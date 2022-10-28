Hot on the heels of securing another term – if not a lifetime term – as China’s supreme leader, Xi Jinping on Thursday led a symbolic visit by his newly appointed top lieutenants to the historic revolutionary base in Yan’an, the birthplace of Mao Zedong’s takeover of the Communist Party. the nation.
Northern Ireland prepares for elections before Christmas
Northern Ireland is bracing for another election before Christmas after a deadline to restore the Stormont executive was missed.
British ministers could step in to trigger the poll today after efforts to get unionists and nationalists on board for power-sharing failed.
The DUP declined to take on the role of deputy premier due to the ongoing dispute over the post-Brexit protocol for the province. Under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement, both sides of the sectarian divide must agree to participate.
Posting on Twitter today, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he was ‘hugely disappointed’ that an executive had not been formed and would provide an update on its “legal obligation to act”.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted it’s the UK government’s fault that devolved government in Northern Ireland doesn’t work
Mr Heaton-Harris tweeted: “The people of Northern Ireland deserve a fully functioning devolved government.
“Today Stormont could make decisions to alleviate the challenges people are facing. Instead, the legal duty to act rests with me as Secretary of State.
“I will provide an update on this.”
A six-month legislative deadline to form an administration expired in the early hours of Friday.
With no ministerial executive in place, the UK government bears the legal responsibility to call new elections.
Although Mr Heaton-Harris has yet to give details, there has been speculation the poll will take place on December 15.
Stormont ministers, who have been operating in the shadows since the Assembly collapsed earlier this year, also stepped down from office at midnight.
Responsibility for the management of deconcentrated services will henceforth be entrusted to senior civil servants, although their powers are limited.
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said this morning that the elections “will definitely take place”.
“I think it’s unfortunate that the parties couldn’t come together to form this executive,” she told Sky News.
“But the law was clear. We passed the law to make this happen and there was clearly not enough agreement to be able to avoid an election.
“It was not in the hands of the government, it was in the hands of the parties representing the different communities in Northern Ireland.
“I hope the next election will be an opportunity for people to reconsider their approach, recognizing the New Decade, New Approach agreement that was signed only a few years ago, and we need to make sure we do that. we can to work together to try to make that happen.
Asked if there was a chance that the election could be avoided with new legislation, she replied: “It will definitely happen.”
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted it is the UK government’s fault that devolved government in Northern Ireland does not work.
“We had six months to do something about the protocol, and in those six months we had three prime ministers, we changed governments many times and we didn’t see the necessary progress,” he said. he declares. BBC Radio Ulster.
“I think the government would be right to say, given that six months have passed and no progress has been made, that we need more time to sort this out, find a solution on the protocol which restores Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market and which will see the institutions restored immediately.
Sinn Fein MP Conor Murphy dismissed the idea that the DUP’s tactic of refusing to form an executive was putting pressure on the government in Westminster to act above protocol.
He told the BBC: ‘The chaos and infighting going on within the Tory government means they are fully focused on themselves, and if there is a negotiation with the EU that will happen. because the British government wants it to happen, not because the DUP punishes the people of the north by preventing them from having their own institutions.
“The DUP’s action only harms the people they represent, and whom we all collectively represent, and serves no purpose other than to do so.”
MPs gathered in a recalled sitting of the Assembly on Thursday, but a bid to elect a new president – which must be made before the election of first and deputy first ministers – did not go down. took place because the DUP refused to support the nominations.
The meeting was then suspended.
The DUP’s boycott of the Stormont institution is part of a campaign to oppose protocol, and the party says it will not return to power-sharing until decisive action is taken to remove barriers economic benefits to trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
The government is committed to securing changes to the protocol, either through a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed national legislation – the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill – which would empower ministers to abandon the arrangements without Brussels’ approval.
The last Northern Ireland Assembly election was in May this year and Sinn Fein became the largest party for the first time.
