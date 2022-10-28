Heat stagger late, with Butler, Adebayo unable to hold off Warriors in 123-110 loss

Newsletter Sign-Up
Appreciate this: With the Miami Heat playing on the second night of a back-to-back set against a team idle the previous night, Stephen Curry stood at midcourt with 5:31 to play repeatedly beating his chest after draining a crossover, step-back 3-pointer.
Yes, a 123-110 Heat loss Thursday night at Chase Center.
Yes, now a 2-4 record for Erik Spoelstra’s team.
But the fact that it required some of the best from the Golden State Warriors, including some of the best from the Warriors’ best player, nonetheless was heartening.
Play this way against a team that is not the defending NBA champion and there figure to be plenty of positive results for the Heat.
With Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo at the top of their games and the Heat feisty and menacing on the defensive end, they arguably put together a performance even better than what produced victory a night early against the Portland Trail Blazers at the start of this three-game western swing that concludes Saturday against the Golden State Warriors.
Butler closed with 27 points, eight assists, six rebounds and six steals, Adebayo with 27 points.
What the Heat couldn’t overcome was a 50-31 rebounding deficit.
With Curry scoring 33, the Warriors had enough to hold on.
Five Degrees of Heat from Thursday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat trailed 63-59 at halftime and 92-87 going into the fourth quarter.
Golden State then went up by eight with just over eight minutes to play.
After the Heat got within five, Curry drained his chest-pumping 3-pointer for a nine-point lead and moments later a Klay Thompson 3-pointer put Golden State up nine, with a Curry 3-pointer with 2:40 to play extending the lead to 11.
2. Having it all: Butler continues to show the full range of his game, going into the fourth quarter with seven steals and four 3-pointers.
The Heat particularly played to Butler’s strengths when Adebayo was out, playing an almost exaggerated five-out offense that left Butler free to orchestrate and attack.
Butler also converted another 3-pointer and then a 3-point play to help the Heat recover from a 13-point second-quarter to within four at the intermission.
He stood with 20 points, four assists and four rebounds at halftime, already with his seventh career game with at least three 3-pointers.
3. Downsized: The Heat were left without a true backup center when Dewayne Dedmon was declared out shortly before tipoff. That was with Omer Yurtseven sent back to South Florida earlier in the day due to the ankle issue that has had him out since the preseason opener.
That had 19-year-old rookie Nikola Jovic getting his first NBA first-quarter minutes, after making his NBA debut a night earlier.
After a foul-filled debut Wednesday, Jovic went without one during his opening 2:46 stint, before Adebayo was rushed back into the game following a brief rest.
4. Limited option: This was a night when the Heat well could have turned to Plan B had Victor Oladipo been available, instead of back in South Florida again treating a sore knee.
It was a night that called for an alternative to Tyler Herro, who closed 3 of 12 from the field and 1 of 5 on 3-pointers.
At one point in the third quarter, Herro pulled the trigger on a wayward 3-pointer early in the shot clock only to see Curry convert one in transition on the same sequence, for an immediate six-point swing.
5. Efficient attack: Adebayo maximized both his shot efficiency and ability to get to the line, closing 10 of 13 from the field, 6 of 8 from the line.
It was the combined efficiency of Butler and Adebayo that kept the Heat afloat while the team’s 3-point shooters were off, on a 14-of-43 night from beyond the arc.
The Salvation Army announced its most ambitious local project on Thursday, one that will provide more shelter and services for the homeless than anywhere else in San Diego County.
The 200,000 square foot, $100 million project comes at a time when the county is seeing an increase in the number of people living outdoors and a recent report found that the number of new homeless people is exceeding the number of people hosted each year.
The new building at Seventh Avenue and E Street is scheduled to open in the winter of 2025-26 as the Rady Center in honor of longtime Salvation Army supporters, philanthropists Ernest and Evelyn Rady.
At a press conference on the roof of the Andaz Hotel overlooking the site of the new center, Ernest Rady spoke briefly about his latest donation and said he was grateful to be able to help people he sees struggling in the street.
This year’s homeless count found 8,427 people living outside or in shelters across the county, a 10% increase from the previous count in January 2020.
New shelters and affordable housing have opened in the eight months since the count, but many towns across the county still see homeless encampments along streets and in canyons. In August, the Downtown San Diego Partnership monthly homeless count reported a record 1,609 people living on sidewalks or in vehicles.
The partnership’s September tally showed the numbers continued to rise and reached 1,623.
The Rady Center will replace the Salvation Army’s Center City Corps facility at 825 Seventh Ave. and will provide shelter, housing and services to over 200 people through a mix of interim accommodation beds and transitional, permanent supportive and low-income housing. It is planned to serve 7,100 homeless people over the next 10 years.
The Radys donated $30 million for an endowment at the center and pledged an additional $5 million if a matching $30 million is raised.
With a $10 million gift from Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies and other donations and pledges, The Salvation Army has raised $21 million toward the $30 million goal and is launching a fundraising campaign. financing to acquire the rest.
