of defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday leaves a big opening. Quinn played 68% of the defensive snaps over the first seven games, according to Pro Football Reference, and coordinator Alan Williams said Quinn made a bigger impact than his one sack and three quarterback hits suggested.
Now the Bears need players such as Gipson, in his third year with the Bears, and Robinson, a rookie, to step up and fill the void. Gipson has two sacks, six quarterback hits, three passes defended and three tackles for a loss. Robinson has 1 ½ sacks, two quarterback hits, two tackles for a loss and a pass defended.
Robinson, who converted to defense late in college, is still developing, and Williams said he wants to see “mental and physical stamina” as his rookie year wears on.
“It gets to be a long year,” Williams said. “Where colleges are almost done, we’re at Game 7, 8, and we want to see that — can they keep improving? Can they keep getting better? And still practice well, still walk through well, take care of their bodies, get the proper rest that they need to and still continue to ascend.”
The Bears will look to get after Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed five games with a fractured right thumb but returned last week in a win against the Detroit Lions.
3. Keep an eye on …
Special teams could make a big difference Sunday.
The Cowboys have a dangerous young return specialist in KaVontae Turpin, who had a season-high 52-yard punt return against the Lions on Sunday and averages 16 yards per punt return and 24.6 yards per kickoff return.
The Bears, meanwhile, have the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Cairo Santos, who made all four of his field-goal attempts against the Patriots.
Both players could play a big role this weekend.
Turpin’s combination of quickness and aggressiveness is undeniable. During the preseason, he had an 86-yard punt return touchdown as well as a 98-yard kickoff return score. It’s no wonder Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower labels Turpin as “electric.”
“He does a great job of catching it and attacking it,” Hightower said. “He’s fearless. He can make that first guy miss. And then he also has some stop-and-start ability that’s phenomenal.”
Santos hasn’t missed a field-goal attempt since Week 14 of last season, bringing his streak of 17 consecutive makes into AT&T Stadium and not pausing to think too hard about the groove he’s in.
“I hit this streak and now I’m just kind of grooving with the routine that’s working,” Santos said. “I feel like I’m at such a good point in my career now as far as my rhythm with the snap and hold.”
4. Something to build on
There was a lot to like about what Bears quarterback Justin Fields and the offense did against the Patriots. Fields completed 13 of 21 passes for 179 yards, a touchdown and an interception and ran for 82 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
The offense amassed a season-high 33 points and 390 yards and converted 11 of 18 third downs. Getsy said more than the stats he was pleased with the way they played, noting it was their most physical game and one that required players to make a difference off the bench.
Getsy said Fields’ performance was another step in the incremental growth he has been preaching.
“He gets more confident each week, not only in our relationship, our scheme, but being on the field and understanding what it looks like, what it feels like, coverages, fronts and all that stuff,” Getsy said. ‘As he continues to get that experience, it will keep feeling better.”
The Cowboys defense is among the best in the NFL against the pass, holding opposing offenses to 185 passing yards per game and 5.47 yards per pass play, ranked fourth and third, respectively. Along with the aforementioned prowess at rushing the quarterback, they also have seven interceptions.
So perhaps the Bears do more of what has worked: a heavy dose of the running game, including with Fields.
“It’s just staying within who we are, what we do,” Getsy said. “Teams that are really, really good, they usually do what they do pretty well and then just make it look a little different to the defense or the defense makes it look a little different to the offense. … That’s the challenge of every coach across the league to find ways to do what your guys do well without letting it be so obvious or predictable.”
5. Injury report
The Bears will have more shuffling on the offensive line this week with center Lucas Patrick going on injured reserve with a toe/foot injury and Sam Mustipher taking over his starting spot.
Right tackle Larry Borom missed practice Wednesday and Thursday while in the concussion protocol, so the Bears could have a second hole to fill, with veteran Riley Reiff or Alex Leatherwood among the options.
The Bears already are playing without left guard Cody Whitehair, who is on IR.
“The way we work every day and the way we come into the building every day, the guys in that room, we’re just a group of fighters,” Mustipher said. “The guys are going to get after it. I come into the game last week, (Michael Schofield) comes into the game, that’s his first game starting as a Chicago Bear … there was no, ‘Uh-oh, what do we do now?” We didn’t skip a beat.”
