Oil giant Exxon makes record profit of $19.66 billion
Exxon Mobil again broke third-quarter earnings records, raking in $19.66 billion in net profit.
The Irving, Texas-based company said Friday it posted revenue of $112.07 billion in the quarter, more than double revenue last year during the same period.
Americans have been grappling with painfully high gas prices in recent months, paying more than $4.80 on average for a gallon of regular gas at the start of July. Prices eased somewhat toward the end of the quarter, but customers were still paying more than $3.79 a gallon for regular fuel, on average, at the end of September.
“Our strong third quarter results reflect the hard work of our people to invest and build businesses essential to meet the demand we are seeing today,” CEO Darren Woods said in a statement. “We all understand how important our role is in producing the energy and products the world needs, and the third quarter results reflect our commitment to that goal.”
Natural gas prices were also strong, especially as demand for liquefied natural gas remained strong globally. The United States is increasingly exporting liquefied natural gas to Asia and Europe, as Russian natural gas supplies have shrunk and prices have soared.
Oil prices were initially high during the quarter, but gradually declined. A barrel of benchmark U.S. crude was selling for over $100 a barrel at the start of the quarter in July, but was selling closer to $80 a barrel at the end of September.
Column: Everything you need to know about the 118th World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros
A year that began with a protracted labor dispute ends with an intriguing World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros.
It’s probably not the matchup Commissioner Rob Manfred dreamed of when he went to bed every night this summer with visions dancing in his head of Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees facing the Los Angeles Dodgers.
There’s even a good possibility Manfred might have to hand the championship trophy he once called a “piece of metal” to Astros owner Jim Crane, two years after letting Astros players skate for the sign-stealing scandal that tarred their 2017 title.
Nevertheless, the World Series begins Friday at Minute Maid Park, with American League Cy Young Award favorite Justin Verlander going up against Phillies star Aaron Nola.
Here are eight things to know about the 118th Fall Classic.
1. Who will win?
Barring a complete reversal of form, the Astros should win in five or six games. They have the superior pitching, hitting and defense and are coming off a sweep of the Yankees, a team far better than the Phillies.
The key for the Astros will be to avoid pitching to Bryce Harper in clutch situations. In the last two series, Harper has been walked only once in 38 plate appearances. He’s 16-for-36 (.444) with four home runs and 10 RBIs, including the game-winning homer in Game 5 that sealed his MVP award in the National League Championship Series.
Astros manager Dusty Baker was with the Washington Nationals in 2016 when Cubs manager Joe Maddon had his pitchers walk Harper 13 times in a four-game series at Wrigley Field. A Nationals pitcher called it “scared” baseball. The Cubs swept the series, and Maddon didn’t care what anyone thought of the strategy.
The World Series is a different animal, but if the Astros can pitch around Harper in critical situations and risk getting beaten by Nick Castellanos, the strategy makes sense.
2. Why should I watch?
Short answer: You don’t need to. But it’s the World Series, and you already have invested more than six months watching baseball. Even if your favorite team didn’t make it, you owe it to yourself to see this season through to the bitter end.
MLB also decided to start the World Series on a Friday to avoid competing against the “Sunday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills. Now you won’t have to choose between baseball and the NFL, at least until Monday night, a “meh” matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.
3. What is the ex-Cub Factor?
Decades ago, freelance writer Ron Berler created the theory known as the “Ex-Cub Factor,“ which states any team in the World Series with three or more former Cubs is fated to lose.
It has been disproved many times, including last year when the Atlanta Braves beat the Astros with ex-Cubs Jorge Soler, Joc Pederson and Jesse Chavez. Soler even was named Series MVP.
But in case you were wondering, the Phillies have three former Cubs in Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber and David Robertson.
4. Is it safe to root for the Astros?
The Astros remain the most hated team in baseball after the cheating scandal but also are one of the most respected after winning four AL pennants in six years.
If you can separate your revulsion of the acts of players who allegedly cheated — including Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman — with the way the current team plays, you can root for the Astros. But sports needs its villains, too, and it’s OK to root against them.
5. Will we get any glimpses of the Phillie Phanatic?
The giant green furball will be on full display throughout the Series games in Philly, as contractually mandated by MLB and Fox Sports. The Phillie Phanatic remains the Babe Ruth of mascots, so no one minds the overkill. Often imitated, never duplicated.
6. Has any team gone unbeaten in the postseason since playoffs were expanded?
A World Series sweep is not uncommon, but only one team has been unbeaten in the postseason since 1969, when the League Championship Series were added. The only team without a loss was the 1976 Cincinnati Reds, who beat the Phillies 3-0 in the NLCS before sweeping the Yankees in the Series. The 2005 Chicago White Sox and the 1999 Yankees went 11-1. The Astros are 7-0 entering Game 1.
