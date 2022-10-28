Legendary Vikings defensive linemen welcome Jared Allen into Ring of Honor

Get the latest Boston sports news
Get updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Call if Pi Kappa Sack or Tackle Kappa Epsilon. Whatever it might be, Carl Eller says the defensive linemen in the Vikings Ring of Honor are like a fraternity.
A new member will be pledged Sunday when former star defensive end Jared Allen joins the franchise’s Ring of Honor at halftime of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. He will become the seventh defensive linemen out of the 27 members in the Ring of Honor, by far the most of any position group.
“This is a tradition,” Eller, a former defensive end, said of the Vikings’ many great defensive linemen throughout the franchise’s history. “I think it’s very good. I think it’s something that we cherish.”
Defensive linemen in the Ring of Honor include Eller, Alan Page and Jim Marshall, all members of the legendary Purple People Eaters line of the 1960s and 1970s; the late Chris Doleman and John Randle, who were teammates in the 1990s; and Kevin Williams and Allen, who were teammates before both left Minnesota after the 2013 season. Eller, Page, Doleman and Randle are all in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
“It’s one of the things that we always appreciate about the history of the Minnesota Vikings organization is that we always have had a knack of finding great defensive linemen, and by putting Jared in (the Ring of Honor), I think there’s no doubt about it that he is carrying on the tradition,” said Randle, who played defensive tackle.
Page, a defensive tackle who was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 1971, agreed. After all, there are nearly twice as many defensive linemen in the Ring of Honor as the second-most represented position group. There are four offensive linemen.
“What it says is that over the years the defensive linemen that the team has had have been exceptional,” Page said.
Allen’s selection marks the second straight year a defensive lineman will be inducted. Williams, a Minnesota defensive tackle from 2003-13, was enshrined last year.
Williams was Allen’s teammate throughout his 2008-13 Vikings tenure. The two became very close and have continued to stay in touch after both left Minnesota.
“I was excited last year (being inducted), but I’m just as excited for Jared this year,” Williams said. “He was my teammate, my friend and my brother that I played with for six years. I’m honored that he’ll be honored alongside me.”
Williams, Randle and Eller are planning to be on hand Sunday for Allen’s induction speech. Williams, Randle and Page are planning to attend a Saturday night ceremony in which Allen is presented with his purple jacket.
“It’s about honoring someone who was an exceptional player,” Page said.
Page attended a Vikings’ practice on July 30 at the TCO Performance Center, and congratulated Allen on being named the day before to the Ring of Honor. Allen, who was then in the Twin Cities for a Salvation Army event, had been invited by head coach Kevin O’Connell to speak to the team at a practice at U.S. Bank Stadium, and the Vikings surprised him with the news of his impending induction.
At a July 30 news conference, Allen called it “very humbling” being selected for the Ring of Honor. He declined, through a publicist, to be interviewed for this article.
Allen played in the NFL from 2004-15, which also included a 2004-07 stint with the Kansas City Chiefs and playing for the Chicago Bears in 2014 and for both the Bears and the Carolina Panthers in 2015. He earned three of his four career All-Pro nods and made four of his five Pro Bowls with Minnesota.
Allen is tied for 16th on the NFL’s all-time sack list with 136, including 88½ with Minnesota. He holds the Vikings’ single-season record with 22 sacks in 2011, a figure tied for fourth-best in NFL history.
“His motor, man,” Williams said of what made Allen so good. “He worked hard, so when the games came, you saw the results of that. He was paid to rush the passer, and he got out there and did it a high level for a long time, and now he’s getting to see the results of all that hard work.”
Sacks didn’t become an official NFL statistic until 1982. Eller holds the team’s unofficial record with 130 sacks while fellow defensive end Marshall is just behind with 127. The official team record belongs to Randle, who had 114 of his 137½ career sacks with the Vikings. But none of those players came close to Allen’s average of 14.3 sacks per season during his Vikings years.
“(Allen) was really good at getting to the quarterback,” Eller said. “He wasn’t a big guy, so he couldn’t overpower guys. He would just maneuver and get by the offensive guys and make a sack. He had his own style and then he had his little dance, his little routine after he made a sack.”
