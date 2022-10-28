Max Greenfield shares funny message Leslie Jordan sent before death

Newsletter Sign-Up
And it’s safe to say that Leslie’s “superstar” opinion of Max is mutual. Reflecting on the man Leslie was, Max declared him “a one-of-a-kind personality” and incredibly talented.
“Over the last few years that he’s had, the world has really been able to see that and accept that and experience that and he’s been able to experience that and really embrace all that love,” Max said. “And boy, oh boy, did he take advantage of it. It was so wonderful to be on the fringes of that.”
Beyond Leslie’s death, Max now has those memories to hold on to and the collection of humorous videos Leslie has donated on the internet.
“I was watching him the other day and I was so happy that he posted so many,” Max recalled. “Because I was like, ‘Oh, I could watch this forever.’”
Entertainment
MADISON, Wis. – A man accused of killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student in 2008 pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide on Thursday and his attorney revealed previously unknown details about the murder in a neighborhood near the campus.
David Kahl was charged more than two years ago with the murder of Brittany Zimmermann. His trial was due to begin in January.
Dane County Circuit Judge Chris Taylor sentenced Kahl to the mandatory life sentence, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
Kahl’s attorney, Ben Gonring, said that after a series of meetings with his lawyers “and really a lot of soul-searching from David, he let go of a secret he had kept for 14 and a half years.”
Gonring said Kahl was going door to door in Zimmermann’s neighborhood, setting up a scam to raise money to fix a non-existent flat tire. He was really collecting crack money and was already stoned when he went to Zimmermann’s apartment, Gonring said.
He walked into the bathroom for a moment, and when he came out, Zimmermann was on the phone.
“He basically lost it, for lack of a better phrase,” Gonring said. “He was plagued with heavy drug use and was paranoid and hadn’t been out of jail for that long, was very worried about what was happening on the other end of that line, and then started doing acts. which absolutely meet the criteria for intentional homicide in the first degree.
“He certainly didn’t go there with the intention of killing anyone or even hurting anyone,” Gonring said. “And she was nice. The evidence has always been clear that she was a generous person and that she was that day.
Gonring did not describe what Kahl did, but court documents say Zimmermann, 21, died from stabbing and strangulation.
Cnn
Chelsea travel to the Amex to take on Brighton on Saturday in what will be Graham Potter’s first return since leaving the south coast club to take over as manager of the Blues last month.
The fortunes of each team have swung in opposite directions since Potter’s decision to become Chelsea manager.
The Seagulls were flying high in fourth place when Potter left, but fell to ninth after collecting just two points in five games since.
Former Shakhtar Donetsk boss Roberto de Zerbi has been named as the man charged with the challenge of succeeding Potter, and will be desperate to secure his first win for the side against the manager he replaced.
Likewise, Potter will be hungry for victory over his old side, if not to brag about his former employers, but also in an effort to push his new side Chelsea into the top four.
The Blues are unbeaten in his nine games in charge, but gave up Champions League positions last weekend after back-to-back draws with Brentford and Manchester United.
United snatched a point from Stamford Bridge last weekend which cost the Blues a place in the top four, with a 94th-minute header to cancel out the 87th penalty Jorginho had scored and had been expecting to be the winner.
The west London club are just two points behind third-placed Tottenham and level on points with fourth-placed Newcastle and have one game less on both sides.
Brighton have never beaten Chelsea in club history, but four of the last five games between the two sides have ended in draws, all when Potter was in Brighton’s dugout.
Sports
The United Nations:
The UN is “not aware” of any biological weapons program in Ukraine, a disarmament official said on Thursday after Russia accused the United States of “military-biological activities” in the country and called for a UN investigation.
“We know that the Russian Federation has filed an official complaint (…) regarding alleged biological weapons programs in Ukraine,” Adedeji Ebo, the UN’s deputy high representative for affairs, told the Security Council. of disarmament.
