News
Benjamin Netanyahu plans to return to power as Israel holds elections again
Jerusalem:
Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu eyes a return to power as the country holds its fifth election in four years on Tuesday, with his chances potentially boosted by the rise of the far right.
The longest-serving leader in Israel’s history, the 73-year-old right-winger and security hawk, is campaigning for the first time in years in opposition.
He takes on centrist caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who last year maneuvered a ragtag eight-party alliance into a coalition that successfully ousted Mr Netanyahu from power.
Mr Lapid heads to the November 1 election just days after a diplomatic breakthrough – the finalization of a historic maritime border deal with enemy Lebanon that frees up offshore gas wealth for both sides.
Mr Netanyahu, meanwhile, hopes his 15 years in power can convince the electorate that he alone has the experience to lead the country, despite his ongoing corruption trial.
Polls have emerged as the largest party in parliament, the Knesset, for Netanyahu’s Likud — but in a political system dominated by coalitions, his path to the premiership is far from certain.
Although ballots are still being counted, the two leaders are likely to enter into intense negotiations with smaller parties as they seek to achieve the 61 seats needed for a parliamentary majority.
For Mr Netanyahu, that means rekindling his long-standing ties with the ultra-Orthodox, as he has also courted the far-right alliance of Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.
The duo’s Religious Zionism alliance is soaring in the polls and could clinch third place, more than doubling its current six seats.
Far-right support could serve as Netanyahu’s ticket back to high office, a move that would likely come in exchange for handing over significant powers to Ben-Gvir.
“Crisis of confidence”
With Lapid’s Yesh Atid party trailing Likud in the polls, one of his aides said he “wants to make sure Netanyahu doesn’t get those 61 (seats) with his allies.”
Such a strategy means both convincing the Israelis to turn away from the Likud leader and ensuring that his potential allies win votes.
According to the Israeli electoral system, parties must win a minimum of four seats to enter parliament.
“Lapid is trying to say he’s the only one who can rally the anti-Netanyahu members of the Knesset,” said Gayil Talshir, a political scientist at Hebrew University in Jerusalem.
“He has to make sure that his potential partners cross the threshold,” she added.
Several parties are teetering on the four-seat threshold, including the three Arab-led groups that previously opposed Mr Netanyahu.
Mansour Abbas, leader of Ra’am which became the first Arab party to join a ruling coalition last year, told AFP there was a “crisis of confidence with the Arab public”.
Israeli Arabs make up around 20% of the population and if their turnout drops, as expected, Netanyahu’s bloc could win more seats.
Netanyahu’s future
Overall Israeli turnout is expected to remain relatively high, despite voters being “absolutely tired” according to veteran pollster Dahlia Scheindlin.
As with the last four elections held since April 2019, the political crisis will not end on election day.
Coalition talks can take weeks and, if they fail, there is a chance that the electorate will head to the polls again soon.
Ms Scheindlin said voters “have not changed their minds significantly in recent cycles”, but their leaders’ positions could change.
“What’s different is the shape of the parties and possibly the decisions of the party leaders who will have to decide which coalitions to go into,” she said.
“It changes from election to election, it could change this time too.”
The outcome of this latest vote could have bigger consequences for Mr Netanyahu, who is fighting corruption charges.
Securing the premiership could pave the way for Mr Netanyahu to seek immunity from prosecution, with backing from religious Zionism that promises to overhaul the justice system.
If he stays in opposition, he could “negotiate a plea deal” according to Ms Talshir.
After releasing a memoir this month, she said, Mr Netanyahu, after decades in the political arena, could “set the stage for his departure”.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
ndtv
News
Residents listened to late night music at the Holiday Inn housing 130 asylum seekers
Angry locals took part in loud night music and football tournaments at a Holiday Inn Express which houses 130 asylum seekers.
They claim there was ‘very loud music all night long’ at the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, after refugee families were relocated and young men were put up at the hotel instead.
Images have emerged of people partying in a car park – playing loud music and having five-a-side football tournaments all night long.
John Healey, MP for Wentworth and Dearne, said the Holiday Inn contract had been extended and argued the hotel was ‘totally unsuitable’ as refugee accommodation as it is 11km from the center -town of Rotherham and does not have NHS capacity.
“It is clear that the use of hotels as accommodation for asylum seekers in the UK is a direct result of a broken and unfair asylum system,” Mr Healey said.
