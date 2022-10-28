Gop Uses Herschel Walker As A Prop - 'They Don'T Want A Thinking Black Senator'

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid said on her show “The ReidOut” on Thursday that the Republican Party was using Herschel Walker, a Republican Senate candidate from Georgia, as a prop.

On FNC’s “Hannity” Wednesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said, “They’re beating all of our guys, but what about this guy? It changes the whole narrative of the left. We’re a bunch of racists, Sean. You and I are racists. The Republican Party is racist. Well, what happens when the Republican Party elects and nominates Herschel Walker, a black African-American Heisman Trophy winner, right? Olympian. It destroys the whole story.

Reid said: “For me it’s the pointing at the silent man next to him like he’s an object. It’s Lindsey Graham’s completely innocuous comments, you see? Do you see it, it’s black, do you see how black it is? It proves that we are not racist. There’s a black man standing there. Look at him. You see how dark it is. It’s the disrespect they have for black people, and their belief that black people are essentially a prop, that when you put one in front of America, they’ll associate Republicans with anti-racism. Just because look at him, he plays football. He is sporty. Isn’t it black? He had many children that he did not claim. Isn’t it black? He’s everything black is supposed to be and he’s gonna do what we say. I found it incredibly offensive.

She added: ‘That’s what bothers me doubly about people who have been taken out to endorse Herschel Walker. You have Tom Cotton, who said slavery wasn’t so bad, it was a necessary evil. He doesn’t care about blacks. You have Rick Scott, who once threatened to attack companies that don’t donate to Republicans. And now Lindsey Graham, who when he had the opportunity to raise a real black United States senator and allow him to make a contribution, he undermined his fellow senator from South Carolina and destroyed the bill he was building. If he respects black men, why didn’t he let Tim Scott get this victory and have his own legacy? He figured it out. That shows you they don’t want a thinking black senator. It’s too much for them. They said, ‘You can be here and wave quietly and quietly, Tim Scott, but the minute you try to legislate, Lindsey Graham – your fellow senator from South Carolina – is going to cut your legs off.’ What they want is Herschel, who will sit quietly and nod, and nod, and nod while being pointed at as if he were a prop.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN