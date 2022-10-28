Donald Trump has been explicit about his political appeal from the moment he announced his candidacy in June 2015. He has pledged to “make America great again” – to restore America to its former greatness, a greatness that she no longer had. In the opening minutes of his announcement speech, he explained one way that greatness had been eroded: the dangerous immigrants crossing into the United States from Mexico.
Disney sticks to its ‘wake-up’ strategy — RT World News
The entertainment giant’s CEO has dismissed concerns that progressive programming is bad for business
After watching his company erase more than $100 billion from its market value in the past year alone, Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek has doubled down on his supposedly woke business strategy, saying the entertainment conglomerate will continue survive by providing inclusive programming. .
“We want our content to reflect the rich and diverse world we live in. . . “, Chapek said Wednesday at a Wall Street Journal conference. “The world is a rich and diverse place, and we want our content to reflect that.”
Chapek added that such an approach would appeal to the widest possible audience. “We now live in a world where everything seems to be polarized, but I think we want Disney to champion bringing people together.” He was asked if he believed Disney was too “wake up”, he said, “I think Disney is a company that has survived for 100 years by talking to its audience, and it’s going to thrive for the next 100 years by talking to its audience.”
However, much of Disney’s mainstream audience has apparently been alienated by its increasingly progressive programming. For example, the animated children’s film ‘Light year’, which was to be a blockbuster, instead bombed at the box office and banned in the Middle East due to a scene featuring a gay kiss. His net earnings for Disney could be $100 million less than the film’s production and marketing costs.
Disney’s market value has fallen by around $116 billion over the past year. To put that into perspective, it has taken the company nearly 90 years since its founding and 55 years since its beginnings with a publicly traded stock to reach $100 billion in market capitalization. Much of the drop has come since March, when the company publicly denounced a new Florida law that bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity through third grade.
After initially hesitating to address the political issue, Chapek spoke out against the new law, at least in part because of pressure from left-wing employees. Florida responded by depriving Disney of an improvement district that essentially allowed the company to self-govern the area around its Orlando theme parks.
Asked about lessons learned from the costly controversy, Chapek doubled down again, saying it reinforced his understanding that employees are at the heart of everything the company does. “We were reminded, through the passion of our cast’s reaction, how important their feelings are on these issues to make them feel part of The Walt Disney Co.”
READ MORE:
Disney employee arrested in pedophile predator sting
RT
Judge appoints lawyer to represent interests of Orioles owner Peter Angelos; Georgia, Louis Angelos appear at court
A judge appointed a lawyer on Thursday to represent the interests of Peter Angelos, who has been incapacitated by illness as his family fights over control of his assets, the Baltimore Orioles and his legendary law firm among them.
Baltimore County Circuit Judge Keith R. Truffer also moved to avoid a threat by Wells Fargo to freeze the Angelos law firm’s accounts because of the family dispute over the ownership and management of the practice, known for winning billions of dollars on behalf of asbestos and tobacco victims.
But the judged saved for another day decisions on other requests from lawyers, including whether the law firm should be placed under a temporary conservator.
Truffer appointed Benjamin Rosenberg, founder and chairman of Rosenberg Martin Greenberg in Baltimore, to represent Angelos in the legal proceedings that have his wife, Georgia, and elder son John, the Orioles chairman and CEO, on one side facing off against younger son Louis on the other.
Georgia Angelos, 80, waited in a courthouse hallway, expecting to be called to testify at the hearing, but Truffer determined that would be unnecessary. Louis Angelos, 53, who has been managing his father’s law firm, sat in the courtroom with his attorneys. John Angelos, 55, was not seen in the courtroom.
For all of Peter Angelos’ prominence in legal, political, philanthropic and sports circles, he and his family have largely shunned the spotlight that they now find themselves in.
“This family has always been a very private family,” Jeffrey E. Nusinov, who represents Louis Angelos, noted at one point during the hearing.
At issue was the fate of the Angelos law firm, with the litigation raising concerns at Wells Fargo, its longtime banker, over who was in charge and authorized to access funds in the practice’s 11 bank accounts.
Peter Angelos, who started practicing law in the 1960s, had long been the sole partner and shareholder of the firm. In June, Louis Angelos transferred the firm to himself, signing both sides of the transaction. He ha argued that because of his father’s disability, state law required ownership of the practice to be moved to a qualified person and, as the only lawyer among Peter Angelos’ immediate family, that was him.
Lawyers for Georgia Angelos, however, characterized the transaction as self-dealing and theft and filed suit in August on her behalf against Louis Angelos, alleging “financial elder abuse” of his father.