Joe Theaker, 35, who lives near the hotel, called for a curfew because he said his children couldn’t sleep because of the noise.
Joe Theaker (pictured), 35, who lives next door to the hotel, called for a curfew as he said his children couldn’t sleep because of the noise
Mr Theaker, a lorry driver with a 10-year-old son, often drives past the Manvers Way hotel between 8 p.m. and midnight.
He said: “They’re bored, so they sleep in during the day and go out at night to play football with a music box blaring.”
“We live near the hotel and have trouble sleeping at night. They play football in the parking lot just about every night.
“We can’t put the children to sleep. It’s been 12 months and the problems are only getting worse.
“The noise continues from 9 p.m. until the early morning. Most of the houses on the street have young families so we are all in the same boat.
“He needs some sort of curfew. People complained to the hotel and nothing was done.
“They are all young guys in their early to mid-twenties. There are sometimes 20 to 30 around the parking lot.
“We can’t fall asleep and when he’s not playing we can’t wait for him to start and it affects the kids.”
Rob Seeds, 38, who has two children aged one and eight and works as a renderer, said nearby houses were mostly occupied by young families and they were tired of the noise.
Rob Seeds (pictured), 38, who has two children aged one and eight and works as a renderer, said the nearby houses were mainly occupied by young families and they were fed up
Footage emerged of men partying in a parking lot – playing loud music and having five-a-side football tournaments all night long
Mr Seeds said: “They play football all night, but that’s the least we can do.”
“It’s that they play very loud music while playing.
“It echoes all over the street and around the estate until one or two in the morning.
“It’s a residential area around the hotel.”
Earlier this year, 130 asylum seekers were moved from the Ibis in Bramley to the Holiday Inn in Manvers.
Mr Healey revealed last month that the Home Office had extended the exclusive contract with the Holiday Inn in Manvers for another year, until October 2023.
Mr Healey said he was “extremely disappointed” with the decision, which he said was made without consulting the community.
In an open letter to the Home Secretary, he argued the hotel was ‘wholly unsuitable’ to accommodate 130 asylum seekers as it is seven miles from Rotherham town center and a lack of capacity in the NHS system.
In an open letter to the Home Secretary, he argued that the hotel was “totally unsuitable” to accommodate 130 asylum seekers.
He said issues include the hotel being seven miles from Rotherham town center and a lack of capacity in the NHS system.
“Once again this is a decision that was taken without consultation with our local community, council or agencies and it goes against what the government said in March that ‘This would be for ‘temporary’ use,’ Mr Healey said.
“It is clear that the use of hotels as accommodation for asylum seekers in the UK is a direct result of a broken and unfair asylum system.
“There are no black and minority ethnic groups in Manvers and Rotherham-based BME organizations have limited capacity to travel to the hotel.”
The Home Office said: “We are working with local authorities whenever possible whenever sites are used for the accommodation of asylum seekers and are working to ensure arrangements are safe for residents of the hotel and local people.”
“We continue to work with local authorities to find suitable accommodation for asylum seekers across the UK and to reduce the use of hotels.”
Holiday Inn Express declined to comment.
dailymail us
News
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 27-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Ravens sputtered for 30 minutes as their injury-ravaged, pass-first offense came up empty in the red zone. They emerged from the halftime locker room as a team transformed, dominating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with zone runs, run-pass options and healthy doses of Devin Duvernay and Isaiah Likely.
They have won two in a row for the first time this season, and with just one game in the next 23 days, they bought themselves a precious cushion to heal up for the stretch run. Here are five things we learned in Thursday night’s 27-22 comeback victory:
The Ravens dominated after they transformed into who they were supposed to be all along.
You probably thought they were cooked as they trudged off the field at halftime. We all did. What other sane conclusion could we draw after watching 30 minutes of soul-deadening Ravens offense?
You want futile red-zone possessions? Penalties that buried them in third-and-long? Confused blocking schemes that exposed quarterback Lamar Jackson to bodily harm? Injuries that sent vital playmakers to the sideline or the locker room? This stinker had them all.
A Twitter mob was forming, eager to usher offensive coordinator Greg Roman out of town once and for all, with this game as the closing argument at his trial.
Then, the damnedest thing happened; the Ravens emerged from the locker room as a team transformed. Their defense had quietly done its duty for most of the night and ushered the great Tom Brady off the field in three plays to start the new half. Jackson took command at the Ravens’ 23-yard line and from that moment on, the veil of sorrow lifted.
