Mississippi government to push for complete elimination of income tax
JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has vowed to push for a complete elimination of state income tax in the 2023 legislative session. The move would make Mississippi the 10th tax-free state on income.
Addressing a crowd of business leaders Thursday at an event hosted by the state Chamber of Commerce, Reeves touted “the biggest tax cut in Mississippi history during the session of 2022” and said he wanted to go even further.
“Last session, the fiscal and financial environment was right to do exactly that, but unfortunately the political environment was not,” Reeves said. “This session, I hope that’s not the case.”
Mississippi’s Republican-controlled legislature passed legislation in 2022 that will eliminate the state’s 4% tax bracket beginning in 2023. Over the next three years, the 5% bracket will be reduced to 4% .
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, nine states have no income tax and one, New Hampshire, only taxes interest and dividends. Washington state passed a capital gains tax for high earners in 2021 that is facing a legal challenge.
Proponents of the Mississippi tax cut in 2022 said it would spur economic growth and attract new residents to Mississippi. Opponents said the income tax cut would mean less money for schools, health care, roads and other services, which would particularly hurt poor and working-class Mississippi residents.
Mississippi’s income tax accounts for 34% of state revenue. Lawmakers said the tax cut would reduce state revenue by $185 million in the first year. By the last year, the figure would be $525 million.
Reeves said tax incentives have been supplanted by labor concerns for companies deciding where to locate. “It’s all about whether I can hire enough people to bring my product to market,” he said.
Mississippi’s population has shrunk over the past decade, even as other Sun Belt states are teeming with new residents. The tax cut proposals are a direct effort to compete with states that do not tax income, including Texas, Florida and Tennessee.
“You don’t have to be a geographer to look at a map and recognize that we have Texas to the west, Florida to the east, and Tennessee to the north,” Reeves said. “These three states have no income tax, and therefore these three states have a competitive advantage when we recruit both business and individual talent.”
Democratic state senator Hob Bryan said the idea of people choosing where to live based on tax policy is “laughable on the face of it.”
“Do I need to repeat it? It’s laughable on the face of it,” Bryan told The Associated Press on Thursday.
“The legislation passed last year was the most disastrous legislation we’ve passed in my 40 years (in parliament),” Bryan said. “The State of Mississippi desperately needs water, sewers and roads. We cannot give away a third of state revenue and have enough money to provide basic services.
Many business interests have not taken a strong stance on the elimination of income tax in Mississippi. In a 2022 report detailing the concerns of state business leaders, the Mississippi Economic Council wrote that “Mississippi’s tax environment was not highly publicized or ever meaningfully discussed as a priority.”
Bryan said the biggest factor preventing capital from flowing into Mississippi is “hospitals across the state on the verge of closing.”
“People aren’t going to move to a place where there’s no health care,” Bryan said.
The 2023 legislative session begins in January.
Michael Goldberg is a member of the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places reporters in local newsrooms to report on underreported issues. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/mikergoldberg.
AP sources: Elon Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company’s general counsel, two people familiar with the deal said Thursday night.
The people wouldn’t say if all the paperwork for the deal, originally valued at $44 billion, had been signed or if the deal has closed. But they said Musk is in charge of the social media platform and has fired CEO Parag Agrawal and the other executives. Neither person wanted to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the personnel moves.
The departures come just hours before a deadline set by a Delaware judge to finalize the deal on Friday. She threatened to schedule a trial if no agreement was reached.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
Elon Musk attempted to soothe leery Twitter advertisers Thursday, a day before a deadline to close out on his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform, saying that he is buying the platform to help humanity and doesn’t want it to become a “free-for-all hellscape.”
The message appears aimed at addressing concerns among advertisers — Twitter’s chief source of revenue — that Musk’s plans to promote free speech by cutting back on moderating content will open the floodgates to more online toxicity and drive away users.
“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” Musk wrote in an uncharacteristically long message for the Tesla CEO, who typically projects his thoughts in one-line tweets.
