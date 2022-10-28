Jewish couple petitions Tennessee court to allow lawsuit over rejection of foster family based on religion

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Lawyers for a Jewish couple in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Thursday asked a state appeals court to allow their lawsuit against the state over a law allowing foster care agencies to refuse services on the basis of religion.
Elizabeth and Gabriel Rutan-Ram said the Holston United Methodist Home for Children denied them foster parent training because the couple were not Christians.
After initially approving the couple’s training, the agency said it “only provides[s] adoption services to prospective adoptive families who share our [Christian] belief system,” according to a press release on the call.
Holston said he was protected by a 2020 law allowing providers to refuse to counsel or place children when doing so “violates the agency’s written religious or moral beliefs.”
Holston’s refusal caused the couple to lose an opportunity to foster a child from Florida.
The couple were then directly certified by the state’s Department of Children’s Services and are caring for a teenage girl they want to adopt, according to court documents.
In June, a lawsuit against DCS was dismissed by a chancery court in Davidson County, Tennessee. Three judges, led by Chief Justice Ellen Hobbs Lyle, said the complaint was moot since the Rutan-Rams were receiving services from the state agency.
The lawsuit also argues that DCS and its commissioner violated the religious freedom and equal protection guarantees of Articles I and XI of the Tennessee Constitution by providing subsidies to foster care providers who restrict their services on the basis of religion.
A lawyer representing the couple says the current remedy is not sufficient because DCS employees are overworked and cannot provide the level of service of a private agency such as that offered by Holston, which receives funding from the State.
“Approval to be a foster parent isn’t the only kind of service foster parents need,” said Alex J. Luchenitser, associate vice president of Americans United, the law firm of public interest working on the case, during a telephone interview.
“And after approval, foster parents continue to require support, training, services, placement and services related to specific children, [and] monitoring,” he added.
Because other agencies that place children in foster care and provide group care services in the state also have religious restrictions, the Rutan-Rams say working with such homes “is likely made unavailable to them.” “, according to the record.
“The hurt, sadness, disappointment and frustration the Rutan-Rams suffered when Holston initially refused to serve them is perpetuated by Holston’s continued refusal to do so and would be exacerbated by refusals from other agencies,” indicates the call memory.
Mr. Luchenister called the state’s actions a form of religious discrimination.
“When the government funds an agency that discriminates on the basis of religion, the government is making taxpayer resources available only to people of a particular religion,” he said.
“Public funds contributed by taxpayers should be available to all and benefit everyone equally, regardless of their religious beliefs,” he concluded.
Spokespersons for the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services did not immediately respond to a Washington Times request for comment.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
MADISON, Wis. — A Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph seconds before the collision, according to police documents made public Thursday.
Among the documents is an inspection of the vehicle driven by Alyssa Ortman, 27, who was killed along with her 5-year-old daughter, Khaleesi Fink, in the July 22 crash. Details of the vehicle inspections were first reported by the Ashland Daily Press. Other documents show that state troopers reported finding a vape pen in Ortman’s car that was believed to contain Delta8, a compound similar to marijuana. Results of a drug screen are still pending.
Democratic Sen. Janet Bewley, 70, had just pulled out onto a highway into the path of Ortman’s car, when the two vehicles collided. Ortman’s car then spun across the median of a highway and into the path of another vehicle.
Police have previously reported that Bewley was distracted by a hands-free mobile phone at the time of the crash. And in an interview with police, Bewley said she had had cataract surgery on one eye the day before the crash but that her eyesight was fine. Ashland County District Attorney David Meany said Thursday that his office hasn’t made a decision on whether to file any charges.
Bewley’s office issued a statement Thursday that didn’t address the speed finding, but instead thanked law enforcement and first responders.
“This has been a heartbreaking event for the community. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be focused on the individuals involved, their families and their loved ones,” it said.
Ortman’s mother did not immediately respond to a telephone message left Thursday afternoon.
Earlier this month, the father of Khaleesi Fink, Brandon Fink, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Bewley. He also alleged that Ortman and the driver of the third vehicle acted negligently. His attorneys declined to comment after the police inspection report became public.
Local
A 7-year-old child brought a loaded gun to a primary school in Dorchester on Thursday, police said.
Boston police responded to the Up Academy Holland school around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a student with a gun. Upon arrival, officers recovered the weapon from a 7-year-old student attending the school.
It is not known how the student gained access to the firearm, or how it was discovered.
Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said the incident is still under investigation as the department focuses on the proliferation of guns in the city.
“The person responsible for granting access to this weapon will be held accountable,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. “No child should be near a gun, let alone in direct danger at such a young age.”
