Can Britain become an energy exporter? – POLITICS

PM Modi’s plan to unlock gold gets new attention with trade spread near record high

India’s large trade deficit highlights a curious government plan to close the gap: to force people to hand over their private stashes of gold jewelry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government have tried to convince gold-obsessed citizens – who collectively own the largest private ownership of bullion in the world – to deposit their treasures in banks and earn interest.

The plan, which dates back seven years, was a resounding flop, attracting only around 25 tonnes of the World Gold Council’s 25,000 estimate held by households and temples in the South Asian nation.

But now the impetus behind it – to stem India’s massive gold imports and reduce the trade deficit by smelting the metal already in the country and reselling it – is of new relevance as the rupee collapses and the trade gap approaches the record it has reached. in July.

“If you can recycle the existing gold at home, the dependence on gold imports decreases and this will reduce the pressure on the current account deficit,” said Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global Financial Services. ltd. “And you can also monetize gold as an instrument to raise funds.

Sakshi Gupta, senior economist at HDFC Bank Ltd., said that with regard to efforts to reduce India’s import bill – whether on gold or oil – “every percentage point account at this stage”.

The government tried to discourage buying bullion in July by raising the import tax on gold to a record high. But a drop in world prices offset the impact. This has been evident during the current Indian festival season – a time when demand for gold peaks, especially during Diwali.

Modi’s scheme, which was originally set up in 2015, allows people to deposit their gold in a bank for a period of one to 15 years in return for interest payments of up to 2.5% on the value of the metal and a promise to return the equivalent amount in gold or cash at the end of the term. The metal is then smelted and resold, which, in theory, boosts local supply and reduces imports.

In comparison with the interest rate on the gold program, the State Bank of India offers a rate of 5% to 6% on fixed cash deposits for a similar period.

The challenge for Modi is that gold is an emotional purchase for Indians. Jewelry plays an important role at weddings and festivals, with bracelets, rings, necklaces and earrings often passed down through families. One of the big downsides to the program is that the jewelry is melted down to check for purity before being resold, meaning depositors may never get their beloved heirlooms back.

Temple Treasures

This is where temples come in. Worshiped institutions, which are run by trusts empowered by law to act on behalf of a deity, play a vital role in Indians’ relationship with gold. Devotees donate the metal to the deities to express their gratitude – for example for the birth of a child – leaving the temples with a vast reserve of the treasure. The trusts are estimated to hold about 4,000 tons, a stockpile about as large as the US Bullion Depository at Fort Knox.

Temple trusts are key to the plan and the government should work with them, according to Ashish Pethe, chairman of the All India Gem & Jewelery Domestic Council.

“There are at least 10 to 15 trusts holding large amounts of gold, so if a certain amount of gold comes out of it, it will be a big relief,” he said.

So far the temples are depositing around 200 to 500 kilograms (440 to 1100 pounds) of gold in small amounts. But that’s nothing compared to what’s needed to make the program work, according to James Jose, managing director of India’s leading gold refiner CGR Metalloys Pvt Ltd.

Surendra Mehta, national secretary of the India Bullion and Jewelers Association Ltd., explains that there is also the difficulty of convincing all the administrators of the temples to allow the deposited gold to be melted down under the program and risk upset their followers.

Generational value

Most Indians, like Aditi Das, are happy to pay a bank to protect their ornaments in lockers rather than earning interest by depositing them in the same bank under the government scheme. The newly married 32-year-old researcher said the plan was unappealing because of the “generational value” of her ornaments.

“Most of my gold is heirloom jewelry and has sentimental value and the thought of it being melted down is not comforting,” Das said. “Even though it’s a gold coin or a gold bar, it’s bought on special occasions, and so I wouldn’t be comfortable giving it up for such a stratagem.”

Another stumbling block has been the operational aspects on the ground, Pethe said. There needs to be flexibility as to how long gold is deposited and there should be “no questions asked” about proof of purchase up to a certain limit, as it is often difficult for people who inherited the gold to prove ownership, Pethe said.

The Deposit Scheme and a related gold sovereign bond scheme, which allows an investor to buy a bond at the price of gold with no underlying physical asset, is “far from a success”, representing less 2% of India’s annual gold consumption. , according to Arora d’Emkay.

Yet rather than abandon the plan, the government should consider modifications by sparing deposits in banks to a limit of around 100 grams from tax department review and other tax exemptions, a- she declared.

“Idle gold stock should be part of the traditional capital raising mechanism,” she said. “It is the only efficient and productive way to optimize the existing stock of gold.”

