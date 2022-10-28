Google Launches Blockchain Node Engine For Web3 Developers

The NFT.London conference, which runs from November 2–4, will include the first-ever real NFT vending machine in Europe, according to myNFT, the low-cost, multichain NFT marketplace that’s making non-fungible tokens accessible to everyone.

Their actual NFT vending machine makes it easy for anybody to buy an NFT in a matter of seconds, even if they don’t have a digital wallet, as a way to commemorate the introduction of the myNFT platform. Customers may choose one NFT from myNFT’s first collection of donated NFTs, some of which have a potential worth of up to £1,000, for a flat price of only £10.

Customers will be able to choose an NFT from myNFT’s debut collection, after which they may either brag about their special new NFT to their friends or trade it via myNFT’s marketplace.

MyNFT is a brand-new NFT platform that seeks to increase technological accessibility. Customers of myNFT will soon be able to build, trade, and move NFTs across any blockchain, using any sort of cryptocurrency, and at a reasonable cost, thanks to this multichain marketplace. This has been made possible via myNFT’s distinctive sidechain architecture, which makes use of the Moonbeam & Polkadot tech stack.

The actual NFT vending machine will be situated at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, Westminster, London, directly outside the NFT.London conference location. This implies that anybody passing by will be allowed to use it to buy up to five NFTs, in addition to ticket holders. This restriction was put in place to make sure that everyone who wants to may use the machine.

All proceeds from the NFT vending machine will be donated to Giveth, which funds public goods and services and education in developing countries, and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, which provides specialized nurses to seriously ill children. This is in keeping with myNFT’s charitable roots, which originate from Cryptograph, and the team’s hope that NFTs can be used to help the less fortunate.

Customers just need to choose one of the envelopes on display and enter the required code in order to purchase an NFT from the myNFT vending machine. They may open the envelope and scan the QR code after paying £10 using Apple Pay, Google Pay, or any contactless payment option. They will then be given the chance to open a free myNFT account with an NFT wallet, where they will get their NFT, which may be valued up to £1,000.

Various classic NFTs made by companies including Thunderbirds, Delft Blue Night Watch, Dr. Who Worlds Apart, and others will be included in myNFT’s inaugural NFT collection.

Eliminating entrance barriers into the NFT market and offering a simple method for anybody to begin purchasing and selling digital assets is one of myNFT’s main objectives. The unique vending machine represents the platform’s simplicity and makes getting NFTs enjoyable and interesting.

The myNFT platform will provide users the option to purchase NFTs using fiat money via an onramp, ensuring that everyone may participate. The platform’s unique, patent-pending “bid-to-earn” GBM auction system makes it possible for users to either win the item they are bidding on or get a reward for participating in the auction, making the act of purchasing NFTs enjoyable and lucrative as well.

Hugo McDonaugh, co-founder of myNFT, stated:

“There is so much potential in the NFT market and it’s such a shame to see some of that go to waste when possible new entrants are put off getting involved by various unnecessary and complicated barriers. From gas fees, gatekeeping knowledge, to having to set up a complicated digital wallet and more, great opportunities are being denied and squandered to newcomers.”

McDonaugh added:

“We’re determined to turn NFTs into an everyday activity for everyone, and break it out of its current clique. The best way for the sector to grow is through popular involvement, and we’re only going to achieve that by breaking down barriers. Our unique vending machine, the only one in Europe, is a fun and quirky way to demonstrate that.”

Tony Pearce, Co-Founder of Reality+, which created some of the NFTs that will be included in the machine stated:

“The humble vending machine may seem like an analog, outmoded form of delivery, but far from it! It’s been providing us with wholly owned and decentralised items for years, albeit mostly with items of food and drink we unfortunately cannot yet trade on myNFT. One of the main focuses in this space at the moment is addressing mainstream adoption. In order to bring mainstream on board, this requires simplicity and familiarity which the NFT vending machine enables through a form of distribution that many people around the world are all so familiar with. We’re indeed excited to be a part of this innovative approach to NFT distribution, featuring alongside other fantastic projects and artists to showcase a use case of NFT accessibility in London.”

Customers can already visit the portal to purchase and sell any NFT on the Ethereum, Moonbeam, Moonriver, Polygon, and Binance Smart Chain Networks since myNFT is presently active in Beta. They may also sell their NFTs using the brand-new GBM auction mechanism. Numerous other features, like multi-currency NFT listings, token-gated experiences, and the integration of other blockchain networks, are also in the works and will soon be added to myNFT.