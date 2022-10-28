News
Gophers football: Ko Kieft was hard on Brevyn Spann-Ford, and now the apprentice is becoming a master
Ko Kieft pancaked Brevyn Spann-Ford with his words.
Kieft, the former Gophers tight end known for his punishing knockdown blocks, didn’t like what he was seeing from his apprentice in that department a few years ago.
“Bad block.”
“Soft.”
Keift’s tough-love approach didn’t go over well with Spann-Ford, a converted receiver from St. Cloud Tech who was trying to figure that part of his game out at Minnesota in 2018-19.
“We actually had a pretty rocky start,” Spann-Ford said. “I wasn’t too fond of Ko when I first came in, truth be told.”
Spann-Ford was one of the top in-state recruits in the 2018 class, primarily because of his promise as a big pass-catching threat at 6-foot-7. But the question was: Would he put on the weight and become a physical run blocker in the Big Ten?
With his own desire and commitment increasing over the years, along with the help of Kieft, Spann-Ford has blossomed in both categories, especially this season.
Heading into Saturday’s home game vs. Rutgers, Spann-Ford is the highest-graded tight end among Power Five conference teams, according to Pro Football Focus College. Spann-Ford, who has bulked up to 270 pounds, has made the biggest strides in run-blocking. His run-blocking grade this season is 82.0, leaps and bounds above his 56.2 grade in 2020.
But the Gophers have called up Spann-Ford’s pass-catching prowess even more since No. 1 receiver Chris Autman-Bell’s season-ending injury in September. Autman-Bell had a team-leading 23-percent target share in the three games before his knee gave out; Spann-Ford was second at 17 percent.
In the following four games — including the current three-game losing streak — Spann-Ford’s share has climbed to a team-leading 26 percent. Daniel Jackson and Mike Brown-Stephens are next in the low 20s.
“Brevyn has been able to take that role, run with it, and he’s shown what he can do and what kind of player he can become in the run game and the pass game,” head coach P.J. Fleck said. “ He has become incredibly reliable.”
Spann-Ford leads the team this season with 23 receptions for 320 yards and two touchdowns. At his impressive size, he hurdled a Penn State defensive back on a 28-yard reception in Happy Valley last week, and he caught redshirt freshman quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis’ first career touchdown pass four plays later in the 45-17 defeat.
Keift has been watching the Gophers from Tampa, Fla., where he was a 2022 sixth-round draft pick by the Buccaneers.
“I’ve seen that kid grow up so much,” Kieft told the Pioneer Press days before he played in his eighth NFL game on Thursday night. “He is just way more consistent now than he had been in the past — in all aspects of his game — run-blocking, route-running, pass-catching, playmaking.”
Kieft and Spann-Ford have differing personalities, but it was Spann-Ford’s run blocking during his first few seasons at Minnesota that had Kieft and fellow block-first tight ends Bryce Witham and Colton Beebe letting the youngster know about it with “constant chirping.”
“I don’t want to say I was (a jerk), but I was kind of (a jerk),” Kieft said. “We made sure that Brevyn knew as a freshman where his place was and just how hard he had to work.”
Spann-Ford got sick of it. “There was only one way to fix it and that was to do better,” Kieft said. “He did that, has been doing it for a while.”
Spann-Ford prides himself on his St. Cloud roots and has written its “320” area code on his cleats along with the names of his three nephews. In fall camp, he mentioned former NBA guard and St. Cloud native Nate Wolters as one of his boyhood influences.
“Anyone that really knows me will tell you that I love my city and I love being back home and things like that,” Spann-Ford said. “It really shaped me into the man I am today. (It’s) aspiring to achieve the things they achieved.”
Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca said during spring practices that Spann-Ford had big goals for this season; Spann-Ford would only share the leadership aspect within those mostly private bullet points.
“Step up in leadership role,” Spann-Ford said. “Kind of what Ko Kieft really instilled in me. Just showing up to work every day. No complaining, nothing like that. Being the guy that the guys need you to be. Doing your job every day.”
That might not have always been the case.
“It’s his willingness to come into work and go into that football facility every day and really work at his craft and work to improve,” Kieft said. “It’s not just to show up one day and say he showed up, but to truly get better each day. He has really taken that upon himself in the last two years.”
Kieft really saw Spano-Ford’s commitment last spring when Kieft remained on campus for workouts around the NFL draft.
“I grew into him and I love that dude to death,” Spann-Ford said. “I would do anything for him. Not only has he taught me a lot of things in football, but he’s taught me a lot of things about life. I can’t thank him enough for that.”
Kieft, who was a lightly recruited high school quarterback out of Sioux Center, Iowa, became a surprising player in the NFL. “It’s a surreal experience to say the least,” Kieft said. “I have to remind myself every day that I’m literally playing football for a job. You got Tom Brady and all these superstars around you.”
