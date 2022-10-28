News
AutoNation and Lithia rally despite Wall Street’s ‘demand destruction’ theory
The vehicles are displayed for sale at an AutoNation car dealership on April 21, 2022 in Valencia, California.
mario tama | Getty Images
DETROIT – Shares of AutoNation, Group 1 Automotive and other auto dealerships rallied on Thursday after strong third-quarter profits and an upbeat outlook for consumer demand for new vehicles.
The findings and comments followed concerns from some Wall Street analysts that the industry could soon go from an inventory supply problem to a lack of demand, or “demand destruction”, a situation with rising interest rates, inflation at record highs and recession fears looming.
“Obviously some normalization is going to happen and has happened,” Group 1 CEO Earl Hesterberg told investors after the company beat Wall Street expectations on Wednesday. “But we don’t have big apprehensions for next year…our core businesses such as aftermarket and new vehicle sales are staying strong in the near term.”
AutoNation shares rose 8.2% after the company beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday. Stocks from others such as Group 1 Automotive and Penske Automotive which released its third-quarter results on Wednesday rose more than 6% in Thursday’s intraday trading.
Hesterberg’s upbeat comments echoed those of other executives, who signaled that supply chain issues would likely limit new-vehicle inventories for the foreseeable future. Inventory levels of new vehicles during the third quarter increased but remained historically low.
General Motors and Ford engine this week also said they saw consumer demand hold up in the third quarter, but warned they were closely watching external economic factors and concerns about any changes.
“We haven’t seen any direct impact on our products. Prices remain high, demand remains strong for our products, but we can’t ignore what others are saying and what others are seeing,” the CFO said. of GM, Paul Jacobson. reporters on Tuesday after reporting strong third-quarter results.
Automakers and retailers believe they have a better understanding of consumer demand than ever before as companies have focused more on individual and personalized retail orders, including customer reservations, rather than people who buy vehicles on dealer lots.
The industry is down after record profits during the coronavirus pandemic and faces falling wholesale used-car prices, slowing new-vehicle price increases and other signs of normalization general in the wake of the pandemic and supply chain issues.
Vehicle sales from several dealer groups were in line with or below those of the third quarter of last year, which some said was due to ongoing production issues.
Average gross profits per unit, or GPU, of used vehicles were also significantly lower. The average GPU — an important statistic for investors — for used vehicles was down well into double digits from the prior year, including declines of more than 20% for Group 1 and AutoNation.
AutoNation CEO Mike Manley told investors Thursday that he expects “some margin softening as we enter the middle of next year,” but demand “will still remain healthy.”
Group 1 said its new vehicle order banks stood at nearly 17,000 units, representing a six-month backlog based on its sales pace in 2022. However, the CEO of Lithia , Brian DeBoer, said last week that while demand remains strong, the company doesn’t have “the largest backlogs we had before.”
Thursday’s dealer inventory gains follow less upbeat comments from the used-car retailer CarMax as good as Lithia motors, which is battling AutoNation this year for the title of the nation’s largest dealer, missing Wall Street’s high and low expectations last week.
Here’s a look at how auto dealership stocks performed on Thursday:
– CNBC’s Michael Bloom contributed to this report.
Max Greenfield shares funny message Leslie Jordan sent before death
And it’s safe to say that Leslie’s “superstar” opinion of Max is mutual. Reflecting on the man Leslie was, Max declared him “a one-of-a-kind personality” and incredibly talented.
“Over the last few years that he’s had, the world has really been able to see that and accept that and experience that and he’s been able to experience that and really embrace all that love,” Max said. “And boy, oh boy, did he take advantage of it. It was so wonderful to be on the fringes of that.”
Beyond Leslie’s death, Max now has those memories to hold on to and the collection of humorous videos Leslie has donated on the internet.
“I was watching him the other day and I was so happy that he posted so many,” Max recalled. “Because I was like, ‘Oh, I could watch this forever.’”
Man pleads guilty to murdering UW-Madison student in 2008
MADISON, Wis. – A man accused of killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student in 2008 pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide on Thursday and his attorney revealed previously unknown details about the murder in a neighborhood near the campus.
David Kahl was charged more than two years ago with the murder of Brittany Zimmermann. His trial was due to begin in January.
Dane County Circuit Judge Chris Taylor sentenced Kahl to the mandatory life sentence, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
Kahl’s attorney, Ben Gonring, said that after a series of meetings with his lawyers “and really a lot of soul-searching from David, he let go of a secret he had kept for 14 and a half years.”
Gonring said Kahl was going door to door in Zimmermann’s neighborhood, setting up a scam to raise money to fix a non-existent flat tire. He was really collecting crack money and was already stoned when he went to Zimmermann’s apartment, Gonring said.
