Disney sticks to its ‘wake-up’ strategy — RT World News

By Mike Corder | Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — China has reportedly established dozens of “overseas police stations” in countries around the world that activists fear could be used to track and harass dissidents amid the Beijing’s crackdown on corruption.

News from the outposts highlighted concerns about the ruling Chinese Communist Party influencing its citizens overseas, sometimes in ways deemed illegal by other countries, as well as undermining democratic institutions and the theft of economic and political secrets by agencies affiliated with the one-party state.

The Spanish non-governmental group Safeguard Defenders released a report last month titled “110 Overseas. Chinese Transnational Policing Gone Wild,” which focused on foreign stations.

Laura Harth, the group’s campaign manager, told The Associated Press that China has set up at least 54 police stations overseas.

“One of the goals of these campaigns, obviously, as it’s about suppressing dissent, is to silence people,” Harth said. “So people are scared. Those targeted, who have family members in China, are afraid to speak out.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said Thursday that Beijing was doing nothing wrong. “China’s public security authorities strictly observe international law and fully respect the judicial sovereignty of other countries,” Mao said.

Many facilities appeared to have ties to the Fuzhou and Qingtian regions, where many overseas Chinese are from.

The Irish government said it has asked China to shut down an overseas Fuzhou Police service station operating in Dublin. The Foreign Ministry said Chinese authorities had not made a prior request to set up the office.

“The actions of all foreign states on Irish territory must be in accordance with international law and the requirements of national law,” the Irish government said, explaining why it told the Chinese Embassy that the office “should close and cease operations”.

“The Chinese Embassy has now declared that the activities of the office have ceased,” he said.

The Dutch government said this week it was examining whether two such police stations – one a virtual office in Amsterdam and the other at a physical address in Rotterdam – were established in the Netherlands.

“We are investigating the activities of these so-called police centers. Once there is more clarity on the matter, we will decide on the appropriate measures,” the Dutch foreign ministry said in a statement sent to the AP. “We were not informed of these centers through diplomatic channels.”

Another Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, described the foreign outposts identified by Safeguard Defenders as service stations for Chinese people who are overseas and need help to, for example, renewing their driver’s licence.

Wang added that China also cracked down on what he called transnational crimes, but said the operation was carried out in accordance with international law.

In its report, Safeguard Defenders reproduced Chinese media accounts of people suspected of alleged crimes in China being interviewed by video link from certain locations in other countries that Beijing would not have reported to other governments.

In one case, according to the group, a Chinese man accused of environmental crimes was persuaded in 2020 to return from Madrid to Qingtian, Zhejiang province, where he surrendered to authorities.

Associated Press visits to some of the locations identified by Safeguard Defenders in Rome, Madrid and Barcelona revealed, respectively, a massage parlour, the Spanish headquarters of a Qingtian citizens’ association and a business providing services of legal translation. There were no indications of police stations or other activities directly related to the Chinese government.

An employee of the Barcelona translation company confirmed to the AP that an overseas police service station in Fuzhou operated on the premises for a few weeks this year as part of a test drive.

The employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters, the press said the police department center provides document renewal services to citizens of Fuzhou living in the Barcelona area who could not return to China due to pandemic travel. restrictions and the high cost of flights.

According to Safeguard Defenders, China says 230,000 fraud suspects were “persuaded to return” to China from April 2021 to July 2022.

“These operations avoid official bilateral police and judicial cooperation and violate the international rule of law, and may violate the territorial integrity of third countries involved in the establishment of a parallel police mechanism using illegal methods”, indicates his report.

The European Union executive said on Thursday that it was up to member countries to investigate such allegations, as it would be a matter of national sovereignty.

A Hungarian opposition lawmaker claimed this month to have uncovered two sites in Budapest where overseas Chinese police stations were operating without the knowledge of the country’s Interior Ministry.

Lawmaker Marton Tompos said one of the two sites in the Hungarian capital had a sign for the Qingtian Overseas Police Station. Tompos said he was unable to contact anyone affiliated with the sites, and when he visited again a few days later, the panel had been removed.

The Hungarian Interior Ministry did not immediately respond to questions from the AP about this.

Three informal Chinese police stations are operating in Portugal, Safeguard Defenders reported. Portuguese authorities did not immediately respond to questions from the AP about the complaint.

A Portuguese TV report said one of the sites, located in an industrial complex in northern Portugal, appeared to be a car shop operated by a Chinese. The man denied any links to the Chinese government, although broadcaster SIC Noticias showed him in a video promoting the Beijing Winter Olympics and said he ran a local charity that helps immigrants Chinese.

In Tanzania, police and the Chinese Embassy have denied the presence of a Chinese-run police station in the commercial hub and the country’s former capital, Dar es Salaam, after the BBC reported on it last week. last.

“You are fabricating stories,” the embassy tweeted, calling the report an example of misinformation aimed at dividing China-Africa relations. A police spokesperson sent the AP a copy of China’s denial in response to questions on Thursday.

In Lesotho, a southern African kingdom, the chief superintendent of the national police, Mpiti Mopeli, also denied the existence of any Chinese law enforcement activity. He said such operations would be illegal because all form of policing in Lesotho is carried out by local authorities.

During his decade in power, Chinese President Xi Jinping pushed a relentless anti-corruption campaign that saw tens of millions of Communist Party cadres investigate and expand overseas via a pair of campaigns known as the name of Sky Net and Fox Hunt. Both are tasked with locating allegedly corrupt officials who have fled overseas and convincing them to return to China with their stolen public assets.

Since China began to open up in the 1980s, corruption has been a major problem among those who had access to state funds and resources with few safeguards in place, and the money was often scattered around overseas, particularly in the United States and other countries without extradition treaties with China. .

Herbert Moyo in Maseru, Lesotho, Cara Anna in Nairobi, Kenya, Francesco Sportelli and Maria Grazia Murru in Rome, Justin Spike in Budapest, Renata Brito in Barcelona, ​​Aritz Parra in Madrid, Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Samuel Petrequin in Brussels, Jill Lawless in London and AP reporters in China contributed to this story.