The $100 million prize includes property of Center City Corps, which is owned by the nonprofit and is valued at about $12 million, Salvation Army Lt. Col. Lee Lescano said.
The nonprofit Wakeland Housing and Development Corp. is the primary developer of the project and will raise approximately $60 million through tax credits and federal, state and local grants, Lescano said.
Megan Dowell, director of homeless services for the Salvation Army, said the Center City Corps building opened in 1974 and provides accommodation beds for 34 men, a pantry, teams and Pathway of Hope, a case management program to help families break the cycle of generational poverty.
With demolition about a year away, Dowell said the Salvation Army will create a plan to continue serving people for the 18 to 24 months before the new center opens.
The 100-room Silvercrest senior housing project adjacent to the Center City Corps facility will not be affected by the site redevelopment.
An architect for the new center has not yet been chosen, so the Salvation Army does not yet know how many floors will be in the new building. The documentation, tendering and permitting process is expected to begin next month and take a full year, followed by site preparation in late 2023.
Once opened, the center will include 60 accommodation beds for temporary accommodation for up to six months. Twenty additional beds will provide transitional housing for six to 12 months, and 30 studios with kitchens and bathrooms will provide transitional housing for six to 12 months.
Another 60 Wakeland-operated kitchen and bath units will provide permanent supportive housing for 60-70 people, and 30 Wakeland-operated one-bedroom units will provide affordable housing for 30-90 people.
Tamera Kohler, CEO of the Regional Task Force on Homelessness, attended Thursday’s announcement and called the project fantastic.
“The Salvation Army performs such an essential service,” she said, adding that she particularly appreciates the endowment to ensure the longevity of the program and the fact that the nonprofit organization already owns the site.
In 2018, the Radys donated $50 million to the Salvation Army, at the time the third-largest donation ever to the charity, for the construction of the 140-bed Rady Residence in Door of Hope, which opened in Serra Mesa in 2020. A portion of the donation went to the new Rady Center.
The Salvation Army had operated its headquarters and main warehouse a few blocks from the Center City Corps building for 41 years, but moved from downtown last year. Its new offices and warehouse opened in June 2021 in Otay Mesa.
Lawyers for a Jewish couple in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Thursday asked a state appeals court to allow their lawsuit against the state over a law allowing foster care agencies to refuse services on the basis of religion.
Elizabeth and Gabriel Rutan-Ram said the Holston United Methodist Home for Children denied them foster parent training because the couple were not Christians.
After initially approving the couple’s training, the agency said it “only provides[s] adoption services to prospective adoptive families who share our [Christian] belief system,” according to a press release on the call.
Holston said he was protected by a 2020 law allowing providers to refuse to counsel or place children when doing so “violates the agency’s written religious or moral beliefs.”
Holston’s refusal caused the couple to lose an opportunity to foster a child from Florida.
The couple were then directly certified by the state’s Department of Children’s Services and are caring for a teenage girl they want to adopt, according to court documents.
In June, a lawsuit against DCS was dismissed by a chancery court in Davidson County, Tennessee. Three judges, led by Chief Justice Ellen Hobbs Lyle, said the complaint was moot since the Rutan-Rams were receiving services from the state agency.
The lawsuit also argues that DCS and its commissioner violated the religious freedom and equal protection guarantees of Articles I and XI of the Tennessee Constitution by providing subsidies to foster care providers who restrict their services on the basis of religion.
A lawyer representing the couple says the current remedy is not sufficient because DCS employees are overworked and cannot provide the level of service of a private agency such as that offered by Holston, which receives funding from the State.
“Approval to be a foster parent isn’t the only kind of service foster parents need,” said Alex J. Luchenitser, associate vice president of Americans United, the law firm of public interest working on the case, during a telephone interview.
“And after approval, foster parents continue to require support, training, services, placement and services related to specific children, [and] monitoring,” he added.
Because other agencies that place children in foster care and provide group care services in the state also have religious restrictions, the Rutan-Rams say working with such homes “is likely made unavailable to them.” “, according to the record.
“The hurt, sadness, disappointment and frustration the Rutan-Rams suffered when Holston initially refused to serve them is perpetuated by Holston’s continued refusal to do so and would be exacerbated by refusals from other agencies,” indicates the call memory.
Mr. Luchenister called the state’s actions a form of religious discrimination.
“When the government funds an agency that discriminates on the basis of religion, the government is making taxpayer resources available only to people of a particular religion,” he said.
“Public funds contributed by taxpayers should be available to all and benefit everyone equally, regardless of their religious beliefs,” he concluded.
Spokespersons for the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services did not immediately respond to a Washington Times request for comment.
MADISON, Wis. — A Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph seconds before the collision, according to police documents made public Thursday.
