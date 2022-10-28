News
Making memories: Being clocked in for 20th Heat season a Haslem promise fulfilled from son to father
Meaningful minutes have been the exception for years for Udonis Haslem. In 2020-21, there were just three.
But as the Heat approach Saturday’s conclusion of their three-game western swing with a game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden1 Center, this justifiably already stands among the most meaningful NBA weeks for the Miami Heat captain.
By playing the final 2:16 of Wednesday night’s victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, Haslem officially made it 20 NBA seasons, all with the Heat.
And fulfilled the desire of his late father to have his son go two full decades in a career solely with one team, something only previously done by Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dirk Nowitzki with the Dallas Mavericks.
Johnnie Haslem passed away in August 2021 at age 70, but father was in son’s thoughts as the 6-foot-8 veteran Haslem took the court at the Moda Center.
“There was a moment when I was getting ready to go in, like, ‘OK, this is it. This will solidify the 20th season,’ ” Haslem, 42, said.
The emotions continued to flow afterward in the locker room.
“And all of the guys when I came off the court, when we got in the locker room, they congratulated me for actually being solidified in that moment,” he said. “So the guys kind of knew about it. I’m still processing everything, but they were on top of it.”
This time no wait until the final week of the season, as was the case with that sole 2020-21 appearance.
“It was cool just to go ahead and get it out of the way,” he said of Wednesday’s moment, then sitting out Thursday night’s 123-110 loss to the Golden State Warriors.
The reality is that with backup center Dewayne Dedmon dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, with second-year center Omer Yurtseven away from the team due to an ankle impingement, and with rookie Nikola Jovic raw and foul prone, calls to action from coach Erik Spoelstra could wind up being more than sentimental.
“I’m always ready, man. Spo knows that,” said Haslem, who went undrafted out of Florida in 2002 and spent a year in France before joining the Heat as a rookie in 2003. “Whenever he needs me, just like last year, bodies, long season, he’ll give me the heads up in shootaround or that morning and I’ll prepare.”
So yes, there is a nod from Spoelstra about an older body needing a bit more of a build up to meaningful minutes.
“Obviously the minutes where he needs me or he lets me know in shootaround, ‘Be ready tonight,’ those are the minutes that I’ll tap into more,” Haslem said. “But every minute at this point counts.
“Everything is special. This is 20 seasons. This is something that not very many people do. So I’m going to savor all these memories.”
While still providing what he believes is an essential contribution even when not on the court.
In that regard, Golden State coach Steve Kerr said ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Heat at Chase Center that he believes there is a place for mentors such as Haslem or what he has in 38-year-old Andre Iguodala in the Warriors locker room.
“Internal leadership is huge for every team,” Kerr said when asked about Haslem and Iguodala in particular. “And by internal, I mean within the roster, within the locker room. Coaches can only do so much from our chair and where we’re coming from. But if a teammate is telling you something, as a young player it’s much more meaningful.
“You need that internal leadership, It’s a big thing.”
So 20 seasons it is for Haslem, no matter what comes next.
Promise fulfilled.
Two decades that have separated him from the pack even beyond his three NBA championships.
“Like I said, when I had that time with my dad, and I had that time with my mom,” he said of his deceased parents during a quiet moment in the locker room, “there’s going to come a point where all you have is your memories. There’s nothing else, no money, nothing.
“So you create ‘em and you hold on to ‘em.”
()
News
Leadership Clinton members aggies for a day
The Clinton Leadership Class of 2023 hit the road last week to learn about Clinton County’s most defining industry: agriculture.
The class visited Cherrybend Pheasant Farm, Nutrien Ag Solutions, World Equestrian Center, Schappacher Farms and Wilmington College Academic Farm.
In addition, the class also heard from the Clinton Soil and Water Conservation District and the Clinton County Farm Bureau.
There was no better way to start Ag Day than rolling down a long, tree-lined driveway while watching the sun rise over Cherrybend Pheasant Farm.
Beth Ellis, owner/manager, led a great discussion on the history and roots of the pheasant farm dating back to 1954. In addition to their 600 acre game preserve, the Ellis family also operates a large corn farm, of soybeans and wheat in Clinton County. We are lucky to have this family business in our backyard.
The next visit was to the new Nutrien Ag Solutions facility on Gleason Road. This location, which is expected to be fully functional in 2023, will be a vital part of the farming community. Many farmers in the region trust Nutrien for their agricultural solutions that include nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, services and digital tools.