Images of cute zoo animals hide Oakland’s deplorable tax plan
While the foundation that runs the Oakland Zoo already raises public grants and distributes some of its ticket revenue to other organizations, it now wants city voters to boost its annual revenue by $12 million per year. year thanks to a new property tax.
Measure Y on the Nov. 8 ballot would tax Oakland homeowners for 20 years from $68 a year per residential unit — an amount that could rise, using an unusual escalator, more than the rate of inflation at the consumption. Non-residential properties would be taxed more based on frontage distance and square footage of a parcel.
It’s a bold and greedy tax grab in a city where property owners are already overly burdened with special levies. And it’s especially unfair because only about 15% of zoo visitors come from Oakland. At a minimum, this should have been a countywide measure rather than placing the entire burden on Oakland residents.
Most of us love the zoo. But don’t be fooled by mailings showing adorable photos of children petting animals, adorable big-eyed felines or vets performing operations. It’s a horrible tax proposal. Vote no on measure Y.
The measure would provide a huge financial boost to the Conservation Society of California, the foundation that runs the city-owned zoo. The departure tax would raise about $12 million per year, increasing annual funding by about 46% to about $38 million. Meanwhile, other valuable Oakland sites that serve children, such as Fairyland at Lake Merritt and the Chabot Space and Science Center, would receive no new money.
The foundation already raises more than $2.3 million in grants each year from Oakland property taxes, a share of hotel taxes and the city’s general fund. And although he claims to need a huge taxpayer bailout to run the zoo, he is literally giving the money away.
The zoo donates money
According to its nonprofit filing with the IRS, the Conservation Society distributed $430,981 in the year ending September 30, 2021 to groups across the country and around the world to save animals from the extinction. The source of the money is 50 cents on each admission ticket and $2 on each membership, according to Nik Dehejia, the organization’s CEO.
While saving the animals from extinction is a worthy cause, the contributions are incompatible with the group’s goal of keeping the zoo running, its insistence that it needs more money, and the quest for taxpayers already short of paying the bill. And the foundation certainly shouldn’t divert money from admissions revenue to support other causes.
If the members of the foundation want to donate money, they must form a completely separate group from the zoo and raise funds independently. They must not use the zoo to support other causes.
Still, the foundation’s annual contributions to other organizations have quadrupled over the past four years, according to IRS filings. These contributions are not disclosed on the ballot asking voters to approve new taxes. Dehejia says they will continue if Measure Y passes.
How the tax would increase
Meanwhile, zoo officials say they will use part of the tax revenue from Measure Y to subsidize free and discounted tours for city residents. But there is no language in the initiative that requires it.
Instead, Measure Y allows the money to be spent on all operations, staffing, maintenance, capital improvements, or administrative expenses related to the zoo. Zoo officials only provided us with a sketchy, non-binding outline of how they would spend the money.
Measure Y also contains an unusual indexing provision for the $68 rate. It requires the city council to raise the tax each year by a percentage up to the greater of the Bay Area Consumer Price Index increase, which is common in ballot measures, or California’s per capita personal income, which is unusual.
Over the past four years, the Bay Area’s CPI has grown an average of 4.0% annually, while the state’s per capita personal income has grown an average of 6.9%. If, for example, the city had applied the actual annual increases for the last four years to the proposed Measure Y tax, it would have resulted in a levy of $77 using the Bay Area CPI and a rate of $89 using the less common personal income rate. .
Of course, this difference would magnify over longer periods, particularly because Measure Y instructs the board to apply the index with the largest increase each year. This pecking would increase the tax more than sticking to one of the indices.
Trust and transparency
The foundation currently receives about $15 million of its annual budget of about $26 million in entrance fees and memberships, according to Dehejia. Other sources are concessions and rides, philanthropy, education programs, and Oakland’s more than $2.3 million in tax grants.
If Measure Y passes, the total budget would increase to $38 million, of which more than $14 million would come from current municipal grants and the new tax. And the tax contribution would increase every year.
