Hot on the heels of securing another term – if not a lifetime term – as China’s supreme leader, Xi Jinping on Thursday led a symbolic visit by his newly appointed top lieutenants to the historic revolutionary base in Yan’an, the birthplace of Mao Zedong’s takeover of the Communist Party. the nation.
News
Henry Cavill makes his red carpet debut with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso
No mystery to solve here: Henry Cavill and Nathalie Viscuso are stronger than ever.
For the Netflix movie premiere on October 27, Enola Holmes 2, the actor and his girlfriend made their stunning red carpet debut as a couple. For the special occasion, Henry wore a gray pinstripe suit, while Natalie donned a cream off-the-shoulder maxi dress.
Their exit comes more than a year after the two made it Instagram official, with Henry and Natalie sharing a photo of themselves engaged in a chess match in April 2021.
“I’m the one looking quietly confident shortly,” said the Steel man star captioned the photo. “Before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie destroys me at chess.”
But not one to get beat up, the Legendary Entertainment executive shared the same photo on her own Instagram post, writing, “I’m just teaching my dear Henry to play chess…or…maybe that he let me win?”
Entertainment
News
Football star stabbed in fatal supermarket rampage — RT Sport News
Spanish footballer Pablo Mari is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in an attack in Milan which claimed the life of one person. A 46-year-old man who suffered from mental health issues was arrested after the incident.
Mari, who is a defender for English Premier League side Arsenal but is currently on loan at Italian Serie A side Monza, was among six people who were attacked at a shopping center in the Assago district of Milan on Thursday night.
A supermarket worker was killed in the series of stabbings, according to Sky Italy. Two other people are said to be in serious condition, although Mari, 29, is not among them.
Mari’s parent club Arsenal released a statement saying he was “shocked to hear the terrible news of the stabbings in Italy.”
“We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who told us he was in hospital and not seriously injured,” he added. add the statement.
Mari’s wife, Veronica, and four-year-old son were believed to have been with him at the time of the incident but were not injured.
According to the general manager of Monza, where Mari is spending this season on loan, Mari was “checked in” because of his height of 6ft 4in, but was punched in the face anyway before being stabbed in the back.
“Pablo Mari had a fairly deep injury to his back, which fortunately did not affect vital organs such as the lungs or others”, Adriano Galliani was quoted as saying by Sky.
Galliani added that Mari remained in Niguarda hospital but “should recover quickly” and hoped to return to training as early as next week.
However, Mari is expected to undergo surgery to reduce muscle damage to her back.
The attacker allegedly snatched a knife from a display in a Carrefour supermarket before embarking on his stabbing rampage.
The victims ranged in age from 28 to 81, and the supermarket worker who was killed was 30. The police ruled out terrorism as the motive for the attack.
Mari joined Arsenal on a permanent deal from Brazilian club Flamengo in 2020.
He struggled to get a regular place at the Gunners and was loaned out to Monza – which is former Italy manager Silvio Berlusconi’s new footballing project – ahead of the 2022/23 season.
Mari has made eight appearances so far for the northern Italian club.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
SDSU and San Diego County Partner to Address Pressing Social Issues
San Diego State University and the county’s Health and Human Services Agency formed a partnership on Thursday to help address long-standing issues like homelessness, child and elder abuse faster and more effectively. and the need to create more affordable housing.
The plan calls for the county to seek more broad research assistance from SDSU, which has a school of public health, a school of nursing and a college of health and human services. Many students in these programs are already doing internships with the county agency – a relationship that should grow.
The university also recently gained state permission to independently award a doctorate in public health, a degree that specifically helps students who want to work for agencies such as health and human services.
And SDSU plans to significantly expand its research portfolio, especially in areas involving health and social sciences.
“We will be able to share real-time research and data, (and) we will have cutting-edge academic research that will inform real-world decision-making and programs in our communities,” said SDSU President, Adela de la Torre. Thursday at a ceremony on campus to announce the partnership.
The plan also has the support of Nathan Fletcher, chairman of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.
“We don’t just want to provide more opportunities for our students, we want to better integrate the energy of academia and a college campus with the mission and purpose of (Health and Human Services),” Fletcher said Thursday. .
“…We’re really committed to ensuring that people have access to quality, affordable health care (and) that behavioral health services are integrated in a way that supports and social services come together .”
The university called the partnership unique. But it actually relies on an existing relationship. SDSU and the county have worked together on COVID-19 vaccine outreach programs and increasing testing availability in underserved communities. SDSU also helped the county develop a contact tracing program for COVID-19.
