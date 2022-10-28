Jack Dorsey Backs the Zion v2 Project Building on WEB5

Web 5 pillars are Decentralized identifiers, Verifiable credentials, and Decentralized web nodes.
Zion v2 uses the Bitcoin Lightning Network for payments, identity, messaging, and data storage.
Jack Dorsey, a crypto enthusiast, is especially interest in and frequently emphasizes web 5, and this morning he tweeted that web 5 is happening and linked to and endorsed the Zion app that is constructing the Zion v2 in web5.
In Zion v2, Blocks are uses to introduce the ideas of a Decentralized Web Platform. Each user would linked to the network via a DID, and a decentralized web node would act as a secure, private server (accessible only by private key), granting individuals absolute and irrevocable custody over their data. This means that no individual user can use another user’s data to manipulate their experience on the platform.
From the broken state of the centralized web, the three crucial parts of v2 have been rectified.
Features of Web 5
Decentralized web platforms, or Web 5, are a new web evolution that supports decentralized apps and protocols. The Decentralized Web Platform (DWP) enables developers to create Decentralized Web Apps (DWAs) by utilizing Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs) and Decentralized Web Nodes (DWNs). This gives individuals back ownership and control over their identity and stupidity.
The pillars of web 5 are Decentralized identifiers, Verifiable credentials, and Decentralized web nodes.
The Zino v2 is hard at work building the new software with these new web5 features. It is exponentially more difficult to develop new software using creative components for original products. on the Web 5 technology.
The largest publicly traded Bitcoin miner in the U.S. by hash rate and mining fleet, Core Scientific (CORZ), issued a bankruptcy warning in a filing with the SEC on Oct. 26.
Shortly thereafter, the stock took a nosedive. The stock plummeted from $1.02 to $0.22. While the CORZ stock was trading at $10.43 at the beginning of the year, it is now down 97% year-to-date.
Notably, the Bitcoin price was unimpressed by the news. As NewsBTC reported, a Bitcoin miner capitulation is currently the biggest intra-market risk. Therefore, it is questionable whether the risk of a capitulation event is now over or Core Scientific is the harbinger of a bigger crash?
Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific On The Ropes
Documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reveal that there is a possibility of bankruptcy. The company said it will not make its debt payments due in late October and early November.
In addition, Core Scientific announced that holders of its common stock “could suffer a total loss of their investment.” Cash could be depleted by the end of the year or sooner, in part because Celsius arguably owes the miner $5.4 million.
However, responsible for the Bitcoin miner’s situation, however, according to management, are that “operating performance and liquidity have been severely impacted by the prolonged decrease in the price of bitcoin, the increase in electricity costs,” as well as “the increase in the global bitcoin network hash rate”.
Compass Point analysts believe bankruptcy is a real possibility, as CNBC quotes:
Still, without knowing how discussions are going with CORZ’s creditors, we think a scenario where CORZ has to file for Chapter 11 protection has to be taken seriously, especially if BTC prices decline further from current levels.
For the moment, the Bitcoin miner is considering various options for raising additional capital.
All-Clear For The Bitcoin Price For Now?
The SEC document gives the all-clear for the Bitcoin price in that a sell-off of Core Scientific’s Bitcoin holdings has already happened. The company now holds only 24 Bitcoins; 1,027 Bitcoins were already sold last month.
In this respect, Core Scientific’s treasury is not more of a concern, but rather the overall bad state of the Bitcoin mining industry. The industry is suffering from skyrocketing electricity costs as well as the depressed Bitcoin price.
Many larger Bitcoin mining companies ordered new hardware when the price was much higher. Due to long delivery times, they received the machines much later, at a time when the hash price was already much less profitable.
Another well-known Bitcoin miner, Compute North, filed for bankruptcy back in September and owes at least 200 creditors up to $500 million,as Bitcoinist reported.
The next few months will therefore have to reveal whether it will take a deeper shakeout to flush unprofitable and over-leveraged miners out of the market. Core Scientific had the highest debt to equity ratio in the industry at 3.5x.
Currently, the miner net position change continues to indicate that the industry is exerting selling pressure on the market. The metric shows that the total number of Bitcoins sold by miners was higher than the amount held on every day throughout October.
From a technical perspective, BTC looks ´poised to reach long territory’ soon. For now, the price needs to sweep the low and should hold the level at $19.9K.
BLRD’s latest cooperation will help them expand into the blockchain gaming market.
Avalanche will provide BLRD with assistance in multiple areas.
On Thursday, October 27th, Ava Labs and BLRD, a subsidiary of the Japanese gaming business, revealed their strategic alliance and their intention to release the first Web3 game in 2023.
GREE, a subsidiary of the Japanese gaming house BLRD, has been quite active on both the main Avalanche network and the gaming-specific Subnets. More than a dozen Avalanche validator nodes are under its command. AVAX, Avalanche’s native token, is also held by GREE. That’s a big deal for any firm in Japan that wants to go public.
Web3 Expansion on the Rise
Moreover, BLRD has been releasing successful video games for decades. It has collaborated with several major game developers, including Square Enix, Sega, Konami, and Bandai Namco. BLRD is recognized for creating games based on famous Japanese anime like Naruto and the mobile edition of Final Fantasy.
BLRD is entering the Web3 market after a decade of success creating highly engaging Web2 games. BLRD’s latest cooperation with Ava Labs will help them expand into the blockchain gaming market. Avalanche will provide BLRD with assistance in the areas of technology, commerce, marketing, and ecosystem development.
