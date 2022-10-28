Northern Ireland prepares for elections before Christmas

Northern Ireland is bracing for another election before Christmas after a deadline to restore the Stormont executive was missed.

British ministers could step in to trigger the poll today after efforts to get unionists and nationalists on board for power-sharing failed.

The DUP declined to take on the role of deputy premier due to the ongoing dispute over the post-Brexit protocol for the province. Under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement, both sides of the sectarian divide must agree to participate.

Posting on Twitter today, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he was ‘hugely disappointed’ that an executive had not been formed and would provide an update on its “legal obligation to act”.

Northern Ireland is preparing for another pre-Christmas election after a deadline to restore Stormont (pictured) was missed

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted it’s the UK government’s fault that devolved government in Northern Ireland doesn’t work

Mr Heaton-Harris tweeted: “The people of Northern Ireland deserve a fully functioning devolved government.

“Today Stormont could make decisions to alleviate the challenges people are facing. Instead, the legal duty to act rests with me as Secretary of State.

“I will provide an update on this.”

A six-month legislative deadline to form an administration expired in the early hours of Friday.

With no ministerial executive in place, the UK government bears the legal responsibility to call new elections.

Although Mr Heaton-Harris has yet to give details, there has been speculation the poll will take place on December 15.

Stormont ministers, who have been operating in the shadows since the Assembly collapsed earlier this year, also stepped down from office at midnight.

Responsibility for the management of deconcentrated services will henceforth be entrusted to senior civil servants, although their powers are limited.

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said this morning that the elections “will definitely take place”.

“I think it’s unfortunate that the parties couldn’t come together to form this executive,” she told Sky News.

“But the law was clear. We passed the law to make this happen and there was clearly not enough agreement to be able to avoid an election.

“It was not in the hands of the government, it was in the hands of the parties representing the different communities in Northern Ireland.

“I hope the next election will be an opportunity for people to reconsider their approach, recognizing the New Decade, New Approach agreement that was signed only a few years ago, and we need to make sure we do that. we can to work together to try to make that happen.

Asked if there was a chance that the election could be avoided with new legislation, she replied: “It will definitely happen.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted it is the UK government’s fault that devolved government in Northern Ireland does not work.

“We had six months to do something about the protocol, and in those six months we had three prime ministers, we changed governments many times and we didn’t see the necessary progress,” he said. he declares. BBC Radio Ulster.

“I think the government would be right to say, given that six months have passed and no progress has been made, that we need more time to sort this out, find a solution on the protocol which restores Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market and which will see the institutions restored immediately.

Sinn Fein MP Conor Murphy dismissed the idea that the DUP’s tactic of refusing to form an executive was putting pressure on the government in Westminster to act above protocol.

He told the BBC: ‘The chaos and infighting going on within the Tory government means they are fully focused on themselves, and if there is a negotiation with the EU that will happen. because the British government wants it to happen, not because the DUP punishes the people of the north by preventing them from having their own institutions.

“The DUP’s action only harms the people they represent, and whom we all collectively represent, and serves no purpose other than to do so.”

MPs gathered in a recalled sitting of the Assembly on Thursday, but a bid to elect a new president – which must be made before the election of first and deputy first ministers – did not go down. took place because the DUP refused to support the nominations.

The meeting was then suspended.

The DUP’s boycott of the Stormont institution is part of a campaign to oppose protocol, and the party says it will not return to power-sharing until decisive action is taken to remove barriers economic benefits to trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The government is committed to securing changes to the protocol, either through a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed national legislation – the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill – which would empower ministers to abandon the arrangements without Brussels’ approval.

The last Northern Ireland Assembly election was in May this year and Sinn Fein became the largest party for the first time.