At Thursday’s ceremony, the county and the university spoke about the need to reduce bureaucracy that can prevent such partnerships from happening quickly.
The partnership represents a source of hope and opportunity for Nick Macchione, director of the county agency.
“How to identify the people most likely to be abused? Elder abuse? Macchione asked. “We are the agency responsible for these calls. We would like to have more data and (faculty) ideas. “
California Daily Newspapers
News
On cusp of GM Mike Elias’ fifth year with Orioles, his time in Houston still paying off for Astros
Next month, Mike Elias will enter his fifth calendar year as the Orioles’ executive vice president and general manager. The team he left to take that role, the Houston Astros, has reached the World Series in three of the first four.
As a scouting director and assistant general manager for Houston, Elias played a large role in building a foundation of talent that has produced a World Series title in 2017 — one tainted by a cheating scandal in which Elias, assistant general manager Sig Mejdal and any other Astros employees now with Baltimore were not implicated — and three subsequent pennants. Of the 27 players the Astros rostered in the two postseason rounds before their World Series matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies, many have at least somewhat of a tie to Elias or the work he did in Houston.
Some have more direct connections than others. Of course, there’s Trey Mancini, the longest-tenured Oriole who Elias traded to his former organization in August. One of four non-rookie Astros who hadn’t appeared in a playoff game until this year, Mancini struggled after the trade, batting .176 with a .622 OPS, and is still looking for his first hit of the postseason.
Seven players who made either of Houston’s American League Division Series or Championship Series roster were drafted during Elias’ time overseeing amateur scouting for Houston. That group includes three first-round selections in right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., third baseman Alex Bregman and outfielder Kyle Tucker. Elias’ most notable draftee from his Houston tenure, 2012 first overall pick Carlos Correa, left in free agency last offseason, but ALCS Most Valuable Player Jeremy Peña, his replacement as the Astros’ shortstop, was their third-round choice in Elias’ last draft there in 2018. That speaks to what Elias is trying to build in Baltimore, a pipeline such that a talented player who leaves can be replaced by another.
Outfielders Jake Meyers and Chas McCormick, both 2017 draftees, and David Hensley, an infielder taken late in the 2018 draft, have also made at least one of Houston’s playoff rosters.
Another five Astros were acquired in trades involving players drafted under Elias. Houston’s fifth-round picks in 2013, 2015 and 2016 were part or all of the returns to land catcher Martín Maldonado, utility man Aledmys Díaz and right-hander Rafael Montero, with utility man Mauricio Dubón acquired for a ninth-round pick. Like Maldonado, Cy Young Award favorite Justin Verlander has since re-signed with the Astros as a free agent, but the organization initially acquired him in a trade for three prospects, two of whom were Elias-era draftees taken in the top three rounds.
This offseason figures to be the first in which Elias will be tasked with trading away players he’s drafted to Baltimore. With Elias having promised “liftoff from here” and an increase to the Orioles’ payroll, it’s expected Baltimore will explore moving some of the prospects in its well-regarded stockpile to add major league players. Houston’s collection shows that the possibilities can be both role players to round out a roster as well as established aces (along with Verlander, Elias draftees were part of Houston’s packages to land Gerrit Cole and Zack Greinke).
Six Astros were signed as international free agents during Elias’ time in Houston, though those acquisitions each predated him becoming the lead of that department in August 2017. Another two were traded for using exclusively that type of signee. It’s uncertain whether Elias has direct ties to this group, though his work in player development might have played a role in them being major league factors or prospects with trade value. The same could apply to Yordan Alvarez, acquired in a trade where pieces on neither side had Elias connections.
Regardless of Elias’ exact influence, a good chunk of the Astros’ roster being byproducts of their international efforts speaks to an element of his time with Baltimore that has grown impressively but is yet to come to fruition. Given most Latin players sign as teenagers, it often takes years for them to reach the majors, and the Orioles’ crop of signees are beginning to populate the lower minors. Deals in this area are also agreed upon years in advance, meaning Baltimore’s front office under Elias was operating from behind early but is getting progressively closer to the top of the market. In the previous two cycles, the Orioles inked three players to seven-figure deals, and the club has a new academy in the Dominican Republic nearing completion.
Four of the five remaining five Astros were acquired after Elias left for Baltimore through the draft, free agency or a waiver claim, with the other being second baseman Jose Altuve, who debuted with Houston before Elias even left the St. Louis Cardinals to join the Astros. Houston’s only external major league free agents being relievers Héctor Neris and Ryne Stanek speaks to the organization’s quality of internal development, something Elias has tried to build in Baltimore throughout his tenure. The Phillies’ most notable faces, meanwhile, are largely high-priced free agents.
