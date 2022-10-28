News
Instant analysis from Ravens’ 27-22 win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 27-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Thursday night’s Week 8 game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Childs Walker, reporter: Once they remembered who they were supposed to be, the Ravens dominated the Buccaneers.
They ran seven times for 27 yards in the first half, 24 times for 206 yards in the second half. They played most of the game without Lamar Jackson’s top two targets, Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman, but offensive coordinator Greg Roman called a terrific second half, leaning on run-pass options and finding clever ways to get the ball to the team’s best remaining playmaker, Devin Duvernay. Rookie Isaiah Likely stepped in for Andrews and played the best game of his career.
The Ravens’ defense made the comeback possible, pressing Tom Brady into an inefficient game. Veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston has made a huge difference since he came back from a groin injury in Week 7.
The Ravens have subjected us to plenty of unsightly offense in recent weeks, but their first-half performance took the cake. They came away from a pair of red-zone possessions with three points total, their running game was non-existent and Jackson rarely had time to look downfield against Tampa Bay’s blitzes. But they figured it out and came up with a huge win. They will play just once between now and the third weekend in November, meaning their injured players will have time to get well for a stretch run full of sub-.500 opponents.
Ryan McFadden, reporter: In the first half, it appeared the Ravens were on the verge of a dreadful evening, as the offense struggled to get anything going while tight end Mark Andrews suffered a shoulder injury. In the second half, they played on another level, outscoring Tampa Bay 24-12. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely looked like the player we saw in the preseason, while Lamar Jackson played at an MVP-level in the second half.
The Ravens’ ability to run the ball dictated Thursday’s outcome. After rushing just seven times in the first half, the Ravens outgained the Buccaneers 206-18 on the ground in the second.
C.J. Doon, editor: This game pretty much told the story of the entire Ravens season. The defense looked pathetic on the Buccaneers’ opening drive, then frustrated Tom Brady for three-and-a-half quarters. The offense stalled in the first half, particularly in the red zone, then put together some of its most impressive drives of the season to take the lead. Lamar Jackson mixed in some head-scratching moments with some dazzling plays. Injuries piled up, again. It all added up to a much-needed win ahead of an 11-day break before a Monday night game against the Saints. Considering how bleak things looked in the first quarter, this was an impressive turnaround.
Tim Schwartz, editor: Considering everything … the lethargic first half, injuries to three of their top offensive weapons in tight end Mark Andrews, wide receiver Rashod Bateman and running back Gus Edwards, and playing against Tom Brady on the road on a short week, this is a monster win for the Ravens. This team has so many flaws, especially with injuries again starting to mount, but they have Lamar Jackson at quarterback, and sometimes that’s enough. It took a few injuries but they finally got Devin Duvernay the ball in space on an end-around for a late touchdown, and preseason superstar tight end Isaiah Likely showed that dominant August was no fluke with his first career touchdown and 77 yards on six catches. Even wide receiver Demarcus Robinson made some key plays. The Ravens are fortunate they have some extra time to rest up with just one game in 23 days. The schedule looks very favorable for Baltimore to make a move in the AFC North.
News
Russia says it may target US commercial satellites during war in Ukraine
News
Review: Touring productions of ‘SIX’ and ‘Cats’ tap the same vein of theater gold
Is “SIX” the new “Cats”? That may seem a silly question, for how can you compare a relatively new revue full of arena-ready pop about the 16th-century wives of English monarch Henry VIII with a 1981 Andrew Lloyd Webber musical based upon some T.S. Eliot poetry about, well, cats?
Yet, after experiencing national touring productions of the two shows on consecutive nights — “Cats” at Minneapolis’ Orpheum Theatre, “SIX” at St. Paul’s Ordway — I can say they have a lot in common. Each is decidedly English at its source, doesn’t really have a plot, and is basically a music and dance revue in which individual characters step forth to introduce themselves in song.
So could “SIX” become as successful as “Cats,” history’s fourth-longest-running Broadway musical? Based upon Wednesday’s performance at the Ordway, I’d say it’s a good possibility. For one thing, “SIX” is quite attuned to the current high-stimulation zeitgeist, rocking, rapping and dancing its way through an exhilarating 80 minutes ideal for the short-attention-span set. And it’s unrelentingly fun.