From there, the class experienced a unique tour of the World Equestrian Center. WEC Sponsors Manager Adam Bray gave the group a behind-the-scenes look at Ohio’s premier equestrian venue. This remarkable place welcomes horses and riders from all over the world. Wilmington’s best kept secret is that these shows are open and free to the public!
The group then traveled to Schappacher Farms where Butch Schappacher spoke about the joys of successfully running a fall destination hotspot for those in Wilmington and surrounding areas. Butch plants six pumpkin patches that offer a variety of pumpkins, squashes, and specialty squashes to choose from. With a free corn maze and wagon ride, it’s a great place to experience a day on a Clinton County farm.
The group’s final stop of the day ended at Wilmington College. Here they learned about Wilmington College’s strong agricultural program and the value of that program to Clinton County and, by extension, the world. Young farmers are important and a solid agricultural education is a key factor in ensuring that the next generation continues to carry the torch.
The 35th class of Clinton Leadership will meet again on Thursday, November 17 for “Modeling the Way Day.”
Members of the Clinton Leadership class at the World Equestrian Center.
The class at Cherrybend Pheasant Farm.
Leadership Clinton visits and learns at the new Nutrien Ag Solutions facility, which will be fully operational in 2023.
Class members toured Schappacher Farms as well as the Wilmington College Academic Farm.
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#version=v2.11&xfbml=1”
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Delaware
News
Drought rumbles through Mississippi River transit, dealing a blow to farmers
ALONG THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER (AP) — Adam Thomas begins harvesting soybeans on his Illinois farm when the morning dew burns off. This year, the dry weather accelerated the work, allowing it to start early. His problem was getting the soybeans to market.
About 60% of the states in the Midwest and northern Great Plain are experiencing drought. Almost the entire stretch of the Mississippi River — from Minnesota to the mouth of the river in Louisiana — has seen below-average rainfall for the past two months. As a result, water levels on the river have dropped to near record lows, disrupting ship and barge traffic that is essential for transporting recently harvested agricultural products such as soybeans and corn downstream for the export.
Although scientists say climate change is raising temperatures and making droughts more frequent and intense, a weather expert says this latest drought affecting the central United States is more likely a short-term weather phenomenon.
The lack of rain seriously affected the trade. The river carries more than half of all US grain exports, but the drought has reduced the flow of goods by about 45%, according to industry estimates cited by the federal government. The prices of rail transport, an alternative to transporting goods by barge, are also on the rise.
“It just means lower income, basically,” said Mike Doherty, senior economist at the Illinois Farm Bureau.
Thomas farms at the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi rivers and does not have enough grain storage to withstand the high transportation costs.
“I had to accept a price reduction,” he said.
Climate change generally brings wetter conditions to the upper Mississippi region, but in recent months, falling water levels have exposed parts that are usually inaccessible. Last weekend, thousands of visitors crossed a mostly submerged riverbed to Tower Rock, a jutting formation about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of St. Louis. This is the first time since 2012 that tourists could make the trek and stay dry. At the Tennessee-Missouri border, where the river is half a mile wide, four-wheeled tracks wind through wide expanses of exposed riverbed.
In a much needed break from the dry weather earlier in the week, the region finally received some rain.
“It sort of relieves the pain of low water, but it’s not going to completely alleviate it,” said Kai Roth of the Lower Mississippi River Forecast Center, adding that the river needs several turns of “good soaking.” rain.”
Godwits risk hitting the bottom and getting stuck in the mud. Earlier this month the US Coast Guard said there had been at least eight “groundings”. Some barges touch the bottom but do not get stuck there. Others need salvage companies to help them. Barges are advised to lighten their load to prevent them from going too deep in the water, but this means they can carry less cargo.
To ensure ships can travel safely, federal officials meet regularly, review the depth of the river and talk with the shipping industry to determine local closures and traffic restrictions. When a stretch is temporarily closed, hundreds of houseboats may line up to wait.
“It’s very dynamic: things are constantly changing,” said Eric Carrero, director of Coast Guard Western Rivers and Waterways. “Every day when we do our surveys, we find areas that are shallow and need to be dredged.”
Once a closed section has been dredged, authorities mark a safe channel and barges can pass again.
According to Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition, in some places storage at barge terminals is filling up, preventing more cargo from entering. He said the influx of grain into a compromised river transport system is like “attaching a garden hose to a fire hydrant”. High costs for farmers have led some to wait to ship their goods, he added.