Both teams show a path to contention for the Orioles, and they’ll spend the next week-plus competing with each other to win the World Series. Its end will mark the start of Elias’ first offseason with the Orioles in which he’ll try to build a team capable of repeating his Houston success and bringing a title to Baltimore.
()
News
Xi Jinping’s New Politburo Suggests Taiwan and Military Are China’s Priorities
According to Xi, this spirit of war is as necessary today as it was in the 1940s, when the Communists fought first the Japanese invasion and then a civil war with the ruling Nationalist Party.
The nature of the battle Xi is preparing for can be guessed from the backgrounds of the country’s two dozen top leaders, selected at the just-concluded twice-a-decade political meeting. His choices reflect a focus on developing advanced military and technological capabilities so that Beijing can resist any pressure from the United States and its allies, especially when it comes to asserting territorial claims on Taiwan. the self-governing island democracy of 23 million people.
Under Xi, China wants absolute security. It makes the world nervous.
“Xi emphasizes that he is succeeding in the tradition of Mao,” said Guoguang Wu, senior fellow at the Stanford Center on China’s Economy and Institutions. “Under his leadership, just as under Mao’s leadership in the 1940s, the party can get whatever it wants.”
Despite China’s growing global influence, Xi still worries that slowing growth and deep ties with Western industrialized economies could weaken the party’s grip on power, said Wu, who worked as an adviser to the Chinese reformist leader Zhao Ziyang in the 1980s until he was deposed during the Tiananmen protests in 1989. “Xi has enormous ambition. In his own words, he would like to bring China back to the center of the world stage. For this, China is not strong enough.
During the meeting, Xi pointed out the serious challenges facing China. He elevated security concerns alongside economic concerns and called on the country to be “united in the fight” to overcome difficulties.
The meeting cemented Xi’s role in setting the political agenda. His former rivals, Li Keqiang and a former potential successor, were both expelled, indicating that alternative political networks had been wiped out. And most of the 13 people promoted to join the 24-member Politburo not only have close personal ties to Xi, but also technical expertise or experience relevant to his political priorities in advanced technology, security and military might.
Five – Ma Xingrui, Zhang Guoqing, Li Ganjie, Liu Guo Zhong and Yuan Jiajun – worked in the state-run military-industrial complex responsible for China’s rapid conquest of the United States in flight spacecraft and the growing arsenal of the People’s Liberation Army. conventional and nuclear missiles.
Yuan, the current Zhejiang party leader who studied aerospace in Germany, led a program that in 2003 sent China’s first astronaut into space. Liu majored in the design and manufacture of fuses for artillery systems at East China University of Science and Technology and later worked in one of China’s first bomb and missile factories before moving to embark on a political career.
The promotions reflect “Xi’s emphasis on scientific and technological expertise as an essential input for China to innovate out of the middle-income trap and Western chokeholds on core technologies”, said Neil Thomas. , principal analyst for China within the Eurasia group.
Chinese Communist Party gives Xi endless rule to flex power
Xi often talks about how officials must recreate the hard-won breakthroughs in satellite and nuclear weapons technologies of the early days of the People’s Republic, which were key to preventing China from being pushed around by other nations with nuclear weapons. ‘nuclear weapons.
The other major issue looming over Politburo appointments is Taiwan, with 15 of the two dozen members having ties to the island either through the management of cross-Strait trade ties – the carrots of Beijing’s efforts to impose the unification – either within the framework of the army which could one day be in charge of bringing it back into the fold if it ever formally declared its independence.
Cai Qi, one of the most surprising additions to the elite seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, visited Taiwan in 2012 while working under Xi as a local official in Zhejiang and called on China to engage and change political allegiance in the independence movement. south of the island.
Cai, whose work with Xi in two provinces helped him leapfrog promotion steps to become Beijing’s party leader in 2017, wrote positively about meeting an elderly relative, encouraging Taiwanese investment in China. and getting along well with Kuomintang politicians, more pro-China. party that ruled Taiwan at the time.
Much of this experience with Taiwan could simply reflect Xi’s own career path: he spent many years in Fujian and Zhejiang, two coastal provinces with close trade ties to Taiwan. One exception, however, is He Weidong, head of the Taiwan-focused Eastern Theater Command. The ascension of the 65-year-old general, who was not even a member of the approximately 370 Central Committee members, to a seat in the Politburo represents the most menacing side of Xi’s Taiwanese agenda.
