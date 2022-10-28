Jewish couple petitions Tennessee court to allow lawsuit over rejection of foster family based on religion

Lawyers for a Jewish couple in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Thursday asked a state appeals court to allow their lawsuit against the state over a law allowing foster care agencies to refuse services on the basis of religion.

Elizabeth and Gabriel Rutan-Ram said the Holston United Methodist Home for Children denied them foster parent training because the couple were not Christians.

After initially approving the couple’s training, the agency said it “only provides[s] adoption services to prospective adoptive families who share our [Christian] belief system,” according to a press release on the call.

Holston said he was protected by a 2020 law allowing providers to refuse to counsel or place children when doing so “violates the agency’s written religious or moral beliefs.”

Holston’s refusal caused the couple to lose an opportunity to foster a child from Florida.

The couple were then directly certified by the state’s Department of Children’s Services and are caring for a teenage girl they want to adopt, according to court documents.

In June, a lawsuit against DCS was dismissed by a chancery court in Davidson County, Tennessee. Three judges, led by Chief Justice Ellen Hobbs Lyle, said the complaint was moot since the Rutan-Rams were receiving services from the state agency.

The lawsuit also argues that DCS and its commissioner violated the religious freedom and equal protection guarantees of Articles I and XI of the Tennessee Constitution by providing subsidies to foster care providers who restrict their services on the basis of religion.

A lawyer representing the couple says the current remedy is not sufficient because DCS employees are overworked and cannot provide the level of service of a private agency such as that offered by Holston, which receives funding from the State.

“Approval to be a foster parent isn’t the only kind of service foster parents need,” said Alex J. Luchenitser, associate vice president of Americans United, the law firm of public interest working on the case, during a telephone interview.

“And after approval, foster parents continue to require support, training, services, placement and services related to specific children, [and] monitoring,” he added.

Because other agencies that place children in foster care and provide group care services in the state also have religious restrictions, the Rutan-Rams say working with such homes “is likely made unavailable to them.” “, according to the record.

“The hurt, sadness, disappointment and frustration the Rutan-Rams suffered when Holston initially refused to serve them is perpetuated by Holston’s continued refusal to do so and would be exacerbated by refusals from other agencies,” indicates the call memory.

Mr. Luchenister called the state’s actions a form of religious discrimination.

“When the government funds an agency that discriminates on the basis of religion, the government is making taxpayer resources available only to people of a particular religion,” he said.

“Public funds contributed by taxpayers should be available to all and benefit everyone equally, regardless of their religious beliefs,” he concluded.

Spokespersons for the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services did not immediately respond to a Washington Times request for comment.