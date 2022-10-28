Pennsylvania State University is scrapping much-touted plans for a center for racial justice that began amid a civil rights movement in response to the police killing of George Floyd and after allegations made surface that the university failed to consistently hire and retain black faculty.
Penn State cuts racial justice center, disappointing activists
“I have determined that improving support for the current efforts of the people who know Penn State best will have more impact than investing in a new company,” university president Neeli Bendapudi said in a statement. a statement.
Penn State originally pledged to form the center to “address the challenges of racism, racial bias, and community safety that persist in our country.” He was supposed to create a scholarship program that would fund research for faculty, create scholarship opportunities for students, and otherwise help the university advance diversity. Then-university president Eric Barron called it “just the start” and part of a larger plan of action “in the wake of senseless tragedies”.
The university announced the search for the center’s founding director in March, but a report this month by local outlet Spotlight PA suggested funding for the project had not been allocated. It’s unclear how much funding was to be directed to the center, though Penn State had an endowment of at least $4.6 billion in 2021. Representatives from the State College, Pennsylvania-based university, were not immediately available for comment Thursday night. .
The university’s decision to backtrack on the center has struck a nerve, with critics drawing comparisons between the canceled project and a group of Penn State students’ invitation to Gavin McInnes, the group’s founder. far-right Proud Boys, to speak at an event this month. After some initial resistance, the university stepped in and ended the event for fear of escalating violence.
Critics grow after Penn State cancels event with Proud Boys founder
Bernice King, executive director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, wrote on Twitter in response to news from the scrapped center that working for diversity, equity and inclusion is not the same as trying to eradicate racism.
“We can have diversity, inclusion and some semblance of fairness, and still no justice,” she said. “The Center could have helped make that happen in this institution and beyond.”
The university officially announced the creation of the Racial Justice Center in 2021, more than a year after two black professors released a report alleging that progress in hiring black professors had been “exceedingly slow and lacking in sustained commitment.
According to the 2020 report, the number of African-American professors at Penn State increased from 105 in 2004 to 103 in 2018, and the number of tenured or tenured black professors fell by about 20%. Another report by Penn State faculty said eight in 10 black professors said they had experienced racism on the University Park campus.
The reports called on the university to hire a more diverse faculty, increase diversity training and be responsible for retaining black staff. Barron, then president, told the Washington Post in a 2021 interview that Penn State needed to do more to hire and support black professors.
“I have a responsibility not just to the sense of community here,” he said, “but the sense of safety here.”
Nick Anderson contributed to this report.
Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn plays down Gabriel Jesus’ lack of goals as Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez overtakes him with six strikes this season
Nigel Winterburn has come to the defense of Gabriel Jesus saying he isn’t concerned about the Arsenal striker’s lack of goals.
Big things were expected of the Brazilian after scoring seven goals during pre-season following his £45million move from Manchester City.
And while the 25-year-old has undoubtedly transformed the Gunners’ attack, he has contributed just five strikes in 13 games in all competitions.
By comparison, Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez – whom some have ridiculed for his lack of goals given his price tag – has scored six goals this term despite not being fully fit.
No Premier League player has missed more key chances this term than Jesus (8).
His poor finishing was evident in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Southampton where he missed a hat-trick.
But Arsenal icon Winterburn is not worried about his poor finish as he stressed the important thing is that he is in the right positions to score.
Speaking exclusively to talkSPORT on behalf of FreeSuperTips, the 58-year-old said: “For me, no, that’s not a problem.
Why?
Ten Hag to ‘correct’ Antony as pundits fume over ’embarrassing’ display
last
Arsenal husband stabbed and hospitalized as Gunners say defender ‘not seriously injured’
DIRECT
Man United 3-0 Sheriff LIVE REACTION: Ronaldo helps Red Devils reach next stage of UEL
no chance
Belgium boss Martinez responds to talkSPORT host’s England inquiry over De Bruyne
frighten
PSV stun Arsenal as ex-Newcastle star and Man United transfer target shine
drama
Fuming O’Hara says ‘Spurs have been robbed’ and VAR totally wrong to rule out Kane winner
“But I understand why it might be for some people because we are obsessed with statistics.
