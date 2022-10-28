Bet €10 and get €30 free bets with Betfair

Policy

Republican Rayla Campbell hopes to overthrow William Galvin, who is seeking his eighth term. Left: Democrat William Galvin has served as Commonwealth Secretary since 1995. Right: Rayla Campbell is running for office after an uncontested Republican primary. Jonathan Wiggs/Boston Globe, Craig F. Walker/Boston Globe

Election Day is less than two weeks away and Massachusetts voters are expected to choose winners in a number of high-profile races, including the gubernatorial contest between Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl. Several significant proposals are also on the table, including one that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses and another that would impose an additional 4% tax on income over $1 million.

One race that flies under the radar, however, is the competition for the post of Commonwealth Secretary. Longtime incumbent William F. Galvin, a Democrat, takes on relative newcomer Rayla Campbell, a Republican.

The job description of the Secretary of the Commonwealth is broad: it encompasses the maintenance of public records, the storage of historical data, the preservation of historic sites, the registration of companies, and the filing and distribution of regulations and public documents. . In addition to this, and perhaps most importantly, the Secretary of the Commonwealth also oversees the administration of elections in Massachusetts.

How do Galvin and Campbell compare? Where is the race now? Read on for a breakdown of each candidate.

William F. Galvin

Galvin has served as Commonwealth Secretary since 1995 and served as a State Representative before that. If Galvin wins an eighth term in office, he will surpass the record for Massachusetts’ longest-serving secretary of state currently held by Frederic Cook. Cook served for 28 years, from 1921 to 1949, and was the last Republican to hold the post.

Galvin, who turned 72 in September, touts his long tenure and the experience that comes with it as a positive. When he announced his intention to run for office in January, Galvin said the expertise and management skills he had acquired in the role had helped ensure record turnout in recent years.

During the pandemic, Galvin has enthusiastically supported early voting, mail-in voting and same-day voter registration. During the Democratic primary race earlier this year, Galvin’s opponent, Tanisha Sullivan, attacked him on the issue of same-day voter registration. It’s been a possibility in Maine for 50 years, she said, and asked Galvin why it still wasn’t an option for Massachusetts residents.

Proponents of same-day registration argue that it would be an effective tool to increase voter turnout, especially for younger voters and minority voters. Some opponents, including Democrats, argue that the new form of registration would place an additional burden on already overstretched municipal election officials. Local officials are now under even more stress as they scramble to respond to a growing number of requests for records from people who believe the unsubstantiated claim that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen”.

In January, lawmakers voted to order Galvin to conduct a comprehensive study of what it would take for same-day check-in to be implemented statewide. Sullivan said Galvin didn’t push hard enough for the measurement on Beacon Hill.

Galvin was put through a tough contest by Sullivan, a corporate lawyer and president of the Boston NAACP. She attempted to portray Galvin as anti-abortion, but he strongly pushed back in an interview with WGBH.

“His claims are based on voting histories dating back to the 80s,” Galvin told the station. “I made it very clear during the debates we had that I fully support women’s right to make decisions for themselves. …His characterization, I completely reject it.

Interestingly, Sullivan won the official state Democratic party endorsement over Galvin at the party’s nominating convention in June. In a notable speech, Sullivan railed against Galvin for being out of touch with the times and for rolling Massachusetts back from a national leadership role in voting access.

Sullivan won the support of 62% of convection delegates. But in the end, Democratic voters chose Galvin’s experience. He beat Sullivan by a whopping 70.3% to 29.7%. When Galvin ran against Boston City Councilman Josh Zakim in the 2018 Democratic primary, Zakim also defeated Galvin at the convention, but lost to him handily on Election Day.

Galvin’s familiar presence and strong rhetoric about the importance of election integrity combined to put him ahead of Sullivan in the primary.

“We see what is happening in the rest of the country, where they are making it harder for people to vote. They complicate the task. It’s not the American way,” Galvin said during a campaign stop in August, according to WGBH.

The same factors appear to put Galvin in a position to win once again on Nov. 8. In a recent University of Suffolk poll, Galvin led Campbell by 27 points.

Rayla Campbell

Campbell, the first black woman to run for Commonwealth Secretary, ran unchallenged in the Republican primary. Originally from Scituate, Campbell worked as a dental assistant before pursuing a career in insurance and claims management. She ran as a written candidate for Congress in 2020.

Campbell describes herself as a ‘rule of law Republican’ who fights voter suppression, which she says comes in the form of ‘polluted propagandist’ media, misinformation and belief among average people. that the elections are predetermined and that their votes won’t be counted correctly. She also believes that “a flavor of communism and socialism” has crept into Massachusetts politics, which Campbell pledges to fight.

Campbell has made cultural issues a key part of her platform, especially those centered around sexual orientation — and topics around it — taught to young children. Campbell made headlines in May when she used offensive language during a speech at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. Speaking at the Massachusetts Republican Nominating Convention, Campbell said party members should be more concerned about what their children are learning in schools.

“I don’t think it’s right when they tell your 5 year old that he can [perform a sex act on] another 5-year-old,” she said, according to a video posted on Twitter by a convention attendee. “Do you?”

Afterward, Diehl said Campbell’s chosen language was not appropriate or reflective of how Republican candidates would conduct themselves in office. Campbell did not provide evidence for his claim.

In June, Campbell interrupted a story hour event featuring a drag performer hosted by the Holbrook Public Library. In a video posted to his official Facebook page, parents can be seen shielding their children from Campbell’s camera using rainbow flags. Similar incidents across the state have raised concern among local drag artists and librarians.

At an education forum in Newburyport this month, centered on the topic of social and emotional learning. When the dean of multicultural education at Governor’s Academy Edward Carson spoke out in favor of books like Juno Dawson’s “This Book is Gay” and Mike Curato’s “Flamer,” Campbell reportedly cut it.

“They want to take our men and put them in skirts and cut off our daughter’s breasts!” she cried, according to The Newburyport Daily News.

A new Campbell ad airing on WCVB that focuses on similar topics drew a disclaimer from the station before it was shown to viewers, which experts say is incredibly rare. The Boston Globe reported. The 30-second spot includes footage from the graphic novel “Gender Queer: a Memoir” and a voiceover by Campbell. She asks if viewers want their children to “read child pornography.”

But prior to the ad, WCVB reportedly aired a disclaimer stating that the spot was “not approved” by the station, and that “Under federal law, WCVB is obligated to air the following ad without censorship,” according to World.

“Please note that the ad contains language and/or imagery that viewers may find offensive,” it read.

Although much of Campbell’s public activity centered on these topics, she also made her views clear on election-related matters. In an interview with NBC10 Boston, Campbell voiced her opposition to early voting and mail-in voting.

“We vote in person, we vote on a day — it’s Election Day, not the month,” Campbell told the station. “And we should be counting those paper ballots by hand, not relying on machines to do simple work.”

She also told NBC10 that she would push for Election Day to be a Saturday, in an effort to make voting more convenient for residents.