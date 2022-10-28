Jason Kidd jokes about Jalen Brunson: ‘There’s no way you can compare me and him’

Newsletter Sign-Up
When Jason Kidd left the Phoenix Suns to join the New Jersey Nets at the end of the 2001-02 NBA season, many believed adding a steady and dynamic playmaker would vault a team that missed the playoffs altogether up the standings.
It did. Kidd’s arrival, along with Richard Jefferson, Kenyon Martin and Kerry Kittles, turned the Nets into a championship contender. They lost in the NBA Finals the year he arrived, then lost in the Finals again the following year.
Some basketball fans believe Jalen Brunson is that missing piece for a Knicks team that has made the playoffs just once since 2014, that the Knicks already have their supporting cast in RJ Barrett and Julius Randle, and that Brunson is the steady point guard who can usher in a new era of competitive basketball at the Mecca.
“I love Brunson,” Kidd said, somewhat joking, ahead of Thursday’s matchup between the Nets and the Mavericks. “But there’s no way you can compare me and him.”
Kidd does believe Brunson can have a positive impact on the Knicks. He pointed to Brunson’s remarkable run leading Villanova to the 2018 NCAA Championship. He pointed to Brunson’s steady improvement year-over-year in Dallas, where he became the second prong of the attack last season alongside MVP candidate Luka Doncic.
In his first four games with the Knicks, Brunson has averaged 20 points, 8.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and a steal.
“I think Brunson has an impact on any team he plays for,” Kidd said. “He’s a true pro, and so I hope he does have the impact that I had when I came (to the Nets). Even bigger (of an impact than Kidd), that’s great for an individual like that to have that kind of impact. At his size, a lot of time we measure height and weight, but you just don’t know what’s inside. He has a big heart and a high IQ. Those are sometimes not measured, but he’s a winner, and the Knicks are lucky to have him.”
You can tell, however, Kidd and the Mavericks may still feel stung by Brunson’s decision to leave Dallas for New York. When initially asked about his former point guard’s fit on the Knicks, Kidd retorted: “I’ve seen zero. I wish Brunson the best of luck, but I don’t have time to watch him right now.”
And after losing his starting guard, it’s an ex-Net filling the void.
The Nets moved Spencer Dinwiddie in a sign-and-trade to the Wizards two summers ago, and when it didn’t work out in Washington, the Wizards traded him to the Mavericks.
“Losing Jalen for nothing, that doesn’t add up,” Kidd said. “But we have depth, luckily with Spencer being able to start or not start because we can go in a lot of different directions with our lineups.”
Dinwiddie played a key role providing depth to last year’s Mavericks team. He is a Swiss Army knife in Dallas just like he was in Brooklyn.
“It’s just three games in and at some point we probably will bring him off the bench just to take a look at (Tim Hardaway Jr.) or someone else starting, just to see how it looks and check the box,” Kidd said. “But we are lucky to have Spencer because he’s dynamic, and the things that he can do like getting to the rim and shooting the three, and we’re also asking him to run because some of the times he has other guys who want to score, too, with Timmy and (Christian Wood), so the balance of being able to do that sounds easy, but it’s not.”
NEW YORK – For the second time this year, jurors have the opportunity to decide whether a Colorado businessman helped turn an online fundraiser to build a wall along the southern border of the United States in a cash cow for its creators.
The Manhattan federal court jury began deliberating over the fate of Timothy Shea on Thursday after hearing oral arguments in a new trial that is not even a week old. It resumes work on Friday morning after failing to come to a conclusion immediately.
A spring trial ended in a mistrial when the jury was deadlocked after 11 jurors said the remaining juror accused them of political bias and believed the trial should have been held in a southern state.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Bracewell told jurors in her conclusion that fraud was in the game plan as soon as Shea and three others, including former President Donald Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon, thought of create the fundraising plan at the end of 2018.
She said Shea “and his partners in crime” created a powerful and compelling fundraising message by assuring donors that every penny donated would be used to build parts of a wall.
“The lie served its purpose,” Bracewell said. “It mattered to donors.”
SEE ALSO: 1.8 million more illegal immigrants living in the United States since the start of the Biden administration
The prosecutor said participants in the fraud even mocked their donors in text messages as they marveled at how quickly the fundraiser generated millions of dollars and eventually reached $25 million.
She accused Shea of setting up a shell company and manipulating how money was taken from donor accounts so the money could be diverted for use by fundraiser organizers.
Bracewell said Shea even invested money in his energy drink company, Winning Energy, which sells cans that featured a cartoon superhero image of Trump and claimed to contain “12 oz. of liberal tears. .
