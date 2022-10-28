News
Democrat Maggie Hassan supports the federal government’s extreme handling of abortion regulations
Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan said during her debate on Thursday against Don Bolduc, her Republican opponent in the race for the US Senate seat in New Hampshire, that she supports an extreme federal government takeover of regulations on the abortion.
When one of the debate hosts asked if the government should play a role in regulating women’s ability to have an abortion, the senator explained, “When the government tries to do that, it can cost the life to women, as we have seen. in some states.
She said it’s “very, very concerning” that some people “don’t trust women and their doctors to make these very complex and often tragic decisions together.”
However, the host then pressed Hassan to support the “Women’s Health Protection Act,” an extreme takeover of abortion regulation at the federal level. The host notes, “This leaves the door open for states to limit abortion after viability.”
“I am a sponsor of this law. I support this law,” Hassan stressed of the bill, where one of the main tenets of the bill is to support late abortions – up to the moment of birth – which is way beyond the point. of viability as mentioned by the host. .
“I would prefer that neither lawmakers in the US Senate nor in state legislatures substituted their judgment in complex and difficult decisions for women and their doctors,” Hassan added. “I also think it’s really important that we allow doctors to do their job without fear of criminal prosecution.”
The legislation, which passed the House and ultimately failed in the Senate after winning just 46 votes, is an extreme federal takeover of abortion regulation. This would eventually outlaw abortion restrictions or bans.
The Women’s Health Protection Act, as summarized by the Catholic News Agency, states:
The WHPA would prohibit restrictions or bans on abortion “that are more onerous than restrictions on medically comparable procedures, do not significantly improve reproductive health or the safety of abortion services, and make services less abortion more difficult to access”.
The text of the law lists a series of specific restrictions that it would remove, on everything from limitations on telemedicine to restrictions regarding viability, which the law defines as when a fetus can survive outside the womb – determined per “the good faith medical judgment of the treating health care provider.
New Hampshire’s Senate election, along with other races across the country, takes place Nov. 8.
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.
Chris Perkins: Dolphins’ left tackle Terron Armstead returns, offensive line play improves. It’s no coincidence
Alex Highsmith, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ talented young outside linebacker, entered last week’s game against the Dolphins with 6.5 sacks, fourth in the NFL, and 26 tackles. He’s a beast, in a manner of speaking.
But after a night of lining up mostly against Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead, Highsmith ended the game with no sacks and one tackle.
That’s no surprise.
Armstead, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and nine-year veteran, was a brick wall in pass protection and a road grader in run blocking. And if anyone had any questions about assignments or technique, Armstead was there to handle that, too.
The man does it all.
Armstead, who signed a five-year, $75 million contract as a free agent in March, might be the player the Dolphins could least afford to lose. The ripple effect of his play is that important. And if he’s not atop the list of players the Dolphins could least afford to lose, he’s certainly on the three-man roll call that also includes wide receiver Tyreek Hill and cornerback Xavien Howard.
Considering that, it’s probably no coincidence the Dolphins’ pass protection and run game had some of their best results of the season against Pittsburgh on a day when Armstead, rated 14th among offensive tackles by Pro Football Focus, returned from a one-game absence due to a toe injury.
“I feel like I did some things well,” Armstead said, giving himself way too little credit, and being reluctant to even go that far.
Armstead and coaches say one man doesn’t make that much of a difference by himself. They say it takes many components to produce the results they had against Pittsburgh, and they say the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa helped along with improved timing throughout the offense. And they’re right. But no one can deny Armstead’s presence and performance made everyone better.
The key for the Dolphins is finding a way to keep Armstead on the field.
Armstead has missed an average of 5.5 games per year due to injury for the past six years. He didn’t practice for about a month, from mid-September to mid-October, due to a toe injury. He usually doesn’t practice on Wednesdays because coach Mike McDaniel gives him a veteran rest day (linebacker Melvin Ingram also gets a weekly veteran rest day). The Dolphins are doing what they can to preserve Armstead for the long haul.
But it’s already been an interesting season for Armstead, who doubles as a hip-hop artist. He dropped a single about Miami in May, sustained a toe injury while helping the Dolphins to a 3-0 start, stayed overnight in New York to see a foot specialist after the Jets game, missed the Minnesota loss and then returned in top form for the Pittsburgh victory.