He continued: “There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.”
Musk has previously expressed distaste for advertising and Twitter’s dependence on it, suggesting more emphasis on other business models such as paid subscriptions that won’t allow big corporations to dictate policy on how social media operates. But on Thursday, he assured advertisers he wants Twitter to be “the most respected advertising platform in the world.”
The note is a shift from Musk’s position that Twitter is unfairly infringing on free speech rights by blocking misinformation or graphic content, said Pinar Yildirim, associate professor of marketing at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.
But it’s also a realization that having no content moderation is bad for business, putting Twitter at risk of losing advertisers and subscribers, she said.
“You do not want a place where consumers just simply are bombarded with things they do not want to hear about, and the platform takes no responsibility,” Yildirim said.
Musk said Twitter should be “warm and welcoming to all” and enable users to choose the experience they want to have.
“I didn’t do it to make money,” he said of the pending acquisition. “I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love. And I do so with humility, recognizing that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility.”
Friday’s deadline to close the deal was ordered by the Delaware Chancery Court in early October. It is the latest step in a battle that began in April with Musk signing a deal to acquire Twitter, then tried to back out of it, leading Twitter to sue the Tesla CEO to force him to go through with the acquisition. If the two sides don’t meet Friday’s deadline, the next step could be a November trial that could lead to a judge forcing Musk to complete the deal.
But Musk has been signaling that the deal is going through. He strolled into the company’s San Francisco headquarters Wednesday carrying a porcelain sink, changed his Twitter profile to “Chief Twit,” and tweeted “Entering Twitter HQ — let that sink in!”
And overnight the New York Stock Exchange notified investors that it will suspend trading in shares of Twitter before the opening bell Friday in anticipation of the company going private under Musk.
Musk is expected to speak to Twitter employees directly Friday if the deal is finalized, according to an internal memo cited in several media outlets. Despite internal confusion and low morale tied to fears of layoffs or a dismantling of the company’s culture and operations, Twitter leaders this week have at least outwardly welcomed Musk’s arrival and messaging.
Top sales executive Sarah Personette, the company’s chief customer officer, said she had a “great discussion” with Musk on Wednesday and appeared to endorse his Thursday message to advertisers.
“Our continued commitment to brand safety for advertisers remains unchanged,” Personette tweeted Thursday. “Looking forward to the future!”
Musk’s apparent enthusiasm about visiting Twitter headquarters this week stood in sharp contrast to one of his earlier suggestions: The building should be turned into a homeless shelter because so few employees actually worked there.
The Washington Post reported last week that Musk told prospective investors that he plans to cut three quarters of Twitter’s 7,500 workers when he becomes owner of the company. The newspaper cited documents and unnamed sources familiar with the deliberation.
Musk has spent months deriding Twitter’s “spam bots” and making sometimes contradictory pronouncements about Twitter’s problems and how to fix them. But he has shared few concrete details about his plans for the social media platform.
Thursday’s note to advertisers shows a newfound emphasis on advertising revenue, especially a need for Twitter to provide more “relevant ads” — which typically means targeted ads that rely on collecting and analyzing users’ personal information.
Yildirim said that, unlike Facebook, Twitter has not been good at targeting advertising to what users want to see. Musk’s message suggests he wants to fix that, she said.
Insider Intelligence principal analyst Jasmine Enberg said Musk has good reason to avoid a massive shakeup of Twitter’s ad business because Twitter’s revenues have taken a beating from the weakening economy, months of uncertainty surrounding Musk’s proposed takeover, changing consumer behaviors and the fact that “there’s no other revenue source waiting in the wings.”
“Even slightly loosening content moderation on the platform is sure to spook advertisers, many of whom already find Twitter’s brand safety tools to be lacking compared with other social platforms,” Enberg said.
Finneas suffers broken collarbone and elbow in bicycle accident
Finneas is ‘feeling fine’ after suffering a broken collarbone and elbow last week while riding an e-bike.
The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of his X-ray, which showed one of his broken bones, before explaining the scary situation.