The Cowboys have a much deeper injury list, starting with running back Ezekiel Elliott, who missed practiced Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury. Wide receiver Noah Brown (foot), safety Malik Hooker (hamstring) and defensive end Sam Williams (knee) didn’t practice Thursday. Parsons, linebacker Devin Harper (Achilles), tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) and offensive tackle Terence Steele (neck) were limited.
Predictions
Brad Biggs (3-4)
The Cowboys have been stingy on defense all season, allowing only eight touchdowns. Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence lead a ferocious pass rush that is No. 1 in the NFL with 29 sacks — five more than the next-closest team. That has contributed to seven interceptions, tied for seventh-most in the league. Quarterback Dak Prescott is settling in after returning last week from a broken right hand. The Bears dominated the New England Patriots up front on both sides of the ball and were really tuned in with extra time to prepare. It’s asking a lot from them to perform at the same level on a short week.
Cowboys 24, Bears 16
Colleen Kane (4-3)
I’ve been thinking with trepidation about the Bears and Justin Fields having to face this defense and its 4.1 sacks per game on the road for weeks. Having more uncertainty on the offensive line with Lucas Patrick on injured reserve and Larry Borom in the concussion protocol doesn’t help. Obviously what the Bears were able to do against the Patriots in all phases of the game was impressive. I’m not certain they will be as successful, especially on offense, against the Cowboys, though the Bears defense could catch a break if Ezekiel Elliott is out. Maybe Matt Eberflus’ crew will surprise us all again, but I’m not banking on it.
Cowboys 20, Bears 17
Dan Wiederer (4-3)
Playoffs?!?! Playoffs?!?! Dream with us for just a second. What if the Bears can replicate Monday night’s performance against the Patriots and score another road upset over a quality opponent this weekend? What if they can improve to 4-4 inside an NFC that is totally up for grabs? What if this season suddenly takes on a bit of surprising November relevance? That’s the golden opportunity sitting in front of Matt Eberflus’ team. And Monday’s blowout in New England has provided fuel. Alas, the Bears offense also has to deal with Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Trevon Diggs and Dan Quinn.
Cowboys 23, Bears 17
News
How ‘Bout a Round of Applause for Rihanna’s Return to Music
Pour it out because Rihanna is back!
The Fenty Beauty founder made her long-awaited return to music after several years with the October 28 release of “Lift Me Up,” the first single from the soundtrack to Marvel’s highly anticipated movie. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
According to a press release, the single was written by Rihanna alongside Time, Ludwig Goransson and the director of the film, Ryan Coogler. It also serves as a tribute to the life and legacy of fire Chadwick Bosemanwho played King T’Challa in several MCU films, including those from 2018 Black Panther. Sadly, the actor passed away in August 2020 at the age of 43 after privately battling colon cancer.
“Lift me up / Hold me down,” Rihanna sings at the start of the moving ballad. “Keep me close / Safe and sound.”
“Drowning in an endless sea / Take some time and stay with me,” the lyrics continue. “Keep me in the strength of your arms / Keep me safe / Safe and sound.”
Along with the song’s release, Rihanna also released a beautiful music video, showing her watching over a pair of children.
News
Mike Preston: Ravens’ identity is clear: Run the ball, and run some more | COMMENTARY
As the Ravens went into halftime trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10-3 on Thursday night, most observers had to be puzzled.
Did offensive coordinator Greg Roman just allow quarterback Lamar Jackson to throw 30 passes in the first half? Was this real or some new version of the latest video game?
In the second half, Roman and Jackson came to their senses as the Ravens rushed for 204 yards in the final two quarters to secure a 27-22 come-from-behind victory.
Sometimes coordinators blow a fuse trying to find a way to manufacture points, and that might explain the weird play calling early Thursday night. But this was a team in search of an identity, and they might have found one.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said throwing the ball early and often was part of the team’s game plan.
“It really laid out exactly how we had anticipated, in terms of what we called, when we called it in terms of the run-pass ratio,” he said. “I thought we’d do a little bit better than three points; we all thought we’d score a little bit more than three, but their defense is tough, and we couldn’t get going with first downs and getting drives extended, but that was how we planned on doing it.”
