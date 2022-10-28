News
Cardinals at Vikings picks: Will Kyler Murray be playing video games on the sideline?
Pioneer Press reporters who cover the Vikings forecast Sunday’s home game against the Arizona Cardinals:
Dane Mizutani
Vikings 34, Cardinals 21: This is where the Vikings start to establish themselves as a legitimate contender in the NFC. Plus, the new Call of Duty comes out this weekend, so Kyler Murray’s mind might be elsewhere.
John Shipley
Cardinals 29, Vikings 23: coming off a momentum-killing bye, Vikings struggle to stop a potent offense. Fourth-quarter rally falls short this time.
Chris Tomasson
Vikings 29, Cardinals 26: If the Vikings win Sunday, fans really can start getting giddy. A 6-1 start would be their best since 2009, when they finished 12-4 and went to the NFC Championship Game.
Charley Walters
Vikings 31, Cardinals 28: Minnesota, which hasn’t blown anybody out this season, holds on despite late rally by scrambling Kyler Murray, who is the NFL’s fastest QB. After this victory against a sub-.500 team, Vikings play another loser, Washington, to go 7-1 into a big showdown with Bills.
Kayaker rescued from English Channel by fishermen was upset after breakup, father reveals
The kayaker rescued from the English Channel by fishermen after snagging on a buoy is a troubled Briton from Blackpool who has been left devastated following a recent split with a girlfriend.
Daniel Lewis was spotted in the news by his anxious father Richard, who had become increasingly concerned about his 28-year-old son after not hearing from him for weeks.
Troubled Daniel, from Blackpool, had recently suffered the added heartbreak of parting ways with a girlfriend.
His father, Richard Lewis, told MailOnline how ‘both relieved and worried’ he was when he saw pictures of his son, struggling with personal issues, being rescued from the sea.
Mr Lewis, from Blackpool, told MailOnline: ‘From the moment I saw the pictures of the boy rescued from the sea I knew it was my Daniel.
“I am so happy that he is safe and healthy and being treated in hospital. But I was really afraid that he was almost lost at sea.
“I had no idea he was planning something like this.
“Richard had a lot of problems and he moved around a lot. He lived between Liverpool, Wrexham and Birmingham.
“I try to keep an eye on him and try to talk to him on the phone as often as possible. But the other day, he just disappeared. I learned later that he had broken up with his girlfriend.
“I had no idea he had come down south or intended to paddle across the English Channel.
‘Daniel has never kayaked. He doesn’t even own a canoe.
Daniel clung to the buoy for up to 48 hours after his inflatable kayak capsized in the middle of the English Channel.
The 28-year-old nearly drowned and reportedly told rescuers he survived by eating raw mussels, crabs and seaweed during his maritime ordeal.
Briton Daniel Lewis, 28, whose kayak capsized while crossing the English Channel to France was rescued yesterday morning after fishermen found him hanging on a buoy for life.
He was rescued by a group of fishermen from the Netherlands in the English Channel before being airlifted to a French hospital by the French coast guard.
After being taken on board, the exhausted British kayaker (pictured) was offered water and a Snickers chocolate bar
He was only rescued after being spotted by fishermen, suffering from hypothermia and exhaustion.
Today coastguards in France, where he was taken for emergency treatment, revealed he did not appear to have received proper training in the use of a kayak and did not appear not have any backing or backing for his attempt at such a dangerous crossing.
Orlane Saliou, spokesman for the maritime gendarmerie, the French equivalent of the coast guard, said he did not appear to have experience.
She added that her good physical condition and the timely rescue had “saved her life”. But she denied some media reports that he could have been lost at sea for 12 days – as it would have been impossible to survive.
Ms Saliou told MailOnline: “His motives for this crossing are not very clear but it would seem that a sporting project must be ruled out.”
“The maritime gendarmerie is currently conducting an investigation into this subject.
“The person suffered from hypothermia, general fatigue and dehydration but given his good physical resistance, his general state of health is rather good.
“The victim was taken care of by the French health services as soon as he arrived on the territory.
