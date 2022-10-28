Right-wing commentator Dinesh D’Souza had a special guest on his podcast on Tuesday: former President Donald Trump. The pair spent about 20 minutes discussing the topic that has been both of them for the past two years: false claims about rampant voter fraud affecting the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
Ben Askren says Jake Paul asked him to sign a contract that would see him fined $100,000 if he tried MMA moves in their fight
Due to the nature of Jake Paul being a boxer turned social media star, there is always a weird and wonderful element to his fights.
It was no different in his clash last year with former UFC fighter Ben Askren, who revealed he was asked to sign a contract that said he would be fined $100,000 every time he attempted an MMA move in their fight.
Askren ended up losing by knockout in the first round, but now he’s opened up about the unusual deal in an interview with Fight Hub TV.
According to Askren, Paul’s “guy” called him up and revealed that broadcaster Triller was concerned that he was trying out MMA moves in the fight. “I said, ‘Okay, and, I’m not but whatever.’ And he said, “Well, how about signing a contract that you’ll be fined $100,000 every time you make an MMA move?”
“I said, ‘Well, I’ve already signed a contract, why would I do that, that sounds stupid.’ And he’s like, ‘Well, come on, that would do Jake good, and Triller really wants that’.”
With Paul knocking out Askren, as well as former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and basketball player Nate Robinson, conspiracy theories emerged from fans that there was a clause in their contracts where they couldn’t knock out the social media star, but Askren quickly put those rumors to bed.
“I mean the math that people don’t do on this one because most people are too stupid. If I beat Jake, Paul, you realize I can do whatever I want, right?
“If I want to go fight his brother, if I want to box someone else, I fight someone else, like I’m going to make a lot more money, right? If I beat him.
“So the idea that I would take money not to beat him. It’s absurd.
Silva ‘misspoke’ and insists he was NOT knocked out twice before Jake Paul fight
Joshua in the gym with Clarke and seen offering Chisora encouragement for the Fury fight
‘Hiding behind lawyers’ – Simon Jordan reacts to BBBofC’s Smith on Benn’s situation
‘A sharp fall from grace’ – Hearn responds to Jordan calling him a ‘coward’
Hearn describes Wilder’s purchases from Helenius PPV as a “financial disaster”
Jake Paul’s Remarkable Body Transformation – From Disney Star to $40 Million Boxer
Next, Paul will face his toughest test yet, as he battles the legendary Anderson Silva, who is the oldest defending champion in UFC history.
During Wednesday’s media training session, Paul arrived on horseback and announced that he was ready for battle, saying, “I’m going to war. I feel like a warrior a gladiator, that’s really what Saturday is.
“And I’m going to war, he’s one of the toughest fighters in the world, a combat sports legend.
“It won’t be an easy fight, so I have to ride like I’m preparing for battle.”
Can Britain become an energy exporter? – POLITICS
As the world grapples with the energy crisis resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, energy security has risen to the top of the political agenda.
Successive UK governments had already set out strategies to decarbonize all sectors of the economy to achieve net zero targets by 2050. Today, in the sprint towards energy independence, promises have been made to make the UK a net energy exporter by 2040.
But is it possible? Spoiler alert: not without renewable energy.
Presenter David Baker talks to Lord Adair Turner, Chairman of the Energy Transitions Commission, about the UK’s potential to harness vast amounts of energy – literally – from nothing. Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive of Energy UK, explains how simplifying the country’s planning system would make it fertile ground for renewable energy investment. Finally, Sam Peacock, managing director of corporate affairs and strategy at SSE, says partnerships between government and the private sector will be key to maintaining the UK’s leadership in renewables.
Japan seeks to buy US Tomahawk missiles – media – RT World News
Tokyo would seek American ammunition to strengthen its “counterattack capability”
The Japanese government is close to reaching a deal to purchase US-made Tomahawk cruise missiles, according to a local media report, which came just days after Tokyo finalized a separate multi-million purchase. dollars worth of shorter-range US missiles.
Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper first reported the Tomahawk deal on Friday, citing unnamed government sources who said Washington had “generally accepted the move” and is now “make final adjustments” to agreement.
Tokyo is currently revising its national security strategy to place greater emphasis on “counter-attack capabilities to destroy enemy missile launch bases for self-defense purposes”, the newspaper said, adding that the Tomahawk could serve that purpose.
Although the exact weapon model was not specified in the report, some variants are said to have an operational range of over 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers), according to missile developer Raytheon, putting them well within range. parts of China, North Korea and the Russian Far East. Japanese government sources have said they believe the launchers of some naval vessels could be modified to accommodate Tomahawks, which are designed to be fired from naval vessels.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno later told Reuters he was aware of the Yomiuri report but declined to elaborate, saying only that “The government is considering counter-attack capabilities but no details have been decided.”