The Dolphins hope to see a repeat of the performance against Pittsburgh on this Sunday when Armstead lines up against Detroit rookie pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, the talented No. 2 pick of the draft who has 4.5 sacks, which is tied for 19th in the league.
Left guard Liam Eichenberg, who lines up next to Armstead, had one of his best games of the season against Pittsburgh.
“For me, playing guard, it’s been a tough transition,” said Eichenberg, the second-year player who started out as a tackle. “Terron is there to help me. He’s a technician. He’s a guy who understands footwork and hand placement.”
It should be noted the offensive line’s good results against the Steelers weren’t solely because of Armstead. But he was a big factor.
“It’s a ton of things that goes into productive line play,” Armstead said, “and being able to do it over and over and over, that’s the hard part.”
It’s tough to explain what Armstead means to the Dolphins’ offensive line. But teammates tried, and the reviews are about what you’d expect for.
“I think when you have a guy who sets a standard, leads by example, and speaks up at the same time,” Eichenberg said, “it’s a rare thing.”
“That’s the leader of the group,” right tackle Brandon Shell said. “No matter what kind of job you have, it’s good to have your leader.”
“He’s a leader, he’s a friend,” right guard Robert Hunt said.
If someone is loafing, Armstead will crack the whip.
“He’s really good with the room and helping those guys along,” offensive line coach Matt Applebaum said.
If someone doesn’t understand a technique, Armstead is there to assist.
“If I’ve got a question, I don’t go to the coaches,” Shell said. “He’s that person.”
And as well as Armstead did in pass protection against Highsmith, Eichenberg said he was even better against the run. Running back Raheem Mostert gave Armstead respect for his role on the team.
“He’s a savvy vet,” Mostert said. “The guys on the front line are a little bit younger. You’ve got [center] Connor [Williams] who’s in the middle right there, and then you’ve got Terron, who’s the vet of the group.
“So, for him to come back and be able to do things he’s been able to do thus far in the offense, it just shows you the type of leadership that he has.”
And it helps tell the story of what the Dolphins lose when Armstead isn’t on the field.
Rishi Sunak is said to have sought an agreement with France to limit Channel crossings | Immigration and asylum
Rishi Sunak is aiming to reach an agreement with France to deal with the unprecedented number of Channel crossings by asylum seekers, which could include new targets and bonuses, according to reports.
Ministers and officials are expected to consider a draft agreement which was previously close to being signed with France, which includes targets for the number of boats prevented from reaching the UK and a minimum number of officers French patrolling the beaches at all times, sources said. the temperature.
There would be new internal targets for Home Office staff to process 80% of asylum claims within six months, with the average case currently taking 480 days.
Staff could receive bonuses if they meet certain targets, including a new target for each social worker to process four asylum claims a week.
Home Office officials also plan to tighten the definition of who is eligible for asylum in the UK to reduce the number of successful applicants, a controversial measure Sunak proposed during the Tory leadership roundups in the UK. summer course.
An unprecedented number of asylum seekers have arrived on small boats this year, with the figure reaching 33,573 as of October 3. Last year there were 28,526 small boat arrivals and in 2020 there were 8,404.
Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has criticized the government’s ‘disastrous handling of Channel crossings’.
She suggested that instead of “undoable stuff” like the policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda, the Interior Ministry should spend the money to prosecute human traffickers and improve the system of asylum. ‘asylum.
The Guardian reported on Thursday that a migrant processing center in Kent was “catastrophically overcrowded”, with people waiting for their asylum claims to be processed held in inhumane conditions and guards not trained properly, according to a union leader.
Responding to an urgent question in the House of Commons on Thursday, Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick told the House of Commons that the large number of people crossing the English Channel was putting pressure on the facility. He promised that more was being done to eliminate the backlog of asylum applications.
Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel stepping up on the edge for Dolphins defense
Turn on the Miami Dolphins’ defensive tape of Sunday night’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and you’ll likely see outside linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel flying around to bring somebody down wherever you pick up the action.
It might be Phillips’ back-to-back plays where he had a tackle for loss on Steelers running back Najee Harris followed by a sack of quarterback Kenny Pickett early in the second half. Or the hustle play where he came across the field to stop Pickett short of a first-down scramble on a late third-and-6, although the play was negated by a Steelers hold anyway. Or you might see Van Ginkel on any of his team-leading 11 total tackles — eight on defense, three on special teams.