Fleck holds up Kieft as an example. “I think Ko left an imprint on everybody here about an identity of what Minnesota football looks like,” the coach said. “He played the game the right way, played incredibly aggressive.”
Spann-Ford has one year of eligibility remaining for 2023, but his own emergence and the example Kieft has set could lead to Spano-Ford making U tight ends a pipeline to the pros.
Gophers defensive end Thomas Rush has been on the receiving end of blocks from both Kieft and Spann-Ford over the years. Rush called Kieft “an absolute monster” to line up across from. Then during one day of fall camp this August, Rush went up against Spann-Ford again and again.
“I just remember feeling the same way as when I went against Ko, that strength and that violence that (Spann-Ford) had,” Rush said. “I just kind of sat there and looked at him and kind of smiled because I was taken aback by how much he’s progressed and how amazing of a tight end he is.”
Rush and Spann-Ford will talk before the snap.
“Here we go.”
“You know what’s gonna happen.”
But no one is calling Spann-Ford soft now.
New images show deadly debris flow in the San Bernardino Mountains
New images show deadly debris flow in the San Bernardino Mountains
Time-lapse footage shows mud and debris gushing out from a burn scar in California and covering the area in less than an hour. At least one person was killed when mud and debris swept through their home.
ABC News
Nancy Pelosi’s home targeted in attack on husband
WASHINGTON — Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, according to people familiar with the investigation.
Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe.
The attack was not random; the assailant specifically targeted the home, the people said. The assailant was in custody.
Pelosi was being treated by doctors for bruising, severe swelling and other injuries. Nancy Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill said he was expected to make a full recovery.
“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill said in a statement.
While the circumstances of the attack are unclear, the attack raises questions about the safety of members of Congress and their families as threats to lawmakers are at an all-time high almost two years after the deadly Capitol insurrection. The attack also comes just 11 days ahead of midterm elections in which crime and public safety have emerged as top concerns among Americans.
In 2021, Capitol Police investigated around 9,600 threats made against members of Congress, and members have been violently attacked in recent years. Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., was shot in the head at an event outside a Tucson grocery store in 2011, and Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was severely injured when a gunman opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball team practice in 2017.
Members of Congress have received additional dollars for security at their homes, but some have pushed for more protection as people have showed up at their homes and as members have received an increasing number of threatening communications.
Capitol Police, tasked with protecting congressional leaders, said Nancy Pelosi was with her protective detail in Washington at the time her husband was attacked. She’d just returned this week from a security conference in Europe and is due to keynote an advocacy event Saturday evening with Vice President Kamala Harris.
Capitol Police said the FBI and San Francisco police were also investigating. The suspect is in the custody of the San Francisco police.
Often at Nancy Pelosi’s side during formal events in Washington, Paul Pelosi is a wealthy investor who largely remains on the West Coast. They have five adult children and many grandchildren. The two have been married 59 years.
Earlier this year, Paul Pelosi pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California’s wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation.
President Joe Biden and lawmakers from both parties reacted to the assault with shock and expressed their well wishes to the Pelosi family.
“What happened to Paul Pelosi was a dastardly act,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “I spoke with Speaker Pelosi earlier this morning and conveyed my deepest concern and heartfelt wishes to her husband and their family, and I wish him a speedy recovery.”
“We have been to many events with the Pelosis over the last 2 decades and we’ve had lots of occasions to talk about both of our families and the challenges of being part of a political family. Thinking about the Pelosi family today,” tweeted Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Joe Biden has also been in contact with Nancy Pelosi.
“The President is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family,” Jean-Pierre said. “This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack. He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected. The president continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected.”
The Pelosi home in the wealthy Pacific Heights neighborhood has been the scene of several protests in the past few years. After Nancy Pelosi was seen on video getting her hair done at a salon while many were shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, stylists protested outside with curling irons. Members of the Chinese community protested outside recently before Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. And during during debates over the federal stimulus package protesters scrawled anarchy signs in black paint across the garage door, along with “cancel rent,” and “we want everything.”
Congressional correspondent Lisa Mascaro and staff writer Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi turn the red carpet into a date
It’s no mystery who Millie Bobby Brownis the biggest fan of.
Jake Bongiovi was by the stranger things alongside the star as she walked the red carpet for the premiere of her new crime film Enola Holmes 2 in New York on October 27. Millie, 18, and Jake, 20, held hands and wrapped their arms around each other as they posed for photos. For the outing, the actress wore a pink Louis Vuitton dress while her boyfriend, who is the rocker’s son Jon Bon Jovi– put on a black suit. She then shared a series of photos from the premiere on Instagram, captioning the respective posts, “the movie”, “the dress @louisvuitton”, “the hair. the makeup!! @florencebymills” and “the man! “
Millie and Jake first sparked romance rumors last year and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 BAFTAs in March. Since then, the two have given fans a glimpse of their relationship by posting photos from their parties and vacations and showing off PDAs on social media. Jake also joined Millie and the cast of Foreign Things in its season four premiere in May. Further proving that he is his no. 1 fan, he paid tribute to the actress on Instagram on May 15, writing, “Congrats baby you deserve the world to love you.”
