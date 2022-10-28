News
PM Modi’s plan to unlock gold gets new attention as trade gap widens
India’s large trade deficit highlights a curious government plan to close the gap: to force people to hand over their private stashes of gold jewelry.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government have tried to convince gold-obsessed citizens – who collectively own the largest private ownership of bullion in the world – to deposit their treasures in banks and earn interest.
The plan, which dates back seven years, was a resounding flop, attracting only around 25 tonnes of the World Gold Council’s 25,000 estimate held by households and temples in the South Asian nation.
But now the impetus behind it – to stem India’s massive gold imports and reduce the trade deficit by smelting the metal already in the country and reselling it – is of new relevance as the rupee collapses and the trade gap approaches the record it has reached. in July.
“If you can recycle the existing gold at home, the dependence on gold imports decreases and this will reduce the pressure on the current account deficit,” said Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global Financial Services. ltd. “And you can also monetize gold as an instrument to raise funds.
Sakshi Gupta, senior economist at HDFC Bank Ltd., said that with regard to efforts to reduce India’s import bill – whether on gold or oil – “every percentage point account at this stage”.
The government tried to discourage buying bullion in July by raising the import tax on gold to a record high. But a drop in world prices offset the impact. This has been evident during the current Indian festival season – a time when demand for gold peaks, especially during Diwali.
Modi’s scheme, which was originally set up in 2015, allows people to deposit their gold in a bank for a period of one to 15 years in return for interest payments of up to 2.5% on the value of the metal and a promise to return the equivalent amount in gold or cash at the end of the term. The metal is then smelted and resold, which, in theory, boosts local supply and reduces imports.
In comparison with the interest rate on the gold program, the State Bank of India offers a rate of 5% to 6% on fixed cash deposits for a similar period.
The challenge for Modi is that gold is an emotional purchase for Indians. Jewelry plays an important role at weddings and festivals, with bracelets, rings, necklaces and earrings often passed down through families. One of the big downsides to the program is that the jewelry is melted down to check for purity before being resold, meaning depositors may never get their beloved heirlooms back.
Temple Treasures
This is where temples come in. Worshiped institutions, which are run by trusts empowered by law to act on behalf of a deity, play a vital role in Indians’ relationship with gold. Devotees donate the metal to the deities to express their gratitude – for example for the birth of a child – leaving the temples with a vast reserve of the treasure. The trusts are estimated to hold about 4,000 tons, a stockpile about as large as the US Bullion Depository at Fort Knox.
Temple trusts are key to the plan and the government should work with them, according to Ashish Pethe, chairman of the All India Gem & Jewelery Domestic Council.
“There are at least 10 to 15 trusts holding large amounts of gold, so if a certain amount of gold comes out of it, it will be a big relief,” he said.
So far the temples are depositing around 200 to 500 kilograms (440 to 1100 pounds) of gold in small amounts. But that’s nothing compared to what’s needed to make the program work, according to James Jose, managing director of India’s leading gold refiner CGR Metalloys Pvt Ltd.
Surendra Mehta, national secretary of the India Bullion and Jewelers Association Ltd., explains that there is also the difficulty of convincing all the administrators of the temples to allow the deposited gold to be melted down under the program and risk upset their followers.
Generational value
Most Indians, like Aditi Das, are happy to pay a bank to protect their ornaments in lockers rather than earning interest by depositing them in the same bank under the government scheme. The newly married 32-year-old researcher said the plan was unappealing because of the “generational value” of her ornaments.
“Most of my gold is heirloom jewelry and has sentimental value and the thought of it being melted down is not comforting,” Das said. “Even though it’s a gold coin or a gold bar, it’s bought on special occasions, and so I wouldn’t be comfortable giving it up for such a stratagem.”
Another stumbling block has been the operational aspects on the ground, Pethe said. There needs to be flexibility as to how long gold is deposited and there should be “no questions asked” about proof of purchase up to a certain limit, as it is often difficult for people who inherited the gold to prove ownership, Pethe said.