Earlier this month, Tokyo struck a deal to buy 32 SM-6 Block I missiles from the United States at an estimated cost of $450 million. Also produced by Raytheon, the munitions have a range of just 150 miles (240 km), well short of the Tomahawk, and are designed to target aerial assets including helicopters, jets, drones and even others. incoming missiles. However, this sale still needs to be authorized by the US Congress.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson holds up a fan’s ‘Pay ‘Em Now’ sign after win over Buccaneers – Orange County Register
At the end of Thursday night’s 27-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had a simple message, courtesy of a fan.
“Pay them now.”
As Jackson made his way to the tunnel at Raymond James Stadium after the Ravens’ second straight win, a fan threw a sign towards the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player with those words and Jackson’s No. 8 jersey written on it. Jackson picked it up and read the message before walking back to the crowd and holding it triumphantly above his head. He added his autograph and returned the sign to the fan as the crowd cheered for the South Florida native on his return to his home country.
After a shaky start, Jackson had one of his best performances of the season, completing 22 of 38 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 43 yards to give future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady his first three-game losing streak since 2002. After going 19 for 30 for 144 yards in the first half, Jackson completed all eight of his attempts in the second, bringing the Ravens back from a 10-3 deficit.
Jackson’s contract negotiations have come under intense scrutiny over the past two years. The No. 32 overall pick in the 2018 draft is playing under his fifth-year option worth $23.016 million this season after he and the Ravens failed to agree on a contract extension at long term before Jackson’s self-imposed Week 1 deadline. If he and the Ravens don’t agree on an extension by March 7 next year, Baltimore will have to use their franchise tag for the to prevent becoming a free agent. Under an exclusive franchise tag, Jackson is likely to earn around $45 million in 2023.
The Cleveland Browns redefined the quarterback market earlier this year when they signed Deshaun Watson to a five-year, fully guaranteed, $230 million deal. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti commented on the deal when he spoke to Baltimore reporters in late March: “For me, this is something groundbreaking, and it will make it harder to negotiate with others. “
As Jackson sat down for his postgame on-field interview with Amazon Prime’s “Thursday Night Football” team, remaining Ravens fans chanted “Pay that man!” None of the commentators, including host Charissa Thompson, former tight end Tony Gonzalez, former quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, former left tackle Andrew Whitworth and former cornerback Richard Sherman, questioned Jackson directly on the sign, but Sherman said he wanted to see Jackson eclipse Watson’s contract. .
“What I really want to talk to you about is the sign that you spotted. As someone who represented themselves, I want you to get all the money you deserve,” Sherman said. “I know that you don’t talk about it in season, so I’m not gonna make you talk about it in season, but pay the man. Give him $231 million guaranteed.
In response to a question from Whitworth about his passion for the game, Jackson thanked the team for trusting him. “I feel like any quarterback would want that from their organization, especially their coach, who you have to see every day,” he said.
California Daily Newspapers
One of Dinesh D’Souza’s 2,000 alleged ‘mules’ sues for defamation
Trump saw D’Souza’s 2000 Mules. He hosted a screening of the film at his Mar-a-Lago event center. He regularly advocates it, and for good reason: “2000 Mules” purports to show that Trump didn’t lose his re-election bid, but rather that it was stolen by a network of people commuting between swing states. . The film is completely unconvincing both in its specific claims about the number of ballots exchanged (a figure D’Souza admitted to the Washington Post was essentially a guess) and in its overall methodology. But no one on this planet is less baffled by blatantly false claims about voter fraud than Trump.
After declaring he had won by “millions of votes,” Trump hailed “2,000 mules” as particularly helpful in his efforts to reverse his loss. The film, he said, showed the fraud in a “very conclusive way, because you were taking government tapes” as evidence. That is, the film’s claims that a group called True the Vote had compiled geolocation data to show people visiting multiple ballot boxes was supplemented by video of those ballot boxes – and who could argue with that?
A person who could be Mark Andrews.
Sign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data bulletin from Philip Bump
Here are two stills from “2000 Mules” showing Andrews dropping off ballots at a drop box in Georgia ahead of that year’s election. As the footage plays, D’Souza speaks in voiceover.
“What you see is a crime,” D’Souza says. “These are fraudulent votes.”