“We Build The Wall was like a bottomless piggy bank,” she said. “They plundered it for whatever they wanted to do.”
Shea’s attorney, John Meringolo, told jurors in his conclusion that they had several ways to conclude there was not enough evidence to convict his client.
For one thing, he said, the lawsuit does not belong in New York. He said if they find that prosecutors have failed to demonstrate sufficient connections between the alleged crimes and New York, then they could acquit his client.
Meringolo said Shea had done a lot of work for the campaign helping to secure land where the wall could be built and providing security.
He said if his client had a fault, it was that he was sloppy with the paperwork.
And he said proof that his client was working and accumulating expenses that needed to be reimbursed was another reason to discharge.
“There is a wall,” he said. “Ladies and gentlemen, it’s a reasonable doubt and it’s not culpable.”
On several occasions, Meringolo said the evidence presented to jurors was insufficient.
“They haven’t proven their case beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said. “They really didn’t.”
Election Day is less than two weeks away and Massachusetts voters are expected to choose winners in a number of high-profile races, including the gubernatorial contest between Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl. Several significant proposals are also on the table, including one that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses and another that would impose an additional 4% tax on income over $1 million.
One race that flies under the radar, however, is the competition for the post of Commonwealth Secretary. Longtime incumbent William F. Galvin, a Democrat, takes on relative newcomer Rayla Campbell, a Republican.
The job description of the Secretary of the Commonwealth is broad: it encompasses the maintenance of public records, the storage of historical data, the preservation of historic sites, the registration of companies, and the filing and distribution of regulations and public documents. . In addition to this, and perhaps most importantly, the Secretary of the Commonwealth also oversees the administration of elections in Massachusetts.
How do Galvin and Campbell compare? Where is the race now? Read on for a breakdown of each candidate.
Galvin has served as Commonwealth Secretary since 1995 and served as a State Representative before that. If Galvin wins an eighth term in office, he will surpass the record for Massachusetts’ longest-serving secretary of state currently held by Frederic Cook. Cook served for 28 years, from 1921 to 1949, and was the last Republican to hold the post.
Galvin, who turned 72 in September, touts his long tenure and the experience that comes with it as a positive. When he announced his intention to run for office in January, Galvin said the expertise and management skills he had acquired in the role had helped ensure record turnout in recent years.
During the pandemic, Galvin has enthusiastically supported early voting, mail-in voting and same-day voter registration. During the Democratic primary race earlier this year, Galvin’s opponent, Tanisha Sullivan, attacked him on the issue of same-day voter registration. It’s been a possibility in Maine for 50 years, she said, and asked Galvin why it still wasn’t an option for Massachusetts residents.
Proponents of same-day registration argue that it would be an effective tool to increase voter turnout, especially for younger voters and minority voters. Some opponents, including Democrats, argue that the new form of registration would place an additional burden on already overstretched municipal election officials. Local officials are now under even more stress as they scramble to respond to a growing number of requests for records from people who believe the unsubstantiated claim that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen”.
In January, lawmakers voted to order Galvin to conduct a comprehensive study of what it would take for same-day check-in to be implemented statewide. Sullivan said Galvin didn’t push hard enough for the measurement on Beacon Hill.
Galvin was put through a tough contest by Sullivan, a corporate lawyer and president of the Boston NAACP. She attempted to portray Galvin as anti-abortion, but he strongly pushed back in an interview with WGBH.
“His claims are based on voting histories dating back to the 80s,” Galvin told the station. “I made it very clear during the debates we had that I fully support women’s right to make decisions for themselves. …His characterization, I completely reject it.
Interestingly, Sullivan won the official state Democratic party endorsement over Galvin at the party’s nominating convention in June. In a notable speech, Sullivan railed against Galvin for being out of touch with the times and for rolling Massachusetts back from a national leadership role in voting access.
Sullivan won the support of 62% of convection delegates. But in the end, Democratic voters chose Galvin’s experience. He beat Sullivan by a whopping 70.3% to 29.7%. When Galvin ran against Boston City Councilman Josh Zakim in the 2018 Democratic primary, Zakim also defeated Galvin at the convention, but lost to him handily on Election Day.
Galvin’s familiar presence and strong rhetoric about the importance of election integrity combined to put him ahead of Sullivan in the primary.
“We see what is happening in the rest of the country, where they are making it harder for people to vote. They complicate the task. It’s not the American way,” Galvin said during a campaign stop in August, according to WGBH.
The same factors appear to put Galvin in a position to win once again on Nov. 8. In a recent University of Suffolk poll, Galvin led Campbell by 27 points.
Campbell, the first black woman to run for Commonwealth Secretary, ran unchallenged in the Republican primary. Originally from Scituate, Campbell worked as a dental assistant before pursuing a career in insurance and claims management. She ran as a written candidate for Congress in 2020.