That wasn’t too smart, regardless of the fact that the Buccaneers were missing three starting cornerbacks and a safety because of injuries. The game plan for this team should be simple: run, run, and run some more.
It’s unlikely the Ravens will be successful in the postseason with this run-oriented approach, but that’s looking too far into the future.
The Ravens needed something now, something they could build on. They needed a “go-to pitch,” a Nolan Ryan fastball that had been eluding them for seven games when they were shuffling offensive linemen and running backs.
Now, they got something. They thought running back J.K. Dobbins was the answer when he returned from a season-ending knee injury. That lasted about two weeks until his knee tightened up in a win over the New York Giants. Now he’s going to have arthroscopic surgery that could sideline him for four to six weeks.
Then came Gus Edwards, a.k.a. “The Bus.”
Like Dobbins, Edwards spent last year rehabilitating from a torn ACL. He finally got on the field Sunday and rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Then came the encore the Ravens have been waiting for. Edwards rushed 11 times for 65 yards against Tampa Bay after only carrying the ball seven times for 27 yards in the first half.
Edwards exited with a hamstring injury that isn’t considered serious, but the rest of the NFL got to see what an impact a 6-foot-1, 236-pound halfback can have on an offense. Apparently, the Ravens got a wake-up call at halftime and Edwards just wore down the Buccaneers in the second half.
And when they had enough of Edwards, the Ravens gave them some Kenyan Drake (seven carries for 62 yards), some Justice Hill (four carries for 28 yards) and a little Lamar Jackson (nine carries for 43 yards).
By midway through the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers were pleading “no mas.”
Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely said right tackle Morgan Moses was shouting to the sideline to run the ball in the second half.
“Playing for so long, you get a rhythm of the game, and you kind of get a feeling from the [defensive] guys across from you, and you know when it’s time for them to tap out,” Moses said. “So, that was just me feeling out the game, feeling the D-lineman, feeling like, ‘Hey, this is an opportunity where we can take advantage of it.’
“I think we executed well, and I think everybody that ran the ball, who touched the ball. … You look at the first half, I think we had negative yards, and we come out and finish the game with [231 rushing yards] so it was a [heck] of a job, not only the offensive linemen, but the quarterback, the running backs, the receivers blocking, the tight ends blocking, all 11 people on the field.”
The strong running game also helped Jackson get his groove back. Before Thursday night, he struggled with his accuracy and mechanics. But in the second half, he didn’t have to carry the offense.
He was 8-for-8 in the final 30 minutes thanks to a lot of play-action fakes, which helped him finish 27-for-38 for 238 yards and two touchdowns.
The running game also kept Baltimore’s much-maligned defense off the field as the Ravens ran 71 offensive plays compared to 59 for Tampa Bay. By the end, the Ravens had nearly a 17-minute advantage in the time of possession.
Jackson appeared more comfortable in the pocket than in previous games and was able to get more receivers involved than usual. With tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder) and wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) out with injuries, Likely (six catches for 77 yards) and veteran wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (six catches for 64 yards) stepped up, as did third-year wideout Devin Duvernay (four catches for 31 yards).
That’s why establishing the run was so important. In today’s pass-happy NFL, it’s hard to imagine a team winning with this approach. It can happen, but a lot of things have to fall into place.
At least for now, the Ravens have a good foundation with a strong running game. It’s only two games, but it’s finally consistent.
News
Is Man City star fit to face Leicester after Pep Guardiola replaced him at half-time against Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City could be without star striker Erling Haaland this weekend as they face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.
Haaland was substituted in Man City’s 0-0 draw with former club Borussia Dortmund in midweek due to a blow and illness.
After the game, manager Pep Guardiola confirmed why he was forced to withdraw the 22-year-old, along with Joao Cancelo at half-time in the Champions League draw.
He said: “Erling had a bit of a fever before the game, Joao too. I saw him tired, Joao too. That’s why we are changing him. During this period, we struggled a lot.
“Three things: I saw him so tired. The second, he had a little fever, like Joao. The third, he had a kick in the feet. That’s why he couldn’t play in the second half.
Guardiola also gave an update on the severity of Haaland’s injury.
“I don’t know at the moment,” said the Man City boss. “I spoke with [the medical staff] at half time and they were a little worried, but I saw him walking more or less normally.