But it wasn’t a crime. And it’s not just our weigh-in; it was the decision of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which investigated Andrews’ behavior and determined that the multiple ballots submitted by Andrews were simply his and his family’s ballots – in full compliance with the law. of State.
D’Souza insists that anyone shown on screen was a “mule”, someone whom True the Vote detective work had identified as visiting multiple ballot boxes as well as unidentified left-wing organizations. (These organizations are not named in the film but were named in the first version of D’Souza’s companion book to the film. This version was pulled from the shelves and the names of the organizations removed.) But no evidence is shown in the film to suggest this is true of Andrews, no evidence of him visiting more than one drop box with video footage or even a map of his activity. (There was such a card in the movie, which True the Vote’s Gregg Phillips admitted to me was fake.)
Nevertheless, according to a trial Filed Wednesday against D’Souza and True the Vote by lawyers representing Andrews, footage of Andrews aired on 11 programs as D’Souza and True the Vote promoted the film – including at least three times after Andrews was cleared. (The lawsuit establishes that D’Souza knew Andrews had been exonerated, in part because of his conversation with The Post.) A representative for True the Vote told The Post that the organization “is confident that claims about True the Vote in this litigation will be found to be without merit.D’Souza did not respond to a request for comment.
“Combining unwanted pseudoscience and excerpts from innocent voter surveillance videos,” the lawsuit states at the start, “the defendants produced, distributed and widely marketed 2000 slipperswhich they call a “documentary” proving their “mule” theory.
This is an important point. There is no evidence that any of the video footage used in the film was related to the alleged geolocation analysis.
“Defendants never had no way to connect this video footage of voters like Andrews with their individualized cellphone geolocation data,” he later adds. “…Furthermore, the defendants appear to lack any surveillance footage that actually shows any individual casting ballots at multiple locations.
Among the examples of media appearances in which Andrews is held up as an example of someone voting illegally is one with Phillips of True the Vote. Appearing on a show hosted by the right-wing Epoch Times, Phillips featured Andrews’ footage saying, “The data itself is immutable. Even if you don’t believe your lying eyes on this, then just go watch the video. … i can show you the [cellphone geolocation] pings, then we can show you where it’s done over and over and over and over. It really takes an extraordinary person with an agenda that’s probably not America’s agenda to say, “I don’t believe it.”
But, of course, he didn’t show any of that, so saying “I don’t believe that” is perfectly justified. Last week, the office of Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (right) sent a letter to federal authorities suggesting that True the Vote’s activities around ‘2000 Mules’ be investigated . At an event this summer, Phillips and the head of the organization attempted to explicitly close the book on the subject.
Andrews’ lawsuit isn’t just about fixing the record, though. He details the ways in which this false accusation disrupted his life. The lawsuit aims to portray him as sympathetically as possible, sure, but it describes the importance of voting for him and his family, since he grew up in the Jim Crow South. A technology executive at a Fortune 500 company, he only became aware of his inclusion in the film when a reporter contacted him about it.
This excerpt from his vote at his family’s polls was cut and posted on social media. The lawsuit details some of the responses it generated:
“Comments on these posts include threats to have the ‘mules’ ‘forcibly amputated from the country and sent elsewhere en masse’, and proclamations that the ‘mules’ should be arrested, ‘face a firing squad’ execution’ or receiving ‘bullets for Heads of mules.’ The defendants’ supporters also assured the “mules” through social media comments that “we’re after you.”
He further claims that Andrews installed security cameras at his home and attempted to disguise his vehicle, as he is easily identifiable in the footage. In the movie, at least, his license plate and face are blurry. When the clip was shown in some media appearances, none were.
He’s not the only one affected. The claim raised by the film that people are stuffing ballot boxes — a claim for which, again, no evidence is presented — has led to a flurry of encounters at the ballot box in Arizona. Voters casting their ballots were questioned by self-proclaimed observers. A group affiliated with the right-wing extremist group Oath Keepers was prosecuted and forced to finish its effort to monitor the drop box.
“At all times, the defendants knew that their portrayals of Mr. Andrews were lies,” the lawsuit states, “as did the entire account of 2000 slippers. But they continued to peddle these lies to enrich themselves.
The trailer for the film remains online. In it, you can see Andrews casting his ballots and those of his family.
PM Modi’s plan to unlock gold gets new attention as trade gap widens
India’s large trade deficit highlights a curious government plan to close the gap: to force people to hand over their private stashes of gold jewelry.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government have tried to convince gold-obsessed citizens – who collectively own the largest private ownership of bullion in the world – to deposit their treasures in banks and earn interest.
The plan, which dates back seven years, was a resounding flop, attracting only around 25 tonnes of the World Gold Council’s 25,000 estimate held by households and temples in the South Asian nation.
