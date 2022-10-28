Blockchain
Dogecoin Records Over 41% Gains Following Market Recovery
Popular meme coin, Dogecoin, is on a 7-day rampage. The token has recovered over 41% of its value following the market recovery. Dogecoin has also recorded over 17% on the day, making it one of the best-performing tokens in the past 24 hours.
The cryptocurrency market has been recovering from its recent slump, which has seen many altcoins gain significant gains. However, Dogecoin has outperformed most other coins in the top 20 by gaining more than 41% in just seven days. DOGE’s price surge comes after Elon Musk visited Twitter HQ yesterday following his Twitter acquisition announcement.
Dogecoin Keeps Over 17% Profits On The Day
Data from CoinMarketCap shows that Dogecoin (DOGE) has risen in value for the second day in a row. The popular meme coin reached a new monthly high of $0.08423 today. Dogecoin dropped briefly but has recovered to trade at $0.084, a more than 17% increase over the past 24 hours. Furthermore, trading volumes increased by 112.24% within this time frame.
DOGE has increased over 41% in the past week, the most among the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap. With a market valuation of $10.5 billion, Dogecoin is the tenth largest cryptocurrency. It is less than a billion dollars from surpassing Solana (SOL). Coinglass reports that traders closed out about $8.69 million worth of Dogecoin futures during the past day. Most of the Dogecoin sales (78.81%) resulted from failed short positions.
Shiba Inu (SHIB), another joke coin that competes with Dogecoin, has also increased in value over the past day. It grew by roughly 4% and currently trades at around $0.00001113. Bitcoin and Ethereum, two main cryptocurrencies, have also registered minor gains over the previous twenty-four hours. Bitcoin posted -0.61%, and Ethereum posted -0.11%, respectively.
Elon’s Visit To Twitter HQ Pumps Dogecoin
Dogecoin’s price increase is attributed to Elon Musk’s remarks regarding his Twitter acquisition and HQ visit. Musk tweeted, “Entering Twitter HQ—let that sink in,” as he carried a sink fixture into the building. In addition, he updated his Twitter profile to include the title “Chief Twit.” Twitter’s Chief Marketing Officer, Leslie Berland, allegedly wrote in an internal memo that Musk “is in the [San Francisco] office this week speaking with staff, strolling the halls.” She also said that this week, he would speak to Twitter employees. She wrote, “You’ll all hear directly from him on Friday.”
Expectations are high that Musk’s takeover of Twitter will conclude soon. He promised his backers yesterday that he would finalize the Twitter agreement by Friday, October 28. The latest report indicates the transaction will be finalized by 5 pm ET on the same day.
It’s still unclear if Musk’s early cryptocurrency plans for Twitter (like integrating Dogecoin and using microtransactions to stop spam) will be implemented. Nonetheless, the announcement has generated excitement among crypto enthusiasts, sending DOGE prices up 16% in the last 24 hours. These increases are likely attributable to the partnership with Twitter. However, there’s been a few other noteworthy developments involving the coin.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin Price Just Saw Technical Correction, Why BTC Could Rise Again
Bitcoin price started a downside correction from $21,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is stable above $20,000 and might start a fresh increase.
- Bitcoin is holding gains above the $20,000 and $20,200 levels.
- The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,440 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start another upward move if there is a clear move above the $20,500 resistance.
Bitcoin Price Reaches Key Support
Bitcoin price started a fresh increase above the $20,000 and $20,500 resistance levels. BTC even traded above the $20,800 level and tested the $21,000 resistance zone.
A high was formed near $21,021 before there was a downside correction. The price declined below the $20,800 and $20,500 levels. It even broke the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key increase from the $19,266 swing low to $21,021 high.
Bitcoin price is now trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It seems to be holding gains above the $20,000 and $20,200 levels.
The price also tested the 50% Fib retracement level of the key increase from the $19,266 swing low to $21,021 high. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,400 zone. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,440 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The first major resistance sits near the $20,500 level and the trend line. The next major resistance might be $21,000. A clear move above the $21,000 resistance might send the price towards the $22,000 resistance. Any more gains open the doors for a test of the $22,500 resistance zone.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to rise above the $20,500 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,150 zone.