Allen grew up on a horse ranch in California and did some calf roping. So he incorporated that into a dance in which he pretended to rope a calf, and highlights of his sack celebrations became staples on YouTube.
“He’s a great addition to the Ring of Honor,” Randle said. “I look forward to being there just to welcome him him into the Ring of Honor and to put my hand out and shake his hand. I’ll thank him for carrying on the tradition of the Minnesota Vikings defensive line. It’s like a brotherhood.”
Or, as Eller said, like a fraternity.
College Sports
Whenever Boston College football coach Jeff Hafley chats with NFL friends about Zay Flowers, a common theme emerges.
“Everyone is watching him very closely,” Hafley said of his star receiver. “I think he really climbs, which is really cool when a kid comes back. It doesn’t always happen that way. »
In a tough season for the Eagles, the 5-foot-10, 172-pound senior spark plug has been a bright spot.
He and quarterback Phil Jurkovec have developed a special connection over the past three seasons, and their production has reached a new level. Flowers is currently second in school history with 23 receiving touchdowns (five away from the record), second in receiving yards with 2,670 (130 away) and fourth in receptions with 174 (17 away).
When the Eagles (2-5, 1-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) take on Connecticut (3-5) Saturday at noon in East Hartford, they will continue to lean heavily on Flowers. He said he was focused on winning and leading by example, more than chasing records.
“If it’s going to happen, it will happen,” Flowers said.
In seven games, Flowers is first in the Atlantic Coast Conference in catches (52) and receiving yards (691) and second in receiving touchdowns (6). Flowers is the only player in the nation with four TD grabs from 50 yards or more against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents.
Hafley is grateful that one of his best players is also one of his most enthusiastic and encouraging. He frequently sees Flowers celebrating with a teammate or constructively telling them how they can improve.
Flowers isn’t someone who speaks to the whole team with a booming voice, Hafley said, but he deliberately speaks out with younger wide receivers both in practice and in games. Hafley doesn’t have to tell him to brush them off when they need help.
He said Flowers led by example and trained hard, and the energy was infectious. Since arriving on campus, Hafley said, Flowers has remained true to himself.
“That’s how Zay leads, and I think that’s how he’s always been,” Hafley said.
Offensive lineman Jack Conley called Flowers an “incredible player,” but said his contributions didn’t stop there.
It would be easy for the star player on a 2-5 team to pout or walk away from the pack. Conley saw the exact opposite of Flowers.
“He constantly lifts everyone up,” Conley said. “There’s never a day when he doesn’t smile. He’s probably our best player on the team, but in the dressing room he’s also one of the best people on this team. He’s a great guy.
Flowers acknowledged that it can be somewhat difficult to stay that dynamic, but you would never know that by watching him play. He knows it’s his responsibility to stay sharp, because as glue his actions carry great weight.
“Zay was a great role model,” first-year catcher Joe Griffin Jr. said. “I’m just trying to follow in his footsteps.”
He also reminds the team that in tough times, it’s important to take a step back and truly appreciate the grind. If they don’t, then why do they?
“I will try to play with someone and make them laugh, just try to get them up in the morning and get them ready for practice,” Flowers said. “In caucus, I try to say something funny so everyone can take it easy and not take it too seriously all the time.”
His teammates know Flowers knows what he’s talking about, so it’s easy to trust him. Receivers see him handling double teams with ease and making spectacular catch after spectacular catch.
As dynamic as he has been, Flowers still believes he could do more. Whether it’s maintaining his pace, making even more contested holds, or energizing the defense, he knows that everything he does is magnified.
He didn’t want it any other way. It was that pressure that he committed to when he returned to Boston College, and Hafley expects his production to continue.
Offensive lineman Zion Johnson returned to school last year and improved his draft stock before finally entering the first round. Hafley thinks Flowers is also helping his stock. The latest projections call for Flowers to advance to the second or third round.
“I think everyone would agree he played his best football,” Hafley said. “He’s got five more games to do a lot of great things, and I don’t think he’s going to let up at all, which is cool. In this world of football, some kids might do that.
Get updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) ) {
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) && (onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Boston
Ko Kieft pancaked Brevyn Spann-Ford with his words.
Kieft, the former Gophers tight end known for his punishing knockdown blocks, didn’t like what he was seeing from his apprentice in that department a few years ago.