The Deposit Scheme and a related gold sovereign bond scheme, which allows an investor to buy a bond at the price of gold with no underlying physical asset, is “far from a success”, representing less 2% of India’s annual gold consumption. , according to Arora d’Emkay.
Yet rather than abandon the plan, the government should consider modifications by sparing deposits in banks to a limit of around 100 grams from tax department review and other tax exemptions, a- she declared.
“Idle gold stock should be part of the traditional capital raising mechanism,” she said. “It is the only efficient and productive way to optimize the existing stock of gold.”
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Senate GOP probe points to Chinese lab leak for COVID origin
The COVID-19 virus most likely originated in a government lab in Wuhan, China, not a wild animal, according to a new report from Republicans on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee .
The report, written by the minority members of the Senate panel, also says the origin of the virus remains unknown primarily due to a lack of cooperation from the Chinese government.
“Nearly three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, substantial evidence has emerged demonstrating that the COVID-19 pandemic was the result of a research-related incident,” the interim staff report concludes. minority. “A research-related incident is consistent with early epidemiology showing rapid spread of the virus in Wuhan, with the first calls for help located near the [Wuhan Institute of Virology’s] original campus in central Wuhan.
The Chinese communist regime has angrily denied the lab leak theory and has blocked the sharing or publication of any information about the virus behind COVID, known as SARS-CoV-2, without state review or approval. . Restrictions remain in place today.
Contrary to Chinese government claims, the first cases of the disease appeared in mid-October or early or mid-November 2019.
The other theory behind the virus is that it emerged from human infections after contact with animals, possibly at the live animal “wet market” in Wuhan. The report says there is less evidence of such a “zoonotic” transfer of the virus.
SEE ALSO: Congressional investigators reveal evidence suggesting Hunter Biden may be compromised by China
“Nearly three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still no evidence of an animal infected with SARS-CoV-2, or a closely related virus, prior to the first human cases of COVID. -19 publicly reported in Wuhan in December 2019,” the report said.
If an animal was the source, no known species emerged as a candidate and no clues as to where the animal was first infected, the report said.
“Although it is likely that SARS-CoV-2 originated from a bat virus, most likely found in horseshoe bats residing in southern China or Southeast Asia , it is still unclear how SARS-CoV-2 traveled more than 1,000 miles from southern China or Southeast Asia before emerging in Wuhan,” the committee report said.
Additionally, committee investigators also determined that the COVID pandemic outbreak differed from previous virus spillovers that had been attributed to an animal host.
The panel based its assessment on coronavirus research conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in collaboration with Western scientists.
“The WIV is an epicenter of advanced coronavirus research that was designed to predict and prevent future pandemics by collecting, characterizing, and experimenting with ‘high-risk’ coronaviruses with the potential to spread to humans,” the report said. .
The institute has collected more than 15,000 bat samples and identified more than 1,400 bat viruses, including about 100 sequences of SARS-related coronaviruses – the genus of coronaviruses related to SARS-CoV-2.
The Wuhan lab database on these viruses was taken offline in September 2019.
Additionally, WIV coronavirus researcher Shi Zhengli revealed from 2018 that her team had infected civet cats and humanized mice with lab-manipulated SARS-related coronaviruses.
The EcoHealth Alliance, a New York-based research group, has made grant proposals to the National Institutes of Health and the Defense Advanced Research Agency to conduct genetic experiments on coronaviruses that have made viruses a ‘high risk’ zoonotic spread in animals and humans.
“SARS-CoV-2 shares many traits that these researchers either wanted to find in SARS-related coronaviruses or wanted to engineer such traits if they were not found naturally,” the report said.
Senate investigators also found that the Wuhan lab experienced six biosafety failures in 2019 and 2020 related to the containment of an aerosolized respiratory virus like COVID-19.
The COVID outbreak also differed from previous outbreaks of SARS, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and multiple avian flu outbreaks, which were far less transmissible between humans than SARS-CoV-2.
If the COVID-19 pandemic originated naturally in an animal host, “there should be evidence that SARS-CoV-2 is circulating in animals before it spreads to humans,” the report says. “Instead, there is no evidence that any animal was infected with SARS-CoV-2 before the first human cases.”