“We’ll see.”
Post-match footage showed Norweigan limping as they returned to Manchester ahead of Saturday’s game.
Ronaldo’s name chanted by Man United fans as he ends frustrating night with goal
Having scored 17 goals in just 11 Premier League appearances so far this season, Haaland is the most feared man in the top flight.
But his chance to further increase that stunning tally could be in doubt if his injury is serious enough to sideline him this weekend.
Guardiola will address the media this afternoon and is expected to provide more details on the situation.
News
With Mark Andrews hurt, rookie tight end Isaiah Likely rises to the occasion in win over Buccaneers
Ravens rookie tight end Isaiah Likely looked like a potential star when he was lighting up the league and dominating training camp in August.
In two preseason games, Likely had 12 catches on 12 targets for 144 yards and was being viewed as one of the steals of the 2022 NFL draft. But after all that preseason production and hype, his success didn’t carry over into the regular season.
Through the first seven games, Likely had 18 catches for 104 yards and played limited snaps in several contests. However, Thursday night was reminiscent of his preseason play, as the fourth-round pick filled in for an injured Mark Andrews and caught six passes for a team-high 77 yards and a go-ahead 10-yard touchdown reception late in the third quarter of the Ravens’ 27-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“He showed up,” quarterback Lamar Jackson said.
Early in the second quarter, the Ravens trailed by a touchdown when their lackluster first half appeared to have gotten worse. Andrews caught a 6-yard pass from Jackson before walking off the field in obvious pain and then being escorted into the locker room by trainers.
After the reigning All-Pro was ruled out in the third along with top wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who aggravated his foot injury, Jackson turned to his familiar training camp connection in Likely. The rookie delivered.
“Rashod and Mark looked the offense in the eyes and [told] them, ‘You got this,’” Likely said. “They’re a big piece of our offense, so you really want to lift their spirits and show them that we’re going to do it for them.”
Likely’s best game as a professional was highlighted by one key drive. Facing a third-and-5 with five minutes left in the third, Jackson found Likely crossing the middle of the field and the 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end shed three tacklers for a 17-yard reception to get into Buccaneers territory.
After the Ravens marched into the red zone, where they have struggled for much of the season, Jackson hit Likely again, this time in the back of the end zone for his first career touchdown to cap an 11-play, 80-yard scoring drive that gave Baltimore a 17-10 lead.
“I’ve been talking about it since [training] camp [and] OTAs,” Jackson said. “He got his first touchdown [in a] prime-time game. I’m proud of him.”
After the win, Likely clutched a game ball as he waited to speak to the media.
For the Ravens to weather Andrews and Bateman’s injuries, they needed a collective effort on offense. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay had 163 all-purpose yards, including a 15-yard touchdown run in the fourth to take a 24-13 lead. Demarcus Robinson, whom the Ravens picked up during the preseason, tied Likely with six catches for 64 yards, and James Proche II, who entered the game with one catch this season, had three for 24 yards.
But Likely was Jackson’s top target in crunch time.
“To see Isaiah [Likely] step up, we saw it in training camp and preseason games, and ‘Duv’ [Duvernay] has been doing it all year,” coach John Harbaugh said. “I thought both running backs did a great job; all three running backs did a great job. It was an all-around team effort.”
Likely said he lives for the moment, and Thursday was his time to show it as he finally carried over his preseason dominance into a meaningful game when the Ravens needed him most.
“My motto is ‘being where your feet are,’” Likely said. “Not dwelling on the past or looking too far in the future … just playing every play like it’s your last.”
News
Russia will have new opponents for soccer friendlies – media – RT Sport News
Russia’s men’s team will meet Uzbekistan and Tajikistan in November, reports say
The Russian national men’s soccer team will play friendly matches in Uzbekistan and Tajikistan next month, according to reports. It was previously claimed that Russia will face Iran and Bosnia and Herzegovina next month, although those plans now appear uncertain.
Match TV reported on Thursday that Russia will travel to face Tajikistan, likely on November 17, followed by a trip to Uzbekistan three days later. The news has not been confirmed by the Russian Football Union (RFU), although Tajik football authorities said talks of a match are ongoing.
It was reported last month that Russia were planning friendlies against Iran and Bosnia and Herzegovina, both of which were due to be held in November.
