Canada expands assisted suicide law for mentally ill
Medical assistance in dying (MAID) has been available in Canada since 2016 and is expected to expand in March 2023, extending eligibility to people with mental illness.
Bill C-7 would allow people seeking MAID to apply solely on the basis of a mental disorder. Before the bill was passed, eligibility for MAID was based on a “grievous and irremediable medical condition,” according to a Canadian government report on the practice.
Creighton School of Medicine professor Charles Camosy said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Wednesday that the bill would allow “mature minors” to be euthanized by state physicians without parental consent.
Camosy argued that the practice of MAID already exists for several groups.
“We have the homeless, we talked about it last time. Poor people. Disabled people. Those who suffer from chronic pain. And then just before I started, I did some research on the group of doctors in Quebec who want to kill newborns. That’s what’s next,” he told host Tucker Carlson.
“That’s what happens when autonomy goes crazy.”
The medical humanities professor said health care has been “hyper-secularised” in recent years and is based on “cost-benefit analysis”.
Camosy said he doesn’t think this type of law will take effect in the United States, but added that doctors need to focus on saving their patients’ lives. “What we need to do is support in any way. [we] can, health care that is about healing, not killing.
“There is a coalition of people who are creating a brand new medical school, the Padre Pio School of Medicine in 2026, who are going to do this very clearly, very skillfully,” he added.
“We need to get off the couch and do something about it for those of us who see the writing on the wall here,” he concluded.
Oregon was the first state in the United States to approve physician-assisted suicide, with a law that took effect in 1997. California, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, New Jersey, New Mexico, Vermont , Washington State and Washington, DC have approved similar measures. laws, all with residency requirements. The Montana Supreme Court has ruled that state law does not prohibit medical assistance in dying.
New York Post
Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal and censors ‘Trust and Safety’ Queen Vijaya Gadde
Elon Musk officially became the owner of Twitter late Thursday after his $44 billion deal to take over the company closed. Musk quickly fired top executives from the company, including CEO Parag Agrawal, CEO Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, the “trust and safety” chief known for her fanatical left-wing censorship campaign.
The Washington Post reports that on Thursday, Elon Musk arrived at the offices of Twitter to formally confirm the takeover of his company after the closing of the $44 billion purchase agreement. Musk previously announced plans to cut Twitter’s staff from around 7,500 employees to just over 2,000.
Musk appeared to decide to start at the top of the company and quickly fired top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal, trust and safety policy. The company’s general counsel, Sean Edgett, was also fired according to sources and all were quickly escorted out of the company’s offices in San Francisco.
This would seem to confirm Musk’s previous claims that he was planning to take Twitter in a whole new direction and was unhappy with the current direction, which Musk has publicly criticized on several occasions. Musk took issue with former executives’ decisions on content moderation and product direction, as well as criticism of measures such as former President Donald Trump’s ban.
However, Musk clarified on Twitter Thursday, “Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape where anything can be said without consequences!”
This would seem to mean that Musk’s Twitter will have some form of code of conduct or acceptable behavior that will differ from what is currently implemented on the platform. Musk then tweeted “the bird is released”.
the bird is released
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022
Musk plans to hold a company-wide town hall meeting today. Twitter is also expected to go private today and disband its current board of directors and end public trading of its shares.
Musk is now at the head of one of the most powerful communications platforms in the world just days before a major election in the United States. Many will be watching closely to see how Musk handles the upcoming challenges that an election could bring amid the company transition, already a chaotic event.
Learn more about the Washington Post here.
Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering free speech and online censorship issues. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan
Breitbart News
Jets coaches say QB Zach Wilson getting comfortable 17 games into career
Last Sunday’s 16-9 victory over the Broncos was Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s 17th career game in the league.
That is significant because now he’s played the equivalent of an entire season of games in the NFL.
Where would Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur assess Wilson at this point?
“He’s just getting more and more comfortable,” LaFleur said. “It’s again not to over-talk about, but that was a tough defense that we just went against, I believe that was their fourth home game and their points that they’ve given up were nine, 10, and 12 going into that and we got 16.
“It’s not near good enough and we as an offense, we know we left a lot, we felt like we left a lot out there, but ultimately in two-minute situation and then some other situations where we didn’t turn the ball over, that was playing team ball and that’s something that he’s just learned. He knows when to take his chances, when not to take his chances within a game, he’s getting more comfortable playing the game within the game.
