Marquee Sports Network ratings have dropped 56% since its launch. Here’s how the Chicago Cubs’ cable TV home is faring in Year 3.
When the Chicago Cubs launched the Marquee Sports Network in February 2020, it was the culmination of a decade-long quest to create a dedicated 24/7 cable TV platform for the team, which was still soaring in the wake of its first World Series championship in more than a century.
After three seasons of COVID-19, cord-cutting and declining ratings, things haven’t gone exactly as planned for the fledgling regional sports network.
Right off the bat, the inaugural opening day was postponed for two months after the pandemic hit. Marquee cobbled together a cable distribution network in time to carry the made-for-TV games, where cardboard fans and fake crowd noise provided the backdrop for the shortened 2020 season.
Since then, the Cubs have been mired in back-to-back losing seasons, viewership on Marquee has fallen by 56% and regional sports networks, long the cash cow of cable TV, are struggling as providers cut back on live sports programming.
“We launched into a headwind,” said Crane Kenney, president of business operations for the Cubs. “We had a pandemic when we launched, but also cord-cutting had become a big obstacle.”
In 2019, the Cubs announced the formation of Marquee, a joint venture with Sinclair Broadcast Group, the Maryland-based TV station chain fresh off its failed bid to buy Tribune Media, the former broadcast parent of Tribune Publishing. That same year, Sinclair also bought 21 Fox regional sports networks for nearly $10 billion, rebranding the portfolio as Bally Sports.
Sinclair’s debt-laden Diamond Sports Group subsidiary has since been bleeding red ink amid declining revenues for its Bally RSNs, and some analysts believe it may be on the verge of bankruptcy. Kenney said Marquee is an “independent network” that is insulated from Diamond’s financial woes.
A Sinclair spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.
Marquee became the exclusive local TV home for the Cubs after the team parted ways with NBC Sports Chicago, the regional sports network it formed in 2004 with the Bulls, Blackhawks and White Sox. The Cubs also exited local over-the-air TV after 71 years, pulling the plug on WGN-Ch. 9 and WLS-Ch. 7.
National cable channel WGN America, now NewsNation, dropped local sports after the 2014 season, ending nearly four decades of beaming Cubs baseball across the country.
The Cubs are netting more than $90 million in annual TV rights fees from Marquee, up from $60 million per year the team earned through NBC Sports Chicago and broadcast TV, according to sources familiar with the deal.
Marquee is available in about 3 million homes in the Chicago area. Cable providers include RCN Chicago (now Astound), AT&T and Comcast, which struck a “multiple year” carriage agreement with Marquee just ahead of the pandemic-delayed opening day in July 2020.
The nascent network debuted with a 3.57 rating during the inaugural season, reaching about 116,000 households per game, according to Nielsen data supplied by the Cubs. By comparison, the team averaged a 4.5 rating on NBC Sports Chicago during its championship season in 2016.
As fans returned to the ballparks in 2021, the Cubs on-field performance spiraled downward, with the team trading away the World Series core of Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez and Kris Bryant, and stumbling to its first losing season in seven years. Ratings for Marquee followed suit, with Cubs viewership dropping 41% to a 2.1 rating in the Chicago market, according to Nielsen.
This year, Cubs games on Marquee fell another 25% during a second consecutive losing season, averaging a 1.57 rating. The Cubs averaged a 1.5 rating on NBC Sports Chicago, then known as Comcast SportsNet, during the last pre-World Series losing season in 2014.
“Our ratings have declined with the team’s performance,” Kenney said. “We know that they’ll go back up when the team starts to compete a little more.”
Ratings generally translate into revenue, both in the carriage fees that networks can command from pay-TV providers and advertising rates charged to sponsors.
A report by S&P Global Intelligence pegs Marquee at $81 million in total revenue in 2020, $169 million in 2021 and $161 million this year. Meanwhile, the three-team NBC Sports Chicago generated $139 million in 2020, $189 million in 2021 and a projected $186 million this year, according to S&P data.
Marquee declined to disclose revenues, but said advertising sales have increased by an average of 3% per year since the 2020 launch.
NBC Sports Chicago did not respond to a request for comment.
