UNITED NATIONS – The UN nuclear chief said on Thursday he was sending inspectors to two locations in Ukraine where Russia alleged activities related to the possible production of “dirty bombs” were taking place.
Democrat panic spreads as Biden plans campaign trip to New Mexico
The White House announced Wednesday that President Joe Biden plans to travel to New Mexico to campaign with Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.
The president will travel to New Mexico on Nov. 3, days before Grisham’s election.
Democrats are increasingly nervous about their prospects in the state after a recent poll showed her struggling against Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti.
A Trafalgar Group poll released this week showed Ronchetti with 46.6% of the vote and Grisham with 45.5%.
Democrats increasingly face tough races across the country, even in traditionally Democratic states.
Biden traveled Thursday to appear with New York Governor Kathy Hochul as a recent poll shows her in a tight race with her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin.
The president also traveled to Portland earlier in October to campaign with Oregon Governor Tina Kotek as polls show Republican Christine Drazan taking the lead.
In September, Biden appeared in Michigan to campaign and hold hands with Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who faces a tougher-than-expected challenge from her Republican challenger, Tudor Dixon.
The president remains hesitant to visit George as Democrats are also concerned about Stacey Abrams’ flagging campaign against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, in what they hoped would be a rematch that would overturn the seat.
Breitbart News
It’s not ‘business as usual’ for the Chicago Bears after the trade of Robert Quinn, a respected team leader: ‘There is a void’
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams hates the phrase “business as usual.”
In the wake of the Bears trading respected veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday, Williams welcomed emotion from his players. The trade for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick might have been the smart move for general manager Ryan Poles, but it still affected Quinn’s teammates.
Late Monday, the Bears were celebrating an upset victory over the New England Patriots and dreaming of what might happen if they keep playing that brand of football. But 48 hours later they were saying goodbye to a team captain who in his own quiet way made an impact on and off the field — a stark reminder that executives are building this team for the future and not this season.
The aftermath was not, Williams said, business as usual.
“It happens in the NFL and really in any job where people come and people go, there’s a change of guard so to speak,” Williams said Thursday. “You let your emotions flow, you wish them well, and it’s not business as usual. … We still have a job to do. But we’re going to miss him on a personal and professional level. So you let those things show, but when we get on the field we focus in on the job at hand.”
That’s the major challenge this week as the Bears get set to face a 5-2 Dallas Cowboys team that has lost only to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 and the 6-0 Eagles — where Quinn is headed — in Week 6.
Young defensive ends Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson spoke Thursday of being sad to see a mentor move on and eager for an opportunity to make a bigger impact on the field.
The Bears drafted Gipson, who has two sacks and six quarterback hits this season, in 2020, the same year Quinn signed his five-year, $70 million contract to come to Chicago. Over three seasons, Gipson said the veteran taught him “a mountain of things” — different moves and techniques, tendencies to watch on the offensive line, how to handle his business, the importance of mental stability and how to be appreciative in the moment.
Gipson frequently has referenced the mentorship of Quinn and Khalil Mack, who memorably were shown doing Gipson’s Thor sack celebration in an October game last season.
“It is very weird,” Gipson said. “It’s down and up if I’m being completely honest. I was sad and I didn’t expect it. Even when I came in my rookie year, I’ve always been with Rob. He showed me the ropes. It was hard telling him goodbye last night, especially. But it is an opportunity and I’m just going to give it my all.”
It’s obviously a huge task on the field to replace Quinn, who had one sack and three quarterback hits. He played 68% of the defensive snaps this season, according to Pro Football Reference.
And while his production was well off his 18 ½-sack season in 2021, Quinn undoubtedly occupied a lot of the heads pace and planning of opposing offenses.
Along with Gipson and Robinson, the Bears have veteran Al-Quadin Muhammad and undrafted rookie Kingsley Jonathan as options to see increased snaps in the rotation.
“I told the guys yesterday that they don’t have to be Robert,” Williams said. “I still want them to be themselves. There is a void, but I’ll just wait and see who fills that void naturally. As a coach you don’t want to push guys into being or doing something that they are not comfortable with or are not capable of. So ultimately there is a void, and ultimately someone will step up. We’ll just see who that missing piece is.”