“So I would anticipate that it’s just going to continue to grow and again, if you go back to four weeks ago versus Pittsburgh where we were down by 10 in the fourth quarter, him and the rest of the guys did what they had to do to find a way to get a W. So like I keep preaching to the guys we can play any game, we can play any game necessary, we’ve proven that over four games, we want to get more consistent, but they can play any game.”
Wilson has had an up-and-down career during his first 17 games. He has thrown for 3,027 yards, 10 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He has also dealt with a few injuries during his two seasons in the league. That includes the meniscus tear and bone bruise during the preseason that kept him on the shelf for seven weeks and caused him to miss the first three games of his sophomore campaign.
Since returning from injury, Wilson has passed for 693 yards in four games, but only one touchdown (vs. two INTs). The Jets have won all four of Wilson’s starts, but the passing game has yet to be in sync the way many had expected.
After passing for a touchdown in his first start of the season against the Steelers on Oct. 2, Wilson has gone without a TD pass in his last three games. Also, the Jets recently lost their best threat offensively to a season-ending injury.
Running back Breece Hall, who leads the team in scrimmage yards with 641 yards and four rushing touchdowns, tore his ACL against Denver and will miss the rest of the season. Even with Hall in the backfield, there was a question of if the Jets needed to find a way to open their passing attack.
With Hall no longer an option, Gang Green could be forced to go to the air more.
“I would say whether Breece is here or not, we need more out of the passing game,” Wilson said. “We’re leaving some plays out there on the field.
“We just need to be able to execute and go out there and do our offense. I feel like we’re in a good spot, and everyone is feeling confident. We’re winning games. In the pass game, we would like to be more efficient regardless of if Breece was here or not.”
Wilson will face a tall challenge this weekend as the Patriots come to MetLife Stadium. He struggled in both meetings against New England last year as he passed for a total of 261 yards, zero touchdowns and four interceptions as the Patriots swept the season series. Wilson also suffered a sprained PCL in the second game against New England.
Although they lost to the Bears 33-14 in Foxboro last Monday night, the Patriots are still one of the better teams against the pass. New England is allowing just 208.3 yards per game through the air. The Patriots defense is also tied for third in turnovers (13).
“New England has forever been a team that just feasts on your mistakes,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “The reason why they are such a good ball-hawking defense is because I’ve said it before, they’ve been coaching that system for what seems like a hundred years.
“They know every single detail and the players are so well-coached because of all the detail that goes into what they coach, and they can anticipate and they know how teams are going to attack them, and they can just, they can be opportunistic, so you’ve got to be very ball conscious as an offense to make sure that you’re not giving them freebies.
“So, that’s always going to be the challenge when you play New England, the more comfortable you are in a system, the more you can cheat, knowing what their weaknesses are. And you see it all on their tape, they’re again, very well-coached, they’re very disciplined, they play fast, and they do a really nice job.”
()
What are the stakes of the legislative elections of 2022 : NPR
Laurence Kesterson/AP
State legislative races may seem small compared to national political contests. But 2022 is shaping up a little differently.
Super PACs and groups affiliated with democratically aligned parties are spending tens of millions of dollars across the country trying to change the makeup of state legislatures in key swing states, warning that fair elections could be at stake.
The Republican Party aims to defend its majorities and flip the houses in states where Democrats currently control both the legislature and the governorship.
In either scenario, these legislative bodies have become increasingly powerful in shaping policy on health care, voting, education, and reproductive rights.
US Supreme Court could give state legislatures power to control federal elections
Much of the urgency for Democrats stems from a case the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear this fall. The result of Moore v. Harpera fight against partisan gerrymandering in North Carolina, could give new legitimacy to a fringe legal doctrine known as the “independent state legislature theory”.
Proponents of the theory argue that the U.S. Constitution gives state legislatures near total control over the conduct of federal elections, overruling both state constitutions and state courts. In an extreme scenario, the theory could be used to justify that a legislature “refuses to certify the results of a presidential election and instead selects its own list of voters,” the Brennan Center for Justice attorney said. , a non-profit think tank. and advocacy group, wrote in June.