“It’s like Lamar Jackson has a great game,” said Doug Gansler, one of Georgia Angelos’ attorneys, going on to imagine the Ravens quarterback then saying, “‘I’m now going to sell the team to myself.’
“That’s not how it works,” said Gansler, a former state attorney general and two-time Democratic candidate for governor.
Gansler asked Truffer to put the firm under conservatorship until its ownership is settled. He noted that despite Peter Angelos’ incapacity, checks were still being signed with his stamp, even one last month for $500,000.
Nusinov argued that there was no need for a conservator with Louis Angelos having managed the firm for the past four years since his father’s illness. The issue was “concocted,” he said, by the other side using the law firm as leverage in the legal battle.
Georgia Angelos’ lawyers had written Wells Fargo to inform them of the dispute over the law firm and say that she was her husband’s attorney-in-fact and the only one authorized to act on his behalf.
Mary Zinsner, representing Wells Fargo, told Truffer that the bank was neutral in the family dispute but needed clarity on who had authority to sign checks.
“We need to know who to contact,” Zinsner said, particularly in the event of an issue with a particular check or account.
Truffer agreed to name three people suggested by Louis Angelos to be authorized to sign checks on the law firm’s bank accounts. The signatories were not named it court after Zinsner said making them public would raise security concerns.
It’s unknown if Louis Angelos was one of the three, with attorneys for his mother arguing he be excluded as having a conflict of interest given his lawsuit against his family members.
Louis Angelos, a day after transferring the law firm to himself, sued his mother and brother, saying John Angelos was seeking to consolidate control over the Orioles and his father’s other assets. He is seeking to have them removed as trustees from his father’s trust, into which Peter Angelos’ share of the Orioles has been transferred.
The litigation revealed that Georgia Angelos has been preparing for a future sale of the team, and that she wants to wind down or sell her husband’s law firm.
In appointing Rosenberg to represent Angelos, Truffer acknowledged the central — though silent — role the incapacitated team owner and lawyer has been playing in the family fight.
“Every discussion, every pleading, every email addresses one or another of Mr. Angelos’ assets,” Truffer said. “I do think it’s important to have Mr. Angelos made a party to this case.”
Rosenberg is a longtime litigator who has served on several judicial commissions, according to his firm’s website. He notes there that he formerly co-chaired the Equal Justice Council of the Legal Aid Bureau of Maryland, playing “a small part in ensuring that the phrase ‘Equal Justice for All’ is not an empty slogan.”
The judge also agreed to seal certain filings that deal with confidential financial information, as well as details about Peter Angelos’ health.
Truffer will hold another hearing on Nov. 9 to consider a range of issues, including Georgia Angelos’ request he invalidate Louis Angelos’ sale of the law firm to himself.
A trial has been scheduled for July, but the family members have agreed to try mediation.
The Murphy Theater is holding auditions for “Do You Hear What I Hear”
WILMINGTON – Calling all comedians! Auditions for “Do You Hear What I Hear” – the Murphy Theater’s Christmas special – are fast approaching.
Everyone is welcome to audition, from 5 to 500, and if you can catch all the rehearsals and performances posted on the Murphy Theater website, come to 50 W. Main St. with a song in your heart. you’ve prepared, or just come prepared to sing a few bars of something a cappella, or sing along with the help of their friendly accompanist – and chances are you’ll be in! If you have a number of scheduling conflicts, then maybe next year will suit you better.
The auditions take place this Sunday, October 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and Tuesday, November 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the theatre. No appointment is necessary and you do not need to attend both auditions.
Don’t feel that singing is your forte, but still want to get involved? There are also speaking roles available, specifically lines for the characters of mom and dad, both somewhere in their 50s to 70s, and their daughter and son-in-law, both in their 20s to 30s, as well as a few roles smaller. throughout the script which will be voiced by the singers of the show. The sides of the script will be provided during the auditions.
There are plenty of behind-the-scenes support opportunities too, so be sure to reach out to let them know you want to help.
The rehearsal schedule is posted on the Murphy Theater website at www.themurphytheatre.org beginning Friday evening, and if you can attend all rehearsals as well as performances, then show up at the audition, sing a few words, then you could be the next big Murphy Theater Christmas star…or something like that.
“Do You Hear What I Hear” is written and performed by Steve Burnette, with choral and musical direction by the one and only Mr. Ryan Hutcherson, and will feature members of the Clinton County Community Band as the show’s musical accompaniment, under the Eric Stanton’s wand.
