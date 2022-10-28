Democrat panic spreads as Biden plans campaign trip to New Mexico

They shout “drink”, but nothing falls. In fact, wood is on the rise.

Architects and developers around the world are fighting to build a new breed of structures created not from the cast iron, masonry or steel of yesteryear, but from one of the most renewable resources abundant on the planet: trees.

Known in the industry as “solid wood”, buildings made from good old-fashioned wood are lighter, structurally stable and, best of all, significantly reduce carbon footprint. Wood can also significantly reduce construction time.

“Mass timber really is a great example of how to apply natural principles to buildings,” said David Briefel, Design Resilience Lead and Sustainability Director at Gensler Architects’ New York office.

“You use small [compressed] because it allows faster growing trees to be harvested, so you don’t need old trees,” added Brent Buck from his eponymous architecture firm.

Although New York City developers and architects have been exploring the construction of 12- to 20-story log projects for several years, city code – which requires a special permit for wood structures – is not just not that flexible when it comes to wood. Still.

A new building code that allows shorter structures by right and new wood products known as “cross-laminated timber” (CLT) is coming Nov. 7.

CLT is made up of at least three layers of wood or structural wood composite glued together perpendicularly. The layers are very thick – think 2 by 4 glued together. The resulting piece can be flat or curved and can be prefabricated up to 60 feet long and 10 feet wide.

“It allows you to expand in two different directions,” Briefel said.

However, the new code will require these wooden buildings to protrude only 65 feet or six stories, unless an automatic sprinkler is included, which provides a 20-foot bump at 85 feet or seven stories.

Buildings of this size require an elevator, fire escapes and concrete hallways, making them taller and more expensive to construct, explained Vishaan Chakrabarti, founder of PAU, Practice for Architecture and Urban Planning.

The new wood code also requires sprinklers for residential buildings over three stories.

While not as liberal as the International Building Code, which allows timber to rise up to 270 feet or 18 stories, it’s a start.

In fact, a handful of small-scale wood projects in New York are already serving as proof of concept. The city already allows “glulam,” or glued-laminated timber (GLT), in some cases, but architects say CLT provides more flexibility for designs.

Nearly a decade ago, architect Hugh Hardy designed the New York Botanical Gardens Leon Levy Visitor Center in the Bronx using solid wood for his stunning covered pavilions.

More recently, during the pandemic, Flank Architects opened 320 and 360 Wythe Ave. in Brooklyn as a wooden post-and-beam warehouse-type office project with retail across the street. The three-story buildings each have retail on the ground floor and two office floors. Retail rents range from $140 to $175 per foot, with offices asking for rents of $65 per foot.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Home Company and Mesh Architects are now completing construction of “Timber House,” a new six-story, 14-unit luxury condominium building with a shared rooftop terrace at 670 Union St. in Park Slope.

The units were designed with a “modern tree house” aesthetic while incorporating solar photovoltaic panels and other green elements. Already 13 of the 14 units — some with private terraces and Manhattan views — are under contract for just over $1,580 per foot, as are most of the 11 parking spaces. The remaining unit has three bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms in its 2,041 square feet and $3.2 million tab.

“All the main rooms have exposed wooden ceilings and you see the columns and the beams,” said Eric Liftin, of Mesh Architects, a project partner. “You don’t need to coat the structure with other materials.”

Built using GLT under the previous building code, it also has a concrete foundation, stairs, elevator cores, and lot line walls.

“I can’t wait to do more buildings like this,” said Liftin, who is scouting for sites and hopes the city will allow taller towers.

Brent Buck Architecture is currently designing a 15-unit residential project at 122 Waverly Place in Clinton Hill.

While at least 40 wooden structures are in the design phase in New York State, the rest of the world, and even the rest of the country, is far ahead of NYC in terms of wooden construction.

There are currently eight taller projects underway and about 180 commercial wood structures in development in the United States, said Bill Parsons, chief operating officer of the Woodworks Innovation Network, a nonprofit organization that provides technical assistance. and lists wood projects.

Since 2019, Norway has boasted the world’s tallest timber project, Mjøstårnet, with 18 stories and 280 feet that used concrete in its top seven stories to stop swaying. But New Land Enterprises now holds the record with its 25-story, 284-foot-tall climb – a 493,000-square-foot apartment building in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It has seven levels of parking with 18 floors of apartments now filling up at rents starting at just over $1,700 for one bedroom.

Not to be outdone, Danish architects Schmidt Hammer Lassen have designed Rocket&Tigerli, a residential and mixed-use terracotta project with a 328-foot tower to be built in Winterthur, Switzerland, near Zurich.

Jamestown, the Atlanta-based developer that operates the Chelsea Market and owns 1 Times Square, is designing a prototype for a mid-rise log residential building that could end up in one of the many cities where it has land.

Why design a building without habitation? That’s because hardwood enthusiasts are still waiting for state, city, and local codes to catch up with new building products.

“Finding the right place,” lamented Jamestown chairman Michael Phillips, “is the challenge.”

When it comes to wood and city officials, “fire” is the scariest four-letter word.

But rigorous industry testing shows that large wooden beams are actually safer than many other construction methods.

“The fire burns the exterior and the interior maintains its structural integrity,” said architect Brent Buck, who is working on a residential log project in Brooklyn.

“Solid wood resists fires very well due to the charring effect and the way it burns its structural integrity is retained.” David Briefel of Gensler Architects

There’s even a thermally carbonized black “Ignite” product – created without flaming by Thermory – with the look of the traditional Japanese “shou sugi ban”. It has a dragon scale-like finish and the company claims it has added moisture and termite resistance.

Before allowing the 284-foot-tall climb, Milwaukee officials and labs confirmed three-hour fire-resistance tests on its columns while two-hour ratings for its door frames required the use of metal. Penetrations through its glulam beams for pipes and wiring ducts were also concealed for fire purposes.

“Solid wood is very fire resistant due to the charring effect and the way it burns, its structural integrity is retained,” said David Briefel of Gensler architects’ New York office. “They also have good performance in seismic activity.”

wood lovers

In the first quarter of 2023, the High Line will have an addition which is a modern take on a solid wood deck dubbed “the Connector”.

Its two 600-foot-long spans will create a promenade from Moynihan Station in Manhattan West, then around the western edge of Hudson Yards or to the Whitney Museum in the Meatpacking District – without setting foot on a city street.

Designed by SOM and James Corner Field Operations, the cost of the $50 million project will be shared between Friends of the High Line, Empire State Development and Manhattan West developer Brookfield Properties.

First, the easel-like, glued-laminated timber “Timber Bridge” will fit seamlessly into Manhattan West’s Magnolia Court and will run north-south along Dyer Street to West 30th Street.

Here it turns 90 degrees west and becomes the “Woodland Bridge”, another 600 feet of trees and plants growing on 5 feet of ground nestled in cast steel. This span, which is already in place, sits above the street and joins the main High Line at 10th Avenue.

“It will look like a raised bed floating above the usual sidewalk,” said Kim Vanholsbeke, design director at SOM. “It will be a very unique addition.”