This is a real concern for Democrats. After the 2020 election, many Republican lawmakers in states like Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Wisconsin took steps to nullify the elections or cast doubt on the results.
Four of the six conservative Supreme Court justices have indicated support for the theory in recent opinions.
Currently, the GOP holds majorities in state legislatures in most major swing states. As a result, Democrats and Democratic-aligned outside spending groups are pouring money into competitive legislative races where they see an opportunity to flip seats.
“A single seat in the Arizona State Senate could be more important than any other election in the country this year when it comes to the health and stability of our democracy,” says Daniel Squadron, former US senator. New York State and founder of super PAC The States Project.
Matt York/AP
Spending on legislative races has skyrocketed
The States Project has pledged to spend $60 million on these races. Forward Majority, another group promoting Democratic candidates in state legislatures, is investing $20 million this cycle, 70% of which will go to 25 legislative races in three states: Pennsylvania, Arizona and Michigan.
Much of this spending is simply to get voters on the ground in key areas to care about these races.
“Voters often don’t know who the candidates are, they don’t know what’s at stake, and they don’t always vote the whole ballot,” says Vicky Hausman, founder and co-CEO of Forward Majority.
Those 25 could be a “bulwark” against attempts, like those that followed the 2020 election, to send independent voters to Washington and override the popular vote, Hausman says.
The party’s official branch, the DLCC, announced that it had raised $45 million for the races in October.
Still, those numbers pale in comparison to the amount that can be spent on a single congressional contest.
The Republican Party wants to protect its majorities. Gerrymandering helps.
The GOP’s goal this round is largely to hold on.
“We have said from the start that our number one priority this year is to defend our wafer-thin majorities in states like Arizona, Michigan and New Hampshire,” RSLC communications director Andrew Romeo wrote to NPR. “It hasn’t changed as we go down the stretch.”
The reversal of Roe vs. Wade boosted Democrats, making the possibility of an all-out “red wave” less certain. Conventional political wisdom dictates that they should win more seats, as the party not in the White House usually does during midterms.
However, in many states, Republicans have a different kind of advantage. In order to redraw district lines to benefit their own party after the 2010 census, Republicans put together a majority to win state legislatures that year. Even after another round of redistricting since then, very few races are actually on the line. The party already holds a majority in 55 of the 88 chambers with elections this year, according to the RSLC.
“It’s this endless feedback loop where the state legislature plays a role in shaping its own lines, runs for office along those lines, and then can stay in office,” says Sam Wang, professor and director of the Gerrymandering Project at Princeton University.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
State legislatures are in the driver’s seat on key issues, from abortion to voting
State legislatures have grown in influence and power over the past two decades, leading to a patchwork of laws across the country on reproductive rights, voter registration, health care, education and firearms.
“Decisions made in state capitals probably have a greater impact on people’s day-to-day activities than most decisions made in Washington, DC,” says Peverill Squire, a professor of political science at the University of Missouri.
Some of that is unintentional, because the gridlock in Congress has slowed the pace of federal legislation, he says. Some of them are self-explanatory, like when in 2013 the U.S. Supreme Court struck down parts of the Voting Rights Act and allowed states to make changes to election law without the prior federal approval.
When it comes to abortion rights, a shift in power in some state chambers could either give the GOP the advantage of overriding Democratic governors’ vetoes to institute new restrictions — for example in North Carolina — or could put more Democrats in a position to preserve abortion rights, in states like Pennsylvania and Michigan.
“States and state legislatures in particular set the tone and direction of our country…while the rest of us are distracted by the glowing objects inside the Beltway,” Squadron says.
NPR News
Country superstar Shania Twain will return to Xcel Energy Center in May
With a new Netflix documentary now streaming and her sixth album due out in February, country superstar Shania Twain will hit the road in the new year, with a May 17 stop booked for St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center.
Tickets, at prices to be announced, go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 4 through Ticketmaster.
Twain released her debut album in 1993, but her career didn’t truly take off until she met producer Robert “Mutt” Lange. Up to that point, Lange was known for helping craft huge-selling rock records, including AC/DC’s “Back in Black,” the Cars’ “Heartbeat City” and Def Leppard’s “Pyromania.” Together, the pair made three albums that sold more than 43 million copies in the U.S. and spawned a series of hits including “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under,” “You’re Still the One,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “Forever and for Always.”