For tourists, a large part of the river is still accessible. Cruise ships are built to withstand the extremes of the river: Big engines battle fast currents in spring and shallow drafts allow boats to move through droughts, said Charles Robertson, president and chief executive officer. management of American Cruise Lines, which operates five cruise ships that can carry 150 people. to 190 passengers each.
Night operations are limited, however, to help ships avoid new obstacles the drought has exposed. And some landing areas are not accessible due to lack of water – the river is dry along the edges. In Vicksburg, Mississippi, a cruise ship couldn’t access a ramp that typically loads passengers, so the city, with the help of townspeople, laid down gravel and plywood to create a makeshift gangway. For some, it adds to the adventure.
“They know the headlines that most of the rest of the country reads,” Robertson said.
Drought is a prolonged problem in California, which just recorded its driest three-year spell on record, a situation that has strained water supplies and increased the risk of wildfires. Climate change is increasing temperatures and making droughts more frequent and worse.
“The drier areas are going to keep getting drier and the wetter areas are going to keep getting wetter,” said Jen Brady, data analyst at Climate Central, a nonprofit group of scientists and researchers who reports on climate change.
Brad Pugh, a meteorologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, however, said the current drought in the Midwest is likely “due to short-term weather patterns” and would not link it to climate change.
In the Midwest, climate change is increasing the intensity of some torrential rains. According to NOAA, the severity of flooding in the upper Mississippi is increasing faster than in any other region of the country.
Some fear that fertilizers and manure have accumulated on farms and could quickly wash away in heavy rain, reducing oxygen levels in rivers and streams and threatening aquatic life.
In rare cases, communities move to other drinking water sources away from the Mississippi. The drought is also threatening to dry up drinking water wells in Iowa and Nebraska, according to NOAA.
It is not known how long the drought will last. In the near term, there is a chance of rain, but NOAA notes that in November, below-average rainfall is more likely in central states such as Missouri, which would prolong navigation problems on the river. In some northern states, including Michigan, winter can bring more humidity, but less rain is expected in southern states.
“It takes a lot of rain to really get the river up,” Roth said.
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#version=v2.11&xfbml=1”
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Delaware
News
Marquee Sports Network ratings have dropped 56% since its launch. Here’s how the Chicago Cubs’ cable TV home is faring in Year 3.
When the Chicago Cubs launched the Marquee Sports Network in February 2020, it was the culmination of a decade-long quest to create a dedicated 24/7 cable TV platform for the team, which was still soaring in the wake of its first World Series championship in more than a century.
After three seasons of COVID-19, cord-cutting and declining ratings, things haven’t gone exactly as planned for the fledgling regional sports network.
Right off the bat, the inaugural opening day was postponed for two months after the pandemic hit. Marquee cobbled together a cable distribution network in time to carry the made-for-TV games, where cardboard fans and fake crowd noise provided the backdrop for the shortened 2020 season.
Since then, the Cubs have been mired in back-to-back losing seasons, viewership on Marquee has fallen by 56% and regional sports networks, long the cash cow of cable TV, are struggling as providers cut back on live sports programming.
“We launched into a headwind,” said Crane Kenney, president of business operations for the Cubs. “We had a pandemic when we launched, but also cord-cutting had become a big obstacle.”
In 2019, the Cubs announced the formation of Marquee, a joint venture with Sinclair Broadcast Group, the Maryland-based TV station chain fresh off its failed bid to buy Tribune Media, the former broadcast parent of Tribune Publishing. That same year, Sinclair also bought 21 Fox regional sports networks for nearly $10 billion, rebranding the portfolio as Bally Sports.
Sinclair’s debt-laden Diamond Sports Group subsidiary has since been bleeding red ink amid declining revenues for its Bally RSNs, and some analysts believe it may be on the verge of bankruptcy. Kenney said Marquee is an “independent network” that is insulated from Diamond’s financial woes.
A Sinclair spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.
Marquee became the exclusive local TV home for the Cubs after the team parted ways with NBC Sports Chicago, the regional sports network it formed in 2004 with the Bulls, Blackhawks and White Sox. The Cubs also exited local over-the-air TV after 71 years, pulling the plug on WGN-Ch. 9 and WLS-Ch. 7.
National cable channel WGN America, now NewsNation, dropped local sports after the 2014 season, ending nearly four decades of beaming Cubs baseball across the country.