Even though there are few restrictions on how Measure Y money could be spent, Dehejia says residents and taxpayers should trust him and other zoo officials to use the money wisely.
But Dehejia won’t reveal anything as basic as his own compensation. He took over as CEO in April 2021. His predecessor’s compensation was about $315,000 in the prior fiscal year, according to that year’s filing. Dehejia declined to say how much he receives, although the foundation will eventually have to report it.
So much for transparency and building trust. The only thing voters should trust is what is written in the initiative. And that is not enough to protect taxpayers.
It’s not about whether the zoo is an asset to Oakland residents or East Bay as a whole. He is. These are the injustice of placing the entire tax burden on a city’s landowners, the excessive magnitude of annual tax revenues and increases, and the lack of proper safeguards to prevent the money from the zoo is diverted elsewhere.
Vote no on measure Y.
Henry Cavill makes his red carpet debut with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso
No mystery to solve here: Henry Cavill and Nathalie Viscuso are stronger than ever.
For the Netflix movie premiere on October 27, Enola Holmes 2, the actor and his girlfriend made their stunning red carpet debut as a couple. For the special occasion, Henry wore a gray pinstripe suit, while Natalie donned a cream off-the-shoulder maxi dress.
Their exit comes more than a year after the two made it Instagram official, with Henry and Natalie sharing a photo of themselves engaged in a chess match in April 2021.
“I’m the one looking quietly confident shortly,” said the Steel man star captioned the photo. “Before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie destroys me at chess.”
But not one to get beat up, the Legendary Entertainment executive shared the same photo on her own Instagram post, writing, “I’m just teaching my dear Henry to play chess…or…maybe that he let me win?”
News
Football star stabbed in fatal supermarket rampage — RT Sport News
Spanish footballer Pablo Mari is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in an attack in Milan which claimed the life of one person. A 46-year-old man who suffered from mental health issues was arrested after the incident.
Mari, who is a defender for English Premier League side Arsenal but is currently on loan at Italian Serie A side Monza, was among six people who were attacked at a shopping center in the Assago district of Milan on Thursday night.
A supermarket worker was killed in the series of stabbings, according to Sky Italy. Two other people are said to be in serious condition, although Mari, 29, is not among them.
Mari’s parent club Arsenal released a statement saying he was “shocked to hear the terrible news of the stabbings in Italy.”
“We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who told us he was in hospital and not seriously injured,” he added. add the statement.
Mari’s wife, Veronica, and four-year-old son were believed to have been with him at the time of the incident but were not injured.
According to the general manager of Monza, where Mari is spending this season on loan, Mari was “checked in” because of his height of 6ft 4in, but was punched in the face anyway before being stabbed in the back.
“Pablo Mari had a fairly deep injury to his back, which fortunately did not affect vital organs such as the lungs or others”, Adriano Galliani was quoted as saying by Sky.
Galliani added that Mari remained in Niguarda hospital but “should recover quickly” and hoped to return to training as early as next week.
However, Mari is expected to undergo surgery to reduce muscle damage to her back.
The attacker allegedly snatched a knife from a display in a Carrefour supermarket before embarking on his stabbing rampage.
The victims ranged in age from 28 to 81, and the supermarket worker who was killed was 30. The police ruled out terrorism as the motive for the attack.
Mari joined Arsenal on a permanent deal from Brazilian club Flamengo in 2020.
He struggled to get a regular place at the Gunners and was loaned out to Monza – which is former Italy manager Silvio Berlusconi’s new footballing project – ahead of the 2022/23 season.
Mari has made eight appearances so far for the northern Italian club.
SDSU and San Diego County Partner to Address Pressing Social Issues
San Diego State University and the county’s Health and Human Services Agency formed a partnership on Thursday to help address long-standing issues like homelessness, child and elder abuse faster and more effectively. and the need to create more affordable housing.
The plan calls for the county to seek more broad research assistance from SDSU, which has a school of public health, a school of nursing and a college of health and human services. Many students in these programs are already doing internships with the county agency – a relationship that should grow.