“I’m not a statistics man myself, but what I will say is that I would much rather have a striker be in those positions and miss than not having any chances at all.
“Obviously this race has to end, but I think he has too much capacity and energy to allow him to continue.
“I love what he has brought to the club and I’m still pretty sure he will score a lot of goals.
“But you can see it on his face, he will want to start scoring goals again very quickly, especially before this World Cup break.”
The last time Jesus found the back of the net was against rivals Tottenham in Arsenal’s 3-1 win in the North London derby earlier this month.
That’s five games without a goal in all competitions for the former Palmeiras ace ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash against PSV.
Commenting on his form ahead of the game in the Netherlands, Jesus said: “It’s football.
“I don’t want it to be like that, of course.
“I want to improve, I want to work, as always in my life and then the next game I try again. And I’m 100% sure that I’m going to score. »
‘Whoever says Syria is safe is a liar’: Country’s tourism campaign goes against human rights record | Global development
Aaffordable, friendly and tourist-ready – that’s the message behind a new campaign to promote Syria as a holiday destination, despite a recent human rights report finding the Assad government responsible for “crimes against humanity” and the Foreign Office warning against any travel to the country.
In a bid to revive the country’s once-thriving tourism industry before the devastating civil war killed thousands, razed towns and drove 13 million from their homes, the government launched a concerted campaign to convince investors – and vacationers – that Syria has a lot to offer foreign visitors.
Earlier this month, the Tourism Ministry launched 25 tourism projects at an investment conference in Damascus, including the prospect of creating private beaches after the announcement of a $60 million deal (£52m) backed by Russia to build a hotel complex in the coastal town. from Latakia.
Whether tourists will want to holiday in a country where thousands of civilians have been killed over the past decade and where the risk of regional violence is high remains to be seen. But a number of high-profile travel influencers have spent the last year doing just that, and promoting their experience of visiting “the Syria the media won’t show you” to millions of viewers online, bolstering the country’s image as a viable destination for anyone wanting a different travel experience.
After pandemic restrictions eased in March, a number of travel bloggers started posting videos of their trip to Syria – and now some are even organizing tours.
Xavier Raychell Blancharde offers guided tours of Syria through a travel agency named after his YouTube channel, Traveling the Unknown, after first visiting Syria in 2018. Tours start at $1,300 (£1,230), which he told the Guardian would show a ‘different side’ to Syria and counter the isolation of the country, especially for the civilians living there.
Spanish travel blogger Joan Torres, who also organizes expeditions to Syria for €1,590 (£1,380), said he was able to travel alone on his first visit in 2018, although the government later demanded that tourists travel with a guide. Torres angered Syrians abroad with his maiden trip, particularly with his description of Aleppo as having been “liberated” by Assad’s forces.
Torres says he may not use the same language today, but admits he doesn’t speak openly about Syria when it comes to war. However, he says he also controls his comments when he travels to Saudi Arabia and other countries.
“I won’t say anything bad about the government, of course, because I risk detention,” he said. “In which country where you go often, where there is no freedom of expression, would you start to speak ill of the government? »
Torres is not alone. Prominent YouTubers such as Drew Binsky, Eva zu Beck and Thomas Brag have garnered millions of views documenting their visits to Syria.
“Vloggers go to Syria because you have to do something different to stand out,” says disinformation researcher Sophie Fullerton. “There’s a pattern that travel influencers are going to get more attention – there’s one that went from around 700 followers to 50,000 after going to Syria.”
Fullerton says the arrival of tourists is being used by pro-government media to promote a normalized image of Syria. The state news agency Sana has reports of even small groups of tourists visiting historic sites.
Syrian activists say influencers, knowingly or unknowingly, have delivered an inaccurate picture of the country to their millions of followers of the regime and of life for the 4.5 million people besieged in the rebel-held northwest.
