Ex-Apple and Tesla executive shares tips for building a successful business

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has a message for American Republicans who promise in the election to reduce support for Ukraine: it will only make China stronger.

Stoltenberg pushed his point in a lengthy interview with POLITICO this week, in which the military alliance chief argued for a long-term US presence in Europe and a general increase in defense spending.

“The presence of the United States — but also of Canada — in Europe is essential for the strength and credibility of this transatlantic bond,” Stoltenberg said.

Yet political circles fear that a more reluctant United States is on the horizon. The upcoming U.S. midterm elections could tip control of Congress back to the Republicans, handing power to an ascendant, MAGA-friendly Republican cohort that has been pushing to cut back on U.S. President Joe Biden’s high-profile military aid to Ukraine.

Stoltenberg warned that recent gains on the Kyiv battlefield would not have been possible without the support of NATO allies. And he appealed to the more strident anti-China sentiment running through both major US political parties.

A victorious Russia, he said, would be “bad for all of us in Europe and North America, in all of NATO, because it will send a message to authoritarian leaders – not only Putin but also China – that through the use of brutal military force, they can achieve their goals.

Stoltenberg, however, expressed optimism that the United States would not soon disappear from Europe — or Ukraine. Indeed, a contingent of more establishment Republicans have backed Biden’s repeated demands to send cash and weapons to Ukraine.

“I am confident,” the NATO chief said, “that after the midterm there will still be a clear majority in Congress – in the House and in the Senate – for strong and continued support for the Ukraine.”

Tough decisions ahead

The charged debate is the product of a troubling reality: Russia’s war in Ukraine looks likely to drag on for months as budgets tighten and economies decline.

In Washington, this discussion is intensifying ahead of the elections scheduled for November 8. And a chorus of conservatives is increasingly reluctant to spend huge sums on aid to Ukraine. Since the start of the war, the United States has pledged to provide Ukraine more than $17 billion in security assistance, well beyond what Europe has collectively pledged.

Stoltenberg said he was confident that Washington would continue to help Ukraine “in part because if [Russian President Vladimir] Putin wins in Ukraine, it will be a disaster for Ukrainians.

A Ukrainian soldier fires an American-made MK-19 automatic grenade launcher towards Russian positions on a front line near Toretsk in the Donetsk region of Ukraine | Dave Clark/AFP via Getty Images

But he also underscored the connection to China at a time when Beijing is a priority for many US policymakers – including some of the same conservatives raising questions about the volume of aid to Ukraine.

The Biden administration recently described China as “America’s most significant geopolitical challenge” in its national security strategy.

And the document explicitly ranks China above longer-term Russia: “Russia poses an immediate and continuing threat to the regional security order in Europe and is a source of disruption and instability in the world.” scale, but it lacks the capabilities across the China spectrum.

Yet the collision of Russia’s long-running war in Ukraine, US domestic political pressures and the growing focus on Beijing are reigniting a long-running debate about burden-sharing within NATO.

In 2014, NATO allies agreed to “aim to” spend 2% of their economic output on defense by 2024. With that deadline looming – and the recognition that military threats only seem to be increasing – leaders grapple with what comes next. Will they increase the target number? Will they formulate spending targets differently?

“I expect the NATO allies, at the Vilnius summit next year, to make a clear commitment to invest more in defence,” Stoltenberg said while noting that “it’s a bit too early to say” what precise language NATO allies will accept.

NATO allies themselves have taken varying approaches to China, with some still taking a much softer line than Washington.

Stoltenberg acknowledged these discrepancies. But he argued the alliance had made progress in confronting Beijing, pointing to NATO’s decision earlier this summer to explicitly label China a challenge in its long-term strategy document.

It’s “important that NATO allies stick together and deal with the consequences of the rise of China – and we agree on that, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” he said. he declared.

Yet although the allies have agreed to “cope” with China’s rise, they have not figured out who should foot the bill for these efforts. Some US lawmakers, academics and experts are advocating for Europe to take the lead in handling local security issues so the US can focus more on the Indo-Pacific.

Daniel Hamilton, a US State Department official during the wave of NATO enlargement in the 1990s, calls it “greater European strategic responsibility”. This approach, added Hamilton, now a senior fellow at Johns Hopkins University, would involve European allies providing, within 10 years, “half the forces and capabilities ‘required’ for deterrence and collective defense against Russia”.

European allies, some experts say, are just too comfortable in their dependence on Washington.

“European members of NATO have over-promised and under-delivered for decades,” said Harvard University professor and leading international affairs scholar Stephen Walt. The Europeans, he said, “will not make a sustained effort to rebuild their own defense capabilities if they can count on the United States to rush to their aid at the first sign of trouble.”

Over the next decade, Walt added, “Europe should assume primary responsibility for its own defense as the United States focuses on Asia and transitions from Europe’s ‘first responder’ status. to his “ally of last resort”.

Stoltenberg opposes such a strict division of labor.

Decoupling North America from Europe “is not a good model, because it will reduce the strength, the credibility of the link between North America and Europe”.

He has, however, relied on Europe’s NATO allies – which will include most of the continent west of Russia once Finland and Sweden’s memberships are approved – to continue to increase spending. defense.

“I strongly believe that European allies should do more,” he said, adding that he had “pushed hard” on the subject. “The good news,” he noted, “is that all allies and also European allies have increased and are now investing more.”

However, simple calculations show that Europe is not close to being autonomous in matters of defence.

“The reality is that 80% of NATO defense spending comes from non-EU allies,” Stoltenberg said. The oceanic and multi-continental layout of the alliance “makes it clear that you need a transatlantic link and you need non-European allies to protect Europe”.

“But above all,” Stoltenberg stressed, “it’s about politics – I don’t believe in Europe alone, I don’t believe in North America alone.”