It promises to be the most fun you’ve ever had in the months of November and December 2022.
Kadarius Toney claims he’s not injured after Giants finally trade unreliable receiver to Chiefs
Kadarius Toney was never long for the Giants once Joe Schoen took over.
The Giants’ new GM is thorough. He did his homework on what happened before he and Brian Daboll got here.
Then Toney skipped the start of Daboll’s spring offseason workouts and reinforced internal concerns. He also had an arthroscopic knee procedure that sidelined him until training camp.
The Giants made calls looking to trade Toney away in the spring, as the Daily News exclusively reported in April. But, predictably, they couldn’t fetch a sufficient price at that time.
Other front offices knew something was up when such a talented former first-round pick was on the market in just his second year.
Despite Daboll’s and Schoen’s concerted efforts to publicly demonstrate that the organization was embracing Toney, the oft-injured wideout never earned their trust.
That’s why he only played seven snaps in the season opener in Tennessee. That’s why they traded him Thursday to the Kansas City Chiefs for a compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-rounder.
Fascinatingly, Toney tweeted after Thursday’s trade that he is not hurt, even though he has been missing games on the Giants’ injury report with a hamstring injury.
“That Joke Would’ve Been Funny if I was Actually Hurt Still Lol… …Irrelevant people don’t get updates.”
This is a developing story, check back for more updates
China accused of using overseas bases to target dissidents
By Mike Corder | Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — China has reportedly established dozens of “overseas police stations” in countries around the world that activists fear could be used to track and harass dissidents amid the Beijing’s crackdown on corruption.
News from the outposts highlighted concerns about the ruling Chinese Communist Party influencing its citizens overseas, sometimes in ways deemed illegal by other countries, as well as undermining democratic institutions and the theft of economic and political secrets by agencies affiliated with the one-party state.
The Spanish non-governmental group Safeguard Defenders released a report last month titled “110 Overseas. Chinese Transnational Policing Gone Wild,” which focused on foreign stations.
Laura Harth, the group’s campaign manager, told The Associated Press that China has set up at least 54 police stations overseas.
“One of the goals of these campaigns, obviously, as it’s about suppressing dissent, is to silence people,” Harth said. “So people are scared. Those targeted, who have family members in China, are afraid to speak out.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said Thursday that Beijing was doing nothing wrong. “China’s public security authorities strictly observe international law and fully respect the judicial sovereignty of other countries,” Mao said.
Many facilities appeared to have ties to the Fuzhou and Qingtian regions, where many overseas Chinese are from.
The Irish government said it has asked China to shut down an overseas Fuzhou Police service station operating in Dublin. The Foreign Ministry said Chinese authorities had not made a prior request to set up the office.
“The actions of all foreign states on Irish territory must be in accordance with international law and the requirements of national law,” the Irish government said, explaining why it told the Chinese Embassy that the office “should close and cease operations”.
“The Chinese Embassy has now declared that the activities of the office have ceased,” he said.
The Dutch government said this week it was examining whether two such police stations – one a virtual office in Amsterdam and the other at a physical address in Rotterdam – were established in the Netherlands.
“We are investigating the activities of these so-called police centers. Once there is more clarity on the matter, we will decide on the appropriate measures,” the Dutch foreign ministry said in a statement sent to the AP. “We were not informed of these centers through diplomatic channels.”
Another Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, described the foreign outposts identified by Safeguard Defenders as service stations for Chinese people who are overseas and need help to, for example, renewing their driver’s licence.
Wang added that China also cracked down on what he called transnational crimes, but said the operation was carried out in accordance with international law.
In its report, Safeguard Defenders reproduced Chinese media accounts of people suspected of alleged crimes in China being interviewed by video link from certain locations in other countries that Beijing would not have reported to other governments.
In one case, according to the group, a Chinese man accused of environmental crimes was persuaded in 2020 to return from Madrid to Qingtian, Zhejiang province, where he surrendered to authorities.
Associated Press visits to some of the locations identified by Safeguard Defenders in Rome, Madrid and Barcelona revealed, respectively, a massage parlour, the Spanish headquarters of a Qingtian citizens’ association and a business providing services of legal translation. There were no indications of police stations or other activities directly related to the Chinese government.
An employee of the Barcelona translation company confirmed to the AP that an overseas police service station in Fuzhou operated on the premises for a few weeks this year as part of a test drive.
The employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters, the press said the police department center provides document renewal services to citizens of Fuzhou living in the Barcelona area who could not return to China due to pandemic travel. restrictions and the high cost of flights.