It wasn’t just the secondary where Miami had defenders rise to the occasion, as backup cornerbacks Noah Igbinoghene and Justin Bethel grabbed interceptions in a unit depleted by injury.
On a night where the Dolphins were without defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, the team’s sack leader last season, they needed every bit of the effort they got from Phillips and Van Ginkel up front.
The performance from each was equally impressive for opposite reasons. Phillips showed his motor was still running deep into the fourth quarter of a game where he played 60 snaps — at a position that requires high intensity every down.
“I saw some of the best effort that I’ve witnessed from a player playing 60 snaps in the final 10 snaps of this game,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said this week. “He was playing at a speed at the end of the game that his teammates noticed and felt, and it gives him a chance to do some cool things for us later in games with effort and strain like that. It speaks to all of his preparation and how good of shape he’s in.”
Van Ginkel made the most of his limited opportunities, 24 defensive snaps, while also contributing 19 on special teams.
“I saw Van Ginkel really stop pressing to make plays and played full tilt within the scheme,” McDaniel said.
Phillips, the former University of Miami standout, had two tackles for loss, 1½ sacks and seven pressures Sunday. After he was touted early in the season for his pass-rush win rate despite it not translating to sacks and hits on the quarterback, he’s been in on a sack in three of the past four games.
According to Pro Football Focus, Phillips has a 90.1 overall grade over the last four weeks, which trails only the Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett among edge defenders.
“It’s really just keep your head down, keep working and control the controllable,” outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie said Thursday. “What you can do is you can have a great get-off, you can have a plan, you can execute the rush plan, and the quarterback may get the ball out or [you] might get there before he does.”
Van Ginkel is getting back into his rhythm following an appendix removal in the preseason. He had to get ready for the regular season within three weeks from the time that he had his surgery, which limited how much he could play.
“The mental toughness, the tenacity that he had to come back, call it, two and a half weeks after he was opened up was pretty impressive,” defensive coordinator Josh Boyer said.
Van Ginkel had to slowly progress to getting reincorporated into significant usage defensively. The first four weeks, he had defensive snap counts of zero, six and seven. The one game where he had more, 21 in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, it was because the defense was on the field so long that the figure still only accounted for 23 percent of snaps.
Since, he played 19 defensive snaps against the New York Jets, 20 against the Minnesota Vikings and 24 against the Steelers, sticking in the range of playing around one-third of defensive plays.
Van Ginkel lost weight due to discomfort when eating and lack of appetite following the surgery. Losing roughly 10 pounds in a hurry, he had to return to his playing weight, listed at 242 pounds on the roster, by getting back to eating right and consuming extra protein shakes at team facilities.
“It was very hard to eat for a week or so,” he said. “Starting from ground zero being able to put your weight back on, but then also getting your strength back is something that takes time.”
The Dolphins, facing the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, hope to continue getting strong contributions from Phillips and Van Ginkel after, early on, Miami lacked a consistent pass rush. Veteran free-agent signing Melvin Ingram was the main edge defender producing in the first month, when he won AFC Defensive Player of the Month.
Ogbah has been limited in practice this week, trying to return from his back ailment.
GDP growing too little, too late to help Democrats, strategists say
Congressional Democrats received good economic news on Thursday amid 40-year high inflation, but it likely comes too late to benefit the party ahead of November’s midterm elections.
The Commerce Department said gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services produced in the economy, rose 2.6% over the past three months. The figures show a rebound after the economy contracted in the first six months of this year.
Some Democrats are optimistic the new economic numbers will give them a boost in the polls, but political strategists don’t think it will matter.
“The overwhelming majority of voters don’t know the difference between GDP, the NFL’s AFC East and rapper DOC,” said Colin Strother, a Democratic strategist who has run several high-profile campaigns. “Telling a single mom or a pensioner who sees prices going up every month that a macro indicator says all is well won’t get you very far.”
US GDP GROWS 2.6% IN THIRD QUARTER, BUT RECESSION FEARS REMAIN
Others agreed that GDP is not something tangible that Democrats can point to on the campaign trail to prove their policies are benefiting the economy.
“That’s good news for Biden and Democrats, but does it move the needle?” asked Mike Madrid, a consultant who advises candidates from both political parties and helped found the Never-Trump Lincoln Project. “It’s not like lower gas prices or tax cuts that put more money in your pocket.”
