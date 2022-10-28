California driver smashes into grandma and toddler on marked crosswalk

Residents who live there think the road needs proper signals to avoid accidents

A woman and her grandson were crossing a quiet road in San Jose, California when they were hit by a car that drove off without stopping.

The grandmother, 68, is now in an intensive care unit with three broken ribs and a broken shoulder, the mother of the boy, three, said.

A home security camera captured the moment a dark gray 2012 Mazda 3 slammed into the woman, who was pushing her grandson in a stroller, around 5.40pm on Tuesday.

The boy is recovering with a scar and a bruise on his head, his mother told KTVU. The police have opened an investigation to find the car and identify its driver.

“I couldn’t believe it happened,” the three-year-old’s mother said. I can’t imagine how anyone could drive like that. This is so bad.’

The collision occurred at the intersection of Sierra Road — a four-lane highway that connects the eastern foothills of San Jose to the East Capitol Freeway — and Mauna Kea Lane.

The Mazda was captured in home security footage driving through the crossing without slowing down before or after colliding with pedestrians

The video was recorded by security cameras outside a house near the intersection.

Yong Oin, who lives there, said, “I know her. Every day she walks around here and takes her grandchildren on the school trail.

“Cars like this don’t even stop,” she said.

Residents living along the busy stretch of Sierra Road said they felt a simple crosswalk was not enough to cross the road safely.

“A traffic light is better,” Oin said.

The grandmother can be seen starting to cross the road moments before being hit by the Mazda

San Jose police are asking for help in locating the driver. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 408-277-4654.