“Last Friday I had the pleasure of crashing my e-bike, flying over the handlebars and absolutely demolishing my collarbone as well as sustaining a radial head fracture in my right elbow,” the producer wrote.
“The severity of my collarbone displacement required me to have surgery which I’m now on the other side of and I feel great!” the “Let’s Fall in Love For the Night” crooner continued.
Finneas, whose full name is Finneas O’Connell, went on to thank his doctors, family and “especially” his girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski, “for giving up everything to take care of me the second it happened. product”.
The musician and brother of Billie Eilish has reassured fans that with “hard work” he will be able to accompany his younger sister when she performs at The Forum in New York in December.
“As stupid as I felt after the fall, my overriding emotion is gratitude. You see, I wasn’t wearing a helmet. Lesson learned forever,” the Grammy winner continued.
He concluded: “I feel so lucky to still be here. Take care of yourself, thank your body for everything it does for you. See you soon ♥️.”
The hitmaker, however, isn’t the only celebrity to have fallen while cruising an e-bike.
In February, Simon Cowell “slipped” off his electric motorcycle, knocked himself unconscious and broke his wrist.
Like Finneas, the former “American Idol” judge revealed he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
Philadelphia Schools to Host Drag Queen Storytime for 6-Year-Olds
Philadelphia parents are outraged as their children’s school plans to host drag queens for six-year-olds.
Parents received a notification that their first graders were to be subjected to grown men in robes reading stories to them at Albert M. Greenfield School.
“Your child’s class will be participating in Drag Queen story time!” an e-mail sent to parents read.
The drag program seeks to expose children to books “with style, sparkle and creativity”, reading stories about “love, diversity and acceptance”.
“Commonwealth school districts are increasingly pushing adult topics and concepts on children earlier, forcing families to broach topics they may deem inappropriate for their children,” said local parents’ advocate Ada Nestor. , to Fox News. “These decisions should be left to the family.”
The school district doubled down, however, telling the outlet that it is “proud to collaborate with a variety of community partners to provide an array of events and opportunities,” insisting that these events promote “ positive academic, social and emotional outcomes for our students”.
They also said parents have the option to remove their children from the event.
Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano, responded to the revelation, saying, “Our schools need to get back to basics of education, not indoctrination. It’s absurd for anyone to think that a sexually-charged storytime with drag queens is appropriate for young children.
While drag queen story times are forced upon children, families, and school districts as “family friendly,” the sexual politics behind such events are far more sinister and consistent with academic queer theory.
As Christopher Rufo explains, drag queens fit perfectly with the left’s goal of destroying families.
The message is “completely serious”, writes Rufo, saying the goal is “the deconstruction of sex, the reconstruction of children’s sexuality and the subversion of middle class family life”.
“The ideology that drives this movement was born in the sex dungeons of San Francisco and incubated in the academy,” he continued. “It is now transmitted, with official state support, to a number of public libraries and schools across the United States.”
Much of what motivates queer theorists is to question, deconstruct and reimagine sexual hierarchies – flipping the “erotic pyramid” from heterosexuals to other “sex castes” such as “transsexuals, transvestites , fetishists, sadomasochists, sex workers such as prostitutes and pornographic models,” according to queer theorist Gayle S. Rubin.
Exposure to children is a way to ensure that a new class of adults accepts the social prescription of queer theorists.
Breccan F. Thiès is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.
The Russian-Ukrainian War at a Glance: What We Know About Day 247 of the Invasion | Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the war in Ukraine is part of Russia’s larger struggle against Western domination. “We stand on a historic boundary: Ahead is probably the most dangerous, unpredictable and, at the same time, most important decade since the end of World War II,” he said. The Ukrainian offensive, he said in a speech Thursday to the Valdai Discussion Club, a gathering of Russian specialists. He added that the war was simply part of “tectonic shifts in the entire world order” and that “the historical period of unchallenged Western dominance in world affairs is coming to an end.”