However, no date or venue has been confirmed for the game against Iran, who kick off their 2022 World Cup campaign against England in Qatar on November 21. The Iranians also have a friendly match scheduled against Nicaragua on November 10.
Football officials in Bosnia and Herzegovina confirmed in September that they had reached an agreement “in principle” to face Russia at the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg on November 19.
Since then, prominent Bosnian players Edin Dzeko and Miralem Pjanic have criticized the game plans, as well as board members of the Bosnian Football Association.
The Bosnian FA said they would make a final decision on whether to go ahead with the game at a meeting scheduled for late October.
During a trip to Moscow in September, Bosnian Serb political leader Milorad Dodik expressed hope for the game to happen – sentiments that were echoed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Bosnian football officials have faced outside pressure from the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) to call off the match, even though, as a friendly international, it would take place outside the auspices of the UEFA and FIFA.
Ukrainian football chief wants Russia banned from FIFA and UEFA
Russian teams remain banned from all official FIFA and UEFA competitions due to the conflict in Ukraine.
This decision has prevented the men’s national team from attempting to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and will also exclude them from qualifying for the 2024 European Championships in Germany.
Valeri Karpin’s side played their first match since last November when they faced Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek last month, claiming a 2-1 win.
News
After winning $160,601 in his first ‘Jeopardy!’ run, MN meteorologist Eric Ahasic is back for the Tournament of Champions
After dominating six games in a row on “Jeopardy!” in June – and winning $160,601 in the process – Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic is back for the game show’s Tournament of Champions. And he’s facing not just stiff competition, but some of the most successful players in the history of “Jeopardy!”
“I found myself as an underdog,” Ahasic said. “Here I am with six wins next to two ‘Jeopardy!’ millionaires and other players with an incredible number of wins. I had no expectations other than to go out, have fun and enjoy the experience.”
The Tournament of Champions, which airs locally at 4:30 p.m. on KARE 11, begins Monday and features every contestant who won four or more games since the previous tournament in 2020 as well as the winners of the National College Championship, Professors Tournament and two winners from the show’s first-ever Second Chance competition.
Ahasic competes on the episode that airs Friday, Nov. 4.
Three of the other contestants performed so strongly during their first run, they’ll skip straight to the semifinal round after battling each other in a first-of-its-kind special exhibition game on Nov. 8. And they stand among the show’s all-time top five players in terms of consecutive games won and highest winnings for regular season play: Amy Schneider (40 games), Matt Amodio (38 games) and Mattea Roach (23 games).
The No. 1 player with the most consecutive wins and largest regular season winnings is Ken Jennings, who will host the Tournament of Champions.
FAN TURNED CHAMPION
Fittingly, it was Jennings’ record-breaking streak of 74 consecutive wins in 2004 that turned the 33-year-old Ahasic into a “Jeopardy!” fan. He applied 15 times over the years before he finally made it onto the show.
When Ahasic arrived on set for the first time in April – the show films in advance, five episodes per day, twice a week – he learned he was not only going to compete in the first game of the day, he was up against Ryan Long, who had won nearly $300,000 over the course of 16 games. (Long will compete on the first day of the Tournament of Champions on Monday.)
A meteorologist at the Chanhassen office of the National Weather Service since 2015, Ahasic said the experience was nerve wracking and utterly exhausting, both physically and mentally. And yet he proved to be a natural and, thanks in part to his keen ability to find and win Daily Doubles, he entered Final Jeopardy! with enough money to ensure his win for five of his first six episodes.
But in his seventh time at Final Jeopardy, a Watergate question did him in and he lost by a mere $2.
ENJOYING THE EXPERIENCE
When Ahasic returned to tape the Tournament of Champions in September, he was far less nervous and much more interested in just enjoying the experience.
“Everyone’s games are out there, there’s all the stats out there,” Ahasic said. “Everyone’s really good. And we all hung out and got to know each other. It was really cool. But two people go home at the end of each episode and it was almost like you don’t want to see your friends lose.
“If you’re a fan of ‘Jeopardy!’ – especially ‘Jeopardy!’ played at the highest level – you’ve got to watch the tournament. Don’t just tune in for my episode, tune in for all of them. They’re all really good.”