Making memories: Clocking in for 20th Heat season means Haslem fulfilled promise to late father
Meaningful minutes on the court have been the exception for years for Udonis Haslem. In 2020-21, there were just three.
But as the Heat approach Saturday’s conclusion of their three-game western swing with a game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden1 Center, this justifiably already stands among the most meaningful NBA weeks for the Miami Heat captain.
By playing the final 2:16 of Wednesday night’s victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, Haslem officially made it 20 NBA seasons, all with the Heat.
And fulfilled the desire of his late father to have his son go two full decades in a career solely with one team, something only previously done by Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dirk Nowitzki with the Dallas Mavericks.
Johnnie Haslem passed away in August 2021 at age 70, but father was in son’s thoughts as the 6-foot-8 veteran Haslem took the court at the Moda Center.
“There was a moment when I was getting ready to go in, like, ‘OK, this is it. This will solidify the 20th season,’ ” Haslem, 42, said.
The emotions continued to flow afterward in the locker room.
“And all of the guys when I came off the court, when we got in the locker room, they congratulated me for actually being solidified in that moment,” he said. “So the guys kind of knew about it. I’m still processing everything, but they were on top of it.”
This time no wait until the final week of the season, as was the case with that sole 2020-21 appearance.
“It was cool just to go ahead and get it out of the way,” he said of Wednesday’s moment, then sitting out Thursday night’s 123-110 loss to the Golden State Warriors.
The reality is that with backup center Dewayne Dedmon dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, with second-year center Omer Yurtseven away from the team due to an ankle impingement, and with rookie Nikola Jovic raw and foul prone, calls to action from coach Erik Spoelstra could wind up being more than sentimental.
“I’m always ready, man. Spo knows that,” said Haslem, who went undrafted out of Florida in 2002 and spent a year in France before joining the Heat as a rookie in 2003. “Whenever he needs me, just like last year, bodies, long season, he’ll give me the heads up in shootaround or that morning and I’ll prepare.”
So yes, there is a nod from Spoelstra about an older body needing a bit more of a build up to meaningful minutes.
“Obviously the minutes where he needs me or he lets me know in shootaround, ‘Be ready tonight,’ those are the minutes that I’ll tap into more,” Haslem said. “But every minute at this point counts.
“Everything is special. This is 20 seasons. This is something that not very many people do. So I’m going to savor all these memories.”
While still providing what he believes is an essential contribution even when not on the court.
In that regard, Golden State coach Steve Kerr said ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Heat at Chase Center that he believes there is a place for mentors such as Haslem or what he has in 38-year-old Andre Iguodala in the Warriors locker room.
“Internal leadership is huge for every team,” Kerr said when asked about Haslem and Iguodala in particular. “And by internal, I mean within the roster, within the locker room. Coaches can only do so much from our chair and where we’re coming from. But if a teammate is telling you something, as a young player it’s much more meaningful.
“You need that internal leadership, It’s a big thing.”
So 20 seasons it is for Haslem, no matter what comes next.
Promise fulfilled.
Two decades that have separated him from the pack even beyond his three NBA championships.
“Like I said, when I had that time with my dad, and I had that time with my mom,” he said of his deceased parents during a quiet moment in the locker room, “there’s going to come a point where all you have is your memories. There’s nothing else, no money, nothing.
“So you create ‘em and you hold on to ‘em.”
Emhoff on putting his “ego aside” as a second gentleman
CNN
—
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff has spoken candidly about masculinity in an exclusive new interview with CNN, detailing how he approaches his role in administration – a position that has never before been held by a man – and how he wants to give example to men who can follow it.
“I’m going to give speeches and one of the things I say is ‘Men need to support women,’” Emhoff told CNN’s Dana Bash in a clip from an interview that aired Thursday on “Anderson Cooper 360.” CNN.
“One, it’s the right thing to do and then men, OK, you really have to do it. Don’t just think you’re doing it. And then the women in the audience start looking around and to smile.
Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, agreed with Bash that some men find it difficult to support their female partners in the big moments of their careers, but he said, “You have to put your ego aside, and it’s not about you.”
CNN will air Bash’s entire interview, “Being…The Second Gentleman,” at 8 p.m. ET. Saturday.