Putin said he had ordered his defense minister to call senior NATO commanders this week about a potential “dirty bomb” detonation in Ukraine. Putin claimed Russia was aware of ‘an incident with a so-called ‘dirty bomb’ being prepared’, and Russia knew ‘where, usually, it was being prepared’ in speech near Moscow on Thursday. He offered no evidence of the alleged plot, which included the possibility that the device loaded onto a Tochka-U or other tactical missile, exploded and then “blamed Russia”.
Ground fighting appears to have slowed in recent days, with Ukrainian officials saying difficult terrain and bad weather have hampered their main advance in the southern province of Kherson.. On Thursday, a close Putin ally, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, said 23 of his soldiers were killed and 58 others injured in a Ukrainian artillery attack this week in the Kherson region. After the attack, Chechen forces carried out a revenge attack and killed around 70 Ukrainians, he claimed.
Ukrainians living in and around Kyiv have been told of a ‘sharp deterioration’ in the region’s electricity supply after a new wave of Russian strikes aimed at undermining public morale as the country’s cold winter approaches. A new schedule of scheduled power cuts will be introduced in Kyiv and surrounding areas over the next few days, designed to prevent uncontrolled power cuts and will be stricter and longer. Residents of apartment buildings in Kyiv have started leaving small packets of snacks in elevators to use in case people get stuck during a power outage.
Russian-installed authorities in the occupied Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday ordered phone checks of local residentsannouncing the establishment of military censorship under Putin’s martial law decree. “As of today, in the Zaporizhzhia region, law enforcement agencies have started a selective preventive check of citizens’ mobile phones,” said Moscow-appointed official Vladimir Rogov.
Moscow said the provisions of the Black Sea Grains Agreement aimed at facilitating Russian exports of agricultural products and fertilizers were not being met and that it had not yet decided whether the agreement should be extended. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters that the West had not taken enough steps to ease sanctions on Russia’s logistics, payments and insurance industries to facilitate Russian exports.
The United States has seen nothing to indicate that Russia’s ongoing annual “Grom” exercises of its nuclear forces could be a cover for a real deployment, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Thursday. “We haven’t seen anything to make us believe, at this point, that this is some kind of covert activity,” Austin told reporters.
An oil depot in the Russian-occupied town of Shakhtarsk in eastern Donetsk, Ukraine, was engulfed in flames overnight Wednesday. The city’s Russian mayor, Alexander Shatov, claimed the fire was caused by the Ukrainian bombing of the station.
US sends Ukraine another $275 million arms and other aid package, in a bid to bolster efforts to drive Russian forces out of key southern areas as winter approaches, U.S. officials said Thursday. Officials said there were no major new weapons in the package, which is expected to be announced on Friday.
The Ukrainian authorities announce that they will open a criminal investigation against the Russian commissioner for the rights of the child, accusing him of allowing the abduction and forced adoption of thousands of vulnerable Ukrainian children. Maria Lvova-Belova said this week that she herself adopted a boy seized by the Russian army in the bombed city of Mariupol. Last month, she was sanctioned by the West for allegations that she orchestrated the removal of more than 2,000 children from Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions. According to Ukraine, it orchestrated a new policy to facilitate their forced placement in “foster families” in Russia.
Russian journalist and Putin’s supposed goddaughter fled to Lithuania, Vilnius intelligence said after Moscow police raided one of his homes. Ksenia Sobchak is the daughter of former Saint Petersburg mayor Anatoly Sobchak, whom Putin has previously described as his mentor.
Florida teenager arrested after 5-year-old child was shot in car, police say
Florida sheriff’s deputies arrested a 17-year-old on Tuesday night in connection with a shooting that injured a 5-year-old child.
Jaelin Tito Hope, 17, is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault and firing a missile at a vehicle, all of which are felonies, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said Hope had an argument with the father of the 5-year-old victim in the town of Interlachen on Tuesday evening. The father told deputies he believed Hope flagged him down while driving and turned his vehicle around. He said he surrendered to Hope, an argument ensued and Hope pulled out a handgun.