When Poles was asked Wednesday about feeling comfortable trading Quinn, he spoke of his trust in Gipson, his satisfaction with the intensity and toughness that Muhammad brings and the flashes he has seen from Robinson, the former quarterback and wide receiver who converted to defense late in college and has 1 ½ sacks this season.
Poles said Robinson, who tipped a pass that led to Roquan Smith’s interception Monday, has a “promising future,” something the 2022 fifth-round pick called “a confidence booster.”
“My confidence has been building ever since I got here though,” Robinson said. “I came in during the rookie stuff kind of a little nervous, but once I saw I could play and play with some of these guys, I was, ‘OK.’ And then as the weeks keep going on, my confidence continues to build. So keep trying to stack and do what I do best.”
Robinson said he was happy to soak up what he could from Quinn while he was in Chicago. He said Quinn told his teammates what happened when the trade went through. Williams also addressed it with the defense in a meeting.
“When I got the chance to talk to him after our meetings, one-on-one, I told him I appreciated him, I loved him for everything he did for me and that I was blessed to be able to sit back and watch him and develop a little bit and learn from him,” Robinson said. “Because honestly, he’s going to be a Hall of Famer at some point. I truly believe that, and hopefully he gets a ring to be able to add on to what he’s done.”
UN nuclear agency to investigate Russian ‘dirty bombs’ allegation
“The purpose of this week’s safeguards visits is to detect possible undeclared nuclear material and activity related to the development of dirty bombs,” the statement said. “The IAEA inspected one of the two sites a month ago and no undeclared nuclear activity or material was found there.”
The statement does not identify the sites, but the Russian ambassador to the UN claimed this week in a letter to members of the Security Council that the Ukrainian Institute for Nuclear Research of the National Academy of Sciences in Kyiv and the Vostochniy mining and processing plant “received direct orders from (President Volodymyr) of the Zelensky regime to develop such a dirty bomb.
The envoy, Vassily Nebenzia, said the information came from the Russian Defense Ministry. He said “work is nearing completion” on a dirty bomb, which uses explosives to disperse radioactive waste in an attempt to spread terror.
Grossi was at UN headquarters in New York to brief council members behind closed doors on Thursday.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made an unsubstantiated allegation that Ukraine was preparing to drop a so-called dirty bomb over the weekend during calls to his British, French, Turkish and Americans.
Britain, France and the United States dismissed the claim out of hand, calling it “transparently false”.
Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated the allegation on Wednesday.
Ukraine dismissed Moscow’s claim as an attempt to distract from alleged Kremlin plans to detonate a dirty bomb.
Energoatom, the Ukrainian state-owned company that operates the country’s four nuclear power plants, said Russian troops had carried out secret construction work over the past week at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
Russian officers controlling the area will not give access to Ukrainian personnel running the plant or to UN atomic energy watchdog monitors that would allow them to see what the Russians are doing, Energoatom said in a statement. statement on Tuesday.
News
Gophers men’s hockey looks to avoid energy crisis as Big Ten slate begins at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For college hockey fans, the excitement of a new series seems to build throughout the week and naturally peaks on Friday and Saturday when their team takes the ice for real. For the top-ranked Minnesota Gophers, there is an expectation that a gradual building of emotions will peak as well, as they open their conference season with a pair of Big Ten games at Ohio State this weekend.
Meeting with the media this week, coach Bob Motzko admitted that with all of the hype and emotion expended in two toe-to-toe battles with longtime neighborhood rival North Dakota last weekend in Minneapolis, the Gophers were a notably physically and emotionally spent club when they gathered at Ridder Arena to begin prepping for the Buckeyes on Monday.
“We’ve got to get our energy back. We had a whole lot of energy last week, and that’s the only thing you guard against,” Motzko said. “It’s a little quieter going out there, and we’ve got to get our guys going.”
Off to a 4-2-0 start, the Gophers are mostly healthy. Motzko said one player missed practice due to illness and they are being cautious as other teams throughout the country are seeing viruses making their way through the locker rooms. The team’s relative good health also means some bad news, as Big Ten rules limit the size of a team’s traveling roster, meaning Motzko had to leave two healthy Gophers back in Minneapolis this weekend.
The Buckeyes were solidly in the Big Ten title race and on the bubble for a NCAA playoff invite last season before a 1-6-0 finish had Ohio State sitting home once the national playoffs began. With a nod to Minnesota sitting atop the national polls, Buckeyes coach Steve Rohlik said getting his team pumped for the weekend has not been a challenge.