7. Could this matchup go down as a classic?
It doesn’t bode well unless you like watching a lot of strikeouts mixed in with a few hits here and there. The Phillies are batting .237 in the postseason with 94 strikeouts in 11 games. The Astros are hitting .227 with 61 strikeouts in seven games. Look for more of the same.
Perhaps the last real “classic” World Series was in 2016, when the Cubs beat Cleveland in seven games. But in “The Grandest Stage, A History of the World Series,” author Tyler Kepner doesn’t place the Cubs’ drought-busting win among the top 10 of all time. The top spot went to the 1991 Series, in which the Minnesota Twins beat the Braves in seven games. The No. 2 spot went to the 1975 Series, in which the Reds beat the Boston Red Sox in seven games in what many consider the greatest World Series ever played.
8. Are there are any untold stories about Dusty Baker?
Not really. You already know he has the most wins of any manager without winning a title and at 73 will be the oldest manager in a World Series. And that he co-invented the high–five and once got high with Jimi Hendrix. You’ll probably see have seen a replay of the 2002 World Series in which his young son, Darren, almost was run over at the plate while serving as the Giants batboy.
Baker is old enough to have played with Hank Aaron and been around dugouts long enough to manage stars from Barry Bonds to Sammy Sosa to Harper to Altuve. When 67-year-old Bruce Bochy was hired last week to manage the Texas Rangers, Baker said: “One more for the old dudes.” That sentiment also would apply to Baker if the Astros win the Series.
The schedule
Best-of-seven series; all games on Fox-32
- Game 1: at Astros, 7 p.m. Friday
- Game 2: at Astros, 7 p.m. Saturday
- Game 3: at Phillies, 7 p.m. Monday
- Game 4: at Phillies, 7 p.m. Tuesday
- Game 5*: at Phillies, 7 p.m. Wednesday
- Game 6*: at Astros, 7 p.m. Nov. 4
- Game 7*: at Astros, 7 p.m. Nov. 5
* — if necessary
Corruption, favoritism … attacks on probity up by around 30% in five years – RT in French
A study by the Ministry of the Interior reveals a clear increase in breaches of probity from 2016 to 2021. These are more frequent in Corsica and in the overseas territories.
Attacks on probity in France increased by 28% between 2016 and 2021, according to a study by the Ministry of the Interior published on October 27. They relate to corruption, influence peddling, illegal taking of interests, embezzlement of public funds, favoritism and misappropriation (illicit collection of money by a civil servant), in particular.
In 2021, 801 breaches of probity were thus recorded by the police and the gendarmerie, against 628 in 2016, according to the statistical service of Place Beauvau. 95% of their authors are of French nationality, and the majority are men aged 45 to 54.
The increase in this crime is linked, among other things, to corruption offences, up 46% over the period. These represent almost a third (29%) of breaches of probity identified and concern, in 68% of cases, the public sphere. Behind corruption, embezzlement of public funds (24%) and illegal taking of interests (18%) are the other offenses most frequently observed over this period.
Overseas and Corsica more affected
Probity breaches are proportionally more numerous in the overseas departments and regions and in Corsica, in relation to the size of their populations. Corse-du-Sud and Haute-Corse thus record more than six offenses on average per year per 100,000 inhabitants between 2016 and 2021. The five overseas departments and regions record between 2.1 and 4 offenses on average per 100,000 inhabitants, while the capital has only two on average.
As noted Mediapart, this increase in recorded offenses can be analyzed as a reflection of the revival of a criminal anti-corruption policy from 2014, under the five-year term of François Hollande. Since the revelations of former Minister Jérôme Chauzac’s tax evasion in 2012, the authorities have created the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF), the High Authority for the Transparency of Public Life (HATVP), the Central Anti-Corruption Office (OCLCIFF) of the judicial police and the French Anti-Corruption Agency (AFA), and promulgated a new law on the moralization of public life.
The investigative media also notes that “among those implicated for breaches of probity in recent years are some famous names of the presidential majority”, including the Minister of Justice in office Eric Dupond-Moretti, indicted for “illegal taking of interests” and referred to the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR) for a future trial.
5 things to watch in the Chicago Bears-Dallas Cowboys game — plus our Week 8 predictions
The Chicago Bears don’t have an easy follow-up Sunday to their upset of the New England Patriots. The Dallas Cowboys are 5-2 and have held opponents to just 14.9 points per game, second best in the NFL.
As kickoff approaches at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, here’s our snapshot look at the game.