“As High Representative Izumi Nakamitsu briefed the Council in March and May this year, the United Nations is not aware of any such biological weapons program,” he said, noting that the he UN had no mandate or technical capacity to investigate.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
When Jason Kidd left the Phoenix Suns to join the New Jersey Nets at the end of the 2001-02 NBA season, many believed adding a steady and dynamic playmaker would vault a team that missed the playoffs altogether up the standings.
It did. Kidd’s arrival, along with Richard Jefferson, Kenyon Martin and Kerry Kittles, turned the Nets into a championship contender. They lost in the NBA Finals the year he arrived, then lost in the Finals again the following year.
Some basketball fans believe Jalen Brunson is that missing piece for a Knicks team that has made the playoffs just once since 2014, that the Knicks already have their supporting cast in RJ Barrett and Julius Randle, and that Brunson is the steady point guard who can usher in a new era of competitive basketball at the Mecca.
“I love Brunson,” Kidd said, somewhat joking, ahead of Thursday’s matchup between the Nets and the Mavericks. “But there’s no way you can compare me and him.”
Kidd does believe Brunson can have a positive impact on the Knicks. He pointed to Brunson’s remarkable run leading Villanova to the 2018 NCAA Championship. He pointed to Brunson’s steady improvement year-over-year in Dallas, where he became the second prong of the attack last season alongside MVP candidate Luka Doncic.
In his first four games with the Knicks, Brunson has averaged 20 points, 8.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and a steal.
“I think Brunson has an impact on any team he plays for,” Kidd said. “He’s a true pro, and so I hope he does have the impact that I had when I came (to the Nets). Even bigger (of an impact than Kidd), that’s great for an individual like that to have that kind of impact. At his size, a lot of time we measure height and weight, but you just don’t know what’s inside. He has a big heart and a high IQ. Those are sometimes not measured, but he’s a winner, and the Knicks are lucky to have him.”
You can tell, however, Kidd and the Mavericks may still feel stung by Brunson’s decision to leave Dallas for New York. When initially asked about his former point guard’s fit on the Knicks, Kidd retorted: “I’ve seen zero. I wish Brunson the best of luck, but I don’t have time to watch him right now.”
And after losing his starting guard, it’s an ex-Net filling the void.
The Nets moved Spencer Dinwiddie in a sign-and-trade to the Wizards two summers ago, and when it didn’t work out in Washington, the Wizards traded him to the Mavericks.
“Losing Jalen for nothing, that doesn’t add up,” Kidd said. “But we have depth, luckily with Spencer being able to start or not start because we can go in a lot of different directions with our lineups.”
Dinwiddie played a key role providing depth to last year’s Mavericks team. He is a Swiss Army knife in Dallas just like he was in Brooklyn.
“It’s just three games in and at some point we probably will bring him off the bench just to take a look at (Tim Hardaway Jr.) or someone else starting, just to see how it looks and check the box,” Kidd said. “But we are lucky to have Spencer because he’s dynamic, and the things that he can do like getting to the rim and shooting the three, and we’re also asking him to run because some of the times he has other guys who want to score, too, with Timmy and (Christian Wood), so the balance of being able to do that sounds easy, but it’s not.”
NEW YORK – For the second time this year, jurors have the opportunity to decide whether a Colorado businessman helped turn an online fundraiser to build a wall along the southern border of the United States in a cash cow for its creators.
The Manhattan federal court jury began deliberating over the fate of Timothy Shea on Thursday after hearing oral arguments in a new trial that is not even a week old. It resumes work on Friday morning after failing to come to a conclusion immediately.
A spring trial ended in a mistrial when the jury was deadlocked after 11 jurors said the remaining juror accused them of political bias and believed the trial should have been held in a southern state.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Bracewell told jurors in her conclusion that fraud was in the game plan as soon as Shea and three others, including former President Donald Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon, thought of create the fundraising plan at the end of 2018.
She said Shea “and his partners in crime” created a powerful and compelling fundraising message by assuring donors that every penny donated would be used to build parts of a wall.
“The lie served its purpose,” Bracewell said. “It mattered to donors.”