The Ravens ran seven times for 27 yards in the first half. But the most creative ground attack in the NFL returned from exile in the third quarter. Jackson used run-pass options to put the Buccaneers on their heels. Roman relied on the mobility of his offensive linemen, especially center Tyler Linderbaum and tackles Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses, to clear expansive lanes for running backs Gus Edwards, Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill. He schemed ways to get the ball to Devin Duvernay, Jackson’s most dynamic target in the absence of injured tight end Mark Andrews and injured wide receiver Rashod Bateman. On three straight possessions, all at least nine plays, the Ravens powered down the field for touchdowns, turning a seven-point deficit into an 11-point lead. They ran for 204 yards on 26 carries in the second half alone.
Afterward, they said the game unfolded as planned. They wanted to take shots with their passing game in the first half and drop the hammer in the second, when an undermanned Tampa Bay defense would be sucking wind. “It really laid out exactly how we had anticipated, in terms of what we called, when we called it in terms of the run-pass ratio,” coach John Harbaugh said. “I thought we’d do a little bit better than three points; we all thought we’d score a little bit more than three, but their defense is tough, and we couldn’t get going with first downs and getting drives extended, but that was how we planned on doing it.”
If that was the grand vision, kudos to Harbaugh and his brain trust. If it was also a case of Roman and Jackson identifying sharp countermeasures during their 15-minute halftime respite, kudos to them.
The upshot is the same: the Ravens displayed resilience and resourcefulness in their most impressive all-around performance of the season. They needed to follow up a tight divisional win at home with an emphatic performance on the road against a desperate but talented opponent. They did it with real mettle and a brand of football that will serve them well as they look to trample one of the league’s easiest slates of opponents over the second half of the season.
We’re glimpsing the potential of a more athletic offensive line.
Jackson’s protectors got their worst moments out of the way early, with the nadir coming when Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea powered between Linderbaum and left guard Ben Powers for a 12-yard sack at the end of the first quarter.
We saw the true upside of this group in the second half, when Ravens linemen used their quickness to stretch the field horizontally and to drop bodies at the second level of the defense.
Moses played his best game as a Raven, not only holding his ground as a pass blocker but overpowering defenders as a run blocker. We also saw Stanley pulling and leading the charge on outside runs. Linderbaum might lose spectacularly every so often when he’s head up with a much larger man such as Vea, but his mobility as a run blocker is something to behold as he fires into space and wrecks linebackers.
This group has already surpassed the performance of last year’s injury-depleted unit, which left Jackson terribly vulnerable as the season went on. There’s still room for growth, however, as Roman explores the possibilities created by his nimble big men.
Justin Houston is still the Ravens’ best pass rusher as he nears his 34th birthday.
We knew the Ravens missed Houston during the three games he sat out with a groin injury, but man has he hammered that point home since returning, with four sacks in two victories despite modest snap counts. He now has six in the five games he has played, and these are not hollow cleanup efforts. He entered the game as the team’s top graded edge rusher, according to Pro Football Focus.
He also provided key run support when the Ravens stuffed the Buccaneers on a 2-point attempt at the end of the game.
The Ravens re-signed Houston after they did not land Za’Darius Smith in free agency or add an immediate contributor on the edge in the first round of the draft. He has already earned the $3.5 million they’re paying him.
“I feel young again,” he said Thursday night.
Houston was the star of another strong all-around effort from coordinator Mike Macdonald’s defense. After Brady cut through the Ravens on an opening touchdown drive, they sent the Buccaneers off the field without a touchdown eight possessions in a row. Even when they did not sack Brady, they got their hands up to deflect his quick passes and put bodies on his targets in the flats. They held Tampa Bay in place while Jackson and the offense built up to that second-half pounding.
Hey, there’s the Isaiah Likely from preseason.
With Andrews in the locker room and then on the sideline in street clothes, the Ravens badly needed a breakout game from Likely. The rookie delivered on their go-ahead drive in the third quarter, bullying through several defenders on a 17-yard catch-and run and finishing with a toe-tapping catch in the back of the end zone for his first career touchdown. He added a 16-yard catch on the drive that put the Ravens up 24-13 and finished with six catches on seven targets for 77 yards.
Who secured the ball on Tampa Bay’s desperate onside kicks at the end of the game? Who else?