“We’re well aware that we probably have the most talented team in the country coming to town,” said Rohlik, who is beginning his 10th season behind the Ohio State bench. “When you get the opportunity to play the best team in the country, it’s certainly going to get the juices flowing. …We’re well aware of who they are and how good they are, and our guys are excited about it.”
They return an experienced group, led by sophomore goalie Jakub Dobes, who was named the conference’s top puck stopper last season.
“I think they’re awful good,” Motzko said. “They’re very veteran with a lot of guys back and they were in first place and just snuck out of the top (spot) last year, and now they’re back off to a great start with a veteran team.”
As for his own team, Motzko acknowledged that the penalty kill has been a place where they are doing some fix-up work after just two of North Dakota’s seven goals last weekend were scored with the teams skating five-on-five.
“Get the duct tape out, patch a leak and keep moving forward,” he joked. “That’s all you do.”
Starting this weekend, the Gophers play 14 games (eight of them on the road) in the next seven weeks.
“The grind begins. We’re coming off a tough weekend and we just keep playing all the way through the holiday break,” Motzko said, noting that the Gophers next weekend off is not until Dec. 16-17. “Let it begin.”
Weekend details
Friday’s game at Ohio State is a 5:30 p.m. CT start, while the Saturday rematch faces off at 4 p.m. CT. Friday’s game will be carried by Big Ten Network, with Fred Pletsch and Jason Ross Jr. calling the action. The Saturday game can be streamed on B1G+ with Keith Kokinda and Zach Rodier on the call. Both games will be played at Value City Arena, on the Ohio State campus.
On radio, the Gophers can be heard on 1130 AM / 103.5 FM in the Twin Cities with Wally Shaver and Frank Mazzocco in their 11th season together describing the action.
Postgame interviews with coach Motzko and Gophers players can be seen live, roughly 10 minutes after the final horn at The Rink Live’s Facebook page.
The first-ever on-ice meeting between the Gophers and Buckeyes came at a tournament in Madison, Wis., on Dec. 26, 1968, with Minnesota winning 10-1. The Gophers hold a 38-9-5 all-time record versus Ohio State, which is their best winning percentage versus any Big Ten opponent, and Minnesota won three of their four meetings last season. The Gophers are 9-1-0 in their last 10 games with the Buckeyes.
Why wooden towers are a solid plan to build NYC
They shout “drink”, but nothing falls. In fact, wood is on the rise.
Architects and developers around the world are fighting to build a new breed of structures created not from the cast iron, masonry or steel of yesteryear, but from one of the most renewable resources abundant on the planet: trees.
Known in the industry as “solid wood”, buildings made from good old-fashioned wood are lighter, structurally stable and, best of all, significantly reduce carbon footprint. Wood can also significantly reduce construction time.
“Mass timber really is a great example of how to apply natural principles to buildings,” said David Briefel, Design Resilience Lead and Sustainability Director at Gensler Architects’ New York office.
“You use small [compressed] because it allows faster growing trees to be harvested, so you don’t need old trees,” added Brent Buck from his eponymous architecture firm.
Although New York City developers and architects have been exploring the construction of 12- to 20-story log projects for several years, city code – which requires a special permit for wood structures – is not just not that flexible when it comes to wood. Still.
A new building code that allows shorter structures by right and new wood products known as “cross-laminated timber” (CLT) is coming Nov. 7.
CLT is made up of at least three layers of wood or structural wood composite glued together perpendicularly. The layers are very thick – think 2 by 4 glued together. The resulting piece can be flat or curved and can be prefabricated up to 60 feet long and 10 feet wide.
“It allows you to expand in two different directions,” Briefel said.
However, the new code will require these wooden buildings to protrude only 65 feet or six stories, unless an automatic sprinkler is included, which provides a 20-foot bump at 85 feet or seven stories.
Buildings of this size require an elevator, fire escapes and concrete hallways, making them taller and more expensive to construct, explained Vishaan Chakrabarti, founder of PAU, Practice for Architecture and Urban Planning.
The new wood code also requires sprinklers for residential buildings over three stories.
While not as liberal as the International Building Code, which allows timber to rise up to 270 feet or 18 stories, it’s a start.
In fact, a handful of small-scale wood projects in New York are already serving as proof of concept. The city already allows “glulam,” or glued-laminated timber (GLT), in some cases, but architects say CLT provides more flexibility for designs.