The Senate report is more definitive than two previous origin investigations by the World Health Organization and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
None of these investigations were able to tell whether an animal or a lab leak was the source of the pandemic.
“More than a million Americans have died from COVID-19 and tens of millions have died from this virus around the world,” said Senator Richard Burr, a Republican from North Carolina and a prominent member of the committee. “With COVID-19 still among us, it is essential that we continue international efforts to uncover additional information regarding the origins of this deadly virus.”
A former Trump administration official involved in investigations into the origin of the virus said even the new Senate report lacked teeth and did not make strong recommendations, such as demanding answers from China or the limitation of American gain-of-function research.
“We are still struggling to find out how the pandemic happened and need to stop debating whether the origin is a zoonosis or a lab release,” the former official said. “What is needed are hard-hitting recommendations for reform [at NIH] and actions that hold China accountable.
New concerns about dangerous virus research were raised recently by House Republicans following reports that a Boston University lab experimented with creating a new strain of the COVID-19 virus. .
The State Department fact sheet released in the final days of the Trump administration provides key clues to the origin of the virus, including new links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The report identified WIV experiments involving RaTG13, the bat coronavirus identified by the lab in January 2020 as 96% similar to SARS-CoV-2
WIV has also conducted gain-of-function research to design more contagious viruses.
The United States maintains that, contrary to claims by Chinese officials, the Wuhan facility also carried out secret projects with the military, including animal experiments.
For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
News
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson holds up ‘Pay ’Em Now’ sign from fan after comeback win over Buccaneers
At the end of Thursday night’s 27-22 comeback win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had a simple message, courtesy of a fan.
“Pay ’Em Now.”
As Jackson headed down the Raymond James Stadium tunnel after the Ravens’ second straight victory, a fan threw a sign toward the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player with those words and Jackson’s No. 8 jersey written on it. Jackson picked it up and read the message before walking back out toward the crowd and holding it triumphantly above his head. He added his autograph and handed the sign back to the fan as the crowd cheered for the South Florida native in his return to his home state.
After a shaky start, Jackson put together one of his best performances of the season, completing 22 of 38 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 43 yards to hand future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady his first three-game losing streak since 2002. After going 19-for-30 for 144 yards in the first half, Jackson completed all eight of his attempts in the second, leading the Ravens back from a 10-3 deficit.
Jackson’s contract negotiations have been the subject of much scrutiny over the last two years. The No. 32 overall pick in the 2018 draft is playing under his fifth-year option worth $23.016 million this season after he and the Ravens failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension before Jackson’s self-imposed Week 1 deadline. If he and the Ravens do not agree on an extension by March 7 of next year, Baltimore would need to use its franchise tag to keep him from becoming a free agent. Under an exclusive franchise tag, Jackson would likely be owed about $45 million in 2023.
The Cleveland Browns redefined the quarterback market earlier this year when they signed Deshaun Watson to a five-year, $230 million deal, fully guaranteed. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti commented on that deal when he spoke with Baltimore reporters at the end of March: “To me, that’s something that is groundbreaking, and it’ll make negotiations harder with others.”
As Jackson sat down for his postgame interview on the field with Amazon Prime’s “Thursday Night Football” crew, the remaining Ravens fans chanted “Pay that man!” None of the commentators, including host Charissa Thompson, former tight end Tony Gonzalez, former quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, former left tackle Andrew Whitworth and former cornerback Richard Sherman, asked Jackson directly about the sign, but Sherman said he wants to see Jackson eclipse Watson’s contract.
“What I really want to talk to you about is the sign you picked up. As someone who’s represented themselves, I want you to get all the money you deserve,” Sherman said. “I know you ain’t talking about it in season, so I ain’t gonna make you talk about it in season, but pay the man. Give him $231 million guaranteed.”
In response to a question from Whitworth about his passion for the game, Jackson credited the team for its belief in him. “I feel like any quarterback would want that from their organization, especially their coach, who you have to see every day,” he said.