The next major support is near the $20,000 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A downside break and close below $20,000 might open the doors for a move towards the $19,500 support zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $20,200, followed by $20,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $20,400, $20,500 and $21,000.
Uniswap Price Breaks Past The $7 Mark After Forming This Pattern
Uniswap price has been able to break past the consolidation phase. Over the last 24 hours, the altcoin has moved up by more than 4%. In the past week, the coin surged close to 8%, which can be equated to a rally.
UNI has been consistently green ever since the other altcoins started to travel north on their charts. The technical outlook of the coin also agreed with the bullish force.
However, it is important for Uniswap to maintain this momentum and trade above its immediate price ceilings. If not, then the bulls could soon lose their strength.
Buyers have been supportive of the bulls. As noted on the one-day chart, demand for Uniswap grew substantially.
It is important that UNI trades above the $8 price mark in order for the coin to come under complete bullish control.
Uniswap price has continued to form higher highs, which are tied to strong bullish momentum. The global cryptocurrency market cap today was at $1.04 trillion, with a 0.5% positive change in the last 24 hours.
Uniswap Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
UNI was trading at $7.04 at the time of writing. The coin has struggled considerably to cross the $7 price mark for the past few weeks.
Overall market strength helped the bulls to zoom past the $7 price mark. The coin encountered immediate resistance at $7.40.
This is a crucial price mark for the coin. Once the bulls manage to break above $7.40, the coin could experience another resistance at $7.90 before it can trade above the $8 price level.
A fall from this level will take the altcoin to the $6.47 price level and then to the $6.02 support line. The amount of UNI traded in the last session also appreciated, indicating that buyers had increased in number.
Technical Analysis
The altcoin for the past month and a half noted more selling pressure compared to buying strength. With its recent break from lateral trading, buyers are finally back on the chart.
The Relative Strength Index was above the 60-mark, which is considered bullish with more buyers compared to sellers.
Additionally, UNI formed a bullish engulfing pattern which happens when the chart pictures bigger-sized greener candles. This pattern is tied to positive price action.
The Uniswap price was above the 20-SMA line which signified growth in the altcoin’s demand. It also meant that the buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.
UNI was under a bullish influence, as pointed out by other technical indicators as well. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the strength and direction of an asset.
The MACD underwent a bullish crossover and formed green histograms. These were the buy signal for the altcoin. Bollinger Bands measure price volatility and price fluctuation.
The bands were moving parallel to each other, signifying that price movement will not experience any sharp volatility over the upcoming trading sessions.
Polygon Shows Strength As Bulls Eye $1, But There Is A Key Issue Pending
- MATIC’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $0.95 with eyes set on $1.
- MATIC faces a major issue break and holds above 61.8% Fibonacci value and trends higher to a region of $1.
- MATIC’s price remains strong on the daily timeframe above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price aims for more rallies.
The price of Polygon (MATIC) has been one of the standout performers during the past few weeks that saw the price of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other altcoins struggle to hold their key Support, the price of Polygon (MATIC) showed strength holding above and bouncing off that region of $0.77 away from this support area. The past few days have seen the crypto market has looked more decent, with the likes of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) showing some great price movement in recent times. MATIC’s price is rallying from $0.83 to a region of $0.95 as the price aims to take the market by its horn. (Data from Binance)
Polygon (MATIC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
In recent times, Polygon has struggled to regain its bullish momentum; despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto space, the price of MATIC held its ground as price defended its key support area of $0.77.
MATIC’s price had struggled to replicate its rally that took the price of MATIC to an all-time high of $3 before it faced rejection to trend higher.
After trading in a range for weeks as the price continued to look difficult to trade due to little to no volume to push the price higher as the price continued to look stagnated, MATIC finally showed some movement, rallying from its weekly low of $0.75 to $0.85 and closing higher after several weeks.
Weekly resistance for the price of MATIC – $1.