Nearly a decade ago, architect Hugh Hardy designed the New York Botanical Gardens Leon Levy Visitor Center in the Bronx using solid wood for his stunning covered pavilions.
More recently, during the pandemic, Flank Architects opened 320 and 360 Wythe Ave. in Brooklyn as a wooden post-and-beam warehouse-type office project with retail across the street. The three-story buildings each have retail on the ground floor and two office floors. Retail rents range from $140 to $175 per foot, with offices asking for rents of $65 per foot.
Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Home Company and Mesh Architects are now completing construction of “Timber House,” a new six-story, 14-unit luxury condominium building with a shared rooftop terrace at 670 Union St. in Park Slope.
The units were designed with a “modern tree house” aesthetic while incorporating solar photovoltaic panels and other green elements. Already 13 of the 14 units — some with private terraces and Manhattan views — are under contract for just over $1,580 per foot, as are most of the 11 parking spaces. The remaining unit has three bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms in its 2,041 square feet and $3.2 million tab.
“All the main rooms have exposed wooden ceilings and you see the columns and the beams,” said Eric Liftin, of Mesh Architects, a project partner. “You don’t need to coat the structure with other materials.”
Built using GLT under the previous building code, it also has a concrete foundation, stairs, elevator cores, and lot line walls.
“I can’t wait to do more buildings like this,” said Liftin, who is scouting for sites and hopes the city will allow taller towers.
Brent Buck Architecture is currently designing a 15-unit residential project at 122 Waverly Place in Clinton Hill.
While at least 40 wooden structures are in the design phase in New York State, the rest of the world, and even the rest of the country, is far ahead of NYC in terms of wooden construction.
There are currently eight taller projects underway and about 180 commercial wood structures in development in the United States, said Bill Parsons, chief operating officer of the Woodworks Innovation Network, a nonprofit organization that provides technical assistance. and lists wood projects.
Since 2019, Norway has boasted the world’s tallest timber project, Mjøstårnet, with 18 stories and 280 feet that used concrete in its top seven stories to stop swaying. But New Land Enterprises now holds the record with its 25-story, 284-foot-tall climb – a 493,000-square-foot apartment building in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It has seven levels of parking with 18 floors of apartments now filling up at rents starting at just over $1,700 for one bedroom.
Not to be outdone, Danish architects Schmidt Hammer Lassen have designed Rocket&Tigerli, a residential and mixed-use terracotta project with a 328-foot tower to be built in Winterthur, Switzerland, near Zurich.
Jamestown, the Atlanta-based developer that operates the Chelsea Market and owns 1 Times Square, is designing a prototype for a mid-rise log residential building that could end up in one of the many cities where it has land.
Why design a building without habitation? That’s because hardwood enthusiasts are still waiting for state, city, and local codes to catch up with new building products.
“Finding the right place,” lamented Jamestown chairman Michael Phillips, “is the challenge.”
Shoot away!
When it comes to wood and city officials, “fire” is the scariest four-letter word.
But rigorous industry testing shows that large wooden beams are actually safer than many other construction methods.
“The fire burns the exterior and the interior maintains its structural integrity,” said architect Brent Buck, who is working on a residential log project in Brooklyn.
There’s even a thermally carbonized black “Ignite” product – created without flaming by Thermory – with the look of the traditional Japanese “shou sugi ban”. It has a dragon scale-like finish and the company claims it has added moisture and termite resistance.
Before allowing the 284-foot-tall climb, Milwaukee officials and labs confirmed three-hour fire-resistance tests on its columns while two-hour ratings for its door frames required the use of metal. Penetrations through its glulam beams for pipes and wiring ducts were also concealed for fire purposes.
“Solid wood is very fire resistant due to the charring effect and the way it burns, its structural integrity is retained,” said David Briefel of Gensler architects’ New York office. “They also have good performance in seismic activity.”
wood lovers
In the first quarter of 2023, the High Line will have an addition which is a modern take on a solid wood deck dubbed “the Connector”.
Its two 600-foot-long spans will create a promenade from Moynihan Station in Manhattan West, then around the western edge of Hudson Yards or to the Whitney Museum in the Meatpacking District – without setting foot on a city street.
Designed by SOM and James Corner Field Operations, the cost of the $50 million project will be shared between Friends of the High Line, Empire State Development and Manhattan West developer Brookfield Properties.