‘The responsiveness of the CROSS Griz-nez [maritime emergency station] and the rapid engagement of the French Navy helicopter Dauphin probably saved his life.
She added that the Briton attempted to cross the ‘busiest waterway in the world’ which 400 commercial ships pass through every day and endure 120 days a year of ‘force seven gales’.
Daniel was spotted by the crew of the cutter vessel ‘De Madelaine’, from Urk in the Netherlands which launched the rescue attempt at 11am yesterday.
He was found while skipper and owner Teunis de Boer was cruising between England and France this morning when he spotted something in the water.
French Channel authorities said he was found by fishermen hanging on to the “Colbart Nord” buoy halfway between Dover and France.
Fisherman Teunis de Boer grabbed a pair of binoculars and saw the exhausted and distressed Briton wearing nothing but a swimsuit ‘waving at us like crazy’
Daniel (pictured), 28, was suffering from severe hypothermia when he was brought on board
De Madelaine’s crew then wrapped him in blankets and called the French coast guard, who airlifted him to hospital for treatment, photographed
The captain wanted to make sure they didn’t get too close to the buoy when he “saw something crazy moving” near it, he told local media.
Mr De Boer grabbed a pair of binoculars and, to his surprise, saw the exhausted and distressed Briton wearing nothing but a bathing suit ‘waving at us like crazy’, according to De Telegraaf.
Despite the choppy weather, the crew quickly worked to save him by sailing towards him and throwing a lifeline into the water. The man managed to use his last strength to reach out so they could bring him to the boat.
Daniel was suffering from severe hypothermia when he was brought on board with a body temperature of just 26C, Het Urkerland reports.
The Briton was also bruised, dehydrated and his eyes were “very deep in their sockets”. “It’s a miracle that he survived,” said captain De Boer.
The heroic crew then offered the exhausted man a bar of Snickers chocolate who then told him he had kayaked from Dover to France but his boat had capsized leaving him with the only option of hanging on to the floating buoy.
Authorities believe he spent around 48 hours in the water and on the buoy.
Daniel is now hospitalized in Boulogne-sur-Mer and is said to be able to speak but is in “poor condition”.
Dane Mizutani: Vikings look like NFC contenders. It’s time for GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to raise the stakes.
Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah made his now-infamous statement in a chat with USA Today this past offseason. The former commodities trader on Wall Street opened up about his strategy when it comes to building a team, breaking it down he would a math problem, then concluding, “You never want to go full Rams.”
That was a direct reference to how the Rams have consistently mortgaged parts of their future in the name of contending in the present. It worked out for the Rams last season. They won the Super Bowl.
Not long after USA Today published the article, Adofo-Mensah walked it back, admitting, “That was probably not the best turn of phrase.” He made it clear that he has a lot of respect for the Rams and what they have accomplished. He then likened the NFL to poker and said it’s not always wise to push the chips to the center of the table.
Still, with the Vikings sitting at 5-1 entering this Sunday’s noon game against the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium, it’s time for Adofo-Mensah to raise the stakes. After coining the term “competitive rebuild” shortly after being hired, Adofo-Mensah has likely realized that this version of the Vikings is proving to be more competitive than many thought they would be.
As a whole, the NFL has been mired in mediocrity this season. Not only is scoring down leaguewide, there don’t appear to be any elite teams outside of the Bills and Chiefs in the the AFC, and the Eagles in the NFC.
Frankly, it doesn’t matter that the Vikings looked rather unimpressive for prolonged stretches so far. They are well on their way to a division title, leading the Packers and Bears by 2 1/2 games in the NFC North heading into this weekend’s games.
It’s realistic for the Vikings to have the NFC North wrapped up by Thanksgiving with the way things have been going. The competition stinks.
That should be reason enough for Adofo-Mensah to make a move, and if it’s not, a data analysis of his peers should provide the push he needs.
Just look at the current landscape of the NFC. It’s not exactly a who’s who of the impressive football teams.
The division leaders include the Eagles (6-0), Vikings (5-1), Seahawks (4-3) (!) and Falcons (3-4) (!!). Meanwhile, the Giants (6-1), Cowboys (5-2) and Rams (3-3) currently occupy the other playoff spots with the 49ers (3-4) seemingly in position to make a run.