Likely clutched the game ball he had been awarded as he waited for his turn to speak at the postgame news conference. He knew this was a night he would not soon forget.
This was the Likely we all saw all summer, the one who seemed to make a showcase catch in every practice, the guy who looked like the best player on the field in a preseason win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Likely’s pass catching skills were never in question, but of late, he could not get on the field enough to show them because of his deficiencies as a blocker and the daft penalties he committed early in the season. After playing at least 20 offensive snaps in each of the first four games, he played seven in the team’s Week 7 win over the Cleveland Browns.
The largest opportunity of his young career arose out of necessity, but that’s so often the case in a sport shaped by injuries. Likely did not pout when his role shrunk, and he answered the call when asked to run in the footsteps of the team’s best offensive player behind Jackson.
This win set up the rest of the Ravens’ season.
The Ravens exhaled four days earlier after they held on to beat the Browns. On Thursday, they finally stacked one victory on top of another despite the injuries that gutted their offense and the presence of Brady, the greatest winner in NFL history, on the other sideline. That would be enough to call this week a rousing success.
But the Ravens’ accomplishment takes on an extra glow when we look at the path ahead. First, they will have 10 days to heal and prepare for the New Orleans Saints, another NFC opponent that has failed to live up to expectations. Then, they will have another 13 days, with their bye weekend in the middle, to rest up for the bottom-feeding Carolina Panthers in Baltimore. They will probably be favored, handily in many cases, for every game they play until their season finale in Cincinnati.
Their first eight weeks tested the nerves of players, coaches and fans, many of whom probably still feel the Ravens should be 6-2 or 7-1 instead of 5-3. The blown leads and tense wins, the offensive dead spots and persistent injuries — this team never seemed to stand on solid ground. But the Ravens played one of the league’s toughest schedules to this point, and they have come out of it with a grip on first place in the AFC North.
They will probably be a substantially healthier team on Nov. 20, when they host the Panthers, than they were against the Buccaneers. Players such as Andrews and Bateman need a break, while reinforcements — outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo and perhaps deep threat DeSean Jackson — are on the way.
We cannot say the Ravens have earned a place beside the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL’s 2022 penthouse. But they’re staring at as clear a path to the postseason as anyone else.
Week 9
Ravens at Saints
Monday, Nov. 7, 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
The millennial super saver earns $135,000 a year and plans to retire at 35
Tanner Firl doesn’t understand why anyone would need a budget.
“It never made sense to me,” the 29-year-old told CNBC Make It. “Most people struggle with not spending money. We have almost the opposite problem.”
Firl and his wife, Isabel, who live in Minneapolis, are practically allergic to spending money on anything they don’t see as a necessity, a common attitude that plays into the couple’s financial strategy.
Firl is part of the FIRE movement – short for financial independence, early retirement – and specifically adheres to a strategy known as “lean” FIRE. Practitioners of this version of FIRE seek to increase their savings rate by cutting out as many unnecessary expenses as possible.
So far, Firl has stashed about $380,000 and hopes to save at least $625,000 to fund an early retirement at age 35. A portfolio of this size would earn his family $25,000 a year in annual income.
Currently, Firl is the primary breadwinner in her family, which also includes her one-year-old son, Teddy, and three cats. He earns $135,000 a year as a software engineer, and about half of each paycheck is spent on food and living expenses each month. He invests the rest.
Here’s how Firl says his super-thrifty lifestyle is preparing him for early retirement.
Pursuing FIRE from an early age: “It all seemed to make a lot of sense to me”
Growing up as one of six children in Rochester, Minnesota, Firl learned the importance of stretching a dollar. Family vacations meant packing in the van to visit family members or spending time at free national parks or monuments. Lunch breaks usually meant stopping for roadside PB&Js.
The Firl family was not short of money. They just wanted their children to learn to work for the things they valued. “Every time we wanted something growing up, we had to spend our own money to buy it or wait for a birthday or Christmas,” says Firl.
As a result, Firl followed the example of his siblings and got a paper route as a school-aged child and worked throughout high school. By the time he got to college, he had discovered a blog written by Peter Adeney, also known as Mr. Money Moustache, one of the most important figures in the FIRE movement. Something instantly echoed.
“It all just made a lot of sense to me: basically spending as little as possible so you can live your life as fully as you want,” says Firl.
Firl graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2015 with a degree in math and landed a job with the National Security Agency that paid an annual salary of around $66,000 a year. That same year, he and Isabel, who had been high school sweethearts, were married.