BLRD Director Eiji Araki commented on the development:
“I’m excited by the potential of the Avalanche network and its ecosystem. We will deliver a brand new game which will be enjoyed by players for long years as we have done in web2 games.”
BLRD will collaborate with Ava Labs and the Avalanche Foundation on a variety of topics outside of game creation and distribution on Avalanche. This entails combining forces with Blizzard’s Avalanche Fund in order to invest.
Ethereum started a downside correction from $1,600 against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $1,450 support.
Ethereum is correcting gains from the $1,580 and $1,600 resistance levels.
The price is now trading above $1,450 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,540 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
The pair could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $1,450 support zone.
Ethereum Price Remains Supported
Ethereum started a decent increase above the $1,450 and $1,500 resistance levels. ETH even cleared the $1,550 level and settled above the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The price traded close to the $1,600 resistance zone. A high was formed near $1,593 before there was a downside correction. There was a drop below the $1,550 level. Ether price even declined below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward wave from the $1,340 swing low to $1,593 high.
It is now trading above $1,450 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,540 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,540 level and the trend line zone. The first major resistance is near the $1,550 and $1,560 levels, above which the price could gain bullish momentum. The main barrier is now near the $1,600 zone.
A clear upside break above the $1,600 resistance zone could set the pace for a fresh rally. In the stated case, the price might rise towards the $1,720 level.
Dips Supported in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,550 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,465 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The 50% Fib retracement level of the upward wave from the $1,340 swing low to $1,593 high is also near $1,450. A downside break below the $1,450 zone might increase selling pressure and the price might drop to $1,400 in the near term.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.
On November 3rd, the new restricted-expression policy will go into effect.
It has the ability to initiate automatic withdrawals from users.
Rumor on social media platforms is that PayPal has reinstated its $2,500 fine for each time the business determines a user has posted false information. The financial services behemoth included a clause in its terms and conditions that allowed them the right to take $2,500 from customers’ accounts a few weeks earlier.
This applies to “messages, content or materials that, in PayPal’s sole discretion, (a) are harmful, obscene, harassing, or objectionable,” as determined by PayPal. However, since PayPal’s retraction a week ago. Neither the “misinformation” section nor any other adjustments to the policy page have been implemented.
According to Twitter user KellyKga, the contentious part published on October 7 and then withdrawn the following day tried to prohibit users from using PayPal for actions including “the sending, posting, or publication” of information meeting specified criteria.
Content items that were “harmful, obscene, harassing, or objectionable” or “promote misinformation” were among the criteria listed by PayPal. Until recently, the only way to read this section of the Acceptable Use Policy was by digging through ancient internet archives.
Automatic Withdrawal From User
If in case, the clause is added back again. Then PayPal might effectively accuse you of breaking its acceptable usage policy. In relation to the words, you use during the payment process. And the expressive content or goods for which you seek payment via PayPal. It has the ability to initiate automatic withdrawals from users and associated bank accounts.
The payment gateway incorporated the terms and conditions two weeks ago. The business, however, admitted that it had placed the provision incorrectly in the terms. Elon Musk and David Marcus, with Marcus as president and Musk as a co-founder, showed their disappointment with the addition of rules.
Licensing program will permit Hong Kong retail trading.
Hong Kong includes setting up a mechanism to approve exchange-traded funds.
Hong Kong is turning toward a friendlier regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies with a plan to authorize retail trading. Retail trading will be permitted via a planned required licensing program for cryptocurrency platforms, which is expected to go into effect in March upcoming year.
The plans come despite the city’s skepticism of previous years and the prohibition in mainland China. According to the report from Bloomberg, regulators would like to enable listings of more significant tokens but it has yet to include particular coins like Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH).
Hong Kong Steps Towards Digitalization
According to Elizabeth Wong, the fintech head of the city’s Securities and Futures Commission, other potential steps in Hong Kong include setting up a mechanism to approve exchange-traded funds offering exposure to popular digital assets.
Also, the government is intended to expand on its previously stated objective of developing a leading crypto hub. The initiative is a considerable effort to rebuild Hong Kong’s reputation as a financial hub. Still, the specific timeline has yet to be finalized.
In 2018, the city implemented a mandatory licensing system that limited access to cryptocurrency platforms to customers with portfolios worth at least HK$8 million ($1 million). But currently, Hong Kong has been attempting to create a complete crypto regime that goes beyond retail token trading.
However, due to the cryptocurrency market’s volatility, the adoption of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) has increased in Hong Kong. Further, the Monetary Authority recently revealed the Aurum retail central bank digital currency’s final edition on October 21. The system represents the complex nature of Hong Kong’s present monetary system.
CZ pledged to support the offer when it was made public in April.
Earlier this year, Musk discussed with other cryptocurrency billionaires how they may decentralize Twitter.
Binance is most likely to honor its commitment to contribute $500 million to Elon Musk’s attempt to acquire Twitter for $54.20 a share. Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the exchange’s CEO, was recently questioned about whether he still supported his fellow billionaire. He stated, “I think so,” on Tuesday while speaking at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
CZ pledged to support the offer when it was made public in April, joining a small group of other financial institutions with an interest in cryptocurrencies, like Fidelity Management and Sequoia Capital. In earlier messages this year, Musk and other cryptocurrency billionaires discussed how they may decentralize Twitter.
CZ claimed that Binance offered a possibility to aid in bridging social media and news into Web3. Later, he underlined that his backing would only endure as long as Musk carried through on the agreement. The Biden administration is debating whether to conduct national security reviews of some of Musk’s projects. One of them is his acquisition of Twitter.