But now the impetus behind it – to stem India’s massive gold imports and reduce the trade deficit by smelting the metal already in the country and reselling it – is of new relevance as the rupee collapses and the trade gap approaches the record it has reached. in July.
“If you can recycle the existing gold at home, the dependence on gold imports decreases and this will reduce the pressure on the current account deficit,” said Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global Financial Services. ltd. “And you can also monetize gold as an instrument to raise funds.
Sakshi Gupta, senior economist at HDFC Bank Ltd., said that with regard to efforts to reduce India’s import bill – whether on gold or oil – “every percentage point account at this stage”.
The government tried to discourage buying bullion in July by raising the import tax on gold to a record high. But a drop in world prices offset the impact. This has been evident during the current Indian festival season – a time when demand for gold peaks, especially during Diwali.
Modi’s scheme, which was originally set up in 2015, allows people to deposit their gold in a bank for a period of one to 15 years in return for interest payments of up to 2.5% on the value of the metal and a promise to return the equivalent amount in gold or cash at the end of the term. The metal is then smelted and resold, which, in theory, boosts local supply and reduces imports.
In comparison with the interest rate on the gold program, the State Bank of India offers a rate of 5% to 6% on fixed cash deposits for a similar period.
The challenge for Modi is that gold is an emotional purchase for Indians. Jewelry plays an important role at weddings and festivals, with bracelets, rings, necklaces and earrings often passed down through families. One of the big downsides to the program is that the jewelry is melted down to check for purity before being resold, meaning depositors may never get their beloved heirlooms back.
Temple Treasures
This is where temples come in. Worshiped institutions, which are run by trusts empowered by law to act on behalf of a deity, play a vital role in Indians’ relationship with gold. Devotees donate the metal to the deities to express their gratitude – for example for the birth of a child – leaving the temples with a vast reserve of the treasure. The trusts are estimated to hold about 4,000 tons, a stockpile about as large as the US Bullion Depository at Fort Knox.
Temple trusts are key to the plan and the government should work with them, according to Ashish Pethe, chairman of the All India Gem & Jewelery Domestic Council.
“There are at least 10 to 15 trusts holding large amounts of gold, so if a certain amount of gold comes out of it, it will be a big relief,” he said.
So far the temples are depositing around 200 to 500 kilograms (440 to 1100 pounds) of gold in small amounts. But that’s nothing compared to what’s needed to make the program work, according to James Jose, managing director of India’s leading gold refiner CGR Metalloys Pvt Ltd.
Surendra Mehta, national secretary of the India Bullion and Jewelers Association Ltd., explains that there is also the difficulty of convincing all the administrators of the temples to allow the deposited gold to be melted down under the program and risk upset their followers.
Generational value
Most Indians, like Aditi Das, are happy to pay a bank to protect their ornaments in lockers rather than earning interest by depositing them in the same bank under the government scheme. The newly married 32-year-old researcher said the plan was unappealing because of the “generational value” of her ornaments.
“Most of my gold is heirloom jewelry and has sentimental value and the thought of it being melted down is not comforting,” Das said. “Even though it’s a gold coin or a gold bar, it’s bought on special occasions, and so I wouldn’t be comfortable giving it up for such a stratagem.”
Another stumbling block has been the operational aspects on the ground, Pethe said. There needs to be flexibility as to how long gold is deposited and there should be “no questions asked” about proof of purchase up to a certain limit, as it is often difficult for people who inherited the gold to prove ownership, Pethe said.
The Deposit Scheme and a related gold sovereign bond scheme, which allows an investor to buy a bond at the price of gold with no underlying physical asset, is “far from a success”, representing less 2% of India’s annual gold consumption. , according to Arora d’Emkay.
Yet rather than abandon the plan, the government should consider modifications by sparing deposits in banks to a limit of around 100 grams from tax department review and other tax exemptions, a- she declared.
“Idle gold stock should be part of the traditional capital raising mechanism,” she said. “It is the only efficient and productive way to optimize the existing stock of gold.”
Senate GOP probe points to Chinese lab leak for COVID origin
The COVID-19 virus most likely originated in a government lab in Wuhan, China, not a wild animal, according to a new report from Republicans on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee .
The report, written by the minority members of the Senate panel, also says the origin of the virus remains unknown primarily due to a lack of cooperation from the Chinese government.
“Nearly three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, substantial evidence has emerged demonstrating that the COVID-19 pandemic was the result of a research-related incident,” the interim staff report concludes. minority. “A research-related incident is consistent with early epidemiology showing rapid spread of the virus in Wuhan, with the first calls for help located near the [Wuhan Institute of Virology’s] original campus in central Wuhan.
