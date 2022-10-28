House Speaker’s husband Pelosi attacked in his home, attacker arrested

Click here for a full list of our election recommendations.

While the foundation that runs the Oakland Zoo already raises public grants and distributes some of its ticket revenue to other organizations, it now wants city voters to boost its annual revenue by $12 million per year. year thanks to a new property tax.

Measure Y on the Nov. 8 ballot would tax Oakland homeowners for 20 years from $68 a year per residential unit — an amount that could rise, using an unusual escalator, more than the rate of inflation at the consumption. Non-residential properties would be taxed more based on frontage distance and square footage of a parcel.

It’s a bold and greedy tax grab in a city where property owners are already overly burdened with special levies. And it’s especially unfair because only about 15% of zoo visitors come from Oakland. At a minimum, this should have been a countywide measure rather than placing the entire burden on Oakland residents.

Most of us love the zoo. But don’t be fooled by mailings showing adorable photos of children petting animals, adorable big-eyed felines or vets performing operations. It’s a horrible tax proposal. Vote no on measure Y.

The measure would provide a huge financial boost to the Conservation Society of California, the foundation that runs the city-owned zoo. The departure tax would raise about $12 million per year, increasing annual funding by about 46% to about $38 million. Meanwhile, other valuable Oakland sites that serve children, such as Fairyland at Lake Merritt and the Chabot Space and Science Center, would receive no new money.

The foundation already raises more than $2.3 million in grants each year from Oakland property taxes, a share of hotel taxes and the city’s general fund. And although he claims to need a huge taxpayer bailout to run the zoo, he is literally giving the money away.

The zoo donates money

According to its nonprofit filing with the IRS, the Conservation Society distributed $430,981 in the year ending September 30, 2021 to groups across the country and around the world to save animals from the extinction. The source of the money is 50 cents on each admission ticket and $2 on each membership, according to Nik Dehejia, the organization’s CEO.

While saving the animals from extinction is a worthy cause, the contributions are incompatible with the group’s goal of keeping the zoo running, its insistence that it needs more money, and the quest for taxpayers already short of paying the bill. And the foundation certainly shouldn’t divert money from admissions revenue to support other causes.

If the members of the foundation want to donate money, they must form a completely separate group from the zoo and raise funds independently. They must not use the zoo to support other causes.

Still, the foundation’s annual contributions to other organizations have quadrupled over the past four years, according to IRS filings. These contributions are not disclosed on the ballot asking voters to approve new taxes. Dehejia says they will continue if Measure Y passes.

How the tax would increase

Meanwhile, zoo officials say they will use part of the tax revenue from Measure Y to subsidize free and discounted tours for city residents. But there is no language in the initiative that requires it.

Instead, Measure Y allows the money to be spent on all operations, staffing, maintenance, capital improvements, or administrative expenses related to the zoo. Zoo officials only provided us with a sketchy, non-binding outline of how they would spend the money.

Measure Y also contains an unusual indexing provision for the $68 rate. It requires the city council to raise the tax each year by a percentage up to the greater of the Bay Area Consumer Price Index increase, which is common in ballot measures, or California’s per capita personal income, which is unusual.

Over the past four years, the Bay Area’s CPI has grown an average of 4.0% annually, while the state’s per capita personal income has grown an average of 6.9%. If, for example, the city had applied the actual annual increases for the last four years to the proposed Measure Y tax, it would have resulted in a levy of $77 using the Bay Area CPI and a rate of $89 using the less common personal income rate. .

Of course, this difference would magnify over longer periods, particularly because Measure Y instructs the board to apply the index with the largest increase each year. This pecking would increase the tax more than sticking to one of the indices.

Trust and transparency

The foundation currently receives about $15 million of its annual budget of about $26 million in entrance fees and memberships, according to Dehejia. Other sources are concessions and rides, philanthropy, education programs, and Oakland’s more than $2.3 million in tax grants.

If Measure Y passes, the total budget would increase to $38 million, of which more than $14 million would come from current municipal grants and the new tax. And the tax contribution would increase every year.

Even though there are few restrictions on how Measure Y money could be spent, Dehejia says residents and taxpayers should trust him and other zoo officials to use the money wisely.

But Dehejia won’t reveal anything as basic as his own compensation. He took over as CEO in April 2021. His predecessor’s compensation was about $315,000 in the prior fiscal year, according to that year’s filing. Dehejia declined to say how much he receives, although the foundation will eventually have to report it.

So much for transparency and building trust. The only thing voters should trust is what is written in the initiative. And that is not enough to protect taxpayers.

It’s not about whether the zoo is an asset to Oakland residents or East Bay as a whole. He is. These are the injustice of placing the entire tax burden on a city’s landowners, the excessive magnitude of annual tax revenues and increases, and the lack of proper safeguards to prevent the money from the zoo is diverted elsewhere.

Vote no on measure Y.