Weekly Support for the price of MATIC – $0.77.
Price Analysis Of MATIC On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of MATIC continues to show a more bullish scenario as the price rallied to a high of $0.95 before facing resistance to the trend to a region of $1.
The price of MATIC needs to break and hold above $0.97 for the price to trend higher to a region of $1, which is a key supply zone for most traders.
The Fibonacci retracement (Fib) value of 61.8% indicates MATIC’s price faced a rejection to trend higher as the price tried to break above this key value. The price of $0.97 corresponds to the Fib value of 61.8%. If the price of MATIC closes above this level, we could see a rally to $1-$1.2.
Daily resistance for the MATIC price – $1.
Daily Support for the MATIC price – $0.85.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Ethereum Price Surge Might Not Last If The Bulls Don’t Topple These Levels
Ethereum price has held onto its bullishness on the one-day chart. In that timeframe, the altcoin has managed to increase in value by 3%.
Over the last week, the coin rallied over 21%, breaking past multiple resistance levels, which has further strengthened the bulls.
The coin has to zoom past two important resistance lines in order to continue its bullish streak. The technical outlook of the coin continued to display bullish momentum.
There was a surplus of buyers as Ethereum price shot up to the overbought zone. Bitcoin has finally settled at the $20,000 price mark over the last 24 hours, turning other altcoins positive too.
Ethereum price has been rangebound for multiple weeks, but with the overall market turning green, the coin has helped the altcoin eye its next major resistance line.
If ETH manages to break past the $16,000 zone, then a move to the $2,000 price mark could be likely. On the other hand, if buying strength loses steam, then ETH can again start to exhibit rangebound price movement.
Ethereum Price Analysis: One Day Chart
ETH was trading at $1,560 at the time of writing. Ethereum price has soared considerably over the past week, breaking past its consolidation phase.
If the coin has to sustain this price momentum, it is important that it trades above its immediate resistance of $1,630. Moving past that level will help the bulls challenge the $1,700 price mark.
This would help the bullish thesis gain strength. Once the altcoin moves past the $1,900 mark, Ethereum price will be completely in the control of the bulls.
In case the surge doesn’t last, a fall will bring the altcoin to $1,300 first and then finally to $1,200. In the past few trading sessions, the amount of ETH traded witnessed an increase, pointing towards higher demand for the altcoin.
Technical Analysis
The altcoin was overbought on the one-day chart. The last time Ethereum visited this zone was in the month of August.
This marked a multi-month high for the altcoin in relation to the buying pressure it witnessed. The Relative Strength Index was above the 80-mark, which signifies that ETH was overbought as demand for the coin increased.
Ethereum price was above the 20-SMA line, which was a sign of bullishness as buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.
With sustained demand, the 20-SMA could cross above the 50-SMA line, forming a golden cross, which is considered to be bullish.
The other technical indicators were also quite bullish, supporting the notion that buyers had taken over. Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum of the coin and the price direction.
The MACD was positive as it formed green signal bars which were growing. This pointed to a buy signal for the coin.
The Directional Movement Index was also positive as +DI was above the -DI line, which signals a bullish price direction.
The Average Directional Index (red) was above the 20-mark, forming an uptick pointing in the price direction, gaining strength.
Unilend V2 Launched: Becomes 1st True Permissionless Lending & Borrowing Protocol
Launching its much awaited V2 testnet on the Goerli chain today, UniLend team is looking to Revolutionise the Lending and Borrowing scene in the DeFi space. It is the first ever protocol which claims to “Make Every Digital Asset Productive”.
Earlier, UniLend Finance CEO, Chandresh Aharwar had unveiled the version of UniLend Dapp for the first time on Binance Live, calling it “The world’s first true permissionless lending and borrowing protocol”.
The DeFi space has grown multiple fold in the past couple years but is still in its early stages. UniLend V2 will allow anyone to start lending and borrowing of any 12k+ ERC20 tokens, just like anyone can start trading any token on a decentralised exchange without any approval or permission.
