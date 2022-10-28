Blockchain
Elon Musk Completed Twitter Deal, Says “the Bird Is Freed”
Elon Musk has concluded the $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal, becoming the new owner of Twitter, Inc. After months of legal disputes, the multibillionaire has added the social media giants to his empire.
Following the takeover deal, Musk has reportedly terminated several top Twitter representatives. The sources reveal that he fired Parag Agrawal (CEO), Ned Segal (CFO), Vijaya Gadde (head of legal policy, trust & safety), and Sean Edgett (general counsel). However, Twitter executives have not yet responded to the latest disclosures.
As per reports, Musk recently informed the potential investors in his purchase of Twitter that he plans to fire nearly 75% of the 7,500 employees.
From “Perfume Salesman” to “Chief Twit”
On Thursday, the Tesla CEO appeared at the Twitter headquarters with a sink and tweeted “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!.” Later, Musk stated in a message to advertisers on Twitter that he was acquiring Twitter.
Musk added:
The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence.
He claimed that Twitter must be “warm and welcoming to all” and added that the platform allows users to “choose your desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all ages to mature.”
The billionaire also shared a photo of himself interacting at the Twitter headquarters’ coffee bar. At the same time, the “Burnt Hair Perfume Salesman” updated his Twitter bio as “Chief Twit.”
The battle between Elon Musk and Twitter has already gained widespread attention globally. Musk initially planned to buy Twitter, but then altered his mind, claiming that the social media company had provided incorrect information regarding spam bots. Twitter breached its contractual commitments after he backed away from the initiative.
However, Musk changed his mind again and stated that he would buy Twitter for the agreed-upon price of $54.20 per share.
Blockchain
Trade Republic Expands Savings Offering
- Trade Republic offers Europe’s largest selection of free savings plans
- 700 new ETFs from issuers such as Vanguard, Invesco and VanEck
- Savings plans now start at one Euro
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trade Republic is expanding its savings offering: With the addition of around 700 ETFs, Trade Republic now offers Europe’s largest selection of free savings plans. All savings plans can now be started with only one Euro enabling broader diversification and access to all assets.
“By regularly investing consistent amounts, stock market investors reduce the impact of volatility and reduce risk, without having to try to identify the best time to enter or exit the market. This may seem counterintuitive, but it is a winning strategy for long-term investors as it is one of the best ways to enjoy the long-term growth of the financial markets. With this expansion we can offer more ways for our clients to build a portfolio that fits their needs and goals,” says Hugo Suidgeest, Country Manager of Trade Republic in Ireland.
Trade Republic has also added new issuers such as Vanguard, Invesco and VanEck to its portfolio. Customers can now invest in a total of 1,800 ETFs and 2,500 stock savings plans, all free of charge, starting at one Euro as the minimum order amount.
Trade Republic launched in Ireland on October 18th and is now the largest provider of ETF and stocks savings plans in the country. All features will be rolled out gradually in November. In addition to savings plans, the company also offers trading in ETFs as well as full and fractional shares. Today, Trade Republic already reaches 340 million people in 17 European markets.
ABOUT TRADE REPUBLIC
Trade Republic is on a mission to set millions of Europeans up for wealth creation with secure, easy and commission-free access to capital markets. With over one million customers, Trade Republic is already the home screen app for many Europeans to manage their wealth. It offers investing in savings plans, full and fractional stocks and ETFs as well as crypto and derivatives. Trade Republic is a tech company supervised by Bundesbank and BaFin. The company based in Berlin was founded in 2015 by Christian Hecker, Thomas Pischke, and Marco Cancellieri.
Blockchain
APT Continues To Shine With Over 18% Gains In Last Week
Aptos, the newest blockchain in town, continues to make waves with a massive gain of over 18%. The price has been on a 7-day rally and is now trading at $8.79, representing a 0.74% decline from yesterday’s close.
The team behind Aptos has been working hard to get their project off the ground. Despite experiencing a rocky start with the price falling sharply, they’ve managed to stabilize things and are now seeing some positive momentum.
Aptos is poised to be one of the most exciting projects this year, especially in the NFT sector. The blockchain touts itself as a Solana killer and is already attracting many digital artists and communities.
Aptos Joins Other Coins To Lead Gains As Market Tries To Revive
Aptos is barely a month old, but it’s already making big gains. Only four days back, the coin reached an all-time high of $10.22. After a slight correction, the coin trades at around $9 by fluctuating a minor decrease in value on the last day. This makes it one of the highest-performing cryptocurrencies in the past week.
But Aptos isn’t the only coin boasting substantial gains these past 7 days. Many other coins have also seen significant growth. For example, Dogecoin made an impressive 41% increase in the last seven days. But it wasn’t just Dogecoin that saw such gains. Ethereum and Cardano also experienced similar increases of over 20% each.