By comparison, “Cats” (established 1982) could seem something of a theatrical dinosaur, slogging toward the exit like its nostalgic aging felines, Grizabella and Asparagus. But the production visiting Minneapolis won’t allow the musical to be relegated to relic status, as its dance numbers are full of energy, enthusiasm and excellently executed choreography.
So take your pick between them and you likely won’t be disappointed, although “SIX” is definitely the hotter property right now, and for good reason.
Three years ago, Twin Citians were among the first Americans to experience “SIX.” After debuting at Scotland’s Edinburgh Fringe in 2017, this creation of a couple of Cambridge University students went on to a run in London’s West End before some American producers assembled a Broadway-bound stateside version with brief runs in a few cities, including an Ordway stop in December of 2019. That production (with the same six actors) went on to win Tonys earlier this year for its score and costumes.
While it has a lot of flash and dazzle, it’s actually a fairly simple show to stage, which bodes well for its longevity. Henry’s wives are introduced in a kind of “American Idol” format in which the six women sing out their tales of woe in a “My trauma’s worse than your trauma” competition.
Backed by a versatile all-woman band, their tunes run the gamut from Latin-flavored dance pop to driving rock and roll to belted ballads, and each of the six performers sells her song splendidly. They also slickly pull off Carrie-Anne Ingrouille’s complex choreography, and demonstrate delightful cast chemistry on the comical dating-app spoof, “House of Holbein.”
If it were indeed a televised competition, I’m guessing that Amina Faye’s Jane Seymour would win, just because heartbroken ballads tend to triumph in such settings. But the up-tempo saga of sexual abuse delivered by Aline Mayagoitia’s Katherine Howard packs its own punch.
“Cats” follows a similar structure of song-and-dance one-upmanship, but composer Andrew Lloyd Webber taps into a wider range of musical styles as he sets Eliot’s poetry, bowing to traditional musical theater conventions like a big tap-dance number and a Vaudeville-flavored duo. But it also has a show-stopping heartbroken ballad (“Memory”), ably belted by Tayler Harris in this production. Other standouts include Hank Santos’ swaggeringly athletic Rum Tum Tugger and John Anker Bow’s affecting Asparagus.
Catch both shows and you’ll get a fine history lesson on how musical theater has evolved over 40 years.
IF YOU GO
What: “Six”
When: Through Nov. 6
Where: Ordway Music Theater, 345 Washington St., St. Paul
Tickets: $168.50-$34.50, available at 651-224-4222 or Ordway.org
Capsule: Modern pop meets the Tudor era in unfailingly fun fashion.
What: “Cats”
When: Through Sunday
Where: Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
Tickets: $139-$40
Capsule: An entertaining high-energy take on a contemporary classic.
News
GOP uses Herschel Walker as a prop – ‘They don’t want a thinking black senator’
MSNBC anchor Joy Reid said on her show “The ReidOut” on Thursday that the Republican Party was using Herschel Walker, a Republican Senate candidate from Georgia, as a prop.
On FNC’s “Hannity” Wednesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said, “They’re beating all of our guys, but what about this guy? It changes the whole narrative of the left. We’re a bunch of racists, Sean. You and I are racists. The Republican Party is racist. Well, what happens when the Republican Party elects and nominates Herschel Walker, a black African-American Heisman Trophy winner, right? Olympian. It destroys the whole story.
Reid said: “For me it’s the pointing at the silent man next to him like he’s an object. It’s Lindsey Graham’s completely innocuous comments, you see? Do you see it, it’s black, do you see how black it is? It proves that we are not racist. There’s a black man standing there. Look at him. You see how dark it is. It’s the disrespect they have for black people, and their belief that black people are essentially a prop, that when you put one in front of America, they’ll associate Republicans with anti-racism. Just because look at him, he plays football. He is sporty. Isn’t it black? He had many children that he did not claim. Isn’t it black? He’s everything black is supposed to be and he’s gonna do what we say. I found it incredibly offensive.