According to Safeguard Defenders, China says 230,000 fraud suspects were “persuaded to return” to China from April 2021 to July 2022.
“These operations avoid official bilateral police and judicial cooperation and violate the international rule of law, and may violate the territorial integrity of third countries involved in the establishment of a parallel police mechanism using illegal methods”, indicates his report.
The European Union executive said on Thursday that it was up to member countries to investigate such allegations, as it would be a matter of national sovereignty.
A Hungarian opposition lawmaker claimed this month to have uncovered two sites in Budapest where overseas Chinese police stations were operating without the knowledge of the country’s Interior Ministry.
Lawmaker Marton Tompos said one of the two sites in the Hungarian capital had a sign for the Qingtian Overseas Police Station. Tompos said he was unable to contact anyone affiliated with the sites, and when he visited again a few days later, the panel had been removed.
The Hungarian Interior Ministry did not immediately respond to questions from the AP about this.
Three informal Chinese police stations are operating in Portugal, Safeguard Defenders reported. Portuguese authorities did not immediately respond to questions from the AP about the complaint.
A Portuguese TV report said one of the sites, located in an industrial complex in northern Portugal, appeared to be a car shop operated by a Chinese. The man denied any links to the Chinese government, although broadcaster SIC Noticias showed him in a video promoting the Beijing Winter Olympics and said he ran a local charity that helps immigrants Chinese.
In Tanzania, police and the Chinese Embassy have denied the presence of a Chinese-run police station in the commercial hub and the country’s former capital, Dar es Salaam, after the BBC reported on it last week. last.
“You are fabricating stories,” the embassy tweeted, calling the report an example of misinformation aimed at dividing China-Africa relations. A police spokesperson sent the AP a copy of China’s denial in response to questions on Thursday.
In Lesotho, a southern African kingdom, the chief superintendent of the national police, Mpiti Mopeli, also denied the existence of any Chinese law enforcement activity. He said such operations would be illegal because all form of policing in Lesotho is carried out by local authorities.
During his decade in power, Chinese President Xi Jinping pushed a relentless anti-corruption campaign that saw tens of millions of Communist Party cadres investigate and expand overseas via a pair of campaigns known as the name of Sky Net and Fox Hunt. Both are tasked with locating allegedly corrupt officials who have fled overseas and convincing them to return to China with their stolen public assets.
Since China began to open up in the 1980s, corruption has been a major problem among those who had access to state funds and resources with few safeguards in place, and the money was often scattered around overseas, particularly in the United States and other countries without extradition treaties with China. .
Herbert Moyo in Maseru, Lesotho, Cara Anna in Nairobi, Kenya, Francesco Sportelli and Maria Grazia Murru in Rome, Justin Spike in Budapest, Renata Brito in Barcelona, Aritz Parra in Madrid, Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Samuel Petrequin in Brussels, Jill Lawless in London and AP reporters in China contributed to this story.
Race, immigration – and the right-wing backlash they trigger
The backlash from those comments cemented his standing with Republican voters and won him the party’s nomination. As the 2016 election approached, it became clear that immigration and often, but not always overwhelmed, racial concerns were a strong motivation for his supporters. The great America for which its mostly white supporters were nostalgic was one in which there was no consideration or accommodation for discrimination against blacks or gay people.
On Thursday, PRRI released its annual American Values Survey (AVS), asking questions that are at the heart of this political momentum. What this shows is that race, immigration, and right-wing politics continue to overlap – and sometimes overlap in alarming ways.
Sign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data bulletin from Philip Bump
None of this is to say that America is flawless. Indeed, the poll found that most Americans believe the country is heading in the wrong direction. Predictably, given who controls government, this sentiment is much more prevalent among Republicans than Democrats. But a large majority of the country is of the same opinion.
Of course, there are certainly big differences in Why people think the country is going in the wrong direction, which we’ll get to in a moment.
The AVS also asked a question which goes directly to the point raised above. Nearly half of respondents believe that the American culture and way of life have mostly changed for the worse since the 1950s – including, surprisingly, almost half of black people. But notice the partisan divide: two-thirds of Republicans think that’s true, more than double the percentage of Democrats.
Make America Great Again!
So what does this “change for the worse” look like? Well, there are certainly concerns about immigration. More than half of Republicans, for example, believe that immigrants are “invading” the United States and “replacing” American culture. It’s not quite white supremacy’s “great replacement theory” — which involves a cabal of elites intentionally manufacturing the replacement — but it’s close enough to warrant the comparison.
The response was even stronger for the claim that new immigrants to the United States “threaten traditional customs and values.” More than two-thirds of Republicans think that’s true.