Carriage fees paid by Comcast and other pay-TV providers make up the bulk of the revenue for Marquee and other regional sports networks. Most of that is funded by cable subscribers — whether they watch regional sports networks or not.
Comcast is charging $17.30 per month in the Chicago area for its regional sports network fee, which appears as a line item on the bill for the most popular cable subscription packages. The regional sports network fee includes Marquee, NBC Sports Chicago and the Big Ten Network.
In 2019, Chicago-area Comcast subscribers paid an $8.25 per month regional sports fee, meaning it has more than doubled since the launch of Marquee.
S&P Global Market Intelligence puts the current average subscriber fee at $7.50 per month for NBC Sports Chicago and $6.39 per month for Marquee across all pay-TV providers in the Chicago market.
The Cubs network is faring better than many competitors as regional sports networks struggle to navigate the changing pay-TV landscape, where cord-cutting and streaming have eroded subscribers and squeezed the carriage fees providers are willing to pay for sports, long the glue holding together the cable bundle.
More than 48 million households have abandoned traditional cable or satellite video service since 2010, with only a third of them offset by gains at virtual streaming providers such as Hulu + Live, YouTube TV, SlingTV and DirecTV Stream, according to a September report from industry analysts MoffettNathanson.
That leaves about 79 million linear pay-TV subscribers at the end of the second quarter, or about 62% of U.S. households, the lowest penetration level since 1993. The pay-TV industry is “hurtling” to 50 to 60 million subscribers, with sports and news providing a floor for the traditional cable bundle, the report said.
With consumer demand falling, pay-TV providers are cutting back on the distribution fees they will pay for regional sports networks, or dropping them all together.
“Regional Sports Networks are unraveling,” MoffettNathanson said in its report.
In 2019, Sinclair acquired 21 former Fox regional sports networks from Disney for $9.6 billion. Its Diamond Sports Group subsidiary, which owns the rebranded Bally Sports networks, is carrying about $8 billion in debt and has incurred operating losses since the second quarter of 2020, according to Sinclair’s 2021 annual report, filed in June.
The Diamond subsidiary is also 50% owner of Marquee with the Cubs, and has a 20% stake in the Yankee Entertainment and Sports Network, known as the YES Network.
Sinclair is weighing everything from selling the Bally RSNs to filing bankruptcy for its Diamond Sports subsidiary, according to a report by the New York Post, citing sources close to the situation.
“The regional sports network business model shrunk a lot faster than people expected,” said Marc Ganis, a Chicago-based sports marketing consultant.
A number of traditional pay-TV providers have dropped RSNs completely, including Dish Network, while virtual services such as Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV service have also pared back their local sports offerings. An inaugural Marquee partner, Hulu + Live TV shed the full Sinclair RSN portfolio, including the Cubs network, Bally Sports and YES, in October 2020.
Ganis said the declining cable subscriber base and increased pressure to reduce affiliate fees has created a “very challenging” environment for regional sports networks.
“They’re going to be smaller businesses than they were,” Ganis said.
One possible solution, still in the early innings, is to bypass cable and go direct-to-consumer with a streaming regional sports network.
In June, New England Sports Network launched the first direct-to-consumer streaming subscription service, offering more than 220 live Boston Red Sox and Bruins games for $30 per month, or an annual $330 payment. NESN is owned by the Red Sox and Bruins.
Bally Sports rolled out a streaming service across all of its markets in September. For $20 per month or an annual fee of $190, subscribers get local NBA and NHL games, with baseball initially limited to five markets — Detroit, Kansas City, Miami, Milwaukee and Tampa Bay — pending further negotiation for streaming rights with Major League Baseball, according to a Bally Sports news release.
This month, the Los Angeles Clippers launched ClipperVision, a regional subscription streaming service, offering the vast majority of the NBA team’s games to Southern California viewers for $199 per season.
The Cubs plan to introduce their own direct-to-consumer streaming service, perhaps as early as next season.
“That is certainly the goal,” said Mike McCarthy, Marquee’s general manager. “And we’re watching very closely what the others have done.”
