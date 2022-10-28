Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 27-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – The Mercury News

The Ravens stammered for 30 minutes as their injury-ridden first offense went empty in the red zone. They came out of the locker room at halftime as a team transformed, dominating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with zone runs, running pass options and healthy doses of Devin Duvernay and Isaiah Likely.

They won two in a row for the first time this season, and with just one game in the next 23 days they bought themselves a precious cushion to heal themselves before the stretch run. Here are five things we learned from Thursday night’s 27-22 win:

The Ravens dominated after transforming into who they were meant to be all along.

You probably thought they were cooked as they left the pitch at half-time. We have all done it. What other sane conclusion could we draw after watching 30 mind-boggling minutes of the Ravens’ offense?

Do you want frivolous goods in the red zone? Penalties that buried them in third and long? Confusing blocking schemes that exposed quarterback Lamar Jackson to bodily harm? Injuries that have sent vital playmakers to the touchline or the locker room? That stinker had them all.

A Twitter crowd was building, eager to get offensive coordinator Greg Roman out of town once and for all, with this play as the closing argument in his trial.

Then, the most damned thing happened; the Ravens walked out of the locker room as a team transformed. Their defense had quietly done their duty for most of the night and brought the great Tom Brady out of the field in three plays to start the new half. Jackson took command at the Ravens 23-yard line and from that moment the veil of pain was lifted.

The Ravens rushed seven times for 27 yards in the first half. But the NFL’s most creative running offense returned from exile in the third quarter. Jackson used run-pass options to put the Buccaneers on their heels. Roman relied on the mobility of his offensive linemen, particularly center Tyler Linderbaum and tackles Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses, to clear wide lanes for running backs Gus Edwards, Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill. He figured out ways to get the ball to Devin Duvernay, Jackson’s most dynamic target in the absence of injured tight end Mark Andrews and injured wide receiver Rashod Bateman. On three consecutive possessions, at least nine plays, the Ravens reduced the field for touchdowns, turning a seven-point deficit into an 11-point lead. They rushed for 204 yards on 26 carries in the second half alone.

Then they said the game went as planned. They wanted to take shots with their passing game in the first half and drop the hammer in the second, as an under-equipped Tampa Bay defense sucked the wind. “It really explained exactly how we anticipated, in terms of what we called, when we called it in terms of run-to-pass ratio,” coach John Harbaugh said. “I thought we would do a little better than three points; we all thought we would score a little over three, but their defense is tough, and we couldn’t start with first downs and extend practices, but that’s how we planned to do it.

If that was the big vision, kudos to Harbaugh and his mastermind. If it was also about Roman and Jackson identifying sharp countermeasures during their 15-minute break at halftime, kudos to them.

The result is the same: the Ravens showed resilience and ingenuity in their most impressive performance of the season. They needed to follow up a narrow division win at home with an emphatic performance on the road against a desperate but talented opponent. They did it with real grit and a brand of football that will serve them well as they look to trample one of the league’s easiest rosters in the second half of the season.

We see the potential for a more athletic offensive line.

Jackson’s protectors had their worst moments early on, with the nadir coming when Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea powered between Linderbaum and left guard Ben Powers for a 12-yard sack late in the first quarter.

We saw the real advantage of this group in the second half, when the Ravens’ linemen used their quickness to stretch the field horizontally and drop bodies at the second tier of defense.

Moses played his best game as a Raven, not only holding his own as a pass blocker, but dominating defenders as a run blocker. We also saw Stanley shoot and lead the charge on the outside tracks. Linderbaum can lose dramatically from time to time when he’s one-on-one with a much bigger man like Vea, but his mobility as a run blocker is something to behold as he shoots into space and destroys linebackers.

This group has already outperformed last year’s injury-depleted unit, which left Jackson terribly vulnerable as the season progressed. However, there is still room for growth, as Roman explores the possibilities created by his nimble big men.

Justin Houston is still the Ravens’ top passing thrower as he nears his 34th birthday.