Campbell describes herself as a ‘rule of law Republican’ who fights voter suppression, which she says comes in the form of ‘polluted propagandist’ media, misinformation and belief among average people. that the elections are predetermined and that their votes won’t be counted correctly. She also believes that “a flavor of communism and socialism” has crept into Massachusetts politics, which Campbell pledges to fight.
Campbell has made cultural issues a key part of her platform, especially those centered around sexual orientation — and topics around it — taught to young children. Campbell made headlines in May when she used offensive language during a speech at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. Speaking at the Massachusetts Republican Nominating Convention, Campbell said party members should be more concerned about what their children are learning in schools.
“I don’t think it’s right when they tell your 5 year old that he can [perform a sex act on] another 5-year-old,” she said, according to a video posted on Twitter by a convention attendee. “Do you?”
Afterward, Diehl said Campbell’s chosen language was not appropriate or reflective of how Republican candidates would conduct themselves in office. Campbell did not provide evidence for his claim.
In June, Campbell interrupted a story hour event featuring a drag performer hosted by the Holbrook Public Library. In a video posted to his official Facebook page, parents can be seen shielding their children from Campbell’s camera using rainbow flags. Similar incidents across the state have raised concern among local drag artists and librarians.
At an education forum in Newburyport this month, centered on the topic of social and emotional learning. When the dean of multicultural education at Governor’s Academy Edward Carson spoke out in favor of books like Juno Dawson’s “This Book is Gay” and Mike Curato’s “Flamer,” Campbell reportedly cut it.
“They want to take our men and put them in skirts and cut off our daughter’s breasts!” she cried, according to The Newburyport Daily News.
A new Campbell ad airing on WCVB that focuses on similar topics drew a disclaimer from the station before it was shown to viewers, which experts say is incredibly rare. The Boston Globe reported. The 30-second spot includes footage from the graphic novel “Gender Queer: a Memoir” and a voiceover by Campbell. She asks if viewers want their children to “read child pornography.”
But prior to the ad, WCVB reportedly aired a disclaimer stating that the spot was “not approved” by the station, and that “Under federal law, WCVB is obligated to air the following ad without censorship,” according to World.
“Please note that the ad contains language and/or imagery that viewers may find offensive,” it read.
Although much of Campbell’s public activity centered on these topics, she also made her views clear on election-related matters. In an interview with NBC10 Boston, Campbell voiced her opposition to early voting and mail-in voting.
“We vote in person, we vote on a day — it’s Election Day, not the month,” Campbell told the station. “And we should be counting those paper ballots by hand, not relying on machines to do simple work.”
She also told NBC10 that she would push for Election Day to be a Saturday, in an effort to make voting more convenient for residents.
Boston
Upon review of the film, Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker is convinced New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was trying to hit him below the belt during Monday’s game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
That’s because four plays before Brisker was briefly knocked out of the Bears’ 33-14 victory after Jones kicked him in the groin while sliding, the quarterback attempted to trip him at the end of another slide.
Jones kicked Brisker with his right foot, lifting his leg high into the air at the end of a slide as Brisker attempted to jump over him and avoid contact on the second snap of the second quarter. Jones gained 8 yards on the play, beginning his slide at the Bears 37-yard line. As he approached the 35, Jones lifted his leg and struck Brisker, who fortunately needed only one snap to regroup on the sideline before reentering the game.
On the first play in question, at the end of the first quarter, Jones fled the pocket and gained 10 yards to the Patriots 38-yard line. He slid down with Brisker and Eddie Jackson nearby. As Brisker went past, Jones bent back his right leg at the end of the slide in an effort to make contact with the defender.
“After looking back at it, the first slide he tried to trip me,” Brisker said. “The second time, he purposefully put his foot up. I mean if you stick your foot out there, I thought the first one was pretty dirty. Obviously everybody has seen the second one. Pretty dirty.
“I think he should get fined. Or something needs to happen.”
Three plays after the high kick, Brisker made a one-handed interception of a Jones pass.
Plenty of rules are in place to protect quarterbacks from defenders and illegal contact. If more players on more teams get the feeling Jones is not playing the right way, he eventually could be in for a reckoning.
“Somebody is going to react,” Brisker said.
A former Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy allegedly illegally sold two firearms that were used in a deadly school shooting, federal prosecutors say.
Samir Ahmad, 29, of Philadelphia, has been charged with trafficking firearms and selling firearms to a person illegally in the United States, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
Ahmad allegedly sold a confidential FBI informant who was illegally in the United States several firearms while employed as a deputy sheriff at the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday.