After completing her 2004 tour, Twain retreated from the spotlight. In 2008, she divorced Lange and married Nestle executive Frederic Thiebaud three years later. Twain returned to the stage in 2012 for what would become a 105-show residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
In 2015, Twain embarked on what she said would be her final tour. She played 72 North American dates, including two shows at Minneapolis’ Target Center.
Just three years later, Twain hit the road once again in support of her fifth album, “Now.” She sold out Xcel Energy Center that May. In December 2019, she launched her second Vegas residency, which was disrupted by the pandemic for nearly two years. She wrapped the residency in September.
Twain’s Netflix documentary “Not Just a Girl” debuted in July and was accompanied by a new compilation album. It tells the story of her life and career and features studio session footage from throughout her career. She also discusses her impending new album, “Queen of Me.”
Democrats bring out heavy hitters including Obama as mid-term outlook darkens – Live | american politics
Obama, Sanders, Biden and Harris: They all came out today in what can best be described as an effort to stem the hemorrhage Democrats are expected to make midterm on Nov. 8.
Polls have worsened dramatically for the party in recent weeks, indicating that a “red wave” of Republican wins that seemed avoidable over the summer could indeed be coming. The estimate below from Cook Political Report is typical of what analysts now say they expect in the House of Representatives, where the GOP needs to win six seats to create a majority:
Democrats’ chances are seen as better in the Senate, but a resurgence in GOP support has led polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight to rate their chances of continuing to control the chamber for the next two years as very, very slim.
Here’s where the nation’s most prominent Democrats will be today:
Joe Biden will speak at a reception for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party at 7 p.m. Eastern Time, where he will be joined by the Vice President Kamala Harris. She must participate in a moderated discussion on the protection of reproductive rights with women in Congress Mary Gay Scanlon and actress Sophie Bush in Philadelphia at 3:50 p.m.
barack obama will be in Atlanta, campaigning alongside Senator Raphael Warnock and Stacey Abrams, who is running for governor. Clinging to the Warnock seat is seen as crucial to the Democrats’ chances of keeping control of the Senate.
Senator Bernie Sanders has three events scheduled today, all in Nevada, where polls indicate the senator Catherine Cortez Masto is in an uphill battle to retain a seat that is equally critical to maintaining the Democratic majority. He’ll be in Reno at 3 p.m., then appear in Las Vegas for events at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Key events
Nancy Pelosi’s husband attacked at his San Francisco home
Paul Pelosi, husband of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked at his San Francisco home, the lawmaker’s office said. The Guardian’s Ed Pilkington has the latest on this groundbreaking story:
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was rushed to hospital early Friday after an attack took place at the couple’s home in San Francisco.
Pelosi’s office said he was “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into Pelosi’s home.
“The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation,” the office of the longtime Democratic congresswoman and House speaker said.
In a statement, Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill said her husband, 82, was “receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery.” Hammill said Nancy Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time of the attack.
“The speaker and his family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request confidentiality at this time,” Hammill said.
Obama, Sanders, Biden and Harris: They all came out today in what can best be described as an effort to stem the hemorrhage Democrats are expected to make midterm on Nov. 8.
Polls have worsened dramatically for the party in recent weeks, indicating that a “red wave” of Republican wins that seemed avoidable over the summer could indeed be coming. The estimate below from Cook Political Report is typical of what analysts now say they expect in the House of Representatives, where the GOP needs to win six seats to create a majority:
Democrats’ chances are seen as better in the Senate, but a resurgence in GOP support has led polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight to rate their chances of continuing to control the chamber for the next two years as very, very slim.
Here’s where the nation’s most prominent Democrats will be today:
Joe Biden will speak at a reception for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party at 7 p.m. Eastern Time, where he will be joined by the Vice President Kamala Harris. She must participate in a moderated discussion on the protection of reproductive rights with women in Congress Mary Gay Scanlon and actress Sophie Bush in Philadelphia at 3:50 p.m.
barack obama will be in Atlanta, campaigning alongside Senator Raphael Warnock and Stacey Abrams, who is running for governor. Clinging to the Warnock seat is seen as crucial to the Democrats’ chances of keeping control of the Senate.