SEE ALSO: 1.8 million more illegal immigrants living in the United States since the start of the Biden administration
The prosecutor said participants in the fraud even mocked their donors in text messages as they marveled at how quickly the fundraiser generated millions of dollars and eventually reached $25 million.
She accused Shea of setting up a shell company and manipulating how money was taken from donor accounts so the money could be diverted for use by fundraiser organizers.
Bracewell said Shea even invested money in his energy drink company, Winning Energy, which sells cans that featured a cartoon superhero image of Trump and claimed to contain “12 oz. of liberal tears. .
“We Build The Wall was like a bottomless piggy bank,” she said. “They plundered it for whatever they wanted to do.”
Shea’s attorney, John Meringolo, told jurors in his conclusion that they had several ways to conclude there was not enough evidence to convict his client.
For one thing, he said, the lawsuit does not belong in New York. He said if they find that prosecutors have failed to demonstrate sufficient connections between the alleged crimes and New York, then they could acquit his client.
Meringolo said Shea had done a lot of work for the campaign helping to secure land where the wall could be built and providing security.
He said if his client had a fault, it was that he was sloppy with the paperwork.
And he said proof that his client was working and accumulating expenses that needed to be reimbursed was another reason to discharge.
“There is a wall,” he said. “Ladies and gentlemen, it’s a reasonable doubt and it’s not culpable.”
On several occasions, Meringolo said the evidence presented to jurors was insufficient.
“They haven’t proven their case beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said. “They really didn’t.”
washingtontimes
Policy
Election Day is less than two weeks away and Massachusetts voters are expected to choose winners in a number of high-profile races, including the gubernatorial contest between Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl. Several significant proposals are also on the table, including one that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses and another that would impose an additional 4% tax on income over $1 million.
One race that flies under the radar, however, is the competition for the post of Commonwealth Secretary. Longtime incumbent William F. Galvin, a Democrat, takes on relative newcomer Rayla Campbell, a Republican.
The job description of the Secretary of the Commonwealth is broad: it encompasses the maintenance of public records, the storage of historical data, the preservation of historic sites, the registration of companies, and the filing and distribution of regulations and public documents. . In addition to this, and perhaps most importantly, the Secretary of the Commonwealth also oversees the administration of elections in Massachusetts.
How do Galvin and Campbell compare? Where is the race now? Read on for a breakdown of each candidate.
Galvin has served as Commonwealth Secretary since 1995 and served as a State Representative before that. If Galvin wins an eighth term in office, he will surpass the record for Massachusetts’ longest-serving secretary of state currently held by Frederic Cook. Cook served for 28 years, from 1921 to 1949, and was the last Republican to hold the post.
Galvin, who turned 72 in September, touts his long tenure and the experience that comes with it as a positive. When he announced his intention to run for office in January, Galvin said the expertise and management skills he had acquired in the role had helped ensure record turnout in recent years.
During the pandemic, Galvin has enthusiastically supported early voting, mail-in voting and same-day voter registration. During the Democratic primary race earlier this year, Galvin’s opponent, Tanisha Sullivan, attacked him on the issue of same-day voter registration. It’s been a possibility in Maine for 50 years, she said, and asked Galvin why it still wasn’t an option for Massachusetts residents.
Proponents of same-day registration argue that it would be an effective tool to increase voter turnout, especially for younger voters and minority voters. Some opponents, including Democrats, argue that the new form of registration would place an additional burden on already overstretched municipal election officials. Local officials are now under even more stress as they scramble to respond to a growing number of requests for records from people who believe the unsubstantiated claim that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen”.
In January, lawmakers voted to order Galvin to conduct a comprehensive study of what it would take for same-day check-in to be implemented statewide. Sullivan said Galvin didn’t push hard enough for the measurement on Beacon Hill.
Galvin was put through a tough contest by Sullivan, a corporate lawyer and president of the Boston NAACP. She attempted to portray Galvin as anti-abortion, but he strongly pushed back in an interview with WGBH.
“His claims are based on voting histories dating back to the 80s,” Galvin told the station. “I made it very clear during the debates we had that I fully support women’s right to make decisions for themselves. …His characterization, I completely reject it.