McCarthy, 62, a soft-spoken veteran sports executive who previously headed MSG Network, was brought in to launch and lead Marquee into the competitive RSN ecosystem in 2019. Under his guidance, Marquee has filled the schedule beyond the 146 Cubs games and 39 minor league games it aired this year with documentaries, studio shows such as “Cubs 360” and enough peripheral programming to sate even the most diehard Cubs fans.
Marquee earned three regional Emmys last year, which are propped against the wall at Kenney’s office adjacent to the extensively remodeled Wrigley Field. The network is nominated for 12 regional Emmys this year, with Kenney giving all the credit for Marquee’s critical success to McCarthy.
At his modest office inside the Marquee studios, housed in the former Cubs administrative offices across Waveland Avenue from Wrigley Field, McCarthy said the formula for success is simple.
“I look at it as a television network with a guaranteed hit show, which is the Cubs game,” McCarthy said. “A lot of TV networks would be very envious of a starter kit like that.”
The Chicago television market is defined by Nielsen as 3.46 million homes from Lake County in Illinois to Indiana’s LaPorte County. Major League Baseball defines Chicago’s home broadcast territory as stretching across Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and parts of southern Wisconsin.
Marquee is available on more than 50 cable providers, as well as virtual platforms DirecTV Stream and fuboTV, within the four-state MLB home market, but its reach is shrinking as more subscribers cut the cord. McCarthy acknowledged that the RSN model has changed, but sees opportunity in a direct-to-consumer streaming future to recapture Cubs fans that are not cable subscribers.
“The traditional cable subscription, it looks a little different than it used to,” he said. “There may be some shrinkage, but there’s also some upside and optimism when it comes to streaming and digital consumption of our content.”
MLB.TV, the direct-to-consumer streaming service offered by Major League Baseball, allows fans to watch out-of-market games, but blacks out teams within their home market territory. The DTC service in the works for Marquee would allow the Cubs to stream within their home territory — but not outside it — as an extension of their local TV rights.
The Red Sox have already established that precedent with their new streaming service, Kenney said.
“We have those rights,” Kenney said. “If we wanted to launch a DTC product, and lift the exact version of Marquee that you get on cable and offer it to a home directly we could do that.”
Kenney said reports of the cable bundle’s demise are exaggerated, and that traditional and streaming RSN platforms will “live side-by-side” for years.
At the same time, he acknowledges that the team was a little late to the game in launching its cable network.
“If we could do anything over, I wish I could have done it sooner,” Kenney said.
Top Twitter execs set to walk away with $100 million payout as Elon Musk takes over
Three of Twitter Inc.’s top executives who were reportedly fired after Elon Musk’s takeover are set to collect more than $100 million in severance payouts and previously granted stock awards.
CEO Parag Agrawal, who took office less than a year ago, is eligible to receive around $50 million, according to calculations by Bloomberg News. Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, Head of Legal, Policy and Trust, are pending around $37 million and $17 million each, respectively.
The three and other major Twitter executives were among those quitting after Musk took over as CEO of the social media giant on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said. Their exits cap more than six months of public and legal wrangling that has now ended with Musk, the world’s richest person, grabbing the CEO job.
Like many top executives at large public companies, Agrawal and his lieutenants were entitled to severance pay equal to one year’s salary and unearned stock withdrawals if Twitter was purchased and they lost their jobs in the process. , under the terms of the company. dismissal policy. Twitter must also cover their health insurance premiums for a year, amounting to around $31,000 each.
Critics often point to the unfairness of handing bosses golden severance packages when normal employees who lose their jobs after a merger or takeover hardly get such a soft landing. Golden parachute advocates say they let executives focus on what’s best for shareholders instead of worrying about whether they’ll be replaced if a deal is struck.
In the case of Agrawal, 38, who had been at Twitter for nearly a decade, he was adamant that the company complete the acquisition of Musk at $54.20 a share, even though the co-founder of Tesla Inc. said it had no confidence in management. . Text messages uncovered during the trial over the deal show the pair had a contentious text exchange early in the process after Musk asked his followers if Twitter was “dying”.
A representative for Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Twitter for nearly a decade has been adamant that the company complete the acquisition of Musk at $54.20 a share, even though the Tesla Inc. co-founder said he didn’t. trust in management. Text messages uncovered during the trial over the deal show the pair had a contentious text exchange early in the process after Musk asked his followers if Twitter was “dying”.