()
News
Bridge collapses in Clay County, Missouri, killing construction worker
A bridge under construction collapsed Wednesday afternoon in Clay County, killing one person. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the collapse was reported at 1:44 p.m. at 148th Street and Shady Grove Road. The bridge spans Carroll Creek. The scene is east of Kearney. Sarah Boyd, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, four people were trapped when the structure failed. Three of them were able to free themselves from the collapse. Boyd said in a press release that they suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital. A man has died. On Thursday, police identified the victim as 22-year-old Connor Ernst. He resided in California, Missouri. The sheriff’s office said there were several contracting companies on the scene at the time of the collapse. The bridge had been closed since 2016, and construction on the two-lane bridge began in May 2021 and was scheduled to open in early 2023. The Clay County Department of Highways said there were no safety issues on the project before the collapse, and an engineering contractor was on site Wednesday to inspect the bridge before the deck was poured. The Occupational Health and Safety Administration was called to investigate.
A bridge under construction collapsed Wednesday afternoon in Clay County, killing one person.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the collapse was reported at 1:44 p.m. at 148th Street and Shady Grove Road. The bridge spans Carroll Creek. The scene is east of Kearney.
Sarah Boyd, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, four people were trapped when the structure failed. Three of them were able to free themselves from the collapse. Boyd said in a press release that they had minor injuries and were taken to hospital.
A man is dead. On Thursday, police identified the victim as 22-year-old Connor Ernst. He resided in California, Missouri.
The sheriff’s office said there were several contracting companies on the scene at the time of the collapse.
The bridge had been closed since 2016 and construction of the two-lane bridge began in May 2021 and was expected to open in early 2023.
The Clay County Highway Department said there were no safety issues on the project before the collapse, and an engineering contractor was on site Wednesday to inspect the bridge before the deck was poured. .
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration was called to investigate.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Cnn
News
Ravens TE Mark Andrews, WR Rashod Bateman, RB Gus Edwards exit with injuries vs. Buccaneers
After being listed as questionable to play entering the game, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, wide receiver Rashod Bateman and running back Gus Edwards exited with injuries during Thursday night’s 27-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Andrews was taken into the locker room after suffering a shoulder injury during the second quarter and was ruled out early in the third, while Bateman was ruled out in the third with a foot injury. Coach John Harbaugh said the injuries for Andrews and Bateman are not serious, adding that the second-year wideout aggravated his foot injury that previously kept him out two games.
Edwards, who made his season debut in Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns after missing all of last season with a knee injury, limped off the field in the fourth quarter with what the team called a hamstring injury. Harbaugh said Edwards’ injury didn’t look too bad, but the team will know more on Friday. Edwards had 11 carries for 65 yards before exiting.
Since coming back from a torn ACL, Edwards has rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries in two games.
Injuries piled up throughout the evening for the Ravens. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey also exited with a hamstring injury near the end of the half but returned for the start of the second. Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton hurt his ankle during a collision in the end zone with five minutes left in the fourth quarter but also returned. Cornerback Daryl Worley, who plays mostly on special teams, exited the game near the end of the first half.
With 11:25 left, Andrews caught a 6-yard pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson before walking off the field in obvious pain. He was evaluated inside the team’s medical tent and then escorted into the locker room by trainers.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection did not practice throughout the week as he dealt with a knee injury.
The Ravens might have avoided a long-term absence for Andrews, who has been Jackson’s go-to target. After he set single-season franchise records in receptions (107) and receiving yards (1,361) in 2021, Andrews has a team-leading 488 receiving yards and five touchdowns through the first eight games this season. He caught three of his five targets for 33 yards Thursday before leaving the game.
Bateman missed practice Monday and Tuesday while dealing with a foot injury before returning Wednesday. He was limited in the first half Thursday, playing just 10 of the Ravens’ first 26 snaps while sitting on the sideline during their fourth drive.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who has had his snap counts limited in his return from an ankle injury, was also on the sideline for the Ravens’ last two drives of the first half. He played most of the second half, however, helping the Ravens rush for 206 yards in the final two quarters.