Fared al-Mahlool, an Idlib-based journalist and researcher who was displaced from his home, says he is irritated by the disparity between what is shown in influencer content and his reality. “Syria will not be safe as long as Assad is in control. There are thousands of inmates in Assad’s prisons, poverty and unemployment. Whoever says Syria is safe is a liar,” says Mahlool.
Mahlool believes that after a decade of war, the government is trying to normalize its image by encouraging influencers as well as facilitators to visit, pointing to a statement by Egyptian singer Hany Shaker saying he was invited by the Ministry of Tourism.
Yet, although tour operators must work closely with the government when arranging tours – according to travel agencies offering tours to Syria, tourists can only visit in groups, must seek security clearance from weeks in advance and must be accompanied by a guide – Blancharde says the goal of her work is to help alleviate the poverty faced by millions of Syrians.
Still, Fullerton says the increase in travel to Syria raises questions about the ethics of creating travel content. “People should be able to travel wherever they want, but you have to engage in ethical travel and you have to be aware of what happened there,” she says. “People coming to rewrite the last 10 years of history are doing a disservice to Syrians who cannot go back.”
Halloween decorations, headbands, candles, jewelry recalled fur button battery issue
Parents have been warned to be vigilant this Halloween as an urgent recall is issued for ‘dangerous’ decorations, headbands, candles and jewelry
- Eleven Halloween products recalled for non-compliance with safety standards
- ACCC issued urgent recall of Oceana International products
- Products include masks, headbands, jewelry, candles and decorations
- Items sold at home, discount, and variety stores from August through September 13
Eleven popular Halloween products have been on the back burner as parents are warned to be on alert for items that are not ‘safety compliant’.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) issued the urgent recall on Friday, removing several popular products from supplier Oceana International.
He warned customers to “immediately stop using the products” and store them in a safe place, out of the reach of children.
Products include various Halloween masks, headbands, jewelry, candles and decorations.
The items were sold at a range of DIY, discount and variety stores from August 1 through September 13.
Eleven popular Halloween products have been urgently recalled from retailers as parents are warned they ‘do not meet safety standards’
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) issued the urgent recall on Friday, removing several popular products from supplier Oceana International
The ACCC said the items failed to meet mandatory safety standards for products containing button or coin cell batteries.
“The battery compartment is not secure enough so that a button cell in the products can be easily accessed,” the commission said.
“If young children have access to button cell batteries and ingest them, they are at risk of severe internal burns, which could result in serious injury or death.
“Button batteries also pose a choking hazard to young children.”
The ACCC said the items failed to comply with mandatory safety standards for products containing button or coin cell batteries
The average child is seriously injured from the ingestion or insertion of a button cell battery each month in Australia, with some lifelong and even fatal injuries.
Sarah Hunstead, founding director of CPR Kids, said many families weren’t even aware of the risks posed by batteries.
“Children are naturally curious, and it’s a normal part of their development to put everything in their mouths,” Ms Hunstead said.
“That is why it is of the utmost importance to ensure that lithium button cells are kept away from young children.”
In 2019, Ms Hunstead demonstrated the dangers of lithium batteries with an experiment on chicken fillet.
This spooky time-lapse experiment involving a battery and a chicken fillet shows what a single button battery can do if a child swallows it – after 30 minutes (left) and four hours (right)
After placing a battery inside the meat, she closely monitored the progress over the next few hours, noting that a small amount of burning had already occurred around the 30 minute mark.
After four hours, the burn marks were clear and more invasive.
The effect on chicken flesh mirrors what is going on inside a child’s body.
Battery Controlled – a campaign supported by Energizer, in partnership with the ACCC and Kidsafe – aimed to alert parents and other caregivers to the hidden danger of button cell batteries.
He reported that when a coin-sized lithium button cell battery gets stuck in a child’s throat, “the saliva triggers an electrical current” which triggers a chemical reaction that can “severely” burn the child’s throat. esophagus in as little as two hours.
