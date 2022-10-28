News
Ravens TE Mark Andrews, WR Rashod Bateman suffer injuries, are ruled out vs. Buccaneers
It took just one half for injuries to pile up for the Ravens in Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tight end Mark Andrews was taken into the locker room after suffering a shoulder injury during the second quarter and was ruled out early in the third, while wide receiver Rashod Bateman was ruled out in the third with a foot injury.
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey also exited with a hamstring injury near the end of the half but returned for the start of the second half.
With 11:25 left, Andrews caught a 6-yard pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson before walking off the field in obvious pain. He was evaluated inside the team’s medical tent and then escorted into the locker room by trainers.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection did not practice throughout the week as dealt with a knee injury and was listed as questionable before kickoff.
Andrews’ injury is a blow for Baltimore, as he has been Jackson’s go-to target. After Andrews set single-season franchise records in receptions (107) and receiving yards (1,361) in 2021, he has a team-leading 488 receiving yards and five touchdowns through the first eight games this season. He caught three of his five targets for 33 yards before leaving the game.
Bateman missed practice Monday and Tuesday while dealing with a foot injury before returning Wednesday and being ruled questionable to play. He was limited in the first half Thursday, playing just 10 of the Ravens’ first 26 snaps while sitting on the sideline during their fourth drive.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who has had his snap counts limited in his return from an ankle injury, was also on the sideline for the Ravens’ last two drives of the first half.
Humphrey and fellow cornerback Marcus Peters (quad) were listed as questionable to play Thursday, but both participated fully in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday and suited up.
Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, a Baltimore native, injured his ankle in the third quarter and was carted to the locker room and ruled out.
Cornerback Daryl Worley, who plays mostly on special teams, also exited the game near the end of the first half. The Ravens trailed the Buccaneers, 10-3, at halftime but tied the game with a nine-play, 77-yard touchdown drive early in the third.
This story will be updated.
Megan Fox asks Machine Gun Kelly to “get me pregnant”
Megan FoxThe latest emo-girl request is approved.
The Jennifer’s body the actress recently took Machine Gun KellyInstagram comments section to show her fiancé some love and introduce him to the idea of having a baby.
“Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth,” Megan wrote under MGK’s Instagram post on Oct. 26. “Exquisitely, devastatingly beautiful. And 6ft 5in? Kill me or impregnate me. Those are the only options.”
Megan’s thumb stop post was given a snap by MGK at the TIME 100 Next Gala in New York City on October 25. For this event, MGK, whose real name Baker Colson, sported a sheer corset paired with black patent leather pants. Meanwhile, Megan wore a gold Maison Yeya dress.
Megan’s nod to expanding their family comes after Machine Gun Kelly turned heads at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, when halfway through his performance of a song, he announced, “It’s for our unborn child”.
Jurgen Klopp punishment upheld by FA as Liverpool manager escapes sideline ban for red card against Man City but fined £30,000
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been hit with a £30,000 fine following his red card in the 1-0 win over Manchester City, the FA have confirmed.
The German was sent off for raging at an official after Mohamed Salah was denied a free-kick in the closing stages of the Anfield clash earlier this month.
However, Klopp managed to avoid a one-game ban on the touchline.
An FA statement read: “Jurgen Klopp has been fined £30,000 for breaching FA rule E3 during Liverpool FC’s Premier League game against Manchester City FC on Sunday 16 October 2022.
“The manager has admitted that his behavior in the 86th minute was inappropriate, and an independent regulatory committee imposed his sanction at a hearing.
“This penalty is subject to appeal by Jurgen Klopp or the FA after receipt of written reasons from the Independent Regulatory Commission.”
Klopp took responsibility for his actions after the win over City and admitted his emotions got the better of him.
The Reds manager said: “It’s all about emotion, of course. So red card, my fault, I overshot the stage at the time.
“I don’t think I disrespected anyone, but if you look at the pictures… I know myself, I’m 55 and my appearance at that time is already worth a red card.
“I lost it at that time and it’s not good, but kind of as an excuse I would like to mention how not to whistle that foul (on Salah), how the hell is that possible?”