Humphrey and fellow cornerback Marcus Peters (quad) were listed as questionable before kickoff, but both participated fully in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday and played Thursday. Peters finished with three tackles and was flagged for holding on the Buccaneers’ first drive, which led to a touchdown two plays later. Humphrey also dropped an interception early in the game but bounced back to help limit Tampa Bay to two second-half field goals before a last-minute touchdown.
Meanwhile, Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, a Baltimore native, injured his ankle in the third quarter and was carted to the locker room before being ruled out. Barrett, who had four tackles (three for loss) and a sack, will undergo an MRI on his Achilles tendon, according to ESPN.
()
News
Bet €10 and get €50 free bets with BetVictor!
Tottenham are back in the Premier League this weekend following their spectacular Champions League draw on Wednesday as they travel to Dorset to face Bournemouth.
BetVictor is giving new customers €50 free bets when you bet €10 on football!
BetVictor – Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets – CLAIM HERE*
Antonio Conte’s side travel to Bournemouth without a win in three games and have escaped the top two in the race to top the Premier League table.
Spurs had the chance to close in on league leaders Arsenal when they took the field against Manchester United last week.
But north London slipped to a 2-0 loss at Old Trafford and followed that up with a home loss to Newcastle which left Spurs now five points behind their near neighbors and played one game more.
Tottenham now suddenly find themselves staring at the table, where they are just two points above fifth-placed Chelsea and three above Manchester United, who both have games in hand against Conte’s men. .
After three games without a win, Tottenham will be hoping for some respite ahead of their crucial Champions League fixture in Marseille next week by winning against a Bournemouth side who have also lost their last two in the league.
Last week’s loss at home to Southampton was the Cherries’ first defeat in eight matches since the 9-0 defeat at Anfield which saw Scott Parker lose his job.
Gary O’Neil has since taken over as caretaker boss and impressed, taking the South Coast side as far as eighth in the table a fortnight ago before their current streak picked up a single point in three games leaves them 14th.
The Cherries are now just four points above the drop zone, but also just three points behind Liverpool, who sit in eighth place.
Bournemouth have won just one of the ten meetings between the two sides, with Spurs winning seven.
How to claim the Bet Victor offer
BetVictor
- Sign up for this promotion
- Make a debit card deposit
- Place your first bet of £10 or more at even odds (2.00) or more.
- You must do this within 7 days of registering an account.
*Each customer can only receive one welcome offer from our sports and casino offers, whether or not they open additional accounts with BetVictor, Parimatch or any other brand operated by us.*
PariVictor – Bet €10, get €50 free bets*
Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers featured in this article may result in payout to talkSPORT. 18+. The T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org
Remember to gamble responsibly
A responsible player is a person who:
- Set time and money limits before playing
- Only plays with money he can afford to lose
- Never chase their losses
- Don’t play if upset, angry or depressed
- GamCare – www.gamcare.org.uk
- Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org
For help with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or go to www.gamstop.co.uk to be banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.
*18+ New customers only. Sign up, bet £10+ at odds of 2.00+, in 7 days. No collection. Get 4 x £10 free bets on selected events. Plus a £10 slot bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw a maximum of £250. 7 day bonus expiration. Card payments only. Terms and conditions apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please Gamble Responsibly 18+ begambleaware.org
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 27-22 win over Buccaneers | COMMENTARY
Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 27-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Thursday night’s Week 8 matchup at Raymond James Stadium.