Within two and a half years, the couple had saved enough to put down a down payment on a house in Minneapolis, where they lived upstairs and covered mortgage payments by renting the basement on Airbnb.
The frugal path to FIRE
The Firls bought their second home for $185,000 in 2018 and sold their first home soon after when managing it as a rental became cumbersome. They finished the basement of their new home for short-term rentals, but had to scrap that plan when Teddy arrived in 2021. The home’s floor plan is just 675 square feet — close quarters for a couple of new parents, one of whom works from home on and off.
As Firl’s salary rose to the $135,000 he currently earns, the couple resisted “lifestyle creep” and maintained their commitment to frugality. If the family needs something, they search for it for free on online marketplaces like Craigslist.
“We’ve also developed a reputation among our friends and family for being very frugal and thrifty,” says Firl. “We end up getting a lot of free stuff just because a family member will see something free on the side of the road, and they’ll think we might like it.”
Plus, the couple don’t have to shell out much for any of their hobbies. Tanner is an avid runner, podcast listener, and board game player, while Isabel writes and manages a Twitch stream. They both enjoy playing video games in the evenings.
Additionally, the couple slashed their pet food and supply budget to $200 a month by attending a food waste nonprofit to cover groceries.
“For $25 a pack – a pack is about half a carload – they just give you a ton of food and then you go and you probably have half your groceries for the month, if not more, depending on how much whatever you want,” said Firl.
Looking forward to a financially independent future
As for the future, Firl acknowledges that aiming to live on $25,000 a year may not seem like enough. But he’s confident they can make it work.
The figure assumes that the house will be fully paid off by then (he currently pays around $1,100 a month in mortgage payments, home insurance and property tax) and that he would theoretically qualify for deeply discounted health insurance in the state of Minnesota.
Still, given how his life has changed over the past few years, Firl understands he’ll have to be flexible about the exact dollar amount and timing of his early retirement. If he and Isabel decide to have more children and move to a bigger house, for example, that could change his calculation.
When Firl hits $625,000 in savings, he doesn’t necessarily plan to transition to a life of leisure. “Retiring…isn’t about sitting on your couch watching Netflix all day or going to the beach and getting a really nice tan,” he says. “It’s about doing what you want in life.”
For Firl, it means having the power to quit a job that doesn’t bring him fulfillment or take a job that he’s more passionate about, even if it brings him less money.
Ultimately, no matter what his retirement looks like, you can be pretty sure of one thing: frugality isn’t going away.
“There’s no shortage of experiences in life, and most of the experiences that will make you happy are probably free or extremely cheap,” he says.
Register now: Be smarter about your money and your career with our weekly newsletter
Don’t miss: Millionaire Who Retired At 30: Here’s How To Calculate How Much Money You Need “For The Rest Of Your Life”
cnbc
News
How Camryn Manheim Brings Deaf Representation to L&O
Ensuring that art imitates life is very important to Law and order star Camryn Manheimespecially when it comes to the portrayal of the Deaf in entertainment.
That’s why she was so excited for her TV character, Lt. Kate Dixon, to use American Sign Language (ASL) on the Oct. 6 episode of the NBC crime drama, during which she used it to communicate with a young girl involved in a dangerous Case.
“It was really meaningful to me,” she exclusively told E! News at New York’s Women in Communications 52nd Annual Matrix Awards on October 26, where she introduced her friend and fellow actress Marlee Matlin with the Matrix award. “I had asked them to integrate deaf characters, and I know that SVU also does a screenplay with deaf characters.”
In doing so, Manheim hopes more shows and movies will continue to reflect real-life diversity, adding, “Not just of diverse colors, but of diverse bodies.”
“We need to have people with disabilities everywhere,” she continued, “people in wheelchairs, blind people, people with cerebral palsy and deaf people.”
Entertainment
News
The daughters receive their father’s military saber years after his death
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) – The Augusta Military Museum got its hands on a U.S. Army Cadet saber from Virginia Polytechnic Institute several months ago. There an entry was made to Lt. Col. JW Howe of Mount Sidney, and the search was on to find his descendants to return the saber.
15 years after his death, Barbara Halvorson and her sister have fond memories of their father.
“Whenever you get something that reminds you of someone you love and your family, you feel grateful to get it back,” Halvorson said.
Curator Richard Van Breemen says none of this would have happened without a couple returning the saber they found in the attic of their home.