The university also recently gained state permission to independently award a doctorate in public health, a degree that specifically helps students who want to work for agencies such as health and human services.
And SDSU plans to significantly expand its research portfolio, especially in areas involving health and social sciences.
“We will be able to share real-time research and data, (and) we will have cutting-edge academic research that will inform real-world decision-making and programs in our communities,” said SDSU President, Adela de la Torre. Thursday at a ceremony on campus to announce the partnership.
The plan also has the support of Nathan Fletcher, chairman of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.
“We don’t just want to provide more opportunities for our students, we want to better integrate the energy of academia and a college campus with the mission and purpose of (Health and Human Services),” Fletcher said Thursday. .
“…We’re really committed to ensuring that people have access to quality, affordable health care (and) that behavioral health services are integrated in a way that supports and social services come together .”
The university called the partnership unique. But it actually relies on an existing relationship. SDSU and the county have worked together on COVID-19 vaccine outreach programs and increasing testing availability in underserved communities. SDSU also helped the county develop a contact tracing program for COVID-19.
At Thursday’s ceremony, the county and the university spoke about the need to reduce bureaucracy that can prevent such partnerships from happening quickly.
The partnership represents a source of hope and opportunity for Nick Macchione, director of the county agency.
“How to identify the people most likely to be abused? Elder abuse? Macchione asked. “We are the agency responsible for these calls. We would like to have more data and (faculty) ideas. “
On cusp of GM Mike Elias’ fifth year with Orioles, his time in Houston still paying off for Astros
Next month, Mike Elias will enter his fifth calendar year as the Orioles’ executive vice president and general manager. The team he left to take that role, the Houston Astros, has reached the World Series in three of the first four.
As a scouting director and assistant general manager for Houston, Elias played a large role in building a foundation of talent that has produced a World Series title in 2017 — one tainted by a cheating scandal in which Elias, assistant general manager Sig Mejdal and any other Astros employees now with Baltimore were not implicated — and three subsequent pennants. Of the 27 players the Astros rostered in the two postseason rounds before their World Series matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies, many have at least somewhat of a tie to Elias or the work he did in Houston.
Some have more direct connections than others. Of course, there’s Trey Mancini, the longest-tenured Oriole who Elias traded to his former organization in August. One of four non-rookie Astros who hadn’t appeared in a playoff game until this year, Mancini struggled after the trade, batting .176 with a .622 OPS, and is still looking for his first hit of the postseason.
Seven players who made either of Houston’s American League Division Series or Championship Series roster were drafted during Elias’ time overseeing amateur scouting for Houston. That group includes three first-round selections in right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., third baseman Alex Bregman and outfielder Kyle Tucker. Elias’ most notable draftee from his Houston tenure, 2012 first overall pick Carlos Correa, left in free agency last offseason, but ALCS Most Valuable Player Jeremy Peña, his replacement as the Astros’ shortstop, was their third-round choice in Elias’ last draft there in 2018. That speaks to what Elias is trying to build in Baltimore, a pipeline such that a talented player who leaves can be replaced by another.
Outfielders Jake Meyers and Chas McCormick, both 2017 draftees, and David Hensley, an infielder taken late in the 2018 draft, have also made at least one of Houston’s playoff rosters.
Another five Astros were acquired in trades involving players drafted under Elias. Houston’s fifth-round picks in 2013, 2015 and 2016 were part or all of the returns to land catcher Martín Maldonado, utility man Aledmys Díaz and right-hander Rafael Montero, with utility man Mauricio Dubón acquired for a ninth-round pick. Like Maldonado, Cy Young Award favorite Justin Verlander has since re-signed with the Astros as a free agent, but the organization initially acquired him in a trade for three prospects, two of whom were Elias-era draftees taken in the top three rounds.
