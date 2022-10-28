Connect with us

Blockchain

Ethereum Price Corrects But This Level Could Trigger Fresh Increase

Ethereum Price
Ethereum started a downside correction from $1,600 against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $1,450 support.

  • Ethereum is correcting gains from the $1,580 and $1,600 resistance levels.
  • The price is now trading above $1,450 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,540 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $1,450 support zone.

Ethereum Price Remains Supported

Ethereum started a decent increase above the $1,450 and $1,500 resistance levels. ETH even cleared the $1,550 level and settled above the 100 hourly simple moving average.

The price traded close to the $1,600 resistance zone. A high was formed near $1,593 before there was a downside correction. There was a drop below the $1,550 level. Ether price even declined below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward wave from the $1,340 swing low to $1,593 high.

It is now trading above $1,450 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,540 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.

An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,540 level and the trend line zone. The first major resistance is near the $1,550 and $1,560 levels, above which the price could gain bullish momentum. The main barrier is now near the $1,600 zone.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

A clear upside break above the $1,600 resistance zone could set the pace for a fresh rally. In the stated case, the price might rise towards the $1,720 level.

Dips Supported in ETH?

If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,550 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,465 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

The 50% Fib retracement level of the upward wave from the $1,340 swing low to $1,593 high is also near $1,450. A downside break below the $1,450 zone might increase selling pressure and the price might drop to $1,400 in the near term.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACDThe MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSIThe RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,450

Major Resistance Level – $1,550

Blockchain

$2500 Fine For Misleading Information Being Reinstated by PayPal?

$2500 Fine For Misleading Information Being Reinstated By Paypal?
  • On November 3rd, the new restricted-expression policy will go into effect.
  • It has the ability to initiate automatic withdrawals from users.

Rumor on social media platforms is that PayPal has reinstated its $2,500 fine for each time the business determines a user has posted false information. The financial services behemoth included a clause in its terms and conditions that allowed them the right to take $2,500 from customers’ accounts a few weeks earlier.

This applies to “messages, content or materials that, in PayPal’s sole discretion, (a) are harmful, obscene, harassing, or objectionable,” as determined by PayPal. However, since PayPal’s retraction a week ago. Neither the “misinformation” section nor any other adjustments to the policy page have been implemented.

According to Twitter user KellyKga, the contentious part published on October 7 and then withdrawn the following day tried to prohibit users from using PayPal for actions including “the sending, posting, or publication” of information meeting specified criteria.

Content items that were “harmful, obscene, harassing, or objectionable” or “promote misinformation” were among the criteria listed by PayPal. Until recently, the only way to read this section of the Acceptable Use Policy was by digging through ancient internet archives.

Automatic Withdrawal From User

If in case, the clause is added back again. Then PayPal might effectively accuse you of breaking its acceptable usage policy. In relation to the words, you use during the payment process. And the expressive content or goods for which you seek payment via PayPal. It has the ability to initiate automatic withdrawals from users and associated bank accounts.

The payment gateway incorporated the terms and conditions two weeks ago. The business, however, admitted that it had placed the provision incorrectly in the terms. Elon Musk and David Marcus, with Marcus as president and Musk as a co-founder, showed their disappointment with the addition of rules.

Elon Musk Completed Twitter Deal, Says “the Bird Is Freed”

Blockchain

Hong Kong Turns to Legalize Retail Crypto Trading

Hong Kong Turns To Legalize Retail Crypto Trading
27 mins ago |