Though the Vikings might be good enough to run away with the division as currently constructed, they could legitimately contend in the conference with a little help from the front office. No team in the NFC is hands-down better than the Vikings right now aside from the Eagles, and even they have their flaws.
That’s something Adofo-Mensah needs to consider ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. Especially with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman improving his team this week by acquiring edge rusher Robert Quinn and 49ers general manger John Lynch making a big addition last week by acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey.
There’s no doubt the Vikings would benefit from adding another receiver to open things up for Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, or adding another cornerback to take some of the pressure off veteran Patrick Peterson on the outside.
The salary cap presents a problem as the Vikings only have $851,678 to spend, according to Over The Cap, which is the lowest in the league. That said, the Vikings could create some space by restructuring a couple of contracts. This has been a standard practice for them over the past couple of seasons.
Now this doesn’t mean Adofo-Mensah has to trade a million draft picks for an aging player. It’s probably not wise for the Vikings to go full Rams at this point.
To pull from his original metaphor, though, Adofo-Mensah needs to realize that his hand is better than he might have anticipated a few months ago.
Tata Power’s profit jumps 94.1% on strong energy demand
Tata Power Company Ltd reported a 94.1% increase in second-quarter profits on Friday as energy consumption remained robust as economic activity intensified following the pandemic shutdowns.
Conglomerate Tata’s energy arm’s consolidated net profit rose to 8.19 billion Indian rupees ($99.34 million) for the three months ended September 30, from 4.22 billion rupees a year earlier, according to an exchange file.
Electricity consumption has rebounded and is expected to increase in the coming months as the monsoon winds down and the festival season continues. A rise in coal prices amid strong demand also pushed up electricity prices.
Consolidated operating income increased by 43% to 140.31 billion rupees.
The company posted strong growth in its business segments such as generation, transmission, distribution and renewable energy, with after-tax profit rising for 12 consecutive quarters, chief executive Praveer Sinha said.
While the company derives most of its revenue from power generation and transmission, it is looking to aggressively grow its renewable energy business, and in April it secured $525 million from a consortium led by BlackRock to finance its growth.
Revenue from its power generation segment increased by 118% to Rs 48.34 billion, transmission revenue increased by 32.9% and renewable energy revenue increased by 7.2%.
($1 = 82.4410 Indian rupees)
Ukraine: Blackouts back in Kyiv as war takes multiple fronts
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian authorities on Friday announced further rolling blackouts in and around the country’s largest cities amid ongoing Russian strikes targeting energy infrastructure.
Ukrenergo, the state operator of Ukraine’s high-voltage transmission lines, said “emergency outages” of four hours a day or more had resumed in the Kyiv region.
Gov. Oleksiy Kuleba, said on Telegram on Friday that residents of the capital region could expect to see “tougher and longer” power outages compared to earlier in the war.
The mayor of Kyiv said that the city’s power grid was operating in “emergency mode,” due to with electricity supplies down by as much as a half compared to pre-war levels. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said he hoped Ukrenergo would find ways to address the shortage “in two to three weeks, barring circumstances beyond their control.”
Oleg Syniehubov, the governor of the Kharkiv region in northeast Ukraine, announced on Telegram that daily one-hour power outages would begin Monday across the province, including the regional capital, which is Ukraine’s second-largest city.
He said the measures “are necessary to stabilize the power grid, because the enemy continues shelling (Ukraine’s) energy infrastructure.”
Officials across the country have urged people to conserve energy by reducing their electricity consumption during peak hours and avoiding the use of high-voltage appliances.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week said that 30% of Ukraine’s power stations had been destroyed since Russia launched the first wave of targeted infrastructure strikes on Oct. 10.
In Russia, the defense minister reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the military had called up 300,000 reservists since Putin issued a mobilization order last month to bolster the country’s forces in Ukraine.