Both the child’s mother and father said they heard gunshots as they walked away. The child was injured and the father drove to State Road 20 and Keuka Road where they were met by emergency personnel.
FLORIDA TEEN ARRESTED FOR BRINGING GUN TO SCHOOL, THREATENING TO SHOT STUDENT: POLICE
The child was airlifted to a hospital in Gainesville and underwent surgery, the PCSO said. The child is currently listed in critical but stable condition. An 8-year-old child was also in the car and suffered “superficial injuries” from shattered windows, the PCSO said.
Deputies located Hope later that evening and arrested him. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail before being transported to a Department of Juvenile Justice facility.
Under Florida public records law, minors can be identified when arrested for a felony, according to the sheriff’s office.
Fox
AutoNation and Lithia rally despite Wall Street’s ‘demand destruction’ theory
The vehicles are displayed for sale at an AutoNation car dealership on April 21, 2022 in Valencia, California.
mario tama | Getty Images
DETROIT – Shares of AutoNation, Group 1 Automotive and other auto dealerships rallied on Thursday after strong third-quarter profits and an upbeat outlook for consumer demand for new vehicles.
The findings and comments followed concerns from some Wall Street analysts that the industry could soon go from an inventory supply problem to a lack of demand, or “demand destruction”, a situation with rising interest rates, inflation at record highs and recession fears looming.
“Obviously some normalization is going to happen and has happened,” Group 1 CEO Earl Hesterberg told investors after the company beat Wall Street expectations on Wednesday. “But we don’t have big apprehensions for next year…our core businesses such as aftermarket and new vehicle sales are staying strong in the near term.”
AutoNation shares rose 8.2% after the company beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday. Stocks from others such as Group 1 Automotive and Penske Automotive which released its third-quarter results on Wednesday rose more than 6% in Thursday’s intraday trading.
Hesterberg’s upbeat comments echoed those of other executives, who signaled that supply chain issues would likely limit new-vehicle inventories for the foreseeable future. Inventory levels of new vehicles during the third quarter increased but remained historically low.
General Motors and Ford engine this week also said they saw consumer demand hold up in the third quarter, but warned they were closely watching external economic factors and concerns about any changes.
“We haven’t seen any direct impact on our products. Prices remain high, demand remains strong for our products, but we can’t ignore what others are saying and what others are seeing,” the CFO said. of GM, Paul Jacobson. reporters on Tuesday after reporting strong third-quarter results.
Automakers and retailers believe they have a better understanding of consumer demand than ever before as companies have focused more on individual and personalized retail orders, including customer reservations, rather than people who buy vehicles on dealer lots.
The industry is down after record profits during the coronavirus pandemic and faces falling wholesale used-car prices, slowing new-vehicle price increases and other signs of normalization general in the wake of the pandemic and supply chain issues.
Vehicle sales from several dealer groups were in line with or below those of the third quarter of last year, which some said was due to ongoing production issues.
Average gross profits per unit, or GPU, of used vehicles were also significantly lower. The average GPU — an important statistic for investors — for used vehicles was down well into double digits from the prior year, including declines of more than 20% for Group 1 and AutoNation.
AutoNation CEO Mike Manley told investors Thursday that he expects “some margin softening as we enter the middle of next year,” but demand “will still remain healthy.”
Group 1 said its new vehicle order banks stood at nearly 17,000 units, representing a six-month backlog based on its sales pace in 2022. However, the CEO of Lithia , Brian DeBoer, said last week that while demand remains strong, the company doesn’t have “the largest backlogs we had before.”
Thursday’s dealer inventory gains follow less upbeat comments from the used-car retailer CarMax as good as Lithia motors, which is battling AutoNation this year for the title of the nation’s largest dealer, missing Wall Street’s high and low expectations last week.
Here’s a look at how auto dealership stocks performed on Thursday:
– CNBC’s Michael Bloom contributed to this report.