As his wife makes history as the first female vice president, Emhoff adjusts to her own role in the administration. So far, he has spent most of his life as a Southern Californian, working in large law firms, first as a managing director, then as a partner, trading and navigating contracts and litigation on behalf of clients, many of whom were in the entertainment industry.
Emhoff, who has been married to Harris since 2014, was somewhat accustomed to Washington’s machinations, mostly via Harris’ former job as a United States senator. But when she joined the presidential campaign, Emhoff really got a taste of politics.
On inauguration day, Emhoff had completely severed ties with his law firm, not wanting to incur any conflicts of interest. Abandoning a state of origin, friends, family, even a career, is often the case of political spouses.
Cnn
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years
By LEANNE ITALIE and FRED GOODALL
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of fashion and football.
Brady and Bündchen posted statements on Instagram late Friday morning, each saying they had “amicably” reached the decision.
“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” Bündchen wrote.
Both said their priorities lay with their children and asked for privacy.
“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration,” Brady wrote. “Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world.”
The announcement landed in the midst of Brady’s 23rd NFL season, and just months after the seven-time Super Bowl champion put an end to his short-lived retirement.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback — who had long stated a desire to spend more time with Bündchen and his three children — announced his departure from the game in February, only to change his mind 40 days later.
“What more do you have to prove?” Bündchen told her husband on the sidelines after his last, record-shattering Super Bowl victory, Brady himself recounted shortly after the win.
Despite Brady initially saying his retirement was a chance to focus his “time and energy on other things that require my attention,” part of his motivation to come back was what he has referred to as “unfinished business” with the Buccaneers. The team failed to reach the Super Bowl last season in their effort to repeat as champions.
Bündchen told “CBS This Morning” in 2017 that she was concerned about her husband after he played through a concussion the previous year. Brady’s then-team, the New England Patriots, and agent declined to respond to her comments at the time, and an NFL spokesperson said there were no records he had suffered a head injury. Brady later said he preferred to keep his medical history private.
“I mean, we don’t talk about it,” Bündchen said during the interview. “But he does have concussions. I don’t really think it’s a healthy thing for anybody to go through.”
She more recently contended that the characterization in reports that she was desperate for her husband to retire carried sexist overtones.
“Obviously, I have my concerns. This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” the supermodel told Elle magazine in September. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for (them). He needs to follow his joy, too.”
Bündchen and Brady were introduced by a mutual friend and married — twice — a little over two years later. They said their first “I dos” in early 2009 at a Catholic church in Santa Monica, California, before family and close friends, followed by an equally small second wedding at her house in Costa Rica nearly two months later.
Their son Benjamin was born later that year, followed by a daughter, Vivian, in 2012. Brady also has a 15-year-old son, Jack Moynahan, from a previous relationship with actor Bridget Moynahan.
Bündchen, who was discovered by a modeling scout at age 13 in Brazil, secured her place as one of the industry’s highest-paid models by the 2000s and became a tabloid staple, fueled by a relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. In addition to walking the runways of top designers, appearing in campaigns for high street and high fashion brands alike, she signed on as a Victoria’s Secret Angel and took on small film roles — including in “The Devil Wears Prada.”
She took a step back from modeling in 2015, giving up runway work and limiting herself to a few advertising campaigns and magazine covers a year. She made one big exception, wearing a glistening gown and a huge smile in 2016 as she crossed a 400-foot (120-meter) runway at the Rio Olympics while fellow Brazilian Daniel Jobim performed “The Girl from Ipanema.”
Since paring back her modeling commitments, she has dedicated herself to environmental activism, particularly with regard to the Amazon rainforest’s conservation, and business ventures like eco-friendly skin care and a lingerie line. She has also been vocal about mental health, disclosing debilitating panic attacks that she said had her contemplate suicide and criticizing unrealistic beauty standards.
Above all, Bündchen told Elle, her top priority was her family.
“I’ve done my part, which is (to) be there for (Tom). I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” she said. “Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career, it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”
After years in Boston — where Brady played for the Patriots — and then moving again to Tampa with him in 2020, she said she has her own plans: “I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose.”
Brady turned 45 in August, when he left the Buccaneers for 11 days for unspecified personal reasons. The team supported the leave, calling it a pre-planned break agreed to before the start of training camp in July.
A three-time NFL MVP and the league’s all-time leader in yards passing and touchdowns, Brady has also signed a 10-year contract reportedly worth $375 million to become the lead football analyst for Fox Sports once he hangs up his cleats. When that will be is yet uncertain — while Brady had expressed an interest in extending his playing career beyond his mid-40s if he remained healthy, his now ex-wife had a different idea back in 2017.
“That kind of aggression all the time, that cannot be healthy for you,” she said during the CBS interview. “I’m planning on him being healthy and do a lot of fun things when we’re like 100, I hope.”
Associated Press journalists Curt Anderson and Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.