Putin’s effort to beef up the number of Russian troops positioned along the 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line in Ukraine followed several setbacks, including the Russians having to withdraw from the Kkarkiv region. The mobilization fueled protests in Russia and prompted tens of thousands of men to flee the country.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin on Friday that 82,000 reservists were deployed to Ukraine, while 218,000 others were still being trained. Shoigu said there was no immediate plan to round up more.
Putin told Shoigu the military needs to make sure the 300,000 reservists called up so far are trained and appropriately equipped “to make people feel confident when they need to go to combat.”
Activists and Russian media reports have said that many of the draftees were told to procure basic items such as medical kits and flak jackets themselves and did not receive training before they were sent to fight in Ukraine.
Some were killed within days of being called up and deployed without receiving even basic refresher training.
Shoigu acknowledged that “problems with supplies existed in the initial stages” but told Putin that they have now been solved and the reservists have received all the necessary items.
Putin ordered Shoigu to submit his proposals for reforming the ground troops and other parts of the military on the basis of their performance in Ukraine.
Russian missile and artillery barrages killed at least four people and wounded 10 others in 24 hours, most of them in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province, the country’s presidential office said Friday. Russian forces were gearing up for an assault on Bakhut following a string of setbacks in the east.
Russian fire struck several towns across the Dnieper River from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the presidential office said. Shelling damaged dozens of residential buildings and cut power lines in Nikopol. Power also was cut to thousands of families in the neighboring towns of Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka.
An S-300 air defense missile destroyed a three-story administrative building and damaged a new residential building nearby, said Mykolaiv regional governor Vitalii Kim. Russian forces have frequently used converted S-300 missiles to strike ground targets in Ukraine.
While Russian forces pounded targets across Ukraine with missiles and artillery, Moscow pressed its ground advance on the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiikva, turning the entire Donetsk region into “a zone of active hostilities,” according to Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko.
“Civilians who remain in the region live in constant fear without heating and electricity,” Kyrylenko said in televised remarks. “Their enemy is not only Russian cannons but also the cold.”
A Russian takeover of Bakhmut, which has remained in Ukrainian hands throughout the war, would open the way for the Kremlin to push on to other key Ukrainian strongholds in Donetsk.
A reinvigorated eastern offensive could also potentially stall or derail Ukraine’s push to recapture the southern city of Kherson, a gateway to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin also illegally annexed the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Much of the fighting since then has appeared geared toward consolidating Moscow’s control over territory that Putin has proclaimed as Russia’s in violation of international law and put under martial law.
Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai reported Friday that Russian soldiers had retreated from some areas as Ukraine’s army fought to retake ground. Moscow claimed Luhansk’s complete capture in July.
“The Russians practically destroyed some villages after they started to retreat,” Haidai said. “There are a lot of freshly mobilized Russians in the Luhansk region, but they are dying in droves.” His claim could not be independently verified.
In the Zaporizhzhia region, Kremlin-appointed officials urged residents Friday not to switch to daylight savings time along with Kyiv and the rest of the country.
“The old time remains. The clocks will not go back in 2022,” the administration said in a post on its official Telegram channel.
The Russian-installed mayor of Enerhodar, where Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is located, also called on residents to ignore the time switch.
“We live in the Russian Federation, and our city lives by Moscow time,” Alexander Volga said in a video posted on Telegram.
Russia switched to permanent winter time in 2014. The move came after nationwide surveys found that citizens largely disapproved of an earlier government decision to put clocks on year-round summer time and struggled to adjust to long, dark mornings.
Meanwhile, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency plan to visit two locations where Russia alleged without citing evidence that Ukraine was building radioactive “dirty bombs.” IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said Thursday inspectors are being dispatched following a written request from the Ukrainian government.
Earlier this week, Russia alleged in a letter to U.N. Security Council members that construction began on the “direct orders” of the Ukrainian government. Moscow has repeatedly made the unfounded claim that Ukraine is preparing to detonate a device that spreads radioactive waste on its own territory while trying to blame Russia.
Western officials have dismissed the claim as misinformation possibly designed as a pretext for Russia to justify its own military escalation.
Putin’s invasion reverses as Russia is forced to go on the defensive
Russia has largely given up on attacking Ukraine and was forced to go on the defensive after Putin’s army was crippled by Kyiv’s armies.