The Cubs are netting more than $90 million in annual TV rights fees from Marquee, up from $60 million per year the team earned through NBC Sports Chicago and broadcast TV, according to sources familiar with the deal.
Marquee is available in about 3 million homes in the Chicago area. Cable providers include RCN Chicago (now Astound), AT&T and Comcast, which struck a “multiple year” carriage agreement with Marquee just ahead of the pandemic-delayed opening day in July 2020.
The nascent network debuted with a 3.57 rating during the inaugural season, reaching about 116,000 households per game, according to Nielsen data supplied by the Cubs. By comparison, the team averaged a 4.5 rating on NBC Sports Chicago during its championship season in 2016.
As fans returned to the ballparks in 2021, the Cubs on-field performance spiraled downward, with the team trading away the World Series core of Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez and Kris Bryant, and stumbling to its first losing season in seven years. Ratings for Marquee followed suit, with Cubs viewership dropping 41% to a 2.1 rating in the Chicago market, according to Nielsen.
This year, Cubs games on Marquee fell another 25% during a second consecutive losing season, averaging a 1.57 rating. The Cubs averaged a 1.5 rating on NBC Sports Chicago, then known as Comcast SportsNet, during the last pre-World Series losing season in 2014.
“Our ratings have declined with the team’s performance,” Kenney said. “We know that they’ll go back up when the team starts to compete a little more.”
Ratings generally translate into revenue, both in the carriage fees that networks can command from pay-TV providers and advertising rates charged to sponsors.
A report by S&P Global Intelligence pegs Marquee at $81 million in total revenue in 2020, $169 million in 2021 and $161 million this year. Meanwhile, the three-team NBC Sports Chicago generated $139 million in 2020, $189 million in 2021 and a projected $186 million this year, according to S&P data.
Marquee declined to disclose revenues, but said advertising sales have increased by an average of 3% per year since the 2020 launch.
NBC Sports Chicago did not respond to a request for comment.
Carriage fees paid by Comcast and other pay-TV providers make up the bulk of the revenue for Marquee and other regional sports networks. Most of that is funded by cable subscribers — whether they watch regional sports networks or not.
Comcast is charging $17.30 per month in the Chicago area for its regional sports network fee, which appears as a line item on the bill for the most popular cable subscription packages. The regional sports network fee includes Marquee, NBC Sports Chicago and the Big Ten Network.
In 2019, Chicago-area Comcast subscribers paid an $8.25 per month regional sports fee, meaning it has more than doubled since the launch of Marquee.
S&P Global Market Intelligence puts the current average subscriber fee at $7.50 per month for NBC Sports Chicago and $6.39 per month for Marquee across all pay-TV providers in the Chicago market.
The Cubs network is faring better than many competitors as regional sports networks struggle to navigate the changing pay-TV landscape, where cord-cutting and streaming have eroded subscribers and squeezed the carriage fees providers are willing to pay for sports, long the glue holding together the cable bundle.
More than 48 million households have abandoned traditional cable or satellite video service since 2010, with only a third of them offset by gains at virtual streaming providers such as Hulu + Live, YouTube TV, SlingTV and DirecTV Stream, according to a September report from industry analysts MoffettNathanson.
That leaves about 79 million linear pay-TV subscribers at the end of the second quarter, or about 62% of U.S. households, the lowest penetration level since 1993. The pay-TV industry is “hurtling” to 50 to 60 million subscribers, with sports and news providing a floor for the traditional cable bundle, the report said.
With consumer demand falling, pay-TV providers are cutting back on the distribution fees they will pay for regional sports networks, or dropping them all together.
“Regional Sports Networks are unraveling,” MoffettNathanson said in its report.
In 2019, Sinclair acquired 21 former Fox regional sports networks from Disney for $9.6 billion. Its Diamond Sports Group subsidiary, which owns the rebranded Bally Sports networks, is carrying about $8 billion in debt and has incurred operating losses since the second quarter of 2020, according to Sinclair’s 2021 annual report, filed in June.
The Diamond subsidiary is also 50% owner of Marquee with the Cubs, and has a 20% stake in the Yankee Entertainment and Sports Network, known as the YES Network.
Sinclair is weighing everything from selling the Bally RSNs to filing bankruptcy for its Diamond Sports subsidiary, according to a report by the New York Post, citing sources close to the situation.