She added: ‘That’s what bothers me doubly about people who have been taken out to endorse Herschel Walker. You have Tom Cotton, who said slavery wasn’t so bad, it was a necessary evil. He doesn’t care about blacks. You have Rick Scott, who once threatened to attack companies that don’t donate to Republicans. And now Lindsey Graham, who when he had the opportunity to raise a real black United States senator and allow him to make a contribution, he undermined his fellow senator from South Carolina and destroyed the bill he was building. If he respects black men, why didn’t he let Tim Scott get this victory and have his own legacy? He figured it out. That shows you they don’t want a thinking black senator. It’s too much for them. They said, ‘You can be here and wave quietly and quietly, Tim Scott, but the minute you try to legislate, Lindsey Graham – your fellow senator from South Carolina – is going to cut your legs off.’ What they want is Herschel, who will sit quietly and nod, and nod, and nod while being pointed at as if he were a prop.
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Breitbart News
News
Nets succumb to Luka Doncic’s 40-point triple double in OT loss to Mavericks
Luka Doncic is running up court with his tongue out, both of his arms by his side and his hands pointed back.
It’s become somewhat of a trademark gesture for Las Vegas’ favorite for NBA Most Valuable Player of the Year honors after he makes a big play.
Only this time, this big play delivered the Nets their fourth loss in their opening five games. It was a behind the back pass to a wide-open Reggie Bullock at the top of the key for a three that gave the Cavs a nine-point overtime lead the Nets would never overcome in their eventual 129-125 loss at Barclays Center.
Doncic thoroughly had his way with every defender the Nets threw at him. He finished with a 40-point triple double and outlasted heroic efforts from Durant and Irving.
In front of a jam-packed, sellout Barclays Center crowd, he had the last laugh.
And the Nets have nothing to laugh about.
They have lost three games in a row and tout a 1-4 record that makes them, on paper, only better than teams that have yet to record a victory, even though their roster features two likely Hall of Famers, plus an active one in Steve Nash as the team’s head coach. The Nets believe they are a better team than their record would indicate — that they will peak at the end of the year after a season’s worth of building chemistry and tinkering with rotations.
But as of right now, the names on paper are not winning games.
Durant finished with 37 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the field but went cold after making nine of his first 12 shots. Irving also finished with 37 points, but he shot 14-of-31 from the field and 5-of-14 from beyond the arc. And Simmons finished with another single-digit scoring performance, though he made life difficult for Doncic on the other end of the floor.
Simmons had seven points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. He stole the ball from Doncic in the final seconds of regulation before feeding Durant for a game-tying transition dunk.
But by the time Durant and Irving got it going in overtime, Doncic had already decided the game was his to win.
Five other Nets players scored in double figures, including former Net Spencer Dinwiddie, who started and scored 11 points.
And for the Nets, only second-year guard David Duke Jr. and starting wing Royce O’Neale registered double-figure scoring. Joe Harris sat out the second game of a back-to-back with his ankle maintenance, and Seth Curry did not play as he battles back from offseason ankle surgery as well.
The Nets have an opportunity to right the ship against an Indiana Pacers team expected to be tanking at the end of the season. Expectations, at this point in the season, might not matter with both teams boasting a 1-4 record.
News
‘To die of boredom’: The struggle to free Thailand’s mall gorilla | Thailand
HWith a handful of green beans, Bua Noi gazes through the iron bars and glass of his house at visitors busy snapping photos of Bangkok’s controversial “mall gorilla.” Much to their dismay, the animal affectionately known as King Kong soon wanders away from the viewing window, past the tire hanging from the back of its sparse enclosure.
“She’s sitting there, dying of boredom,” says Edwin Wiek, founder of Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand.
Gorillas, native to Africa, are social animals that generally live in family groups. Bua Noi, which translates to Little Lotus, lived alone for much of her 30-plus years on the seventh floor of a desolate shopping complex in downtown Thailand’s Pata Family Zoo.
The primate is at the center of a long-running dispute between Bangkok’s private rooftop zoo and animal rights activists around the world. In 2020, Cher joined those calling for the release of the gorilla, with the singer writing to Thailand’s Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa to express his “deep concern” about Bua Noi’s living conditions. Gillian Anderson joined the outcry, calling for the zoo to be closed.