Severely under-equipped and poorly trained Russian units have stopped advancing on most of the frontline for the past six weeks, British intelligence said today.
In Kherson, companies of soldiers expected to be 100 strong were fighting with just six to eight soldiers each, Defense Ministry analysts added.
As Putin attempts to bolster these units with conscripted troops, it is unlikely that Russia will be able to resume its offensive in the near future.
Russian troops have been forced to go on the defensive along almost the entire frontline in Ukraine after Putin’s army was crippled, British intelligence says
Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are advancing in both the north and south of the country – pushing east from Kharkiv to Luhansk and advancing towards Kherson.
Earlier this week it emerged that Russia was preparing to pull out of the city of Kherson, but Ukraine now believes Putin is bolstering it.
Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence service, said earlier this week that Russia had evacuated civilians but was moving military reinforcements to urban areas, preparing defenses and planning to fight for the city.
He added that the evacuation and talks of a retreat by Russia’s commander-in-chief may have been an effort to draw Ukraine into a costly urban battle.
In its Friday update, British intelligence wrote: “Russia has probably increased some of its units [in Kherson] with mobilized reserves. However, this stems from an extremely low staffing level.
“In September, Russian officers described companies in the Kherson sector as consisting of six to eight men each. Companies are expected to deploy with around 100 people.
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a mortar at Russian positions, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, on a front line in the Mykolaiv region
A Ukrainian serviceman prepares to fire a mortar at a front line, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in the Kharkiv region
“Over the past six weeks, Russian ground forces have made a clear decision to move to a long-term defensive posture in most frontline areas in Ukraine.
“This is likely due to a more realistic assessment that the understrength and poorly trained Ukrainian force is currently only capable of defensive operations.
“Even if Russia succeeds in consolidating long-term defensive lines in Ukraine, its operational design will remain vulnerable.
“To regain the initiative, he will have to regenerate higher quality mobile forces capable of dynamically countering Ukrainian breakthroughs and carrying out their own large-scale offensive operations.”
The war in Ukraine is now entering its ninth month with Kyiv on the front line and Putin far from achieving his goals.
While the official goal of the invasion remains the “liberation” of the eastern Donbass region, according to Putin, in reality his troops have stopped advancing almost everywhere outside the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk.
Meanwhile, they are pushed back into the northern region of Kharkiv and the southern region of Kherson – the latter of which Putin has declared to be part of Russia.
As Putin (pictured today in a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu) attempts to bolster these units with conscripted troops, Russia is unlikely to resume its offensive in the near future.
A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a turret of a destroyed Russian T-72 tank near a frontline, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Mykolaiv region, Ukraine
This raised fears that he might resort to nuclear weapons, after saying he would use “all available means” to defend the territory.
It comes after Moscow alleged that Ukraine was preparing to detonate a so-called “dirty bomb” on its territory, i.e. a conventional explosive mixed with radioactive materials to cause contamination.
The UN’s atomic watchdog has now been dispatched to two areas of Ukraine where Putin alleges the bomb is being prepared – at Kyiv’s insistence – while President Volodymyr Zelensky and his allies deny the claims like fiction.
Instead, they say Russia may be laying the groundwork to use one of its own nuclear weapons as a pretext to escalate the conflict.
US President Joe Biden, when asked about Putin’s claim that he would never use nuclear bombs in Ukraine, last night replied: “Why does he keep talking about it?”
“Why is he talking about the possibility of using a tactical nuclear weapon? He was very dangerous in the way he approached this and he should just get out.
“He can end all this, get out of Ukraine.”
With a boom, Xcel Energy demolishes landmark coal-fired power plant in western Minnesota
GRANITE FALLS, Minn. — Nearly 94 years of history disappeared with a boom and plume of black carbon as Xcel Energy imploded its decommissioned Minnesota Valley coal-fired electric generation plant Thursday morning in Granite Falls.
“Unbelievable,” Dallas Iverson, a former employee of that plant, said as he watched it crumble onto itself in mere seconds. “I just can’t imagine that it would come down like that. All that steel.”