The discovery comes the same day that Boston City Hall officials held a hearing on school safety. According The Boston Globethe state found that the district had “no effective process” to track and respond to complaints from parents about bullying, assault, sexual misconduct and other safety issues.
Leaders acknowledged that Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper, who took office last month, inherited longstanding issues within the district. In a statement, Skipper said she was “speechless” after the Thursday afternoon incident.
“I don’t have the words. It’s really devastating,” she said. “We have to ask ourselves how does a very young student come into possession of and gain access to a firearm…. When a young person has access to a gun out of reach, we really have to ask ourselves, how does this happen? »
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) ) {
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) && (onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Boston
St. Paul Academy 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 0: Ezra Straub netted three goals as the Spartans advanced to the Class A boys state soccer semis.
St Paul Academy 1, St. Charles 0: Andrea Gist scored the game winner in the second half to push the Spartans onto the Class A girls state semifinals.
Playing his 999th career game on Wednesday night and his last home game before reaching 1000, Josh Bailey got to hear his goal song at UBS Arena once again.
Bailey has never scored more than 18 goals in a season, and he hadn’t scored this year until Wednesday, but it was fitting nonetheless. Only two other players have reached 1,000 games in their entire career with the Islanders: Bryan Trottier and Denis Potvin. No current athlete in New York has played with their current teams longer than Bailey with the Islanders, who he made his debut for in 2008. Serenading him was fair game.
“Usually it’s after a goal so it’s usually a good feeling,” Bailey said after the 3-0 win over Rangers. “But even throughout the game, I will never forget the playoffs, especially the Coliseum, hearing it. It was something special for sure. Very grateful for all the support.
Bailey is reluctant to talk about himself or his personal accomplishments, but he admitted his kids sing the song, as do their friends. And his teammates are well aware of what the number means.
“It’s really special,” Islanders captain Anders Lee said last weekend. “It’s an extremely difficult feat to accomplish. Josh is a tough guy, a real pro and has seen a lot of different things and also fought against a lot of different things, and just for him to accomplish that with our team is really special.
“I am extremely proud for him and his family. It’s a huge honour. So I can’t wait to celebrate tonight with him. I’m lucky to be with him for a lot of those games, so a lot of great memories we had together on and off the ice. Just a really cool and special moment.
Matt Martin added: “It’s an incredible achievement. One, to stay healthy. Second, being a good enough player to last that long. He’s a good pro, he comes every day whether it’s going well or badly, he’s a leader in this team and he stays focused at all times. He is a very, very close friend and in many ways I admired [him] during my career. Doing it all with one franchise is even more spectacular.
Bailey’s goal on Wednesday was his first point of the season, and it was his first game on the first line with Mathew Barzal and Oliver Wahlstrom – a combination that seemed to work well.
Lee, who is in his 11th consecutive season with Bailey, said his game was underrated by fans.
“Bails, his game is so cerebral,” Lee said. “He always finds the guy open and plays smart. Much of his talent is undercover. … Playing alongside him is always great. You always know you’re getting a good look. You have someone there who views the game in a very high way.
Kieffer Bellows, who the Islanders waived on Wednesday, was picked up by the Flyers.
New York Post
In a strange half-season of soaring starts, wild finishes and everything imaginable in between, Thursday night offered maybe the strangest ending yet for the Ravens: an offense missing three of its top weapons rolling to maybe its best game — and biggest win — of the season.
With All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews, top wide receiver Rashod Bateman and top running back Gus Edwards all sidelined by injuries, quarterback Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to 24 second-half points in a 27-22 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
In securing their first winning streak of the season, the Ravens (5-3) scored on all four of their second-half possessions, excluding a late kneel-down. Their 453 yards of total offense were the most Tampa Bay (3-5) has allowed all season.
Jackson finished 27-for-38 for 238 yards, including a perfect 8-for-8 after halftime, and two touchdowns and added seven carries for 45 yards. The Ravens’ running game rolled for 231 yards on 31 carries. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely had six catches for a team-high 77 yards. Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson had a game-high-tying six for 64 yards.
Brady, in maybe his final start against the Ravens, finished 26-for-44 for 325 yards and a touchdown. He was also sacked three times, passing the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger for the most taken in an NFL career, and lost a third straight game for the first time in 20 years. Wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin combined for 198 yards.
The Ravens have now 11 days to rest up before a “Monday Night Football” matchup against the New Orleans Saints, their final game before a Week 9 bye. If the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Cleveland Browns on Monday, the Ravens would fall out of first place in the North.
A more pressing deadline awaits, though. The Ravens, needing an impact wide receiver and perhaps defensive depth as they steel themselves for an intense divisional battle, have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to trade for help.