This shows that there is still a lot of interest from traders and investors in the cryptocurrency market. Plus, several crypto whales have been on the move lately, making large purchases of various altcoins. The total crypto market cap also crossed the $1 trillion mark for the first time in October, as per Coingecko charts.
Aptos Price Movement Analysis
Since October 23rd, Aptos’s (APT) price has been moving in a descending parallel channel. Usually, corrective actions are seen in these descending parallel channels. If this is true for APT, it might be possible for it to break out of the channel.
There has been no confirmation of either the resistance or support lines. Furthermore, there is a possibility that APT’s price will fall below the channel’s middle line. In that case, the potential of a breakout would be halted. Currently, $8.65 is where most buyers and sellers of APT converge. Both the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement support and a horizontal support zone may be found here. The bearish trend could speed up if this level were to be broken.
The APT wave count indicates a positive trend for the cryptocurrency. There appears to have been a five-wave progression in APT from October 21. Following that, the motion inside the channel is perhaps best described as a W-X-Y corrective structure. This structure was long enough to suggest that the decrease might be final. If so, this may indicate that APT is about to break out of the channel, leading to an increase in price. The first possible high for this hike is $11.42.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Dogecoin Records Over 41% Gains Following Market Recovery
Popular meme coin, Dogecoin, is on a 7-day rampage. The token has recovered over 41% of its value following the market recovery. Dogecoin has also recorded over 17% on the day, making it one of the best-performing tokens in the past 24 hours.
The cryptocurrency market has been recovering from its recent slump, which has seen many altcoins gain significant gains. However, Dogecoin has outperformed most other coins in the top 20 by gaining more than 41% in just seven days. DOGE’s price surge comes after Elon Musk visited Twitter HQ yesterday following his Twitter acquisition announcement.
Dogecoin Keeps Over 17% Profits On The Day
Data from CoinMarketCap shows that Dogecoin (DOGE) has risen in value for the second day in a row. The popular meme coin reached a new monthly high of $0.08423 today. Dogecoin dropped briefly but has recovered to trade at $0.084, a more than 17% increase over the past 24 hours. Furthermore, trading volumes increased by 112.24% within this time frame.
DOGE has increased over 41% in the past week, the most among the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap. With a market valuation of $10.5 billion, Dogecoin is the tenth largest cryptocurrency. It is less than a billion dollars from surpassing Solana (SOL). Coinglass reports that traders closed out about $8.69 million worth of Dogecoin futures during the past day. Most of the Dogecoin sales (78.81%) resulted from failed short positions.
Shiba Inu (SHIB), another joke coin that competes with Dogecoin, has also increased in value over the past day. It grew by roughly 4% and currently trades at around $0.00001113. Bitcoin and Ethereum, two main cryptocurrencies, have also registered minor gains over the previous twenty-four hours. Bitcoin posted -0.61%, and Ethereum posted -0.11%, respectively.
Elon’s Visit To Twitter HQ Pumps Dogecoin
Dogecoin’s price increase is attributed to Elon Musk’s remarks regarding his Twitter acquisition and HQ visit. Musk tweeted, “Entering Twitter HQ—let that sink in,” as he carried a sink fixture into the building. In addition, he updated his Twitter profile to include the title “Chief Twit.” Twitter’s Chief Marketing Officer, Leslie Berland, allegedly wrote in an internal memo that Musk “is in the [San Francisco] office this week speaking with staff, strolling the halls.” She also said that this week, he would speak to Twitter employees. She wrote, “You’ll all hear directly from him on Friday.”
Expectations are high that Musk’s takeover of Twitter will conclude soon. He promised his backers yesterday that he would finalize the Twitter agreement by Friday, October 28. The latest report indicates the transaction will be finalized by 5 pm ET on the same day.
It’s still unclear if Musk’s early cryptocurrency plans for Twitter (like integrating Dogecoin and using microtransactions to stop spam) will be implemented. Nonetheless, the announcement has generated excitement among crypto enthusiasts, sending DOGE prices up 16% in the last 24 hours. These increases are likely attributable to the partnership with Twitter. However, there’s been a few other noteworthy developments involving the coin.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Just Saw Technical Correction, Why BTC Could Rise Again
Bitcoin price started a downside correction from $21,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is stable above $20,000 and might start a fresh increase.
- Bitcoin is holding gains above the $20,000 and $20,200 levels.
- The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,440 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start another upward move if there is a clear move above the $20,500 resistance.
Bitcoin Price Reaches Key Support
Bitcoin price started a fresh increase above the $20,000 and $20,500 resistance levels. BTC even traded above the $20,800 level and tested the $21,000 resistance zone.
A high was formed near $21,021 before there was a downside correction. The price declined below the $20,800 and $20,500 levels. It even broke the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key increase from the $19,266 swing low to $21,021 high.
Bitcoin price is now trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It seems to be holding gains above the $20,000 and $20,200 levels.