One of the sales, for a revolver, took place on April 27, according to the complaint. Prosecutors further alleged that he sold the informant two semi-automatic pistols for $3,000 on October 13.
Law enforcement traced the two guns to a recent shooting outside Roxborough High School in Philadelphia, according to federal prosecutors. Five high school students were shot, including one fatally, after at least four people opened fire outside the school on Sept. 27, the DOJ said.
“Just two weeks later, the defendant obtained two of the weapons used in this shooting and then sold them to the informant,” prosecutors said in a motion for remand filed Wednesday. “The fact that the defendant had access to these weapons so quickly after they were used to commit such a horrific crime speaks volumes about the danger this defendant poses to the community.”
The motion further alleges that Ahmad sold the informant another semi-automatic pistol, along with more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, on October 18.
Ahmad, who had been employed as a deputy in the sheriff’s office since February 2018, was fired and arrested on Oct. 19, the DOJ said. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison for the firearms trafficking charges and could face additional charges for the alleged drug and firearms sales on Oct. 18, according to the DOJ.
It is not known whether Ahmad has a lawyer. Online court records do not list any information about attorneys.
“As alleged, Samir Ahmad abused his authority – to the fullest extent possible – as a sworn law enforcement officer,” U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero said in a statement, accusing the former deputy to “fueling the already incendiary fire of deadly gun violence in the city of Philadelphia.”
The Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that Ahmad was terminated “for repeated violations” of the office’s “guidelines, policies and procedures”.
“As always, the Sheriff’s Office will continue to cooperate with local, state and federal authorities,” the statement said.
LONDON — They are two photos taken exactly seven weeks apart, capturing the traditional and ceremonial rites of the monarch meeting the British prime minister-in-waiting to ask them to form a new government.
They are also bookends.
Between the taking of the first and of the second, much elapsed, throwing a nation into mourning and then into an acute, turbulent economic crisis — tectonic shifts, one after the other, that many in the country had never experienced.
Queen Elizabeth II met incoming prime minister Liz Truss on Sept. 6. It was the last time the monarch was seen in an image by the public after her 70 years on the throne. Her reign had straddled two centuries, post-colonialism, Brexit and a pandemic.
For Truss, it was a new start, capping weeks of bruising battle for the Conservative party leadership with Rishi Sunak (more on him later) and handing her the keys to 10 Downing Street. Her predecessor, Boris Johnson, had been forced to resign amid a haze of ethics scandals.
The queen, using a walking cane after prolonged mobility issues, is seen smiling. Truss, too, from the side angle can be seen smiling as they shake hands. The queen died two days later.
For many, the meeting was probably the high point of Truss’ premiership. After that, it sped downhill, crashed and burned in 45 days. Her libertarian economic policies caused convulsions in the markets and saw the pound crater to its lowest ebb against the dollar in nearly 40 years.
And now, this week, another photo: former Treasury chief Sunak, now prime minister, pictured Tuesday shaking hands with King Charles III. The same Sunak who said Truss’ economic plan was a “fairy tale.” He may have gotten the last word with his predecessor, but he has huge obstacles ahead — one of Britain’s most severe economic crises in modern history.
Britain is on its third leader this year, and the two most recent ones took the post without a direct mandate from the British people — they were elected leader of the Conservative Party and became prime minister automatically. There is a clamor among the opposition and beyond for a general election. By law, that doesn’t have to be until 2024, and Sunak has said he won’t call one — after the recent turmoil, the Tories face possible obliteration at the polls as it stands now.
Charles III is secure in his position and almost certain to outlast the government. His mother met 15 prime ministers in her 70 years on the throne; Charles is on his second after less than two months. But he is nevertheless the oldest person ever to ascend to the British throne.
In the middle of such chaos, who knows what the next photograph might show?
There is nothing to smile about.
Australian TV sports reporter Tony Jones revealed live on Friday morning that he had accidentally lost a tooth. (Melbourne is several hours ahead of the United States.)
“Can I just say right off the bat, sorry if you say something funny, and I’m not laughing. I had a tooth that fell out this morning,” Jones told Channel 9’s ‘Today’ colleagues Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon.
Jones did not show her new smile to the cameras, but pointed out the gap to her fellow hosts. They recoiled at the sight. Jones brushed them off before declaring, “It’s not that bad.”
“It’s a crown that was put in place about 30 years ago,” Jones added. “I feel like I’m 99 or something.”
Langdon pointed out that the gap was towards the back of his mouth, noting that “it could be worse.”
“We love you for your personality, TJ,” she added for good measure.
Jones’ speech was slightly affected by the loss of teeth, but he continued as usual during the show. He knows the drill.