1. Pressing question
How will the Bears formulate a plan to slow Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons?
Less than a week after Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon terrorized the Bears with 2½ sacks, two tackles for a loss and three quarterback hits, the offense will take a step up in class facing a tenacious Cowboys defense led by Parsons.
Parsons has eight of the Cowboys’ NFL-high 29 sacks and has been the ultimate chess piece for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
“It’s just his flexibility,” Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “The guy literally lines up all over the place. There are not many interior linebackers in the history of the game who can rush the passer the way this guy can. … He’s amazing. And the challenge of knowing where he’s at is definitely one of the biggest tasks to have success against these guys.”
Coach Matt Eberflus remains impressed with the combination of quickness, strength and intensity of Parsons, who popped up on the Cowboys injury report this week with a shoulder issue.
Getsy acknowledged his behind-the-scenes challenge this week has revolved around finding unconventional ways to handle Parsons, even with an understanding that they won’t know exactly where he’s coming from play to play.
“You have to,” Getsy said. “If you don’t, he’ll make you look bad for sure.”
2. Players in the spotlight
Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson
The Bears’ trade of defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday leaves a big opening. Quinn played 68% of the defensive snaps over the first seven games, according to Pro Football Reference, and coordinator Alan Williams said Quinn made a bigger impact than his one sack and three quarterback hits suggested.
Now the Bears need players such as Gipson, in his third year with the Bears, and Robinson, a rookie, to step up and fill the void. Gipson has two sacks, six quarterback hits, three passes defended and three tackles for a loss. Robinson has 1 ½ sacks, two quarterback hits, two tackles for a loss and a pass defended.
Robinson, who converted to defense late in college, is still developing, and Williams said he wants to see “mental and physical stamina” as his rookie year wears on.
“It gets to be a long year,” Williams said. “Where colleges are almost done, we’re at Game 7, 8, and we want to see that — can they keep improving? Can they keep getting better? And still practice well, still walk through well, take care of their bodies, get the proper rest that they need to and still continue to ascend.”
The Bears will look to get after Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed five games with a fractured right thumb but returned last week in a win against the Detroit Lions.
3. Keep an eye on …
Special teams could make a big difference Sunday.
The Cowboys have a dangerous young return specialist in KaVontae Turpin, who had a season-high 52-yard punt return against the Lions on Sunday and averages 16 yards per punt return and 24.6 yards per kickoff return.
The Bears, meanwhile, have the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Cairo Santos, who made all four of his field-goal attempts against the Patriots.
Both players could play a big role this weekend.
Turpin’s combination of quickness and aggressiveness is undeniable. During the preseason, he had an 86-yard punt return touchdown as well as a 98-yard kickoff return score. It’s no wonder Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower labels Turpin as “electric.”
“He does a great job of catching it and attacking it,” Hightower said. “He’s fearless. He can make that first guy miss. And then he also has some stop-and-start ability that’s phenomenal.”
Santos hasn’t missed a field-goal attempt since Week 14 of last season, bringing his streak of 17 consecutive makes into AT&T Stadium and not pausing to think too hard about the groove he’s in.
“I hit this streak and now I’m just kind of grooving with the routine that’s working,” Santos said. “I feel like I’m at such a good point in my career now as far as my rhythm with the snap and hold.”
4. Something to build on
There was a lot to like about what Bears quarterback Justin Fields and the offense did against the Patriots. Fields completed 13 of 21 passes for 179 yards, a touchdown and an interception and ran for 82 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
The offense amassed a season-high 33 points and 390 yards and converted 11 of 18 third downs. Getsy said more than the stats he was pleased with the way they played, noting it was their most physical game and one that required players to make a difference off the bench.
Getsy said Fields’ performance was another step in the incremental growth he has been preaching.
“He gets more confident each week, not only in our relationship, our scheme, but being on the field and understanding what it looks like, what it feels like, coverages, fronts and all that stuff,” Getsy said. ‘As he continues to get that experience, it will keep feeling better.”
The Cowboys defense is among the best in the NFL against the pass, holding opposing offenses to 185 passing yards per game and 5.47 yards per pass play, ranked fourth and third, respectively. Along with the aforementioned prowess at rushing the quarterback, they also have seven interceptions.
So perhaps the Bears do more of what has worked: a heavy dose of the running game, including with Fields.
“It’s just staying within who we are, what we do,” Getsy said. “Teams that are really, really good, they usually do what they do pretty well and then just make it look a little different to the defense or the defense makes it look a little different to the offense. … That’s the challenge of every coach across the league to find ways to do what your guys do well without letting it be so obvious or predictable.”
