California driver smashes into grandma and toddler on marked crosswalk
Horrific moment hit-and-run driver rams into 68-year-old grandma, pushing toddler in stroller as they cross California street: Woman fights for life in intensive care as may the boy recover
- A gray Mazda rammed a 68-year-old woman who was pushing her three-year-old grandson in a stroller at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday
- The woman is in intensive care with broken ribs and a broken shoulder while the toddler escaped with a scar and a bruise on his head
- The collision happened on Sierra Road – a busy four-lane road in San Jose
- Residents who live there think the road needs proper signals to avoid accidents
A woman and her grandson were crossing a quiet road in San Jose, California when they were hit by a car that drove off without stopping.
The grandmother, 68, is now in an intensive care unit with three broken ribs and a broken shoulder, the mother of the boy, three, said.
A home security camera captured the moment a dark gray 2012 Mazda 3 slammed into the woman, who was pushing her grandson in a stroller, around 5.40pm on Tuesday.
The boy is recovering with a scar and a bruise on his head, his mother told KTVU. The police have opened an investigation to find the car and identify its driver.
“I couldn’t believe it happened,” the three-year-old’s mother said. I can’t imagine how anyone could drive like that. This is so bad.’
The collision occurred at the intersection of Sierra Road — a four-lane highway that connects the eastern foothills of San Jose to the East Capitol Freeway — and Mauna Kea Lane.
The 68-year-old woman pushing the stroller was knocked to the ground by the speeding gray Mazda. She was taken to intensive care with broken ribs and a broken shoulder
The Mazda was captured in home security footage driving through the crossing without slowing down before or after colliding with pedestrians
The collision happened at the intersection of Sierra Road – a four-lane highway that runs from East San Jose Foothills to East Capitol Expressway – and Mauna Kea Lane
The video was recorded by security cameras outside a house near the intersection.
Yong Oin, who lives there, said, “I know her. Every day she walks around here and takes her grandchildren on the school trail.
“Cars like this don’t even stop,” she said.
Residents living along the busy stretch of Sierra Road said they felt a simple crosswalk was not enough to cross the road safely.
“A traffic light is better,” Oin said.
The grandmother can be seen starting to cross the road moments before being hit by the Mazda
Residents living along the busy stretch of Sierra Road said they felt a simple crosswalk was not enough to cross the road safely
San Jose police are asking for help in locating the driver. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 408-277-4654.
This South Indian Superstar Has Been Approached To Play Dev In Brahmastra 2
Over the last few years, South Indian Cinema has been leading the charge while Bollywood has been going downhill. The nepotism debates, repetitive content, political involvement – they all have been piling up on Bollywood’s misery. However, the story has been exactly opposite for South Indian Industry. In 2022 only, we have witnessed some content-driven masterpieces as well as some mass-entertainers.
KGF 2 and RRR are the Top 2 highest-grossing Indian films this year, with RRR making Western Audience crazy. Vikram and Ponnyin Selva: I earned praises from critics and fared well at the Box Office too. The latest entrant in the list is Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’, which is simply a masterpiece. The root cause of these films’ success was how well they were connected to the roots and how well they portrayed our culture.
With Brahmastra, Bollywood tried doing something similar, even though it didn’t pan out as well as they’d have liked. Now they’re going a step ahead and looking to hire a South Indian Superstar for the lead role in Brahmastra – Part Two. It’s none other than the KGF Fame, Mega Star – Yash.
With rising stardom and PN India success, he was bound to get big film offers and that’s exactly what’s happened. If a recent report by Pinkvilla is anything to go by, he has been approached to play Dev in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra 2. Not just this, Yash was also offered Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ‘Karna’, based on the great epic Mahabharat.
It remains to be seen whether Yash will accept these tempting offers. The bigger question is whether Bollywood will be able to use his stardom properly. Regardless of what happens, Cinema Lovers are up for a treat and some proper Masala Entertainers if rumours turn out to be true. Speaking of South Indian Cinema, you can check this out ; we’ve compiled a list of the 30 Best South Indian Suspense Thrillers in Hindi. Enjoy!
The post This South Indian Superstar Has Been Approached To Play Dev In Brahmastra 2 appeared first on MEWS.
Sunak is almost a billionaire with a net worth double King Charles
Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty have an estimated combined wealth of £730 million ($800 million).
Dan Kitwood | Getty Images News | Getty Images
LONDON — Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made history as the country’s first colored leader and the youngest in centuries, taking office at just 42.