A representative for Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A former United Nations employee convicted of several rapes
NEW YORK — The sentencing of a former United Nations communications specialist to 15 years in prison on Thursday was punctuated by the tears and eloquence of some of his 13 sexual assault victims who said they were drugged and raped by a man who first gained their trust left them broken and hopeful that justice could help them heal.
When they finished talking, U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald told Karim Elkorany that it was particularly heinous that he engaged in the “rape of women who believed he was their friend” because she told him. sentenced to the maximum he could face after pleading guilty. to three charges in May.
She said many of the rapes from 2002 to 2019 took place in the Middle East, but noted that prosecuting her crimes in some US jurisdictions could have resulted in life in prison. Federal sentencing guidelines that called for about three years in prison had no connection to the “scale and gravity” of his crimes, Buchwald said.
“It’s not a ‘he said, she said’ case,” Buchwald said as he read some of the written statements submitted by victims who were attacked while working in international aid and foreign relations. in the United States, Iraq and Egypt. among other places.
Nine victims, identified only by numbers 1 to 20, spoke in court or on a hotline that can be heard in court.
Victim #1, as she was known, told Buchwald she was a journalist working in Iraq in November 2016 when Elkorany added drugs to the only alcoholic drink she ordered at a restaurant, leaving her so incapacitated that she felt “comatose” on the car ride to her apartment, where she regained consciousness to find Elkorany raping her.
She said the medication he gave her meant she ‘will never know the details of what happened to me on the worst day of my life’.
Watching him from a lectern where she delivered her remarks, she said she hoped the sentencing meant “your long rampage of violence against women has truly and finally come to an end”.
“For six years I’ve been through hell because of what you did to me,” she said, explaining that she was so traumatized she couldn’t bear to be hugged or held by her husband for five years after the attack. She said her career never recovered.
The first charge to which Elkorany pleaded guilty was to her refusal to the FBI to rape Victim 1 after she reported it to the United Nations.
When Victim 2 spoke, she said Elkorany posed as a feminist who cared about issues facing women as he attacked friends and acquaintances.
“All of his talk about kindness and decency and concern for others was a sham,” she said. Prosecutors said Victim 2 met Elkorany when she worked for a United Nations organization, and was drugged and sexually assaulted multiple times between 2014 and 2019 in the United States and Iraq.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Pomerantz said Elkorany “hid behind his work”, posing as a confidant of the women before the attacks, then shaming them afterwards if they wondered what that had happened to make them feel like it was their fault.
She said he didn’t use condoms and ‘joked callously and cruelly about drugging them and raping them’ afterwards, sometimes handing out nude photos he took of them when they were unable to do this to his friends and forwarded some photos to his victims anonymously.
Calling him a “cold, calculating and dangerous person,” Pomerantz cited the extraordinary courage of “incredible” and “courageous” women who helped prosecutors build a case that led Elkorany to drop his denials and come to terms with his fate.
When he spoke, Elkorany, 39, of West Orange, New Jersey, said he knew his “words of apology will only ring hollow here today and words of apology cannot not undo the damage I have so clearly caused and yet I am deeply, deeply sorry for the pain I have caused, the betrayal of relationships, the breach of trust.
“My actions will follow me for the rest of my life, as it should, and the rest of my life will be filled with regret and remorse,” he said.
Prosecutors said Elkorany carried out attacks from at least 2005 until April 2018 while working in international aid, development and foreign relations. From October 2013 to April 2016 he worked for the United Nations Children’s Fund in Iraq, and from July 2016 to April 2018 as the United Nations Communications Specialist in Iraq.
Stéphane Dujarric, a spokesman for the United Nations, said in a statement that the UN has no prosecutorial powers and cooperates with and relies on member states to ensure that UN personnel who commit crimes be held accountable.
“The United Nations commends the efforts of US authorities to hold Mr. Karim Elkorany accountable for his criminal conduct,” he said. “We salute the courage of the women who have come forward to launch the investigations. We hope that this conviction will give all of its victims the feeling that justice has been done.