“Bad block.”
“Soft.”
Keift’s tough-love approach didn’t go over well with Spann-Ford, a converted receiver from St. Cloud Tech who was trying to figure that part of his game out at Minnesota in 2018-19.
“We actually had a pretty rocky start,” Spann-Ford said. “I wasn’t too fond of Ko when I first came in, truth be told.”
Spann-Ford was one of the top in-state recruits in the 2018 class, primarily because of his promise as a big pass-catching threat at 6-foot-7. But the question was: Would he put on the weight and become a physical run blocker in the Big Ten?
With his own desire and commitment increasing over the years, along with the help of Kieft, Spann-Ford has blossomed in both categories, especially this season.
Heading into Saturday’s home game vs. Rutgers, Spann-Ford is the highest-graded tight end among Power Five conference teams, according to Pro Football Focus College. Spann-Ford, who has bulked up to 270 pounds, has made the biggest strides in run-blocking. His run-blocking grade this season is 82.0, leaps and bounds above his 56.2 grade in 2020.
But the Gophers have called up Spann-Ford’s pass-catching prowess even more since No. 1 receiver Chris Autman-Bell’s season-ending injury in September. Autman-Bell had a team-leading 23-percent target share in the three games before his knee gave out; Spann-Ford was second at 17 percent.
In the following four games — including the current three-game losing streak — Spann-Ford’s share has climbed to a team-leading 26 percent. Daniel Jackson and Mike Brown-Stephens are next in the low 20s.
“Brevyn has been able to take that role, run with it, and he’s shown what he can do and what kind of player he can become in the run game and the pass game,” head coach P.J. Fleck said. “ He has become incredibly reliable.”
Spann-Ford leads the team this season with 23 receptions for 320 yards and two touchdowns. At his impressive size, he hurdled a Penn State defensive back on a 28-yard reception in Happy Valley last week, and he caught redshirt freshman quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis’ first career touchdown pass four plays later in the 45-17 defeat.
Keift has been watching the Gophers from Tampa, Fla., where he was a 2022 sixth-round draft pick by the Buccaneers.
“I’ve seen that kid grow up so much,” Kieft told the Pioneer Press days before he played in his eighth NFL game on Thursday night. “He is just way more consistent now than he had been in the past — in all aspects of his game — run-blocking, route-running, pass-catching, playmaking.”
Kieft and Spann-Ford have differing personalities, but it was Spann-Ford’s run blocking during his first few seasons at Minnesota that had Kieft and fellow block-first tight ends Bryce Witham and Colton Beebe letting the youngster know about it with “constant chirping.”
“I don’t want to say I was (a jerk), but I was kind of (a jerk),” Kieft said. “We made sure that Brevyn knew as a freshman where his place was and just how hard he had to work.”
Spann-Ford got sick of it. “There was only one way to fix it and that was to do better,” Kieft said. “He did that, has been doing it for a while.”
Spann-Ford prides himself on his St. Cloud roots and has written its “320” area code on his cleats along with the names of his three nephews. In fall camp, he mentioned former NBA guard and St. Cloud native Nate Wolters as one of his boyhood influences.
“Anyone that really knows me will tell you that I love my city and I love being back home and things like that,” Spann-Ford said. “It really shaped me into the man I am today. (It’s) aspiring to achieve the things they achieved.”
Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca said during spring practices that Spann-Ford had big goals for this season; Spann-Ford would only share the leadership aspect within those mostly private bullet points.
“Step up in leadership role,” Spann-Ford said. “Kind of what Ko Kieft really instilled in me. Just showing up to work every day. No complaining, nothing like that. Being the guy that the guys need you to be. Doing your job every day.”
That might not have always been the case.
“It’s his willingness to come into work and go into that football facility every day and really work at his craft and work to improve,” Kieft said. “It’s not just to show up one day and say he showed up, but to truly get better each day. He has really taken that upon himself in the last two years.”
Kieft really saw Spano-Ford’s commitment last spring when Kieft remained on campus for workouts around the NFL draft.
“I grew into him and I love that dude to death,” Spann-Ford said. “I would do anything for him. Not only has he taught me a lot of things in football, but he’s taught me a lot of things about life. I can’t thank him enough for that.”