We knew the Ravens missed Houston in all three games he sat out with a groin injury, but has the man hammered home that point since returning, with four sacks in two wins despite a modest number of snaps. He now has six out of the five games he’s played, and they’re not wasted attempts to clean up. He entered the game as the team’s top rusher, according to Pro Football Focus.

He also provided key running support when the Ravens stuffed the Buccaneers on a late-game 2-point attempt.

The Ravens re-signed Houston after they failed to land Za’Darius Smith in free agency or add an immediate contributor on the edge in the first round of the draft. He has already earned the $3.5 million they pay him.

“I feel young again,” he said Thursday night.

Houston was the star of another strong all-around defense effort from coordinator Mike Macdonald. After Brady ran through the Ravens on an opening touchdown, they sent the Buccaneers off the field without hitting eight consecutive possessions. Even when they didn’t fire Brady, they raised their hands to deflect his quick passes and put bodies on his targets in the flats. They held Tampa Bay in place as Jackson and the offense grew to that second-half hammering.

Hey, there’s the Isaiah Likely from preseason.

With Andrews in the locker room and then on the sidelines in street clothes, the Ravens badly needed a breakout game from Likely. The rookie gave the go-ahead in the third quarter, intimidating several defenders on a 17-yard catch and finishing with a catch deep in the end zone for his first career touchdown. He added a 16-yard catch on the drive that put the Ravens up 24-13 and finished with six catches on seven targets for 77 yards.

Who secured the ball on Tampa Bay’s desperate kicks late in the game? Who else?

Probably clutched the match ball awarded to him as he waited his turn to speak at the post-match press conference. He knew it was a night he wouldn’t soon forget.

He was the Probable we’ve all seen all summer, the one who seemed to take a shot every practice, the guy who looked like the best player on the court in a preseason win over the Cardinals. from Arizona.

Likely’s pass-catching skills have never been in question, but lately he hasn’t been able to get on the pitch enough to show them due to his shortcomings as a blocker and the silly penalties he’s had. he committed early in the season. After playing at least 20 offensive snaps in each of the first four games, he played seven in the team’s Week 7 win over the Cleveland Browns.

The biggest opportunity of his young career was born out of necessity, but that’s so often the case in a sport shaped by injury. He probably didn’t pout when his role diminished, and he answered the call when asked to follow in the footsteps of the team’s best offensive player behind Jackson.

That win set up the rest of the Ravens’ season.

The Ravens expired four days earlier after hanging out to beat the Browns. On Thursday, they finally stacked one win over another despite injuries draining their offense and having Brady, the biggest winner in NFL history, on the other sideline. That would be enough to call this week a resounding success.

But the Ravens’ accomplishment takes on an extra shine when we look at the path ahead. First, they’ll have 10 days to heal and prepare for the New Orleans Saints, another NFC opponent who didn’t live up to expectations. Then they’ll have another 13 days, with their bye weekend in the middle, to rest for the Carolina Panthers in Baltimore. They will likely be favored, easily in many cases, for every game they play until their season finale in Cincinnati.

Their first eight weeks tested the nerves of players, coaches and fans, many of whom probably still think the Ravens should be 6-2 or 7-1 instead of 5-3. Blown leads and tense wins, attacking dead spots and lingering injuries – this team never seemed to stand on solid ground. But the Ravens have been playing one of the toughest schedules in the league at this point, and they’ve come out of it with a grip on the AFC North’s No. 1 spot.

They will likely be a significantly healthier team come Nov. 20, when they host the Panthers, than they were against the Buccaneers. Players like Andrews and Bateman need a break, while reinforcements — outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo and possibly deep threat DeSean Jackson — are on the way.

We can’t say the Ravens have earned a spot alongside the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in the 2022 NFL penthouse. But they’re looking as clear a path to the playoffs as anyone else.

Week 9

Ravens to the Saints

Monday, November 7, 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: 97.9FM, 101.5FM, 1090AM