Strother said the news comes too late to properly educate voters given that there are less than two weeks left until Election Day.
“While there are a number of measures that could wreck an election, there aren’t many that can win an election…less than two weeks,” he said. “This news is so nuanced and so belated that it is unlikely to have much impact.”
Economists add that while the economy has grown over the past three months, most of the upside has come from foreign trade and government spending. Consumer spending rose only 1.4% over the same period.
Financial experts expect spending to slow even further in the coming months as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates to keep inflation under control. The rises have already sent the housing market plummeting by pushing interest rates for a 30-year fixed mortgage above 7% for the first time in two decades.
WHITE HOUSE GETS DEFENSIVE WHEN MSNBC CALLS FOR ECONOMIC ‘PIVOT’: ‘WE’VE BEEN ON THIS ARGUMENT ALL YEAR’
“Excluding the most volatile categories, the growth trajectory looks weak,” said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial. “A deteriorating housing market, throbbing inflation and an aggressive Federal Reserve put the economy on an uncertain footing for 2023.”
Republicans argue that the economy under Biden and the Democrats is by no means healthy. In making this argument, they cite the 8.2% inflation rate which has driven up the cost of living while reducing the value of US paychecks.
“Working-class families, already in dire financial straits due to the president’s inflation crisis, continue to suffer under the economic policies of the one-party Democratic regime,” said Rep. Jason Smith, R -Mo. “Inflation is 13.9% higher today than when Joe Biden took office.”
Still, the GDP figure has given Democrats a rare economic edge to grab as Election Day approaches.
“This data is direct evidence that Democrats are getting our economy back on track,” said Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos, a member of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Democratic leadership team.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“Republicans are desperately trying to convince you that we’re in a recession,” said Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va. “But the truth is that our economy is growing, with a 2.6% increase in GDP in the third quarter. [of] This year. Republicans lie. Numbers don’t.”
Megan Henney of Fox Business contributed to this report.
Ravens TE Mark Andrews, WR Rashod Bateman active vs. Buccaneers; LB Josh Bynes out
Heading into a prime-time matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Ravens are close to full strength.
Tight end Mark Andrews, wide receiver Rashod Bateman and running back Gus Edwards are all active for “Thursday Night Football” after being listed as questionable to play, giving quarterback Lamar Jackson a full complement of weapons against a banged-up Buccaneers defense.
Andrews, a two-time Pro Bowl selection who leads the team in catches (39), receiving yards (455) and touchdowns (five) this season, did not practice all week as he dealt with a knee injury. Bateman (foot) returned to practice Wednesday, while Edwards (knee) was limited all week after rushing for 66 yards and two touchdowns in his season debut Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) and Marcus Peters (quad) were listed as questionable, but both participated fully in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday and will play. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) also participated fully Wednesday and is active.
Six Ravens are inactive: Defensive end Calais Campbell (illness), linebacker Josh Bynes (quad), guard Ben Cleveland (foot), cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, wide receiver Tylan Wallace and running back Mike Davis.
Campbell, who was ruled out Wednesday, had played at least 40 defensive snaps in every game this season and leads the team’s interior linemen with three sacks and six quarterback hits.
The Ravens added help from their practice squad ahead of Thursday’s game, elevating defensive tackle Isaiah Mack and outside linebacker Devon Kennard and re-signing cornerback Daryl Worley to their 53-man roster. Outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo, still working their way back from Achilles tendon tears, were not activated to the 53-man roster Thursday. Practice squad wide receiver DeSean Jackson was not promoted to the game-day roster for the second straight week.
Tampa Bay, meanwhile, ruled out four starters: safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion), cornerback Carlton Davis III (hip), left guard Luke Goedeke (foot) and tight end Cameron Brate (neck). Reserve wide receiver Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring) and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) are also out, as is starting defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot).
Wide receiver Julio Jones (knee), who coach Todd Bowles said would be a game-time decision, is active.
New York is the No. 1 port in the United States, again signaling permanent trade change
A freighter moves under the Bayonne Bridge as it heads into port October 13, 2021 in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images
The East Coast continues to dominate trade movement, with the Port of New York and New Jersey taking the top spot as the nation’s busiest seaport for a second consecutive month. It transported 35% more goods in September 2022 than in September 2019 before the pandemic. The previous monthly data was the first time New York overcame the West Coast and was seen as a tipping point.