Among the documents is an inspection of the vehicle driven by Alyssa Ortman, 27, who was killed along with her 5-year-old daughter, Khaleesi Fink, in the July 22 crash. Details of the vehicle inspections were first reported by the Ashland Daily Press. Other documents show that state troopers reported finding a vape pen in Ortman’s car that was believed to contain Delta8, a compound similar to marijuana. Results of a drug screen are still pending.
Democratic Sen. Janet Bewley, 70, had just pulled out onto a highway into the path of Ortman’s car, when the two vehicles collided. Ortman’s car then spun across the median of a highway and into the path of another vehicle.
Police have previously reported that Bewley was distracted by a hands-free mobile phone at the time of the crash. And in an interview with police, Bewley said she had had cataract surgery on one eye the day before the crash but that her eyesight was fine. Ashland County District Attorney David Meany said Thursday that his office hasn’t made a decision on whether to file any charges.
Bewley’s office issued a statement Thursday that didn’t address the speed finding, but instead thanked law enforcement and first responders.
“This has been a heartbreaking event for the community. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be focused on the individuals involved, their families and their loved ones,” it said.
Ortman’s mother did not immediately respond to a telephone message left Thursday afternoon.
Earlier this month, the father of Khaleesi Fink, Brandon Fink, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Bewley. He also alleged that Ortman and the driver of the third vehicle acted negligently. His attorneys declined to comment after the police inspection report became public.
A 7-year-old child brought a loaded gun to a primary school in Dorchester on Thursday, police said.
Boston police responded to the Up Academy Holland school around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a student with a gun. Upon arrival, officers recovered the weapon from a 7-year-old student attending the school.
It is not known how the student gained access to the firearm, or how it was discovered.
Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said the incident is still under investigation as the department focuses on the proliferation of guns in the city.
“The person responsible for granting access to this weapon will be held accountable,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. “No child should be near a gun, let alone in direct danger at such a young age.”
The discovery comes the same day that Boston City Hall officials held a hearing on school safety. According The Boston Globethe state found that the district had “no effective process” to track and respond to complaints from parents about bullying, assault, sexual misconduct and other safety issues.
Leaders acknowledged that Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper, who took office last month, inherited longstanding issues within the district. In a statement, Skipper said she was “speechless” after the Thursday afternoon incident.
“I don’t have the words. It’s really devastating,” she said. “We have to ask ourselves how does a very young student come into possession of and gain access to a firearm…. When a young person has access to a gun out of reach, we really have to ask ourselves, how does this happen? »
St. Paul Academy 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 0: Ezra Straub netted three goals as the Spartans advanced to the Class A boys state soccer semis.
St Paul Academy 1, St. Charles 0: Andrea Gist scored the game winner in the second half to push the Spartans onto the Class A girls state semifinals.
Playing his 999th career game on Wednesday night and his last home game before reaching 1000, Josh Bailey got to hear his goal song at UBS Arena once again.
Bailey has never scored more than 18 goals in a season, and he hadn’t scored this year until Wednesday, but it was fitting nonetheless. Only two other players have reached 1,000 games in their entire career with the Islanders: Bryan Trottier and Denis Potvin. No current athlete in New York has played with their current teams longer than Bailey with the Islanders, who he made his debut for in 2008. Serenading him was fair game.
“Usually it’s after a goal so it’s usually a good feeling,” Bailey said after the 3-0 win over Rangers. “But even throughout the game, I will never forget the playoffs, especially the Coliseum, hearing it. It was something special for sure. Very grateful for all the support.
Bailey is reluctant to talk about himself or his personal accomplishments, but he admitted his kids sing the song, as do their friends. And his teammates are well aware of what the number means.
“It’s really special,” Islanders captain Anders Lee said last weekend. “It’s an extremely difficult feat to accomplish. Josh is a tough guy, a real pro and has seen a lot of different things and also fought against a lot of different things, and just for him to accomplish that with our team is really special.
“I am extremely proud for him and his family. It’s a huge honour. So I can’t wait to celebrate tonight with him. I’m lucky to be with him for a lot of those games, so a lot of great memories we had together on and off the ice. Just a really cool and special moment.
Matt Martin added: “It’s an incredible achievement. One, to stay healthy. Second, being a good enough player to last that long. He’s a good pro, he comes every day whether it’s going well or badly, he’s a leader in this team and he stays focused at all times. He is a very, very close friend and in many ways I admired [him] during my career. Doing it all with one franchise is even more spectacular.
Bailey’s goal on Wednesday was his first point of the season, and it was his first game on the first line with Mathew Barzal and Oliver Wahlstrom – a combination that seemed to work well.
Lee, who is in his 11th consecutive season with Bailey, said his game was underrated by fans.
“Bails, his game is so cerebral,” Lee said. “He always finds the guy open and plays smart. Much of his talent is undercover. … Playing alongside him is always great. You always know you’re getting a good look. You have someone there who views the game in a very high way.
Kieffer Bellows, who the Islanders waived on Wednesday, was picked up by the Flyers.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Sanibel, Captiva Islands, Florida