It is impossible to separate this from this previous question about the 1950s. In fact, not only has immigration increased since the 1950s (thanks to the liberalization of immigration laws in the 1960s), but the nature of immigration has changed. Before World War II, most immigrants came from Europe, sparking a backlash a century ago about eastern and southern Europeans besmirching the United States. Today, immigrants are predominantly Hispanic and Asian. Thus, ‘immigration’ and ‘race concerns’ overlap to a great extent, if not, in some contexts, entirely.
Recall that Trump’s arrival in 2015 came as the country was just beginning to address the issues raised by the Black Lives Matter movement. It also colored his reception by Republican voters. Because then, as now, Republicans tend to be less likely to believe that longstanding discrimination negatively affects black Americans.
Consider this statement from the AVS: a black person is more likely than a white person to receive the death penalty for the same crime. It turned out to be true. But only a third of Republicans think so.
Unsurprisingly, Republicans are also less likely to say white supremacy remains a major issue in the United States.
This question, however, carries more weight than it seems. In recent years, many right-wingers have come to view “white supremacist” as a term generally used in bad faith by the left to gain moral ground. The question of whether ideology is still a major problem then becomes intertwined with the desire to neutralize this moral judgment.
Another AVS question, however, touches on something similar – are concerns about discrimination exaggerated? — in the other direction. Most Republicans say discrimination against blanks is as serious a problem as discrimination against minority groups.
It’s not a new discovery, but it’s still fascinating. Consider how this sits alongside the other questions detailed above: if you think America is changing for the worse since the 1950s, a time when white power was codified in law, and if you think immigrants ruin the real America but “invade” Either way, it might be expected that you thought white people faced enormous discrimination. What’s the saying? “When you’re used to privileges, equality looks like oppression.”
Now we enter the darker terrain. Trump’s bid for a second term – focused even more explicitly on issues of race than his 2016 campaign – has been blocked by voters. But most Republicans believe that was not the case, that the system they see slipping away from them acted in a bad way against the former president. That too is obviously wrong but, as PRRI notes, the percentage of Republicans who think the 2020 election was stolen is the same this year as it was last.
More alarming was PRRI’s pursuit of the question of whether the country was on the right track: Have things gotten so bad that “true American patriots might have to resort to violence”? The vast majority of Americans say no. But more than a quarter of Republicans say they completely or mostly agree with this sentiment.
You can see how it builds. America is eroding, white people are threatened. We may have to resort to worst-case measures.
Good news, if you want to call it that: the percentage of Americans willing to accept violence hasn’t changed since last year.
washingtonpost
Trump’s attorneys and the DOJ met Thursday in a sealed-bid hearing regarding the Mar-a-Lago investigation.
CNN
—
Former President Donald Trump’s legal defense team and prosecutors investigating the Mar-a-Lago documents met at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC on Thursday morning as part of a a secret dispute related to the unprecedented investigation.
CNN spotted the lawyers — including James Trusty, Evan Corcoran and Lindsey Halligan for Trump, and Attorney Julie Edelstein and several others from the Justice Department who are known to be on the case — heading for sealed proceedings before the judge. Chief Beryl Howell at the federal courthouse Thursday.
Their appearance in Washington is notable because this legal team usually appears in court in Florida or New York as part of the investigation into the documents.
The development is the latest sign that prosecutors are trying to move forward with their investigation into the Trump presidency’s handling of documents after his departure.
Trump’s attorneys declined to tell reporters on site why they were at the courthouse.
Although Trump’s challenges to the August search and seizure of Mar-a-Lago have gone to judges in Florida, a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., appears to be handling the criminal investigation into the obstruction of justice and poor management of cases, including national ones. security secrets.
Close Trump adviser Kash Patel, who is assigned to work with his cases after the presidency, already appeared before this grand jury two weeks ago and took the Fifth Amendment, refusing to answer questions, another sign that prosecutors continue to build their case, CNN reported. .
Additionally, the Justice Department has demanded that any sensitive documents that may still be in Trump’s possession be returned to the federal government.
At least part of that battle to get any other documents returned is part of a sealed legal proceeding, CNN previously reported.
Howell of the US District Court in DC generally handles litigation related to grand jury proceedings, which are kept secret.
A potential resolution to the known case that Trump’s attorneys are responding to in the Mar-a-Lago investigation could involve the Justice Department asking a judge to issue an order requiring the Trump team to work with the DOJ to arrange another search, according to CNN. reports.
This story has been updated with additional developments.