Interestingly, Sullivan won the official state Democratic party endorsement over Galvin at the party’s nominating convention in June. In a notable speech, Sullivan railed against Galvin for being out of touch with the times and for rolling Massachusetts back from a national leadership role in voting access.
Sullivan won the support of 62% of convection delegates. But in the end, Democratic voters chose Galvin’s experience. He beat Sullivan by a whopping 70.3% to 29.7%. When Galvin ran against Boston City Councilman Josh Zakim in the 2018 Democratic primary, Zakim also defeated Galvin at the convention, but lost to him handily on Election Day.
Galvin’s familiar presence and strong rhetoric about the importance of election integrity combined to put him ahead of Sullivan in the primary.
“We see what is happening in the rest of the country, where they are making it harder for people to vote. They complicate the task. It’s not the American way,” Galvin said during a campaign stop in August, according to WGBH.
The same factors appear to put Galvin in a position to win once again on Nov. 8. In a recent University of Suffolk poll, Galvin led Campbell by 27 points.
Campbell, the first black woman to run for Commonwealth Secretary, ran unchallenged in the Republican primary. Originally from Scituate, Campbell worked as a dental assistant before pursuing a career in insurance and claims management. She ran as a written candidate for Congress in 2020.
Campbell describes herself as a ‘rule of law Republican’ who fights voter suppression, which she says comes in the form of ‘polluted propagandist’ media, misinformation and belief among average people. that the elections are predetermined and that their votes won’t be counted correctly. She also believes that “a flavor of communism and socialism” has crept into Massachusetts politics, which Campbell pledges to fight.
Campbell has made cultural issues a key part of her platform, especially those centered around sexual orientation — and topics around it — taught to young children. Campbell made headlines in May when she used offensive language during a speech at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. Speaking at the Massachusetts Republican Nominating Convention, Campbell said party members should be more concerned about what their children are learning in schools.
“I don’t think it’s right when they tell your 5 year old that he can [perform a sex act on] another 5-year-old,” she said, according to a video posted on Twitter by a convention attendee. “Do you?”
Afterward, Diehl said Campbell’s chosen language was not appropriate or reflective of how Republican candidates would conduct themselves in office. Campbell did not provide evidence for his claim.
In June, Campbell interrupted a story hour event featuring a drag performer hosted by the Holbrook Public Library. In a video posted to his official Facebook page, parents can be seen shielding their children from Campbell’s camera using rainbow flags. Similar incidents across the state have raised concern among local drag artists and librarians.
At an education forum in Newburyport this month, centered on the topic of social and emotional learning. When the dean of multicultural education at Governor’s Academy Edward Carson spoke out in favor of books like Juno Dawson’s “This Book is Gay” and Mike Curato’s “Flamer,” Campbell reportedly cut it.
“They want to take our men and put them in skirts and cut off our daughter’s breasts!” she cried, according to The Newburyport Daily News.
A new Campbell ad airing on WCVB that focuses on similar topics drew a disclaimer from the station before it was shown to viewers, which experts say is incredibly rare. The Boston Globe reported. The 30-second spot includes footage from the graphic novel “Gender Queer: a Memoir” and a voiceover by Campbell. She asks if viewers want their children to “read child pornography.”
But prior to the ad, WCVB reportedly aired a disclaimer stating that the spot was “not approved” by the station, and that “Under federal law, WCVB is obligated to air the following ad without censorship,” according to World.
“Please note that the ad contains language and/or imagery that viewers may find offensive,” it read.
Although much of Campbell’s public activity centered on these topics, she also made her views clear on election-related matters. In an interview with NBC10 Boston, Campbell voiced her opposition to early voting and mail-in voting.
“We vote in person, we vote on a day — it’s Election Day, not the month,” Campbell told the station. “And we should be counting those paper ballots by hand, not relying on machines to do simple work.”
She also told NBC10 that she would push for Election Day to be a Saturday, in an effort to make voting more convenient for residents.
Boston