The Chinese communist regime has angrily denied the lab leak theory and has blocked the sharing or publication of any information about the virus behind COVID, known as SARS-CoV-2, without state review or approval. . Restrictions remain in place today.
Contrary to Chinese government claims, the first cases of the disease appeared in mid-October or early or mid-November 2019.
The other theory behind the virus is that it emerged from human infections after contact with animals, possibly at the live animal “wet market” in Wuhan. The report says there is less evidence of such a “zoonotic” transfer of the virus.
SEE ALSO: Congressional investigators reveal evidence suggesting Hunter Biden may be compromised by China
“Nearly three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still no evidence of an animal infected with SARS-CoV-2, or a closely related virus, prior to the first human cases of COVID. -19 publicly reported in Wuhan in December 2019,” the report said.
If an animal was the source, no known species emerged as a candidate and no clues as to where the animal was first infected, the report said.
“Although it is likely that SARS-CoV-2 originated from a bat virus, most likely found in horseshoe bats residing in southern China or Southeast Asia , it is still unclear how SARS-CoV-2 traveled more than 1,000 miles from southern China or Southeast Asia before emerging in Wuhan,” the committee report said.
Additionally, committee investigators also determined that the COVID pandemic outbreak differed from previous virus spillovers that had been attributed to an animal host.
The panel based its assessment on coronavirus research conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in collaboration with Western scientists.
“The WIV is an epicenter of advanced coronavirus research that was designed to predict and prevent future pandemics by collecting, characterizing, and experimenting with ‘high-risk’ coronaviruses with the potential to spread to humans,” the report said. .
The institute has collected more than 15,000 bat samples and identified more than 1,400 bat viruses, including about 100 sequences of SARS-related coronaviruses – the genus of coronaviruses related to SARS-CoV-2.
The Wuhan lab database on these viruses was taken offline in September 2019.
Additionally, WIV coronavirus researcher Shi Zhengli revealed from 2018 that her team had infected civet cats and humanized mice with lab-manipulated SARS-related coronaviruses.
The EcoHealth Alliance, a New York-based research group, has made grant proposals to the National Institutes of Health and the Defense Advanced Research Agency to conduct genetic experiments on coronaviruses that have made viruses a ‘high risk’ zoonotic spread in animals and humans.
“SARS-CoV-2 shares many traits that these researchers either wanted to find in SARS-related coronaviruses or wanted to engineer such traits if they were not found naturally,” the report said.
Senate investigators also found that the Wuhan lab experienced six biosafety failures in 2019 and 2020 related to the containment of an aerosolized respiratory virus like COVID-19.
The COVID outbreak also differed from previous outbreaks of SARS, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and multiple avian flu outbreaks, which were far less transmissible between humans than SARS-CoV-2.
If the COVID-19 pandemic originated naturally in an animal host, “there should be evidence that SARS-CoV-2 is circulating in animals before it spreads to humans,” the report says. “Instead, there is no evidence that any animal was infected with SARS-CoV-2 before the first human cases.”
The Senate report is more definitive than two previous origin investigations by the World Health Organization and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
None of these investigations were able to tell whether an animal or a lab leak was the source of the pandemic.
“More than a million Americans have died from COVID-19 and tens of millions have died from this virus around the world,” said Senator Richard Burr, a Republican from North Carolina and a prominent member of the committee. “With COVID-19 still among us, it is essential that we continue international efforts to uncover additional information regarding the origins of this deadly virus.”
A former Trump administration official involved in investigations into the origin of the virus said even the new Senate report lacked teeth and did not make strong recommendations, such as demanding answers from China or the limitation of American gain-of-function research.
“We are still struggling to find out how the pandemic happened and need to stop debating whether the origin is a zoonosis or a lab release,” the former official said. “What is needed are hard-hitting recommendations for reform [at NIH] and actions that hold China accountable.
New concerns about dangerous virus research were raised recently by House Republicans following reports that a Boston University lab experimented with creating a new strain of the COVID-19 virus. .
The State Department fact sheet released in the final days of the Trump administration provides key clues to the origin of the virus, including new links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The report identified WIV experiments involving RaTG13, the bat coronavirus identified by the lab in January 2020 as 96% similar to SARS-CoV-2
WIV has also conducted gain-of-function research to design more contagious viruses.
The United States maintains that, contrary to claims by Chinese officials, the Wuhan facility also carried out secret projects with the military, including animal experiments.