In August, former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was banned from the touchline following his red card for a clash with Tottenham boss Antonio Conte – who was also sent off but escaped suspension .
Meanwhile, Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has also served a sideline ban after being shown a red card at Brentford in September.
Don’t let Russia win, warns US NATO chief – POLITICO
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has a message for American Republicans who promise in the election to reduce support for Ukraine: it will only make China stronger.
Stoltenberg pushed his point in a lengthy interview with POLITICO this week, in which the military alliance chief argued for a long-term US presence in Europe and a general increase in defense spending.
“The presence of the United States — but also of Canada — in Europe is essential for the strength and credibility of this transatlantic bond,” Stoltenberg said.
Yet political circles fear that a more reluctant United States is on the horizon. The upcoming U.S. midterm elections could tip control of Congress back to the Republicans, handing power to an ascendant, MAGA-friendly Republican cohort that has been pushing to cut back on U.S. President Joe Biden’s high-profile military aid to Ukraine.
Stoltenberg warned that recent gains on the Kyiv battlefield would not have been possible without the support of NATO allies. And he appealed to the more strident anti-China sentiment running through both major US political parties.
A victorious Russia, he said, would be “bad for all of us in Europe and North America, in all of NATO, because it will send a message to authoritarian leaders – not only Putin but also China – that through the use of brutal military force, they can achieve their goals.
Stoltenberg, however, expressed optimism that the United States would not soon disappear from Europe — or Ukraine. Indeed, a contingent of more establishment Republicans have backed Biden’s repeated demands to send cash and weapons to Ukraine.
“I am confident,” the NATO chief said, “that after the midterm there will still be a clear majority in Congress – in the House and in the Senate – for strong and continued support for the Ukraine.”
Tough decisions ahead
The charged debate is the product of a troubling reality: Russia’s war in Ukraine looks likely to drag on for months as budgets tighten and economies decline.
In Washington, this discussion is intensifying ahead of the elections scheduled for November 8. And a chorus of conservatives is increasingly reluctant to spend huge sums on aid to Ukraine. Since the start of the war, the United States has pledged to provide Ukraine more than $17 billion in security assistance, well beyond what Europe has collectively pledged.
Stoltenberg said he was confident that Washington would continue to help Ukraine “in part because if [Russian President Vladimir] Putin wins in Ukraine, it will be a disaster for Ukrainians.
But he also underscored the connection to China at a time when Beijing is a priority for many US policymakers – including some of the same conservatives raising questions about the volume of aid to Ukraine.
The Biden administration recently described China as “America’s most significant geopolitical challenge” in its national security strategy.
And the document explicitly ranks China above longer-term Russia: “Russia poses an immediate and continuing threat to the regional security order in Europe and is a source of disruption and instability in the world.” scale, but it lacks the capabilities across the China spectrum.
Yet the collision of Russia’s long-running war in Ukraine, US domestic political pressures and the growing focus on Beijing are reigniting a long-running debate about burden-sharing within NATO.
In 2014, NATO allies agreed to “aim to” spend 2% of their economic output on defense by 2024. With that deadline looming – and the recognition that military threats only seem to be increasing – leaders grapple with what comes next. Will they increase the target number? Will they formulate spending targets differently?
“I expect the NATO allies, at the Vilnius summit next year, to make a clear commitment to invest more in defence,” Stoltenberg said while noting that “it’s a bit too early to say” what precise language NATO allies will accept.
NATO allies themselves have taken varying approaches to China, with some still taking a much softer line than Washington.
Stoltenberg acknowledged these discrepancies. But he argued the alliance had made progress in confronting Beijing, pointing to NATO’s decision earlier this summer to explicitly label China a challenge in its long-term strategy document.
It’s “important that NATO allies stick together and deal with the consequences of the rise of China – and we agree on that, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” he said. he declared.
Yet although the allies have agreed to “cope” with China’s rise, they have not figured out who should foot the bill for these efforts. Some US lawmakers, academics and experts are advocating for Europe to take the lead in handling local security issues so the US can focus more on the Indo-Pacific.