They didn’t need much of it in the second half. After a ragged first half of offense, Jackson led the Ravens on back-to-back-to-back touchdown drives, marching 77 yards for the first, 80 for the second and 83 for the third.
Their running game, largely ignored in the first half, powered the first two touchdown pushes until Jackson punctuated them through the air. He found running back Kenyan Drake for a 5-yard touchdown to tie the game and tight end Isaiah Likely for a 10-yard score and 17-10 advantage.
The decisive blow came midway through the fourth quarter, when wide receiver Devin Duvernay took an end-around on third-and-1 for a 15-yard touchdown. The Buccaneers cut into the Ravens’ 27-16 lead with a short field goal and a last-minute touchdown drive, but the scores sandwiched a Ravens field goal by kicker Justin Tucker. An onside-kick recovery by Likely set the Ravens to win with a rare sigh of relief.
Injuries waylaid the Buccaneers before the short-week game — they were without Pro Bowl safety Antoine Winfield Jr., starting cornerback Carlton Davis III and starting tight end Cameron Brate, among others — and the Ravens during it.
Andrews, kept out of practice all week by a knee injury, left early in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return. Bateman, again limited by a foot injury, ran 11 routes and got just one target in the first half, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, before he was ruled out. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey left briefly in the second quarter with a hamstring injury. Edwards walked off the field slowly after a fourth-quarter hamstring injury.
Before injuries mounted up, though, missed opportunities plagued the Ravens’ start. After a heads-up play by safety Geno Stone forced a Buccaneers fumble on their first punt return, the Ravens settled for a field goal after starting at Tampa Bay’s 6-yard line.
On the Buccaneers’ opening possession, Humphrey dropped a would-be interception on Brady’s first drop-back. Later, cornerback Marcus Peters missed an open-field tackle on Godwin’s 44-yard catch-and-run. A defensive-holding penalty on Peters near the goal line kept the Buccaneers from a third-and-10.
The end result: Tampa Bay’s first first-quarter touchdown all season and first touchdown overall since Week 5, a 1-yard plunge by running back Leonard Fournette. After the Ravens went three-and-out, the Buccaneers followed their 75-yard drive with a 50-yard drive and added a 31-yard field goal for a 10-3 lead.
If the Ravens’ early defense was erratic — they stiffened up in the second quarter — their early offense, often missing its top two receivers, was invisible. The unit’s first play went for 22 yards. Over their next 12 plays, the Ravens went backward (a combined minus-6 yards). Their fourth drive ended on a third-and-22; their fifth drive, on a third-and-36, was pushed back by penalties on wide receiver James Proche II and Jackson.
Their sixth drive was their best of the game, getting as far as Tampa Bay’s 9 just before halftime, but it yielded nothing. On fourth-and-2, the Ravens kept Tucker on the sideline; Jackson’s end-zone pass to Robinson was broken up.
When Tucker did get a crack at his second field goal attempt, a 61-yarder as time expired in the first half, it was blocked. The Ravens jogged off to the locker room, where a comeback was already underway.
This story will be updated.
Week 9
Ravens at Saints
Monday, Nov. 7, 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
A seemingly unrepentant Kanye West has revealed he lost $2 billion in a single day following his series of anti-Semitic comments which prompted a cancellation campaign pressuring his business partners to abandon ship .
In an Instagram post on Thursday that showed no signs of contrition, West addressed Hollywood uber-agent Ari Emanuel, who was the first to call for an all-out corporate boycott, telling companies like Apple, Spotify and Adidas to stop working with the billionaire rapper and fashion mogul.
“I lost $2 billion in one day,” West wrote. “And I’m still alive.” He made a bizarre ‘love speech’ reference before concluding: ‘Money isn’t who I am. The people are who I am.
As Breitbart News reported, a growing number of companies and businesses have announced that they will no longer partner with Kanye West. The list includes Adidas, Foot Locker, Balenciaga, vogue magazine and Hollywood mega-talent agency CAA.
However, Spotify’s CEO defied the pressure campaign, saying the streaming service won’t remove West’s music from its platform.
In a recent editorial in FinancialTimesAri Emanuel, who is the CEO of Hollywood talent agency and media giant Endeavour, demanded that all companies cut ties with West.
“Those who continue to do business with West are giving an audience to his misguided hatred. There should be no tolerance anywhere for West’s anti-Semitism,” he wrote. “This is a time in history where the stakes are high and being open about our values, and living them, is essential. Silence and inaction are not an option.
Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Do you have any advice? Contact me at [email protected]
Breitbart News
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
How to Find Luxury Hotel Deals
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Sanibel, Captiva Islands, Florida