He walked into the bathroom for a moment, and when he came out, Zimmermann was on the phone.
“He basically lost it, for lack of a better phrase,” Gonring said. “He was plagued with heavy drug use and was paranoid and hadn’t been out of jail for that long, was very worried about what was happening on the other end of that line, and then started doing acts. which absolutely meet the criteria for intentional homicide in the first degree.
“He certainly didn’t go there with the intention of killing anyone or even hurting anyone,” Gonring said. “And she was nice. The evidence has always been clear that she was a generous person and that she was that day.
Gonring did not describe what Kahl did, but court documents say Zimmermann, 21, died from stabbing and strangulation.
Bet €10 and get €30 free bets with Betfair
Chelsea travel to the Amex to take on Brighton on Saturday in what will be Graham Potter’s first return since leaving the south coast club to take over as manager of the Blues last month.
And Betfair is giving new customers €30 free bets when you bet €10 on football!
Betfair – Bet €10, get €30 free bets*
The fortunes of each team have swung in opposite directions since Potter’s decision to become Chelsea manager.
The Seagulls were flying high in fourth place when Potter left, but fell to ninth after collecting just two points in five games since.
Former Shakhtar Donetsk boss Roberto de Zerbi has been named as the man charged with the challenge of succeeding Potter, and will be desperate to secure his first win for the side against the manager he replaced.
Likewise, Potter will be hungry for victory over his old side, if not to brag about his former employers, but also in an effort to push his new side Chelsea into the top four.
The Blues are unbeaten in his nine games in charge, but gave up Champions League positions last weekend after back-to-back draws with Brentford and Manchester United.
United snatched a point from Stamford Bridge last weekend which cost the Blues a place in the top four, with a 94th-minute header to cancel out the 87th penalty Jorginho had scored and had been expecting to be the winner.
The west London club are just two points behind third-placed Tottenham and level on points with fourth-placed Newcastle and have one game less on both sides.
Brighton have never beaten Chelsea in club history, but four of the last five games between the two sides have ended in draws, all when Potter was in Brighton’s dugout.
How to claim the Betfair offer
Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers featured in this article may result in payout to talkSPORT. 18+. The T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org
Remember to gamble responsibly
A responsible player is a person who:
- Set time and money limits before playing
- Only plays with money he can afford to lose
- Never chase their losses
- Don’t play if upset, angry or depressed
- Gamcare – www.gamcare.org.uk
- Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org
For help with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or go to www.gamstop.co.uk to be banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.
*New Customer Offer. Place a minimum bet of £10 on Sportsbook with odds of min 1/2 (1.5), get £30 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only card deposits will be eligible. The T&Cs apply. Please play responsibly
HOLDERS
Leicester v Man City: Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets With Sky Bet!
HUGE ODDS
Brighton v Chelsea: Get odds of 30/1 for Chelsea to win with Parimatch!
TO START UP
Premier League deal: Get up to £50 cash back with Paddy Power this weekend
FREE BETS ON FOOTBALL
Bet €10 on football and get €40 in free bets with Parimatch
HE IS BACK
The Super 6 is back: Predict six scores correctly for the chance to win £1m for free
QATAR 2022
World Cup 2022 preview and free bets: Brazil backed to win sixth World Cup title
UN rejects Russian claim of biological weapons program in Ukraine
The United Nations:
The UN is “not aware” of any biological weapons program in Ukraine, a disarmament official said on Thursday after Russia accused the United States of “military-biological activities” in the country and called for a UN investigation.
“We know that the Russian Federation has filed an official complaint (…) regarding alleged biological weapons programs in Ukraine,” Adedeji Ebo, the UN’s deputy high representative for affairs, told the Security Council. of disarmament.
“As High Representative Izumi Nakamitsu briefed the Council in March and May this year, the United Nations is not aware of any such biological weapons program,” he said, noting that the he UN had no mandate or technical capacity to investigate.
Jason Kidd jokes about Jalen Brunson: ‘There’s no way you can compare me and him’
When Jason Kidd left the Phoenix Suns to join the New Jersey Nets at the end of the 2001-02 NBA season, many believed adding a steady and dynamic playmaker would vault a team that missed the playoffs altogether up the standings.
It did. Kidd’s arrival, along with Richard Jefferson, Kenyon Martin and Kerry Kittles, turned the Nets into a championship contender. They lost in the NBA Finals the year he arrived, then lost in the Finals again the following year.
Some basketball fans believe Jalen Brunson is that missing piece for a Knicks team that has made the playoffs just once since 2014, that the Knicks already have their supporting cast in RJ Barrett and Julius Randle, and that Brunson is the steady point guard who can usher in a new era of competitive basketball at the Mecca.