Daniel Hamilton, a US State Department official during the wave of NATO enlargement in the 1990s, calls it “greater European strategic responsibility”. This approach, added Hamilton, now a senior fellow at Johns Hopkins University, would involve European allies providing, within 10 years, “half the forces and capabilities ‘required’ for deterrence and collective defense against Russia”.
European allies, some experts say, are just too comfortable in their dependence on Washington.
“European members of NATO have over-promised and under-delivered for decades,” said Harvard University professor and leading international affairs scholar Stephen Walt. The Europeans, he said, “will not make a sustained effort to rebuild their own defense capabilities if they can count on the United States to rush to their aid at the first sign of trouble.”
Over the next decade, Walt added, “Europe should assume primary responsibility for its own defense as the United States focuses on Asia and transitions from Europe’s ‘first responder’ status. to his “ally of last resort”.
Stoltenberg opposes such a strict division of labor.
Decoupling North America from Europe “is not a good model, because it will reduce the strength, the credibility of the link between North America and Europe”.
He has, however, relied on Europe’s NATO allies – which will include most of the continent west of Russia once Finland and Sweden’s memberships are approved – to continue to increase spending. defense.
“I strongly believe that European allies should do more,” he said, adding that he had “pushed hard” on the subject. “The good news,” he noted, “is that all allies and also European allies have increased and are now investing more.”
However, simple calculations show that Europe is not close to being autonomous in matters of defence.
“The reality is that 80% of NATO defense spending comes from non-EU allies,” Stoltenberg said. The oceanic and multi-continental layout of the alliance “makes it clear that you need a transatlantic link and you need non-European allies to protect Europe”.
“But above all,” Stoltenberg stressed, “it’s about politics – I don’t believe in Europe alone, I don’t believe in North America alone.”
Hartman’s first goal of season is a winner for Wild
OTTAWA, Ontario — Ryan Hartman’s first goal of the season proved to be the winner as the Minnesota Wild beat Ottawa 4-2 Thursday night, snapping the Senators’ four-game win streak.
Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov scored and Frederick Gaudreau added a empty-netter for the Wild, playing the third game of a five-game trip. Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves.
After opening the season with consecutive road losses, Ottawa was looking to close out a five-game homestand with a perfect record. Instead, the Senators went 4-1-0.
Alex DeBrincat and Thomas Chabot scored for the Senators. Anton Forsberg, back in goal after missing the last game with an undisclosed ailment, stopped 36 shots.
Trailing 3-1, Ottawa made the most of a two-man advantage 4:03 into the third period when DeBrincat found a wide-open Chabot for his second goal in as many games.
With just over two minutes remaining in regulation, the Senators went on the power play and pulled Forsberg. That’s when Minnesota sealed it as Gaudreau scored into an empty net.
The Wild dominated the second period, outshooting the Senators 17-8 and carrying much of the play. Hartman netted his first of the season 4:25 into the period for a 3-1 lead.
Fleury made key stops when Ottawa did have chances, including three huge saves late in the period with the Senators on the power play.
DeBrincat opened the scoring 3:47 into the first, beating Fleury glove side. The Wild went on to score twice to finish the period up 2-1.
With Forsberg screened, Zuccarello had a clear lane for his fifth of the season at 7:53. Kaprizov gave the Wild the lead with 1:36 left in the period, tipping Jared Spurgeon’s point shot.
Fleury preserved the lead with a glove save on DeBrincat with 17 seconds remaining in the period.
The Senators signed forward Mark Kastelic to a two-year contract, which has an average annual value of $835,000. Ottawa goalie Cam Talbot, who is dealing with a rib injury, took shots in practice Thursday, which was encouraging. … Minnesota’s Tyson Jost was a healthy scratch for the first time this season. He has one assist in six games.
Up next
Minnesota: At Detroit on Saturday in the fourth game of a five-game trip.
Ottawa: At Florida on Saturday in the first of a two-game trip.