Activists say the animals have little stimulation and are confined to unnatural enclosures at the zoo, which is on the upper floors of a department store. Bua Noi’s companion died more than a decade ago, according to the Bangkok Post.
Hopes were raised last week when Thailand’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment announced plans to purchase and rehabilitate Bua Noi. They were quickly devastated when the owners released a statement saying no talks were taking place and no price had been agreed, despite mentions of 30 million baht (£700,000) circulating online.
“Every animal in Pata Zoo is serving a life sentence, a sentence not meted out even to the toughest Thai criminals,” said Jason Baker, senior vice president of Peta Asia. “They could have a meaningful life if they were transferred to a facility that provided them with the mental stimulation and physical comfort of the naturalistic environment that they needed.”
But, in the statement, Bua Noi’s owners said the “aging gorilla” might not adapt to a new environment with new pathogens.
Gorillas can live up to 40 years in the wild and longer in captivity.
Amos Courage of the Aspinall Foundation dismissed those concerns and believes Bua Noi could receive great care at a sanctuary. The foundation has already offered to cover the costs of this transition, as has Free the Wild, a charity Cher co-founded.
Closer to home, Wiek says his rescue center, which is about two hours from Bangkok, could also take him. “Wherever she goes, as long as she gets out of this glass aquarium…that would be great,” he says.
Kung Chan is a 50-year-old Bangkok resident and city guide who visited Pata Zoo in May to relive a visit he made as a child. He says he probably wouldn’t come back after what he saw. “I wasn’t happy. We only stayed 15 minutes…I don’t want to see [Bua Noi] in a room like this.
Elsewhere around the zoo, an orangutan observes maintenance work, the concrete hallway of which is partially cordoned off, while rusted panels and peeling walls make up the aesthetic of this aging zoo. Flamingos roam freely and monkeys forage for food which visitors can purchase upon arrival.
Wiek says, “The bottom line is that the place needs to be shut down…raising money to get a gorilla out of this zoo by the government seems like an ethical thing to do, but it’s not. We need to find a solution for all the animals in the zoo,”
Pata Zoo declined to comment beyond its statement in response to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. Zoo owner Kanit Sermsirimongkol has previously dismissed claims that the animals are being mistreated.
theguardian
News
L.A. Homeless Man Builds Wooden House on Hollywood Boulevard Sidewalk: ‘Gives Me Empowerment’
A homeless man in Los Angeles has built a small wooden house with wheels on busy Hollywood Boulevard amid frustrations with the city asking him to tear down his tent.
The man, who goes by the name ‘Q’, told Fox Los Angeles he built a house on wheels using lumber thrown away from construction sites and help from friends.
He was offered temporary accommodation by the city but declined, saying he preferred a makeshift home to a temporary stay in a hotel.
“It kind of gives me autonomy,” he said. “I don’t think I’m bothering anyone here.”
CALIFORNIA CONSIDERING PAY FOR DRUGS TO STAY SOBER
The house is supported by metal carts and batteries with potted plants and a tapestry outside. He said he uses a generator placed outside the house for his electrical needs.
“I feel good,” Q said. “I feel like I’m, you know, kind of an example to people who are in my situation. you live on the street that you have to give it all up.”
Fox News contacted the Los Angeles Police Department and city leaders. Police told Fox Los Angeles they couldn’t do anything unless someone blocked a sidewalk, active driveway or business.
“He didn’t bother anyone, and honestly, I’m glad it’s just there because honestly, I feel safer with him there,” City Vibes Coffee’s Rance Shaw told the station. “Looks like he knows what he’s doing and he’s not here to hurt anyone.”
Q told the outlet that he is from the Midwest, an Army veteran, and has been in Los Angeles for three months.
He said he planned to move the house with a cart on Friday.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Homelessness in Los Angeles County has been a major issue for residents and lawmakers for years. In the city of Los Angeles, 41,980 people have been classified as homeless, while countywide 69,144 have been counted homeless, according to figures released in September.
Fox