“I love Brunson,” Kidd said, somewhat joking, ahead of Thursday’s matchup between the Nets and the Mavericks. “But there’s no way you can compare me and him.”
Kidd does believe Brunson can have a positive impact on the Knicks. He pointed to Brunson’s remarkable run leading Villanova to the 2018 NCAA Championship. He pointed to Brunson’s steady improvement year-over-year in Dallas, where he became the second prong of the attack last season alongside MVP candidate Luka Doncic.
In his first four games with the Knicks, Brunson has averaged 20 points, 8.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and a steal.
“I think Brunson has an impact on any team he plays for,” Kidd said. “He’s a true pro, and so I hope he does have the impact that I had when I came (to the Nets). Even bigger (of an impact than Kidd), that’s great for an individual like that to have that kind of impact. At his size, a lot of time we measure height and weight, but you just don’t know what’s inside. He has a big heart and a high IQ. Those are sometimes not measured, but he’s a winner, and the Knicks are lucky to have him.”
You can tell, however, Kidd and the Mavericks may still feel stung by Brunson’s decision to leave Dallas for New York. When initially asked about his former point guard’s fit on the Knicks, Kidd retorted: “I’ve seen zero. I wish Brunson the best of luck, but I don’t have time to watch him right now.”
And after losing his starting guard, it’s an ex-Net filling the void.
The Nets moved Spencer Dinwiddie in a sign-and-trade to the Wizards two summers ago, and when it didn’t work out in Washington, the Wizards traded him to the Mavericks.
“Losing Jalen for nothing, that doesn’t add up,” Kidd said. “But we have depth, luckily with Spencer being able to start or not start because we can go in a lot of different directions with our lineups.”
Dinwiddie played a key role providing depth to last year’s Mavericks team. He is a Swiss Army knife in Dallas just like he was in Brooklyn.
“It’s just three games in and at some point we probably will bring him off the bench just to take a look at (Tim Hardaway Jr.) or someone else starting, just to see how it looks and check the box,” Kidd said. “But we are lucky to have Spencer because he’s dynamic, and the things that he can do like getting to the rim and shooting the three, and we’re also asking him to run because some of the times he has other guys who want to score, too, with Timmy and (Christian Wood), so the balance of being able to do that sounds easy, but it’s not.”
In retrial, jurors weigh ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud allegations
NEW YORK – For the second time this year, jurors have the opportunity to decide whether a Colorado businessman helped turn an online fundraiser to build a wall along the southern border of the United States in a cash cow for its creators.
The Manhattan federal court jury began deliberating over the fate of Timothy Shea on Thursday after hearing oral arguments in a new trial that is not even a week old. It resumes work on Friday morning after failing to come to a conclusion immediately.
A spring trial ended in a mistrial when the jury was deadlocked after 11 jurors said the remaining juror accused them of political bias and believed the trial should have been held in a southern state.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Bracewell told jurors in her conclusion that fraud was in the game plan as soon as Shea and three others, including former President Donald Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon, thought of create the fundraising plan at the end of 2018.
She said Shea “and his partners in crime” created a powerful and compelling fundraising message by assuring donors that every penny donated would be used to build parts of a wall.
“The lie served its purpose,” Bracewell said. “It mattered to donors.”
SEE ALSO: 1.8 million more illegal immigrants living in the United States since the start of the Biden administration
The prosecutor said participants in the fraud even mocked their donors in text messages as they marveled at how quickly the fundraiser generated millions of dollars and eventually reached $25 million.
She accused Shea of setting up a shell company and manipulating how money was taken from donor accounts so the money could be diverted for use by fundraiser organizers.
Bracewell said Shea even invested money in his energy drink company, Winning Energy, which sells cans that featured a cartoon superhero image of Trump and claimed to contain “12 oz. of liberal tears. .
“We Build The Wall was like a bottomless piggy bank,” she said. “They plundered it for whatever they wanted to do.”
Shea’s attorney, John Meringolo, told jurors in his conclusion that they had several ways to conclude there was not enough evidence to convict his client.
For one thing, he said, the lawsuit does not belong in New York. He said if they find that prosecutors have failed to demonstrate sufficient connections between the alleged crimes and New York, then they could acquit his client.
Meringolo said Shea had done a lot of work for the campaign helping to secure land where the wall could be built and providing security.
He said if his client had a fault, it was that he was sloppy with the paperwork.
And he said proof that his client was working and accumulating expenses that needed to be reimbursed was another reason to discharge.
“There is a wall,” he said. “Ladies and gentlemen, it’s a reasonable doubt and it’s not culpable.”
On several occasions, Meringolo said the evidence presented to jurors was insufficient.
“They haven’t proven their case beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said. “They really didn’t.”