This offseason figures to be the first in which Elias will be tasked with trading away players he’s drafted to Baltimore. With Elias having promised “liftoff from here” and an increase to the Orioles’ payroll, it’s expected Baltimore will explore moving some of the prospects in its well-regarded stockpile to add major league players. Houston’s collection shows that the possibilities can be both role players to round out a roster as well as established aces (along with Verlander, Elias draftees were part of Houston’s packages to land Gerrit Cole and Zack Greinke).
Six Astros were signed as international free agents during Elias’ time in Houston, though those acquisitions each predated him becoming the lead of that department in August 2017. Another two were traded for using exclusively that type of signee. It’s uncertain whether Elias has direct ties to this group, though his work in player development might have played a role in them being major league factors or prospects with trade value. The same could apply to Yordan Alvarez, acquired in a trade where pieces on neither side had Elias connections.
Regardless of Elias’ exact influence, a good chunk of the Astros’ roster being byproducts of their international efforts speaks to an element of his time with Baltimore that has grown impressively but is yet to come to fruition. Given most Latin players sign as teenagers, it often takes years for them to reach the majors, and the Orioles’ crop of signees are beginning to populate the lower minors. Deals in this area are also agreed upon years in advance, meaning Baltimore’s front office under Elias was operating from behind early but is getting progressively closer to the top of the market. In the previous two cycles, the Orioles inked three players to seven-figure deals, and the club has a new academy in the Dominican Republic nearing completion.
Four of the five remaining five Astros were acquired after Elias left for Baltimore through the draft, free agency or a waiver claim, with the other being second baseman Jose Altuve, who debuted with Houston before Elias even left the St. Louis Cardinals to join the Astros. Houston’s only external major league free agents being relievers Héctor Neris and Ryne Stanek speaks to the organization’s quality of internal development, something Elias has tried to build in Baltimore throughout his tenure. The Phillies’ most notable faces, meanwhile, are largely high-priced free agents.
Both teams show a path to contention for the Orioles, and they’ll spend the next week-plus competing with each other to win the World Series. Its end will mark the start of Elias’ first offseason with the Orioles in which he’ll try to build a team capable of repeating his Houston success and bringing a title to Baltimore.
Xi Jinping’s New Politburo Suggests Taiwan and Military Are China’s Priorities
According to Xi, this spirit of war is as necessary today as it was in the 1940s, when the Communists fought first the Japanese invasion and then a civil war with the ruling Nationalist Party.
The nature of the battle Xi is preparing for can be guessed from the backgrounds of the country’s two dozen top leaders, selected at the just-concluded twice-a-decade political meeting. His choices reflect a focus on developing advanced military and technological capabilities so that Beijing can resist any pressure from the United States and its allies, especially when it comes to asserting territorial claims on Taiwan. the self-governing island democracy of 23 million people.
Under Xi, China wants absolute security. It makes the world nervous.
“Xi emphasizes that he is succeeding in the tradition of Mao,” said Guoguang Wu, senior fellow at the Stanford Center on China’s Economy and Institutions. “Under his leadership, just as under Mao’s leadership in the 1940s, the party can get whatever it wants.”
Despite China’s growing global influence, Xi still worries that slowing growth and deep ties with Western industrialized economies could weaken the party’s grip on power, said Wu, who worked as an adviser to the Chinese reformist leader Zhao Ziyang in the 1980s until he was deposed during the Tiananmen protests in 1989. “Xi has enormous ambition. In his own words, he would like to bring China back to the center of the world stage. For this, China is not strong enough.
During the meeting, Xi pointed out the serious challenges facing China. He elevated security concerns alongside economic concerns and called on the country to be “united in the fight” to overcome difficulties.
The meeting cemented Xi’s role in setting the political agenda. His former rivals, Li Keqiang and a former potential successor, were both expelled, indicating that alternative political networks had been wiped out. And most of the 13 people promoted to join the 24-member Politburo not only have close personal ties to Xi, but also technical expertise or experience relevant to his political priorities in advanced technology, security and military might.
