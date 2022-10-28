A former United Nations employee convicted of several rapes

NEW YORK — The sentencing of a former United Nations communications specialist to 15 years in prison on Thursday was punctuated by the tears and eloquence of some of his 13 sexual assault victims who said they were drugged and raped by a man who first gained their trust left them broken and hopeful that justice could help them heal.

When they finished talking, U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald told Karim Elkorany that it was particularly heinous that he engaged in the “rape of women who believed he was their friend” because she told him. sentenced to the maximum he could face after pleading guilty. to three charges in May.

She said many of the rapes from 2002 to 2019 took place in the Middle East, but noted that prosecuting her crimes in some US jurisdictions could have resulted in life in prison. Federal sentencing guidelines that called for about three years in prison had no connection to the “scale and gravity” of his crimes, Buchwald said.

“It’s not a ‘he said, she said’ case,” Buchwald said as he read some of the written statements submitted by victims who were attacked while working in international aid and foreign relations. in the United States, Iraq and Egypt. among other places.

Nine victims, identified only by numbers 1 to 20, spoke in court or on a hotline that can be heard in court.

Victim #1, as she was known, told Buchwald she was a journalist working in Iraq in November 2016 when Elkorany added drugs to the only alcoholic drink she ordered at a restaurant, leaving her so incapacitated that she felt “comatose” on the car ride to her apartment, where she regained consciousness to find Elkorany raping her.

She said the medication he gave her meant she ‘will never know the details of what happened to me on the worst day of my life’.

Watching him from a lectern where she delivered her remarks, she said she hoped the sentencing meant “your long rampage of violence against women has truly and finally come to an end”.

“For six years I’ve been through hell because of what you did to me,” she said, explaining that she was so traumatized she couldn’t bear to be hugged or held by her husband for five years after the attack. She said her career never recovered.

The first charge to which Elkorany pleaded guilty was to her refusal to the FBI to rape Victim 1 after she reported it to the United Nations.

When Victim 2 spoke, she said Elkorany posed as a feminist who cared about issues facing women as he attacked friends and acquaintances.

“All of his talk about kindness and decency and concern for others was a sham,” she said. Prosecutors said Victim 2 met Elkorany when she worked for a United Nations organization, and was drugged and sexually assaulted multiple times between 2014 and 2019 in the United States and Iraq.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Pomerantz said Elkorany “hid behind his work”, posing as a confidant of the women before the attacks, then shaming them afterwards if they wondered what that had happened to make them feel like it was their fault.

She said he didn’t use condoms and ‘joked callously and cruelly about drugging them and raping them’ afterwards, sometimes handing out nude photos he took of them when they were unable to do this to his friends and forwarded some photos to his victims anonymously.

Calling him a “cold, calculating and dangerous person,” Pomerantz cited the extraordinary courage of “incredible” and “courageous” women who helped prosecutors build a case that led Elkorany to drop his denials and come to terms with his fate.

When he spoke, Elkorany, 39, of West Orange, New Jersey, said he knew his “words of apology will only ring hollow here today and words of apology cannot not undo the damage I have so clearly caused and yet I am deeply, deeply sorry for the pain I have caused, the betrayal of relationships, the breach of trust.

“My actions will follow me for the rest of my life, as it should, and the rest of my life will be filled with regret and remorse,” he said.

Prosecutors said Elkorany carried out attacks from at least 2005 until April 2018 while working in international aid, development and foreign relations. From October 2013 to April 2016 he worked for the United Nations Children’s Fund in Iraq, and from July 2016 to April 2018 as the United Nations Communications Specialist in Iraq.

Stéphane Dujarric, a spokesman for the United Nations, said in a statement that the UN has no prosecutorial powers and cooperates with and relies on member states to ensure that UN personnel who commit crimes be held accountable.

“The United Nations commends the efforts of US authorities to hold Mr. Karim Elkorany accountable for his criminal conduct,” he said. “We salute the courage of the women who have come forward to launch the investigations. We hope that this conviction will give all of its victims the feeling that justice has been done.

Victim 7, who prosecutors say was drugged and sexually assaulted by Elkorany in 2011 and 2012, walked to the courtroom lectern and announced that she had not planned to speak.

But she said she was so moved by what the other victims had to say that she felt compelled to address the court, especially after keeping so much about the attack inside her.

“Even now I felt like it was my fault,” she said. “After hearing everyone’s stories today, I finally don’t feel that way.”

Associated Press writer Edith M. Lederer contributed to this report.