The price also tested the 50% Fib retracement level of the key increase from the $19,266 swing low to $21,021 high. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,400 zone. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,440 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The first major resistance sits near the $20,500 level and the trend line. The next major resistance might be $21,000. A clear move above the $21,000 resistance might send the price towards the $22,000 resistance. Any more gains open the doors for a test of the $22,500 resistance zone.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to rise above the $20,500 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,150 zone.
The next major support is near the $20,000 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A downside break and close below $20,000 might open the doors for a move towards the $19,500 support zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $20,200, followed by $20,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $20,400, $20,500 and $21,000.
Blockchain
Uniswap Price Breaks Past The $7 Mark After Forming This Pattern
Uniswap price has been able to break past the consolidation phase. Over the last 24 hours, the altcoin has moved up by more than 4%. In the past week, the coin surged close to 8%, which can be equated to a rally.
UNI has been consistently green ever since the other altcoins started to travel north on their charts. The technical outlook of the coin also agreed with the bullish force.
However, it is important for Uniswap to maintain this momentum and trade above its immediate price ceilings. If not, then the bulls could soon lose their strength.
Buyers have been supportive of the bulls. As noted on the one-day chart, demand for Uniswap grew substantially.
It is important that UNI trades above the $8 price mark in order for the coin to come under complete bullish control.
Uniswap price has continued to form higher highs, which are tied to strong bullish momentum. The global cryptocurrency market cap today was at $1.04 trillion, with a 0.5% positive change in the last 24 hours.
Uniswap Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
UNI was trading at $7.04 at the time of writing. The coin has struggled considerably to cross the $7 price mark for the past few weeks.
Overall market strength helped the bulls to zoom past the $7 price mark. The coin encountered immediate resistance at $7.40.
This is a crucial price mark for the coin. Once the bulls manage to break above $7.40, the coin could experience another resistance at $7.90 before it can trade above the $8 price level.
A fall from this level will take the altcoin to the $6.47 price level and then to the $6.02 support line. The amount of UNI traded in the last session also appreciated, indicating that buyers had increased in number.
Technical Analysis
The altcoin for the past month and a half noted more selling pressure compared to buying strength. With its recent break from lateral trading, buyers are finally back on the chart.
The Relative Strength Index was above the 60-mark, which is considered bullish with more buyers compared to sellers.
Additionally, UNI formed a bullish engulfing pattern which happens when the chart pictures bigger-sized greener candles. This pattern is tied to positive price action.
The Uniswap price was above the 20-SMA line which signified growth in the altcoin’s demand. It also meant that the buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.
UNI was under a bullish influence, as pointed out by other technical indicators as well. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the strength and direction of an asset.
The MACD underwent a bullish crossover and formed green histograms. These were the buy signal for the altcoin. Bollinger Bands measure price volatility and price fluctuation.
The bands were moving parallel to each other, signifying that price movement will not experience any sharp volatility over the upcoming trading sessions.
Blockchain
Polygon Shows Strength As Bulls Eye $1, But There Is A Key Issue Pending
- MATIC’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $0.95 with eyes set on $1.
- MATIC faces a major issue break and holds above 61.8% Fibonacci value and trends higher to a region of $1.
- MATIC’s price remains strong on the daily timeframe above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price aims for more rallies.
The price of Polygon (MATIC) has been one of the standout performers during the past few weeks that saw the price of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other altcoins struggle to hold their key Support, the price of Polygon (MATIC) showed strength holding above and bouncing off that region of $0.77 away from this support area. The past few days have seen the crypto market has looked more decent, with the likes of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) showing some great price movement in recent times. MATIC’s price is rallying from $0.83 to a region of $0.95 as the price aims to take the market by its horn. (Data from Binance)
Polygon (MATIC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
In recent times, Polygon has struggled to regain its bullish momentum; despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto space, the price of MATIC held its ground as price defended its key support area of $0.77.
MATIC’s price had struggled to replicate its rally that took the price of MATIC to an all-time high of $3 before it faced rejection to trend higher.
After trading in a range for weeks as the price continued to look difficult to trade due to little to no volume to push the price higher as the price continued to look stagnated, MATIC finally showed some movement, rallying from its weekly low of $0.75 to $0.85 and closing higher after several weeks.
Weekly resistance for the price of MATIC – $1.
Weekly Support for the price of MATIC – $0.77.
Price Analysis Of MATIC On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of MATIC continues to show a more bullish scenario as the price rallied to a high of $0.95 before facing resistance to the trend to a region of $1.
The price of MATIC needs to break and hold above $0.97 for the price to trend higher to a region of $1, which is a key supply zone for most traders.
The Fibonacci retracement (Fib) value of 61.8% indicates MATIC’s price faced a rejection to trend higher as the price tried to break above this key value. The price of $0.97 corresponds to the Fib value of 61.8%. If the price of MATIC closes above this level, we could see a rally to $1-$1.2.
Daily resistance for the MATIC price – $1.
Daily Support for the MATIC price – $0.85.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