Quentin Tarantino is not responsible for the use of the N-word in his films
Quentin Tarantino is known for including the N-word in his movie scripts, but actress Pam Grier swears Samuel L. Jackson is actually responsible for the number of times the word is spoken on screen.
Grier, who starred in Tarantino’s 1997 film “Jackie Brown,” recalled Thursday on SirusXM how Jackson chose to add the N-word to many of his lines.
“That was Sam’s acting profession,” Grier told host Bevy Smith. “So, and people brought that up. And Quentin says, ‘I don’t know why they’re doing this. I did not do it. And Sam said, ‘No, I did. I said it.’”
Jackson has starred in several of Tarantino’s directorial efforts. Grier said the actor, in fact, improvised many of the N-words spoken in “Pulp Fiction” and “Jackie Brown.”
“Because her character should say that multiple times,” Grier continued on the radio show. “‘My n—-, my, go now.’ You know, it’s an affection. It’s that lingo. It’s the bustle of the street, your tone.
Grier also clarified that Jackson’s use of the word reflects the character he plays, never the “Django Unchained” star himself.
“Sam didn’t,” Grier said. “[Tarantino] only wrote maybe 10 times in the script, but Sam’s character did it like 50.”
She also fought the idea that Tarantino’s scripts could be perceived as offensive since he is white.
“That’s overthinking it,” Grier reasoned. “It’s too much to think about. … These are people trying to figure out, ‘Is there something wrong with the filmmaker?’ Where they never ask him. And Sam said it in articles, but people don’t read. They don’t read everything. They are too quick to tell.
“Like…to vote right now,” she continued. “’We’re going to stop the crime.’ And explain, you know, people who are dyslexic, who haven’t had an education or a job and they’re hungry and they steal TVs just to eat. This kind of crime? Or the crime for someone who is mentally ill and who sees, hears voices in his head and goes to buy a machine [gun] and kills 20 children.
“This kind of crime? Explain yourself. It’s so easy to say one word and generalize, which deceives everyone of the truth,” Grier concluded.
In 2017, Jackson defended Tarantino against the director’s accusations of racism.
“He [Tarantino] has enough trouble being reviled as a racist for using so many n—- in his scripts, or putting those kind of words in a character’s mouth.
“I always tell people…I don’t understand why they can’t look at his work and realize that every character he gave me is pretty much the smartest character in the movie,” he said. he adds.
Earlier this month, Jackson and his “Pulp Fiction” co-star Uma Thurman reunited backstage at the Broadway revival of August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson.”
Ravens TE Mark Andrews suffers shoulder injury, questionable to return vs. Buccaneers
It took just one half for injuries to pile up for the Ravens in Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tight end Mark Andrews was taken into the locker room after suffering a shoulder injury during the second quarter, while cornerback Marlon Humphrey exited with a hamstring injury near the end of the half. Both were listed as questionable to return, but Humphrey started the second half on defense.
With 11:25 left, Andrews caught a 6-yard pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson before walking off the field in obvious pain. Andrews was evaluated inside the team’s medical tent and then escorted into the locker room by trainers.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection did not practice throughout the week as dealt with a knee injury and was listed as questionable before kickoff.
Andrews’ injury is huge for Baltimore, as he has been Jackson’s go-to target. After Andrews set single-season franchise records in receptions (107) and receiving yards (1,361) in 2021, he has totaled a team-leading 488 receiving yards and five touchdowns through eight games this season.
Depending on the status of Andrews, Jackson will have to lean on wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who has been dealing with a foot injury, and rookie tight end and preseason standout Isaiah Likely. Bateman was limited in the first half Thursday, playing just 10 of the Ravens’ first 26 snaps while sitting on the sideline during their fourth drive of the evening.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who has had his snap counts limited in his return from an ankle injury, was also on the sideline for the Ravens’ last two drives of the first half.
Humphrey and fellow cornerback Marcus Peters (quad) were listed as questionable to play Thursday, but both participated fully in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday and suited up.
Cornerback Daryl Worley, who plays mostly on special teams, also exited the game near the end of the first half. The Ravens trailed the Buccaneers, 10-3, at halftime.
This story will be updated.