“If this has happened to your child, they will likely start coughing, drooling, or complaining of discomfort,” the website says.
What to do if your child swallows a battery?
* Go to the emergency room immediately. Tell the doctors that you suspect your child swallowed a battery and it was the size of a coin.
* If possible, provide the medical team with the identification number found on the battery pack.
* Do not let the child eat or drink until an X-ray can determine if a battery is present.
* Do not induce vomiting.
Source: Battery controlled
Rishi Sunak’s move allows criticism that he failed the first hurdle
The new British Prime Minister notably promised “integrity, professionalism and responsibility” to Downing Street. But with the (re)appointment of Suella Braverman as interior minister, Rishi Sunak has opened up to the accusation of having failed at the first hurdle.
The Home Secretary is a darling of the Brexiteer wing of the party. A lawyer, the daughter of immigrants, she rose through the ranks of the Conservative Party to become Attorney General under Boris Johnson. She is also a former chair of the European Research Group which condemned Theresa May’s Brexit deal and prime minister and helped elevate Johnson as prime minister.
In his own leadership campaign this summer, Braverman pledged to cut taxes and restore government efficiency, suspend Britain’s net zero target by 2050, end the jurisdiction of the European Court human rights and to provide “Brexit opportunities”. At the Conservative Party Conference, she described the prospect of seeing a front-page photo of a robbery deporting illegal immigrants as her “obsession”.
When that leadership campaign failed, she supported Liz Truss’s and was rewarded by the Home Office. During this earlier period, Braverman threatened to derail trade talks with India when she complained that Indians were the group of migrants who overstayed their visas the most. She denounced the “wokerati reading guards and eating tofu” as responsible for the disruption caused by the protesters.
A day later, she was forced to resign for sending a confidential ministerial document to an MP via her private email. There are conflicting accounts about the seriousness of this security breach and whether Braverman’s apology and resignation should put an end to the matter. Unsurprisingly, shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper demanded a full investigation. More unusually, former Conservative Party chairman Jake Berry, who was sacked by Sunak, publicly accused Braverman of “multiple breaches” of the cabinet code, far worse than Braverman’s claimed minor oversight.
Whether Berry is genuinely outraged by Braverman’s violation or just plain unhappy that he was kicked out of the tent is unclear, but perhaps irrelevant. His intervention keeps the issue alive. Is an apology enough to hold a position in Sunak’s cabinet after a violation of the ministerial code? Expect Labor to maintain this theme.
Braverman’s appointment signals Sunak’s desire to keep a vocal right-wing faction on his side as he seeks to rebuild party unity and make tough economic decisions. But it looks more and more like a lose-lose. By keeping it, he is signing an illiberal immigration policy that undermines his wider economic vision and Britain’s global standing. By rejecting her, he would anger the right wing of his party and confirm suspicions that his nomination shows a lack of judgment.
Truss reportedly wants higher immigration figures built into growth forecasts to give the government more leeway for tax cuts, while Braverman wants to return to the Tories’ old pledge to cut the number of immigrants to “tens of thousands”, which was never realistic. Sunak is also likely to run into Braverman. Although he took a hard line on immigration during the summer leadership race and does not want the limits to be lifted, he is resisting target setting.
This leaves the party trapped in a policy that does not appease anti-immigrant factions or serve the economy. Despite a new points-based immigration system, the Home Office is struggling to manage backlogs and sponsors are finding the process bureaucratic and costly. Businesses have been pushing to increase the number of immigrants as Britain faces a major labor shortage. Hospitality, construction and other industries say staff shortages are costing them billions of pounds in lost business (which also means lost tax revenue for the Treasury).
Immigration has distributional effects that cannot be ignored, but higher levels of migration would likely provide a modest boost to GDP growth; and immigrants bring tax advantages, paying more into the treasury than they receive in benefits. Often the greatest benefits also come from the second generation.
Yet, although public attitudes towards immigration are more pragmatic and nuanced these days, the Conservative view seems to be that no one has ever lost their voices by promising to cut the numbers.