5. Injury report
The Bears will have more shuffling on the offensive line this week with center Lucas Patrick going on injured reserve with a toe/foot injury and Sam Mustipher taking over his starting spot.
Right tackle Larry Borom missed practice Wednesday and Thursday while in the concussion protocol, so the Bears could have a second hole to fill, with veteran Riley Reiff or Alex Leatherwood among the options.
The Bears already are playing without left guard Cody Whitehair, who is on IR.
“The way we work every day and the way we come into the building every day, the guys in that room, we’re just a group of fighters,” Mustipher said. “The guys are going to get after it. I come into the game last week, (Michael Schofield) comes into the game, that’s his first game starting as a Chicago Bear … there was no, ‘Uh-oh, what do we do now?” We didn’t skip a beat.”
The Cowboys have a much deeper injury list, starting with running back Ezekiel Elliott, who missed practiced Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury. Wide receiver Noah Brown (foot), safety Malik Hooker (hamstring) and defensive end Sam Williams (knee) didn’t practice Thursday. Parsons, linebacker Devin Harper (Achilles), tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) and offensive tackle Terence Steele (neck) were limited.
Predictions
Brad Biggs (3-4)
The Cowboys have been stingy on defense all season, allowing only eight touchdowns. Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence lead a ferocious pass rush that is No. 1 in the NFL with 29 sacks — five more than the next-closest team. That has contributed to seven interceptions, tied for seventh-most in the league. Quarterback Dak Prescott is settling in after returning last week from a broken right hand. The Bears dominated the New England Patriots up front on both sides of the ball and were really tuned in with extra time to prepare. It’s asking a lot from them to perform at the same level on a short week.
Cowboys 24, Bears 16
Colleen Kane (4-3)
I’ve been thinking with trepidation about the Bears and Justin Fields having to face this defense and its 4.1 sacks per game on the road for weeks. Having more uncertainty on the offensive line with Lucas Patrick on injured reserve and Larry Borom in the concussion protocol doesn’t help. Obviously what the Bears were able to do against the Patriots in all phases of the game was impressive. I’m not certain they will be as successful, especially on offense, against the Cowboys, though the Bears defense could catch a break if Ezekiel Elliott is out. Maybe Matt Eberflus’ crew will surprise us all again, but I’m not banking on it.
Cowboys 20, Bears 17
Dan Wiederer (4-3)
Playoffs?!?! Playoffs?!?! Dream with us for just a second. What if the Bears can replicate Monday night’s performance against the Patriots and score another road upset over a quality opponent this weekend? What if they can improve to 4-4 inside an NFC that is totally up for grabs? What if this season suddenly takes on a bit of surprising November relevance? That’s the golden opportunity sitting in front of Matt Eberflus’ team. And Monday’s blowout in New England has provided fuel. Alas, the Bears offense also has to deal with Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Trevon Diggs and Dan Quinn.
Cowboys 23, Bears 17
How ‘Bout a Round of Applause for Rihanna’s Return to Music
Pour it out because Rihanna is back!
The Fenty Beauty founder made her long-awaited return to music after several years with the October 28 release of “Lift Me Up,” the first single from the soundtrack to Marvel’s highly anticipated movie. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
According to a press release, the single was written by Rihanna alongside Time, Ludwig Goransson and the director of the film, Ryan Coogler. It also serves as a tribute to the life and legacy of fire Chadwick Bosemanwho played King T’Challa in several MCU films, including those from 2018 Black Panther. Sadly, the actor passed away in August 2020 at the age of 43 after privately battling colon cancer.
“Lift me up / Hold me down,” Rihanna sings at the start of the moving ballad. “Keep me close / Safe and sound.”
“Drowning in an endless sea / Take some time and stay with me,” the lyrics continue. “Keep me in the strength of your arms / Keep me safe / Safe and sound.”
Along with the song’s release, Rihanna also released a beautiful music video, showing her watching over a pair of children.
Mike Preston: Ravens’ identity is clear: Run the ball, and run some more | COMMENTARY
As the Ravens went into halftime trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10-3 on Thursday night, most observers had to be puzzled.
Did offensive coordinator Greg Roman just allow quarterback Lamar Jackson to throw 30 passes in the first half? Was this real or some new version of the latest video game?
In the second half, Roman and Jackson came to their senses as the Ravens rushed for 204 yards in the final two quarters to secure a 27-22 come-from-behind victory.
Sometimes coordinators blow a fuse trying to find a way to manufacture points, and that might explain the weird play calling early Thursday night. But this was a team in search of an identity, and they might have found one.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said throwing the ball early and often was part of the team’s game plan.