“There is no indication that this level of freight, compared to what it has been in the past, is going to be reduced,” said Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port of New York and New Jersey. “The bigger picture is that we expect the record freight levels to continue.”
“To have New York Harbor and New Jersey overtake Los Angeles for not one, but two consecutive months is great news,” said Josh Brazil, vice president of supply chain at Project44. “This demonstrates how much we are seeing a serious longer-term shift among shippers to diversify their supply chain routes to mitigate risk.”
Fears of a strike among West Coast port workers are a major reason for the coastal shift of trade to the United States
Freight railroads evolved with trends in port trade as the East Coast won.
“The Port of New York and New Jersey is an engine of growth and a gateway to the world, and Norfolk Southern is poised to support that growth,” said Ed Elkins, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at South Norfolk.
As peak season approaches, Norfolk Southern is offering a new grain export service through the Port of New York that connects soybean and corn growers to that gateway, Elkins said, and he added that the railroad’s Port Balance Incentive Program helps increase volume while generating positive results. improved car balance between inland terminals and ports.
“We expect the East Coast trend to continue, and our railroad is ready to deliver for more than half of the nation’s consumers and manufacturers,” he said.
As trade moved east, port congestion came with it. CNBC’s supply chain heatmap for the United States shows that New York has 11 ships on hold with an average wait time of 2.8 days. Savannah has the most ships with 29 and a wait of over 10 days. In the Gulf, Houston has 11 ships on hold for almost five days.
“We are seeing export container wait (waiting) times increasing all over the United States – especially in Southeast and Gulf ports which are all over 7 days,” said the Brazil. “All West Coast ports are also seeing exports stagnate for nearly six days, likely due to reduced service capacity as carriers scramble to avoid lower rates.”
West Coast Port Labor Negotiations
The International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association have been meeting all week to negotiate local surcharges and safety issues that CNBC says need to be finalized in negotiations. The current negotiations are taking place at the union’s headquarters in San Francisco. Still under discussion, the union raised an issue in September that Pacific Maritime Association member SSA Marine colluded with another union to use the NLRB to circumvent the ILWU-PMA collective agreement.
Business groups voice fears over railway strike
As fears of a nationwide railroad strike escalate again as several unions vote against terms negotiated by the Biden administration in September, hundreds of state, local and federal trade associations have sent Friday a joint letter to President Biden urging him and the administration to continue to work closely with rail unions and railroads on the process of ratifying the tentative agreement. The National Retail Federation, which led the letter, signed by 322 groups, says stakeholders fear a potential strike, with two of the unions now rejecting the contract. The letter arrives less than 24 hours after the Brotherhood of Railway Signalmen (BRS) became the second union in two weeks to vote against ratifying the national interim agreement.
“Retailers, along with the broader business community, remain concerned about the ratification of the tentative agreement negotiated by the administration, railroad unions and railroads. With the continued disruptions to the supply chain, the last thing we can afford is a total shutdown of the freight rail system,” said Jon Gold, vice president of supply chain and customs policy at the National Retail Federation. A railway strike would not only exacerbate the continuing problems facing the freight rail system, but would be detrimental to the economy and lead to further inflation.”
Logistics officials, again bracing for the prospect of a strike, told CNBC they continue to respond to requests from customers to move their containerized product to a truck.
“Due to major rail users acting on contingency plans, we have also seen growing concerns about the availability of truck loading capacity among shippers who are less likely to use rail and generally rely more heavily on truck loading,” said Tom Nightingale, CEO of AFS Logistics. “We continue to see the most market-aware shippers move quickly to contingency plans that involve long-haul truckloads.”
The CNBC Heat M Supply Chainap the data providers are the artificial intelligence and predictive analysis company Everstream Analytics; the global freight booking platform Freightos, creator of the Freightos Baltic Dry Index; the logistics provider OL USA; the FreightWaves supply chain intelligence platform; the Blume Global supply chain platform; third-party logistics provider Orient Star Group; global marine analytics provider maritime traffic; marine visibility data company Project44; shipping data company MDS Transmodal UK; Ocean and Air Freight Rate Market Benchmarking and Analytics Platform Xeneta; leading research and analytics provider Sea-Intelligence ApS; worldwide crane logistics; DHL Global Forwarding; freight logistics provider Seko Logistics; and Planet, provider of daily satellite images and global geospatial solutions.