Yet the Interior Ministry’s flagship policy on this front – a program to deport asylum seekers arriving by boat to Rwanda – could prove embarrassing for Sunak. The policy has been the subject of a number of legal challenges and is unlikely to have much impact on the number of migrants. Britain’s international position will also not be helped by Sunak’s threat to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights (after the Strasbourg-based court which applies the convention intervened to prevent the first deportation plane to Rwanda).
And all this before considering the rising rates of violent crime and sexual offenses that the Home Office will have to tackle. Should the controversy over his resignation drag on, Sunak could be forced into a reshuffle sooner than expected.
A cynic might suggest that’s the whole point. The Home Office is often known as the graveyard of political careers (Theresa May’s long stay before becoming prime minister is a notable exception). A Machiavellian reading might be that Sunak’s nomination is a gesture to the Braverman wing of the party, but one that gives itself a way out in case it stumbles badly.
If so, maybe it’s halfway too smart. If she fails, Sunak’s judgment will be called into question. Far from appeasing the right of the party, Braverman’s appointment would only whet its appetite. Be that as it may, these two children of immigrants have set their sights on an immigration policy that will not fail to turn against them.
Russia’s abandonment of the dollar is ‘irreversible’, says top banker — RT Business News
Andrei Kostin says that the country’s foreign trade has shifted to settlement in national currencies
Russia is moving away from using the US dollar and euro in foreign trade, a process that is “irreversiblesaid Andrei Kostin, the director of VTB Bank, one of Russia’s biggest lenders.
“The abandonment of the US dollar and the euro is already an irreversible process for Russia. Given the current trend, our main foreign trade partners in the medium term will be China, the countries of the EAEU, Turkey, India, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. Switching to national currencies in trade with this particular group of countries is the top priority for us.“, Kostin said at the Eurasian Economic Forum in Baku on Thursday.
Moreover, according to the banker, the decision taken by the United States and other Western countries to freeze Russia’s foreign exchange reserves at the beginning of this year shows that no country is immune to a such treatment, a situation that will likely drive other nations away from major reserve currencies.
“No state can feel fully protected under the conditions of a dollar-centric global economy.“said Kostin.
His words echoed statements made last month by President Vladimir Putin. In mid-September, while discussing measures to restructure the country’s economy under Western sanctions, the Russian president called dedollarization “an inevitable process.”
Russia approved a plan to de-dollarize the national economy in 2018. A package of measures was introduced to speed up the process, with the aim of implementing the measures within six years. However, following the unprecedented economic sanctions imposed on Russia following its military operation in Ukraine, Moscow has accelerated the process of exiting what it calls the “compromise” dollar and euro. A ruble-based payment system for gas exports was introduced, and national currencies began to be used to settle Russia’s foreign trade with its trading partners.
Yellowstone Prequel Series 1923 has a release date
Tighten those bootstraps – there’s even more Yellowstone on the horizon.
1923the prequel series featuring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, will debut on December 18 exclusively on Paramount+, E! News has learned.
The series will follow Ford and Mirren as Jacob and Cora Dutton, respectively, through the titular year “when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression,” the streamer notes, “all plague the mountain to the west and the Duttons who call it home.”
1923—who Deadline reported will be split into two eight-episode seasons—also stars Brandon Sklenar, Darren Man, Michelle Randolph, James Insigne Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Amina Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer and Jerome Flynn.
The series is a Paramount Network prequel Yellowstone featuring Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the sixth-generation patriarch of the Dutton family and owner of the Dutton Ranch. The highly anticipated fifth season of Yellowstonein which John becomes mayor or governor of Montana, drops Nov. 13 on the network.
If the Dutton family tree is a little complicated, you should know that Jacob Dutton, played by Ford, is the brother of James Dutton, played by Tim McGraw in 1883a separate Yellowstone prequel series which premiered in December 2021 on Paramount+. In the fourth season of Yellowstoneit was revealed that James was shot and killed after the events of 1883so don’t expect him to show up in 1923.