Five – Ma Xingrui, Zhang Guoqing, Li Ganjie, Liu Guo Zhong and Yuan Jiajun – worked in the state-run military-industrial complex responsible for China’s rapid conquest of the United States in flight spacecraft and the growing arsenal of the People’s Liberation Army. conventional and nuclear missiles.
Yuan, the current Zhejiang party leader who studied aerospace in Germany, led a program that in 2003 sent China’s first astronaut into space. Liu majored in the design and manufacture of fuses for artillery systems at East China University of Science and Technology and later worked in one of China’s first bomb and missile factories before moving to embark on a political career.
The promotions reflect “Xi’s emphasis on scientific and technological expertise as an essential input for China to innovate out of the middle-income trap and Western chokeholds on core technologies”, said Neil Thomas. , principal analyst for China within the Eurasia group.
Chinese Communist Party gives Xi endless rule to flex power
Xi often talks about how officials must recreate the hard-won breakthroughs in satellite and nuclear weapons technologies of the early days of the People’s Republic, which were key to preventing China from being pushed around by other nations with nuclear weapons. ‘nuclear weapons.
The other major issue looming over Politburo appointments is Taiwan, with 15 of the two dozen members having ties to the island either through the management of cross-Strait trade ties – the carrots of Beijing’s efforts to impose the unification – either within the framework of the army which could one day be in charge of bringing it back into the fold if it ever formally declared its independence.
Cai Qi, one of the most surprising additions to the elite seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, visited Taiwan in 2012 while working under Xi as a local official in Zhejiang and called on China to engage and change political allegiance in the independence movement. south of the island.
Cai, whose work with Xi in two provinces helped him leapfrog promotion steps to become Beijing’s party leader in 2017, wrote positively about meeting an elderly relative, encouraging Taiwanese investment in China. and getting along well with Kuomintang politicians, more pro-China. party that ruled Taiwan at the time.
Much of this experience with Taiwan could simply reflect Xi’s own career path: he spent many years in Fujian and Zhejiang, two coastal provinces with close trade ties to Taiwan. One exception, however, is He Weidong, head of the Taiwan-focused Eastern Theater Command. The ascension of the 65-year-old general, who was not even a member of the approximately 370 Central Committee members, to a seat in the Politburo represents the most menacing side of Xi’s Taiwanese agenda.
Shen Ming-Shih, director of national security research at the National Defense and Security Research Institute, a think tank in Taiwan, said the personnel changes seem to show that Xi is “losing patience” at about Taiwan and pushes a “hard Taiwan”. strategy that does not care about the deterioration of cross-strait relations.
The decision to retain Zhang Youxia, 72, despite an informal age limit of 68, is likely driven by Xi’s desire to gain combat experience at the top of the PLA. Zhang, the longest serving member of the Politburo, fought in the 1979 war between China and Vietnam.
Another substandard move was to make Chen Wenqing, China’s current spymaster, a member of the Politburo for the first time since the Ministry of State Security was established in the 1980s. Chen became the most young deputy secretary of the corruption watchdog that Xi used to purge corruption and rivals.
The promotion says “spies have come to power” in Xi’s China, much like the KGB in the Soviet Union, Wu said, the Stanford learned. “Now it seems that Xi Jinping really wants to use the system not only to control social forces, but also to play a role in policing the political elite and in foreign relations,” he said.
Hung Yao-nan, a China studies researcher at Tamkang University in Taiwan, said Xi’s emphasis on security reflects a dilemma of his highly centralized regime. Hung calls it the “Mao Zedong trap,” according to which Xi will either have to make internal control ever tighter, like Stalin, or continue rampant nationalism and aggression.
“With Xi Jinping at the center of an ever-shrinking decision-making circle, it becomes easier to make the wrong decisions,” he said. In his speeches, Xi often warns that the whole world must fight divisions and enter a “new cold war” but, to retain personal control, “he built the wall by himself”, Hung said.
Lyric Li in Seoul, Theodora Yu in Hong Kong and Vic Chiang in Taipei contributed to this report.