Victim 7, who prosecutors say was drugged and sexually assaulted by Elkorany in 2011 and 2012, walked to the courtroom lectern and announced that she had not planned to speak.
But she said she was so moved by what the other victims had to say that she felt compelled to address the court, especially after keeping so much about the attack inside her.
“Even now I felt like it was my fault,” she said. “After hearing everyone’s stories today, I finally don’t feel that way.”
Associated Press writer Edith M. Lederer contributed to this report.
ABC News
Canada expands assisted suicide law for mentally ill
Medical assistance in dying (MAID) has been available in Canada since 2016 and is expected to expand in March 2023, extending eligibility to people with mental illness.
Bill C-7 would allow people seeking MAID to apply solely on the basis of a mental disorder. Before the bill was passed, eligibility for MAID was based on a “grievous and irremediable medical condition,” according to a Canadian government report on the practice.
Creighton School of Medicine professor Charles Camosy said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Wednesday that the bill would allow “mature minors” to be euthanized by state physicians without parental consent.
Camosy argued that the practice of MAID already exists for several groups.
“We have the homeless, we talked about it last time. Poor people. Disabled people. Those who suffer from chronic pain. And then just before I started, I did some research on the group of doctors in Quebec who want to kill newborns. That’s what’s next,” he told host Tucker Carlson.
“That’s what happens when autonomy goes crazy.”
The medical humanities professor said health care has been “hyper-secularised” in recent years and is based on “cost-benefit analysis”.
Camosy said he doesn’t think this type of law will take effect in the United States, but added that doctors need to focus on saving their patients’ lives. “What we need to do is support in any way. [we] can, health care that is about healing, not killing.
“There is a coalition of people who are creating a brand new medical school, the Padre Pio School of Medicine in 2026, who are going to do this very clearly, very skillfully,” he added.
“We need to get off the couch and do something about it for those of us who see the writing on the wall here,” he concluded.
Oregon was the first state in the United States to approve physician-assisted suicide, with a law that took effect in 1997. California, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, New Jersey, New Mexico, Vermont , Washington State and Washington, DC have approved similar measures. laws, all with residency requirements. The Montana Supreme Court has ruled that state law does not prohibit medical assistance in dying.
New York Post
Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal and censors ‘Trust and Safety’ Queen Vijaya Gadde
Elon Musk officially became the owner of Twitter late Thursday after his $44 billion deal to take over the company closed. Musk quickly fired top executives from the company, including CEO Parag Agrawal, CEO Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, the “trust and safety” chief known for her fanatical left-wing censorship campaign.
The Washington Post reports that on Thursday, Elon Musk arrived at the offices of Twitter to formally confirm the takeover of his company after the closing of the $44 billion purchase agreement. Musk previously announced plans to cut Twitter’s staff from around 7,500 employees to just over 2,000.
Musk appeared to decide to start at the top of the company and quickly fired top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal, trust and safety policy. The company’s general counsel, Sean Edgett, was also fired according to sources and all were quickly escorted out of the company’s offices in San Francisco.
This would seem to confirm Musk’s previous claims that he was planning to take Twitter in a whole new direction and was unhappy with the current direction, which Musk has publicly criticized on several occasions. Musk took issue with former executives’ decisions on content moderation and product direction, as well as criticism of measures such as former President Donald Trump’s ban.
However, Musk clarified on Twitter Thursday, “Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape where anything can be said without consequences!”
This would seem to mean that Musk’s Twitter will have some form of code of conduct or acceptable behavior that will differ from what is currently implemented on the platform. Musk then tweeted “the bird is released”.
the bird is released
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022
Musk plans to hold a company-wide town hall meeting today. Twitter is also expected to go private today and disband its current board of directors and end public trading of its shares.
Musk is now at the head of one of the most powerful communications platforms in the world just days before a major election in the United States. Many will be watching closely to see how Musk handles the upcoming challenges that an election could bring amid the company transition, already a chaotic event.
Learn more about the Washington Post here.
Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering free speech and online censorship issues. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan
Breitbart News
Jets coaches say QB Zach Wilson getting comfortable 17 games into career
Last Sunday’s 16-9 victory over the Broncos was Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s 17th career game in the league.