“The regional sports network business model shrunk a lot faster than people expected,” said Marc Ganis, a Chicago-based sports marketing consultant.
A number of traditional pay-TV providers have dropped RSNs completely, including Dish Network, while virtual services such as Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV service have also pared back their local sports offerings. An inaugural Marquee partner, Hulu + Live TV shed the full Sinclair RSN portfolio, including the Cubs network, Bally Sports and YES, in October 2020.
Ganis said the declining cable subscriber base and increased pressure to reduce affiliate fees has created a “very challenging” environment for regional sports networks.
“They’re going to be smaller businesses than they were,” Ganis said.
One possible solution, still in the early innings, is to bypass cable and go direct-to-consumer with a streaming regional sports network.
In June, New England Sports Network launched the first direct-to-consumer streaming subscription service, offering more than 220 live Boston Red Sox and Bruins games for $30 per month, or an annual $330 payment. NESN is owned by the Red Sox and Bruins.
Bally Sports rolled out a streaming service across all of its markets in September. For $20 per month or an annual fee of $190, subscribers get local NBA and NHL games, with baseball initially limited to five markets — Detroit, Kansas City, Miami, Milwaukee and Tampa Bay — pending further negotiation for streaming rights with Major League Baseball, according to a Bally Sports news release.
This month, the Los Angeles Clippers launched ClipperVision, a regional subscription streaming service, offering the vast majority of the NBA team’s games to Southern California viewers for $199 per season.
The Cubs plan to introduce their own direct-to-consumer streaming service, perhaps as early as next season.
“That is certainly the goal,” said Mike McCarthy, Marquee’s general manager. “And we’re watching very closely what the others have done.”
McCarthy, 62, a soft-spoken veteran sports executive who previously headed MSG Network, was brought in to launch and lead Marquee into the competitive RSN ecosystem in 2019. Under his guidance, Marquee has filled the schedule beyond the 146 Cubs games and 39 minor league games it aired this year with documentaries, studio shows such as “Cubs 360” and enough peripheral programming to sate even the most diehard Cubs fans.
Marquee earned three regional Emmys last year, which are propped against the wall at Kenney’s office adjacent to the extensively remodeled Wrigley Field. The network is nominated for 12 regional Emmys this year, with Kenney giving all the credit for Marquee’s critical success to McCarthy.
At his modest office inside the Marquee studios, housed in the former Cubs administrative offices across Waveland Avenue from Wrigley Field, McCarthy said the formula for success is simple.
“I look at it as a television network with a guaranteed hit show, which is the Cubs game,” McCarthy said. “A lot of TV networks would be very envious of a starter kit like that.”
The Chicago television market is defined by Nielsen as 3.46 million homes from Lake County in Illinois to Indiana’s LaPorte County. Major League Baseball defines Chicago’s home broadcast territory as stretching across Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and parts of southern Wisconsin.
Marquee is available on more than 50 cable providers, as well as virtual platforms DirecTV Stream and fuboTV, within the four-state MLB home market, but its reach is shrinking as more subscribers cut the cord. McCarthy acknowledged that the RSN model has changed, but sees opportunity in a direct-to-consumer streaming future to recapture Cubs fans that are not cable subscribers.
“The traditional cable subscription, it looks a little different than it used to,” he said. “There may be some shrinkage, but there’s also some upside and optimism when it comes to streaming and digital consumption of our content.”
MLB.TV, the direct-to-consumer streaming service offered by Major League Baseball, allows fans to watch out-of-market games, but blacks out teams within their home market territory. The DTC service in the works for Marquee would allow the Cubs to stream within their home territory — but not outside it — as an extension of their local TV rights.
The Red Sox have already established that precedent with their new streaming service, Kenney said.
“We have those rights,” Kenney said. “If we wanted to launch a DTC product, and lift the exact version of Marquee that you get on cable and offer it to a home directly we could do that.”
Kenney said reports of the cable bundle’s demise are exaggerated, and that traditional and streaming RSN platforms will “live side-by-side” for years.
At the same time, he acknowledges that the team was a little late to the game in launching its cable network.
“If we could do anything over, I wish I could have done it sooner,” Kenney said.
()
News
Top Twitter execs set to walk away with $100 million payout as Elon Musk takes over
Three of Twitter Inc.’s top executives who were reportedly fired after Elon Musk’s takeover are set to collect more than $100 million in severance payouts and previously granted stock awards.