The team also announced an Airdrop worth $5000 UFT for early tester which will run for couple of weeks.
In order to enable you to quickly learn about v2 , we advise you to dive in to the documentation:
Launched after months of rigorous internal testing, hard work and sweat, the team says it’s confident that with this release, a new era of the financial system will impact the lives of billions of people with inclusion into DeFi. With UniLend V1 Permissionless Protocol being live for more than a year on four major blockchains: Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, and Moonriver with more than $50 Million Flash Loans executed, the team is extremely enthusiastic and optimistic about the V2 Testnet launch.
The lending and borrowing scenario should be 100-times what it is today and UniLend, with its V2, the future of Defi, is taking the first step in that direction, also bringing the dual asset pools for lending & borrowing with price feed oracles and gas optimization. It also boast features like Flexible Lending, Flash Loans, Non Fungible Liquidity, Concentrated Liquidations, On Chain Price Feed, Security and a Seamless User Experience.
UniLend assures users that new developments won’t stop and they will continue to monitor the testnet and release new functionalities and features in the future versions.They understand the need for a seamless, intuitive and easy-to-use user experience for mass adoption and integrate these principles in the code, making the DeFi ecosystem more accessible and grow faster.
Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.
Can Elon Musk Influence The Next US Election?
The Elon Musk Twitter deal is almost at its end. A Bloomberg report stated that the plan was to finalize the deal by Fri. 28 October, transferring ownership to the billionaire. As the social media platform is about to switch hands, it has raised multiple questions regarding Musk’s plans for it and its impacts. Since Twitter’s influence spans every sphere of everyday life, could Musk’s acquisition influence the next US election?
Twitter’s Influence On US Election
Over the years, there have been multiple bans placed on political figures by Twitter. One of the most notable is the ban of former US president Donald Trump – a move that saw calls for ‘freedom of free speech’ on the platform, which Elon Musk himself has highlighted.
Musk has previously made it known that when he took over the social media platform, he plans to ‘clean it up.’ His idea of a ‘clean up’ included making Twitter a platform that supports free speech. So it begs the question of how he intends to go about it.
Once Musk takes control of Twitter, he will have the power to unban important political figures such as Donald Trump and Senator Ron Johnson. If the Tesla CEO does choose to do this, it may have a profound influence on the next US elections as it reinstates the access of these political figures to a wide audience once more. However, there is no telling if it is possible to further influence beyond lifting the bans on political figures in pursuit of free speech.
The next US election will happen in 2024, and by then — assuming the deal goes through as planned, Musk will have had control of the social media platform for at least a year. This is enough time for some significant changes to the platform.
Musk, Bitcoin, And Social Media
Elon Musk has always been one of the biggest evangelists of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general. Back in 2021, his electric vehicle company Tesla had briefly accepted Bitcoin payments before halting it due to environmental concerns. However, Musk has not stopped showing support for Bitcoin. Tesla still holds about $200 million worth of BTC on its balance as of the time of this writing.
It is therefore not a long shot to expect that the use of Bitcoin could be promoted on Twitter once Musk takes over. Twitter already has the “Tip Jar” feature that allows users to tip content creators using Bitcoin and other cryptos. Musk’s previous idea was to expand this to include Dogecoin. So the billionaire’s takeover of Twitter could lead to an even larger presence of the crypto community on the platform. He could use his new position to promote Bitcoin as he has done in the past.
As for the Twitter deal, Musk does not seem too fazed about the court order to complete the deal by Oct. 28. “I think it’s an asset that has just sort of languished for a long time but has incredible potential,” Musk said during a Tesla earnings call. “Although obviously myself and the other investors are overpaying for Twitter right now.”
Elon Musk visited the Twitter headquarters on Wednesday where he said he met “a lot of cool people.” He is expected to speak to Twitter workers on Friday about the future of the platform. While there are no public details on what this would entail, there have been reports that he plans to cut 75% of the 7,500 workers, leaving a skeleton staff of 2,000.
BTC recovers above $20,700 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Featured image from Ekonomist, chart from TradingView.com