That is significant because now he’s played the equivalent of an entire season of games in the NFL.
Where would Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur assess Wilson at this point?
“He’s just getting more and more comfortable,” LaFleur said. “It’s again not to over-talk about, but that was a tough defense that we just went against, I believe that was their fourth home game and their points that they’ve given up were nine, 10, and 12 going into that and we got 16.
“It’s not near good enough and we as an offense, we know we left a lot, we felt like we left a lot out there, but ultimately in two-minute situation and then some other situations where we didn’t turn the ball over, that was playing team ball and that’s something that he’s just learned. He knows when to take his chances, when not to take his chances within a game, he’s getting more comfortable playing the game within the game.
“So I would anticipate that it’s just going to continue to grow and again, if you go back to four weeks ago versus Pittsburgh where we were down by 10 in the fourth quarter, him and the rest of the guys did what they had to do to find a way to get a W. So like I keep preaching to the guys we can play any game, we can play any game necessary, we’ve proven that over four games, we want to get more consistent, but they can play any game.”
Wilson has had an up-and-down career during his first 17 games. He has thrown for 3,027 yards, 10 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He has also dealt with a few injuries during his two seasons in the league. That includes the meniscus tear and bone bruise during the preseason that kept him on the shelf for seven weeks and caused him to miss the first three games of his sophomore campaign.
Since returning from injury, Wilson has passed for 693 yards in four games, but only one touchdown (vs. two INTs). The Jets have won all four of Wilson’s starts, but the passing game has yet to be in sync the way many had expected.
After passing for a touchdown in his first start of the season against the Steelers on Oct. 2, Wilson has gone without a TD pass in his last three games. Also, the Jets recently lost their best threat offensively to a season-ending injury.
Running back Breece Hall, who leads the team in scrimmage yards with 641 yards and four rushing touchdowns, tore his ACL against Denver and will miss the rest of the season. Even with Hall in the backfield, there was a question of if the Jets needed to find a way to open their passing attack.
With Hall no longer an option, Gang Green could be forced to go to the air more.
“I would say whether Breece is here or not, we need more out of the passing game,” Wilson said. “We’re leaving some plays out there on the field.
“We just need to be able to execute and go out there and do our offense. I feel like we’re in a good spot, and everyone is feeling confident. We’re winning games. In the pass game, we would like to be more efficient regardless of if Breece was here or not.”
Wilson will face a tall challenge this weekend as the Patriots come to MetLife Stadium. He struggled in both meetings against New England last year as he passed for a total of 261 yards, zero touchdowns and four interceptions as the Patriots swept the season series. Wilson also suffered a sprained PCL in the second game against New England.
Although they lost to the Bears 33-14 in Foxboro last Monday night, the Patriots are still one of the better teams against the pass. New England is allowing just 208.3 yards per game through the air. The Patriots defense is also tied for third in turnovers (13).
“New England has forever been a team that just feasts on your mistakes,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “The reason why they are such a good ball-hawking defense is because I’ve said it before, they’ve been coaching that system for what seems like a hundred years.
“They know every single detail and the players are so well-coached because of all the detail that goes into what they coach, and they can anticipate and they know how teams are going to attack them, and they can just, they can be opportunistic, so you’ve got to be very ball conscious as an offense to make sure that you’re not giving them freebies.
“So, that’s always going to be the challenge when you play New England, the more comfortable you are in a system, the more you can cheat, knowing what their weaknesses are. And you see it all on their tape, they’re again, very well-coached, they’re very disciplined, they play fast, and they do a really nice job.”
What are the stakes of the legislative elections of 2022 : NPR
Laurence Kesterson/AP
State legislative races may seem small compared to national political contests. But 2022 is shaping up a little differently.
Super PACs and groups affiliated with democratically aligned parties are spending tens of millions of dollars across the country trying to change the makeup of state legislatures in key swing states, warning that fair elections could be at stake.
The Republican Party aims to defend its majorities and flip the houses in states where Democrats currently control both the legislature and the governorship.
In either scenario, these legislative bodies have become increasingly powerful in shaping policy on health care, voting, education, and reproductive rights.