He also breaks the record for the wealthiest occupant of Downing Street – with an estimated fortune greater than that of King Charles III.
Sunak, who replaced Liz Truss as leader of Britain’s ruling Conservative Party on Monday, previously worked as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs, then as a hedge fund manager, before becoming a politician eight years ago.
But he owes much of his huge fortune to his wife, Akshata Murty, a tech heiress whose father, NR Narayana Murthy – who spells his last name differently – founded the Indian computer company Infosys.
A net worth of $844 million
Together, the couple have an estimated fortune of £730 million ($844 million), according to the Sunday Times rich list.
The majority of Murty’s wealth comes from his 0.93% stake in Infosys, which currently has a market capitalization of around $75 billion. However, Murty also owns Catamaran Ventures UK, the UK arm of his father’s venture capital and private equity firm, which has stakes in a portfolio of companies, including a luxury furniture brand co-owned by the eldest daughter of Rupert Murdoch.
Catamaran Ventures did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment.
The couple, who met while studying for an MBA at Stanford University, are also believed to own at least four properties worth an estimated £18.3million, including a flat in California.
Before moving into Downing Street, their primary residence was a five-bedroom house in Kensington, London, worth an estimated £6.6million, as they spent weekends in a Grade-listed retreat II in Yorkshire, according to The Guardian.
Richer than the king?
The personal wealth of Sunak and his wife far exceeds that of Britain’s richest former Prime Minister, Edward Stanley, who was elected in 1852 and had a net worth of around $440 million in money today, according to Guinness World Records.
It is also more than double the wealth of King Charles and his queen consort, estimated at around £370million.
This estimate excludes the value of the wider Crown Estate – a diverse portfolio of buildings, artworks, forests and fields worth billions of pounds – which is not personally owned by the King but rather held by the monarch only for the duration of their reign.
King Charles III greets Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, where he invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Picture date: Tuesday October 25, 2022.
Aaron Chown | via Reuters
Sunak’s appointment as Prime Minister is believed to mark the first time that the people of Downing Street have been wealthier than the people of Buckingham Palace.
It comes at a time when millions of people in the UK are facing a cost of living crisis, raising questions about multi-millionaire Sunak’s ability to understand the experience of ordinary Britons.
Indeed, the former finance minister faced heavy criticism earlier this year over his wife’s “non-domiciled” status, which prevented him from paying tax on his earnings outside the UK. The escape, although legal, is estimated at £20 for the family. million in UK tax.
murty later promised to give up this status and start paying taxes on their full income. As of this writing, Downing Street has not responded to CNBC’s request for confirmation that it has done so.
Finneas is recovering after being injured in a bicycle accident
Finneas is on the mend after being injured in an e-bike accident.
In an October 27 Instagram post, the musician, whose sister is Billie Eilishsaid he underwent surgery after breaking a few bones and shared a chest X-ray showing the extent of the damage.
“Last Friday I had the pleasure of crashing my e-bike, flying over the handlebars and completely demolishing my collarbone as well as sustaining a radial head fracture in my right elbow,” he wrote. . “The severity of my collarbone displacement required me to undergo surgery of which I am now on the other side and feeling great!”
He said he learned a valuable lesson: wearing a helmet.
“As stupid as I felt after the fall, my overriding emotion is gratitude,” Finneas explained. “See, I wasn’t wearing a helmet. Lesson learned forever. I feel so lucky to still be here. Take care of yourself, thank your body for all it does for you.”
Kanye West mural: Chicago rapper’s image painted on Fulton Market amid backlash over comments about Jews
CHICAGO (WLS) — A Kanye West mural in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood is now painted.
The Chicago native and rapper is facing increasing criticism over his anti-Semitic slurs in recent weeks.
Several companies have terminated agreements with him.
SEE ALSO | Protesters on the Los Angeles freeway seen supporting Kanye West’s anti-Semitic comments
The artist who created the mural posted the new version of the mural on social media with West blacked out with the caption “We need better role models.”
The 14-foot mural is located at the intersection of North Sangamon Street and West Lake Street.
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All rights reserved.
Russia invites ‘friends’ to join massive Arctic oil project — RT Business News
Company could help boost Asia-Pacific energy supply, Rosneft says
Russian energy giant Rosneft, which is developing the multi-billion dollar Vostok Oil project in the Arctic region, has invited companies from friendly countries to join the initiative.