Unlike Augusta Military Academy swords, the blade of the saber is curved.
Once research revealed the bigger story, his team’s choice to give the artifact to his rightful home was easy.
“There was no reason for him to stay here. It’s far too important to the family to end up at the antique mall as a trinket or prop or Halloween,” Van Breemen said.
The saber carries a lifetime of Howe’s adventures, from World War II stories to cutting the wedding cake. The saber has a great story to kick off the new chapter now that it’s back in its place.
“The story of how he got back would be the story that goes on, how he got lost and how he found his way back. maybe that’s what a lot of stories do,” Halvorson said.
Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.
Cnn
News
Loss to PSV ‘shows Arsenal’s weakness’ with concerns over whether Mikel Arteta’s side can maintain Premier League title charge with Europa League action
Arsenal’s 2-0 loss to PSV Eindhoven shows that Mikel Arteta’s side could struggle to maintain their Premier League title charge while playing in the Europa League.
That’s according to talkSPORT expert Jamie O’Hara, although fellow Sports Bar host Jason Cundy believes there have been more worrying signs regarding their title tilt in their recent league outings.
The Gunners suffered only their second defeat of the season as they were dominated by PSV in the Netherlands.
A point would have been enough for the north London club to secure top spot in their group, but they were deservedly beaten by Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side, who were denied two goals before Joey Veerman and Luuk de Jong only draw home for the hosts.
It was a poor outing for the Gunners as Arteta made six changes to his squad.
And former Tottenham player O’Hara claimed the defeat underpinned a weakness in their squad which could hurt their ability to retain the Premier League top spot.
“It just shows Arsenal’s weakness in terms of a squad,” he said.
“The 11 players they have are fantastic, Mikel Arteta has built a really good team. You have to put your hand up and say, ‘They look good’.
Why?
Ten Hag to ‘correct’ Antony as pundits fume over ’embarrassing’ display
last
Arsenal husband stabbed and hospitalized as Gunners say defender ‘not seriously injured’
DIRECT
Man United 3-0 Sheriff LIVE REACTION: Ronaldo helps Red Devils reach next stage of UEL
no chance
Belgium boss Martinez responds to talkSPORT host’s England inquiry over De Bruyne
frighten
PSV stun Arsenal as ex-Newcastle star and Man United transfer target shine
drama
Fuming O’Hara says ‘Spurs have been robbed’ and VAR totally wrong to rule out Kane winner
“But as the season goes on, games go by, all of a sudden fatigue will set in, you might get hurt here and there, and then you have to play a different team, different players. , different team and they will struggle.
Cundy, however, said Arsenal’s last two performances in the Premier League would be of more concern to fans, having won a happy 1-0 win over Leeds at Elland Road before being held 1-1 at Southampton. .
“I’m not sure tonight is the one they should be worried about,” said the former Chelsea defender.
“What might concern Arsenal in the last two halves in the last two Premier League games at Leeds and Southampton, there has been a drop in intensity.
“That might be a little more concerning.
“They got away with it at Leeds, maybe they would have had a red card and Leeds missed a penalty.
“And in the second half against Southampton I thought Saints were excellent, I expected Arsenal to kick things up a gear and get a second wind, and that never happened.
“In the long run, that’s going to be where Arsenal fans are likely to be a bit more scared of that team depth.
“What are they going to do, how are they going to deal with it when it’s Thursday-Sunday, Thursday-Sunday if they qualify for the knockout stages of the Europa League?”
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
Benjamin Netanyahu plans to return to power as Israel holds elections again
Residents listened to late night music at the Holiday Inn housing 130 asylum seekers
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 27-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ava Labs to Launch First Web3 Game, Partners With BLRD
The millennial super saver earns $135,000 a year and plans to retire at 35
How Camryn Manheim Brings Deaf Representation to L&O
The daughters receive their father’s military saber years after his death
Loss to PSV ‘shows Arsenal’s weakness’ with concerns over whether Mikel Arteta’s side can maintain Premier League title charge with Europa League action
Ronaldo returns from exile as a goalscorer – RT Sport News
San Diego County supervisors vote to build memorial to fallen firefighters
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
How to Find Luxury Hotel Deals
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News3 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
-
Tech3 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Travel4 weeks ago
How to Find Luxury Hotel Deals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News4 weeks ago
Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Sanibel, Captiva Islands, Florida