Kieft, who was a lightly recruited high school quarterback out of Sioux Center, Iowa, became a surprising player in the NFL. “It’s a surreal experience to say the least,” Kieft said. “I have to remind myself every day that I’m literally playing football for a job. You got Tom Brady and all these superstars around you.”
Fleck holds up Kieft as an example. “I think Ko left an imprint on everybody here about an identity of what Minnesota football looks like,” the coach said. “He played the game the right way, played incredibly aggressive.”
Spann-Ford has one year of eligibility remaining for 2023, but his own emergence and the example Kieft has set could lead to Spano-Ford making U tight ends a pipeline to the pros.
Gophers defensive end Thomas Rush has been on the receiving end of blocks from both Kieft and Spann-Ford over the years. Rush called Kieft “an absolute monster” to line up across from. Then during one day of fall camp this August, Rush went up against Spann-Ford again and again.
“I just remember feeling the same way as when I went against Ko, that strength and that violence that (Spann-Ford) had,” Rush said. “I just kind of sat there and looked at him and kind of smiled because I was taken aback by how much he’s progressed and how amazing of a tight end he is.”
Rush and Spann-Ford will talk before the snap.
“Here we go.”
“You know what’s gonna happen.”
But no one is calling Spann-Ford soft now.
ABC News
WASHINGTON — Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, according to people familiar with the investigation.
Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe.
The attack was not random; the assailant specifically targeted the home, the people said. The assailant was in custody.
Pelosi was being treated by doctors for bruising, severe swelling and other injuries. Nancy Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill said he was expected to make a full recovery.
“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill said in a statement.
While the circumstances of the attack are unclear, the attack raises questions about the safety of members of Congress and their families as threats to lawmakers are at an all-time high almost two years after the deadly Capitol insurrection. The attack also comes just 11 days ahead of midterm elections in which crime and public safety have emerged as top concerns among Americans.
In 2021, Capitol Police investigated around 9,600 threats made against members of Congress, and members have been violently attacked in recent years. Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., was shot in the head at an event outside a Tucson grocery store in 2011, and Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was severely injured when a gunman opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball team practice in 2017.
Members of Congress have received additional dollars for security at their homes, but some have pushed for more protection as people have showed up at their homes and as members have received an increasing number of threatening communications.
Capitol Police, tasked with protecting congressional leaders, said Nancy Pelosi was with her protective detail in Washington at the time her husband was attacked. She’d just returned this week from a security conference in Europe and is due to keynote an advocacy event Saturday evening with Vice President Kamala Harris.
Capitol Police said the FBI and San Francisco police were also investigating. The suspect is in the custody of the San Francisco police.
Often at Nancy Pelosi’s side during formal events in Washington, Paul Pelosi is a wealthy investor who largely remains on the West Coast. They have five adult children and many grandchildren. The two have been married 59 years.
Earlier this year, Paul Pelosi pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California’s wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation.
President Joe Biden and lawmakers from both parties reacted to the assault with shock and expressed their well wishes to the Pelosi family.
“What happened to Paul Pelosi was a dastardly act,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “I spoke with Speaker Pelosi earlier this morning and conveyed my deepest concern and heartfelt wishes to her husband and their family, and I wish him a speedy recovery.”
“We have been to many events with the Pelosis over the last 2 decades and we’ve had lots of occasions to talk about both of our families and the challenges of being part of a political family. Thinking about the Pelosi family today,” tweeted Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Joe Biden has also been in contact with Nancy Pelosi.
“The President is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family,” Jean-Pierre said. “This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack. He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected. The president continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected.”
The Pelosi home in the wealthy Pacific Heights neighborhood has been the scene of several protests in the past few years. After Nancy Pelosi was seen on video getting her hair done at a salon while many were shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, stylists protested outside with curling irons. Members of the Chinese community protested outside recently before Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. And during during debates over the federal stimulus package protesters scrawled anarchy signs in black paint across the garage door, along with “cancel rent,” and “we want everything.”
__
Congressional correspondent Lisa Mascaro and staff writer Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.
It’s no mystery who Millie Bobby Brownis the biggest fan of.