CEO Parag Agrawal, who took office less than a year ago, is eligible to receive around $50 million, according to calculations by Bloomberg News. Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, Head of Legal, Policy and Trust, are pending around $37 million and $17 million each, respectively.
The three and other major Twitter executives were among those quitting after Musk took over as CEO of the social media giant on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said. Their exits cap more than six months of public and legal wrangling that has now ended with Musk, the world’s richest person, grabbing the CEO job.
Like many top executives at large public companies, Agrawal and his lieutenants were entitled to severance pay equal to one year’s salary and unearned stock withdrawals if Twitter was purchased and they lost their jobs in the process. , under the terms of the company. dismissal policy. Twitter must also cover their health insurance premiums for a year, amounting to around $31,000 each.
Critics often point to the unfairness of handing bosses golden severance packages when normal employees who lose their jobs after a merger or takeover hardly get such a soft landing. Golden parachute advocates say they let executives focus on what’s best for shareholders instead of worrying about whether they’ll be replaced if a deal is struck.
In the case of Agrawal, 38, who had been at Twitter for nearly a decade, he was adamant that the company complete the acquisition of Musk at $54.20 a share, even though the co-founder of Tesla Inc. said it had no confidence in management. . Text messages uncovered during the trial over the deal show the pair had a contentious text exchange early in the process after Musk asked his followers if Twitter was “dying”.
A representative for Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Twitter for nearly a decade has been adamant that the company complete the acquisition of Musk at $54.20 a share, even though the Tesla Inc. co-founder said he didn’t. trust in management. Text messages uncovered during the trial over the deal show the pair had a contentious text exchange early in the process after Musk asked his followers if Twitter was “dying”.
A representative for Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
ndtv
News
A former United Nations employee convicted of several rapes
NEW YORK — The sentencing of a former United Nations communications specialist to 15 years in prison on Thursday was punctuated by the tears and eloquence of some of his 13 sexual assault victims who said they were drugged and raped by a man who first gained their trust left them broken and hopeful that justice could help them heal.
When they finished talking, U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald told Karim Elkorany that it was particularly heinous that he engaged in the “rape of women who believed he was their friend” because she told him. sentenced to the maximum he could face after pleading guilty. to three charges in May.
She said many of the rapes from 2002 to 2019 took place in the Middle East, but noted that prosecuting her crimes in some US jurisdictions could have resulted in life in prison. Federal sentencing guidelines that called for about three years in prison had no connection to the “scale and gravity” of his crimes, Buchwald said.
“It’s not a ‘he said, she said’ case,” Buchwald said as he read some of the written statements submitted by victims who were attacked while working in international aid and foreign relations. in the United States, Iraq and Egypt. among other places.
Nine victims, identified only by numbers 1 to 20, spoke in court or on a hotline that can be heard in court.
Victim #1, as she was known, told Buchwald she was a journalist working in Iraq in November 2016 when Elkorany added drugs to the only alcoholic drink she ordered at a restaurant, leaving her so incapacitated that she felt “comatose” on the car ride to her apartment, where she regained consciousness to find Elkorany raping her.
She said the medication he gave her meant she ‘will never know the details of what happened to me on the worst day of my life’.
Watching him from a lectern where she delivered her remarks, she said she hoped the sentencing meant “your long rampage of violence against women has truly and finally come to an end”.
“For six years I’ve been through hell because of what you did to me,” she said, explaining that she was so traumatized she couldn’t bear to be hugged or held by her husband for five years after the attack. She said her career never recovered.
The first charge to which Elkorany pleaded guilty was to her refusal to the FBI to rape Victim 1 after she reported it to the United Nations.
When Victim 2 spoke, she said Elkorany posed as a feminist who cared about issues facing women as he attacked friends and acquaintances.
“All of his talk about kindness and decency and concern for others was a sham,” she said. Prosecutors said Victim 2 met Elkorany when she worked for a United Nations organization, and was drugged and sexually assaulted multiple times between 2014 and 2019 in the United States and Iraq.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Pomerantz said Elkorany “hid behind his work”, posing as a confidant of the women before the attacks, then shaming them afterwards if they wondered what that had happened to make them feel like it was their fault.
She said he didn’t use condoms and ‘joked callously and cruelly about drugging them and raping them’ afterwards, sometimes handing out nude photos he took of them when they were unable to do this to his friends and forwarded some photos to his victims anonymously.