First, the easel-like, glued-laminated timber “Timber Bridge” will fit seamlessly into Manhattan West’s Magnolia Court and will run north-south along Dyer Street to West 30th Street.
Here it turns 90 degrees west and becomes the “Woodland Bridge”, another 600 feet of trees and plants growing on 5 feet of ground nestled in cast steel. This span, which is already in place, sits above the street and joins the main High Line at 10th Avenue.
“It will look like a raised bed floating above the usual sidewalk,” said Kim Vanholsbeke, design director at SOM. “It will be a very unique addition.”
Jason Kidd on Steve Nash: ‘He’s one of the better coaches in this league’
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd is sticking up for his longtime friend, Nets head coach Steve Nash.
Ahead of the Nets’ matchup against the Mavericks on Thursday, Kidd called Nash “one of the better coaches in this league,” and said he empathized with the drama Nash dealt with this offseason.
“I think we’d (both) rather be playing (than coaching),” Kidd joked. “It’s great that Steve is in the game as a head coach, and his IQ is off the charts, his work ethic — the way he works is the same as if he was playing. He’s going to be detail oriented (and) he’s going to put his guys in a position to be successful.”
Kidd’s praise of Nash comes months after star forward Kevin Durant requested a trade from Brooklyn, then subsequently presented ownership with an ultimatum: either trade him to one of his preferred destinations, or fire both Nash and general manager Sean Marks. Ownership did neither and Durant cleared the air with Nash and Marks.
Weeks later, Nets fans booed Nash when he was introduced at the team’s public Practice in the Park. Brooklyn entered its matchup against Dallas with a 1-4 record.
Kidd suggested Nash, in his third season with the Nets, is an underrated NBA head coach.
“I know he’s getting a lot of slack or a lot of finger pointing,” Kidd said. “But he’s a young coach. You got to give him time, too.”
Kidd also has a relationship with Marks and felt for both of them when their jobs were potentially on the line this summer.
“Hell yeah (I felt bad for them). That’s not fun,” he said. “They’re human, and it’s unfortunate, but you go through it. You learn. It’s a game that we all try to win, and you try to perfect it. It’s the hardest thing to perfect. But that’s business. It happens, but those two are good young men.
“I think I’m older than Nash by a couple days, but they had to go through it. Everyone goes through it, and they’ll come out on the better end of it.”
Democrat Maggie Hassan supports the federal government’s extreme handling of abortion regulations
Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan said during her debate on Thursday against Don Bolduc, her Republican opponent in the race for the US Senate seat in New Hampshire, that she supports an extreme federal government takeover of regulations on the abortion.
When one of the debate hosts asked if the government should play a role in regulating women’s ability to have an abortion, the senator explained, “When the government tries to do that, it can cost the life to women, as we have seen. in some states.
She said it’s “very, very concerning” that some people “don’t trust women and their doctors to make these very complex and often tragic decisions together.”
However, the host then pressed Hassan to support the “Women’s Health Protection Act,” an extreme takeover of abortion regulation at the federal level. The host notes, “This leaves the door open for states to limit abortion after viability.”
“I am a sponsor of this law. I support this law,” Hassan stressed of the bill, where one of the main tenets of the bill is to support late abortions – up to the moment of birth – which is way beyond the point. of viability as mentioned by the host. .
“I would prefer that neither lawmakers in the US Senate nor in state legislatures substituted their judgment in complex and difficult decisions for women and their doctors,” Hassan added. “I also think it’s really important that we allow doctors to do their job without fear of criminal prosecution.”
The legislation, which passed the House and ultimately failed in the Senate after winning just 46 votes, is an extreme federal takeover of abortion regulation. This would eventually outlaw abortion restrictions or bans.
The Women’s Health Protection Act, as summarized by the Catholic News Agency, states:
The WHPA would prohibit restrictions or bans on abortion “that are more onerous than restrictions on medically comparable procedures, do not significantly improve reproductive health or the safety of abortion services, and make services less abortion more difficult to access”.
The text of the law lists a series of specific restrictions that it would remove, on everything from limitations on telemedicine to restrictions regarding viability, which the law defines as when a fetus can survive outside the womb – determined per “the good faith medical judgment of the treating health care provider.
New Hampshire’s Senate election, along with other races across the country, takes place Nov. 8.
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.