“It really laid out exactly how we had anticipated, in terms of what we called, when we called it in terms of the run-pass ratio,” he said. “I thought we’d do a little bit better than three points; we all thought we’d score a little bit more than three, but their defense is tough, and we couldn’t get going with first downs and getting drives extended, but that was how we planned on doing it.”
That wasn’t too smart, regardless of the fact that the Buccaneers were missing three starting cornerbacks and a safety because of injuries. The game plan for this team should be simple: run, run, and run some more.
It’s unlikely the Ravens will be successful in the postseason with this run-oriented approach, but that’s looking too far into the future.
The Ravens needed something now, something they could build on. They needed a “go-to pitch,” a Nolan Ryan fastball that had been eluding them for seven games when they were shuffling offensive linemen and running backs.
Now, they got something. They thought running back J.K. Dobbins was the answer when he returned from a season-ending knee injury. That lasted about two weeks until his knee tightened up in a win over the New York Giants. Now he’s going to have arthroscopic surgery that could sideline him for four to six weeks.
Then came Gus Edwards, a.k.a. “The Bus.”
Like Dobbins, Edwards spent last year rehabilitating from a torn ACL. He finally got on the field Sunday and rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Then came the encore the Ravens have been waiting for. Edwards rushed 11 times for 65 yards against Tampa Bay after only carrying the ball seven times for 27 yards in the first half.
Edwards exited with a hamstring injury that isn’t considered serious, but the rest of the NFL got to see what an impact a 6-foot-1, 236-pound halfback can have on an offense. Apparently, the Ravens got a wake-up call at halftime and Edwards just wore down the Buccaneers in the second half.
And when they had enough of Edwards, the Ravens gave them some Kenyan Drake (seven carries for 62 yards), some Justice Hill (four carries for 28 yards) and a little Lamar Jackson (nine carries for 43 yards).
By midway through the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers were pleading “no mas.”
Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely said right tackle Morgan Moses was shouting to the sideline to run the ball in the second half.
“Playing for so long, you get a rhythm of the game, and you kind of get a feeling from the [defensive] guys across from you, and you know when it’s time for them to tap out,” Moses said. “So, that was just me feeling out the game, feeling the D-lineman, feeling like, ‘Hey, this is an opportunity where we can take advantage of it.’
“I think we executed well, and I think everybody that ran the ball, who touched the ball. … You look at the first half, I think we had negative yards, and we come out and finish the game with [231 rushing yards] so it was a [heck] of a job, not only the offensive linemen, but the quarterback, the running backs, the receivers blocking, the tight ends blocking, all 11 people on the field.”
The strong running game also helped Jackson get his groove back. Before Thursday night, he struggled with his accuracy and mechanics. But in the second half, he didn’t have to carry the offense.
He was 8-for-8 in the final 30 minutes thanks to a lot of play-action fakes, which helped him finish 27-for-38 for 238 yards and two touchdowns.
The running game also kept Baltimore’s much-maligned defense off the field as the Ravens ran 71 offensive plays compared to 59 for Tampa Bay. By the end, the Ravens had nearly a 17-minute advantage in the time of possession.
Jackson appeared more comfortable in the pocket than in previous games and was able to get more receivers involved than usual. With tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder) and wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) out with injuries, Likely (six catches for 77 yards) and veteran wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (six catches for 64 yards) stepped up, as did third-year wideout Devin Duvernay (four catches for 31 yards).
That’s why establishing the run was so important. In today’s pass-happy NFL, it’s hard to imagine a team winning with this approach. It can happen, but a lot of things have to fall into place.
At least for now, the Ravens have a good foundation with a strong running game. It’s only two games, but it’s finally consistent.
Is Man City star fit to face Leicester after Pep Guardiola replaced him at half-time against Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City could be without star striker Erling Haaland this weekend as they face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.
Haaland was substituted in Man City’s 0-0 draw with former club Borussia Dortmund in midweek due to a blow and illness.
After the game, manager Pep Guardiola confirmed why he was forced to withdraw the 22-year-old, along with Joao Cancelo at half-time in the Champions League draw.
He said: “Erling had a bit of a fever before the game, Joao too. I saw him tired, Joao too. That’s why we are changing him. During this period, we struggled a lot.
“Three things: I saw him so tired. The second, he had a little fever, like Joao. The third, he had a kick in the feet. That’s why he couldn’t play in the second half.
Guardiola also gave an update on the severity of Haaland’s injury.
“I don’t know at the moment,” said the Man City boss. “I spoke with [the medical staff] at half time and they were a little worried, but I saw him walking more or less normally.
“We’ll see.”
Post-match footage showed Norweigan limping as they returned to Manchester ahead of Saturday’s game.