Calling him a “cold, calculating and dangerous person,” Pomerantz cited the extraordinary courage of “incredible” and “courageous” women who helped prosecutors build a case that led Elkorany to drop his denials and come to terms with his fate.
When he spoke, Elkorany, 39, of West Orange, New Jersey, said he knew his “words of apology will only ring hollow here today and words of apology cannot not undo the damage I have so clearly caused and yet I am deeply, deeply sorry for the pain I have caused, the betrayal of relationships, the breach of trust.
“My actions will follow me for the rest of my life, as it should, and the rest of my life will be filled with regret and remorse,” he said.
Prosecutors said Elkorany carried out attacks from at least 2005 until April 2018 while working in international aid, development and foreign relations. From October 2013 to April 2016 he worked for the United Nations Children’s Fund in Iraq, and from July 2016 to April 2018 as the United Nations Communications Specialist in Iraq.
Stéphane Dujarric, a spokesman for the United Nations, said in a statement that the UN has no prosecutorial powers and cooperates with and relies on member states to ensure that UN personnel who commit crimes be held accountable.
“The United Nations commends the efforts of US authorities to hold Mr. Karim Elkorany accountable for his criminal conduct,” he said. “We salute the courage of the women who have come forward to launch the investigations. We hope that this conviction will give all of its victims the feeling that justice has been done.
Victim 7, who prosecutors say was drugged and sexually assaulted by Elkorany in 2011 and 2012, walked to the courtroom lectern and announced that she had not planned to speak.
But she said she was so moved by what the other victims had to say that she felt compelled to address the court, especially after keeping so much about the attack inside her.
“Even now I felt like it was my fault,” she said. “After hearing everyone’s stories today, I finally don’t feel that way.”
———
Associated Press writer Edith M. Lederer contributed to this report.
ABC News
News
Canada expands assisted suicide law for mentally ill
Medical assistance in dying (MAID) has been available in Canada since 2016 and is expected to expand in March 2023, extending eligibility to people with mental illness.
Bill C-7 would allow people seeking MAID to apply solely on the basis of a mental disorder. Before the bill was passed, eligibility for MAID was based on a “grievous and irremediable medical condition,” according to a Canadian government report on the practice.
Creighton School of Medicine professor Charles Camosy said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Wednesday that the bill would allow “mature minors” to be euthanized by state physicians without parental consent.
Camosy argued that the practice of MAID already exists for several groups.
“We have the homeless, we talked about it last time. Poor people. Disabled people. Those who suffer from chronic pain. And then just before I started, I did some research on the group of doctors in Quebec who want to kill newborns. That’s what’s next,” he told host Tucker Carlson.
“That’s what happens when autonomy goes crazy.”
The medical humanities professor said health care has been “hyper-secularised” in recent years and is based on “cost-benefit analysis”.
Camosy said he doesn’t think this type of law will take effect in the United States, but added that doctors need to focus on saving their patients’ lives. “What we need to do is support in any way. [we] can, health care that is about healing, not killing.
“There is a coalition of people who are creating a brand new medical school, the Padre Pio School of Medicine in 2026, who are going to do this very clearly, very skillfully,” he added.
“We need to get off the couch and do something about it for those of us who see the writing on the wall here,” he concluded.
Oregon was the first state in the United States to approve physician-assisted suicide, with a law that took effect in 1997. California, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, New Jersey, New Mexico, Vermont , Washington State and Washington, DC have approved similar measures. laws, all with residency requirements. The Montana Supreme Court has ruled that state law does not prohibit medical assistance in dying.
New York Post
Making memories: Being clocked in for 20th Heat season a Haslem promise fulfilled from son to father
Leadership Clinton members aggies for a day
Drought rumbles through Mississippi River transit, dealing a blow to farmers
Marquee Sports Network ratings have dropped 56% since its launch. Here’s how the Chicago Cubs’ cable TV home is faring in Year 3.
Top Twitter execs set to walk away with $100 million payout as Elon Musk takes over
A former United Nations employee convicted of several rapes
Canada expands assisted suicide law for mentally ill
Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal and censors ‘Trust and Safety’ Queen Vijaya Gadde
Jets coaches say QB Zach Wilson getting comfortable 17 games into career
What are the stakes of the legislative elections of 2022 : NPR
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
How to Find Luxury Hotel Deals
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News3 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
-
Tech3 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Travel4 weeks ago
How to Find Luxury Hotel Deals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News4 weeks ago
Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Sanibel, Captiva Islands, Florida