“The implementation of the project is continuing according to the previously announced schedule. We will be happy to see all our friends again, including Socar [Azerbaijani oil and gas company]among the participants in this project, Igor Sechin, CEO of Rosneft, said Thursday at the Eurasian Economic Forum Verona in Baku.
According to Sechin, the Vostok Oil project could meet any growing demand from markets in Southeast Asia, India and China. He noted that, having made the strategic decision to “turn east”, Russia is systematically increasing the supply of energy resources to the Asia-Pacific region. Russian oil exports to China and India topped 80 million tonnes in 2021, he said.
Rosneft’s flagship energy project includes 52 licensed areas in the northern Krasnoyarsk region and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, where 13 oil and gas fields are located.
Sechin said earlier that Vostok Oil could deliver up to 30 million tonnes of oil via the Northern Sea Route by 2024. In total, the project will provide production, transportation and transshipment of up to 50 million tons of oil per year during the first stage, and up to 100 million tons when the second stage is completed, according to the CEO.
Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Vostok Oil project “huge and promising.”
For more stories on economics and finance, visit RT’s business section
Villa Park football too strong for Foothill, clinch playoff berth – Orange County Register
TUSTIN — The Villa Park football team left no stone unturned on Thursday night with a CIF-SS playoff spot on the line.
The Spartans posted a 29-point second quarter and earned a 50-28 win over Foothill in a Crestview League Final at Tustin High.
Carter Christie led the way with 224 yards of total offense and five touchdowns and a fumble recovery on defense, while quarterback Nate Lewis threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns, including a 59-yard to Spencer Jarrell.
With the win, the Spartans (5-5, 2-1) edged Foothill (4-6, 1-2) in the league standings and secured Crestview’s automatic second spot in the playoffs. The CIF post-season brackets will be released on Sunday morning.
Villa Park, coming off a 55-7 victory over Brea Olinda on Saturday October 22, impressed coach Dusan Ancich with their ability to perform at a high level despite a short week of preparation.
“The thing I would say our staff are most proud of is having a more mature approach to every game,” Ancich said. “Saturday to Thursday is tough, I don’t care who you play (against), and that was for a playoff spot. It’s a big game. »
Villa Park RB/LB Carter Christie had impact on both sides of the ball as he had 224 total rushing yards, 5 touchdowns and a fumble recovery in the Spartans’ 50-28 win over Foothill. VP wins an automatic place at the CIF. @ocvarsity @VPHSathletics @CarterC1305 pic.twitter.com/Gu47n6tseD
— David Delgado🇪🇨 (@DavidDelgado_OC) October 28, 2022
Foothill quickly fell behind 14-0 after fumbling on their first two drives.
The Knights moved the ball on the first practice, but Nicholas Miali’s throw to running back Charles Hughes was mishandled and bounced off Christie.
The Spartans wasted no time taking advantage of that error as Lewis hit Spencer Jarrell on a 59-yard strike to open the scoring.
After another fumble from Foothill was picked up by Villa Park on the next possession, the Spartans scored on a 5-yard run from Christie.
“As a coach or a fan, it doesn’t get any better than that, jumping in front like that,” Ancich said. “I think it cut the wind for them, even though they moved the ball on us on that drive.”
Foothill responded with a successful 13-play drive that was capped off by Hughes’ 4-yard run. Hughes was the star running back in the final because regular starter Aaron Mitchell was unable to play due to illness.
The Spartans’ 29-point scoring spree in the second quarter allowed them to put the game out of reach.
Christie, Lewis and Jarrell were the catalysts.
Jarrell, who had four receptions for 148 yards, set up two scoring drives with catches of 32 and 21 yards, respectively. The latter came before Lewis’ 23-yard touchdown pass to Christie gave Villa Park a 43-14 just before halftime.
“All of those guys mentioned are juniors and sophomores, so every week they got a little bit better,” Ancich said. “We let Nate (Lewis) throw the ball more and more, and that opened up our attack. We are much more versatile.
Foothill wide receiver Tyler Hawkins had six catches for 62 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Christopher Johnson added a fourth quarter touchdown for the Knights.
After a slow start to the season, Ancich hopes the Spartans have gained momentum heading into the playoffs.
“We’ve been used to success, so after a bad start (to the season) people start looking at you differently,” Ancich said, “so that was a bit humiliating but a lesson we needed.”