US Supreme Court could give state legislatures power to control federal elections
Much of the urgency for Democrats stems from a case the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear this fall. The result of Moore v. Harpera fight against partisan gerrymandering in North Carolina, could give new legitimacy to a fringe legal doctrine known as the “independent state legislature theory”.
Proponents of the theory argue that the U.S. Constitution gives state legislatures near total control over the conduct of federal elections, overruling both state constitutions and state courts. In an extreme scenario, the theory could be used to justify that a legislature “refuses to certify the results of a presidential election and instead selects its own list of voters,” the Brennan Center for Justice attorney said. , a non-profit think tank. and advocacy group, wrote in June.
This is a real concern for Democrats. After the 2020 election, many Republican lawmakers in states like Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Wisconsin took steps to nullify the elections or cast doubt on the results.
Four of the six conservative Supreme Court justices have indicated support for the theory in recent opinions.
Currently, the GOP holds majorities in state legislatures in most major swing states. As a result, Democrats and Democratic-aligned outside spending groups are pouring money into competitive legislative races where they see an opportunity to flip seats.
“A single seat in the Arizona State Senate could be more important than any other election in the country this year when it comes to the health and stability of our democracy,” says Daniel Squadron, former US senator. New York State and founder of super PAC The States Project.
Matt York/AP
Spending on legislative races has skyrocketed
The States Project has pledged to spend $60 million on these races. Forward Majority, another group promoting Democratic candidates in state legislatures, is investing $20 million this cycle, 70% of which will go to 25 legislative races in three states: Pennsylvania, Arizona and Michigan.
Much of this spending is simply to get voters on the ground in key areas to care about these races.
“Voters often don’t know who the candidates are, they don’t know what’s at stake, and they don’t always vote the whole ballot,” says Vicky Hausman, founder and co-CEO of Forward Majority.
Those 25 could be a “bulwark” against attempts, like those that followed the 2020 election, to send independent voters to Washington and override the popular vote, Hausman says.
The party’s official branch, the DLCC, announced that it had raised $45 million for the races in October.
Still, those numbers pale in comparison to the amount that can be spent on a single congressional contest.
The Republican Party wants to protect its majorities. Gerrymandering helps.
The GOP’s goal this round is largely to hold on.
“We have said from the start that our number one priority this year is to defend our wafer-thin majorities in states like Arizona, Michigan and New Hampshire,” RSLC communications director Andrew Romeo wrote to NPR. “It hasn’t changed as we go down the stretch.”
The reversal of Roe vs. Wade boosted Democrats, making the possibility of an all-out “red wave” less certain. Conventional political wisdom dictates that they should win more seats, as the party not in the White House usually does during midterms.
However, in many states, Republicans have a different kind of advantage. In order to redraw district lines to benefit their own party after the 2010 census, Republicans put together a majority to win state legislatures that year. Even after another round of redistricting since then, very few races are actually on the line. The party already holds a majority in 55 of the 88 chambers with elections this year, according to the RSLC.
“It’s this endless feedback loop where the state legislature plays a role in shaping its own lines, runs for office along those lines, and then can stay in office,” says Sam Wang, professor and director of the Gerrymandering Project at Princeton University.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
State legislatures are in the driver’s seat on key issues, from abortion to voting
State legislatures have grown in influence and power over the past two decades, leading to a patchwork of laws across the country on reproductive rights, voter registration, health care, education and firearms.
“Decisions made in state capitals probably have a greater impact on people’s day-to-day activities than most decisions made in Washington, DC,” says Peverill Squire, a professor of political science at the University of Missouri.
Some of that is unintentional, because the gridlock in Congress has slowed the pace of federal legislation, he says. Some of them are self-explanatory, like when in 2013 the U.S. Supreme Court struck down parts of the Voting Rights Act and allowed states to make changes to election law without the prior federal approval.
When it comes to abortion rights, a shift in power in some state chambers could either give the GOP the advantage of overriding Democratic governors’ vetoes to institute new restrictions — for example in North Carolina — or could put more Democrats in a position to preserve abortion rights, in states like Pennsylvania and Michigan.
“States and state legislatures in particular set the tone and direction of our country…while the rest of us are distracted by the glowing objects inside the Beltway,” Squadron says.
NPR News