Senator Bernie Sanders has three events scheduled today, all in Nevada, where polls indicate the senator Catherine Cortez Masto is in an uphill battle to retain a seat that is equally critical to maintaining the Democratic majority. He’ll be in Reno at 3 p.m., then appear in Las Vegas for events at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Democrats deploy the big guns as midterm advantage slips away
Hello, readers of the American political blog. As their prospects of retaining control of Congress dim, the Democrats are today sending their biggest names to make their case to the American people. These include barack obamawho will perform in Georgia alongside Senator Raphael Warnock and candidate for governor Stacey Abrams. Joe Biden will address Democrats in Pennsylvania, where he will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris. And Bernie Sanders will rally the Nevada base.
There are many other news expected today:
-
Elon Musk now owns Twitter, and the question is, will it keep its promise to let donald trump back on the influential social media platform? Follow the Guardian live blog for more on this.
-
young people aren’t showing up for early voting and Democrats are worried, Politico reports.
-
A new Gallup poll found that a record number of American adults believe there is more crime than a year ago, underscoring how public safety has become a major issue in this year’s election.
theguardian
The Loop NFL Picks: Week 8
Cardinals at Vikings (-3½):
Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury made headlines last week by getting into an angry confrontation on the field during the Cardinals’ victory over New Orleans. So they can expect a warm welcome from Minnesota fans, who have gone almost a full year without seeing mediocrities fighting on the sideline.
Pick: Vikings by 7
Packers at Bills (-10½):
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers called out his teammates again during his usual Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. The host was so stunned by the harshness and candidness of the comments that he briefly stopped genuflecting.
Pick: Bills by 9
49ers at Rams (+1½):
Rams future hall of famer Aaron Donald announced that he’s leaving Kanye West’s Donda Sports agency after the rap star’s anti-Semitic comments. West has not commented yet, so it’s not known when he will go “Death Con 3” on Donald, too.
Pick: 49ers by 3
Broncos vs Jaguars (-3½):
The Broncos announced that they are unveiling a new uniform for Sunday morning’s game in London, debuting dark blue pants. This should make it much less noticeable the next time Russell Wilson soils himself.
Pick: Jaguars by 7
Panthers at Falcons (-6½):
Atlanta’s mascot, Freddy Falcon, raised eyebrows by getting into a physical confrontation with youth football players during halftime of last Sunday’s game. Despite the incident, Freddy is still polling several points ahead of Herschel Walker.
Pick: Falcons by 1
Bears at Cowboys (-9½):
Barack Obama made a rare TV appearance Monday night, cheering on his beloved Bears on ESPN’s Manningcast. The former president agreed to do the spot when it was guaranteed he could remain hundreds of miles away from the current president.
Pick: Cowboys by 7
Steelers at Eagles (-10½):
It’s great times in the city of brotherly love with the Phillies in the World Series and the Eagles being the NFL’s only unbeaten team. It almost makes up for the nausea many of the natives experienced watching the Pennsylvania Senate debate.
Pick: Eagles by 9
Patriots at Jets (+1½):
New England QB Bailey Zappe was caught on the sidelines Monday night singing along with the 2003 hit “Stacy’s Mom.” This could set up an interesting matchup this week with the Jets’ Zach Wilson, who’s already notorious for dating moms.
Pick: Jets by 7
Giants at Seahawks (-2½):
Pete Carroll said “who would have thunk it” after his Seahawks moved into first place in the grossly overrated NFC West. For our part, we’re wondering “who would have thunk it” that Carroll would still be coaching in Seattle eight years after throwing away a Super Bowl.
Pick: Giants by 3
Commanders at Colts (-3½):
Indy quarterback Matt Ryan said he was “individually and personally disappointed’ to be benched, likely for the rest of the season. Matty Ice will be replaced by second-year backup Sam Ehlinger because Andrew Luck is still not taking the Colts’ calls
Pick: Colts by 7
OTHER GAMES
Dolphins at Lions (+3½):
Pick: Dolphins by 6
Raiders at Saints (+1½):
Pick: Saints by 3
Titans at Texans (+3½):
Pick: Titans by 7
Bengals at Browns (+3½):
Pick: Bengals by 7
BYES
Chiefs, Chargers
RECORD
Week 7
8-6 straight up
8-6 vs. spread
Season
63-44-1 straight up (.589)
53-55 vs. spread (.491)
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