Xcel Energy will now clean up and recycle the concrete, brick and metals from the plant’s structure, including iron, steel, copper, aluminum and brass, according to John Marshall, Xcel Energy regional vice president for Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota. Marshall said the removal will continue through the remainder of the year, and possibly into early next year.
The plant site on the east side of Granite Falls will be returned to a green site. Xcel Energy will continue to maintain and operate a large electrical substation at the site for its transmission grid in western Minnesota.
The coal-fired plant was originally built in the late 1920s, and began producing 20 megawatts of electricity in 1930.
“It was quite a beast for its time,” Marshall said.
The plant powered rural communities and farms in southwest Minnesota all the way to Sioux Falls, S.D.
The plant was expanded in 1953, and generated 70 megawatts of electricity for many of its operating years. While new and larger plants were coming online, it remained important for maintaining voltage in the transmission grid, Johnson said. It ended electric generation in 2004.
The implosion by Veit Construction, of Rogers, followed a process that began with the plant’s official retirement in 2009. In the past decade, Xcel Energy has removed the ash from its on-site landfill. The asbestos and equipment in the plant was removed in recent years to set the stage for the carefully choreographed implosion.
Many former power plants have been destroyed in recent years. As part of its transition away from coal and toward cleaner fuel options, the Tennessee Valley Authority used dynamite to demolish an old fossil plant in Alabama last year. Similar demolitions also happened in Florida, Arizona and Illinois.
The Granite Falls demolition required the temporary closure of U.S. 212 where the plant and its twin stacks towered 280 feet over the Minnesota River Valley.
“Now you’ll never know you’re coming into Granite,” Verlyn Kling, a former employee of the plant who joined Iverson in witnessing the implosion, said of the loss of the longtime landmark. “You could see the stacks four to five miles down the road.”
Now, Kling opined that motorists coming through town will wonder: “What little town is this?”
“That was our life,” Kling said as he and Iverson watched as dust continued to waft from the pile of rubble.
Iverson said he suspects that the plume of black that occurred as the plant crumbled came from the west stack erected in 1929. It emitted coal smoke nonstop until 1973, when it was replaced by the east-side stack that was installed with pollution-control equipment.
Iverson had worked at the plant from 1964 through 1996, and Kling from 1966 through 2000.
A part of the town’s heritage is gone with the plant’s disappearance, said Granite Falls Mayor Dave Smiglewski. Granite Falls had long called itself the “power city,” and its high school teams were once known as the Kilowatts.
“It’s a loss, for sure,” Smiglewski said. There were ups and downs in the city’s relationship with Xcel Energy, but the plant was always important. It was one of the town’s largest employers through most of its history, he noted.
The plant was also an important part of the city’s tax base. The mayor said the tax loss is lessened by the fact that the electrical substation remains on the site.
“It was a big part of the town’s life,” the mayor said. Now, he pointed out, all that is left is a large pile of debris for Xcel Energy to remove.
3 weeks of prep, 250 pounds of explosives
It took three weeks of preparation work, 250 pounds of explosives and a push of a button to send the ignition to those explosives at a speed of 6,000 feet per second to collapse the structure, according to Jerry Carlson, project manager for Veit Construction.
The explosive charges had been placed on three of five rows of steel columns on the second floor of the structure. In a microsecond, two explosions occur. The first explosion cuts the steel columns “like a razor,” he said. Charges fastened behind the columns explode and blow or push the columns in one direction, he explained.
It worked perfectly, dropping the building on itself in a north to northeast direction, and preventing harm to the electrical substation and a transmission line at the site, according to the project manager. The farthest any of the debris from the implosion traveled from the center of the building would have been 1,000 feet, and anything that went that far would have been very small in size, he said.
His crew had removed 200 tons of steel from the structure as part of the preparation for the implosion, and wrapped the columns with rubber belting once the charges were fastened to help contain the material.
The structure contained about 5,500 tons of steel total, he said.
This was the third coal-fired power plant in as many weeks that he and his crew have imploded. Overall, he said the size of this plant ranks as “average” in comparison to the power plants he has imploded.