Shen Ming-Shih, director of national security research at the National Defense and Security Research Institute, a think tank in Taiwan, said the personnel changes seem to show that Xi is “losing patience” at about Taiwan and pushes a “hard Taiwan”. strategy that does not care about the deterioration of cross-strait relations.
The decision to retain Zhang Youxia, 72, despite an informal age limit of 68, is likely driven by Xi’s desire to gain combat experience at the top of the PLA. Zhang, the longest serving member of the Politburo, fought in the 1979 war between China and Vietnam.
Another substandard move was to make Chen Wenqing, China’s current spymaster, a member of the Politburo for the first time since the Ministry of State Security was established in the 1980s. Chen became the most young deputy secretary of the corruption watchdog that Xi used to purge corruption and rivals.
The promotion says “spies have come to power” in Xi’s China, much like the KGB in the Soviet Union, Wu said, the Stanford learned. “Now it seems that Xi Jinping really wants to use the system not only to control social forces, but also to play a role in policing the political elite and in foreign relations,” he said.
Hung Yao-nan, a China studies researcher at Tamkang University in Taiwan, said Xi’s emphasis on security reflects a dilemma of his highly centralized regime. Hung calls it the “Mao Zedong trap,” according to which Xi will either have to make internal control ever tighter, like Stalin, or continue rampant nationalism and aggression.
“With Xi Jinping at the center of an ever-shrinking decision-making circle, it becomes easier to make the wrong decisions,” he said. In his speeches, Xi often warns that the whole world must fight divisions and enter a “new cold war” but, to retain personal control, “he built the wall by himself”, Hung said.
Lyric Li in Seoul, Theodora Yu in Hong Kong and Vic Chiang in Taipei contributed to this report.
washingtonpost
News
Review: Jessica Chastain is good as ‘The Good Nurse,’ but Eddie Redmayne is bad as the bad nurse
In the opening shot of “The Good Nurse,” a slow, steady, unilluminating drip of a medical mystery, a serial killer in scrubs named Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne) watches his victim die. The patient has gone into convulsions, and Charles, the nurse who sounded the alarm, stands back as the doctors swoop in and try in vain to save the day. In a perhaps inadvertently telling gesture, the camera eases the suffering, flatlining patient out of the frame and creeps slowly toward Charles, whose inscrutable expression is meant to chill you to the bone. It’s as if the murderous satisfaction he feels — and the anxious concern he’s trying to project — have somehow canceled each other out, leaving only a curious, malevolent blankness.
Redmayne, an actor who tends to call attention to his own subtlety, works hard to make that blankness sinister. (The ominously pulsing score composed by Biosphere tries even harder.) It isn’t sinister, though; it’s tiresomely obvious. Even as the doctors respond to a code blue, the movie throws up its own “Uh-oh, maniac alert!” signal to the audience, establishing Charles as a teasing enigma that will presumably be unraveled by story’s end. Why did the real-life Cullen spend his 16-year nursing career murdering patient after patient, injecting their IV bags with lethal doses of insulin, digoxin and other medications? (He confessed to killing 40 people between 1988 and 2003; it’s estimated that the real number may have been as high as 400.)
A quick scroll through Cullen’s Wikipedia page turns up some potential clues: childhood bullying, multiple suicide attempts, his parents’ untimely deaths. None of these details — or an early stint in the U.S. Navy, where he was further harassed and bullied — appear in Krysty Wilson-Cairns’ screenplay, which she adapted from Charles Graeber’s 2013 book, “The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder.” For a while, that omission feels like the right decision, born of a principled refusal to sentimentalize a killer or ascribe his actions to a tidy, convenient set of motives. Instead, the director, Tobias Lindholm, keeps Charles at a distance, easing him in and out of the story at key moments and drawing continual attention to his practiced bedside manner and warm, solicitous smile.
It helps that when we first see Charles again, after that clunker of a prologue, it’s through the welcoming eyes of a colleague, Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain), who’s also based on a real-life individual. Chastain’s strong, unfussy performance conveys Amy’s professional expertise, tireless work ethic and unfeigned compassion for those under her care; she’s every inch the good nurse of the title. She’s also a victim of the overwhelmed, underfunded healthcare system she works for: A single mom with a heart condition that she doesn’t dare disclose to her employers, Amy keeps working her long, stressful nights and ungodly hours, hoping she can hold out for just a few more months until her health insurance kicks in.