Jake Bongiovi was by the stranger things alongside the star as she walked the red carpet for the premiere of her new crime film Enola Holmes 2 in New York on October 27. Millie, 18, and Jake, 20, held hands and wrapped their arms around each other as they posed for photos. For the outing, the actress wore a pink Louis Vuitton dress while her boyfriend, who is the rocker’s son Jon Bon Jovi– put on a black suit. She then shared a series of photos from the premiere on Instagram, captioning the respective posts, “the movie”, “the dress @louisvuitton”, “the hair. the makeup!! @florencebymills” and “the man! “
Millie and Jake first sparked romance rumors last year and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 BAFTAs in March. Since then, the two have given fans a glimpse of their relationship by posting photos from their parties and vacations and showing off PDAs on social media. Jake also joined Millie and the cast of Foreign Things in its season four premiere in May. Further proving that he is his no. 1 fan, he paid tribute to the actress on Instagram on May 15, writing, “Congrats baby you deserve the world to love you.”
Entertainment
Meaningful minutes on the court have been the exception for years for Udonis Haslem. In 2020-21, there were just three.
But as the Heat approach Saturday’s conclusion of their three-game western swing with a game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden1 Center, this justifiably already stands among the most meaningful NBA weeks for the Miami Heat captain.
By playing the final 2:16 of Wednesday night’s victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, Haslem officially made it 20 NBA seasons, all with the Heat.
And fulfilled the desire of his late father to have his son go two full decades in a career solely with one team, something only previously done by Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dirk Nowitzki with the Dallas Mavericks.
Johnnie Haslem passed away in August 2021 at age 70, but father was in son’s thoughts as the 6-foot-8 veteran Haslem took the court at the Moda Center.
“There was a moment when I was getting ready to go in, like, ‘OK, this is it. This will solidify the 20th season,’ ” Haslem, 42, said.
The emotions continued to flow afterward in the locker room.
“And all of the guys when I came off the court, when we got in the locker room, they congratulated me for actually being solidified in that moment,” he said. “So the guys kind of knew about it. I’m still processing everything, but they were on top of it.”
This time no wait until the final week of the season, as was the case with that sole 2020-21 appearance.
“It was cool just to go ahead and get it out of the way,” he said of Wednesday’s moment, then sitting out Thursday night’s 123-110 loss to the Golden State Warriors.
The reality is that with backup center Dewayne Dedmon dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, with second-year center Omer Yurtseven away from the team due to an ankle impingement, and with rookie Nikola Jovic raw and foul prone, calls to action from coach Erik Spoelstra could wind up being more than sentimental.
“I’m always ready, man. Spo knows that,” said Haslem, who went undrafted out of Florida in 2002 and spent a year in France before joining the Heat as a rookie in 2003. “Whenever he needs me, just like last year, bodies, long season, he’ll give me the heads up in shootaround or that morning and I’ll prepare.”
So yes, there is a nod from Spoelstra about an older body needing a bit more of a build up to meaningful minutes.
“Obviously the minutes where he needs me or he lets me know in shootaround, ‘Be ready tonight,’ those are the minutes that I’ll tap into more,” Haslem said. “But every minute at this point counts.
“Everything is special. This is 20 seasons. This is something that not very many people do. So I’m going to savor all these memories.”
While still providing what he believes is an essential contribution even when not on the court.
In that regard, Golden State coach Steve Kerr said ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Heat at Chase Center that he believes there is a place for mentors such as Haslem or what he has in 38-year-old Andre Iguodala in the Warriors locker room.
“Internal leadership is huge for every team,” Kerr said when asked about Haslem and Iguodala in particular. “And by internal, I mean within the roster, within the locker room. Coaches can only do so much from our chair and where we’re coming from. But if a teammate is telling you something, as a young player it’s much more meaningful.
“You need that internal leadership, It’s a big thing.”
So 20 seasons it is for Haslem, no matter what comes next.
Promise fulfilled.
Two decades that have separated him from the pack even beyond his three NBA championships.
“Like I said, when I had that time with my dad, and I had that time with my mom,” he said of his deceased parents during a quiet moment in the locker room, “there’s going to come a point where all you have is your memories. There’s nothing else, no money, nothing.
“So you create ‘em and you hold on to ‘em.”
()
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
How to Find Luxury Hotel Deals
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Sanibel, Captiva Islands, Florida