Quarterback
Lamar Jackson looked lost at times in the first half and Tampa Bay did a good job of keeping him in the pocket. But Jackson started to settle in during the second half behind a strong running game, and the Ravens did a decent job of moving him out on the edge to throw. Jackson found a rhythm with rookie tight end Isaiah Likely and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and did well to spread the ball around. He might have found his confidence that had been lacking in the past four games. Jackson finished with 238 passing yards and two touchdowns while completing 27 of 38 passes. He had another 43 yards on nine carries. Grade: B
Running backs
A good, strong running back is needed to run the Ravens’ offense appropriately, and they have found one in the return of Gus Edwards, who wasn’t used much in the first half but dominated in the second. Edwards finished with 65 yards rushing on 11 carries before injuring his hamstring and did not return. The Ravens also got a strong effort in relief from backup Kenyan Drake (seven carries for 62 yards), who caught one of Jackson’s touchdown passes and broke free for a 40-yard run in the fourth. Patrick Ricard is the best blocking fullback in the NFL. Grade: A
Offensive line
The Ravens got away from their specialty of running the ball in the first half but turned it up in the second once they figured out Tampa Bay’s front. All the tackles were good and both guards, Kevin Zeitler and Ben Powers, were able to get to the second level and take on linebackers. Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum struggled when covered but has exceptional quickness when a player isn’t lined up over his head. Grade: B+
Receivers
Tampa Bay was missing its three top cornerbacks and safety because of injuries and the Ravens took advantage. Robinson (six catches for 64 yards) worked the short game to the outside of the field well and Likely (six catches for team-high 77 yards) got behind the Buccaneers’ linebackers several times on play-action. The Ravens finally have a role for speedy slot receiver Devin Duvernay, who had two catches for 33 yards but also rushed twice for 33 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Tight end Mark Andrew left the game early with a shoulder injury. Grade: C+
Defensive line
After a shaky first quarter and a brief lull early in the third quarter, the Ravens kept Tampa Bay’s running game in check. The Ravens played without starting end Calais Campbell but kept enough pressure on Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to stop him from stepping up in the pocket. Tackles Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington each finished with three tackles, and Washington knocked down two passes at the line of scrimmage. Grade: B
Linebackers
The Ravens have limited outside linebacker Justin Houston’s snaps but he still finished with two sacks. Inside linebackers Patrick Queen and A.J. Klein each finished with four tackles, but Klein struggled to get off blocks. Queen might have reached a turning point in his career having played three straight good games after struggling throughout his first two seasons. Second-year outside linebacker Odafe Oweh struggled to hold the edge and get off blocks. Grade: C+
Secondary
The Ravens came out slow as Brady put together a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on their first possession, but once they figured Brady couldn’t consistently throw deep, they started jumping and pressing up on the Buccaneers’ receivers. Safeties Chuck Clark and Geno Stone were firm in run support and kept receivers in front of them on a lot of short passes. But wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin averaged 20.5 and 12 yards per catch on six receptions each, respectively. Grade: C
Special teams
Duvernay returned three kickoffs for 62 tards and had three punt returns for 26. He is at the point now where he is always a threat to break a long one for a touchdown. Justin Tucker made two of his three field goal attempts as he was good from 22 and 30 but had his 61-yard attempt blocked at the end of the first half. Punter Jordan Stout averaged 52.5 yards on four punts and landed two inside the 20. Likely recovered the onside kick in the final minute to finish off Tampa Bay. Grade: B
Coaching
The Ravens were clearly at a disadvantage having to travel to Tampa Bay with only one day of preparation, and they were sluggish in the first quarter. But they settled down and dominated the second half. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman got away from running the ball early, allowing Jackson to throw 32 times, but that changed in the second half. Defensively, the Ravens were able to get some pressure on Brady, and coordinator Mike Macdonald took away Tampa Bay’s running game in the second half. Grade: B+
()
PM Modi’s plan to unlock gold gets new attention as trade gap widens
Senate GOP probe points to Chinese lab leak for COVID origin
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson holds up ‘Pay ’Em Now’ sign from fan after comeback win over Buccaneers
Bridge collapses in Clay County, Missouri, killing construction worker
Ravens TE Mark Andrews, WR Rashod Bateman, RB Gus Edwards exit with injuries vs. Buccaneers
Bet €10 and get €50 free bets with BetVictor!
Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 27-22 win over Buccaneers | COMMENTARY
Musk owns Twitter – and Washington is waiting for Trump to return
Bitcoin Price Just Saw Technical Correction, Why BTC Could Rise Again
Winderman’s view: The best of Butler not enough against Warriors
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News3 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
-
Tech3 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
Travel4 weeks ago
How to Find Luxury Hotel Deals
-
News4 weeks ago
Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Sanibel, Captiva Islands, Florida