She’s grateful, then, when Charles joins her on her shifts, especially when he finds out about her illness and agrees to keep it a secret. He becomes, in a sense, her own personal caretaker, on hand to relieve her workload and even babysit her two young daughters (Devyn McDowell and Alix West Lefler). Even if they weren’t such immediately close friends, Charles would be the last person Amy would suspect of wrongdoing, even after some of their patients begin to die under mysterious circumstances. It will fall to two police detectives (Nnamdi Asomugha and Noah Emmerich, a nicely efficient pair) to focus suspicion on Charles, who over the last few years has worked at nine different hospitals — none of which are willing to speak about his employment, or about the similarly suspicious deaths that occurred on his watch.
And so “The Good Nurse” becomes a larger indictment of the ruthlessly capitalistic medical establishment that, rather than confront its own considerable liability, shuttled Cullen from one hellish appointment to the next. You might be reminded, as I was, of the Catholic Church’s well-documented sexual abuse cover-ups, its habit of quietly relocating accused priests to new and unsuspecting parishes. You might also be reminded of movies, like “Spotlight,” that chronicled the unraveling of those conspiracies with a cool, methodical intelligence that “The Good Nurse” attempts to match here.
The Danish-born Lindholm, here making his first English-language feature, came to international attention with his tense, restrained dramas “A Hijacking” and “A War.” (More recently, he co-wrote Thomas Vinterberg’s Oscar-winning “Another Round” and directed the Danish crime series “The Investigation.”) He has a low-key visual approach — including a dim lighting scheme that suggests the hospital is behind on its utility payments — and a natural feel for procedural mechanics, like when he’s teasing out the details of how Charles manages to manipulate the hospital’s Pyxis medication-dispensing machine.
To his credit, Lindholm also acknowledges the human impact of the crimes, lingering especially on two men devastated by the loss of their loved ones and determined to help ensure it doesn’t happen again. In these moments, you get the sense, amplified by the title, that Lindholm is genuinely moved and even energized by goodness, which is why it’s easy to stay invested in Amy as she gradually realizes the extent of Charles’ crimes and becomes determined to stop them. What seems to mystify and even bore Lindholm, at least in this instance, is evil: He never gets a grip on Charles as a character, and neither does Redmayne, whose insinuatingly friendly-creepy manner gives way to ludicrous interrogation-room histrionics in the final stretch.
It’s worth noting that “The Good Nurse” is being released by Netflix, a frequent exploiter of the public’s insatiable appetite for true-crime narratives, as evidenced by countless movies and series including its controversial recent hit “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” Partly because of the comparatively impersonal nature of Cullen’s crimes, many of which he committed without even laying a hand on his victims, “The Good Nurse” operates at a more tasteful remove. Admittedly, it’s a relief that the movie keeps the murders off-camera, that the worst offense we actually see Charles commit, really, is the crime of clinginess. What it isn’t is especially insightful or memorable. Just because evil is banal doesn’t mean a movie has to be.
‘The Good Nurse’
MPAA rating: R (for language)
Running time: 2:01
How to watch: Netflix
News
Journalist Masih Alinejad receives Oxi Courage Award for her fight against Iran’s compulsory hijab law
Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad. Facebook/masihalinejad
New Delhi: Journalist Masih Alinejad has always spoken out against Iran’s compulsory hijab law, despite not being able to visit the Islamic Republic for more than a decade.
Masih received the Oxi Courage Award. The event was also attended virtually by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Masih said: “I didn’t accept the Oxi Courage Award for saying ‘No to the Islamic Republic.’ Iranians do it by chanting ‘Death to the Dictator’ in the streets of Iran. “No” to Western countries that still recognize the legitimacy of this regime.
I did not accept the Oxi Courage Award for saying “No to the Islamic Republic”. Iranians do this by chanting “Death to the dictator” in the streets of Iran. I accepted it to say “No” to Western countries that still recognize the legitimacy of this regime#MahsaAmini#IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/H2LjiOu7TK
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 28, 2022
Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian, was pronounced dead on September 16 after she was arrested for allegedly breaking rules requiring women to wear the hijab and modest clothing, sparking the biggest wave of popular unrest in Iran since almost three years.
Rallies in solidarity with Iranian women – who have defiantly burned the hijabs they have been forced to wear since the 1979 Islamic revolution – have taken place around the world, with demonstrations in more than 150 cities over the weekend. -end.
In Iran itself, clashes between protesters and security forces have rocked cities across the country for more than a month after first erupting in western regions home to Amini and Iran’s Kurdish minority.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
